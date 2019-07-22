IG Report Delay, Declassification and Investigative Timeline…

With most DC speculation now placing the timing of the IG report on FISA abuse likely around September or October, this is a both a reminder of sorts and a warning of sorts.
August 31st, 2020, shuts the historic window for any prosecutorial action involving the DC system that circles politics. By custom, the 60-day window surrounding any DC election has historically been considered off-limits to avoid the appearance of election interference. With that in mind we are rapidly approaching a one year countdown at the end of August.
Three months ago U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr asked President Trump to abdicate his declassification authority to the DOJ office. On May 23rd, 2019, President Trump gave AG Bill Barr that authority. A month later, against the backdrop of more evidence surfacing showing corruption within the DOJ and FBI, on June 14th, 2019, twenty three House republicans asked President Trump not to wait for Bill Barr.
Here’s the list of material possible for declassification, and the intelligence offices who hold custodial authority over the compartmented documents. This was the original list as outlined in 2018:
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (FBI) (ODNI).
- All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI)
- All of Bruce Ohr’s emails (FBI) (DOJ) (CIA) (ODNI). All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI)
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA) Presumably this would include the recently revealed State Dept Kavalac email; and the FBI transcripts from wiretaps of George Papadopoulos (also listed in Carter Page FISA). [AKA ‘Bucket Five’]
- All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices. (FBI) (DOJ) (DOJ-NSD) (ODNI)
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)
Additionally, since the 2018 list was developed, more information has surfaced about underlying material. This added to the possibility of documents for declassification:
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
Release it all! If DC burns afterwards, so be it.
DC is more likely to burn, if its NOT all released, don’t they GET that?
They are still convinced that if they can keep it under wraps then the vast majority of voters will never find out about it and they can, therefore, count on the fact that most of the people who do know are law abiding citizens. They are betting that we won’t get upset enough to actually come after the Swamp…
However, if ALL of it does come out there will be no way for the media to cover for them anymore and there will, in fact, be rioting in the streets.
They are hedging their bets that if they can hold us off until they can get rid of President Trump then nothing will happen to them…and right now, with the continual delays that Bob Barr seems to be allowing or even encouraging, they may, sadly, win their bet!
Will the IG report EVER be released? I have my doubts.
In the year 2525
If man is still alive
If woman can survive …..
Zager and Evans… One of the great ‘one-hit-wonders’ of all time… Thanks for the memories, Joe… And if you want an awesome acoustic guitar that’s very easy to play, Denny Zager will hand-make one for you… and you’ll get it before the year 2525 — or the IG report is issued… whichever comes first…
“Ain’t gonna need to tell the truth, tell no lies…
Everything you think, do and say, is in the pill you took today.”
They predicted the psycho gene splicers:
“Pick your sons, pick your daughters too
From the bottom of a long black tune, whoa-o.”
Brilliant and clever…Hats off to thee!
Lindsay Graham says he will do a deep dive on the origins of the Russian hoax after the IG report is released. LOL. It is all about running out the clock.
“What difference does it make now?” Says someone that should know how to skirt being prosecuted for crimes.
Dear Bill Barr, lead in ending the coverup or resign and get the hell out of the way.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Barr appears to be in the catbird seat.
As SD stated, the President abdicated the entirety of declassification authority to Barr, so Barr has great leverage over the campaign effectiveness of the President’s “drain the swamp” plank in his re-election platform.
Moreover, with solid support from McConnell’s Senate RINO cabal who dictated his being selected and confirmed as the AG, Barr has no fear of being involuntarily replaced.
Barr’s demonstrated recalcitrance in initiating prosecutions, holding Wray accountable for his criminal conspiracy in covering-up evidence against the coup plotters (recall that the President accused him openly of same via twitter), completing/publishing the second IG Report, and encouraging indefinite wanderings of Huber and Durham collectively indicate to me that he is both comfortable in his position and committed to protecting the “institutions” of the FBI and DOJ and those who have defiled them.
