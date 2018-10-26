Suspect Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr. Arrested in Bizarre Mailed IED Plot…

A suspect has been arrested for mailing of 13 suspicious packages containing IED-type devices to prominent political opponents to President Trump. The suspect is 56-year-old Cesar Altieri Savoc Jr of Aventura, Florida.
According to a joint FBI and DOJ press conference earlier today a fingerprint and traces of DNA led the FBI to Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr. The suspect is now charged with with five federal crimes, including mailing an incendiary device and threatening a former president. [Full Indictment Here] He faces up to 48 years in prison according to the DOJ.
According to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Mr. Sayoc left a fingerprint on one of the devices sent to U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, and DNA from two other devices links him to the attacks.
Director Wray outlined during his remarks that the devices consisted of PVC pipe, clocks, batteries, wiring and “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”. The FBI director went out of his way to state: “these were not hoax devices.”
.
Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr, 56, has a long criminal record including being arrested at least 10 times according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. One arrest in 2002 was for making a bomb threat to Florida Power and Light (FPL). His most recent encounter with law enforcement was for a 2015 probation violation.
Sun Sentinel News reported that Mr Sayoc was taken into custody Friday morning at an AutoZone auto parts store in Plantation, Florida. FBI agents and other law enforcement officers in the parking lot of the AutoZone then examined Mr. Sayoc’s white van which was covered with pro-Trump and pro-Republican stickers. The officials covered the van with a blue tarp, loaded it onto a truck and drove it away.
Several pictures of the van appear on social media from people in/around the area who took pictures due to the unique nature of it:
Unlike most FBI investigations of recent reference, this time there was apparently no effort to scrub the social media history of Mr. Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr. from the internet; and multiple accounts liked to the suspect were quickly identified by media and independent research.
His twitter account was “@hardrock2016” [now suspended] and showed him attending at least one Trump rally, as well as the inauguration in DC. There are also older pictures from when he lived in New York, NY:
Initially Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated Mr. Sayoc could face up to 58-years in prison under the indictment. However, that statement was later corrected by DOJ spox to be a maximum of 48-years was possible from the current charges.
This is particularly curious given the very carefully worded statement from FBI Director Christopher Wray about the nature of the device(s): “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction.” While Director Wray went to great lengths to state the devices were “not a hoax“, if the device was an actual explosive device the charges for each of the incidents would equal a life-term.
The terminology: “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction“, could literally mean just about anything from CoffeeMate powered coffee creamer, to any other powered combustible.
As former federal proseuctor Andrew McCarthy noted, if the mailed IED devices were “functionally explosive” they would fall under the category “weapons of mass destruction” [defined here by U.S. code] and the indictment would include 18 US Code 2332a [SEE HERE] The absence of this charge infers the devices were not functionally explosive.
The pattern within the indictment in combination with the comments from the DOJ and FBI seems odd; and, in my humble opinion, rather political in nature from the perspective of FBI Director Christopher Wray (whom I think is extremely sketchy).
Here’s the indictment (Also in pdf form here):
.
Keep in mind if the perp was an obvious Demosocialist and that fact could not be covered up then the D’s and their propagandists would still be saying “Trump made him do it”.
“It’s Trump’s fault” either way, according to them. I’m so glad our President went after the Press again, their untruths, their bias, their deceit. We shouldn’t be living under this propaganda in a free country. They have a responsibility for factual journalism and are not taking any blame for their mis/disinformation, not to mention painting our loving President as a tyrant. Enough!.
I don’t know if this has been posted. Someone captured it all!
Brilliant post at link below with captures of his FB pages and more. Democrat operative who spent the last two years trying to transform himself as a Republican and Trump supporter.
http://www.shadolsonshow.com/2018/10/26/cesar-sayoc-maga-bomber-facebook-betrays-democrat-trump-infiltrator-anti-gop-posts/?fbclid=IwAR2LrhhWYerHs8RdiTutPX_2W3g84jmz5JOKwjte7WdrbqfD-W4lWdM5QSM
Sleeper.
Sleeper agent
is what he is.
Thank you.
It felt like someone over doing it.
Gateway Pundit has this character as a “Native American”.
A Native American with a very Spanish name.
Mexico or further south origin.
