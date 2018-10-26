Suspect Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr. Arrested in Bizarre Mailed IED Plot…

Posted on October 26, 2018 by

A suspect has been arrested for mailing of 13 suspicious packages containing IED-type devices to prominent political opponents to President Trump.  The suspect is 56-year-old Cesar Altieri Savoc Jr of Aventura, Florida.

According to a joint FBI and DOJ press conference earlier today a fingerprint and traces of DNA led the FBI to Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr.  The suspect is now charged with with five federal crimes, including mailing an incendiary device and threatening a former president. [Full Indictment Here] He faces up to 48 years in prison according to the DOJ.

According to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Mr. Sayoc left a fingerprint on one of the devices sent to U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, and DNA from two other devices links him to the attacks.

Director Wray outlined during his remarks that the devices consisted of PVC pipe, clocks, batteries, wiring and “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”. The FBI director went out of his way to state: “these were not hoax devices.”

.

Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr, 56, has a long criminal record including being arrested at least 10 times according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.  One arrest in 2002 was for making a bomb threat to Florida Power and Light (FPL).  His most recent encounter with law enforcement was for a 2015 probation violation.

Sun Sentinel News reported that Mr Sayoc was taken into custody Friday morning at an AutoZone auto parts store in Plantation, Florida. FBI agents and other law enforcement officers in the parking lot of the AutoZone then examined Mr. Sayoc’s white van which was covered with pro-Trump and pro-Republican stickers. The officials covered the van with a blue tarp, loaded it onto a truck and drove it away.

Several pictures of the van appear on social media from people in/around the area who took pictures due to the unique nature of it:

Unlike most FBI investigations of recent reference, this time there was apparently no effort to scrub the social media history of Mr. Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr. from the internet; and multiple accounts liked to the suspect were quickly identified by media and independent research.

His twitter account was “@hardrock2016” [now suspended] and showed him attending at least one Trump rally, as well as the inauguration in DC.  There are also older pictures from when he lived in New York, NY:

Initially Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated Mr. Sayoc could face up to 58-years in prison under the indictment.  However, that statement was later corrected by DOJ spox to be a maximum of 48-years was possible from the current charges.

This is particularly curious given the very carefully worded statement from FBI Director Christopher Wray about the nature of the device(s): “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction.”  While Director Wray went to great lengths to state the devices were “not a hoax“, if the device was an actual explosive device the charges for each of the incidents would equal a life-term.

The terminology: “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction“, could literally mean just about anything from CoffeeMate powered coffee creamer, to any other powered combustible.

As former federal proseuctor Andrew McCarthy noted, if the mailed IED devices were “functionally explosive” they would fall under the category “weapons of mass destruction” [defined here by U.S. code] and the indictment would include 18 US Code 2332a [SEE HERE]  The absence of this charge infers the devices were not functionally explosive.

The pattern within the indictment in combination with the comments from the DOJ and FBI seems odd; and, in my humble opinion, rather political in nature from the perspective of FBI Director Christopher Wray (whom I think is extremely sketchy).

Here’s the indictment (Also in pdf form here):

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Death Threats, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2018, FBI, Jeff Sessions, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

627 Responses to Suspect Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr. Arrested in Bizarre Mailed IED Plot…

Older Comments
  1. Zorro says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Keep in mind if the perp was an obvious Demosocialist and that fact could not be covered up then the D’s and their propagandists would still be saying “Trump made him do it”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Kaco says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:26 pm

      “It’s Trump’s fault” either way, according to them. I’m so glad our President went after the Press again, their untruths, their bias, their deceit. We shouldn’t be living under this propaganda in a free country. They have a responsibility for factual journalism and are not taking any blame for their mis/disinformation, not to mention painting our loving President as a tyrant. Enough!.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  2. PatriotKate says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    I don’t know if this has been posted. Someone captured it all!
    Brilliant post at link below with captures of his FB pages and more. Democrat operative who spent the last two years trying to transform himself as a Republican and Trump supporter.
    http://www.shadolsonshow.com/2018/10/26/cesar-sayoc-maga-bomber-facebook-betrays-democrat-trump-infiltrator-anti-gop-posts/?fbclid=IwAR2LrhhWYerHs8RdiTutPX_2W3g84jmz5JOKwjte7WdrbqfD-W4lWdM5QSM

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. zooamerica says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    And the Winner is…

    COMMON SENSE.

