Sketchy Cesar Sayoc Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges of Mailing “pipe bombs”…

Everything about last year’s headline story just two-weeks before the mid-term election was weird; including the refusal of the FBI to state what ‘specifically’ was the material suspect Cesar Sayoc was accused of using to create his Acme looking pipe bombs.
You might remember: FBI Director Christopher Wray outlined during his remarks that the devices consisted of PVC pipe, clocks, batteries, wiring and “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”.
The FBI director went out of his way to state: “these were not hoax devices.” The DOJ then moved to seal all court filings and the case against the nut continued behind the curtain of ‘national security’. Suspect Cesar Sayoc was scheduled to go on trial this summer on charges relating to the pipe bombs. However, today he entered a guilty plea before a federal judge in New York.
(Via Washington Post) Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man accused of mailing explosive devices to more than a dozen politicians and media figures who have been critical of President Trump, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court.
Sayoc, 57, was arrested and charged in October after a series of possible explosive devices were sent to former president Barack Obama, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and the news network CNN, among others. Officials said he sent a total of 16 devices to 13 people across the country.
On Thursday, he appeared in a Manhattan court room and read from a brief written statement in a quiet, raspy voice. Sayoc acknowledging that he created the devices and sent them in the mail.
“I knew these actions were wrong. I’m extremely sorry,” Sayoc said. He briefly lost his composure at one point while speaking, prompting his attorneys to rub his back.
Responding to a question from U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, Sayoc said: “I was aware of the risk that they would explode.”
Sayoc’s guilty plea had been anticipated since his court docket showed last week that a pretrial conference scheduled for Thursday had been changed to a “plea” hearing. He had previously pleaded not guilty. (read more)
I guarantee you he was a patsy for some corrupt FBI SSA. Ordinarily they would set up a sting and then give the subject the “bomb-making material” and arrest him when he received it or assembled it and before he could carry out the act.
In this case I guarantee everyone that they let it go a step further by allowing him to mail these things (which they knew to be defective) all over the place because it would create a media sensation and embarrass the MAGA movement just in time for the election.
No other explanation makes sense to me.
LikeLiked by 30 people
100 percent chojun. We are all being fed a big steaming pile of bullsh*t by the CIA operating illegally within the shore of the U.S.A. Nobody will ever convince me otherwise! Crossfire Hurricane is all the proof you need!!!
LikeLiked by 17 people
It’s simply another example of the FBI totally unconcerned about (what’s left of) it’s credibility. They just don’t care and they refuse to be embarrassed. Who, seriously, are they trying to BS?
Mr Barr will never get this corrected, it’s terminal, a joke to half the country. And that’s not good.
LikeLike
Agree. This scenario has barry and deep state written from start to finish. An open trial seems questionable. Matters of national security you know
LikeLiked by 7 people
“deep state operation”
Yes
How could this nimrod have even looked up the mailing addresses of these highly placed individuals?
Can you look up George Soroos’ home address in upstate New York?
Maxine’s home address in California?
I doubt I could
LikeLiked by 5 people
Excellent point! (It also bothered me that many people – including the Soros house- said the packages were hand delivered.)
LikeLike
https://www.peoplefinders.com/?salb=true&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=Dedicated%20People%20Finder&utm_content=adgroup&utm_term=people%20finder&mt=e&iv_=__iv_p_1_a_160792085_g_9086117645_w_kwd-13767670_h_9032862_ii__d_c_v__n_g_c_335484857908_k_people%20finder_m_e_l__t__e__r_1t1_vi__&gclid=CjwKCAjw7MzkBRAGEiwAkOXexLYPLa-iVuq-d6Fm1ln4oyBpQHYLjDhP-q-VmuxBB_TlgHY3jb8n8BoCpm0QAvD_BwE
LikeLike
The FBI got to this guy early and set it all up from there. I’m sure as soon as some FBI agent saw his van covered in MAGA stickers, the agent knew he had to go in search of a crime immediately. The guy seems like a very easy target for the deep state to go after. Probably all kinds of crimes to press if they wanted to. The fact that it all came out two weeks before the election and the Wile E. Coyote packages were sent to the usual cast of characters makes it all so obvious that it was an entirely fake charade.
“energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction” could be cotton balls stuffed into plastic pipes. After all, gotta keep the weight down to be able to ship that thing with just 6 stamps!
LikeLiked by 4 people
“energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”
Most likely matches
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember years ago a guy in our town was packing matches in to a pipe for a pipe bomb and it went off , messed him up pretty bad. he was using the white tipped matches , what a maroon .
LikeLike
Well, DeepState probably hand delivered those goofy looking packages to the media and various democRATS. It wasn’t anyone in the US Postal System, that’s for sure. And yes, that October Surprise had its intended effect and completely altered the momentum of the election.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He was a patsy just as Stephen Paddock was and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student was brainwashed via MK-Ultra. All of these were brought to us by the Clowns in action and deep state.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your analysis does seem to fit the known facts of the case.
LikeLike
Day 23.1 Guess Where Cesar Altieri Lives? Where Bernie Whisenant died…
Day 23.2 Cesar Altieri “Sayoc” Mob Conections To Capone – YouTube
Oct 27, 2018 – Cesar Sayoc kinda sounds like See Our PsyOp …. George Webb, maybe Cesar Altieri was hired to kill, US Attorney Bernie Whisenate.
ay 32.1 Was Cesar Sayoc A Mercenary? Did Swetnick Arrange …
George Webb reported on Cesar Sayoc/real name Cesar Altieri/interesting.
LikeLike
Didn’t this guy live in Broward county under the ever watchful eye of Sheriff Israel??
LikeLike
In Debbie Washing Machine Schultz’s district!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI under Mueller and Comey is a joke. Where once it was the premier law enforcement agency probably in the world, they’re now the Keystone Kops except when it comes to political mischief. Sad.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The FBI has been corrupt since its inception with J. Edgar Hoover at the helm of it. It is still corrupt today but it will be taken down in the near future.
LikeLike
You are probably correct in what you say, except that I doubt it will be taken down. I think they will try to put a new face on it, but it will still be there and, in spite of our president’s efforts, the deep roots into the swamp will remain and emerge again after President Trump leaves office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember when they took the “Trump Van” and somehow it was exposed to all the media that their were Trump and MAGA stickers everywhere. That was very questionable too!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Yes, the tarp that was ineptly lashed to the van just fleeeeew off (!) and, as many have noted, revealed bright colorful MAGA-ish stickers, not a hint of fading in the intense Florida sun. My only worry is when the fakesters will actually get good at this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Have those stamps been cancelled?
Why do I have to leave my name and e address every time I post??
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Why do I have to leave my name and e address every time I post?” ~ M.
Because you’re not a patsy of the ShadowGovt, that’s why.
LikeLike
Good one, D-V. 😎. Madeline, when you log in to WP, check the “remember me” box before you enter your pw. It doesn’t always work, but often enough to keep me doing it.
Come to think of it, I’m going to try checking that box before I enter my email address.
Maybe the little gremlins on the inside will reward my efforts. Agree: pain in the neck to have to re-enter login / pw each time you post. I’m about to see what will happen next…
LikeLike
I know, that one was really unbelievable. How long would a Trump sticker-plastered van survive? It would be blown up by the pantifa people.
LikeLiked by 5 people
pantifa-ha-ha-ha! i forgot that one! the funny lines come fast – i really should keep a diary to remember all these 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yeah…the perfectly applied decals with brilliant colors. The only vehicle in Florida immune from sunlight.
And the advance media notification enabled helicopter footage of the tow truck being whisked down the highway.
LikeLiked by 5 people
O.J. all over again.
LikeLike
Fanbeva that was a deep state false-flag hail-mary pass that did not “catch on”!
LikeLike
Here is the link that SD posts up top with the word ‘remember’. Some of those ‘stickers’ were GRAPHICS, one of which was replicated on this guy’s t-shirt. Many other odd coincidences at the time for everyone who was reading here. All of the October 2018 comments are under the story.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/10/26/suspect-cesar-altieri-sayoc-jr-arrested-in-bizarre-mailed-ied-plot/
LikeLike
That was interesting to read again- thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yw!
LikeLike
Too many unanswered questions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why did Jim Acosta open former Director of CIA’s mail at CNN?
Did we ever find out if Jim Acosta received medical attention after opening and photographing the mail as the CNN HQ evacuated?