Democrat, and apparently a very active sleeper agent.
That this character was already arrested, but his social media pages were still changing implies a team in action.
It may be necessary to fire every high level CIA/FBI/DOJ official, immediately.
Hire new and start training!
It would be far faster and more effective than draining the corrupt FBI/CIA/DOJ agencies/departments!
Amen!!!!!!!!
A native American(Seminole supposedly)born in Brooklyn, NY. Who knew the Seminoles were from Brooklyn and not Florida?
Am reading stuff that says his family is FIlipino (and Italian)
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/florida/fl-ne-who-is-mail-bomb-suspect-cesar-sayoc-20181026-story.html
Cesar Sayoc aka Cesar Randazzo listed as a registered Democrat since 1980 only changing to Republican in 2016.
He’ll claim he was part of the #walkaway movement to make them look bad. Anyhow he’ll have along time to think about what/why he did for the deepstate in prison for the rest of his life.
No he won’t. He will probably be paid a few million dollars and somehow be released or be given a new identity in a spook protection program.
No way. He’ll spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. Every politician and MSM outlet are expressing outrage and want his head on a stake.
Walkaway did not start until summer 2018.
Officially, that’s when it started, but many former Obama voters voted for President Trump in 2016. Many Bernie voters also voted for Trump.
And the Deep State folks who are handling his Fakebook account will be classified and their names blacked out when documents are subpoenaed. With Mr. McGoo as AG we’ll never get to the bottom of it.
Kate- that’s a great article. Thanks for posting!
Shared.
And the Winner is…
COMMON SENSE.
Have a GREAT night.
🙂
I dont care what this guy did (or didn’t) do. It changes nothing.
Straight “R” ticket. We have bigger things to worry about than fake bombs and busted media narratives.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Someone on Daily Mail cleverly pointed out- he’s not a convicted felon just yet- they better let him vote! LOL.
What about past convictions and parole violations? Felonies or misdemeanors?
Sayoc also had a cosmetology license in Florida at one time or another. I found it at work but it would be too much trouble to try to google it now. A gay, philipino, Seminole Indian bomber is just not what the spooks would have ordered up if they were trying to really gum things up. The story would have been much better with a good ole boy that wears confederate flag bandannas.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah. This was no false flag. This dude is crazy since 20+ years.
The car he drives also since a long time. I doubt dems planned this for a year. Possible but unlikely.
At best they incited him into doing this.. they are known to use mentally unstable people.
It’s Broward country..
You know someone tells him what a great idea this would be to send fake bombs..
I think this makes somewhat sense:
Some inconsistencies how the hoax bombs got to Soros and CNN though where they said a courier delivered them. Also no stamps cleared..
But once again…..how does CNN know what the guy is saying….
Come on man……
Then how is his MAGA-covered vehicle, allegedly driven around for a year in Broward County, pristine and unmarked?
Dems there (I’ve heard) vandalize anything even remotely GOP.
He’s living in a van. Yet he has the money and facilities to make a fancy vinyl stick-on sign? And T-shirt?
Nope. Sorry. Doesn’t compute.
Broward County is where David Hogg and his FBI Daddy live isn’t it??????????
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Terrier- Hysterical ^^^^
When you live in a van you have alot of money left for stickers and shirts. 😉
This freak is like a cartoon character. Obviously a set up all the way.
He’s been a registered Democrat for 36 years……….hmmmmm…….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good point sweepyjeff. The bomber narrative would of been better with a good ole boy you just mentioned or a straitlaced, but now angry White fanatical Christian being the culprit. Instead, they get a mixed race kook with a long rap sheet to stand in as their bomber. C’mon Treepers we just didn’t fall off that “turnip truck” yesterday. This guy didn’t do this on his own.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But I would like to know, is black home ownership really the highest in history?
Wrong thread.
But, it said it on his van.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are we sure there’s no tentacles to Avenetti? Strip clubs, hoaxes..right down his alley.
I’m not at home and using a very bad hot spot thing so I can’t do any searching.
“Functionally Explosive”..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mix with Dr. Pepper. Deadly combo. Imagine a crock pot full of that concoction. Whoo wee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We were wild…
Don’t let Hillary’s school marm Wray see that.
Wray will will wet her panties.