    Have a GREAT night.

    🙂

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Revenant says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    I dont care what this guy did (or didn’t) do. It changes nothing.

    Straight “R” ticket. We have bigger things to worry about than fake bombs and busted media narratives.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  5. Carrie says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    Someone on Daily Mail cleverly pointed out- he’s not a convicted felon just yet- they better let him vote! LOL.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. sweepyjeff says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Sayoc also had a cosmetology license in Florida at one time or another. I found it at work but it would be too much trouble to try to google it now. A gay, philipino, Seminole Indian bomber is just not what the spooks would have ordered up if they were trying to really gum things up. The story would have been much better with a good ole boy that wears confederate flag bandannas.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:29 pm

      Yeah. This was no false flag. This dude is crazy since 20+ years.
      The car he drives also since a long time. I doubt dems planned this for a year. Possible but unlikely.
      At best they incited him into doing this.. they are known to use mentally unstable people.
      It’s Broward country..
      You know someone tells him what a great idea this would be to send fake bombs..

      I think this makes somewhat sense:

      Some inconsistencies how the hoax bombs got to Soros and CNN though where they said a courier delivered them. Also no stamps cleared..

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • swampratterrier says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:36 pm

      He’s been a registered Democrat for 36 years……….hmmmmm…….

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • p'odwats says:
      October 26, 2018 at 10:05 pm

      Good point sweepyjeff. The bomber narrative would of been better with a good ole boy you just mentioned or a straitlaced, but now angry White fanatical Christian being the culprit. Instead, they get a mixed race kook with a long rap sheet to stand in as their bomber. C’mon Treepers we just didn’t fall off that “turnip truck” yesterday. This guy didn’t do this on his own.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  7. sweepyjeff says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    But I would like to know, is black home ownership really the highest in history?

    Like

    Reply
  8. Molly Pitcher says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Are we sure there’s no tentacles to Avenetti? Strip clubs, hoaxes..right down his alley.
    I’m not at home and using a very bad hot spot thing so I can’t do any searching.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Texian says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    “Functionally Explosive”..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. scott467 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    “The FBI director went out of his way to state: “these were not hoax devices.” ”

    _________________

    A Navy bomb disposal expert said they were definitely fakes, that the ‘clocks’ had no timer, that the wires weren’t connected to a detonator, and that it was the equivalent of a three road flares wrapped together with an old-timey alarm clock.

    So we have FIB director Christopher Clouseau Wray vs. a Navy bomb expert.

    I wonder who I should believe…

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Revenant says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:36 pm

      Wray and Sessions want to appear “impartial” — they don’t want to use the “hoax” word, because that sounds like they would be feeding into the GOP response to the bombs.

      So they won’t. They’ll admire themselves at how above the fray they are.

      We all see through this, because it isn’t true. Wray looks like a smarmy POS. Sessions, if not suffering from Stockholm syndrome, is either in on it, or woefully above his pay-grade. The FBI and DOJ want to be universally admired, and don’t want their reputation tarnished by all the corruption from the Obama regime.

      Too late. You know what would have saved that reputation? Resignations and whistle blowers. We got a full-on cover-up instead.

      I remember when the Hillary e-mail investigation began, and the Republican reaction was that Comey was an honorable man, and the FBI an honorable institution. If Obama exerted undue influence, you would see mass resignations and a huge political scandal.

      We all know what we saw. That disgrace cannot now be unseen. If anything, the FBI/DOJ should act more humbly in front of the camera — as it is, half the country holds them in disdain.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • NewfTea says:
        October 26, 2018 at 9:47 pm

        Hubris always worked for them before. They’re hoping it will again. And they could be right.