All such delaying and declassification information-denial tactics are acutely and significantly meaningful, given SD’s commentary highlighting the closing of the prosecutorial window in 2020, which is approaching faster than many think because of the six-month pre-election hiatus on prosecutions.
Presently, I relate the situation to a physician’s intentional neglect that allows a patient to die. I pray I am wrong.
Sd said: “By custom, the 60-day window surrounding any DC election has historically been considered off-limits to avoid the appearance of election interference.”
Thank you for the correction. Entirely my reading mistake.
👍 dallasdan
Why would you think Trump is such a masterful strategist with Trade but stupid when it come to this battle against the deep state cabal. Why would you give him so much credit as the only person ever to win the presidency on his very first run at political office, winning with the whole machine against him, but just assume that he is a puppet to the shenanigans being perpetrated by those who want to keep the crimes hidden.
Have a little faith in the man that got up this far. There is more going on than you can see.
The President can largely act on his own in the foreign trade and economic arenas, exercising his brilliance without restraint.
In fighting the “deep state cabal,” he is significantly restricted and constricted by a hostile Congress, lack of support in his own party, corrupt Judiciary, resistance operatives who are career DC bureaucrats, and leftist federal judges. The two environments are not close to being comparable, IMO.
Hope for the best, expect the worst
Sound Wisdom, ozymandiasssss.
Sound Wisdom.
“If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it (aside from we Treeper’s ) does it make a sound?” AG Barr, hello? HELLO?? We need help!
A piglet and Pooh meme shows both walking into the snow covered woods side by side. Piglet is fully dressed for the weather, Pooh is wearing his pull over shirt.
The caption reads: The further Pooh led him into the forest, the more concerned Piglet became that Pooh wasn’t wearing any f—ing pants.
I hope Barr (Pooh) has honest motives for leading us Piglets further into the woods.
As hopeless as the likelihood of seeing the leaders of the witch-hunt being indited, I have to believe Trump when he tells us
“Relax, I got this!”
Barr has not shown me any outward proof he is not following Trump’s plan, so I will hold out hope!
Hope springs eternal but i want to hear the spring on the gallows trap door
If nothing happens, the question will be: How many times will Trump get played by his AG’s? This is all getting a little tiresome.
I think the question that should be asked is why PDJT is allowing this to happen?
Someone posted that Mitch said only Barr would get confirmed. Seems like it’s Mitch not PT. We still don’t have an Ambassador to Sweden confirmed when PT could have used one during the rapper issue. He’ll go his entire first term without confirmation of many. That’s Mitch.
Did you see Hillary today going to meet her new grandchild? All smiles and a guy right behind her carrying/shielding her with an umbrella…not a care in the world!
And you want me to expect a “report” that has real “teeth and names names” of so called bad people?
Yea, and Tiger Woods is going to win another major golf tournament!
They’re going to run out the clock.
The delay is no different than Horowitz last report, which ended up a nothingburger. It is starting to look like another whitewashing to pull the wool over our eyes AGAIN!
“Starting” to look like another whitewash?!
On the contrary, the whitewash is nearing its completion.
It all comes down to Barr. If Barr is a housecleaner, the IG Report could be devastating, if he is a cleaner, a nothingburger.
I have lost confidence in Mr. Barr, myself. For ME, enough time has passed, and HIS DOJ has done enough, and not done enough, (actions and lack of action) to convince me he is a cleaner, rather than a house cleaner.
The documents on SD’s list will NEVER be declassified; it is clear while the POTUS THEORETICALLY has ‘full authority to declassify’, actually he doesn’t.
He can not simply walk into FBI or DOJ or CIA and demand the documents. THEY control the documents, and aren’t going to let them go.
McConnell told PDJT Barr was the only one he could have as AG.
And so PDJT had to ‘settle’.
The Big ugly AIN’T going to be exposed this way.
