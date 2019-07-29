Joe diGenova: “Declassified documents will be released this week … by Wednesday” (July 31st)….

Speaking to WMAL radio, former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova informs the audience that declassified documents will begin to be made public starting Wednesday July 31st.
Additionally, Mr. diGenova states confidently that U.S. Attorney John Durham is not conducting a “review”, but is conducting a full criminal investigation with a grand jury empaneled and currently receiving testimony from witnesses.
The comments come at 04:58 of the audio/video below [Prompted just hit play]
.
Obviously Joe diGenova is making a very specific statement with measurable and specific action to come on very specific day. Good news !!
On May 23rd, 2019, President Trump gave AG Bill Barr unilateral authority to declassify documents. A month later, against the backdrop of more evidence surfacing showing corruption within the DOJ and FBI (June 14th, 2019), and with a negative balance in the trust account, twenty three House republicans asked President Trump not to wait.
Here’s the list of material possible for declassification, and the intelligence offices who hold custodial authority over the compartmented documents. This was the original list as outlined in 2018:
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (FBI) (ODNI).
- All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI)
- All of Bruce Ohr’s emails (FBI) (DOJ) (CIA) (ODNI). All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI)
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA) Presumably this would include the recently revealed State Dept Kavalac email; and the FBI transcripts from wiretaps of George Papadopoulos (also listed in Carter Page FISA). [AKA ‘Bucket Five’]
- All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices. (FBI) (DOJ) (DOJ-NSD) (ODNI)
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)
Additionally, since the 2018 list was developed, more information has surfaced about underlying material. This added to the possibility of documents for declassification:
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
.
…Every minute spent outraged at what Muller did yesterday, is one minute less that Bill Barr is being held accountable for what he is not doing today…
Wonderful!! How the left can continue to hide from the truth is truly awe-inspiring.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The truth of the Scope Memos (at least the first two of three) is that the redacted parts are all bad smelling repetitions of the Steele memos. During 2017 there were factions of Americans who believed the obviously fake memos were real. Schiff2.0 read from the memos openly at Congress as if he was reading a holy book.
Schiff5.0 (6.0?) has moved on to the theory that Team Trump organised its “messaging” around the actual documents Wikilpedia released.
LikeLike
Aweispiring NOT.
Awful is the word to describe what the MSM hides.
LikeLike
Good news.
I wonder (more out of curiosity, it doesn’t make a big difference to me) how Mr. diGenova gets his info and whether his occasional public disclosures are sanctioned from within the Trump administration.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Isn’t he on the President’s legal team?
LikeLike
No due to prior client. Victoria and Joe give general comments only. I for one, am very glad they do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully he is more reliable than G. Papadopoulos’ twitter predictions–a lot more reliable I hope!
LikeLike
Those people are HIS PEOPLE! You can bet they have been waiting in the wings for years now, watching travesty after travesty occur, still showing up for their jobs, demoralized, understanding what happens when good men doing something gets you killed or dismantled. That is why it is so hurtful when i hear or read disparaging comments about “rank and file”…sometimes you have to strategize for the long view, what if they ALL left, there wouldn’t be anyone left to fight…think about Robyn Gritz…now it is THEIR TIME. WE NEED THEM TO CARRY ON!!! We need them to be there when justice comes.
LikeLike
I believe he information is authorized by PT. Recently he and Victoria would at presenttion in the WH. It was the one where the PM/Pres? Of Netherlands presented the US flag that landed at Normandy. Immediately after it ended, PT left the stage and quickly went to Joe & Victoria with Melania quickly in tow. All official were left on the stage. PT warmly greated them, more than the usual warm greeting. Then, PT & Melania quickly exited down the aisle and out of the room. The Netherland people were still on stage. It was unusual, but PT did not want to delay getting to them and there was a ‘meeting of the minds”. It was beyond obvious.
So, yes. He is in the loop with PT & Barr, I’m sure. I’ve always thought that his tv interviews were his/her direct advice to PT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unless we get grand jury convictions for some of these people, the media will continue to call GOP conspiracy theorists and that President Trump is a criminal who has lied to us along with AG Barr!
We need to get over that hump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The number of indictments remain the data, IMO, that will begin to show verifiable progress in the DoJ. I enjoy granular activity of day to day disclosure and the individual actions that can be documented.
