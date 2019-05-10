President Trump Proposal to Counteract China and Big Club/Big AG Strategy…

Today President Trump outlines an approach to head-off the anticipated retaliation from China over the increase in U.S. tariffs that began today. Whether this is structurally possible, or whether this is Trump’s attempt to diminish the leverage carried by Vice-Chairman Liu He, is an interesting question. However, the strategy is clear.
Overall U.S. inflation remains low relative to the economic gains from MAGAnomic policy. [Current CPI HERE]. GDP and wage growth are both exceeding inflation. As such, now is indeed the best time to confront China. President Trump notes this today in a tweet:
Inflation in the U.S. remains low overall at 1.8%…. now is the perfect time to hit Beijing with expanded tariffs. However, President Trump knows China will retaliate through the multinationals on Wall Street. President Trump knows China will specifically target the U.S. Agriculture sector. China will likely attempt to put pressure on Trump by refusing to buy U.S. farm product. The BIG AG multinationals will go bananas.
The BIG AG multinationals, those who control food/farm production, also control key Senators; they have been purchased through lobbyists. This is part of the Big Club approach/strategy. Wall Street and the U.S. Senate will be aligned to support China; as a consequence President Trump needs to counteract their effort.
President Trump’s approach to counteract China’s strike against the U.S. agricultural community is visible in a series of tweets today. I don’t necessarily agree with the proposal long-term, BUT I do understand the short-term objective…. optimum expediency.
As you can see, President Trump is proposing to counteract the Chinese boycott of U.S. farm product, by using income from the Chinese tariffs to purchase the farm product. It would appear the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Secretary Sonny Perdue, would be in charge of the program.
In the short term this would mean the corporate income losses from BIG AG multinationals would be offset by U.S. purchases. The Dept. of Agriculture would purchase harvests that exceed the domestic U.S. supply need. President Trump is proposing we then give that harvest to nations who need food: “poor and starving countries”.
In essence income from the tariffs on China would be used to subsidize U.S. farmers.
Perhaps as a short-term, optimal solution, this is a good plan. However, the downside is the U.S. food prices, what you pay at the grocery store, will remain artificially elevated.
If there was no intervention, domestic farm production would far exceed internal U.S. consumer demand. This would mean prices on U.S. food products would necessarily drop (rather quickly). The supply would far exceed demand.
This over-production dynamic is caused by more than 25 years of BIG AG growth, where multinationals have contracted with U.S. farms to grow and export food product. We’ve talked about this corrupted and “controlled market” system extensively here on these pages. [Go Deep]
The process of multinationals controlling farm output is very similar to how the multinationals controlled manufacturing output and moved the process to the place of lowest production costs; and highest profits. The outputs of U.S. farms are moved around the globe to the location of highest return; it is a controlled market. This process has driven up the domestic price of U.S food rapidly in the past 20 years.
The multinational agriculture lobby is massive. We willingly feed the world as part of the system; but you as a grocery customer pay more per unit at the grocery store because domestic supply no longer determines domestic price.
Within the agriculture community the (feed-the-world) production export factor also drives the need for labor. Labor is a cost. The multinational corps have a vested interest in low labor costs. Ergo, open border policies. (ie. willingly purchased republicans not supporting border wall etc.).
To offset the 20 year increase in U.S. prices, the multinational lobbyists paid DC to expand food subsidies (SNAP, Food stamps, EBT benefits); this helps their bottom line and shifts tax dollars onto their Profit-and-Loss statements. This is the ‘exfiltration’ of American wealth. It is a corrupt system.
The proposal by President Trump to shift tariff proceeds to off-set farm losses is okay,
perhaps likely necessary, in the short term; but once the issues with China are resolved we are still going to have to deal with the underlying cause of this corrupted market process.
Economic security is national security.
We need to start looking at food production as a National Security issue.
BINGO! One of the best posts (and the bar was already very, very high!) that I’ve read here!
I agree. It’s easy to understand how energy (independence) is a national security issue, so food as a national security issue isn’t difficult to grasp. This is a very helpful article. Thank you!
Water.
We may have a lot now, but I have always thought we should desalinate, collect and filter as much as possible, for export.
It will be the oil of the future.