If Barr refuses to declassify and it becomes doubtful he will ever be forthcoming, the only thing I could see is to have Rep. Nunes read everything from the House chamber. Very cumbersome but if it’s the only way.
The President must realize that this stuff needs to be out there. Even if no one is ever prosecuted the facts must come to light. Too many of us will not accept anything less.
Will it be exposed, then? And what happens to PDJT, once out of office (hopefully after 5.5 more years)? The stakes for the president and his family couldn’t be higher. It makes me think the President wouldn’t do a high-wire act, hammering away at entrenched powers as “treasonous,” if he started to suspect justice wouldn’t finally come. Like a few good men, “don’t go at him if you don’t think you can get it.” That dynamic — the sheer stakes of relentlessly pointing the public at the truth — makes me cling to hope, even as I can’t see a more reasonable way to read things than expressed here. If not via Barr, then what?
This was what I was afraid of, ‘kicking the can down the road’, because the belief in DC is we start prosecuting crimes half of DC will be in court and the damage to the institution could bring it down and conversely if they won’t execute the law, the institution will fall!
and we wouldn’t want the pearl clutching, pampers princesses from NPR having to find their big girl pants
I am normally an optimistic person.
But after sessions hoodwinked me, well …. I trust very few of our government employees. I didn’t believe most of them anyway but.. I digress.
So, while reading this article, the following came screaming into my brain:
The inspector general’s office is where truth goes to die. —Tom Fitton and Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch
September or October? Hahahaha! It’s always just a few months more. Criminal prosecutions should not be delayed pending completion of an HR investigation. Barr is looking like a gigantic rat.
Our current juncture in time begs the question, What am I / We willing to do to make our governmental system show us the documents that belong to We The People?
As a young man I demonstrated I D.C. For the Eastern Block Hungarian held Saint Stephens Cross be given back to a Christian USA Versus held by a commie Hungarian state. The time is now for 10’s of thousands of citizens to stand outside of FBzi and demand the documents as listed by Sundance.
Action to display our respect for the renewable ideals that permit a special place is well past due.
Ugh. My goodness. I’m impatient as all get out.
Please let the guilty be held accountable.
If they run out the clock on this, The People need to respond appropriately. This has already gone too far, for far too long. Real crimes have been committed, it is time to indict/prosecute/incarcerate.
Otherwise hello to the newest Banana Republic…
The clock has run out on many of Clinton’s crimes.
Cheer up everyone as at least the coverup hasn’t drug on as long as the Afghan war. But then what has?
Don’t hold your breath. Barr is slowly transforming into a swamp creature.
Just as water seeks its own level. In this case, sewage water.
It’s more likely that Barr has been swamp all along.
I think the only reason the Horowitz report, Barr investigation, and the Demokrats impeachment threats drag on is precisely because they need to make sure that Trump stands down and doesn’t do what is his executive privilege: Fire his worthless employees.
That is the only thing that will drain the swamp.
What am I missing?
The IG rpt due Sept/Oct THIS YEAR (2019). I understand the DOJ guidance/rule to avoid prosecution 60-90 days prior to an election. So what does this have to do w/IG rpt and 2020 election?
LikeLiked by 3 people
There will be less than 11 months for any accountability.
I’m also worried about statute of limitations. But, not being an attorney, I’m not sure which ones are applicable here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I’m also worried about statute of limitations. ”
******
IIRC, there is no statute of limitations for an on-going conspiracy, which this sh*t show certainly is, however, the probability of any of these miscreants being indicted is quite low. A prime example of the corruption involved is the contrast between the rapidity with which Weissman indicted, tried and incarcerated for BS vs no action against people involved in a coup.
Ditto, Justin.
Indicting everyone who needs indicting would take about a day
11 months for accountability? Or accountability in this Presidential/Election Cycle?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sadly, you might be talking about one and the same thing and not realize it …
What law states that DOJ cannot prosecute certain persons or corporations during this supposed time period? Is it the same LAW that says you can’t prosecute a sitting President? Law Trumps courtesy (pun INTENDED)!
