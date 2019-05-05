Panda Played the Dragon Game – Now Trump Targets the Bamboo Forest…

Well, it looks like all suspicions are now confirmed. The dragon dance of 2017 and 2018 has extended into 2019. DPRK Chairman Kim fires rockets, Trump smacks Chinese Chairman Xi. Yes, we can officially put the remaining bits of skepticism to rest…
The meeting last week between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and their Chinese counterparts including Vice-Chairman Liu, was especially important. Mnuchin and Lighthizer said they would debrief President Trump on the likelihood of whether a successful trade deal with a communist regime was structurally possible; or whether Beijing was playing a game of delay.
The ongoing dance with the dragon has been a series of cunning manuevers between the Panda mask and the Dragon face. At the conclusion of the Beijing visit by Mnuchin and Lighthizer, Chinese Chairman Xi sent a proactive response using his familiar proxy North Korean Chairman Kim. The DPRK test-fired three missiles.
Today President Trump responds:
The increase of the Round-1 tariffs from 10% to 25%, previously delayed after discussions between Xi and Trump in Argentina, will now be triggered. Additionally, the Round-2 tariffs (25% on $325 billion of different goods), originally scheduled for March 1, also postponed after the Argentina dinner, will now be implemented.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump dramatically increased pressure on China to reach a trade deal by announcing on Sunday he would hike U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week and target hundreds of billions more soon.
The move marked a major escalation in trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies and a shift in tone from Trump, who cited progress in talks as recently as Friday.
But a less than rosy update from United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, including details that China was pulling back from some commitments it made previously, prompted Trump’s decision and jab on Twitter at Beijing.
“The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!” Trump said in a tweet.
Financial markets reacted negatively. S&P 500 e-minis fell 1.6%, while Dow futures were down 420 points or 1.6%. The move could be a negotiating tactic ahead of a new round of talks this week. [It’s not, /SD]
Chinese officials are scheduled to meet their U.S. counterparts in Washington on Wednesday after meeting in Beijing last week for a round that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin described as “productive.”
New fines will now hang over those talks, assuming they take place as planned. Trump said tariffs on $200 billion of goods would increase to 25 percent on Friday from 10 percent, reversing a decision he made in February to keep them at the 10 percent rate after progress between the two sides.
The president also said he would target a further $325 billion of Chinese goods with 25 percent tariffs “shortly,” essentially targeting all products imported to the United States from China. (read more)
Inflation in the U.S. remains low at 1.4%…. now is the perfect time to hit Beijing with expanded tariffs. I’m surprised China didn’t evaluate that aspect, perhaps they did; but they are also running out of time due to negotiation pressure from Trump.
Beijing referring back to the DPRK blackmail reflects a certain desperation on the part of the communist regime. A dual display of bad form, and a visible *tell* for President Trump.
Knowing China has just indicated a weak hand, now Trump calls their bluff.
Chairman Xi played a cunning Panda-face game between the Argentina dinner (G20), the manipulation of the Hanoi summit with Chairman Kim, and the extended trade negotiation talks. Xi stopped the immediate tariff threat, and simultaneously retained the DPRK leverage over Trump.
However, given the scale of China’s dependence on access to the U.S. market, it was only a matter of Trump allowing the appearance of diplomatic time to pass before he could counter with a more forceful response of his own. I have no doubt Lighthizer dropped a strategic ultimatum on Beijing last week, triggering them to drop the panda mask.
Team U.S.A. came out of these negotiations exactly where President Trump always seemed to be heading; he wants full frontal tariffs on Chinese imports because he knows China will never genuinely negotiate terms until they are defeated.
Chairman Xi and Vice-Chairman Liu now have only a few days to rethink their approach. Now they have exhausted the delay strategy; and simultaneously any immediate increase in DPRK hostilities will be transparent and of no further trade benefit.
Fully acquiesce to Trump trade terms, or purchase some extended trade benefit with full retreat from North Korea manipulation.
…..Keep watching; this is the part where Wilbur Ross reemerges to close the deal.
