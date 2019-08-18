Sunday Talks: Peter Navarro -vs- Margaret Brennan, Martha Raddatz and Nancy Pelosi – Aligned Ideologues Cheer for Recession…

White House Trade and Manufacturing Advisor Peter Navarro appears on CBS ‘Face the Nation’ and ABC ‘This Week’ to outline the strength of the U.S. economy, and the current U.S-China trade reset, including tariffs.
There are trillions at stake.
Food for thought – contemplate how Sunday media bookings take place. The ‘subject‘ for Sunday interview discussions, and who they need for their narrative engineering sessions (ie. interview schedules), are made by MSM *corporate media early in each week. [*U.S. Media are owned by Wall Street multinational conglomerates]
Obviously, as noted in the WH scheduling requests, the corporate MSM was planning to follow up and exploit their 48 hour engineered narrative (Tue/Wed) surrounding a false recession. Unfortunately the excellent Commerce Dept. economic data released Thursday crushed their objectives… Thus, the corporate media were tripped up mid-plan.
Here’s Martha Raddatz trying desperately to cling to the pre-planned narrative and talking points:
.
If you needed any empirical evidence to prove the doomsday proclamations by the media pundits are false claims, just look at the July consumer spending results. July spending more than doubled expectations.
July results were +0.7 percent, against the economic forecast of +.03 percent. Consumer spending makes up over two-thirds of the U.S. GDP and overall economy. Doesn’t exactly sound like Main Street is on the precipice of a recession. Oh my.
Average wage growth remains +3.5% year-over-year. The growth of overall income for American workers exceeds +5.4 percent year-over-year. Unemployment is a low 3.6% and U.S. consumer inflation remains low at 1.4 percent. Meaning: the middle-class has more disposable income to save or SPEND; and that’s what is happening….
- Reminder #1: Consumer spending is two-thirds of the U.S. economy.
- Reminder #2: We consume more than 80 percent of our own production (products created in USA). We do not rely on exports.
- Reminder #3: Because of #1 and #2, the “Main Street” U.S. economy is self sustaining -much stronger- and more protected from the negative impacts on the global economy.
- Reminder #4: Who/What is at risk from global contraction? The Wall Street economy (compromised primarily of multinationals). What is not at risk, the Main St economy.
- Reminder #5: Because of #3 and #4, Wall Street can drop while Main Street thrives.
This is the fundamental disconnect. These Main Street results, this dynamic, is the space between two economic engines that CTH has been describing for three years. The investment class on Wall Street can go through pain, while the middle-class on Main Street thrive. We are in the space between.
Wall Street Journal: WASHINGTON—American shoppers gave the U.S. economy a solid boost in July, a counter to weakness in the manufacturing sector and Wall Street jitters about faltering growth.
Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in July from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
The robust report—the strongest reading since March and a sign that American consumers remain a source of fuel for the economy—is a positive signal for the U.S. amid warning signs of a global economic slowdown. (link)
Oh noes, the Deplorables are shopping:
Walmart (WMT) beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines for its second quarter. The world’s largest retailer also boosted its fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS and same-store sales forecast. Walmart shares soared 5% as of market open Thursday. (read more)
There is also a clear alignment between those Wall Street multinationals, and democrats like Nancy Pelosi. [Evidence Here] Wall Street’s ability to pay Pelosi and political leadership to protect their multinational interests; in combination with corporate promises of funding to Pelosi’s party; has created the unholy alliance of united interests.
That’s why Nancy Pelosi instructed Justin Trudeau to stall the Canadian ratification of the USMCA. That’s the motive behind why Pelosi is working to stall, perhaps even eliminate, the USMCA ratification in the House. This is also why Pelosi reacted so quickly to the framework of a deal between President Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
It is a political strategy and calculation for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to attempt to sink the U.S. Main Street economy. Weakening Trump’s China confrontation; blocking the USMCA; and impeding a trade agreement between the U.S. and U.K. are part of that calculation.
Prior to this week Hollywood was openly praying for a recession to weaken President Trump’s reelection efforts. However, this week we are now seeing Wall Street, and the media pundits therein, openly cheering for an economic recession for exactly the same purpose.
The aligned interests of Wall Street, media pundits and Democrats are all contingent upon harming the U.S. economy. That is how severely ideological modern democrats are.
The democrats are willing to destroy Main Street in order to retain power.
There are trillions at stake.
Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Pelosi blocking ratification of trade deals and standing with China against America is disgusting.
LikeLiked by 14 people
And anticipated. If I anticipated it, fairly certain President did. Loooong ago.
LikeLiked by 2 people
While it was certainly not the President’s goal to have Pelosi stand without enemies, the President’s systems, which he’s built, molded and perfected for decades has made him aware of certain contingencies that need to be prepared in case an event such as this transpires. While people may have a hard time understanding what socialism is or does, they know all too well what NAFTA has done, and the negative stigma surrounding it. It would be hard for any politician or political party to stay in power after being labeled as ‘the party of NAFTA’ in this country for 6 months, let alone 10-12.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We should give Hollywood its desire, and stop going to the stupid movies they produce. Hollywood can have their own recession, while the rest of us can win.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep! Tanking box office is the best way to hit these narcissists.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are pro Trump when they want to get China to show more American movies.
LikeLike
“We should…stop going”
I checked that box long ago.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Already did, years ago.
Oh, I get to watch good movies, even with good actors, who’s Politics I abhor.
I bought all my 200+ videos and DVD’S at thrift stores, yard sales and bargain bins.
And so I ENJOY the movies and TV shows, and Yet Hollywood scumbags get not a penny of my $.
Great entertainment, at low price is fantastic.
Knowing they get,NOTHING: PRICELESS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only movie I paid money for last year was Mission Impossible. Zero dollars spent this year.
LikeLike
Great idea Fred !
Most of their movies stink anyway…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hollywood makes most of its money overseas from foreign box office – did you know?
Do you really think Hollywood gives a good crap what we think? They don’t.
Our own lawmakers have sold us out for 4 decades. Hollywood is glad to help finish us off.
But, no worries. There are other ways around these creeps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
same with Nike, so they don’t mind kneeling on our flag
LikeLike
Sndance, it should be noted that Except for the 2008 Crash, Wall Street has been moving forward for 3 decades while manufacturing has steadily disappeared from the US.
There has been a fundamental disconnect between the Stock Market and Main Street for 20+ years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Suggest you read Sundances many articles on MAGANOMICS, as he has been emphasising this exact point, for several years, repeatedly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pelosi is despicable. She is also directly contravening President Trump’s economic policy objectives at home and abroad. If she doesn’t like President Trump’s policies she should run for President. Otherwise, she needs to fall in line and at least tacitly support our duly elected President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yet another axiom Dems/uniparty have thrown in the trash;
“Politics stops at the waters edge”, They have chipped away at it for years, but generally PRETENDED to honor it, until PDJT.
Now, showing their true colrs, they openly act in contravention. And, the Anerican people ARE noticing.
The unremitting opposition to PDJT, in and of itself, is a ‘tell’. Muh Russia falls flat, and not missing a beat, they switch to Rascism, and then Rescession.
What is it about the letter “R”, I wonder?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Before I couldn’t spell Marine……..Now I “ R “ one……
Reminds me about that Three Stooges song about the Alphabet….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Pelosi obsessed over the idea that PDJT would be impeached, Pence would disappear, and she would have all of the power. Yeah, that’s it.
LikeLike
Peter, Peter, Peter. Somebody up there gave you a thousand-fold dose of patience. God bless you for speaking on behalf of us Deplorables who don’t drink the Kool-Aid.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What I find laughable is the ease which Trump’s team swat MSM aside while Democrats desperately search a new orange man bad narrative thinking somehow deplorables will suddenly vote dem.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, it’s almost like they all got the same memo.. RECESSION….The 3 R’s Russia Racism,Recession
LikeLiked by 3 people
And let’s not forget those darn old Rats and their infestation into only non-racist communities.
LikeLike
Always the same questions from these weasels! Indicators point to a recession, scholars say this, and heads say we’re headed for a crash! It gets old hearing the same questions asked with the same answers given. No wonder I gave up on the MSM 4-5 years ago! When are these pinheads going to ask about subjects with educated questions instead of “canned questions?” These are soooo insulting to one’s intelligence!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I could not hold my head up and be a reporter. Can you imagine how controlled they are? They have to choose between their job, or continuing the lie.
LikeLike
I only hope capital flight from the EU and Asia can keep the bubble here going until after the 2020 election. Lowering the Fed rate would also help if needed. The entire world is in a massive bubble and it IS going to burst eventually, but just before the 2020 election would be the most incredibly bad time for it as far as the future of this country is concerned.
