Stunning Day of Economic Gaslighting – Despite All Positive Data, Corporate Media Cheering For Recession…

A “negative yield curve“; a pending “economic recession“. These are the obtuse and ridiculous proclamations of the Mainstream Corporate Media today. So let’s take a moment to discuss how stunningly -intentionally- disconnected they are.
Always remember, there are trillions of dollars at stake; and these media entities have a vested interest in maintaining the Wall Street position, adverse to Main Street USA.
First the “negative yield curve” aspect; where long-term bond rates (returns on investment) are lower than short-term rates (returns). As Reuters proclaims:
“A key bond market metric turned negative for the first time since 2007 on Wednesday, sending stocks tumbling”…
I must admit, I actually started laughing out loud when I first read that proclamation. Allow me to introduce a radical concept in economics: “supply and demand” !
The long-term borrowing rate for return on investment dropped momentarily lower than the short-term borrowing rate of return on investment because massive numbers of foreign investors were rushing to buy long-term U.S. bonds. Wait… what? Yes, a ‘negative yield curve’ is what happens when everyone wants to buy bonds in your long-term economy.
There weren’t enough long-term bonds to fill the demand of those who wanted to purchase them. Ergo, the return rate of interest dropped because there was no need to have an incentive to sell them…. everyone wants them.
So the yield drops, because the U.S. doesn’t need to incentivize the sale… because everyone is lined up to buy them. See how that works?
Do lines of people wrapping all around the world trying to get to the U.S.A Bank and buy U.S. treasury bonds sound like the USA economy (underlying the bond) is weak or in trouble?
It’s OK to laugh out loud.
No, really, it’s ok.
Yes, Alice, it’s true. The financial media would have you believe that customers lined-up around the building to purchase your products means your business is about to close because of a lack of customers. THAT my friends is the stupidity of it.
The U.S.A economy is so strong, so healthy, and forecast to remain so with such intensity, that everyone wants to purchase dollars because it is the world’s highest predicted rate of return for investment….. And somehow the media can spin that into a bad thing.
No, really. That’s the narrative of today.
Now let’s look at the second stupid “A looming recession“:
First, a “recession” is two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth. That’s how you define a recession. So to start a recession you need need one quarter of negative GDP growth right? Well, duh, it hasn’t happened, and there is not a single economist who is predicting a negative Third Quarter growth rate (July, Aug, Sept., ’19).
First Quarter GDP growth was 3.1%. [Beating all expectations] Second Quarter GDP growth was 2.1%. [Again, beating all expectations]… and somehow the Third Quarter is suddenly going to be negative growth? It’s OK to laugh again.
So how does CNN et al “warn of a looming recession” when there’s not a single economist forecasting a negative GDP for the third quarter? Well, they make shit up that’s how.
Think about it…. if the economy was contracting, people would not be getting hired right? Employers would be laying people off right? Businesses would be selling off assets right? Wages would be dropping right?
Do you see any of these things happening?
No? Why not?
Because it ain’t happening, that’s what !!!
The U.S. economy is not shrinking. Main Street is strong, and getting stronger.
Go back to point #1, would the world be rushing to buy dollars if the U.S. economy was on the precipice of collapse? Think about it.
Now, that said, there are some economies that are shrinking; and they all have something in common. The manufacturing export dependent nations are in trouble because President Trump is starting to limit their access to their most desired customers, the USA. And President Trump is telling companies that operate in those export nations that it would be in their best interests to come to the United States to make their goods.
Germany, the economic engine for the EU, is a manufacturing export dependent nation, and it is contracting. China is a manufacturing export dependent nation and their manufacturing is contracting. But the U.S. is strong, because we are not dependent on exports. In fact the U.S. consumes more than 80 percent of what we produce; we are a self-sustaining economy.
Our U.S. economic strength is why Asian and European investors are rushing to buy dollars (US Bonds); and why the U.S. treasury doesn’t need to provide high yield rates as incentives to buy them (hence the negative yield curve).
Stop me when any of the U.S. economic data has even the slightest implication of a slowdown, or “looming recession”.
Our last jobs report showed 164,000 new jobs created in July (yeah, like two weeks ago). In addition 363,000 people moved from part-time to full-time employment… does that sound like a weak economic outcome? Current blue-collar wage growth is in excess of 3.4%, and current overall U.S. worker income is growing at a rate exceeding 5.4%.
Does any of that sound like what you see just before a “looming recession”?
Every actual data result exceeds expectations.
Every measurable KPI in the U.S. economy beats every forecast.
Show me data that supports this “looming recession” claim. Guess what; you can’t because it is a manufactured bucket of nonsense. Abject stupidity created in the basement of media narrative engineers and pushed into the U.S. mainstream talking points in an effort to create something that doesn’t exist. You know the word for that? “Gaslighting” !
Why?
Why are the financial pundits doing this?
Because the engine for the U.S. economy is the U.S. consumer. The Wall St./Media pundit goal is to erode consumer confidence, instill fear, and hopefully get people to sit on those high wages…. thereby creating a self-fulfilling prophecy.
This my friends is the battle behind Wall Street -vs- Main Street.
There are trillions of dollars at stake.