Food, steel, aluminum. All of it. If we can’t provide for ourselves then we are weak. That is not the American way.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yes, but we are self sufficient in food — in the broadest sense. We can substitute US quality wine for any European wines for example. We do get winter fruit and vegetables from Mexico, but there are other ways to do this. But what China imports is raw commodities — corn, wheat, etc grains. If they stop buying, they got to get that basic commodity from others, and we just sell to others who are impacted by that China action. In the short term this is a zero sum game, and will only marginally effect prices. There really is no need to buy commodities and give to poorer nations. Doing that will indeed drive up prices in the short term to US consumers. But one way to mitigate this is eliminate a lot of other foreign aid program giveaways — which is $50 B per year today! They raise the costs of what ever products we are giving away too! Might be a more “compassionate” trade off.
And medicines too! Even over-the-counter stuff like Aspirin is no longer manufactured in the US, most of it is produced in China. Would love to see that added to the list of things we should regain self-sufficiency in.
Maybe Americans should get up off their butts and do some gardening. Maybe dig up some of that pretty backyard and grow some tomatoes!
American farms produce far more than can be consumed in the U.S. The price of corn is inflated hugely by the requirement of ethanol in our gasoline. The U.S. wants to sell its harvests to other countries without penalty of tariffs. …There is a lot to work out here since all farmers everywhere are put in jeopardy by this situation. Farmers are the original risk takers, but ‘free trade’ has delivered a geometric progression of risk.
Grant , this situation is as artificial and as harmful long term as etha nol for fuel. The topsoil is used up at a measurable rate. Government screwed up farming long ago just like everything it is too involved in. Over production should indeed be scrutinized as a security issue.
Wait and see may be in order. Will the Chinese really cut off their own people from American food sources? And if so, to what degree?
I posted this in the daily thread and please forgive the cross post but I’m afraid people will miss this gem.
This is a speech that Donald Trump gave in 2011 in Las Vegas. Note that Trump has been consistent in his message for 30 years.
If you don’t have time to watch the whole thing, then queue it up to 29:00 and hit play. You’ll gain appreciation for Sundance’s use of “wolverines” for Trump’s trade representatives.
Trump is the best man in more than 100 years to handle what faces our Nation.
chojun,
I love a straight shooter. That’s our president! He and I would get along great.
Just wondering; did the DNC, Brennan, Clapper and Comey see this back in 2011 and started asking questions?
President Trump needs a decisive win on the domestic/over-throw front…for example…H. Clinton being charged with having the private server/email account in violation of her security clearance, James Comey being charged with perjury, leaking and violating his oath of office, McCabe and Brennan and Clapper and Rice and Ohr, and so forth being charged with various crimes. Donald Trump needs to put a stake in the ground and decisively declare war against those “citizens” who have warred against him. Now is the time and if he does not act now, he is out of time. As long as Hillary Clinton is permitted to get away with her crimes and corruption, the other over-throwers and criminals have nothing to worry about. And everyone understands that dynamic especially the contemptible James Comey.
Not stated but I think part of what you are saying is that China was instrumental in the Clinton election in the 1990s. And he has also provided support, aid and comfort to the others that you name?
Why don’t US companies buy more food from US farmers. I never realized that many name brand veggies sold here in the US are a product of China.
I didn’t know this. I rarely buy frozen veggies anymore, but do you know which name brands? I do not want to eat anything from China.
Companies that use some veggies from China are Green Giant, Birds Eye, Safeway, Aldi and most packaged garlic is from China. Check the package for where the product comes from. Many frozen veggies are from China.
That’s also about to end, at least temporarily, as the result of the 25% tariff on imported Chinese products.
If China isn’t careful international SUPPLY CHAINS will be restructured to offset the higher cost of shipping their goods into the US, leaving them holding an empty sack.
LikeLiked by 2 people
maggiemoowho, I don’t think that most of the food products that are sold in the U.S. that are a “product of China” are actually grown/raised in China. They originally come raw from the U.S. and are sent to China for processing and then come back here. Big corporate doesn’t have to deal with the processing/health regs and the rest of the issues.. And, let’s not talk labor. They just rake in the profits while we citizens wonder about the quality of our food. IMO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So China buys their food from someone else. Moving forward, who won’t be eating?
Bingo. That is the question bothering me too. I’m probably missing something or making the mistake leftist economists make of holding too many things static.
But my question is, China still has a billion mouths to feed. If they suddenly start buying somewhere else, wont that create shortages elsewhere the US can sell into? Or what am I missing?
The despots of the poor countries we feed will be reselling the food to China. Already arranged.
Omg!!! I didn’t even think of this!!! President Trump, do not give the food to poor countries without stipulations or even at all!!! We will be undermined and tariffs won’t work then??
