Reconciling ‘Spygate’ With The ‘Soft Coup’ – Five Phases That Explain The Behavior…

There have been a great many questions surrounding the activity that took place in 2017 after President Trump took office and how politicians and officials coordinated an apparent ‘soft coup’ attempt to remove President Trump.
Questions around DAG Rod Rosenstein, Andrew McCabe, James Comey and the larger intelligence community (to include the Gang-of-Eight) surrounding the Trump administration. Many of those questions can be reconciled with a review of the predicate.
There are five phases in the evolution of ‘Spygate’ into the ‘Soft Coup’; to reconcile the latter, which extends to today, a full review provides the clarity.
♦ Phase One – December 2015 through April 2016: The first phase leading into ‘Spygate’ is the period of time where opposition research of the republican candidate field was taking place. It is in this period where Fusion-GPS hired CIA Open Source researcher Nellie Ohr, wife of DOJ-NSD official Bruce Ohr, to do research.
In the background of this time period the FBI and NSA database was being exploited by unknown FBI contractors; it is highly suspected that Nellie Ohr and/or Fusion-GPS was one of those contracted agencies with access to the massive electronic and metadata files.
.
♦ Phase Two – April 18th through July 31st 2016: At the same time as NSA Director Mike Rogers discovered a significant and unauthorized uptick in FISA-702(16)(17) database queries, and subsequently blocked access (April 18th, 2016), candidate Donald Trump became the presumptive nominee for the presidential race.
It was within this period where Fusion-GPS was commissioned by Hillary Clinton to focus exclusively on candidate Trump. Fusion held the prior search findings, and Fusion contracted Christopher Steele who later contacted the FBI through official channels. On July 31st, 2016, FBI counterintelligence operation Crossfire Hurricane became official.
An official investigation targeting the campaign of Donald Trump now held a legal, albeit sketchy and politically motivated, justification. Under the auspices of investigating Russian involvement with George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, Paul Manafort and General Michael Flynn, the FBI was now conducting full-blown surveillance on the political campaign of Donald Trump. Crossfire Hurricane was the legal cover; ‘Spygate’ begins.
♦ Phase Three – August 1st through October 21st 2016. With the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence operation in full swing, the Obama intelligence community, the CIA, was conducting facilitating operations throughout. In August 2016 CIA Director John Brennan brought the covert intelligence congressional oversight team known as the Gang-of-Eight into the picture.
The CIA angle was explained by Director John Brennan under the open auspices of the CIA operation looking at possible Russian interference with the election. However, Brennan’s activity was more importantly, and intentionally, a supplement to the FBI activity. Brennan provided FBI Director James Comey with the two-page “EC” or electronic communication document that initiated Crossfire Hurricane in July.
Brennan’s role is critical. Brennan kicked-off Crossfire Hurricane; Brennan’s intelligence product was included in President Obama’s daily briefing (PDB); and specifically by design, very importantly, Brennan was the ONLY intelligence official briefing congress:
Brennan Testimony: “Third, through the so-called Gang-of-Eight process we kept congress apprised of these issues as we identified them.”
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
“Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”…
During this time-frame [Aug, Sept, Oct ’16]: •Chris Steele was funneling the results of his collaborative work with Nellie Ohr into the FBI; •the FBI was conducting full surveillance upon the Trump campaign (CH/Spygate); •and Brennan was seeding the legal background, a plausible justification of sorts which might be needed later, with carefully worded briefings to the Gang-of-Eight.
Critical to note – the Go8 was not being briefed on Crossfire Hurricane/Spygate, which was the FBI operation to conduct internal political surveillance of the Trump campaign. The Go8 only knew what Brennan was informing them. Those Brennan briefings were more of a disingenuous overview of generalized Russian interference. James Comey never briefed the Go8 on his FBI operation. [In March 2017 Comey would tell congress his decision not to inform them was due to “the sensitivity of the matter”.]
