Why The Delay in Public Release of Key Documents?…

The possibility of U.S. Attorney John Durham exploiting/using documents declassified by his boss, AG Bill Barr, could suggest some of the material may not be made public; indeed that’s the inference from Representative John Ratcliffe three weeks ago as he outlined to Maria Bartiromo.
If accurate, it is worthwhile considering what *could be* publicly declassified by AG Barr, and yet not run afoul of any investigative value for Durham. Example: the declassification of the Rosenstein scope memos to Robert Mueller (no longer a reason to be hidden) would not seem to materially affect the investigative intents of Durham.
So considering investigative value, what documents could be made public that would not impede Durham?
Here’s the list of material possible for declassification. This was the original list as outlined in 2018:
- All versions of the Carter Page FISA applications (DOJ) (FBI) (ODNI).
- All of the Bruce Ohr 302’s filled out by the FBI. (FBI) (ODNI)
- All of Bruce Ohr’s emails (FBI) (DOJ) (CIA) (ODNI). All supportive documents and material provided by Bruce Ohr to the FBI. (FBI)
- All relevant documents pertaining to the supportive material within the FISA application. (FBI) (DOJ-NSD ) (DoS) (CIA) (DNI) (NSA) (ODNI);
- All intelligence documents that were presented to the Gang of Eight in 2016 that pertain to the FISA application used against U.S. person Carter Page; including all intelligence documents that may not have been presented to the FISA Court. (CIA) (FBI) (DOJ) (ODNI) (DoS) (NSA) Presumably this would include the recently revealed State Dept Kavalac email; and the FBI transcripts from wiretaps of George Papadopoulos (also listed in Carter Page FISA). [AKA ‘Bucket Five’]
- All unredacted text messages and email content between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok on all devices. (FBI) (DOJ) (DOJ-NSD) (ODNI)
- The originating CIA “EC” or two-page electronic communication from former CIA Director John Brennan to FBI Director James Comey that started Operation Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016. (CIA) (FBI) (ODNI)
Additionally, since the 2018 list was developed, more information has surfaced about underlying material. This added to the possibility of documents for declassification:
♦ President Trump can prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation originated from a scheme within the intelligence apparatus by exposing the preceding CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey. [The trail is found within the Weissmann report and the use of Alexander Downer – SEE HERE]
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016. [The trail was memorialized by James Comey – SEE HERE]
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr? Daniel Richman?] This was a weaponized surveillance and domestic political spying operation. [The trail was laid down in specific detail by Judge Collyer – SEE HERE]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified. The creation of the Steele Dossier was the cover-up operation. [SEE HERE]
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place. The current redactions were made by the people who weaponized the intelligence system for political surveillance and spy operation. This is why Page and Strzok texts are redacted!
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella] Bruce Ohr is the courier, carrying information from those outside to those on the inside.
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation. Also Release the October 20th, 2017, second scope memo recently discovered. The Scope Memos are keys to unlocking the underlying spy/surveillance cover-up. [SEE HERE and SEE HERE]
It would appear the Rosenstein scope memos, Kavalec memo about contact with Chris Steele, original FISA application of Carter Page and transcript of Papadopoulos conversation with Halper etc, could be released without impeding a grand jury review.
The Inspector General report on FISA abuse has apparently been delayed due to the new angle of interviewing Christopher Steele. Given the nature of this new aspect; and considering the process for a report assembly after investigation all the way to release (a minimum of a month); it is highly unlikely we will see the IG report until the end of July or August 2019… which triggers suspicions of the proverbial DC can-kicking process.
Prompted to 03:22 Just Hit Play
They are withholding the documents because they can withhold the documents
Barr and Durham may not want witness testimony impacted by the release of any documents publicly no matter how innocuous the documents may seem to be. The investigation is too important to taint just to satisfy our thirst for justice!
I can live with the delay as long as justice WILL BE served.
Perhaps.
There is also the possibility that some of the potential targets would benefit if they knew it all. The supposition that Comey knows everything McCabe knows or that Strzock knows that Brennan knows etc etc etc is probably wrong. By keeping stuff quiet while they investigate, they can make certain targets worry about what, exactly, Durham and Barr actually know.
Of course….we all are beyond frustrated about all of this. And we are trusting that Barr and Durham are truly doing “due diligence” and not just channeling that tool Wray…..
Can you remember, WORD FOR WORD, an email or text you sent 2+ YEARS ago, and subsequently deleted?
Alex, its “What causes Comey, Clapper, Brennan, Lynch, Rice, McCabe etc. insomnia!”