Who wants to eat GMO soy beans? Yuck. We should get our farmers to grow good food that Americans can and will buy and eat.
Shakes Leaf, GMO soy beans is about all the American farmer grows. Some are taking a second look as we consumers don’t like GMO so they are looking at organic farming again, they can get more ($) for their products. Yes, there is a certification process I think they have to go through but in the long run it’s worth it. Hey, speaking of GMO food stuff, do you eat soup to name one? If you do look at Progresso soup labels right above the bar code label. A lot of them say ” contains genetically engineered” food product or close to that wording. Then look at Campbell soup labels, practically all of them say “contains genetically engineered”.
They already failed to do that with Soy a year ago.
They bought from Brazil which couldn’t satisfy the demand. That’s why they came back to the table. (And think how Brazil might up the price now too with the new President aligned to Trump)
They HAVE TO buy our product.
The only way they can win this is Trump gone 2020..
Of course if AG crashes to an healthy level that might mean Trump losing a lot of votes. I think we saw some of that in the iowa midterms already.
That’s one reason why he’s keen on getting ahead of that.
Brazil has a chronic fungus problem.
https://www.farmprogress.com/soybean/fungus-threatens-brazilian-farms
Chopping down the Amazon to grow soybeans is one of those good ideas that isn’t a good idea at all.
Brazil has a chronic fungus problem.
https://www.farmprogress.com/soybean/fungus-threatens-brazilian-farms
@ SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty:
You make two really important points.
1.The Chinese need soybeans to feed their hogs so that their people can eat. It is a physical thing that they have to have.
2. Farm country is the beating heart of Trump country. Support for him will rightfully waver if he sells the floor out from under a bunch of struggling farmers.
Fox news is running out lefty hog farmers to cry that the sky is falling. One even wants tpp, haven’t heard that in a while but it’s a good reminder what’s waiting if President Trump fails. Two things are tripping up their narrative though. First, hog prices are down, sure, but so is the feed… corn, sorghum, etc. Secondly, the largest US exporter of pork is Smithfield. Most of that pork goes to China. And guess who owns Smithfield? China. China owns Smithfield.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can you provide a link for this? I believe you. I want something to show others. Thank you
https://money.cnn.com/2013/05/29/news/companies/smithfield-foods/index.html
LikeLike
Will China boycott their own food business?
Indeed. See my comment above.
Zackly.
He is going to bury the Chinese big time. They now have to worry about riots in their country in the coming months. Trump needs to get with Brazil and starve the Chinese of Soybeans. That would cause a country wide panic in China like never seen before.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
There’s a double risk in this situation. Most of the corn and soybeans China buys is used for hog food. However, they are having trouble with a swine-Ebola disease and have killed millions head of hogs. Depending on the disease, they may not need much corn or beans if the herd is drastically reduced. The Chinese will then need pork to eat instead of hog food and that changes everything.
@ FrankieZee
Wow, I never realized the massive strategic importance of Trump’s very close alliance with the new president of Brazil. He truly is three steps ahead, all the time.
The Chinese (any foreign company/country) should be barred from purchasing/owning companies (even minority stock positions) that produce, or process livestock, and vegetables in the US.
LikeLiked by 8 people
They own Smithfield Meat Packing. Huge pork exporter.. Need to figure out how to handle these issues or those costs will increase for us.
So they’ll have to pay tariffs on their own pork products! If they decide to cut off the pork exports from Smithfield, then the supply goes up and price goes down for us. More and cheaper bacon!
I already quit buying Smithfield for this reason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Their buying American companies, strategic or otherwise, is part of the price that we pay for wanting cheap Chinese consumer goods. The easiest thing for the Chinese to do with the dollars that we pay for their goods with is to spend them in the States. And unlike Americans, they make good investments with their (formerly our) dollars.
The alternative is not to buy the lowest cost goods but to pay the price to buy American.
Part of what Trump’s tariffs will do is to make the Chinese products less attractive to Americans, because we are too short-sighted to support American companies and products on our own.
Perhaps President Trump can find a sweet spot between lowering U.S. food prices and accommodating farmers by purchasing their overproduction for distribution overseas. That could give him some room to reform Big AG and the corrupted market process so that it benefits the U.S. instead of fleecing us.
When I was a kid, U.S, Ag Dept bought the unsold commodities and made them into government cheese, biscuits, canned veggies, powdered milk, etc to feed the poor in this country, instead of depositing money into an account for them to go buy steaks and lobsters. Once a month, the poor would go to their county AG Dept and pick up their allotment. It worked before it could work again.