Brennan, Comey, Clapper and McCabe et.al remain out there chirping away.
LikeLike
Fan,
Remember, grand juries indict, petit juries convict.
Time to get to it, AG Barr.
LikeLike
Sundance and CTH exposing and keeping the pressure up is a big part of this!
I’m convinced Team Trump is timing the big revelations and hopefully court cases for 2020 to put D’s into dissarray without being able to regroup.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wednesday. Something else to distract the Dems from their debate…
LikeLiked by 2 people
No! The dem lunacy needs to be on full display for more than one news cycle.
They need to keep coming to the aid and defense of race hustler, Sharpton and the squat.
They need to continue Baghdad Bobbing about beautiful West Baltimore- Cummings’ district…
“Rats? WHAT rats?”
LikeLike
To date how accurate as Joe been?
LikeLike
Unfortunately, not a lot–
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not challenging you, just looking for an example. Do you recall one? A time when he predicted something and he was wrong?
LikeLike
Wednesday is July 31. Thursday is August 1.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, you’re right. July has 31 days. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll go with Joe Di – – – maybe not always spot on but always defending PDJT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So…..
The decision has been made to sacrifice Mueller and his gang to save the institution?
How far up will Barr allow it to go?
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s a question that better be answered by Durham “as high up as you can imagine.”
Do your job AG Barr, Patriots patience wears thin.
LikeLike
My impression was that Barr MAY be he letting Mueller and all the crap that occurred under his auspice fall by the wayside in exchange for nailing the folks who handed him the dripping bag of poop in the first place. . . . . but then there’s the Papadopoulos problem as well as several other issues attendant to the SC charade.
Barr’s biggest problem has always been – not where to begin with all this – but where to stop.
If he just focuses on and shoots the sitting ducks, I’ll be happy.
If he doesn’t do anything, we’re lost.
LikeLike
But…my issue is:
He can get Mueller and his whole gang…..
However, will the DOJ remain as it is?…..or will it be completely reformed?
If not, this will and can happen again…..only next time…they will be more careful
Mueller is the obvious scapegoat now…..
But….will Barr kick over tables, and just clean up the whole house?
This diGenova thing smells fishy to me…..
Waiting..
LikeLike
* Never go full Eeyore.
Just sayn… 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Tick Tock”
“Boom”
“The beginning of the end”
“The walls are closing in”
“Buy my book”
Etc.
We’ll know in 48 hours….
LikeLiked by 3 people
We’ll see. The swamp creatures are still oozing around spreading their crap.
LikeLike
I’ll believe it when I see that broad, Sally Yates, in an orange jumpsuit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right up at the top of my list with a few other cellmates.
LikeLike
Action speaks louder than words. I await as do millions of others. Director Wray needs to go. Breenan should be outfitted in orange, while Hillary should just choose a pantsuit that can be put on her body. Obama needs to smile as his underlings dance before him. He will skate away, in my opinion. Comey et al. will go broke if all goes like my dreams wish.
Then again, my doc may need to change me meds.
LikeLike
Brennan and Comey need to be multi count indicted. No bail.
We want to see evidence of their proffers, neither came up with the coup by themselves.
Show us all of the evidence of who did, and maybe you can do your time at a nice federal facility with a tennis court and shuffle board.
LikeLike
Assuming we don’t want to overwhelm the public and give them time to digest the illegality of the witch hunt, what would everyone like to see first?
Go chronologically, or in another order for maximum effect?
LikeLike
@footballfan33,
Indictments and declassification simultaneously. One will explain and enhance the other.
‘The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.’
LikeLike
Not sure what to make of Sundance’s take. Is he mocking the report? By including a reference to Q on the title of the video, it seems so. Sure is putting Joe on the spot. At this point healthy skepticism is good, but let’s hope this one is real.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m wondering if Joe D. is Q.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Me too!!🤷♀️🤔🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
It’s always a terrific thing when people put specific dates to their specific claims.
It puts their credibility on the line.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Is the date Wednesday or August 1st?
LikeLike
Just like all those Epstein docs the Second Circuit is getting ready… getting ready… any day now… maybe soon, to release? I’ll believe it when I see it.
LikeLike
Wonder if they will uncover what has been happening at our ports
On The US Port Security Crisis – Part 1
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here we go………
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just hope that all the crimes of the FBI, DOJ and CIA, and the evidence of them, is not going to be put down on actual paper sheets or every tree on the planet will have to be cut down.