LikeLike
Not a LAW, its a DOJ ‘guideline’.
Perhaps in rules/regs, but maybe not even that formalised.
so what ?
this isn’t Wimbledon
Devil in the Blue Drapes,
Considering that the IG report has been getting delayed by a few months many times ALREADY, I highly doubt that we’ll see if Sept/Oct. 😦
See IT, not if
Barr is an in-betweener. Much better integrity than the ex DoJ / FBI elites and previous AGs. He knows what the problems and crimes are by now and MIGHT prosecute a few of them….but he’s still Establishment DC with a burning need to protect the Institutions.
I mean, what would happen if all was revealed, if the crimes and political prosecutions and persecutions were laid bare, could the plebs cope, would the citizens run deranged in small circles? No Bill….
We’d move on into the light with a new era after the purge. Water off a duck’s back.
You are only protecting your DC insiders if you give us process pap.
It is especially shocking and telling that no one has been charged. There is some pretty low hanging fruit here. Some of the perps lied to Congress. Those should be slam dunk cases. Comey gave unauthorized persons access to classified systems and by his own admission leaked classified documents. Again slam dunk cases.
Since no one at all has been charged it seems doubtful to me that anyone will. Barr will tell himself that it is all for the good of the country.
Yeah, that’s the great anxiety. Comey and at least 3 others could have been prosecuted a year ago with no more evidence or investigation. The unconnected would have been prosecuted.
I think they all effectively walk because how can, say, Comey be tried without bringing the edifice into the prosecution? Comey leads to McCabe leads to Rosie etc etc.
Barr can do some stern words and minor pleas but that’s all.
Not shocked. Anyone that believes that gov’t can fix itself I have a hammer to have you buy. It is going to take “We the People” to fix it as did our founders. I have been saying this from the begining and am still saying it. The real question is…..is anyone listening?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Anyone that believes that gov’t can fix itself “
Rivers will sooner run backwards.
There is no one in Washington that can be trusted!!! Our government is more corrupt than ever I could imagine. It is literally beyond repair. All of these so called investigations are nothing more than an exercise in rope a dope. I’m getting a funny feeling in my stomach that nobody will be charged with anything. We have been taken for trusting fools!! That really starts to piss me off.
So, what are you willing to do about it?
And this I see what no law enforcement looks like. You might as well put Barr in that video and Clinton and the gang with the water.
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=152083
Tick-tock, tick-tock. Trust the plan. Trust the plan.
I know, I know, I am eeyoring.
But I am right, too.
If enough people speak out, MAYBE we can get the re-election campaign to focus on PDJT’s MANY and EXTRAORDINARY accomplishments rather than stroking anger about situations that simply became opportunities missed.
Three months ago U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr asked President Trump to abdicate his declassification authority to the DOJ office. On May 23rd, 2019, President Trump gave AG Bill Barr that authority.
1.) The President can not “abdicate” his Constitutional authority.
2.) The President did not relinquish anything.
It does not matter what agreement was reached between President Donald J. Trump and the Department of Justice. Every single soul in that Executive Department is at the beck and call of the Chief Executive of the United States. The Constitution says so.
President Donald J. Trump can fire Attorney General William Barr for “cause” and that “cause’ can be that Barr annoys the Chief Executive of the United States.
We do NOT have a “Living Constitution” as Woodrow Wilson proclaimed. We have a tight document which does not give the Judicial Branch a police force to carry out their commands, or give the Legislative Branch the power to sit in judgement of the Chief Executive in any manner other than impeachment and conviction.
Congress leaks like a sieve and nothing ever comes from it. Why? Because Congress has never made a law that punishes members of Congress for leaking. Congress can not do a thing about President Donald J. Trump disclosing or declassifying whatever he wishes.
