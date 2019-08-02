MAGAnomics: July Jobs Report, 164,000 Job Gains, 3.2% Wage Growth, 163.4 Million Working….

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) releases the jobs data for July. Overall employment rose by 164,000 new jobs; that’s great. Average hourly wages grew by 8 cents to $27.98, a year-over-year growth of 3.2 percent; again great. 163.4 million people working is the highest number of people working in history; more good news. [Data release link]
However, there’s an even better result in a very important data-point. 363,000 people moved from part-time to full-time employment. The move from PT to FT employment is a key indicator of a very strong economy and workers are benefiting in benefits, wages, and total compensation which now exceeds 5.5 percent growth.
[CNBC NEWS] Economists had expected the unemployment rate to drop to 3.6%, which would have tied a 50-year low, but an influx of 370,000 new workers to the labor force brought the participation rate up to 63%, its highest since March. The total labor force of 163.4 million set a record high.
The report “illustrates that, for all the concern over weak global growth and trade policy, the domestic economy is still holding up reasonably well,” said Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics. (read more)
I’m not being negative, just genuinely curious. I recall Reagan had a few months of over 700k jobs. Are those days over?
President Reagan had 50,000 more manufacturing facilities that don’t exist today due to NAFTA and China. It will take a while for some of these facilities and hence, jobs to come back to the USA.
In spite of praises for President Reagan, his economic policies were good short term and very bad long term. As I’ve stated before, it was President Reagan who lifted the quota restrictions for imported vehicles, especially for ones coming from Japan. That change in policy caused a lot of long term harm to our US Auto Industry, as well as to our steel mills and so forth. It wasn’t long after the import restrictions were lifted, that Japan began to flood our US markets with their vehicles. President Trump on the other hand, understands a lot more about economics than President Reagan ever did and has been taking the necessary steps to protect our country’s economics rather than to harm us like previous administrations have done. Bush 41 was a pimp for NAFTA who helped to put that disastrous deal together. Billy Bob Clinton was the jerk who signed it into law, officially selling the US Economy down the river. Bush 43 didn’t do a damn thing to help this country economically, and as we all know, it was on his watch when our nation’s economy tanked badly in 2008. Obama did nothing either to help our nation’s economy, going so far as to tell our nation’s citizens, that those manufacturing jobs that went overseas aren’t coming back. Well, we know that was a big fat lie, just like his lies about Obamacare were. Thanks to President Trump, many of those manufacturing jobs have come back to the US and more are on the way back.
President Trump….Making America Great Again!
POST of the DAY, Mr T!
I would say to the President and Crew. Good Job, Good Job You!
Americans have jobs, D-Rats outraged that Americans have jobs and want to put a stop to it; every damn one of them has said so.
President Trump is repairing an economic system that has been intentionally destroyed for decades, and doing so with both hands and one leg tied behind his back, while fighting the Globullists, elitists, D-Rats, Rinos and media-rats. President Trump is amazing. Things are good now, imagine how great things would be if the entire world was not fighting against him.
… PLUS Fighting the Fed!
FL_GUY, I have to laugh at some of those leaders that were fighting against him. The leaders of France, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada, are all eating humble pie now and struggling to survive. May is gone. Looks like Trudeau may be the next one escorted to the door. Merkel’s party no longer has the big majority they once had, and she is on her way out. The president of France has seen his popularity decrease to the point where it is now on life support. When you see citizens in Europe stating they want someone like President Trump to lead their country, you know we are now the envy of the free world and that’s an awesome sight to behold.
The yield on the 10 year Treasury Note has dropped from 2.56% on May 2nd to 1.86% today. A small mortgage refinance boomlet could spur consumer spending.
Not to mention the $150 BILLION in reduced annual interest payments on our $22 Trillion National Debt.
Translation: President Trump’s MAGAnomics and Trade Policies are ALREADY reducing growth in our Debt at the rate of over $1 Trillion for an 8-year Presidency.😎
It’s as though he’s ALREADY PAID FOR this year’s unavoidable growth in spending with a D-RAT House …
Remember folks, the magic mulatto redefined full time work down to 30-hours / week, making him look like a job creator when he most definitely was not. Add in people leaving the job hunts and moving to SSDI and Viola! Like magic, the unemployment rate begins to fall.
Magic mulatto (ha!) …. perfect!
Boss, if I am remembering correctly, the SSDI roles expanded greatly. Interestingly, many were men in their 50’s (w/back problems, etc.,). It was at that time, I had the realization, being able to find a full-time/well paying job (male or female) in that age bracket was going to be difficult. Much younger workers weren’t in the higher salary range, so they’d find it easier to gain employment. Bad times.