        Like

        Reply
      • mimbler says:
        October 26, 2018 at 10:31 pm

        I disagree.

        When Sessions and Wray want to appear impartial they refuse to comment on an ongoing investigation.

        They both gratuitously contributed quotes that the MSM can use against PDJT.

        Wray in particular wrapped himself into a pretzel shape to give credence to the “bomber”.

        Sessions, called partisanship as a positive motive.

        The both deliberately undermined PDJT.

        And this is totally out of character for them commenting on an ongoing investigation.

        Like

        Reply
        • Revenant says:
          October 26, 2018 at 10:34 pm

          Charitably, I think that they are trying to show how “independent” they are from the administration.

          Of course, they have a selfish motive also, to prevent Trump from declassifying the FISA documents and making the FBI/DOJ’s disgrace even more public.

          Like

          Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:46 pm

      ARE WE NOT ENTERTAINED?

      Seriously, this is becoming amazing drama. Every Democrat “END OF TRUMP” backfires gloriously. This whole thing is growing increasingly fake.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • 🍺Gunny66 says:
        October 26, 2018 at 10:36 pm

        Hey Wolf,

        Someone mentioned this a few pages back……this it too fake….for even the DOJ….

        What if….what if……they did this and wanted the President to call it out as FAKE…..

        Then after he calls them out….they set off a “real bomb….real casualties…….they would do that….they do not care… It would then be a crap storm…..

        I thinks it was a trap for the President and he did not fall for it…..

        Just sayin

        Like

        Reply
    • Thomas says:
      October 26, 2018 at 10:28 pm

      Wray is Stretching the truth and making this seem like a real crisis versus the ho hum it really is.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • PocaMAGAjunta says:
      October 26, 2018 at 10:36 pm

      If “these were not hoax devices.” then what precautions were taken prior to whisking away the van? Has there been such a report? Did the FBI tear up his residence looking for evidence? Was the neighborhood blocked off?

      Like

      Reply
  11. Jeff C-C says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Sorry gang, but I don’t buy your thinking. I think he is for real, and did it as a joke.

    Look at his custom-made t-shirt from the inauguration. “Unconquered Seminole Tribe. Native Americans. Made in America. For President Trump 2016 -20…” The t-shirt looks just like his van stickers. He knows how to do desktop publishing. We all could, if so inclined (although it’s clearly an art form for him).

    I think he loves Trump, the way he doesn’t take sh**. Trump is unconquered. I think the guy loves Trump for the same reasons that we do . . . just not necessarily in the same way.

    He probably thought it was hilarious to send some joke bombs. . . probably thinks it’s funny that Coffee mate is classified as a combustible material, as someone here pointed out. Probably didn’t think through how massively counterproductive the whole thing is right now.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. mikebrezzze says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Nice hair cut…..NOT!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  13. ATheoK says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    1) Uncanceled stamps on at least two of the packages.
    2) No USPS hand stamp markings whatsoever; e.g. nonmachinable and odd-size.
    3) Incorrect postage applied.
    4) Couriers delivered at least one package.
    5) End caps on devices were not sealed.
    6) Wires not sized to timer and were not connected.
    7) Timer did not have an alarm function and the battery is insufficient to trigger igniters.
    8) Devices did not contain explosive materials.
    9) PVC device parts, guaranteed failure prior to explosion.
    10) High profile non-critical and plain unnecessary to election people received the sham devices.
    11) At least CNN knew the device was not explosive, apparently before receipt.

    Now Wray mouths demonstrably false words.
    False words and falser actions indicate Wray is seriously conflicted!
    Remove Wray from accountability role immediately!

    A) It is a deep state set-up!
    B) Isolate and interrogate every FBI/DOJ official involved in this charade, immediately! Put everyone on involved on administrative leave while their roles, interviews, analysis and results are checked and double checked!
    C) Utilize one of the military AGs’ and staff to pursue this investigation!
    D) Immediately investigate and search every lab to which every FBI/DOJ official involved in this investigation had access!
    E) Immediately obtain a warrant for every possible surveillance video, including those captured by USPS inspectors!