Plenty of crimes have been committed. No one will be entering the crow bar hotel. Only citizens will be able to provide justice. The universal sound of shells entering the chamber will be the new anthem. Barr along with most republicans are Deep State Hacks.
Without the “scope memos” and the context they provide the Mueller report is without meaning.
The general public probably believes it was about foreign meddling in the election.
But scope was quickly narrowed to just Tean Trump “collusion” with RUSSIA, and then further narrowed to just the individuals that were set up to have contact with the appearance of contact with Russians.
Not sure where investigating anyone specifically for “obstruction” was made part of the scope to merit half the report. Especially when that “anyone” was never officially under investigation as an named individual for anything…. at least as far as we know based on public released information.
A simple fact that has been glossed over since Day 1.
You can’t evaluate the Mueller Report without knowing what Mueller was specifically authorized to do or not.
It’s extremely obvious from examination of “Volume 2” that this Volume bears no resemblance whatsoever to “a Special Counsel Report.” This of course is the reason why Mueller made no attempt to rely on it. “Volume 2” was simply “a blueprint for impeachment,” much as was provided to the same Committee in the Nixon days.
Undoubtedly, the perpetrators never considered that Barr might release the actual text of the Report to the “great unwashed” public, redacting almost none of the second Volume. When he did so, their intentions were laid bare.
Burnt Toast;
IIRC, Sundance has made a pretty convincing argument that DJT was NAMED, as a ‘TARGET’ in the scope memos.
And it was ALWAYS about “Obstruction”, from BEFORE when Mueller was brought in.
Perjury trap and obstruction trap WAS the plan. Since they CREATED the “Collusion Delusion”, they KNEW it was b.s. from day one.
And, “Perjury” and “Obstruction” were the charges they needed, in order to excuse enough RepubliCON votes for Impeachment, to try to force PDJT to resign.
Hence the WHOLE thing, the “Insurance Policy”, was FROM DAY ONE about Impeachment threat, forcing resignation. Obstruction or perjury was just the means to that end.
And, such a situation was ALWAYS, from DAY ONE, about REPUBLICON votes; the Dems were a forgone conclusion.
Hence, while all these documents would be interesting, what I want released are the,Comey memos covering WHAT he told McConnell and Ryan.
He is SAYING he didn’t brief G of 8, due to sensitivity of matter, but thats B.S.
THATS what the,G of 8 is FOR.
And, political animal that he is, Comey KNEW RepubliCONS are the ones MOST threatened by DJT as POTUS, and would be fully ‘on board’, and WOULD NOT ‘alert’ PDJT.
And, SWAMP creature that he is, Comey would realise that “memorialising” his conversations with Ryan and McConnell would be HIS insurance policy.
Other thing looking forward to, which SHOULD be in the,Carter Page Fisa app, is Susan Rice signing a WAIVER, which she, as Natl. Security Advisor is required to do.
Then hear old “it was an internet video” explain how she,signed without reading, or didn’t bother to tell her boss, Obummer, that she had authorised a FISA on Trump campaign!
I would like to see the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer fully unredacted. I can not think of one reason why this would interfer with Durham inquiries.
C’mon, throw us a juicy bone…
Pandora’s. Box.
Bigly.
Or it could be elites looking like they are in pursuit of other elites
1. Where is the OIG investigation on Comey? … he gets a pass … no bueno.
Why the holdup? Multiple releases at once?
2. Where is the OIG investigation into 50-100 FBI employees leaking and taking bribes?
I bet it easily expanded … no significant punishment means DC will only get worse. Katy, bar the door. Everybody knows everybody … attend the same HRC fundraisers, churches, synagogues and pre schools … universal DC hatred of Trump … rule of law goes bye bye.
3. Alleged UK CYA heads up memo on Steele not being trusted – sent to both the Flynn camp and State Department, at minimum … which means more obstruction and conspiracy?
Memo still not located as of weeks ago… and not given to the FISA court. Which means numerous, significant exculpatory documents hidden from the FISC court in a coordinated effort:
A. Kavalec memo
B. UK CYA memo
C. Bruce Ohr misgivings withheld?
Perhaps AG Barr and Mr. Durham don’t want to give the perps any advance notice because they all go on CNN and PMSNBC to whine and make ridiculous statements. I’m sure there is much more criminal activity then we are aware of.
LikeLiked by 4 people
John Solomon says we only know 30% of the story.
Where did all the Clinton Foundation money go?
Where did all of the CASH to Iran go? Unmarked foreign currency, really??!!