LikeLiked by 13 people
In part it was done to support ‘stable’ food prices, keep farmers for dumping milk, so they were not selling at a loss.
I remember those times well. Commodities for welfare recipients, old folks, schools etc. Most of it got sold or bartered around town; usually the liquor stores where you could buy food stamps, commodity food, a 6-pack and a pack of Luckies. Yeah the good old days!
I remember when I was in Grade School, my mother would make my sister and I a bag lunch, fill our Flintstone thermos’ every morning before hurrying us out the door and onto the bus before leaving for work. When she found out we could get a hot lunch at school for 25 cents, well she turned a few cartwheels!
The US government has bought farmers excess harvest for decades and decades and held them in storage if they were not perishable.
I also worry that the “hungry and starving countries” we give the harvests to might be tempted to sell them to the Chinese by the backdoor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed. There must be accountability.
Those “hungry and starving countries” are critical clients of the Chinese. They have been very thorough and patient in developing relationships (and installing infrastructure) across Africa, for example. If done right, this could be very advantageous for us (assuming that they have a use for GMO soybeans and corn).
I just had a thought based on the parallel banking system link above. If you’ve never read it, it’s about Glass Steagall and making the “too big to fail” banks (who got fewer and bigger due to Dodd-Frank) subject to certain regulation but allowing credit union and smaller banks to operate under less regulation to preserve liquidity for lending. I recommend reading it if you haven’t. (Actually all of the linked articles should be read if you weren’t in the Treehouse when they first came out…or even review)
What if there was a parallel farming system? One for the multinationals and one for the family farm. There would have to be a way to break the control of seeds, fertilizers, etc from the big companies like Monsanto. Less regulation for the family farmer who would sell in America and maybe Canada or Mexico. More regulation for the multinationals. Just the first “kernel” of an idea. Maybe my fellow treepers can help fully flesh it out.
That’s already happening at Farmers’ Markets across the country, but it isn’t on the same scale as Big AG. That’s where the money is, but you have to abide by their rules.
How about the George Bush Sr Effect?
Insult ________. (He chose broccoli, consumption jumped!)
President Trump could also ask every Americans to buy chickpeas and XYZ … not a ling-term solution , but every little bit helps.
we can sell it to Canada, then they can mark it up and sell it to china. They have experience at this with steel etc. Canada=middleman.
Turnabout is fair play …
I have no sympathy for big farm or anything else that consistently and systematically destroy out great nation. I say use the 15 Billion on Building the wall we desperately need!
My household buys from organic grass fed farms on-line. Also dairy. People need to consider this option.
I mentioned this a few days ago.
An American dairy farmer I ran into last week at a resort up here in he Vancouver B.C. area, informed me that when he was a child on the dairy farm. There were thousands ( his words) of dairy farms in several Washington State counties that he named.
He stated that there are now six, and he owns one of them
He is in his eighties now, and was up in Canada celebrating his 59th wedding anniversary.
A real gentleman he was, a Korean War Vet, and one tough cookie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent post, Sundance. I agree with it entirely.
I love it when Sundance mentions “me”.
Can’t get the word out enough!
Maybe I’m missing something here. but it seems that China has to buy foreign food. if it does not buy it from America it will have to buy it from somebody else. Let’s say they buy it from Argentina, In which case the people previously buying food from Argentina will now need to buy their food from someplace else … like from us.
John, I was thinking the same thing. Sounds like a reverse of what foreign countries, particularly China has been doing for years. Circumventing our trade policies for their benefit. Now it will be for US benefit.
Brilliant although temporary strategy! Bet the US outlasts China on this plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if the food assistance overseas will replace direct cash assistance already in the pipeline, or be in addition to it? This could be a good thing since providing assistance in kind (i.e. food) might prevent corrupt foreign leaders from pocketing the cash aid for their own enrichment and benefit.
I’d like to see direct food assistance replace SNAP/EBT as well. Pick up your allotment from the local AG department office…It would probably hurt the tattoo parlor and qwickie-mart in blue states, but who cares?
Just remember all US foreign food aid ends up on the black market and gets resold by the foreign country’s leaders! And probably to China at a big discount!
What you are doing is hurting the local farmers in these countries because they cannot complete with free food!
I have Seen it first hand! US food aid stamped not for resale! Yeah, sure!
So first you want to hurt US farmers by subsidizing them, then you want to compound this hurt to make you feel better, by killing some poor farmers in another country! How sick are you?