LikeLike
the review remark makes me think Joe and/or Victoria read this blog and saw a subject posted here yesterday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With due respect to Mr. diGenova, “I’ll believe it when I see it.” To declassify the materials to someone inside is one thing. To declassify them to the General Public(!) is entirely another.
LikeLike
Thank you for confirming….
Coats BAD
Ratcliffe GOOD
Sleepers present problems re: staff fills.
More coming
Wray is a sleeper too
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey, Brennan, that’s pretty rich from a servile loyalist such as yourself…you have, far and away, out-serviled any political loyalist, even more than some jackboot brown-shirt ever could.
Hope you like the color orange.
LikeLike
Am I alone in seeing the irony of Brennan accusing Ratcliffe of turning into a puppet of a President? Talk about lack of self-awareness….
LikeLike
Brennan saying Coats served ably is the kiss of death. For him to praise Coats seals any question about Coats, imo. It’s a tell in the nth degree – no matter is he did do some sporadic good things. He must have done more bad than good for Brennan to praise him so highly.
LikeLike
I knew Coats was swamp-man but never knew how deep in the swamp he was. But Comey and Brennan hearting him. peeeeew, the swamp stench is strong !
LikeLike
Proverbs 21:15
When justice is done, it is a joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But how does that square with the previous treehouse article that the Swamp is trying to get Sue Gordon installed as acting director? Did Barr or President Trump designate someone else or is the release possible in the leadership vacuum?
LikeLiked by 1 person
One possibility is that Coats had been obstructing, but Barr overruled him.
LikeLike
I love Joe but he has had me hoping before and it didn’t happen as he said it would.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now more than ever we need to pray for DJT’s safety. His (our) enemies are quickly running out of options and are getting dangerously desperate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
God is working through President Trump to save this great Nation.
May God bless our President, his family and those supporting him.
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is consistent with what John Solomon said last week about upcoming week/weeks (change in top Intel head, declas, and Durham news).
Let the avalanche begin!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read this morning that James Rybicki testifies that he “guessed” the White House was behind some of these shenanigans.
LikeLike
Sep 2 2016, Lisa Page to Peter Strzok: “potus wants to know everything we’re doing”
LikeLike
He must have the same source as Solomon.
Solomon also said we should be seeing some declassified docs soon and grand jury activities.
LikeLike
Solomon is right over target. Oh, please let this be right.
LikeLike
That’s how I feel. Please let this be true! I know we’ve had a lot of wins but we’re all waiting for this big one. We want the traitors to be exposed!
I don’t even want to get my hopes up. 🙂 I need to forget I saw this article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I know. Its torture.
LikeLike
Interesting how Coats is out, Ratcliffe in and 24 hours later declassication is scheduled for days later… Ratcliffe was the Ace in the hand?
LikeLike
Perhaps Barr overruled Coats. Having lists of specific documents — such as that prepared by Sundance — made it extra hard for the obstructionists.
LikeLike
Say it is so, Joe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So maybe this is just to hold DiGenova accountable if he makes a sensational claim based on a bad source or premise – the good news could be the actual release of something or the good news could be forcing DiGenova stop peddling false hope
LikeLike
We can only hope that Hell is coming to breakfast for these treasonous bastagees……
LikeLike
I hope Trump is coming and bringing Hell with him.
LikeLike
Former Golfer in Chief didn’t know!
Now Sleepy Joe will be deposed.
I’m not a poet, and I don’t care.
Long since pulled, last of the hair.
LikeLike
I hope Sundance’s Redhead is looking at powerful storm clouds for the coup plotters.
LikeLike
for ristvan…..or any other lurking lawyers
RICO or Seditious Conspiracy?
III/0317
LikeLike
Cryptic to a dummy like me…
LikeLike
Something is happening
LikeLike
I would say “bye Chris Wray!” but FBI isn’t IC.
LikeLike
Assuming we do get a batch of declassified documents soon, what would be the first thing any of y’all would want to look at? Just curious.
LikeLike
Frog marches!!!
LikeLike
Joe doing interview with Howie Carr at 5:30….on Newsmax and Howie”s Website and his Utube feed.
LikeLike
My prayers may be soon answered.
This news made my day.
LikeLike
Hallelujah!
LikeLike