LikeLike
Its NOT a “Bubble”. A bubble is based on UNREALISTIC expectations, and is UNSUSTAINABLE.
Sorry, but as we have covered, WORDS matter, and this economic growth is fundamentally both REALISTIC and SUSTAINABLE.
Hence, NOT a “Bubble”.
Sheesh, rant over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The EU has been in a bubble since Greece began the falling of dominoes. The IMF, AKA USA has been propping them up ever since… even when they refused more spending cuts.
I did read 2-3 years ago that there is a coming USA auto credit bubble which may go back to Obama era policies.
But I digress. The rest of the world is most definitely in a bubble. And it will burst soon when the nationalists win election and begin fixing what the commies did to their countries.
How that effects us, I’m unsure as I do not know the makeup of our exports. If it’s mostly food, then people gotta eat. If it’s many durable goods, we may see pain down the road.
LikeLike
footballfan,
Read Zippys comment, that I was responding to.
“I hope the capital flight, from the,EU and Asia can keep the bubble HERE (emphasis mine) until after the,2020 election.”
I agree there are potential bubbles out there, auto credit, student loan debt, the disaster of pensions,…but the growth in manufacturing in this country is not, I submit, a bubble.
Thats what I was addressing. Now that I reread zippys comments, I see he wasn’t talking about the growth in manufacturing due to stable energy, deregulation and tax bill, he,was referring to capital flight due to US economy being only safe harbor.
However, much of that $ will, I suspect go into funding these new manufacturing plants coming on line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve thought the same, Dutch. First time I’ve seen that in print. Our Lion is not manufacturing a bubble for political gain. He is restoring our economic engine to main street, following principles that are restoring our spiritual foundation to our Maker — as it was originally conceived and built.
LikeLike
Pelosi is doing the job the globalists have hired her to do. Block Trump, keep the status quo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Democrats can also count on the support of government workers, who regard themselves as largely immune to ups and downs in the economy. Obama reinforced this allegiance, and this indifference to economic reality, by devoting his so-called stimulus in 2009/10 to protecting government jobs.
The rise of the environmental movement has also been largely driven by workers from government and educational institutions. These groups regard tamping down economic growth as synonymous with protecting the environment, and they are indifferent to the damage they cause. A cause of far-fetched merit, like blocking fracking, is worth its small reward/large sacrifice to these groups.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m a huge fan of Trump and Trumponomics, and I agree with all but one of the points Sundance makes about Wall Street vs. Main Street. BUT …I’m concerned about the markets because of that one single “markets” point upon which I disagree with Sundance:
*Most stocks in our accounts (especially if we own market-based ETFs) are stocks with GLOBAL reach and international exposure, so our existing stock holdings are mush more Wall Street than they are Main Street. It’s damn near impossible to own a dozen stocks that are “Main Street America” in terms of their materials purchases AND their sales of finished products.
*Seriously, can anybody name 12 non-global, widely traded ‘Main Street stocks’ that operate ONLY in the U.S. in terms of their materials purchases and their finished product sales? I’m all ears to get a list of highly liquid NON-global = NON-Wall Street stocks listed on the NYSE or NASDAQ..
Thanks in advance for any such stock ideas you may be able to suggest.
LikeLike
Unfortunately, all Wall Street investments are a high risk due to above.
The fact that U.S. pensions are heavily invested in the multinational business model, funds that are dependent on globalism, is a downside problem which cannot easily be avoided (if at all).
Ergo, mitigate risk according to your own plan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can change your investment plan any time you desire.
If you are already invested in a 401k, you can change what you have already invested into an IRA. All 401k’s are run by investment firms.
They will gladly help you
You are in charge of your retirement account
Be wise and plan ahead
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there anyone writing about strategies for us deplorables based on the assumption of continued growth of MAGAnomics?
LikeLike
Maybe look at REIT’s in neighborhoods that are booming-maybe like the apex of Chapel Hill, Durham and Raleigh in NC? But definitely avoid bad areas like NY, CT and of course CA! Just a suggestion to help you start thinking outside of the box. I think we all have to think creatively…
LikeLike
Disagree. You need to dig, but can find gems with mostly US upside exposure. Look at some of the companies Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway has bought. Or Nucor (steel) or Deere (big ag machines mostly US and Brazil)
LikeLike
Concur with Nucor and Deere.
