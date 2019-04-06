Bigger Issues – Suspect Cesar Sayoc Writes Letter to Judge Denying Packages “could have worked”…

Not A Tick Tock
Everything about last year’s headline story just two-weeks before the mid-term election was weird; including the refusal of the FBI to state what ‘specifically’ was the material suspect Cesar Sayoc was accused of using to create his Acme-looking pipe bombs. [Full Indictment Here]
You might remember: FBI Director Christopher Wray outlined during his remarks that the devices consisted of PVC pipe, clocks, batteries, wiring and “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”.
The FBI director went out of his way to state: “these were not hoax devices.” The DOJ case, which has taken places in New York’s Southern District (SDNY) then moved to seal all court filings and the case against the nut continued behind the curtain of ‘national security’. Suspect Cesar Sayoc was scheduled to go on trial this summer on charges relating to the pipe bombs. However, on March 21st, he entered a guilty plea before a federal judge in New York.
In a new development Cesar Sayoc has written a letter to the judge (full pdf below) trying to walk-back the statements put before him by lawyers in his guilty plea. Obviously Mr. Sayoc is a person of unstable disposition, but his written statements speak to the nature of issues which have always seemed rather odd.
Here is his letter:
.
Also, according to this article there are two letters. I can only find one:
[…] In letters filed on the court docket by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, Sayoc indicated that he wanted to change his answers to questions about the bombs he sent, whether they were lethal, and whether he intended harm or knew his devices could kill people.
During his guilty plea, Sayoc said he was “aware of the risk that it would explode” even though he only intended to intimidate people, but in one letter he told Rakoff, “The devices would never explode or worked. The fireworks were sparkler type.” (more)
Many CTH readers are familiar with legal/political cases we have followed and how evidence within those cases are described by officials and law enforcement.
Sometimes we find carefully selected word assemblies that indicate suspicious motives within the authorship. With that in mind, I would strongly suggest re-reading the original statement by FBI Special Agent David Brown, as he describes the packages and process:
(pdf link to indictment doc – page #2)
Something about this entire event stinks to high heaven.
I’m not prone to wild conspiracy theory; and readers here well know our objective: The Truth Has No Agenda”. That said, with an understanding that 40 FBI agents knowingly participated in a two-plus year operation into a Russian election conspiracy-collusion theory that never existed…. there’s something seriously sketchy here.
My suspicion is this entire DOJ/FBI operation against President Trump is much larger, and ended up encompassing many more tentacles, than we are currently aware of.
We know current FBI Director Christopher Wray is in his position specifically because Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein lobbied for him and recommended him to President Trump in 2017. We also know that Wray hired Dana Boente in early 2018 as FBI chief-legal-counsel. It has always looked like Wray hired Boente specifically because he knew Boente was part of the original team. In essence, Dana Boente could protect the small group interests.
Dana Boente was Acting AG after Sally Yates was fired, and both Rosenstein and Boente signed the July 2017 FISA Title-one surveillance renewal on U.S. person Carter Page. That FISA was for the exploits of Robert Mueller; and the revised ‘scope memo’ followed a few days later (August 2nd).
Now…. stay with me….. Some people have pointed out that Rosenstein and Boente were retained by Trump, during the new administration changeover, as a way to position Rosenstein and Boente in a favorable light. Those same voices have framed the same favorable position toward Robert Mueller. Hopefully, by now, with all the information about Mueller and his corrupt team, that outlook has been abandoned.
We know from interviews given by President Trump that he retained Rosenstein and Boente at the behest of nominated but not confirmed Jeff Sessions. President Trump, following a typical executive business structure, was deferring decisions on deputy positions to his primary cabinet officers. Trump was/is also an outsider and didn’t know all of these people and/or their skill-sets; he relied on advice from those closest to the systems.
If you look with hindsight we can clearly see an established network objective that never stopped. The post-inaugural goal of removing President Trump was extensive, massively so, and it continues today. Now, I’m going to embed links to back up this next series of statements – please follow them to absorb the larger context.
All research indicates Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller were working together immediately after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey {GO DEEP}. The May 16th oval office meeting was most assuredly a part of this {GO DEEP}. A review of the activity also shows part of the Mueller/Rosenstein and ‘small group’ plan was to drag out the collusion-conspiracy narrative into the 2018 mid-term election {GO DEEP}. Taking the House was part of the motive for dragging out the case. That’s also why Rosenstein told President Trump NOT TO declassify the documents and used the ‘obstruction’ threat to accomplish that goal in September 2018 {GO DEEP} We also know the 19 DOJ lawyers and 40 FBI agents who worked with Mueller were from the original 2016 crew {Go DEEP}.
