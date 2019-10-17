Nancy Pelosi’s USMCA Strategy for 2020 is Contingent Upon the Canadian Election…

Earlier today Nancy Pelosi was questioned about why the House was not voting to pass the USMCA trade agreement. Speaker Pelosi immediately fell back upon her talking point: “we are working toward yes.” This is complete hogwash. There are no discussions. Pelosi is doing what Pelosi does best, politicizing anything positive for the U.S. economy in a concerted effort to undermine Trump in 2020.
Here’s what is going on.
Nancy Pelosi and her far-left ideologues entered an agreement with their Canadian liberal allies and Justin Trudeau to stall the USMCA passage.
Trudeau’s government ideologues agreed not to call the USMCA up for a vote in the Canadian parliament.
Speaker Pelosi is waiting to see if Trudeau can win re-election. If Canada re-elects Trudeau on October 21st, Pelosi will announce the labor provisions are not strong enough within the USMCA deal; discussions with the Trump administration are not resolving the issues; the U.S. workers are not protected enough, and she is tabling any vote.
Speaker Pelosi will then wait until after the 2020 election. The purpose is political.
Ratification of the USMCA would be a boost for the U.S, and North American, economy. More growth in the economy is politically adverse to her interests. Part of the 2020 Democrat strategy is to stall the U.S. economy, stoke a recession narrative, and hopefully weaken President Trump’s re-election bid. That’s the plan.
For Canada’s part of the scheme, Justin Trudeau -if successfully reelected- will announce that Canada is waiting for the U.S to work out the USMCA labor disagreements. This is the quid-pro-quo between liberals in the democrat party and liberals in Canada.
However, if Trudeau loses the election then Pelosi loses her partner in the plan. As a consequence Canadian ratification of the USMCA will be certain, and it will be outside the control of U.S. Democrats…
So, if Trudeau loses the election Nancy Pelosi will bring the USMCA to a vote timed with the impeachment vote. This plan allows democrats to try and dilute the political nature of the impeachment scheme by referencing the Trump administration USMCA vote as an example of Democrats not being political. This is how they scheme.
If it does not benefit Democrats, it simply is not done.
Yes, this is what Democrats spend 100% of their time doing… This is how they roll. 24/7/365 constant planning and political strategy sessions to best exploit and shape events to their narrative. Here’s the talking points if Trudeau loses on Oct 21st:
…’See, we’re not politically motivated, we’re giving the same president we are impeaching a win; because this trade deal is in the best interest of America. Just like the impeachment of this corrupt president is in the best interest of America’….
This is why it is so frustrating trying to communicate with and work with Republicans.
As a group they are the worlds worst strategists; most often, intentionally so. The right side of the UniParty prefers to be the party in controlled-opposition because Wall Street pays them better for their votes, and their constituents are oblivious to the construct.
It’s a big club….
I believe Sparkle Socks will have a run for his $. He’s certainly not going to win by a huge margin. We can only hope our Canadian cousins choose wisely.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just read last week that the conservatives are polling higher than sparkle socks.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Polls are all over the place here. In the last two weeks I’ve seen libs at 27, cons 30 and libs 30, cons 37. Election is on monday(21st), and early polling is already up 25% from the last election, that usually is bad news for the incumbent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You might find the postings on this site, re the desire of Western Canada to separate from Eastern Canada,
interesting. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oyl1kI8e0N4..The site they are commenting on is anti Liberal .
LikeLike
Obama’s support could be the kiss of death for leftist Trudeau.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Which is why I’ve tried to get the shit-eatin’ grin off my face since O endorsed him.
GOOD TIMES
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahaha. I can see that grin from here, LTR… and I like it.
LikeLike
Obama endorsements usually are “the kiss of death”. Hope it holds true on the 21st.
LikeLike
Andrew Scheer has a major big problem – Scheer is a U.S. citizen, and only recently began steps to renounce his US citizenship (shades of Ted Cruz…).
info from Ezra Levant, Rebel News
Scheer, though born in Canada, has a US citizen father.
So the conservatives have a big problem for the leftists to exploit.
LikeLike
Globalnews,ca disagrees with you ….
😉
LikeLike
Andrew’s problem is he doesn’t want to “rock the boat”. As such, he is seen by some as a Clark-Mulrooney-Campbell type Conservative. His left of centre vibe would fit well with the Uni-Party. The thing is, he is the strongest option against Trudeau. All parties and media are campaigning against him. Rather than show defiance, he’s dropping his head and plodding along.
Canada is the first Post-Nationalist state. Therefore, expect the Bloc to do well and I expect the People’s Party of Canada to start making inroads. They won’t get many votes now, but as usual Canadian finger pointing plays out, expect them to do well.
Trudeau is campaigning in Quebec slamming English Canada. We’ll see how that plays out.