LikeLike
Marijuana…..Oh Wow…..Did I just say that?…..Far out….😎
Projected to be a $200 billion dollar industry by 2021. Especially for beverages
LikeLike
Who has projected? Based on what data? What did the projectors have to gain.
As a physician, this country should not allow that to happen. Remember when doctors were recommending healthy cigarettes. The “Media” on all products pot, is sales driven. There are known long term consequences to long term marijuana use. We don’t know squat about long term CBD oil, whats in it, or how to produce it consistently.
Yes, if you are looking for a high risk chance at cheap money, and questionable ethics, invest there. And oh, by the way, it’s as natural as tobacco, the drug people can’t quit, even when they know it’s killing them. (rant over)
LikeLike
“I don’t have to attend every argument I am invited to”
Canada has legalizes marijuana.
33 states have already legalized it. 12 more atescheduled to
Constellation Brands, beer maker of Dos Eqis, Corona, and most other Mexican beer has invested $3 billion dollars in one Canadien pot company.
Coka Cola, Pepsi, and most of the Beer distributors are ready to invest. They are waiting for the Government to “de-criminalize pot.
Colorado had a $2 billion surplus last year due to legalized marijuana. They gave the money to the schools
Do your own research, but don’t give me any of your “virtue signaling,” and basically calling me a liar because you are angry at big tobacco.
Read Sundance’s rules of etiquette.
Seek to understand, then to be understood.
Be nice……
LikeLike
Gunny, I am so sorry! Didn’t mean to imply you were a liar, wouldn’t even enter my mind. I consider you a mentor in the Treehouse.
The thread is about investments based on MAGA. You offered some good advice one comment before this one. Then you made a funny crack about investing in Marijuana, mimicking a hippie, and said it was projected to be a 200 billion dollar industry.
I was asking for sources, and my intent wasn’t to challenge you, but I really was “seeking to understand”. I am inundated with patients every day asking about CBD oil as an answer to their suffering, hospice nurses that want me to prescribe it. I want answers about it it at the basic science level, but I’m also interested in the business drivers — because that’s what seems to be driving the hype — is the business opportunity.
I’m listening to lectures on it, and I am still seeking information.
I added the tobacco perspective, because there is a similarity in the business drivers there. Also with many unhealthy foods, products, without proof.
I have colleagues that are escaping the economic prison the insurance companies have us in by opening pain clinics with opiods, and other cash on the barrel head opportunities. Using their license to sell something that, in my opinion, and the opinion of many others — we don’t know enough about — and in my experience, is not needed or as beneficial as the market being created.
I wasn’t calling you either a liar or unethical, or trying to hold myself up as more ethical than others.
More warning others (either physicians or potential investors) that there is a lot about marijuana and related products that we do know which is harmful, and a lot that we do not know, and to keep that in mind if they are planning on investing.
I see how you thought it was an attack. You were making a joke, and reporting something you heard. Again, I apologize.
LikeLike
ristvan,
I KNOW I have seen special funds set up, if investors want to invest in companies that don’t do animal testing, or are cosidered “green”, or whatever.
I wish someone with the knowledge, you, BKR, whoever, would do the research, and develop a fund based on MAGAnomics.
Having some $ freed up shortly, to invest and would LOVE to put some of it into betting on PDJT.
Meantime, I KNOW its going to be volotile, next couple of years, and that DOES mean opportunities.
Every time these idiot talking heads try to tank the,economy, prices drop, buy.
Comes back up, sell.
Anywho, presumably this transition WILL settle down, in a couple of years.
Will MAGANOMICS gradually put an end to the derivatives markets, as well?
Banks playing “craps” betting on bets, that are themselves bets?
LikeLike
Every time I talk to a “financial expert” they don’t even acknowledge MAGAnomics as playing a part. They say, “You know the economy cycles”.
LikeLike
Expert= former spurt, ..aren’t we all?
Expert= anyone more than 10 miles from home.
Expert= an idiot, with a degree.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also disagree, but for an entirely different reason.
Many housing REITs have low end/ high end divisions.
Balanced out by tax credit financing. So the high end
developments you see springing up in growth areas
are being “balanced out”| by acquired Low Income
Housing Tax Credit complexes elsewhere.
Refuse to invest in REITs. Couldn’t sleep if I thought
my killing in the market was killing yet another neighborhood.
(Same thing when someone tells me they own Section 8
rentals. I usually offer to pray for them).