Now,… is it a ‘conspiracy‘ to see a strong possibility those same DOJ/FBI institutions, who are comprehensively opposed to President Trump; and who also hold a self-interest to avoid their own risk and behavior; would not work in October 2018 to frame a narrative that would help ensure the mid-term election against President Trump?
If you were part of the corrupt FBI apparatus as described (keep in mind the scale of at least 40 corrupt known agents – likely many more); and you were part of an underlying corrupt DOJ apparatus; it would not be challenging to frame a disturbed and unintelligent Cesar Sayoc toward the election goal that was critical to the long-term impeachment plan; and then bury all the details through the use of the anti-Trump DOJ offices in the SDNY.
Who also works in the New York Southern District?
James Comey’s daughter.
Friends, this thing is much bigger than it appears.
RESEARCH CITATION LINKS:
- Overview of “Spygate” soft coup.
- Overview of Barr Letter and how it aligns.
- Overview of What’s Inside Mueller Report.
- Overview of How Mueller and Rosenstein Started “obstruction case”
- Overview of Cesar Sayoc Pleading.
- Overview of 19 desperate DOJ lawyers, and 40 FBI Agents.
If you ever have time, just grab a cup of coffee and read through those links above to recent articles CTH has written on the subject. As always all internal citations are embedded for you to make up your own mind. It might take a while, but if you can come up with alternate explanations for the thousands of data-points outlined… let me know.
From our reference point, this conspiracy is very large and very real.
The most important evidence is the Political Evidence.
Cesar Sayoc was used to meddle in the mid term elections by the embedded rogue intelligence community.
The absurdity of his perfectly displayed “Trump van” with decals that changed every couple months. The fact that he mailed prominent democrats with FAKE bombs that could never work.
The timing of the event let’s you know who was behind it. The political evidence is key.
Agreed!
That Fake Van was Unbelievable.
Which is another way of saying the entire Deep State/FBI/CIA “event” was FAKE FAKE FAKE!!!!
Keep in mind to, this event helped cement the Fake News talking point that…
“Trump is radicalizing his base!”.
“Look, some guy is sending fake bombs because of Trump, look at his Trump van!”
This event was made to order.
The Democrat Party has been doing so much Election Fraud (yes even to erect multiple Presidents imo) for more than a century now.
So much in fact, that I don’t really think this Fake Event really influenced the mid-terms – where many of the races were stolen by election fraud by Democrats.
Easy way to spot the BS on any and all of these frame ups.
The people creating the scenarios know NOTHING about the
types of people they are creating. They only operate among
others that sit around and agree with the wisdom that is floating
around the room.
The scenarios, the individuals, the props are ALWAYS over the
top representations of what the narrative writers think people
like this truly are.
Charlottesville being the prime example. This guy’s van being
another. All the blurbs on it were aligned, to the point it looked
like the vehicle was being wrapped . That costs quite a bit of
money. Look at the guy. He doesn’t remotely look like someone
who has that kind of money laying around loose. We’re talking
over 2K here to have an equivalent job done.
And none of these packages raised one iota of suspicion.
Anyone that thinks that the exploits of the Left over the past three or more years is a SOFT COUP….is part of the goons that were involved or don’t give…s.it for the USA. It was completely premeditated and executed with malice toward the People and directly against President Trump. Now get out there and bring them in to stand for their criminal acts.
Meanwhile a Socialist maniac clearly inflamed by a culture of hate toward Donald Trump shoots up a softball game nearly killing Steve Scalise. Did the media give this a fraction of the attention?
LikeLiked by 4 people
That would be a huge “NO” !
The whole thing reeked of political engineering weeks before an election from the very beginning. You just can’t trust a single action that happened on Comey’s watch.
The Deep State got what it wanted out of the 2018 elections; control of the House.
As I’ve said before, every single senior person in the DOJ, FBI and CIA’s upper chain of command should have been shown their walking papers. There are too many holdovers from the Bush, Clinton and Obama years that have allegiances beyond the Constitution.