Everything in this fluster cluck is about trying to maintain a modicum of “order” while the DemonizingRats cheat, leak and lie with every breath they take.
President Donald J. Trump is not stupid. He has had his first term bullied and battered by this Mueller mess. Before he risks his chance on a second term being crippled by extended Mueller, DOJ, etc. crapola, he will damn the torpedos and let it all hang out.
What if Trump orders declassification of everything and the pertinent agencies simply refuse? What if this has already happened to a greater or lesser degree? How would we know the difference?
Accurate.
Trump would not let this style of rubbish hang about in business. If Barr doesn’t scarify it, expect the CEO to act decisively. That might surprise the public servants bigly.
I hope you’re right Lactantius, but he needs to start moving on it now
He’s too smart not to realize he’s been being played by all the insiders he thought he could trust
Well, here we go again! Maybe it’s time to give up on truth and justice. Always another lame ass excuse for why the truth can’t be revealed. Don’t listen to the swamp creatures Mr. President….RELEASE THE DAMN KRAKEN!
Nothing will happen.
No one will be charged or indicted.
No one will be arrested.
No one will go to prison.
Exactly right.
We are Charlie Brown making his last run at the football
NO BOOM?
NO BOOM?
NO BOOM?
NO BOOM?
No…just a lot of tick-tocking.
Yes Albertus,
Or, as Hannity says, tick tock tick tock. Tighten your seat belts. Boom.
No ‘WEEK TO REMEMBER’?
If anyone was serious about the course of justice equal for all, this delay would not be occurring. Come September this report will be months overdue. IG Horowitz has ~470 staff attorneys. Everyone knows the 60-day non-prosecution prior to an election. No one is on the course to prosecute. A presidential election gives them an excuse not to and gives another free pass to Dems prior to a general. This smells. With so many Dems who could/should be indicted, I don’t see DoJ starting something they can’t finish. This will be a terrible stain on our country and psychological damage that will not heal. This country never healed from the cover up of JFK’s assassination. We won’t heal from lack of justice here either.
“IG Horowitz has ~470 staff attorneys. ”
That’s almost enough to sink Guam.
Or if they all just move to one side of it…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ask Hank.
Hank’s a little tied up with pronunciation issues this week, he’s tremendously concerned about his friend Robert Mew-ler
Rep. Hank Johnson Accuses Republicans of Mispronouncing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Name
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/07/22/hank-johnson-republicans-mueller/
OH, MY!!!!! I simply cannot believe we PAY this guy!
LOL!
They certainly didn’t mind prosecutions during the midterm elections when it came to Flynn and Manafort. And that definitely affected the midterms.
Like the rest of the rules and DOJ “guidance”, that must only apply to Republicans.
I think Barr knows all. He has seen how bad the DOJ corruption actually is and he has reviewed reports and evidence that not only leads to Obama, the situation is worse that we can imagine.
Yes, President Trump is the real victim here. He was framed for allegations of crimes he did not commit. But, we will be told case closed because Barr does not and will not allow DC to burn or be held accountable for their treasonous crimes against a newly elected President. Some small fish will fry for sure. The rest of the big DOJ liberals from the Obama Administration skate free.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
My guess is the delay is the result of a compromise arrived at from leverage used to ensure Mueller’s going to behave himself when questioned. POTUS is going to try to win 2020 on the economy. Hope it works. At some point, however, the ‘leverage game’ has to be abandoned for some justice, law and order, or nothing has been achieved. Wealth alone does not Make America Great Again.
Maybe “declassify and release” would be a good rally chant.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Maybe “declassify and release” would be a good rally chant.”
Needs to be shorter…. 3 syllables ? and maybe you’re on to something…
“Equal Justice for MAGA Deplorables” . We know what you did Declassify and Release.
“These are all a bunch of dirty cops and, I’ll tell you, some of them better go to jail, or were going to go down in a spiral in this country because you will not have a Republican that will trust the FBI or DOJ for generations to come.”