Those were called “Fun Snaps” when I was a kid.
No power, though.
If you were a little kid, and you wanted something to make a loud bang, you took a whole roll of caps and smashed it with a hammer on the sidewalk 😁
I never saw Pop-Its, maybe b/c I didn’t do too much browsing in the stores. But it does bring back memories of ‘Pop It’ beads. Anyone else remember those?
This is what I LOVE about the Tree House.
How about two sticks of wood,one round and one square and flat,
“energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”
Yes just ask Senator Warren.
Well…….on second thought…………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s funny, I was also thinking of pop rocks and the snapper things that you throw on the ground
“The FBI director went out of his way to state: “these were not hoax devices.” ”
_________________
A Navy bomb disposal expert said they were definitely fakes, that the ‘clocks’ had no timer, that the wires weren’t connected to a detonator, and that it was the equivalent of a three road flares wrapped together with an old-timey alarm clock.
So we have FIB director Christopher Clouseau Wray vs. a Navy bomb expert.
I wonder who I should believe…
Wray and Sessions want to appear “impartial” — they don’t want to use the “hoax” word, because that sounds like they would be feeding into the GOP response to the bombs.
So they won’t. They’ll admire themselves at how above the fray they are.
We all see through this, because it isn’t true. Wray looks like a smarmy POS. Sessions, if not suffering from Stockholm syndrome, is either in on it, or woefully above his pay-grade. The FBI and DOJ want to be universally admired, and don’t want their reputation tarnished by all the corruption from the Obama regime.
Too late. You know what would have saved that reputation? Resignations and whistle blowers. We got a full-on cover-up instead.
I remember when the Hillary e-mail investigation began, and the Republican reaction was that Comey was an honorable man, and the FBI an honorable institution. If Obama exerted undue influence, you would see mass resignations and a huge political scandal.
We all know what we saw. That disgrace cannot now be unseen. If anything, the FBI/DOJ should act more humbly in front of the camera — as it is, half the country holds them in disdain.
Hubris always worked for them before. They’re hoping it will again. And they could be right.
I disagree.
When Sessions and Wray want to appear impartial they refuse to comment on an ongoing investigation.
They both gratuitously contributed quotes that the MSM can use against PDJT.
Wray in particular wrapped himself into a pretzel shape to give credence to the “bomber”.
Sessions, called partisanship as a positive motive.
The both deliberately undermined PDJT.
And this is totally out of character for them commenting on an ongoing investigation.
Charitably, I think that they are trying to show how “independent” they are from the administration.
Of course, they have a selfish motive also, to prevent Trump from declassifying the FISA documents and making the FBI/DOJ’s disgrace even more public.
ARE WE NOT ENTERTAINED?
Seriously, this is becoming amazing drama. Every Democrat “END OF TRUMP” backfires gloriously. This whole thing is growing increasingly fake.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Someone mentioned this a few pages back……this it too fake….for even the DOJ….
What if….what if……they did this and wanted the President to call it out as FAKE…..
Then after he calls them out….they set off a “real bomb….real casualties…….they would do that….they do not care… It would then be a crap storm…..
I thinks it was a trap for the President and he did not fall for it…..
Just sayin
Wray is Stretching the truth and making this seem like a real crisis versus the ho hum it really is.
Wray wouldn’t recognize a real crisis if it crushed his gonads in a vice.
If “these were not hoax devices.” then what precautions were taken prior to whisking away the van? Has there been such a report? Did the FBI tear up his residence looking for evidence? Was the neighborhood blocked off?
Sorry gang, but I don’t buy your thinking. I think he is for real, and did it as a joke.
Look at his custom-made t-shirt from the inauguration. “Unconquered Seminole Tribe. Native Americans. Made in America. For President Trump 2016 -20…” The t-shirt looks just like his van stickers. He knows how to do desktop publishing. We all could, if so inclined (although it’s clearly an art form for him).
I think he loves Trump, the way he doesn’t take sh**. Trump is unconquered. I think the guy loves Trump for the same reasons that we do . . . just not necessarily in the same way.