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s similar to Jussie Smollett getting his producer to help open the fake toxic letters he sent to himself.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It was so dramatic. How brave! His co-workers moved to safe area. It was Breaking News. Did CNN give him an Award for that?
LikeLiked by 1 person
A Key to the City?…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I give him the stinky raspberry award with oak leaf cluster.
LikeLike
Dan Rather-Brian Williams award for journalistic integrity.
LikeLike
No trial. No sunlight. No transparency. Blueprint for Alphabet Agency false flag cover up.
Next up: Smollet plea deal.
LikeLiked by 4 people
What is the expectation of the mentally disturbed in our society? That they’ll be just fine so leave them alone till .Gov needs a stooge?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Calling Bob Creamer…
LikeLike
Of all the people, at all the rallies, filmmaker Michael Moore, just happens to capture this guy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Guffaw…
LikeLike
This entire play from scene to scene is poorly written and played. The conclusion is anticlimactic and points out that the players want you to believe that you are part of the “Reality” that they have failed to create in breaking the fourth wall.
In other words, this was a poorly staged and played false flag operation and it shows
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uhhhh, PVC itself is “an energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction” and can explode if in an oxygen atmosphere. So what? So is wood. These things were either hoax bombs or the product of an idiot incapable of producing something dangerous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Shades of the Las Vegas cover up
LikeLiked by 2 people
Luv me some of that hair drawn on his scalp with a black Sharpie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Haha – that’s what I thought. Looks almost like an illustrated man, nearly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Complete malarkey from start to finish. If you think most people are wise enough to know BS when it hits the news…think of this example of obvious subterfuge. Desired effect, indeed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This smells worse than the “product” Cesar uses in his hair………….
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the time, I looked at the pictures of the envelopes. I noticed that none of the stamps had cancellation stamps on them. This was true for all the envelopes. They were obviously not sent through the US postal system. The faux pipe bombs were hand delivered to their recipients.
This is just another Obama false flag. Mr. Sayoc has either made a deal to plead guilty to this rather than some very serious crime that would put him away for life without parole or he is the victim of hypnotic mind control such as the old MKUltra program that was run by the CIA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or maybe he doesn’t really exist as Caesar Sayoc. Guilty plea, fake sentence , he rides off to next CIA game. Every 10 years they do a fake prison interview .
LikeLike
I wouldn’t want to get that in the mail. That being said, the federal government has been on a power-grabbing binge from Woodrow Wilson forward. The federal judicial misconduct involving Ted Stevens and other Republican targets resulted in no disbarment or firings. A significant number of sick, broken people are on the taxpayer dole and they despise us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Might have been filled with matches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Outrageous that they set up a mentally ill man and then sealed everything to hide all of their sloppy dirty work (certain there was nothing explosive!). This reeks of the Epstein case FBI/CIA slime. What a pity a gifted attorney like Alan Derschowitz couldn’t have stepped in and offered to do his case pro bono. This is a travesty for all of the mentally ill and vulnerable people in the US.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What a pity a gifted attorney like Alan Derschowitz couldn’t have stepped in and offered to do his case pro bono.” ~ C.
Can’t blame him. Mr. Derschowitz is not a young man and he would like to live a few more years. One man against the ShadowGovernment is not a healthy proposition.
LikeLike
There’s only one aspect to this case that has any basis in reality: the obscene civil rights violation of the mentally ill Cesar Sayoc. Where’s the SPLC?
LikeLike
Six ways to Sunday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bingo! Suddenly, this guy is conveniently in the SDNY?
LikeLiked by 3 people
SDNY is totally corrupt. Previously run by Praheet Bahara (sp?) and still filled with political activists and not law enforcement!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m thinking more like “life in witness protection.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not for Cesar. Another lifer’s kid will benefit when Cesar’s sentence suddenly and prematurely expires.
LikeLike
I was just thinking the same thing. We always see these people going into prison, but we know they probably just walk out through the back door into the WPP.
LikeLike
Remember that guy that supposedly attacked that BBC cameraman in El Paso? Notice his name was never released? I wonder why…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Follow the money, someone in this man’s family or his debtors received a payoff. The odours are overwhelming.
LikeLike