So please I don’t want to hear anymore of this shit about sending food as aid to poor countries!
Satan would be so very proud of you!
Look I love President Trump but killing any farmer anywhere is a crime! Killing many farmers is genocide!
Brilliant. It’s grade school math and can’t be disputed. The tariffs bring in more than enough to make purchases to cover a complete elimination of American ag sales to China. Of course, there is no stopping the MSM from continuing its constant moaning about the price of sneakers going from $3 to $3.75. Perhaps someone could track down some former American sneaker factory workers to explain that when sneakers were $10, where they should be, he had a livelihood, which he doesn’t have now.
Along these lines, has anyone seen the book review in today’s American Conservative? I no longer go there, but was bored. I almost threw my coffee at the screen. Willfully not getting it. Telling us to just go die. Why I don’t read them anymore.
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/urbs/americas-industrial-gold-rush-is-over/
trapper, i read that article you linked – well, skimmed it, and have no idea who that author is but can tell that they are some egghead that just wants to sit around the conservative think tank crowd and sniff each other’s farts… these people are wonks.
In theory, there’s no difference between reality and theory. But in reality there is.
The Demon Slick, I’d like to write that down for future 😉 reference.
Would Very much like to add that Gem to my…
“Well, maybe…However,…” routine.
May I?
IMO conservatives find solutions without needing a gigantic government. We have an ever increasing unskilled work-force showing up on the border every day. We might have a surplus of grains that previously got sold to China. Can we combine problems, mix in some capitalism, adjust welfare rules and maybe create some industries that add value to those grains with a lightly trained work-force. Things like flours, breads, alcohols, foods come to mind. At least we wouldn’t have rotting grains, higher welfare, etc.
Are there no middlemen to tranship US AG products through to China much in the same fashion China has bypassed tariffs on steel?
It’s time for the USA to revive the spirit of the Chinese Joe-Sixpack by resurrecting the ghosts of Tiananmen Square, let freedom ring.
P.S.: It’s 30 years next month since the Red Chinese squished the freedom fighters under tank treads.
Sundance, why are you concerned about this proposal in the long term? Is it the specific proposal for using a portion of the tariff proceeds to “ease the pain” politically? I think ratcheting up the tariffs is both a short and long term winner. in the short term, it squeezes the Chinese and has a tremendous negative impact on their economy with very little impact to US GDP. The only card the Chinese have in this negotiation is to call in their chits from the CoC and allied politicians to somehow create a political headache for Trump but the numbers just won’t play out in their favor. As long as we show determination and that we are committed to either getting a fair trade deal, including enforcement mechanisms, or the tariffs will stay in place,even continue to escalate, the Chinese will be forced to deal. The longer they go, the more that manufacturers will either return to US or to a more friendly trading partner (like India) and that weakens the Chinese each day that it goes on. I don’t see how they can win other than doing their damndest to get Trump voted out of office. The jig is up on the NK “rocketman” gambit. The fact that tariffs are so effective and uses our greatest strength (the sheer size of the US market) to create instant leverage also has the delicious result in demonstrating to all the neocon, globalist, free traders out there how wrong they are about tariffs.
Simply put, I am in awe of the brilliance of our POTUS and his killers. They are MAGA. Its an aligned and integrated strategy at play that is a joy to watch unfold!
Corporate AG welfare is hard to get rid of once it’s in place.
Sundance’s concern is that this doesn’t address the corruption of the American agriculture market by the multinationals (ie, anti-Americans). We are paying way too much and that distortion is not addressed here, but we do hope it will be.
Otherwise, we love love LOVE Tariffs!
Where will the Globalist Farmer Grassley strike and when???
what People forget is why go to China when you can invest here…China is communist country that steals your intellectual property and has zero property protections! its all land leases in China!!
Isn’t it more than convenient how well the US and Brazil are getting along? Brazil is #2 in soybean production behind the US. (Combined with Argentina, production volumes are about equal).
I smell a “Deal deal” coming down the pike, if it’s not already mapped out. The South American countries can’t boost production anywhere near enough to cover their present usage and sales plus China’s demand (largely covered by the US).
The Big AG-holes can while all they want. They’re going to lose in the end.
whine, dammit.
thats the point…they already own Brazil and US supply…45 is taking incentives away from multinationals and creating local markets!
If you call someone a buffoon, do not play chess with them before finding out if they are actually a chess master.
its like NATO…We’ve spent trillions so Germany and Russia can go into partnership on gas pipelines and corner EU market…now tech and space ventures want to align with communists to go Global??? why??? makes no sense, honestly…
There is more to this tweet gambit than meets the eye. Big Ag simply isn’t that important in reality in this trade war.