    A thorough investigation should be able to explain every question raised by the bizarre devices, implausible USPS actions, uncancelled stamps, etc.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • signfollies says:
      October 26, 2018 at 10:33 pm

      But they have already demonstrated the ability to string congressional investigators along with delayed document production, bogus classifications and blacked out names–all of that with impunity. So they probably think they can get past the midterms and let the impeachments begin…

      Like

      Reply
  14. Monticello says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Wray:. …….. combustible……means catch on fire………

    NOT DETONATE!

    Screwed once again by a complicit FBI/DOJ anxious to take out Trump and save their sorry selves.

    When’s the last time anyone got so many pictures of an ONGOING investigation?

    Sceptical cat x10!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:35 pm

      Chrissy Wray’s FIB: All farce, all the time.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Monticello says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:42 pm

      If you apply “enough heat and friction” to the envelopes themselves they become combustible!

      A parody! A caricature of a mad right wing “bomber”. They’re stupid and they think you and I are gullible and naive as a teenage valley girl!

      I have not been so indignant in ever my life as at this fraud.

      Call or contact everyone you know to vote out the criminals!

      Hoover’s slime, Americans NOT!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • furrcats says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      🐈 🐈🐈🐈👍🐾

      Like

      Reply
  15. Zorro says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:32 pm

    Apparently Sayoc spared fellow Native American Elizabeth Warren.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. eric says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    still votin Republican.
    still with Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. scott467 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    “Initially Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated Mr. Sayoc could face up to 58-years in prison under the indictment. ”

    _________________

    Yeah, about that, someone might want to inform Beauregard that most people don’t live to age 114, especially in prison.

    So Mr. Sayoc is unlikely to face 58 years in prison, unless they intend to continue punishing his body after he’s dead.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • jello333 says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:47 pm

      Oh, you’d be surprised…

      “Darron Bennalford Anderson from Oklahoma was found guilty in 1994 of crimes ranging from rape of an elderly woman in Tulsa County, to larceny, robbery, and kidnapping, was sentenced to 2,200 years. He appealed, was re-convicted, re-sentenced, and received an additional jail term of 9,000 years, later reduced by 500 years. Anderson’s original sentence was 2,200 years, however, he appealed and won a new trial. His second trial also ended in conviction, but this time, the jury sentenced Anderson to 11,250 years, resulting in a further 6,300 years being added to his sentence. On July 23, 1997, when he appealed again, he got the parole date for the year 12,744 AD.”

      The moral of this story: Never appeal your prison sentence… you may not get off so easy the next time. 😀

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • scott467 says:
        October 26, 2018 at 9:55 pm

        I’ve got a sneaky suspicion, call it a hunch, or intuition if you will, that Mr. Anderson won’t actually live quite long enough to serve his sentence until 12,744 AD.

        I could be wrong… it’s just a feeling…

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • jello333 says:
          October 26, 2018 at 10:31 pm

          I love that they realized “Oh, we forgot to include your parole date… here ya go.” 😀

          But with this guy’s luck, he’ll be used as some kind of futuristic experiment, a guinea pig. He’ll be cryogenically frozen until the technology is perfected that allowed him to be revived. So he’ll wake up, they’ll tell him what happened, and he’ll be like “Woo hoo, so I slept through my whole sentence! I iz FREE!” And they’ll look at him, and say “Sorry dude. (yeah, they’ll still be using the word “dude” then) but it’ll only 12,546. You’ve still got a couple hundred years to go. But you’ll like your new cell.”

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  18. dawg says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    God Bless You Sundance for making this distinction. Everybody walking around with a cellphone, E-cigarette or vaporizer in their pocket or purse technically has what can loosely be defined as an IED considering there are documented instances of all these items spontaneously combusting.