It was the one legitimate weakness Trump had as a candidate running in 2016 – as a DC outsider with no real political connections, the Swamp would quickly work to fill in his administration with their own kind.
Love your comment, especially; “allegiances beyond the Constitution”. That statement alone says quite a lot.
When is go time ?
My powder’s dry.
BRAVO!
RE: “…..with an understanding that 40 FBI agents knowingly participated in a two-plus year operation into a Russian election conspiracy-collusion theory that never existed…. there’s something seriously sketchy here.
My suspicion is this entire DOJ/FBI operation against President Trump is much larger, and ended up encompassing many more tentacles, than we are currently aware of…..”
Here is a partial list I compiled on the Fourth after Sundance’s post. As you can see, twenty five creates a long line…
“Sundance wants names. This is the start of the list of The FBI Forty. Please add if you can:
James Comey
Josh Campbell
James Turgall
Greg Bower
Michael Steinbach
John Giacalone
Zachary Harmon
Christopher Wray
Andrew McCabe
James Baker
James Rybicki
Michael Kortan
David Laufman
Omer Meisel
Jason Alberts
Robert Gibbs
Jennifer Edwards
Sherine Ebadi
Brock Domin
Walter Giardina
Curtis Heide
William Barnett
David Archey
Fransesco Corral
Joseph Pientka
No particular order. A Hollywood Squares poster of these most wanted would be appropriate.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/strzok-joins-list-of-25-top-fbi-doj-officials-who-have-been-recently-fired-demoted-or-resigned_2624607.html
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/05/17/mueller-fbi-team-russia-probe-594345
Now, does anyone here know how to find who the arresting or case agents might have been on the Sayoc case?
Sarah Isgur Flores was Jeff Sessions’ spokeswoman after she worked for Carly’s and Cruz’s campaigns. Then she moved to the FBI, and made official statements about the case on the day Cesar was arrested.
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/cesar-sayoc/
Lest we also forget all of the players at the State Department, including one nominee and one sitting ambassador? If the PDB’s were dispersed to 35 agencies and a few senators, the web is really wide.
There are many, many people, in my mind who were in on this. I also do not think Devin Nunes can be the only other safety net.
It’s all Bull$hit. None of the envelopes had their stamps cancelled by the post office. Take a close look at the picture of the envelope at the top of this post. These packages were obviously handed out by the FBI or some other government agency to their recipients. This is yet another false flag operation. Poor old Cesar was likely fed some funny pills to screw his head up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is standard procedure. FBI finds a moron who is easily manipulated. FBI uses “informant” to dirty up moron and put poop in his head.
FBI then creates big bust of devious plot they created via use of informant. FBI praises itself for once again saving the world.
In this case they used it to influence an election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Remember this from ’16 campaign.
Bird dogging. Find a mentally ill person. Same op.
LikeLiked by 1 person
bert, back in the day, we would have called him a little developmentally “slow.” Wonder if he ever was financially supported by social services.
Well stated. With all of that said, what is the best course of action for those who have been targeted and for those of us who want to see a solution?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This rabbit hole is so deep we’re going to need a lot more prayer power! Father in Heaven! We ask for justice to win out over secrets and darkness. We ask that these matters be unearthed and flooded with light. We ask for you to confuse the enemy of liberty and cause these subversive saboteurs to turn against each other and eliminate themselves. Lord we ask you to force the hidden things into light and for those responsible to be brought to Justice.
Lord we are repenting before you for allowing dark forces to gain such a foothold over our Nation. We have grown soft and weak from our prosperity and lack of worship and honor towards our God and our Savior. Lord hear our cry and loose Your forces to bring down the enemies of American and restore our Nation to repentance and righteousness in Jesus Mighty Name. Amen.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen!
Makes you wonder what coup operations are still underway. And what has yet to unfold.
This conspiracy may be getting sunlight, but there’s no reason to believe it’s over.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I keep getting logged out of WordPress. So I’m liking your comment flatland.
The Reichstag Fire, “William Shirer writing in “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich” surmises that Van der Lubbe (described by many as a half-wit) was goaded into setting a fire at the Reichstag, but the Nazis set their own, more elaborate fire at the same time. The case is still actively discussed.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whatt about the material the FBI took when they raided the home of the Clinton Foundation/Uranium 1 Whistle Blower?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Clinton Foundation and Uranium One may be a key to some of this corruption and should be investigated. That much money leaves a trail that can only be hidden for so long. Like Bogeyfree says below, it’s pretty much the same cast of characters.