Wow, what a beautiful tweet from Lou Dobbs!
But…But…But….The Swamp Dwellers can spend it as fast as DT can bring it in. Spending has to stop. They are spending so much and flinging around our tax dollars to fund every political agenda they want. It won’t make any diff until we cut stupid spending projects.
Let your viewers know that the paradigm has changed. The Economy does better when people have jobs and we make stuff again. A lot of good Wall Street/market going up does us if we are all outsourced out of a job. That part you don’t have to explain because we lived it.
The Dragon is going to have a flameout. President Trump does NOT bluff!
Those were some expensive rockets, suckers! Love our POTUS!
LikeLiked by 7 people
575 billion x 25% =143,750,000,000. WOOAAHHHahahaha.
Our new Space Force has new funding!
https://shop.donaldjtrump.com/collections/headwear
Space Force!
The “Beautiful Wall” being funded too by Mexico via China’s back door to U.S. markets being cut off thru USMCA (or no deal-going back to before NAFTA).
More Winamins thanks to POTUS Trump and his ‘Killer’ Negotiators.
Tariffs have been good for local MFG in my area of the country.
Senator Grassley gave an appalling interview on Fox News a few days ago wherein he noted the fact that “free trade” had resulted in the world poverty rate dropping from 90% to 10%.
True enough. Done so on the backs of the American middle class in terms of manufacturing jobs and factories being shipped overseas, billions in foreign aid every year and billions in trade deficits every year and the USA providing all of the military defense for Europe and Asia.
Senator Grassley. I’m not here to enrich the children in China or India or the trash from Central and South America. I fought in the last three wars and I work my ass off every day to enrich my own American children. Period. President Trump is the solution.
President Trump, withdraw from NATO. None of those dirtbag Countries ever fought along side us in Afghanistan or Iraq. They sat in their FOBs and drank wine and ate pasta. And they won’t even pay their allotted share of NATO funding. As an American Soldier I am sick and tired of being used by these European and Asian cowards!
President Trump. You need to close the border. You need to stop all monetary remittances. You need to withdraw from NATO. You need to cease all foreign aid. You need to pull our troops out of Germany, Japan, Korea, Turkey and everywhere else in the world where we are protecting other country’s sovereignty.
Bring all of those troops home and put them on the Southern border. Because we are being invaded and America’s future is at stake!
You Sir are Patriot! Give me Liberty or Give me Death.
China must be dropped to its knees.
China will fight before it drops to its knees. Remember, life is cheap in China.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A military answer is the only clear one that they have, but then trade stops and the economy craters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I forgot massive internal unrest.
You’re right, life is cheap in China… for the majority of the population.
So cheap, in fact, that when millions of the peasants who have gotten a taste of the good life the last three decades start losing their jobs and savings, they won’t mind rioting, a lot.
However, for China’s corrupt 1% at the top, life is very expensive.
The cheap lives at the bottom, with nothing else to do to keep busy, may do the math and realize that it’s very expensive for their elite to protect themselves from being hung from lampposts for bringing the country to the brink of economic disaster.
The peasants now understand that “Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” means great wealth and privilege for the Communist Party Kings, Queens, Princes and Princesses, while the rest are left to eat rice cake.
Xi and his minions may want to brush up on French history, circa 1789 – 1799.
That may have been part of China’s plan all along, to eventually respond with fight, given their aggressive efforts creating new islands in the South China Sea, bullying nations in the area by challenging those nation’s right to traverse their native waters, the one belt one road plan wherein they gain economic leverage over nations that invite them in, knowing at some point those nations will react to protect their existence so some sort of fighting has to have been factored in;
The blessing here may be that with the entrance of VSG-PDJT and his Friends into the negotiations this may have acted to have now completely thrown China’s original timing off, and keeping Panda off balance reveals their Dragon hand before they are prepared for the world to see it, perhaps?
We were hoping for prostrate, but knees are fine, too, as long as China is simultaneously bowing. lolol
Perhaps a one-way ticket to DPRK for Weismann could be thrown into the bargain?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Via the bowels of Hell and I’d support that .