Checked at USTR.gov. Of the 2018 $120b US exports to China, all ag was just $9.3b. Top 4 are Soybeans $3.1, cotton $1, hides and skins (leather raw material) 0.7, pork 0.6. Consider these in reverse order:
—Most of the pork is Smithfield, now owned by a Chinese company. No domestic big ag clout there.
—Hides and skins, a byproduct of our slaughterhouses. But where else can China turn without downsizing their leather industry? They already are buying up Australias and Argentinas and Brazils hides and skins.
—Cotton for China’s textile industry. In terms of global production, China is #1, India is #2 (but low raw cotton exports, its mostly yarns or more finished textiles), US is #3 and virtually all US exports are raw cotton. Again, where else can China turn for that much raw cotton?
—Finally, soybeans. China accounts for ~60% of total global soybean imports. About 2/3 comes from Brazil and 1/3 from US. Brazil production is maxed out because of geography and soy rust (fungal disease). If China turns more to Brazil, then Brazil’s other export customers have to turn to US. Nobody else produces enough soybeans. Plus, beans are a US ‘swing’ crop because the same land can also be planted in corn. Big ag isn’t hurt, its half of ‘soypec’.
So IMO something else is being signaled by this oddish tweet stream, beyond reassuring farmers and tweaking big Ag. Buying $15 billion of ‘food’ with China tariff dollars and giving it out as global humanitarian assistance to hungry countries makes PDJT sound generous, less US ‘uber alles’. But that food assistance would be wheat, corn, rice, dairy, dry beans and pulses, cooking oil, maybe meat. Soy is NOT a major human diet component anywhere. Just checked—Globally only 6% of soy is turned into any sort of human food like tofu or soy sauce, largely in Asia.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I agree ristvan something else is up with this tweet.
Thanks for the information on the products we sell to China, it helps to see things a lot clearer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree too, as I said in comments above.
Jnr: I just finished a rant about sending food to foreign countries as aid and how it hurts farmers there who can not complete with free food.
All US food aid ends up on the black market!
Likely bulk shipments of food aid just get resold to China at discount!
People should debase themselves of the idea that sending food aid is a wonderful idea!
It is a horrible idea!
Farmers are hurting because commodity future prices are being driven down by Wall Street and probably Soros. It’s the farmers balance sheet at a specific point in time which is reflective of debt as much as anything… Wall Street again. As Sundance has brilliantly explained… big ag doesn’t like variables… they prefer annuities. POTUS needs to explain better.
LikeLike
Soy may not be “a major human diet component anywhere”, however, it is a huge component in animal feed. Some 80% of US soy production is for soy meal, and 97% of soy meal is used “to feed poultry and livestock.” https://ncsoy.org/media-resources/uses-of-soybeans/
” The livestock industry is the largest consumer of soy meal. In fact, 98 percent of U.S. soy meal goes to feed pigs, chickens and cows. Animal agriculture is a soybean farmer’s #1 customer.” http://www.wisoybean.org/news/soybean_facts.php
China’s demand for soybeans is dropping quickly. Last year after China slapped a 25% tariff on US pork they also went on a major live hog buying binge to increase their herds. Some of the hogs they bought were carrying the African Swine Fever. ASF is a very nasty disease that has spread like wildfire through many of their herds. It has been reported in every province this year.
The only way to stop ASF is to kill all of the infected herds and leave the facilities vacant for months. China is expected to loose about 150 million hogs this year, or about 25-35% of their total herds.
Less hogs = less demand for soybeans. On the plus side their demand for pork to eat will increase dramatically. Where will have to buy it from? The USA.
@ ristvan
I think that it is a message to the Chinese. Those recipient “starving, poor countries” are places the China is working very hard to develop foundational relationships. Dangling some food for them is very similar to interdicting the North Korean freighter this week. It’s part of the non-shooting war between us and the Chinese on fronts scattered around the world.
I’m sure Tom Donahue, head of the “Chinese” Chamber of Commerce, is quite upset over President Trump’s tariffs.
Perfect Storm?
These so-called multi-national companies are the equivalent of the robber baron monopolies of the late 1800s early 1900s in the USA. Teddy broke them up for the benefit of We the People. I believe it is time to take Teddy’s big stick to the multi-nationals for all of our benefit. Their price fixing has caused much misery with excessively high prices even though the world has been in a depression for years. Under yoyobama, the US was in a worse depression than the Great Depression. All the lying by the media-rats to the contrary didn’t change the reality.