Toward the end of October things took on a new sense of urgency. All of the aggregate intelligence exploitation, FISA-702 database extraction, and ongoing campaign surveillance being conducted was seriously fraught with legal peril. On October 21st, 2016, the FBI urgently applied for, and received, a FISA Title One surveillance warrant against U.S. person Carter Page.
That FISC approved warrant made all of the prior FBI surveillance on the Trump campaign completely legal. In essence the FISA court approved all prior FBI conduct. Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer approved the warrant. Sally Yates and James Comey were the application signatories.
A Title-One FISA warrant authorizes any and all surveillance methods; and establishes legal authority for retroactive review of all files and records associated with Carter Page; and anyone he comes into contact with; and anyone those contacts come into contact with.
In essence Title-One authority permits all electronic and physical surveillance, wiretaps, phone and electronic records, database extraction etc. The warrant is retroactive. All of the previous actions against the Trump campaign were now authorized and legal. A Title-One FISA Court warrant is the highest level of surveillance authority any court can grant.
♦ Phase Four – October 21st, 2016, through January 20th, 2017: The FBI received their FISC surveillance authority two weeks before the November 8th presidential election.
If Hillary Clinton won the 2016 election all of this would disappear; none of this would ever surface; and the entire operation would just evaporate into the ether of invisible DC history. But Hillary didn’t win. She lost. Now, all downstream official action takes an entirely more urgent and important shift.
Shortly after Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer authorized the FISA warrant, NSA Director Mike Rogers went to the FISC and informed the same judge of the FISA-702(16)(17) abuses that took place in the 2016 presidential election cycle.
Judge Collyer issues an explosive opinion lambasting the FBI for their allowed abuse of the system. The DOJ head of the National Security Division, John Carlin, resigned from his position.
Ten days after the election NSA Director Mike Rogers also travelled to Trump Tower without informing his boss ODNI James Clapper.
There has been a great deal of speculation as to what Rogers told President-elect Trump during that meeting. It’s likely Director Rogers informed Trump about some of what he knew surrounding the unauthorized surveillance activity and FISA(702) exploitation. However, intelligence is highly compartmented; it’s also virtually guaranteed Rogers had no idea what the FBI did, or was doing, with the material and the larger ‘Spygate’ operation.
After Hillary lost the election, CIA Director John Brennan and ODNI James Clapper quickly put together an Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) about Russian interference in the 2016 election. When the report was pushed into the media bloodstream NSA Director Mike Rogers did not hold the same level of confidence in the assessment.
[…] A source close to the House investigation said Brennan himself selected the CIA and FBI analysts who worked on the ICA, and that they included former FBI counterespionage chief Peter Strzok.
“Strzok was the intermediary between Brennan and [former FBI Director James] Comey, and he was one of the authors of the ICA,” according to the source. (link)
Again, it is super important to remember congressional oversight has no idea about the FBI operation (CH/Spygate) during the election. Congressional oversight, the ‘Gang-of-Eight’, only knows what John Brennan has briefed them about; there have been no Go8 briefings by FBI Director James Comey.
After the 2016 election the Go8 members also changed. Senator Dianne Feinstein abdicated her SSCI Vice-Chair position to Senator Mark Warner, and with the retirement of Harry Reid, Senator Chuck Schumer now became minority leader.
On January 5th, 2017, President Obama held an Oval Office meeting with VP Joe Biden, James Comey (FBI), Michael Rogers (NSA), John Brennan (CIA), James Clapper (ODNI), Sally Yates (DOJ) and Susan Rice. At the conclusion of the briefing, President Obama asks Sally Yates and James Comey to remain. Together with Susan Rice, this is where the “by the book” comment comes into play. As recounted by Rice:
“President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia.”
The background context here is important. The outgoing Obama white house team knows what has taken place throughout. Obama’s PDB’s have included information about the Trump campaign officials who were under active surveillance. As the Trump transition team enters into office the FBI surveillance is still ongoing. The counterintelligence operation against the incoming administration, and every participating member, remains in full swing.