– Devin Nunes
Well, who cares anymore after this post, they will all walk.Why even go to the trouble of even trying to connect the dots.
Is anyone in charge that can do a damn thing about it? Does not seem like it.
Change my mind.
I am through with the deep state crap,I will know go back to plan A and work on getting P. Trump reelected.
Thanks for all your hard work Sundance. See you at the bonfire in DC.
When SD presents the redhead in front of the on-coming ocean storm, it is time to rachet it up. However, a 60 day window to an election would be August of NEXT year.
I suppose we are all on that one year notice.
Especially Barr.
Yea I know WSB, I am tired of it all. Why the hell can’t the IG pick off someone,if no one is talking put some pressure on someone.
I believe President Trump has an internal clock.
Its all over. Barr is a pussy owned by deep state. Trump should tell the republicans the night before the election he is not running in 2020. I so despise the republican party. I hope they crumble like dry dirt.
Barr must be thinking also about potential fallout from a tsunami of appeals filed on behalf of those convicted over the years at the hands of a corrupt DOJ/FBI.
“…potential fallout from a tsunami of appeals filed on behalf of those convicted over the years at the hands of a corrupt DOJ/FBI.”
I am reminded of a foundational principal of justice, as stated by Ben Franklin in 1785, “That it is better 10 guilty Persons should escape than one innocent Person should suffer, is a Maxim that has been long and generally approved.”
In 2019: Better that all convicted over the years at the hands of a corrupt DOJ/FBI escape, than the villains within that same DOJ/FBI.
It gets easier and easier to be cynical about what’s been said is coming and what is actually coming. It also gets easier and easier believe you’re being strung along to the point where nothing coming from all this matters at all.
Just a thought, but the public may not be able to follow and connect the dots enough to understand the legalese of FISA, FARA etc.
But they do understand pedophilia, human/sex trafficking, kidnapping, drug running, money laundering, tax evasion, bribes, etc.
They also understand conspiracy and being an accomplice. I believe it would be easier to get the public more actively engaged with those crimes than “just politics”.
I guess I’d settle for convictions of the perpetrators on those crimes even if we can’t make a case on the coup attempt.
If there are no convictions on either front, we are definitely in a mess.
Re-elect the president, win back the house with a majority freedom caucus, and keep the senate and shame them into action… that’s how we win. when there is no possible way anybody would want to jump on the current democrat crazy train, we might win with absentee ballots before election day!
Continuing this nutso immigration stance, and now add to that this simmering situation SD describes here… the real populace will not be able to wait to cast their votes. Drama queens like robby mook have ruined the 2 party system. the resist dem party is driving 150 mph toward a pier.
If nothing is done, and quickly, American justice will be a global laughing stock and no one will respect us. How do you go forth and preach about injustice in other countries, when your own is just as bad? Trump HAS to act, and soon, or he will look weak and others will try again!
Obviously the Dems are going to skate again. Nothing will be released until it doesn’t matter anymore. It’s more of the same: Delay, Diminish, & Discard.
Somehow, Donald J. Trump, master of marketing, master of of the best reality show on TV…understands timing.
Has everyone caught his lament about starting with ‘Pocohauntas’ ‘too soon’?
If one of his apprentices ever failed to capture the tv audience one week, another player who could capture the audience would rise to the top during the next.
What a great play.
PS there were 192 episodes in 15 seasons for the Apprentice/Celebrity Apprentice. That works out to around 12 to14 weeks.
Maybe we should use that against the 60 day window. That would take us to May or June 2020.
That would be the attention span that Donald Trump figured out back then, no?
So, I’ve been lurking for a few years, but never commented. As much as I hope Bill Barr does something, it seems he was part of previous cover ups during HWs time. Though they are long and very troubling reads, I recommend “Trance formation of America” and “Access Denied” both by Cathy O’Brien. She names names. And details her personal fight to get the information out there. Location 2693 on my Kindle app specifically mentions “William Barr” who was the attorney general after Dick Thornburg.