He probably thought it was hilarious to send some joke bombs. . . probably thinks it’s funny that Coffee mate is classified as a combustible material, as someone here pointed out. Probably didn’t think through how massively counterproductive the whole thing is right now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep he’s simply an unhinged idiot. Some family member said that he missused anabolica for many years making him mentally unstable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
That joke will cost him 48 years of his life in prison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
And with a cool million $$$ to his name.
It is entirely possible he’s simply a dumbass. I read that he used to tell his female lesbian boss at the pizza delivery place she would burn in hell for being a lesbian. Not too smart to tell your boss she’ll burn in hell.
Nice hair cut…..NOT!!!!
1) Uncanceled stamps on at least two of the packages.
2) No USPS hand stamp markings whatsoever; e.g. nonmachinable and odd-size.
3) Incorrect postage applied.
4) Couriers delivered at least one package.
5) End caps on devices were not sealed.
6) Wires not sized to timer and were not connected.
7) Timer did not have an alarm function and the battery is insufficient to trigger igniters.
8) Devices did not contain explosive materials.
9) PVC device parts, guaranteed failure prior to explosion.
10) High profile non-critical and plain unnecessary to election people received the sham devices.
11) At least CNN knew the device was not explosive, apparently before receipt.
Now Wray mouths demonstrably false words.
False words and falser actions indicate Wray is seriously conflicted!
Remove Wray from accountability role immediately!
A) It is a deep state set-up!
B) Isolate and interrogate every FBI/DOJ official involved in this charade, immediately! Put everyone on involved on administrative leave while their roles, interviews, analysis and results are checked and double checked!
C) Utilize one of the military AGs’ and staff to pursue this investigation!
D) Immediately investigate and search every lab to which every FBI/DOJ official involved in this investigation had access!
E) Immediately obtain a warrant for every possible surveillance video, including those captured by USPS inspectors!
A thorough investigation should be able to explain every question raised by the bizarre devices, implausible USPS actions, uncancelled stamps, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But they have already demonstrated the ability to string congressional investigators along with delayed document production, bogus classifications and blacked out names–all of that with impunity. So they probably think they can get past the midterms and let the impeachments begin…
Wray:. …….. combustible……means catch on fire………
NOT DETONATE!
Screwed once again by a complicit FBI/DOJ anxious to take out Trump and save their sorry selves.
When’s the last time anyone got so many pictures of an ONGOING investigation?
Sceptical cat x10!
Chrissy Wray’s FIB: All farce, all the time.
If you apply “enough heat and friction” to the envelopes themselves they become combustible!
A parody! A caricature of a mad right wing “bomber”. They’re stupid and they think you and I are gullible and naive as a teenage valley girl!
I have not been so indignant in ever my life as at this fraud.
Call or contact everyone you know to vote out the criminals!
Hoover’s slime, Americans NOT!
🐈 🐈🐈🐈👍🐾
Apparently Sayoc spared fellow Native American Elizabeth Warren.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There needs to be a DNA comparison made between those two, they must be 1/1024102410241024 related at least. 🙂
still votin Republican.
still with Trump.
Who wouldn’t be?
“Initially Attorney General Jeff Sessions stated Mr. Sayoc could face up to 58-years in prison under the indictment. ”
_________________
Yeah, about that, someone might want to inform Beauregard that most people don’t live to age 114, especially in prison.
So Mr. Sayoc is unlikely to face 58 years in prison, unless they intend to continue punishing his body after he’s dead.
Oh, you’d be surprised…
“Darron Bennalford Anderson from Oklahoma was found guilty in 1994 of crimes ranging from rape of an elderly woman in Tulsa County, to larceny, robbery, and kidnapping, was sentenced to 2,200 years. He appealed, was re-convicted, re-sentenced, and received an additional jail term of 9,000 years, later reduced by 500 years. Anderson’s original sentence was 2,200 years, however, he appealed and won a new trial. His second trial also ended in conviction, but this time, the jury sentenced Anderson to 11,250 years, resulting in a further 6,300 years being added to his sentence. On July 23, 1997, when he appealed again, he got the parole date for the year 12,744 AD.”
The moral of this story: Never appeal your prison sentence… you may not get off so easy the next time. 😀
I’ve got a sneaky suspicion, call it a hunch, or intuition if you will, that Mr. Anderson won’t actually live quite long enough to serve his sentence until 12,744 AD.