Where ate the Comey, Clapper, McCabe, Holder, Lynch, Rice, Brennan, Yates, etc. emails and texts?
Never before has any Justice Department ever had so much EXTEMPORANEOUS, LIVE HARD EVIDENCE … IT SHOULD BE A SLAM DUNK!!!
Read Solomon earlier. Just the tip of the iceberg.
My bet is that we won’t see the (as Dobbs called it) long awaited, much ballyhooed IG Report(s) (on Comey alone and/or the FISA abuse one) until the Fall.
Sundance — Great job compiling the list and periodically reminding TPTB they WE DO CARE. We have a right to know
i’m cool with all of this waiting until Congress goes on recess and there isn’t a damn Democrat in town to whine about it. It will also give the media something to tried to avoid reporting when nothing else is happening in The Swamp.
INDICT COMEY!
INDICT MCCABE!
Make the rats squirm.
What is needed is to get some of these people into a Court so that discovery happens, testimony under oath happens, and cross examination happens.
This would not matter much to us If we had one iota of confidence that justice…any, some, total… will be done. Right now there is no reason to believe that the guilty parties will be punished.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Much is justified by the deep state by claiming that the Russians hacked into the dnc computers. Except that never actually happened. I think Barr should make it a priority to debunk this huge false narrative. That exposes the other actions they justified by claiming it happened. Most of it will fall apart once this truth is known.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree ……one simple solution that makes the whole thing fall apart and if Barr won’t even do this and tries to distract ….then he is not a friend.
I hope they understand there is no stalling this out until deplorables forget about it. That. Ain’t. Happenin’.
In a banana republic, the bodies would have been buried a long time ago.
Let’s have a hair splitting contest, the winner is the lawyer who can split a hair into the most pieces–with no time limit. Keep in mind the “no time limit” gambit. Lawyers just doing their jobs…what’s to worry?
Lawyers just “living the dream” on behalf of most of us. Obama laughs, Hillary makes another toast, Brennan works on his smile, Comey downloads historical Pope clothing, while Lisa Page seeks another date with a mystery man. What could go wrong?
This is too important to blow over. I have a bad feeling that it will in the end. I am impatient and I realize that being so is perhaps at odds with what would be the best approach for bringing justice to those that committed serious crimes. However, with each passing day, I believe that the chances of ever seeing ANYONE held accountable for treason grows less and less. There should be enough evidence now available to Barr to unleash hell on these bastards. Doing so now probably means that we don’t get to fry all the fish but at least we don’t go away hungry! If this does end without many people going to prison, it will be among the biggest miscarriages of justice in the history of our Republic and greatly increases the chance of continued abuse of power.
I just don’t see how PT will let this go……they will come after him and his Family after office if He doesn’t lay out all the corruption….and I pray he will never cut a deal with them thinking they will hold up their end.
The primary objective of “Trump/Russia collusion” was to cover up the crimes of Obama, Hillary et al. Considering the vast majority of Americans are completely in the dark about the crimes committed by the previous administration, it seems they have achieved their objective. And given the amount of time that has passed since then, its unclear what declassification of these documents will even produce, given the lack of will to prosecute anyone who has been shown to have committed those crimes, from either the DOJ or either side of the aisle.
I suggest that all of us need to pause and consider exactly what “declassification” was probably for. It was probably to allow the materials to be presented to a Grand Jury, which as we all know operates under conditions of profound secrecy, but which probably does not consist of people having government security clearances. Barr now has the legal authority to make the materials available for inspection by such a Jury.
“Disclosure to the general public” is an entirely different matter, with an entirely different set of expectations and legal risks. For one thing, it would open matters to “the court of public opinion,” possibly enabling future defense attorneys to insist that their clients cannot get a fair trial because an un-biased jury cannot be found.
I believe that William Barr is extremely cognizant of these angles, and I choose to trust his leadership in these vital matters – frustrated and impatient though I, too might be.
I cordially disagree with Sundance’s push for public disclosure of these materials – at least, at this point in time. We know that these probable-defendants will employ the very best defense attorneys that their considerable money can buy. We know also that they will marshal a willing and complicit Press. “We, the People have one very clear shot at this,” and we must make the most of it. Knowledge Is Power.™
Please assume my agreement with the valid rationale for the documents to remain away from the prying eyes of John Q Public.
SO, what is a reasonable time frame to expect the objective progress of grand jury subpoenas and indictments? Some of Devin Nunes’ criminal referrals were well put together upon arrival at the Barr DoJ.