The day after Obama’s oval office meeting, when President-elect Trump is briefed on the Steele Dossier, ODNI James Clapper and FBI Director James Comey cannot brief the target within their investigation on the granular material they used to gain the FISA warrant against the candidate who is now the President-elect.
Their target was Trump.
Trump is now the President-elect.
That’s why Comey only briefed Trump on the salacious material… the ‘pee tapes’ and ‘Russian hookers’ nonsense was not part of the FISA application. The material that was part of the FISA application; the material that outlined candidate Trump as a target; was not shared with the President-elect because it would have amounted to Trump discovering the factual origin of an ongoing counterintelligence operation against him.
Simultaneous to this transition taking place, all the Trump officials within his team were still under an active FISA Title-One surveillance warrant. This surveillance also included the capture of all of their transition email accounts, the content was later given -without transition team approval- to Robert Mueller by the GAO. The legal authority for that controversial event was inside the FISA Title-One surveillance warrant.
The FISA warrant was reauthorized on January 12th, 2017, about a week before the inauguration of Trump with DAG Sally Yates and James Comey again approving.
♦ Phase Five – January 20th, 2017, through today: Here’s where the current background of multiple issues and questions begins to make sense.
Remember, as the Trump administration takes office, congressional oversight (Go8) still has no idea what is taking place within the ongoing counterintelligence operation against President Trump and all those around him. Crossfire Hurricane, aka ‘Spygate’, is mostly invisible in the background.
The need to put factual teeth behind a fraudulently created investigative predicate means the FBI needs to start getting serious about the investigative targets. Thus in January, for the first time since CH/Spygate began, the FBI reaches out to question George Papadopoulos. Additionally, on January 24th, 2017, investigators question another origination target, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.
Evidence of CH/Spygate surfaces in the actions against appointed National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos; however, despite President Trump and FBI Director James Comey twice being together (January 27th and Feb 14th), only the small group within the FBI and DOJ-NSD are aware of the operation as incoming Trump intelligence officials replace outgoing Obama intelligence officials.
All of that changes mid-March 2017.
Around March 14th, 2017, amid the Flynn fiasco, multiple swirling contradictions, massive intelligence leaks to the media and Trump administration officials beginning inquiries about what the heck is going on…. FBI Director James Comey how has to brief congressional oversight. This is the first time the 2017 Gang-of-Eight is officially informed about the counterintelligence operation known as Crossfire Hurricane.
This necessary shift toward oversight briefing leads to the Senate Intelligence Committee receiving a March 17th copy of the FISA application. Go8 members Richard Burr and Mark Warner receive the original October 21st, 2016, FISA application and the first renewal.
A few days later, March 20th, 2017, James Comey testifies to congress and tries to explain why oversight was not informed of the operation since it began in July 2016. [Note, if Clinton had won the election no-one would ever have needed to be informed] WATCH:
.
Now, it’s unknown to what extent FBI Director Comey explained the level of FBI investigation into candidate and President-elect Trump; it’s also unknown whether or not Comey gave the Go8 all of the details to include the origination of Crossfire Hurricane and the FISA Title-One surveillance warrant authority received by the investigative unit in October 2016; the distribution date of the FISC copy, March 17th, would indicate that he did..
However, immediately after this public testimony on March 20th, HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes, a Go8 member who would have been part of the briefing, gets information about the Trump campaign officials and transition team officials under surveillance and being unmasked. Watch and listen carefully:
.
Presumably if FBI Director James Comey was fulsome with his briefing Devin Nunes would not have been surprised; OR, it could be the surprise was not about the investigation itself per se’, but rather that Obama political officials would be part of the pipeline of information about an ongoing covert counterintelligence operation against a political campaign. The latter seems to be the most likely cause of alarm and concern.
