Sketchy Cesar Sayoc Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges of Mailing “pipe bombs”…

Everything about last year’s headline story just two-weeks before the mid-term election was weird; including the refusal of the FBI to state what ‘specifically’ was the material suspect Cesar Sayoc was accused of using to create his Acme looking pipe bombs.

[Full Indictment Here]

You might remember: FBI Director Christopher Wray outlined during his remarks that the devices consisted of PVC pipe, clocks, batteries, wiring and “energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction”.

The FBI director went out of his way to state: “these were not hoax devices.”  The DOJ then moved to seal all court filings and the case against the nut continued behind the curtain of ‘national security’.  Suspect Cesar Sayoc was scheduled to go on trial this summer on charges relating to the pipe bombs.  However, today he entered a guilty plea before a federal judge in New York.

(Via Washington Post) Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man accused of mailing explosive devices to more than a dozen politicians and media figures who have been critical of President Trump, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court.

Sayoc, 57, was arrested and charged in October after a series of possible explosive devices were sent to former president Barack Obama, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and the news network CNN, among others. Officials said he sent a total of 16 devices to 13 people across the country.

On Thursday, he appeared in a Manhattan court room and read from a brief written statement in a quiet, raspy voice. Sayoc acknowledging that he created the devices and sent them in the mail.

“I knew these actions were wrong. I’m extremely sorry,” Sayoc said. He briefly lost his composure at one point while speaking, prompting his attorneys to rub his back.

Responding to a question from U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, Sayoc said: “I was aware of the risk that they would explode.”

Sayoc’s guilty plea had been anticipated since his court docket showed last week that a pretrial conference scheduled for Thursday had been changed to a “plea” hearing. He had previously pleaded not guilty. (read more)

 

  1. chojun says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    I guarantee you he was a patsy for some corrupt FBI SSA. Ordinarily they would set up a sting and then give the subject the “bomb-making material” and arrest him when he received it or assembled it and before he could carry out the act.

    In this case I guarantee everyone that they let it go a step further by allowing him to mail these things (which they knew to be defective) all over the place because it would create a media sensation and embarrass the MAGA movement just in time for the election.

    No other explanation makes sense to me.

  2. yy4u says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    The FBI under Mueller and Comey is a joke. Where once it was the premier law enforcement agency probably in the world, they’re now the Keystone Kops except when it comes to political mischief. Sad.

    • kiskiminetas says:
      March 21, 2019 at 6:26 pm

      The FBI has been corrupt since its inception with J. Edgar Hoover at the helm of it. It is still corrupt today but it will be taken down in the near future.

      • Dave Radetsky says:
        March 21, 2019 at 6:44 pm

        You are probably correct in what you say, except that I doubt it will be taken down. I think they will try to put a new face on it, but it will still be there and, in spite of our president’s efforts, the deep roots into the swamp will remain and emerge again after President Trump leaves office.

  3. fanbeav says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    Remember when they took the “Trump Van” and somehow it was exposed to all the media that their were Trump and MAGA stickers everywhere. That was very questionable too!

  4. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    Too many unanswered questions.

  5. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:57 pm

    Why did Jim Acosta open former Director of CIA’s mail at CNN?
    Did we ever find out if Jim Acosta received medical attention after opening and photographing the mail as the CNN HQ evacuated?

  6. pocaMAGAjunta says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    No trial. No sunlight. No transparency. Blueprint for Alphabet Agency false flag cover up.

    Next up: Smollet plea deal.

  7. woohoowee says:
    March 21, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    What is the expectation of the mentally disturbed in our society? That they’ll be just fine so leave them alone till .Gov needs a stooge?

  8. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    Of all the people, at all the rallies, filmmaker Michael Moore, just happens to capture this guy.

  9. justbikertrash says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    This entire play from scene to scene is poorly written and played. The conclusion is anticlimactic and points out that the players want you to believe that you are part of the “Reality” that they have failed to create in breaking the fourth wall.
    In other words, this was a poorly staged and played false flag operation and it shows

  10. Malatrope says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    Uhhhh, PVC itself is “an energetic material that can become combustible when subjected to heat or friction” and can explode if in an oxygen atmosphere. So what? So is wood. These things were either hoax bombs or the product of an idiot incapable of producing something dangerous.

  11. Nigella says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Shades of the Las Vegas cover up

  12. Genie says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    Luv me some of that hair drawn on his scalp with a black Sharpie.

  13. icndark says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    Complete malarkey from start to finish. If you think most people are wise enough to know BS when it hits the news…think of this example of obvious subterfuge. Desired effect, indeed.

  14. Exfiltration of Wealth says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    This smells worse than the “product” Cesar uses in his hair………….

  15. The Devilbat says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    At the time, I looked at the pictures of the envelopes. I noticed that none of the stamps had cancellation stamps on them. This was true for all the envelopes. They were obviously not sent through the US postal system. The faux pipe bombs were hand delivered to their recipients.

    This is just another Obama false flag. Mr. Sayoc has either made a deal to plead guilty to this rather than some very serious crime that would put him away for life without parole or he is the victim of hypnotic mind control such as the old MKUltra program that was run by the CIA.

  16. paulmafinga says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    I wouldn’t want to get that in the mail. That being said, the federal government has been on a power-grabbing binge from Woodrow Wilson forward. The federal judicial misconduct involving Ted Stevens and other Republican targets resulted in no disbarment or firings. A significant number of sick, broken people are on the taxpayer dole and they despise us.

  17. Lyn says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Might have been filled with matches.

  18. Carrie says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Outrageous that they set up a mentally ill man and then sealed everything to hide all of their sloppy dirty work (certain there was nothing explosive!). This reeks of the Epstein case FBI/CIA slime. What a pity a gifted attorney like Alan Derschowitz couldn’t have stepped in and offered to do his case pro bono. This is a travesty for all of the mentally ill and vulnerable people in the US.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      March 21, 2019 at 6:39 pm

      “What a pity a gifted attorney like Alan Derschowitz couldn’t have stepped in and offered to do his case pro bono.” ~ C.

      Can’t blame him. Mr. Derschowitz is not a young man and he would like to live a few more years. One man against the ShadowGovernment is not a healthy proposition.

    • pocaMAGAjunta says:
      March 21, 2019 at 7:02 pm

      There’s only one aspect to this case that has any basis in reality: the obscene civil rights violation of the mentally ill Cesar Sayoc. Where’s the SPLC?

  19. tax2much says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    Six ways to Sunday.

  20. SpotTheSpook says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:34 pm

  21. Merkin Muffy says:
    March 21, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    Remember that guy that supposedly attacked that BBC cameraman in El Paso? Notice his name was never released? I wonder why…

  22. Monticello says:
    March 21, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Follow the money, someone in this man’s family or his debtors received a payoff. The odours are overwhelming.