Like I said, this is end of decade run-up. Like 1919, 1929, 1979, 1999. Bought lots of Gold miners late May, closed on house sale in June, renting until mid 2021 and holding gold until it peaks in Sept 2021. Crypto expected to bottom Sept 28 2019.
I love Trump and study data relentlessly,
brschultz
There is no recession. The reason I now this is that they always wait until we are almost over a recession to let us know that we have been IN a recession. Never in my 65 years have I heard, Oh- a recession is on the horizon.
Here’s why things are going to either get or look like they’re going to be worse, before they get much, much better:
It has begun
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fbi-indifferent-to-possible-china-hack-of-hillary-clintons-server-as-state-department-fought-to-protect-her-interviews-suggest
“Interviews with intelligence community officials have revealed that senior FBI leaders “seemed indifferent to evidence of a possible intrusion by a foreign adversary” into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s non-government email server…
The information was contained in a letter and interview transcripts sent Monday by the majority staff on the Senate Finance and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committees to senior Senate Republicans including Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. The letter also noted that “neither the committees nor the FBI were able to confirm whether an intrusion into the server occurred.”
Scumbag media hacks on Outnumbered led by Melissa Francis kept using the failing Macy’s as the indicator of a possible recession. Macy’s screwed up when the CEO attacked candidate Trump back in 2015. Fox News is the controlled oppo enemy.
Go on their website to shop. You will be surprised what you see. Models wearing hijabs. Ask any moderate Muslim women and she will tell you the hijab is a symbol of oppression and that nowhere is it mentioned in the Koran. You will also see models wearing sweaters with Santa Claus on it captioned “I Don’t Believe in You Either.”
You can no longer trust Drudge Report for fair news !!!
You are only now discovering this?
Jon: So true! I think that gay South Beach life has twisted Drudge and he’s turned left. I get depressed reading his site.
Interest rates are the “rent” to borrow money. There is a market for money just like there is a market for stocks and bonds. When that money is scarce and can be put to work and at an assumed opportunity cost with a return higher than current borrowing cost, interest rates, or the rent on $ will go up, so an inverted yield implies that the slope or time value of interest rates is changing. This is technical speak for rates are falling and the economy is slowing, There are other factors including inflation and productivity, but the above is the general infrastructure of interest rates. Sundance was absolutely right, supply and demand.
So the flattened yield between 2 and 10 year treasury implies lower rent cost on money thus a slowing economy. But this axiom was before the negative interest rate environment created in the 2008 crisis and mitigated by Obama and his Fed (Corporate America called it Financial Engineering) Here is a question that will help illustrate:
You are a pension manager or run a mutual fund and you are bound to have 30-50 % of your assets in bonds. Would you buy the 10 year U.S. Treasury paying 1.6% or the German government yielding a negative -.65$% which means you would get back $999.35 /per $1000 face value. I know which one I would buy.
Agreed on the Leftist plot to talk Americans on Main Street into “not consuming”. It won’t work. Extra money makes people want to spend- Or invest. Both are positive for the US economy. There is another scam at work here. It is as old as a Babylonian Bazzar. Wall Street fakes a sell off with press releases and shorting Futures. Bingo! A panic. The same crafty scammers then buy the panicked sellers shares or contracts at a deep discount and like magic the assets make new highs. It’s the oldest trick in the book: smoke out the shoe string salesmen and weak eyed sisters.
Technically speaking we made and keep making higher lows within a longer term trend channel. This is the definition of a Bull Market. As I write the Dow is + 114. Apparently there is no continuation selling in the Globex.
As the abortion funding Satanic scumbag Buffet says “ be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.”
I heard this “looming recession” bit briefly on the radio on a ‘news on the hour’ break. The local station gets its 2-3 minutes of national news from ABC.
I literally did Laugh Out Loud when I heard that.
What they are hoping with this gaslighting is that people will buy the nonsense. They are to think, “Well, I’m doing OK, but everyone else must be having a rough time.” The YSM has done this before with some success.
But this time around, people can’t think of anyone else having a rough time. Every store you walk into has Help Wanted or Now Hiring Full Time signs on the doors or at the entry. It’s odd when you see a store without those signs. And I’ve also noticed non-retail business that have put ‘We’re Hiring’ banners on the outside of their building to get the attention of people driving by.
People have more discretionary income and so do their family members and friends. The stock market dips don’t affect the younger workers, whose 401k administrators in their periodic ‘Plan’ update meetings always remind the participating employees that they are in the market for the long haul and to just ignore the dips, even when they are rather severe. So fewer people than you’d think worry about a 600 or 800 point drop.
Thank you Sundance for this well-written, highly entertaining skewering of the current gaslighting.
H.R. Sundance’s economic updates are the best on any site on the net, IMHO. My go to.
During my lunchbreak, I heard the dire news of a coming recession. I finished my salad and thought, what the heck, this is Wall Street /CoC /MSM pish–posh trying to instill doom and gloom and frighten people. I finally get to Sundance’s take and lo and behold , it’s “gaslighting”. I do want to thank Sundance and CTH; i probably wouldn’t have recognized it five years ago!
(aka Splat!)
I don’t see signs of a recession. Then again, evil people with power and money can make darn near ANYTHING happen nowdays…..
They got him this time……………/s