As previously noted, The POTUS Trump DoJ is batting 00.000 for any indictments of anyone participating in any manner in the coup attempt.
Sorry SD, they’ll never release your whole list, DOJ will only publically release documents that directly support who ever the ‘fall guy’ turns out to be. I’m guessing Comey. Brennan and DNI Clapper will probably escape, along with Dept. of State employees. AG Barr isn’t going to blow up the whole system, he’s trying to re-establish its legitimacy with the citizens. Not to mention less than 50% of eligible voters believe Obama’s administration did anything wrong in the first place and probably won’t accept Barr and Durham’s ‘investigation of the investigators’, they certainly won’t take DJT side.
LikeLike
John, I remain confident that William Barr will uphold our expectations. He is only the second person in American history who has served as Attorney General twice. (The first person’s term was interrupted by the Civil War.) He was obviously called back to do this. He doesn’t need the money and doesn’t need the extreme headache. Yet he made it very clear that he knew he would be doing this in “hyper-political times.” He signed up anyway.
Likewise I do not share your pessimism of “the great unwashed,” nor your apparent faith in poll results.
(Note: please do not take any of this post in any way “personally.” We are merely gathered at the water cooler …)
I suspect that the “perps” never really considered that, in this electronic age, they left a digital trail a thousand miles wide. And that people within both the Justice and the Intelligence worlds were just patiently waiting for a President who wanted to seek out the truth and who would authorize them to at last come forward with what they always knew. No, “this isn’t ‘politics’ any more.”
Barr has to blow up the whole system to bring justice, because this goes all the way up the ladder to obama. What happens depends on what Barr’s end game is. I currently have no confidence that he wants to do anything other than restore the public reputation of the DoJ. I have doubts about what Trump really wants as well. Remember, he said he was going to let Killery off Scott free. I’ve had to back away from all this because I’m so very disgusted about how this has been handled so far. ALL the declassified materials should have been released to the public the same day Trump ordered them declassified. This continued delay & non MOAB, declass fizzle is very, very disheartening to me. I want perp walks now. Not maybe this fall. Right now. Today would be fine. And not mere underlings either, such as Strok & Page. I don’t even care about them. Comey?, pfft. He’s small fry. I wanna see Jarrett, Brennan, Clapper, Rice, Power, Holder etc. high level people in orange jump suits. Then I wanna see obama and both clintons go up the river. I wanna see W on the hot seat as well. He’s not squeaky clean either. He crashed the economy for obama. I at the very LEAST want to see the Clintons prosecuted this Summer! The deep state is trying to run out the clock, again. And here we sit. Again. Waiting for the justice that never quite seems to materialize. Oh, it’s just around the corner. Tic Tock. Yeah, sure.
I know that it is verboten to mention any criticism of TPTB, but I am really struggling to see ANY light ay the end of the tunnel. It’s excuse after excuse and delay after delay……if the proof is so overwhelming and incontrovertible…..why not make a raid or two Mr Barr? It worked for mueller…..all these delays and inaction are doing is enrage and push the nuts out there to do some dangerous things. I am very afraid this is just a giant CYA exercise by all involved.
At this point, I would forego jail time for these miscreants in lieu of public admittance of a coup attempt that every network must cover. Otherwise it becomes a Republican “Conspiracy Theory”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
1) Charges
2) Public Denial
3) Evidence
Nothing will be declassified until after Labor day in September 2019.
It is the start of the Presidential primary silly season.
No, that is what a politician would do – not this Attorney General. I think that he is going to move forward with what some might consider “maddening slowness” until every one of the indictments is truly ready. He will release them without regard for political timing. He isn’t a politician and he doesn’t work for one. (No, not really. Trump isn’t going to “press” this matter for political advantage. He doesn’t need to.)
So a couple of days ago, the NSA Whistleblower sends Tracy Beanz an e-mail stating….
“We breached the NYT network servers in FBI/CIA/NSA domestic surveillance programs I worked in more than once collecting information on their management and employees including reporters
Calling AG Barr is this a crime??? Hello, you are the top law enforcement officer in the land. You have 47 hard drives sitting in your FBI evidence room since Dec 2015!
Do you think you might find the time to look at them and talk with Mr. Montgomery??
At what point did publicly available information become inadmissible in court?
FYI: “publicly” available information can be a real problem in a Court.
“Your Honor, all charges against my client should be discharged because it is no longer possible for an impartial jury to be convened to hear the charges against him.”
It has happened before . . . favorite mob-boss trick.
So then all Congressional hearings should be killed off or held behind closed doors.