LikeLike
I totally agree that this frame job, fraud and corruption is much, much bigger.
As it expands would you ever consider interviewing Klayman and his client the NSA Whistleblower, Dennis Montgomery and posting that interview and/or your opinion here for CTH members?
Ask yourself, what if the spying began back as far back as 2009 and possibly led to the creation of “the database?” And if so what implication could it have on what we are seeing today?
Many of the same characters involved today were in key leadership roles back in 2009-2013.
One email, one phone call might just add to your expanding investigation at getting to the truth. IMO.
LikeLike
If one wanted to be unjustifiably put on a list of “persons of interest” in our turn-key police state, one could submit a FOIA request for the technical specifics of the devices… to be ignored by the FBI and then having to take them to court like Judicial Watch has to do for virtually everything they ever ask for from the DOJ, only to receive it years later.
Anyway, it’s too late, the event had the desired effect and, IMO, was far too convenient in its timing not to have been “inspired” in some manipulative fashion for political reasons. As I’ve pointed out before, how simple would it be to find some NUT and manipulate him to do something stupid at just the “right” time.
LikeLike
Remember when the CIA (FBI also????) was having “experiments” giving LSD to big name Hollywood celebs (with their agreement)?
Hmmmmmm………
The Legacy of the CIA’s Secret LSD Experiments on America
http://healthland.time.com/2012/03/23/the-legacy-of-the-cias-secret-lsd-experiments-on-america/
LikeLike
“One morning in April 1962, Cary Grant swallowed four tiny blue pills of lysergic acid diethylamide—LSD—and lay back on a couch sipping coffee as the drug began to take effect. It was the 58-year-old actor’s 72nd acid trip under the supervision of a psychiatrist, and throughout the five-hour session, he recorded his impressions on tape….”
Hollywood’s Golden Age of LSD Therapy
https://www.utne.com/science-and-technology/lsd-therapy-golden-age-in-hollywood
LikeLike
How the CIA Hoodwinked Hollywood
The CIA has a long history of “spooking the news,” dating back to its earliest days when the legendary spymaster Allen Dulles and his top staff drank and dined regularly with the press elite of New York and Washington, and the agency boasted hundreds of U.S. and foreign journalists as paid and unpaid assets.
https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2016/07/operation-tinseltown-how-the-cia-manipulates-hollywood/491138/
LikeLike
Its possible they had people putting thoughts in his head when he was down and out living in his van like that but its also possible he was just a nut and did this on his own. The real stinker here is Director Wray trying to frame it like they were legit explosives when they weren’t
LikeLike
I have often thought that many of the shootings were arranged, and cultivated by people with an agenda: Sandy Hook, Vegas, I cannot think of them now. Many of the “shooters” are very psychologically vulnerable people. I treat and interview many psychologically unstable people. Events of this magnitude are not easily pulled of by unstable people. And many of the shootings and bombings attributed to the right, just have too much fishy stuff surrounding them — the quickness of the press to respond with a seemingly prepared narrative.
Take the Caravans. A movement of that magnitude does not arise spontaneously, and never in such a politically quiet environment. This stuff is being planned in stealth, with a carefully controlled level of exposure.
We are under attack. There must be an organized counter-attack to anything that smells like an enemy of the american dream, the inalienable rights in our Declaration, and the constitution. The response has to be with overwhelming force such that enemies, either within or without, will never think of crossing us again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I totally agree with you. There are no coincidences these days. Everything appears to be orchestrated by globalists and the deep state to further their agenda. I believe certain elements in our government are doing a ‘Manchurian’ on people.
LikeLike
At first I thought I was crazy for suspecting that, but now, in light of the obvious length that the FISA scandal has gone, I’m looking back and seeing orchestration everywhere. We need to wake up.
I suspect there is a Division or two of patriots that are preparing. Who know. Who know the history of what has been done to us.
But first the critical mass of the republic has to be pissed. Enough people to console those of our children who aren’t yet awakened and aware. Enough to reassure them while swift, effective, and memorable justice is meted out to these evil people for what they have done
LikeLike
Thank you for your research. It’s invaluable.
Fire Wray and Boente. Just to be sure.
That way, better chance of avoiding a Sayoc copycat situation in 2020.