    So some moron sent some batteries to some Democrats in order to scare them? Probably because he was sick of liberals getting away with threatening and causing actual physical harm to and almost killing elected Rs in our government? Give me a break.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. notunderwhelmed says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    So I’m watching tv with my 96 year old (tomorrow ) Momma.
    She says, “Look at that! They’re blaming President Trump for those bombs!”
    I say, “Here’s a history lesson, Mom– the press blames Trump for the Civil War, the Inquisition, and all the way back … millions of years ago for the
    catastrophic event that obliterated the dinosaurs!”🐲🐲🐲🐲🐲

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  20. 335blues says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    ACCORDING TO MARK LEVIN,
    The perp was charged with a felony after making a bomb threat many years ago.
    As a result, the perp would have lost his right to vote. And the only way he could have retrieved
    the right to vote would have been by appearing before Florida’s voting commission and winning
    an appeal.
    BUT APPARENTLY, THERE MAY NOT BE A RECORD OF THIS GUY OFFICIALLY GETTING
    HIS RIGHT TO VOTE BACK.
    SO, HOW CAN HE BE A REGISTERED REPUBLICAN IF HE HAS LOST HIS RIGHT TO VOTE???
    Is there a smoking gun here?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • lawton says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:44 pm

      Not true adjudication was withheld and given probation allowing him to vote.

      Like

      Reply
    • glissmeister says:
      October 26, 2018 at 10:10 pm

      Should we also wonder what his political party affiliation was when he lost his right to vote due to felony conviction?

      I think somebody needs to look more deeply at the boyfriend/business partner; the fellow Chippendale touring dancer who’s been trolling for money since 2015. Check out this Go Fund Me apparently belonging to his partner Jason Humberger before they take it down: https://www.gofundme.com/lm32yo

      The “partner” seems like someone you’d think would have access to and could easily gather fingerprints and DNA of Sayoc. The partner is an ex-Marine likely to also have some knowledge of weapons and devices.

      Their agri-business partnership is apparently failing for lack of money. Sayoc is apparently broke after being kicked out of his parents house. What was his partner doing for money?

      Sayoc doesn’t have to change his name to Patsy to be exploited as one or set up to be used as one in an October Surprise. This increasing looks like a political set piece.

      All the media heat and LEO focus and there we find sleepy, oblivious, broke Sayoc lounging away in his spectacularly branded van, in public, conspicuously, in an auto parts store parking lot? Is this the behavior of someone trying to hide from police and conceal a crime? Even the typical angry vengeful whack job would be looking to lay low. But Sayoc? Not so much.

      That’s the part that most makes him look like a Patsy to me; that and the apparent motive, financial need and profile of the partner.

      Need to know more about the business partner dance partner way younger dude.

      Perhaps Sayoc will confess and convince us of his guilt.

      Like

      Reply
  21. logger says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    I think we just need to go to bed, vote the way we were going to vote anyway, and wait until Mr. Sayoc’s attorney makes a formal statement (guilty or not guilty).

    Like

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:50 pm

      “I think we just need to go to bed, vote the way we were going to vote anyway, and wait until Mr. Sayoc’s attorney makes a formal statement (guilty or not guilty).”

      _________________

      Why would anyone’s vote be influenced by what this guy did?

      The devilrats are going to vote against DJT-endorsed candidates, no matter what.

      DJT supporters are going to vote for DJT-endorsed candidates, no matter what.

      Nothing’s changed.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  22. logger says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Don’t let this steal your joy. MAGA on!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:51 pm

      Very smart. The Broward connection – the aliases – the anti-Bush stuff – the CIA connection – the tribal stuff (traditionally DEMOCRAT) – all of this is sounding like Rex is right – this is an extensive operation like Parkland.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  24. solomonpal says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Wray is definitely a hoax.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Blind no longer says:
      October 26, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      Amen to that! I can barely stand to look at the guy! Corrupt Rosenstein recommendation says it all! Still carrying out the Deep State plans to screw President Trump. Jeff Sessions right behind him with that comment, “i guess he’s a partisan”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  25. anthony dincecco says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    this CHRIS WRAY really is totally clueless..HE couldn’t direct the NEWARK PHILHARMONIC. THE QUESTION IS HOW DID HE GET SO FAR ? AMAZING

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mimbler says:
      October 26, 2018 at 10:23 pm

      Not clueless. He’s working for the other side. It took work to craft his statement implying there was a bomb when there wasn’t.