If he knew back then all that Cathy O’Brien talks about in these two books, then I assume he is part of the cover-up. Sadly.
Which could be why President Donald Trump selected Barr.
The President can declassify any time he wants. The one error in SD article is the phrase “abdicate authority”. The President abdicated nothing, Per Federal Code he delegated certain authority regarding declassification and classification. This is the same type of delegation of authority that empowers each and every security decision at ALL levels.
The President always has the authority to act as needed, within the law.
Yes. I was for Sessions before I was against him. Now I am for Barr…
Give it 6 more months and I will tell you my final conclusions. December 1, 2019.
Outside of Durham, everything looks like a delay until the elections. And I give Durham 6 months before I judge Barr.
Someone should put the heat on Barr to produce SOMETHING tangible to show that he is interested in justice instead of covering up injustice.
He has 6 months in my book.
EDIT: Make it less than 6 months. December 1, 2019 I will post and you will know what I think.
I am discouraged by all these criminals! They keep thinking of new ways to continue breaking the law and Bill Barr is not stopping them.Trump won the election. It is the first time the other side did not peacefully concede defeat.
Their hearts are just evil, all the time.No doubt about it.
This is exactly what Putin says. See the end of Putin’s interview with Oliver Stone at https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/07/must-read-vladimir-putin-discusses-russian-interference-in-us-election-and-the-attempted-coup-detat-with-oliver-stone/ .
Quoting Putin from the site: It was the first time the losing side does not want to admit defeat and does not respect the will of the voters.
If there are no prosecutions and revelations by the next election, a huge emotional letdown may ensue amongst Trump loyalists.
Every day for almost three years the ‘tick tock’ and ‘big ugly’ have been teased at. The alternate right media have kept expectations simmering. The President tweets almost daily with hints of immanent revelations and calling out conspirators by name.
But the goal posts are kept moving by the masters of the swamp. With so much seemingly exposed guilt and detailed connection of the dots they haven’t taken a step backwards. Or even have played defense.
Despite the Mueller report they continue to aggressively pursue every possible angle, parsing words and twisting laws to intensify their offensive.
Despite the few well intentioned loyal Trump supporters in Congress showing outrage and frustration, the Democrats continue to tilt the playing field in their favor.
It seems the Democrats can draw on a vast army of lawyers, judges, media figures and governmental operatives to constantly set the agenda and define how the game is played.
That is one of the reasons being an outsider has crippled the President. He came in literally by himself and a skeleton crew. Including family members who had to be drafted into active roles.
He doesn’t have the human resources to match the other side. It’s almost becoming like the last days of the Alamo. A heroic and morally justified minority without the weaponry or manpower to fight on equal terms.
All the hype about the art of the deal, the art of war, master of leverage and so on are great in certain scenarios. But within the depths of deep state machinations and existential struggles for power he is one man fighting a leviathan.
An outsider needs a network of trusted and skilled operatives of his own to fight in the trenches. All the big mouth effete conservative talking heads and think tank elite were repelled rather than attracted to his campaign. And most of the alternative media voices would rather type and talk than become proactive.
The opposite of what JFK implored about serving your country and implementing a certain idealism.
‘Lawfare’ in it’s multiple manifestations has been the secret weapon of the left. A well thought out and implemented strategy that adapts to every new twist and turn. The President apparently doesn’t have enough or as cunning, crafty and deeply committed experts working around the clock to stay ahead and checkmark his tormentors.
Not his fault. When most of the vast machinery of the state is in opposition, and you come in without a seasoned loyal team it becomes problematic.
The status quo won’t be good enough if it remains this way by election day. If a coup is not acknowledged, let alone punished, I see a degree of cynicism inevitably damping enthusiasm.