Kowtow is the traditional way….on the knees and bow three times.
Thank God for you and Lou..MAGA
I wouldn’t have the stomach to be in this level of negotiations. US already benefiting .
Stock market has been strange reacting to stuff that has been previously announced. Sort of like the players just want a reason to tamp market down. That would be silly.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s beyond what I thought was possible. The democrats have been filtering chinese bribes and publishing pro-china messaging for so long…
I couldn’t find a video clip, but during one of the 2016 debates, DJT answered the question of what he would do about North Korea’s nuclear ambitions by saying the first thing he would do is “punch China in the nose”…….of course the response went over most of their heads.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The GOPe globalist politicians did notice, hence their strong opposition to Trump from day one.
New Hampshire GOP Primary. Feb 2016.
“TRUMP: We have — tremendous — has been just sucked out of our country by China. China says they don’t have that good of control over North Korea. They have tremendous control. I deal with the Chinese all of the time. I do tremendous — the largest bank in the world is in one of my buildings in Manhattan.
I deal with them. They tell me. They have total, absolute control, practically, of North Korea. They are sucking trillions of dollars out of our country — they’re rebuilding China with the money they take out of our country. I would get on with China, let China solve that problem.
(BELL RINGS)
They can do it quickly and surgically. That’s what we should do with North Korea.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/02/06/transcript-of-the-feb-6-gop-debate-annotated/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.122de82c2abd
Trump is firebombing the bamboo forests.
WINNING!!! Considering last Friday’s staggering new jobs numbers, lower than expected inflation numbers, and 3.6 jobless rate, there will never be a better time to call their bluff. As it stands now, it’s a win win. Bravo President Trump. Check, and quite possibly, checkmate.
LikeLike
The “smart” guys will now inform us how the tariffs will hurt Americans. Smart guys like Krugman – who was certain the market would tank and never recover because of Trump being elected. Of course, the Chamber of Commerce will now have a meltdown. F ‘em.
Some back of the napkin math, 25% x $530B = $112.5B per year. With a 10 year budget on infrastructure, we could pay for a $1T infrastructure plan using the Chinese Tariffs, provided they stay on. Christmas came early, thanks China, Deck the halls, fra rah rah, rah rah, rah rah, rah rah.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, $132B, not 112.5
Naw, part of those $$ should go to paying down the debt; however, all of those dollars will go towards failed globalist programs.
Anyway its a great negotiating position for USA to be in thanks to PDJT and his team.
The quickest way to get the monkey to behave is to punish the organ grinder.
This is leverage that only Trump and MAGA politicians can have. Free trade globalists in both parties can’t do this because their donors (and the foreign countries they take bribes from )won’t let them.
Look at that beautiful, modern skyline (Shanghai).
THAT’s what our trade deficits have been buying for them; and not for us.
Time for that to change!
. This is Shenzhen, which has grown from a small fishing village into a major financial and technology hub in less than 40 years.
Now after looking at this photo of Shenzhen, lets view some photos of Detroit, Newark, and Baltimore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly, Mickey.
Every time I read Shanghai the first thing I think about is the Three Gorges dam breaking.
The VSGPDJT has the entire global cabal/deep state surrounded….”check, your move.” There will be many incidents all over the world this week…buckle up.
The USA is entering a dangerous phase in the negotiations with China. China, like a wounded animal, will hold back nothing to win. I have confidence Trump & company will succeed in these very delicate negotiations.
Chairman Xi will be placing all of his hopes and lots of money on someone defeating President Trump in 2020. Hope it doesn’t go farther than that.
Well, the good thing is the media is really on the lookout for election interference by foreign powers….
LULZ just kidding, I was unable to type that with a straight face.
BRO – Bwhahahahah! The media on the lookout – oh, hahahahahah!
Can you say Chinese interference in US elections? Expect it.
I expect that we’ve already seen some although it hasn’t become public yet. No way the Chinese haven’t been involve already.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/biden-s-comments-downplaying-china-threat-u-s-fires-pols-n1001236
China and the Democrat establishment agree on their preferred candidate.