LikeLike
heh, heh…you said “sparkle socks”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Justine does love his special socks
LikeLike
I know it’s slim but what if the Pub that is running a primary against Piglosi wins?
LikeLike
What if Danny DeVito wins Olympic gold in the high jump?
LikeLike
The most accurate poll -Forum- of the last Canadian election says the Conservatives will win a minority or majority. Others have a toss up or liberal minority.
Since Trudeau paid off the media with a 500 million dollar gift it is hard to trust polls though.
And a problem in Canada is polls don’t really measure in regional differences well.
LikeLike
We have to win the house back in 2020!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You hit the nail on the head, SD. It’s just as important for us to speak up on Canadian social media as it is to stand up to our own politicians. We must fight this fight on all fronts.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You might find this interesting.
Exra Levant. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oyl1kI8e0N4
https://www.facebook.com/CanadiansForDonaldTrump/
LikeLike
Also: from 2017: https://www.therebel.media/ezra_levant_july_13_2017 Trudeau giving money to the Clintons.
LikeLike
President Trump should just terminate NAFTA and go back to the way it was without NAFTA.
LikeLike
I do not follow Canadian politics much. I do know that Barry came out and endorsed Justin from Canada. With media behind him 100% how likely is it that Justin loses despite his horrific economy and blackface antics.?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama proved to have absolutely no coattails, in spite of all the media can do, and he has an abysmal record as far as endorsing candidates. He gives them the kiss of death.
Hopefully his record will remain unblemished.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It doesn’t, however, stop him from meddling. Think Israel. Think weaponizing his IC for HilLIARy to continue doing his bidding. He told us point blank that he wanted to fundamentally change America. Many of us, in our wildest dreams did not realize that he wanted Socialist, Marxist control. He hates America and those who support him hate the IS equally. I never imagined that some of my “friends and family” actually supported the annihilation of the country I grew up in and love. I never even considered that they thought more of Russia than our Constitutional Republic (especially since I grew up when the Soviet Union was the existential threat, not some climate change fear that only some in the scientific acknowledge as a threat—all in the scientific realm acknowledge that climate changes over time since they know the definition of climate).
If the alleged Climate Change “believers” truly cared, they would quit flying, limit driving, cut their power use, and lead by example, not dictate what others should do. That, in and of itself, demonstrates that climate change is not an existential threat.
Nasty, for once think about the people you purport to represent. Your thirst for power has made you into the ogre you are. We have a President who has given up a significant part of his wealth for his country and you have done everything in your power (otherwise why HR1?????) to do to our country and our President.
LikeLike
Caption contest: “Blackface lives matter” or “If I had a son, he’d look like Justin”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t wait for 2020 election night and win back the House with MAGA members hopefully more influential.
In the meantime, each week I replay the 2016 election night videos.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are funny! You made my day already! Not even noon yet! I will now need to find those election night tapes and watch again too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So MANY to choose from, so little time, Disgusted. They are unfailingly delightful, instant mood elevators. Just type 2016 Election Night Coverage into your preferred search engine and enjoy. 😂
LikeLike
We watch those all the time too!😂
LikeLike
My husband replays it several times a month too! Recharges the energy and reminds us of what is possible!
LikeLike
“If it does not benefit Democrats, it simply is not done.”
The uniparty has learned much from their Chinese mentors.
LikeLiked by 10 people
It’s a big club….and you ain’t in it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very prophetic.
LikeLike
When can PDJT cancel NAFta and revert to old trade rules ? Thought he could do that long ago..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want to know this also. I thought this was an option. Ristvan or others can you guys comment? If he win, we definitely don’t want to wait until 2020 election to pass this. What are our options?
LikeLike
Hi.
PDJT can invoke NAFTA§22.5 at any time of his choosing. He has not yet. Once invoked, the 6 month termination clock starts ticking.
See also my comment below. NAFTA expires and AMLO and PDJT can put in place a bilateral USMCA replacement the next day using 19USC§2902.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Viva los optiones.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So what are the odds that Nanzi already has a few Federal judges shopped and waiting to block whatever PDJT tries to do with this agreement?
BTW, Mrs BOFH and I are always appreciative of your postings here on CTH.
LikeLike
President Trump tweeted in December 2018 that he was going to shut down NAFTA but it appears to still be in existence…wasn’t there a bilateral agreement reached with Mexico earlier this year?
LikeLike
Isn’t this enlisting the aid of a foreign government to achieve a domestic political outcome?
LikeLiked by 5 people
collusion!!!!!!….
LikeLike
Zing! Trump should call for an investigation. Although he won’t because he’s too busy WINNING.
LikeLike
Brainless collusion—Sparkle Socks and The Gavel!
LikeLike
“That is why it is so frustrating trying to communicate with and work with Republicans” also speaks volumes to the news that today at 1:45 pm McConnell is planning to have the Senate hold a vote to override President Trump’s veto on the bill that was passed to stop him from using his Executive Order for using funds from the military to pay for building the wall.
