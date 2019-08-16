Politics to Support Wall Street Multinationals – Democrats Plan to Block Trump Trade Reset…

On Thursday June 20, 2019, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Washington DC for a meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and democrat leadership. After the political ideologues held the meeting, Trudeau and Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled the Canadian ratification on the USMCA trade agreement.
It was obvious both groups of avowed leftists agreed to stall the USMCA for politics.
On August 13th White House emissary National Security Advisor John Bolton met with Britian’s Chancellor of Exchequer Sajid Javid, and the public became aware of efforts toward a six month post Brexit U.S-U.K trade agreement that would become effective on November 1st, 2019; immediately the day after Brexit was official.
On August 14th Speaker Nancy Pelosi quickly rushed a press release saying the House would never support that interim U.S-U.K trade agreement, using cover story of worry about Ireland/Northern Ireland peace accord. Beyond all the talking points the baseline reason for Pelosi’s opposition is Democrats do not support Brexit. Both the immediacy and the construct of the counter-maneuver by Pelosi were noted. [House in recess].
Immediately after the deal between President Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson became public; an intense international media effort began to push a narrative of the “U.S. heading to a recession”. The group of corporate financial media interests; those who advance the interests of Wall Street and are adamantly adverse to a global trade reset; and the political opposition to Donald Trump, began using a recession talking point in unison.
There is a clear, albeit complex, timeline of Trump’s trade strategy that is evident to those who are following closely.
The confrontation with China is one part; the removal of the back-doors into the US economy (NAFTA) is another part; a looming confrontation with the EU over their protectionist exploitation of one-way tariffs is yet another part.
The strategy to deal with each of the three primary negative trade elements (China, NAFTA, EU) is clear within President Trump’s trade reset.
- Bilateral deals with ASEAN partner nations and simultaneous crushing tariffs on China deals with one problem. China’s removal of U.S. wealth and jobs is halted.
- The construct of the USMCA, and country of origin for source material and strict enforcement mechanisms, deals with the second problem: NAFTA’s fatal flaw.
- An reciprocal and barrier removing agreement between the U.S. and U.K; which can open a tariff free trade highway between North America and Europe; creates the leverage for Trump (benefit for Johnson) that begins to deal with the EU problem.
In the big picture President Donald Trump has purposefully stalled the process of supply chain globalization and cheap labor evaluation. Trump is resetting global manufacturing supply chains, with U.S. incentives for relocation. This is bringing wealth and jobs back into the United States (and North America).
In essence Titan Trump is engaged in a process of: (a) repatriating wealth (trade policy); (b) blocking exfiltration of wealth (main street policy); (c) creating new and modern economic alliances based on reciprocity (bilateral deals); and (d) dismantling the post WWII Marshall plan of global trade and one-way tariffs (de-globalization).
In all of these efforts U.S. multinational corporations, big companies on Wall St, are heavily opposed to President Trump because they have invested in those overseas operations. Those companies facilitated the loss of U.S. manufacturing jobs.
There is also now a clear alignment between those Wall Street multinationals, and democrats like Nancy Pelosi. Wall Street’s ability to pay Pelosi and political leadership to protect their multinational interests; in combination with corporate promises of funding to Pelosi’s party; has created the unholy alliance of united interests.
That’s why Nancy Pelosi instructed Justin Trudeau to stall the Canadian ratification of the USMCA. That’s the motive behind why Pelosi is working to stall, perhaps even eliminate, the USMCA ratification in the House. This is also why Pelosi reacted so quickly to the framework of a deal between President Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
It is a political strategy and calculation for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to attempt to sink the U.S. Main Street economy. Weakening Trump’s China confrontation; blocking the USMCA; and impeding a trade agreement between the U.S. and U.K. are part of that calculation.
Prior to this week Hollywood was openly praying for a recession to weaken President Trump’s reelection efforts. However, this week we are now seeing Wall Street, and the media pundits therein, openly cheering for an economic recession for exactly the same purpose.
The aligned interests of Wall Street, media pundits and Democrats are all contingent upon harming the U.S. economy. That is how severely ideological modern democrats are.
The democrats are willing to destroy Main Street in order to retain power.
There are trillions at stake.
Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
I didn’t hear about Polosi talking about the proposed U.K.-US trade deal until I read this article. It begs the question of why Nancy Pelosi is worried about Northern Ireland and Ireland when the British, who negotiated the deal with Trump, are not? Trumps needs to ram that one down her throat.
Anything Trump wants, the democrats will oppose. Thwart might be a better word. No, I am thinking sabotage would have the best fit. The resistance. I can’t wait for 2020 to throw these evil people out.
the media will eat itself on this one too. eventually their bad investment scams will turn too. But the rest needs to be set correctly first, then with no other way around; the MSM will either examine their own bad “investment strategies” they sunk themselves into holes (with), or be gone. Which is fine – they’re useless as they are now.
Continue going around (them), until they’ve either completely bankrupted themselves; or change – and continue… lesson learned.