      That wasn’t accidental.

      Like

      Reply
  26. JRD says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Gee, did the FIB, I mean FBI, find the socialist jerk that mailed the powder to Senator Collins, or does that not fit smarmy Wray’s agenda?

    I respect Wray as much as I respect Comey.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. scott467 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    “Gee, did the FIB, I mean FBI, ”

    __________________

    You were right the first time. 👍

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Joemama says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    There appear to be numerous Media Matters paid shills on CTH today. It appears that CTH has been targeted heavily. They appear to be in the “talk like the deplorables mode” in order to generate trust. They haven’t started trying to twist the message yet.

    If someone is using terminology that seems a little off & you don’t recognize their handle, they are probably a paid shill.

    It is kind of funny. To me, it is quite obvious, having two millennial children. It is like they are trying to mock me, by writing what they think I might write, but the words are filtered through their very different world view and terminology.

    It is hard to explain. Specific examples probably would be better, if I get motivated enough to grab a few.

    Like

    Reply
    • NewfTea says:
      October 26, 2018 at 10:10 pm

      FWIW, in my experience, if they have a weird, creepy, or very short username, or one that seems legit but just a little off (as ypu say–they love to use MAGA and Trump) chances are they’re trolls.

      Like

      Reply
    • Monticello says:
      October 26, 2018 at 10:17 pm

      At the old Ann Coulter’s blog we always anticipated great fun when the shills and trolls all showed up just before the election. They make great punching bags and they are guaranteed to disappear after the election.

      Like

      Reply
  29. missilemom says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    This is a great criminal case to do a deep dive; its in Florida and we have the best investigator on the planet here at TCTH. Don’t think we have seen the end of the story.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Joemama says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    We can expect a new false flag in 2 to 5 days. I just hope that the next one does not involve the loss of innocent life.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Cisco says:
      October 26, 2018 at 10:16 pm

      Yes.
      The closer the mid-terms get, the more desperate acts by the Dem’s.
      And expect 24/7 fake news by the propaganda arm of the Democrat party, msm

      Like

      Reply
  32. g.w says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Pathetically transparent frame job. The historic nazi german regime of the 1930’s used these types of political set ups to discredit their political enemies. This patsy was pick out ahead of time. Soros cabal among others like them know these tactics all too well. Doj/fbi as it is now have shown their expertise in these tactics, just witness the investigations of them last two years. Too much information about them have been uncovered.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Oldretiredguy says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    The nut bag should be in prison just because of that hair cut

    Like

    Reply
  34. Monticello says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    I for one pledge to not let go on investigating the Kavanaugh, Russia and ” mad hoax bomber ” no matter how long it takes. This is the stuff of true brown shirts/Bolsheviks and has to be eradicated if we are to retain our freedom.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Right to reply says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Don’t lose sight of the fact he made bomb threats, and committed acts of violence whilst being a registered Democrat. He is clearly a very sick man who appears to have delusions of grandeur, and a lot of anger!

    Like

    Reply
  36. Red Tsunami! says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Total cover up of a left wing hoax. Wray sounds like Comey the way he minces words.

    Like

    Reply
  37. LibertyONE says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    What are they going to do when they find out he’s GAY? As to the stickers on his van, how in hell was he not stopped by any PD for the stickers on his passenger window. Seems like they were recently put on.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Cisco says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Briefly.
    A clock that has no alarm function, thus it can’t make anything go “off”
    Packages sent to people who don’t open their own mail.
    You think Ozero goes to his mail box in his slippers and gets his own mail?
    Same for the other recipients of the fake, phony, bs, bogus “bombs/IED’s.
    And the patsy’s van just plastered with Trump paraphernalia.
    Nice touch putting the MAGA hats in the back window.
    Patsy, because that’s what he is.
    Hey media, here’s another Republican mad bomber.
    https://9gag.com/gag/aW0gnV6/the-kitty-jihad

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s