It seems like there is a crescendo happening where these Democrats and Republicans, the Uniparty, are feeling their oats and think they are ‘winning’ given yesterday’s House vote to gang up on the President’s decision to move troops out of Syria.
Is there any chance that Trudeau will lose in this election? I hear that the Canadian government owns the media so controls what information, what narrative, the citizens in Canada get to hear.
Why aren’t Canadians hollering about former President Obama for interfering in Canadian elections?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Why aren’t Canadians hollering about former President Obama for interfering in Canadian elections?”
Canada is more liberal politically than conservative and Obama was and is popular. Its media also mirrors that of the U.S. in its political leanings so don’t expect the media to call it out. President Trump’s direct non-PC communication style and policies are the polar opposite of how liberal-minded Canadians think – he is generally disliked by many (but not all) Canadians.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be FANTASTIC if President Trump would commend Obama for “openly advocating for supporting The Re-Election
Of JustinTrudeau, a candidate for the Top Position in The Canadian Government”.
LikeLike
As Monty Python used to say:
And now, for those who are keen on regurgitation: https://canadafreepress.com/article/obama-involved-in-canadian-federal-election
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ping!
LikeLike
Please, Canada, give Justina a bone crushing hip check, take his puck away and go top shelf for a conservative party game winning goal! 😊👍
Is their same day registration in Canadian elections? I’ll become a Canuck for a day if needed. 😉😄
LikeLiked by 2 people
There, not their. Sigh. 😒
LikeLike
Next Monday Oct 21st. is decision day. Advance polls have been in effect since Friday Oct 11th.
.Also running is Maxime Bernier of the People’s Party, a new party. https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca/
. https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/election-2019/obama-weighs-in-on-federal-election-urges-canadians-to-vote-trudeau
LikeLike
https://canadafreepress.com/article/trump-derangement-syndrome-has-hit-fever-pitch-of-desperation
LikeLike
The good faith Republicans are terrible at strategy because they think if they follow their principles, everything will go right and they will always win. Wise as serpents they ain’t.
The bad faith Republicans, well they are good at strategy. It just doesn’t benefit you, ot your objectives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Miss Lube Rack should be greased….she’s getting creaky.
LikeLike
Don’t forget the Elijah Cummings funeral. This will be another politicized event.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wellstone style, please !!!
LikeLike
It’s clear as sunlight why Nancy want call a vote Sundance. She likes watching Justin dance…i just hope Candanians dance his ass out on the streets…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pelosi is treading on thin Ice with Schumer and Schiff. They are holding a Kangaroo Court, Illegal, Unconstitutional Impeachment with NO CRIME. When the truth comes out about Democrats and RINOS, the country and the world will be SHOCKED. #PEDOPHILIA #ChildAbuse #SexTrafficking #QuidProQuo
LikeLike
In further news……UAW/ GM deal requires $7.7 billion investments into US plants. Whoda thunk they were holding out for a MAGA deal????
LikeLike
Perfectly summarized, Sundance.
First step is to see Sparkle Socks fall on October 21.
Next steps, unsealed indictments and arrests of Coup plotters, complete with perp walks, and indictments of media leakers to put the fear deep into the coconspirstors.
The FISA IG Report may or may not shed useful light, but indictments and arrests will serve to accelerate scurrying, disarray, and song birding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that the Republican strategy? Nancy and company have the entire election planned out. They have the strategy, the goals, and plan all ready to go. They also seem to have developed a plan B for any changes needed to plan A.
The Republicans are waiting for perp walks? What else do they have planned? Why are they not suing Nancy for the impeachment scam? Why ar ethey not out there every day pounding the media about USMCA, Hunter Biden, and the medias lack of coverage? Call the media out by reporters name.
As the minority, we need to be on offense, not defense. McCarthy and Scalise are ridiculous leaders.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What happens to the USMCA if the Congress doesn’t ratify it in 2020? Will all the negotiation that’s been done so far with Mexico and Canada then be for naught?
LikeLike
Mr. Ristvan, a.k.a. Lurking Lawyer, has answered my question here:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/10/17/nancy-pelosis-usmca-strategy-for-2020-is-contingent-upon-the-canadian-election/#comment-7461365
Cool. Very cool. It’s like President Trump and his team of advisors are strategic thinkers, or something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
lol…..yep.
The only thing worse for them than a President Donald Trump is a President Donald Trump with armed with OPTIONS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pelosi cannot win on USMCA and PDJT cannot lose, whether or not the premises of this post are correct. Here is why.
USMCA is a trilateral trade Pact requiring simple majority approval by both Houses of Congress. We know AMLO wants it, has passed it, and has made a public request to Pelosi. Suppose she balks for whatever reason—politics, Trudeau, whatever.