I could be wrong… it’s just a feeling…
LikeLiked by 2 people
But with this guy’s luck, he’ll be used as some kind of futuristic experiment, a guinea pig. He’ll be cryogenically frozen until the technology is perfected that allowed him to be revived. So he’ll wake up, they’ll tell him what happened, and he’ll be like “Woo hoo, so I slept through my whole sentence! I iz FREE!” And they’ll look at him, and say “Sorry dude. (yeah, they’ll still be using the word “dude” then) but it’ll only 12,546. You’ve still got a couple hundred years to go. But you’ll like your new cell.”
God Bless You Sundance for making this distinction. Everybody walking around with a cellphone, E-cigarette or vaporizer in their pocket or purse technically has what can loosely be defined as an IED considering there are documented instances of all these items spontaneously combusting.
So some moron sent some batteries to some Democrats in order to scare them? Probably because he was sick of liberals getting away with threatening and causing actual physical harm to and almost killing elected Rs in our government? Give me a break.
LikeLiked by 3 people
She says, “Look at that! They’re blaming President Trump for those bombs!”
I say, “Here’s a history lesson, Mom– the press blames Trump for the Civil War, the Inquisition, and all the way back … millions of years ago for the
catastrophic event that obliterated the dinosaurs!”🐲🐲🐲🐲🐲
Happy birthday to your Mom!
Happy birthday to Mom!
May your mom have good health and many more birthdays to celebrate. HBD!
ACCORDING TO MARK LEVIN,
The perp was charged with a felony after making a bomb threat many years ago.
As a result, the perp would have lost his right to vote. And the only way he could have retrieved
the right to vote would have been by appearing before Florida’s voting commission and winning
an appeal.
BUT APPARENTLY, THERE MAY NOT BE A RECORD OF THIS GUY OFFICIALLY GETTING
HIS RIGHT TO VOTE BACK.
SO, HOW CAN HE BE A REGISTERED REPUBLICAN IF HE HAS LOST HIS RIGHT TO VOTE???
Is there a smoking gun here?
Not true adjudication was withheld and given probation allowing him to vote.
Should we also wonder what his political party affiliation was when he lost his right to vote due to felony conviction?
I think somebody needs to look more deeply at the boyfriend/business partner; the fellow Chippendale touring dancer who’s been trolling for money since 2015. Check out this Go Fund Me apparently belonging to his partner Jason Humberger before they take it down: https://www.gofundme.com/lm32yo
The “partner” seems like someone you’d think would have access to and could easily gather fingerprints and DNA of Sayoc. The partner is an ex-Marine likely to also have some knowledge of weapons and devices.
Their agri-business partnership is apparently failing for lack of money. Sayoc is apparently broke after being kicked out of his parents house. What was his partner doing for money?
Sayoc doesn’t have to change his name to Patsy to be exploited as one or set up to be used as one in an October Surprise. This increasing looks like a political set piece.
All the media heat and LEO focus and there we find sleepy, oblivious, broke Sayoc lounging away in his spectacularly branded van, in public, conspicuously, in an auto parts store parking lot? Is this the behavior of someone trying to hide from police and conceal a crime? Even the typical angry vengeful whack job would be looking to lay low. But Sayoc? Not so much.
That’s the part that most makes him look like a Patsy to me; that and the apparent motive, financial need and profile of the partner.
Need to know more about the business partner dance partner way younger dude.
Perhaps Sayoc will confess and convince us of his guilt.
I think we just need to go to bed, vote the way we were going to vote anyway, and wait until Mr. Sayoc’s attorney makes a formal statement (guilty or not guilty).
“I think we just need to go to bed, vote the way we were going to vote anyway, and wait until Mr. Sayoc’s attorney makes a formal statement (guilty or not guilty).”
_________________
Why would anyone’s vote be influenced by what this guy did?
The devilrats are going to vote against DJT-endorsed candidates, no matter what.
DJT supporters are going to vote for DJT-endorsed candidates, no matter what.
Nothing’s changed.
Don’t let this steal your joy. MAGA on!