Wray is beyond useless, anyways. Boente is suspect. So even if neither Wray nor Boente is up to misdeeds, you still will get better just by dismissing them. Two fewer potential saboteurs to worry about then.
There are still any number of saboteurs in the administration. All of them should be weeded out, as fast as possible.
“…Mr. Sayoc is a person of unstable disposition…”
The whole freaking FBI is full of persons “…of unstable disposition…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whether potentially dangerous or strictly hoax not that important-Did he answer real question of WHY he did it? And WHY he chose certain people? Soro’s Bedford NY Estate? DiNero’s restaurant ? etc come on
LikeLike
A search for the truth to that question will reveal that he was coached or influenced in some way.
LikeLike
The entire DOJ + FBI needs to be fumigated.
What is so difficult about understanding this fact: If you believe in small government, you don’t get a job working for the government. You don’t live off of the backs of ” We the People.” You believe in the private sector.
EVERYONE, yes every freakin’ one, who works for the government is a damn corrupt, lying, LEFTIST, control freak, DUH !
NOPE. Iam not a corrupt, lying, leftist contol freak, DUH! Try again, bozo, before tossing your defamatory ad hominems about.
LikeLike
Just for contrast, there was a similar LoonyToon caught traveling from Missouri to the
White House just a week ago threatening to kill the president with a handgun, 300 rounds of ammo and gunpowder in his vehicle.
It was a one day story and no follow-up or a peep from the media since.
https://www.wtae.com/article/police-west-virginia-driver-had-explosive-powder-threatened-trump/26965186
LikeLiked by 3 people
Barr can stop the ongoing coup with public arrests and indictments for conspiracy to commit sedition. The players in the ongoing operations would all of a sudden decide to quietly find another employer. We’re watching you Mr. Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And screw Sessions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Even though Cesar’s letter is somewhat poorly written, the underlying message is VERY clear. The guy was pressured and shafted for political purposes. And is scared to death.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is more worried about lgbtqcommunity in fbi being depressed,
Let’s not forget the event in Texas, Pamela Gellar’s Muhammad cartoon event. Shooters showed up FOLLOWED by an FBI agent who got busted fleeing the scene. That FBI agent, I believe, set the shooting up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t Nadlers son also work for NYSD? Can anyone say conflict of interest. But I think PDJT knows this, his lawyers will make the. Work for every document.
LikeLike
Crooked Comeys wife is a Hillary supporter and his father is a Never Trumper. Just sayin….
In his interview with James Comey on April 15, 2018, George Stephanopoulos stated to Comey: “your wife, Patrice, Hillary Clinton supporter.”
James Comey’s Father, J. Brien Comey, Generated News Headlines When He Called Trump ‘Crazy as a Hoot’
https://heavy.com/news/2017/06/james-comey-family-wife-photos-pictures-facebook-patrice-failor-children-ramsey-rapist-son-brien-tree/
LikeLike
I am not saying anything in these videos is true, because I do not know!
But, go to YouTube — type in “George Webb & Cesar Sayoc” — and then watch the videos.
This whole thing stunk from the very beginning. His VAN itself was a huge red flag. Like, please — really — are you kidding me?
Nothing about this entire scenario seemed “real” from the get-go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So following this, what about Jussie? Yeah, I know it’s a bit tin foil hat-y but was he meant to stir up fake hate crimes by the deep state and was caught, thus making the DA let have to him go?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I said it from almost day one. His whole family is intimately involved with the Obama mafia in Chicago. Cowmala Harris is his aunt.
LOL… Make the DA have to let him go.. LOL
I may have to take up Sundance on the challenge set forth, but I already believe this is much, much larger. Everything we’ve seen within THIS overarching criminal abuse of power fits with all other examples of abuse of power we’ve seen from the Obama administration. He couldn’t NOT do what he had done to every executive power available to him. So of course it’s much larger. I’m especially remembering the purge of military leadership. Of all the “independent and non-political” departments under the president, the Department of Defense has a very long and factual history of being non-political. And now we have “resistance” military officers doing what they do as well.
So of course it’s much larger. Obama set about to ensure a communist revolution within the government. And I mean that explicitly and specifically. I doubt it has been missed that every last obama appointee has always had that same crazed manner about them. That “man on a mission” type of crazy that can only come from extreme ideological drivers.
The patterns are consistent throughout.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And the constant shadowing by Obama around the globe…the Merkel meeting being the last one. Podesta in New Zealand just before the mosque shooting is another real oddity.