Then PDJT simply strips out the Canadian stuff (fitting if Trudeau and Pelosi are complicit as Sundance speculates here), gets AMLO to make a bilateral trade request to PDJT on the rest, and PDJT puts an up to ten year deal in place immediately using 19USC§2902. His signature only, no congressional say.
PDJT can circle back to full USMCA after the 2020 election recaptures the House and Pelosi is no longer speaker.
This is the same quick bilateral approach he will take with UK and BoJo after Brexit.
It is also why he has said he will just sign the China phase one bilateral trade deal with Xi in Chile. He can bring a China deal with all phases complete and papered for a Congressional vote after 2020–when and if completed.
LikeLiked by 16 people
ristvan: Sounds like a plan to me!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The store is open and business is good!
LikeLike
Only if and when a Progressive judge issues a worldwide hold on the deal due to diversity issues cz Orange Man Bad.
LikeLike
Thank you for your continued perspective. Sounds like a great & logical plan to me.
LikeLike
I know we have Canadian Treepers here. I would love to know what they think of Trudeau and if they are going to vote him out!!😲
LikeLiked by 1 person
The power of the sharpie
LikeLiked by 5 people
He said third grade not third rate.
LikeLike
I used to think President Trump’s unique “trademark” was the hair.
I think we now know that is actually not accurate.
LikeLike
Also, I think it takes a really bold dude to proudly sport a coif like that, and sign legislative documents with a Sharpie.
LikeLike
Conservative in Canada is still liberal. That won’t change even if absurd Justin gets the boot.
LikeLike
Trudeau just got the kiss of defeat with the recent endorsement of has-been BarackObama. Speaker Nanzi will have to go with Plan B. Impeachment or not the Democrats will lose BIG TIME in 2020. The drubbing will just be worse if they impeach Trump for no good reason. Many Americans may have a short attention span but a majority are not stupid.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am Canadian and totally oppose Trudeau as do my entire family and some friends. As well, I am a Trump fan and cried tears of joy when he was elected in 2016. I will cry if our joke of a Prime Minister gets in again. Although our lefty media machine is against Trump and anything conservative, please know that there is a silent and growing number of Canadians who oppose Trudeau and his merry band of Liberal thieves.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“ This is the quid-pro-quo between liberals in the democrat party and liberals in Canada.”
===
SD…..these creatures are not “liberals”. They are “Leftists”.
The “liberals” in Canada are the “conservatives”, and in the US the GOP Establishment.
Words matter.
LikeLike
I an emotional outburst, Raoul says “we must vote these demon_rats out of office.”
They have devolved into the socialist enemy of We The People!!!
Weaponized government must no longer be allowed to exist or be tolerated!
Nearly ALL forms of resistance,
at any level in opposition to our excellent President,
and the administration policies
has LAWFARE WRITTEN ALL OVER IT.
LAWFARE IS CANCER!
To the ballot box!
To the ballot box!
To the ballot box!
We must take action, we must support opposition candidates; even if it is $5.00.
as an example; look at Antoine Tucker opposing AOC in NY14
You may Reference http://www.tucker.vote
This is a call to arms
Are you of age to remember the malaise of Jimmy Carter’s presidency?
We must do in November 2020 what President Reagan accomplished in 1984.
A crushing avalanche/landslide of Republican votes to save our Republic.
LikeLike
“However, if Trudeau loses the election then Pelosi loses her partner in the plan. As a consequence Canadian ratification of the USMCA will be certain”
Is it actually true? My understanding is that the conservatives in Canada are a bunch of weasels, worse than RINOs, And I find it hard to believe they won’t do a deal with Pelosi.
LikeLike
“If it does not benefit Democrats, it simply is not done.”
Ah, the tie-in to the Chinese leadership worldview, as if there’s a globalist perspective afoot…
LikeLike
Even Politico has Turdow behind a week before the election. Not good for the Libs.
https://www.politico.com/interactives/2019/canada-election-polls-2019-latest-polling-updates-by-region/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, the good news is, Nancy won’t be in Congress in 2020. Politicians who put their politics before their country won’t have jobs. 👍
LikeLike
Betting markets have the Canadian election at a dead heat.
LikeLike
This never gets old… 😁
(If only Boehner woulda’, b/c he coulda’, & he shoulda’!)
LikeLike
everything Trump did in the beginning was with executive order because nobody would work with him. He was getting stuff done, alone, can he not use executive order now that R dont have control of the house? It would be great to see a comparison of when he was just doing stuff, to now that Dems keep voting everything down.
Correct me if I’m wrong. My learning of US Politics come mainly from here since you cant get any honest answers anywhere else.
LikeLike
I hate these people and those who support them more than is healthy to my soul, in fact, poisonous. Lord have mercy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How is this not Pelosi colluding with a foreign government to undermine our country?
LikeLike