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1055986136928051200.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very smart. The Broward connection – the aliases – the anti-Bush stuff – the CIA connection – the tribal stuff (traditionally DEMOCRAT) – all of this is sounding like Rex is right – this is an extensive operation like Parkland.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen to that! I can barely stand to look at the guy! Corrupt Rosenstein recommendation says it all! Still carrying out the Deep State plans to screw President Trump. Jeff Sessions right behind him with that comment, “i guess he’s a partisan”
this CHRIS WRAY really is totally clueless..HE couldn’t direct the NEWARK PHILHARMONIC. THE QUESTION IS HOW DID HE GET SO FAR ? AMAZING
Not clueless. He’s working for the other side. It took work to craft his statement implying there was a bomb when there wasn’t.
That wasn’t accidental.
Gee, did the FIB, I mean FBI, find the socialist jerk that mailed the powder to Senator Collins, or does that not fit smarmy Wray’s agenda?
I respect Wray as much as I respect Comey.
“Gee, did the FIB, I mean FBI, ”
__________________
You were right the first time. 👍
There appear to be numerous Media Matters paid shills on CTH today. It appears that CTH has been targeted heavily. They appear to be in the “talk like the deplorables mode” in order to generate trust. They haven’t started trying to twist the message yet.
If someone is using terminology that seems a little off & you don’t recognize their handle, they are probably a paid shill.
It is kind of funny. To me, it is quite obvious, having two millennial children. It is like they are trying to mock me, by writing what they think I might write, but the words are filtered through their very different world view and terminology.
It is hard to explain. Specific examples probably would be better, if I get motivated enough to grab a few.
FWIW, in my experience, if they have a weird, creepy, or very short username, or one that seems legit but just a little off (as ypu say–they love to use MAGA and Trump) chances are they’re trolls.
At the old Ann Coulter’s blog we always anticipated great fun when the shills and trolls all showed up just before the election. They make great punching bags and they are guaranteed to disappear after the election.
This is a great criminal case to do a deep dive; its in Florida and we have the best investigator on the planet here at TCTH. Don’t think we have seen the end of the story.
Yes mom, I keep waiting for David Hogg to pop out of this story somewhere!
LikeLike
We can expect a new false flag in 2 to 5 days. I just hope that the next one does not involve the loss of innocent life.
Yes.
The closer the mid-terms get, the more desperate acts by the Dem’s.
And expect 24/7 fake news by the propaganda arm of the Democrat party, msm
Sayoc lived in Asheville, NC in 2017. Here is article from Asheville Citizen Times:
https://www.citizen-times.com.
He also attended school in Brevard, NC:
https://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/local/2018/10/26/cesar-sayoc-mail-bomb-suspect-florida-man-brevard-college-north-carolina-clinton-obama-trump-critics/1776437002/
Pathetically transparent frame job. The historic nazi german regime of the 1930’s used these types of political set ups to discredit their political enemies. This patsy was pick out ahead of time. Soros cabal among others like them know these tactics all too well. Doj/fbi as it is now have shown their expertise in these tactics, just witness the investigations of them last two years. Too much information about them have been uncovered.
The nut bag should be in prison just because of that hair cut
I for one pledge to not let go on investigating the Kavanaugh, Russia and ” mad hoax bomber ” no matter how long it takes. This is the stuff of true brown shirts/Bolsheviks and has to be eradicated if we are to retain our freedom.
Don’t lose sight of the fact he made bomb threats, and committed acts of violence whilst being a registered Democrat. He is clearly a very sick man who appears to have delusions of grandeur, and a lot of anger!
I FEEL your truth, brother!!!
Total cover up of a left wing hoax. Wray sounds like Comey the way he minces words.
What are they going to do when they find out he’s GAY? As to the stickers on his van, how in hell was he not stopped by any PD for the stickers on his passenger window. Seems like they were recently put on.
Briefly.
A clock that has no alarm function, thus it can’t make anything go “off”
Packages sent to people who don’t open their own mail.
You think Ozero goes to his mail box in his slippers and gets his own mail?
Same for the other recipients of the fake, phony, bs, bogus “bombs/IED’s.
And the patsy’s van just plastered with Trump paraphernalia.
Nice touch putting the MAGA hats in the back window.
Patsy, because that’s what he is.
Hey media, here’s another Republican mad bomber.
https://9gag.com/gag/aW0gnV6/the-kitty-jihad