President Trump is working to bring prosperity back to the USA which in turn will bring prosperity back to the world. The globullists are destructive parasites; it’s time to deworm.
Sundance;
Admittedly this new ‘tack’of PDJT IS new, but I also am puzzled by your hesitance to embrace it.
You have,written about how multinationals circumvent national laws against anti-trust, and exfiltrate wealth out of the U.S. and manipulate markets. A lemon (or widget) in the U.S., $2 each, in ‘poorere’countries $.25.
Is what he is,suggesting not a way to wrest control away from the big ag multinationals? Then, once they are driven off the field, GRADUALLY lower prices here.
YES, it is STILL manipulating supply and demand, to control prices. But if its Perdue and PDJT doing it, instead of Big Ag, thats better.
And, how can big ag compete? Even a lemon at $.25, can’t compete with FREE!
IF this can be used as a device to BREAK miltinational big ags grip on food production and distribution, it could be great!
Reminds me of posts only seen here, that PDJT has worked quietly to shore up local and regional banks, credit unions etc. in order to shift business away from TBTF banks.
Part of a shift from Wall Street to Main street?
I especially like your last two paragraphs where you compare PDJT trying to help our farmers in somewhat the way he tried to help small regional banks fight the Big Boys, the TBTF banks.
President Trump has spent a lot of time getting America’s manufacturing back up and running which was very badly needed.
America’s farmers and ranchers are also in need of a bit of help, getting the small banks up and going will hopefully do a lot to help them.
Anything that can be used to break Big Ags grip on our country and their grip on ag pricing will be a bigger help.
I am glad sundance has started talking about the problem that the COC and Big Ag together causes all of us, not just our farming communities.
I had a post above to Elric VIII that didn’t show up. I had the same thought about a “parallel farming system”. Restore the family farms, get them out from under the thumb of the seed providers, etc and less regulation. More regulation for the multinationals. Just a “kernel” of a thought.
I don’t have to buy cheap Chinese products but the Chinese have to eat. No?
It’s not about AG. The smoking gun is US companies using China to lower labor, regulation, and HR cost. 80% of all big box store products are designed in the US and made in China. Companies are not complaining about IP theft when for the last 30 years they asked the US Government NOT to interfere. China market is 4x the size of the US and that will be China’s play.
Sundance –To avoid subsidizing BIG-AG Multinationals, what if the Dept. of Agriculture limited purchases to $100,000 per business? The money might help real US farmers — who vote in farm states — but wouldn’t be a drop-in-the-bucket for the Multinationals.
“To avoid subsidizing BIG-AG Multinationals, what if the Dept. of Agriculture limited purchases to $100,000 per business?”
————————————————————–
I understand your sentiment, but you might have to adjust your number because while $100,000 might sound like a lot of money, but it is “small potatoes” to most farmers.
An average farm in the mid-west might have corn yields of around 200 bushels per acre. At the current spot price of about $3.40/bu that is a gross amount of $680 per acre. So $100,000 would only purchase less than 160 acres of production. That’s a VERY small farm these days. (The Lincoln land grants back in the 1860’s were for 160 acres, a quarter section.)
Sundance
I would love to hear your ideas for strangling the Agri-Cartel.
Also answer one question for me because my view on this is simplistic.
If half the population of the world is not killed and a new source of nourishment (replacement commodity for food) is not found, then how can demand for food be flexible in any horizon over 6 months?
I remember the food riots in North Africa as we abruptly switched food production to energy production. We were able to offset that the following by putting new fields into production. Who else has the ability to quickly bring new production to market?
““Economic security is national security.
We need to start looking at food production as a National Security issue.”
Amen!
Reminds me of Genesis Chapter 41, when Joseph was elevated by Pharaoh and Joseph recommended the storing up of ‘corn’ for seven years to survive the seven years of famine revealed to him in a dream.
Because of Joseph, Egypt was saved and the other nations came to Egypt to buy food and Egypt was enriched.
“We need to start looking at food production as a National Security issue” because you can’t eat gold or 401k’s or stocks and bonds or guns or bullets.
Is “food security” really an important conern of ours, as a net exporter of most essential commodities? Seems like an issue more residing with China.
It doesn’t, of course, have to be a zero-sum equation.
If Trump and his brilliant advisors balance the sheet properly, I believe it
should be possible to slowly change the playing field using incentives, or
leverage, or other means to begin bringing America’s agriculture production under control.