So then sites like this one should be shut down.
So then heroes like Judicial Watch should not have their FOIA requests honored, so that they will be see the light of day.
So then the press should have gag orders about publishing anything on the topics at hand.
This risk is honored more in the breach then in the observance.
Which creates the appearance of a convenient excuse.
The longer the anti-Trump conspiracy investigation goes on, the more an inherent contradiction we’ve been forced to live with becomes obvious and inescapable: the investigation is quite literally chasing itself and must one day catch up, if justice actually is to be done. The fact that purported accountability has crept along at a glacial pace — delay after delay after delay while manifest criminality goes unchecked and perpetrators rake in profits from book sales and talk shows — is no less a part of the scandal than core spy/set-up activities we’ve been promised will one day result in indictments. At some point, it has to catch up with itself — that is, law enforcement must acknowledge and hold to account the very actions and actors that continue to obstruct and obfuscate in real time.
There is more coming. This is up at “The Hill”, and we all know John Solomon is a first class investigative reporter. https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/449206-fbi-warned-early-and-often-that-manafort-file-might-be-fake-used-it-anyway
Don’t forget. Durham is conducting a “review,” not an investigation.
So why then did we hire a pit bull prosecutor from CT? The normal IG could have handled a “review”.
Last night, it appeared to me that PDJT is basing a lot of his re-election rhetoric on immigration and on draining the swamp.
it is a GREAT strategy and one the American people strongly support but ONLY if there is follow through. Next year, if we are STILL hearing tick-tock, release the documents, build the wall, Mexico better …, then the DEMS are going to win.
If these repeated promises get kept, then PDJT will get a GOP Congress, increased seats in the Senate and 4 more years.
Proof is in the pudding.
In my opinion.
Last night, I expected an all new stump speech. What I saw was the same old stuff. Don’t get me wrong, it’s REALLY good stuff! But nothing new there. I wanted to hear HIM say. “lock her up!” I wanted more. I wanted to hear “just wait, justice is coming.” I wanted encouragement, not yet another rehash about how great the economy is, or how low black unemployment is etc. He even mentioned curing Cancer. Was he mocking Sleepy, Creepy Joe or ? I really thought he’d have a new 2020, socialist killer speech ready for last night.
Helps to think strategically, not tactically.
– February 23, 1991; Iraq; a USAF plane drops a massive fuel-air bomb (BLU-82?), a
non-nuclear bomb that detonates with a blinding flash across the desert, and a mushroom cloud.
Effectively all of Iraq’s command and control centers break radio silence to phone in the information that war has started and it seems the Americans are using nuclear weapons.
– A few minutes later, effectively all of Iraq’s command and control centers cease to exist because they were identified, targeted and fired upon as soon as they broke radio silence.
Barr is giving everyone in the path of his investigation time to create a paper trail.
He already has all the paper trail he needs. All this has already been investigated to death. The evidence is clear. The public info alone is enough to put them all behind bars. No more excuses. No more delays. Patience is long gone.
Well, “the next step is a Grand Jury.” We may presume that such Juries have already been convened although even the existence(!) of a Grand Jury is secret … even in your home town. If the Jury hands down an indictment, there must be absolutely no possibility for a very wealthy Defense Attorney to charge that the Jury’s decision was biased by prevailing public opinion.
I submit that materials are declassified – not to submit them to us, but to submit them to a Grand Jury that necessarily consists of people who would not have the necessary (extremely high-grade …) security clearances.
I really don’t expect to see any of the materials be publicly disclosed … not anytime soon, and maybe not at all.
Bear in mind also that, even if the materials are “declassified,” they still very likely would be redacted.
I’d love to see these guys/gals ID’d by SD in orange jumpsuits. But we’ve had three AG’s under PDJT and zero indictments. ZERO. Always a reason or an excuse. It’s a shell game, a con, ain’t nothing happening to nobody. I’ll be happy to retract when the first indictment is brought forth.
I am still waiting for Mrs. Lindsay Graham’s hearings!
One cannot trust anyone from the department of just us.
Barr is a boooosh crony.
Since all of this witch hunt comes from a make believe fantasy world, nothing is legally qualified as classified or secret. Therefore, there is no need to declassify for release. Nothing should be redacted to protect method and sources because no real counterintelligence, conspiracy, obstruction investigation took place. IMHO.
The MSM would ignore any documents made public anyway.
I’m good with the knowledge that the coup plotters can’t use the fact that the evidence against them is classified to get away with it.
As long as justice is served, I’m good.