Charlie Trie buddies with Bubba and Cankles. Frankenstein’s COS (whoops, I meant driver).
Joe Biden aka “China Joe”
US rebuilt China , now its our turn for them to rebuild the U.S
Deep State Traitors in the “US Intelligence Community” set up shop in NK and fired mini-rockets into the NK sky to spite President Trump AND (WE American Citizens who support logic).
Actually I assumed this ridiculous Deep State behavior would occur. Be prepared for another school shooting or some other gun-related travesty in the near future. The Deep State is truly a rabid-dog who is cornered and out-of-control. Sad state of affairs here folks…
They’re going to play to “win” like Canada did. Production facilities will move quicker than they think to alternatives to dealing with the Red Chinese issues.
When China massed thousands of troops on M Korea border when threaten by military exercises was my first inkling N Korea was controlled by China(concrete evidence).
And China would be a fool to attack the goose who lays golden eggs!
You could say Trump has China over a barrel,
This country, America, is so awesome when our leaders fight for it instead of trying to kill it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s what leaders do. We haven’t had leaders in quite some time. Most definitely since 2008-2009.
Prior tarrifs were 32.5 billion. New tarrifs will take it to 131.25 billion. That is almost a 100 billion dollar increase. OUCH!
This is exactly why I love my President. PDJT knows that the Chicoms will NOT negotiate in good faith, therefore they must be defeated. And he will bring them to their knees.
What this does is give me great hope and optimism about the war he waging against the deep state, open borders crowd, chamber of commerce, RINOS, Dems and more. He knows that none of them will operate in good faith, and he knows that they must be defeated. And his track record is kinda good, wouldn’t you say?
We must give him until 2024!
I’ve always wondered what President Trump’s “deal” with China would look like, because he’s ultimately asking the godless commie Chicoms to stop being godless commie Chicoms, something godless commies never do.
Meh, that’s ok. Shift the manufacturing to India. Or better yet, America.
Foxnews: “North Korea reportedly launched multiple unidentified short-range “projectiles” off its eastern coast Saturday.”
Do we even know what that means? Sounds much more like artillery than an ICBM or even an IRBM. Maybe a few missiles with only artillery range? I’m not going to lose any sleep over it.
It’s literally “chaff and countermeasures”. heh.
Screw em. They are incapable of anything but deceit. Time to collapse that evil regime once and for all. Collapse them from within.
Trump is done with Xi. Tariffs I am convinced will happen now. Xi blew it. Bigly.
Pretty soon..,,this scene plays out: factory grinds to a halt…,the factory manager informed he must now return to his village, resume his prior life as a slave zero rights peasant. Workers in said factory have nowhere to go. Tinderbox. Let it burn. Good May come out of the ashes.
Maybe time to start buying stock in the Vietnam and India markets ?
Vietnam is ready to rock as a tremendous trade partner. Just look at the horrific multiple armed conflicts with China that broke out after US exit in ‘75. Horrific. And Vietnam held tough. They won.
I truly believe the Vietnamese a great many people have quickly learned to love PDJT. Hey, if Kuwait now has a fleet of 40 Super Hornets maybe Vietnam can buy a few..,,:)
Vietnam has been fighting against China for a thousand years – it’s in their blood. They are extremely industrious and their economy is growing rapidly. They have declared their ambition that DaNang should become the new Singapore (the financial and trade hub of SE Asia) and I believe that they will make good on that promise. No doubt there are ways
to grow their trading-partner role.
For the life of me I don’t understand why the US does not steal back a manufacturing base long given up for dead in USA.
Sneakers.
Come on, with modern manufacturing and tens of thousands of under employed urban youth, what would it take for a Nike to start domestically producing sneakers. New Balance does it.
Really, 100 million dollar endorsements deals to a few, to a PR message costing peanuts, to say, “Our belief in consumers will choose our product based on employing Americans to make a product that we all want, and many identify with”, is no brainer.