Yep. That was Obama’s way of fixing the high unemployment problems. Put citizens on welfare, food stamps, Medicaid, Section 8 housing, and put others on SSDI who should never have been approved for it. It’s much easier to control the masses when you have them dependent on government handouts. I loath the left socialist demodopes in this country, and especially what they tried to do to it.
How you like those crumbs, Pelosi?
Observations from a smaller limb.
Meanwhile on the other side of the ocean. German bonds yields have fallen into negative territory across all three larger time frames. Ten year dipped to -0.52% and thirty year fell to -0.006%.
Eurozone bonds with negative yields reached 4.8 trillion about 60% of the total.
Thinking a flight to safer havens with an actual return maybe in the offing here and will track.
https://www.reuters.com/article/eurozone-bonds/update-1-entire-german-govt-bond-yield-curve-turns-negative-for-first-time-idUSL8N24Y326
Boy those bond rates are like putting your cash in a mattress, only not as safe!
If POTUS can drive the Fed to play ball with Counter-Moves, we’ll fairly quickly BANKRUPT the EU SOCIALIST STATE and trigger a Restoration of NATION-STATE ALLIES on the Continent.
@ BlackKnightRides.
Agree, ECB wants to stimulate their economies but haven’t any arrows in the quiver. Negative rates leaves them only with buying up government issued bonds. If things continue to slow down only fiscal policies changes could make a difference and Socialist don’t give up control willingly. Potential for EU meltdown is an easily foreseeable possibility.
Also if the FED doesn’t play ball E.U. Has even more limited options as a real flight of capital due to major differential rates is a serious possibility. One shove.
#OrangeManGood
.Earning a paycheck gives a person something that no government program can. Self-respect. Confidence. Pride (the good kind). President Trump is returning those feelings to the American people.
President Trump….Making America Great Again. We are once again becoming the greatest industrial country in the world.
Which of these numbers are supposed to be those flashing warning signs we keep being told about?
See post below for unspoken insights.
How you like that Magic wand Obama?
Well yeah, OK, President Trump has the economy roaring, jobs are more than plentiful and he’s fixing all the problems and destruction past globalist puppets wreaked upon us, and yeah, Obama pretty much destroyed everything, ruining the economy, lost our jobs and turned Americans against each other, but hey, you’ve got to admit, having an empty suit, community organizing “messiah” preaching hope and change was a really cool thing
We were so hip and enlightened when he was in charge
Everyone misses him……., well some people miss hi…….
OK, no one misses him. Never mind
RE: “363,000 people moved from part-time to full-time employment”
INSIGHTS from the BLS Report:
https://www.bls.gov/news.release/empsit.nr0.htm
“… the number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) declined by 248,000 to 1.2 million.”
• The total Long-Term Unemployed DROPPED 17% in a SINGLE MONTH!
“The number of persons employed part time for economic reasons (sometimes referred to as involuntary part-time workers) declined by 363,000 in July to 4.0 million. These individuals, who would have preferred full-time employment, were working part time because their hours had been reduced or they were unable to find full-time jobs. Over the past 12 months, the number of involuntary part-time workers has declined by 604,000.”
• Continued MONTHLY DROPS of 363,000 in the Employed Part-Time for Economic Reasons” would COMPLETELY CONVERT these 4 million Part-Time Workers to Full-Time Workers!
Among the marginally attached [Workers not counted as unemployed because they had not searched for work in the 4 weeks preceding the survey], there were 368,000 discouraged workers in July, down by 144,000 from a year earlier. [Discouraged workers are persons not currently looking for work because they believe no jobs are available for them.]”
• At this rate, there will be ZERO Marginally Attached Workers by the end of President Trump’s first Term!
“The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for May was revised down by 10,000
from +72,000 to +62,000, and the change for June was revised down by 31,000 from
+224,000 to +193,000.”
* July’s 164,000 growth in employment was a 29% GAIN over the 127,500 average for May and June!
INCREDIBLE numbers … that you’ll NEVER hear Fox Business credit to MAGAnomics.
[Varney & Cavuto were ridiculous doom-and-gloomers this morning.]
Correction:
• Continued MONTHLY DROPS of 363,000 in the Employed Part-Time for Economic Reasons” would COMPLETELY CONVERT these 4 million Part-Time Workers to Full-Time Workers … within 12 MONTHS!