The Brits and Ozzies also have their fingerprints all over this. And why did Mueller want to know only about Israelis and gas/pipeline information from Papadapoulos?
Is anything coincidental?
And all the countries joined in with the Whining Team very quickly to spread the propaganda that the Russians were invading their election systems too.
“Something about this entire event stinks to high heaven.”
Like most other events unfairly linked to Trump that have occurred ever since he entered the political arena. The Mueller fiasco is the most malodorous for now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like its going to be a busy day of reading.
“Maurene (Ryan) Comey (Issarachoff), an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York (SDNY), is the 30-year old daughter of disgraced former FBI Director James Comey. James Comey is a mortal enemy of President Trump’s.
The SDNY, where Comey’s daughter works, has taken over where the Mueller probe left off and, unlike Robert Mueller, they have no limitations if they engage in a witch hunt.
Maurene Comey graduated from Harvard as a Doctor of Law after graduating Phi Beta Kappa from The College of William and Mary. She’s qualified.
One of six children of James Comey and his wife, she, along with her mother and sisters, voted for Hillary Clinton. When Clinton lost, Patricia Failor, her mother, was “devastated” according to James Comey. The wife and daughters took part in the far-left Women’s March, now recognized as anti-Semitic.”
https://www.independentsentinel.com/comeys-daughter-works-in-sdny-where-theyre-trying-to-nab-trump/
Sundance, you have really been churning out some great, thoughtful pieces put together extremely well. I’ve shared this site and told others that you have the best political analysis on the net. I regret not having any political science/government classes in college, but coming here daily and reading your articles more than makes up for it. I so admire your writing….terrific, just terrific.
Assuming trillions are still at stake (easy), it’s not much of a leap to assume the DS is actively engaged in removing this (PT or any) threat.
The premier investigative LE agency in the U.S. is merely the spear carrier then for the DS efforts.
It’s mind boggling. You can’t trust the government on anything. They’ve been playing a game called “Manufacture History and Outcomes for Power and Profit” for decades
How many “historical” events and news stories have been nothing but manufactured bullshit?
Has much of our history for the last eight or so decades been nothing but scams put forth by corrupt and criminal scumbags who used the power we bestowed on them for personal profit?
To live life for so long and then to find out that many things that happened to shape your world were not what they seemed. They were fake, or they were set into motion for a political end
How are you supposed to feel when you realize much of the history you lived through were either lies or manufactured and not what you were told it was about?
It’s beyond creepy
I don’t think Trump is all that interested in exposing corruption. Corruption is the natural state of affairs in government, the media, law enforcement, and business. It’s us rubes that get all sanctimonious about the corruption despite the fact that we reelect the same politicians for decades and listen to the same #batteredconservativesysndrome radio and TV for decades even though it is clear that nothing gets better.
Repeating my remarks from the day Sayoc pled guilty: What is the expectation of the mentally disturbed in our society? They’ll be fine so just leave them alone until .Gov needs a stooge?
Division of the FBI called JTTF –
Joint Terrorism Task Force/is basically a
weaponized DS Private Army. It’s the KEY.
Tip of the iceberg was the 40 FBI agents/
Look at the size of the JTTF operation below.
Joint Terrorism Task Forces/ as described on their website.
“The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces, or JTTFs, are our nation’s front line on terrorism: small cells of highly trained, locally based, passionately committed investigators, analysts, linguists, SWAT experts, and other specialists from dozens of U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies.
The task forces are based in 104 cities nationwide, including at least one in each of our 56 field offices. A total of 71 of these JTTFs have been created since 9/11; the first was established in New York City in 1980.
Today, the JTTFs include approximately 4,000 members nationwide—more than four times the pre-9/11 total—hailing from over 500 state and local agencies and 55 federal agencies (the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. military, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Transportation Security Administration, to name a few).”
And here’s the final—and most important—thing you should know about these JTTFs:
“They are working 24/7/365 to protect you, your families, and your communities from terrorist attack.”
https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/terrorism/joint-terrorism-task-forces
NO THEY ARE WORKING 24/7/365 AGAINST YOU, YOUR FAMILY,
AND YOUR COMMUNITY – YOU ARE THE ENEMY NOT THE TERRORISTS.
Get rid of all dual citizens, FBI, and CIA. It’s time to focus on domestic issues.