I always found the business model of sneakers to be a con game, specifically at between 100 to 200 per pair for top of the line endorsed sneakers. The numbers don’t add up until you look at the endorsement angle of profit and dare I say it greed.
These multinational butt wipes, sell a product to the very people that identify with the image sold by the sports endorsing personalities, while at the same time sell a message keeping these consumers locked in cycle poverty because they can not find gainful employment.
It is rather hard to fathom, a young urban youth going, “Hell yah, jobs making sneakers, so my idols on the court can ware my sweat and pride, yah that is not a job for me.”
“I always found the business model of sneakers to be a con game, specifically at between 100 to 200 per pair for top of the line endorsed sneakers.”
And the manufacture cost is actually only around 10% of that. And the serfs who actually make the shoes get almost nothing. Their business model is a serf model. Phil Knight is like an absentee plantation owner.
Trump gave China and Premier Xi a break and they took it as a sign of weakness now they want to renegotiate everything they already agreed too. Stop the empty threats and just hammer China, North Korea, the Democrats, the rogue FBI and CIA agents and Hillary Clinton!
Here we go into the 6th round of the match
Xi’s been throwing some soft counter punches in the earlier rounds, but Trump has covered up and easily blocked them. It looks like Trump is biding his time
Xi throws what looks like a desperation roundhouse, but it glances off of Trump’s face
Boy, Trump looks like he’s getting serious now
Trump leans in, doges another weak shot from Xi, and oh man, Trump connects with a flaming right cross that hits Xi square in the face
Xi buckles but stays upright. He looks dazed and confused. Doesn’t look like he’s got much left
Now Trump sizes him up, methodically moving from side to side, and oh man, a shot to the midsection and another shot to the face of Xi. It’s not looking good for Xi
Well, Xi needs to get to his corner and get watered down. He’s not looking so good
We’ll see what happens in the coming rounds, but man, this Trump guy knows how to fight
^^^Like
There should be no need to “defeat them”. All they need to do is play fair and their economy would flourish the next day. It’s like they can’t grasp the concept of win/win due to years of communist brainwashing. Talk about creating unnecessary turmoil.
President Xi may want to hire on a few more food tasters. The situation is not going well for him, and the ruling class knows it.
Wondered what was happening. Just came back on line after dinner and saw the futures going crazy negative…here we go again folks the machine traders and Wall Street are about to flip the algorithms from financial data to headline driven and drive volatility.
I love Lou Dobb’s comment: “Wall Street Firms (Unregistered Foreign Agents for China)”
So true!
Oh! Schniky! Tough. Bare knuckled business. Only Trump can/would.
I’m sooooo happy. Thankful.
Thanks again Sundance.
Fabulous! That’s exactly what I have been waiting for. Now we get down to the real deal.
You may now officially call it a trade war.
The timing is what is the Moab. The president waited until tonight to drop the tariff bomb, just before the markets open in Asia. Watch the fx usd/cny movements.
As a punter I wager Liu He will cancel or delay his DC junket and 100 strong negotiators.
The one thing China needs badly is USD.
#winning
….take our money and jobs back from them..
Wonder how many third party companies (South Korea and Japan) have factories in China aimed at the US market….perhaps 25% or more of the Chinese exports now? It used to be a far larger percentage twenty years ago. Expect Tokyo and Seoul to call Beijing soon!
Hints of China cancelling next round to talks.
“China may back out of trade talks scheduled for this week with U.S. officials after President Donald Trump threatened Beijing with increased tariffs.
Trump said in a Sunday afternoon Twitter post that the current 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods will rise to 25% on Friday. He also threatened to impose 25% levies on an additional $325 billion of Chinese goods “shortly.”
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had planned to bring a large delegation to Washington on Wednesday to hash out a trade deal — and there’d been talk in recent days that something resembling a deal could result. Instead, two sources briefed on the talks said the Chinese side may back out of this week’s negotiations.”
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/05/06/china-may-cancel-trade-talks-after-trump-tariffs-threat-sources-say.html