LikeLike
Both women asked the same questions with the same objective to put a negative spin on our great economy. Navarro gave them both the same answers: the economy is obviously great, unemployment low, more importantly, employment is high, wages are growing faster than any time in the last 20 years.
LikeLike
The beauty of having three Navarro interviews posted here – all which took place within a few hours – is that it’s glaringly obvious that the networks are coordinating – or working in concert (to use an apt anti-trust phrase). How is it that three supposedly independent competitors ask virtually identical questions in the same order?
The MSM is pissing on the First Amendment every day, yet it will raise the 1A as its first defense. I would not shed a tear for the MSM if it suffered some very serious legal consequences for anti-competitive behavior.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait until they see August, with back to school sales.
Pelosi a force abroad? A broad yes, a force at anything, no. Old clucking hen.
LikeLike
From the article:
With the lawmakers, Pelosi is sending a “very clear message” to the foreign officials in the room, said Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., a Guatemalan American who joined the Central American trip.
“Presidents come and go. Congress will always be there,” Torres said.
This pretty much says it all. Just like John Kerry with the Iran deal, their message is clear… forget whose President…we own the place and we’re willing to screw every American to get our world view/pockets padded if that’s what it takes!
LikeLike
Navarro, = ‘The Wall Street Journal represents Wall Street.’ ~ ‘The Wall Street Journal never saw an American Job it didn’t want to off-shore.’ (starts about 5:30 into the video)
Excellent response, when the interviewer was using The Wall Street Journal as a source of ‘factoids’ about the Trump economy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bear in mind that Navarro has a PhD in economics from Harvard. He is attempting to relate to people who have never had a basic college course in economics, most of whom do not even have college degrees. It’s nothing but show and dance for the MSM, and not worth the time listening to them.
LikeLike
Its WORSE than that. These idiots never read the Bible, so don’t know the parable of the “Boy who cried wolf”, nor even understand the concept od “parable”.
Never read the story of “Chicken little”, either. They simply don’t understand if you keep pushing muh Russia, and when discredited switch to “Rascist”, discredited, switch to “recession”, discredited,…eventually it doesn’t matter WHAT you switch to, cause your listeners have switched to “OFF”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Difficult watching both of those propaganda “interviews”. I find it very pathetic that regular (or any other human-being for that matter), US Citizen “trusting” information delivered from STRANGERS!
Main Stream Media folks are strangers to 99.999% of any person who tunes into them. Additionally every one of them (MSM Pretenders), actually have MOTIVE to lie….
I guess that old saying of “a sucker is born every second” rings 100% true! Sad we have such an ever-increasing ignorant society. I really is!
Ignorance of ANY issue actually causes such issue….
I recently watched a 2006 Comedy named “Idiocracy”…it was entertaining and dumb. However, it actually shows what would/will occur when OUR society becomes full-blown Ignorant…. In the movie the public water fountains actually supplied Kool-Aid to the inhabitants!
LikeLike
Expecting Soros or others to crash the market. They only have two arrows left. Crash the market or assassinate the President.
LikeLike
So I turn on Fox after a long (and very hot!) day outdoors (Elizabeth I has been crowned Queen of England at the PA renassaince faire!) only to hear the news update gal talk of recession fears. They don’t know anything about economics and seem to want a recession.
Some are stupid. Some are evil. Some are both.
LikeLike
“Sunlight is the best disinfectant.”
Isaiah 9:2 The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light: they that dwell in the land of the shadow of death, upon them hath the light shined.
Isaiah 60:2 For, behold, the darkness shall cover the earth, and gross darkness the people: but the LORD shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee.
John 1:5 ¶ And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.
6 There was a man sent from God, whose name was John.
7 The same came for a witness, to bear witness of the Light, that all men through him might believe.
8 He was not that Light, but was sent to bear witness of that Light.
9 That was the true Light, which lighteth every man that cometh into the world.
Romans 2:19 And art confident that thou thyself art a guide of the blind, a light of them which are in darkness,
Ro 13:12 The night is far spent, the day is at hand: let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armour of light.
1Corinthians 4:5 Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise of God.
2Corinthians 4:6 For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts, to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.
2Co 6:14 Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness?
Ephesians 5:8 For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light:
Eph 5:11 And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.
Eph 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Colossians 1:13 Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son:
1Thessalonians 5:4 But ye, brethren, are not in darkness, that that day should overtake you as a thief.
1Th 5:5 Ye are all the children of light, and the children of the day: we are not of the night, nor of darkness.
LikeLike