As for Pelosi and NoIreland (that remark): that seemed to me to be an indication of hostility from outside sources/”or else” kind of statement. With Boris as PM, if Ireland is threatened (by EU financial interests with perhaps transients… Erdogan w/Pelosi et all financially involved in?) the reality is, that was Pelosi’s/Trudeau’s/etc. plan all along anyway (listen to prior financial planning statements of her’s/dems with their previous personal corp llc filings) – better to not allow the dismantling of Ireland’s financial structure now – before it (was going to happen anyway under EU/Ottoman deals) goes forward.
WHAT THE LIBERALS ARE DOING IS SEDITION AND SHOULD BE PUNISHED. HOPEFULLY ON NOV 2020.
All this duplicitous, self-serving *h*t being done to us by our “representatives” makes me glad that I’m really quite old. That having been said, had I known 40 years ago that there would be only one man in this entire country willing to subjugate his life in order to fight for us (may the Good Lord protect him) I never would have had a child
Don’t say that Suzanne – your child may be a blessing for many during these times – you don’t know – but God knows.
Don’t let the weasel scum on Fox off the hook. Yesterday’s answer to The View – Outnumbered were all BREAKING NEWS the stock market…Macy’s lower forecast…may indicate a recession…
Love how PDJT punched back last night with Walmart’s numbers which is a real indicator not failing Macy’s who has been sliding since 2015. Today they had to tone back the recession talk. Forbes was also pushing BS claiming that if there was a recession then PDJT wouldn’t win re-election.
First time I’ve ever seen so many rooting against America’s success.
Fox is now TOTALLY in the TANK for the GLOBALISTS.
Rupert Murdoch’s sissy boys are running Fox into the ground…consistent with the self-destructive behavior of the rest of the globalists.
As Shepard Smith says, “At the end of each day, I just want to go home to the man I love.”
Pardon me while I puke.
Dow up 308 points today!
I have heard convincing arguments that stock market volatility will continue because:
1) Many of its largest members are global enterprises and will be negatively impacted by de-globalization at least in the short-run.
2) The Democrats, the media, academia, and of course our precious Hollywood celebrities will take every opportunity to scream that the sky is falling.
I hope PDJT will up his communications game and respond to the specifics of this economy in transition toward s healthier place. If he treats the American people as responsible adults who ARE OWED THE TRUTH, they will follow him wherever he leads. If he continues to respond to the forces of globalism with insults in kind, some Americans are bound to lose their way. His communications style simply does not work for everyone, so he needs to diversify it for our country’s sake.
Apparently, the President had a chat with the Big Bank CEO’s. What happened, BofA’s CEO comes out today, says there really aren’t any indicators for a recession.
P45 probably slapped him around for BofA coming out that there was a 1 in 3 chance of the next “R” word — and those uneducated journos heads exploded.
That means there’s a 67% chance that it won’t happen. Good grief.
“So, Madame Speaker, you don’t want Mexican workers to have collective bargaining rights, the ability to unionize, and a base pay rate of $13.00?”
Someone please ask her this.
Her reply: “No, I want them to come here and get all those things and more.”
This is the best indication that Justin is planning for his forced retirement.
Trump has proved conventional wisdom wrong so many times everyone has lost count. Mark my words, if we’re in a recession next year (not what I’m expecting) it won’t be POTUS Trump that owns it.
As for USMCA, I remain optimistic for its passage well before the election. Perhaps as early as this fall. The fact of the matter is that all of its opponents (The CoC; Wall Street; Multinationals) have had to play a duplicitous game of publicly supporting what they hope to derail. The POTUS has let them get away with this but, as you see with his beating The Fed and its Chairman about the head, if that’s the way they want it that’s the way they’re going to get it.
Just for current information:
The betting on a Trudeau victory is close to 50/50. Nobody knows who will win. The election occurs in the third week of October.
The betting favors Britain making a No-Deal exit from the EU on 31st October. A huge and hysterical effort is being made to stop this happening.
It appears likely that China will have intervened in Hong Kong by the end of October. There are no odds for this. Local elections are supposed to occur in HK in November.
In Europe, Ursula von der Leyen takes over from Juncker on 31st October. Barring something completely unforseen, this is certain.
Poland has recently swung into focus and elections occur there in the second week of October for the parliament, not for President Duda. The current government is strongly favored to win.
Prior to October, Israel goes to the polls again in September. Netanyahu is expected to win.
The world may well be be a different place by November, particularly if Trudeau loses.
Thank you so much for this post! Great overview of the fall 2019..
Another one to watch is Salvini in Italy. He has recently dissolved the coalition in which he was the junior partner and is going into a General Election expecting to win.
He’s not very fond of the EU at all…
I thought the impetus to pass the USMCA was that we were withdrawing from NAFTA with or without a replacement agreement. So this is no longer the case?
Read Ristvan’s comment. PDJT can still withdraw from NAFTA even with no USMC. This is a political gambit, both sides trying to win the upcoming elections.