Right now is a great time to put forth a plan for the future of America’s agriculture production
THAT FAVORS AMERICA, AND THE CITIZENS OF AMERICA.
What would an ideal situation in Ag look like? How can we get there?
Being able to use tariffs from communist china to fund the transformation would
make it doubly delicious.
Question – and maybe I’m just stupid here –
If our gummint is going to subsidize Ag by purchasing harvests and giving them away to the Third World, …
… why can’t the gummint leave enough product in the US to bring prices down for the US consumer and ship the remainder out to so-called “needy nations”?
So we do get back to a semblance of supply and demand?
Geez, if you’re gonna manipulate markets, frikken manipulate them
Enter Sonny Perdue….
Here’s the issue. What’s to stop the lobbyists from pressuring the Dept. of Ag., through politicians, to *increase* govt. farm purchases thereby driving up prices (and subsequently profits) even higher?
That’s why I say in the short-term it’s ok, but long-term you gotta factor in corrupt DC politicians, and the BIG CLUB, actually making money from the program.
A shift from a Wall street driven economy, to a main street driven economy.
The Congress MAY still be corrupt, but at least they will be working for MAIN street, instead if Wall street?
Dutch: Sadly history proves over and over again Big AG will always get all of the taxpayers money while driving food prices higher! So taxpayers will end up paying even more for food!
Sell soybeans to Brazil, and Brazil can sell to China, with a markup, of course. US farmers get paid, Brazil gets a win for just standing there, and China still gets food but for more than if it just made a deal.
Option #2;
US gives food to poor countries along the new Silk road China is building. These countries sell the food to China and pay off their loans China gave them for infrastructure projects.
Vince: You are 100% correct! That is exactly what happens! Seen first hand!
Speaking of national security, THIS also needs to be fixed ASAP:
A Federal Strategy To Ensure Secure and Reliable Supplies of Critical Minerals
A Presidential Document by the Executive Office of the President on 12/26/2017
Draft List of Critical Minerals [scroll down to Table 1 and note the sources (hint: China, China, China, China, China……..]
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2018/02/16/2018-03219/draft-list-of-critical-minerals
Thinking Victory Gardens for Deplorables… turn over the dirt in your backyard and put in your veggies… of course my backyard has terrible dirt. I’ve been trying to build it over the years but it’s hard red clay, mostly. Guess i need raised beds. I’ve been meaning to do this anyway
Newspaper was hyping expensive tomatoes from Mexico because of tariffs. Our local tomatoes are better than anything at the store so… time to put some out
Wondering;
Google “aquaponics”, get veggies, fruits spices,…AND FISH. Talapai unless you live in cold climate, then trout.
The raised growing beds are gravel or clay pellets, resting atop tanks where the fish are raised.
Once set up, only ‘input’ is fish food and a little electricity.
Raise more food than you can eat, doesn’t take a lot of space.
It is actually the Chinese are the ones who created these multi-input arrangements. American style Tilapia aquaculture is a pond, fish, and chemical fertilizers (or at least was when I did it in the Peace Corps in Africa).
I can’t imagine, with his gift of seeing every angle, that PTrump hasn’t already thought of this and put something in the works to get it sorted. Considering he’s much smarter than I am, I’ll leave that to him.
I’m more interested in those “poor starving countries.” Anyone want to play a guessing game? North Korea? Venezuela? Maybe Iran is about to give soon?
I got a little chuckle out of this. On the campaign trail, candidate Trump repeatedly said that we (USA) built China. I see a little tit for tat now as President Trump uses China’s tariff money to build up poor countries’ food supply and POTUS will get the credit!
None of this charity food should EVER be distributed via Soros’ Open Society Foundation or the Clinton Global Initiative. I know, it’s shut down, but “charities” like theirs put a new face on such charities.
Sweat we have in the USA is corporate farms NOT family run farms for the most part. This is what needs to stop. I would hope all corporate farm go under. The family farm must be saved. We are producing trash, GMO garbage and not food. All on the cheep. We are so dumb when it comes to our food and what we put in our mouths. Save the family farm and keep our food supply local and not controlled by big AG.
Sell US corn, rice, wheat, soybean, chicken to Brazil who re-sells to China at higher prices.
China is up the creek.
I like him taking care of our farmers at this starting off point if tariffs. What are the chances that the Chinese need to buy AG from us anyway within the next 6 months? Don’t they get like 60% of what they need from the USA? Who else could fill that order for them?