I thought non-ratification essentially equaled reset to pre-NAFTA, which is fine by me if that be the case. So, besides messing over Mexican and Canadian workers, the democrat party messes over their financial puppet masters. Time for the President to review and restructure all those Wall Street and Big Tech Export Licenses.
Also, I thought the UK-Ireland-Northern Ireland already had a working MOU in effect, so what is her concern?? Yes, I know its political TDS but the actual situation needs to be stated.
In essesence Trump has knee-capped the Chamber of Commerce and the do nothing Democrats.
As I understand the USMCA deal, it is a done deal with USMEX, awaiting ratification by Canada. Ratification by the Congress, I’m not sure its necessary
The Brexit trade deal with the UK, same thing
As commented upthread, USMCA being a Pact has to be ratified by majority of both houses of congress. But no urgency until Canada ratifies. US, being biggest, properly goes last.
Under 19USC§2902, PDJT can do an up to 10 year bilateral deal with the UK with no congressional involvement at all. Only trick is, UK must formally request it (meaning in writing) first. Funny how those PDJT to Boris Johnson phone calls work!
It looks the current congress functioning much more on obstruction and destruction. The system may be designed very wisely for normal power checking and balancing, however, the people operating the system could be deeply corrupted. From perspective of law, what are your thoughts on preventing it?
The machinations of the Democrats, CofC and Wall Street are off the radar of most Americans. Up until Trump and Sundance came along, I was in that group myself. A way must be found to educate the public in general how they (we) have been duped for decades by these people. Trump and others are making an effort but more needs to be done.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The only way to change things Is to cut off the money. The day Trump leaves office , everything reverts back to normal.
Optimist that I am, PDJT knows this and by 2024 will have so structurally reformed the system that immediate reversion will not be possible. Plus, he will chose a worthy successor.
Reagan wore off after 30+ years. PDJT is a better ‘builder’. He might give us 50 years.
“A way must be found to educate the public in general… .” That has been one of my pet peeves for years, the abject refusal on the Right to communicate the issues clearly, consistently and accurately in a way that engages the public. Much like it’s done on this site. You can not win if you can’t communicate effectively.
True that these multi-nationals, WSJ and others have together destroyed 100’s of thousands jobs and shuttered factories and whole towns in America for their greed. And no one stood up for them, our fellow Americans! Shame for generations.
I am sure Pres Trump will squish Justin from Canada like a bug and the little guy will never see it coming.
“Sunlight is the best disinfectant.” That is so true. Only one problem, our side has an odd aversion to facilitating said “sunshine.” Never before, given that trillions are at stake, has EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION been more important.
The WH, true conservatives… somebody organize the information campaign. The concise and accurate info in this article should be crystalized and broadcast to the masses.
They deserve to understand this issue. They need the opportunity to digest this info and make informed decisions. They need to know what is in store for their children if the Left/globalists prevail.
If the Democrats won’t pass USMCA, NAFTA will be their downfall. ‘The Party of NAFTA.’ Everybody in this country knows the negative stigma surrounding it. To have a singular party with that title would be disastrous in every state that mattered, from North Carolina to Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
Meanwhile, in the REAL world….
So at this very moment, I am enjoying my Friday evening ritual of “Dinner and CTH” at my favorite Mexican restaurant. I’ve been doing this regularly for the last couple of years. I have a nice cold Dos Equis Amber in a frosty mug in front of me with my steaming steak fajita’s. The food here has always been excellent, but one thing tonight is VERY different. My waitress is BLOND! Yes indeed my fellow Treepers, the mainstreet economy in America is so good now that even Mexican restaurants now need to hire American workers!
They can report whatever they want on CNBC and in the Wallstreet Journal, but mainstreet businesses are kicking it out here. Anyone (even democrats) can see it. All they need to do is open there eyes.
TRUMP 2020!
I think not being able to open your eyes is a symptom of TDS.
Fine leave nafta, I believe the proper department already gave notice and don’t trade with either Mexico or Canada 💯
Tiffthis, you beat me to it. Trudeau’s complicity with the American socialists almost makes you feel sorry for the Mexican socialists.
Maybe it’s time for Trump to scrap USMCA altogether of Canada’s participation. But if not,
he can make it perfectly clear that Canada will never get a deal as good as the one they have now, which would have been better had Justin not decided to use it like a political football. But he did and now he needs another spanking. Sorry Canada.
The dinner or lunch pictured above seems to have occurred in Canada from the background statue, and appears to be between Trudeau and Pelosi as principals. Is there any more info on this gathering?
I guarantee that Pres. Trump will find a way to shove this up the Democraps and Other thugs rear ends.
If I were a betting man…I’d put my money on President Trump. His competition are detestable parasites whose only achievements are being able to bilk their respective treasuries and screw the American/Canadian taxpayer. For instance an avowed Marxist, Bernie Sanders is a millionaire how did that happen?
President Trump has got this, he’s hip to these scoundrels as are his financial team.