After Nunes’ March 22nd, 2017, Press announcement, and the subsequent democrat/media outrage therein, House Speaker Paul Ryan somewhat removes Devin Nunes from his committee responsibilities as they pertain to oversight on the Trump-centric investigative matters, and Nunes is placed under an ethics investigation.
In hindsight, and knowing the Comey Go8 briefing likely outlined Trump as a potential target within the FBI counterintelligence operation, Speaker Ryan’s action against Devin Nunes now makes more sense. In essence, from Ryan’s perspective Nunes might be compromising the FBI’s investigation by communicating with the White House about information from the FBI shared to the Gang-of-Eight. Even giving the impression that such communication might have occurred was enough for Ryan to act.
Then we move on to April 2017, when the FISA surveillance warrant was again reauthorized; and the FBI counterintelligence operation is continuing; this surveillance now includes almost the entire Trump administration.
By this time Sally Yates has been fired over her refusal to defend Trump’s travel ban. Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente and James Comey sign the second extension; everyone is keeping notes about every encounter with the President, yet President Trump doesn’t know he’s the ‘Soft Coup‘ target.
May 9th, 2017, President Trump fires the insufferably political FBI Director James Comey. Now Andrew McCabe, the lead initiator of the FBI Crossfire Hurricane operation, is Acting FBI Director.
In McCabe’s 2019 media tour he claims he was going bananas because his target was firing his team, yet McCabe appeared in front of congress on May 11th, 2017 and said President Trump firing James Comey two days earlier did not amount to any interference:
♦Senator Rubio: Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Mr. McCabe, can you–without going to the specifics of any individual investigation, I think the American people want to know, has the dismissal of Mr. Comey in any way impeded, interrupted, stopped, or negatively impacted any of the work, any investigation, or any ongoing projects at the Federal Bureau of Investigation?
Director McCabe. As you know, Senator, the work of the men and women of the FBI continues despite any changes in circumstance, any decisions. So there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date. Quite simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution. (link)
In 2019 both Andrew McCabe and DAG Rod Rosenstein have admitted to conversations about the best way to proceed after Comey was fired. Eventually a decision was reached to initiate a Special Counsel, Robert Mueller, to take over the entire probe.
Consider from their small group perspective in May 2017; knowing what actions had been undertaken from December 2015 through all phases of the investigative purposing; Andrew McCabe, FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and all team members would want to pass any investigative torch to a very tight and ideologically aligned crew.
If McCabe, Baker et al had to pass the baton, there would be an element of risk involved if the totality of all 2016 background information surfaced. They would need an insider with a perfect set of specific tools to continue the operation and also avoid risk. That person was Robert Mueller; and they leveraged maximum influence over DAG Rosenstein toward that end.
Now think about Robert Mueller being contacted by Rosenstein, briefed on the task at hand, and generally given a background overview of what was needed. For Mueller this endeavor to investigate a sitting president would have all kinds of possibilities for going sideways and backfiring. In addition, Mueller would be watching the news and he knows this entire crew before the phone call is even answered.
It stands to reason the only person Mueller wouldn’t know in this entire story is the target President Donald Trump. That explains Rosenstein introducing Mueller to Trump on May 16th, 2017, and then a day later announcing Mueller’s appointment as special counsel.
The first priority Mueller would hold, after a briefing from McCabe, Comey, Baker and all the FBI team; and considering the claims and evidence used to obtain the legal warrants to conduct surveillance etc; would be to prioritize investigating whether POTUS was factually a Russian asset.
A few weeks later, June 2017, DAG Rosenstein and Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe signed the third -and final- FISA warrant reauthorization.
Shortly after Mueller begins the urgent review of POTUS as a Russian asset, in late June and July 2017, Robert Mueller is also forced to confront a paper trail of unavoidable evidence pointing to the extreme political bias (Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe) within the previous FBI investigative unit. Mueller would have to be an idiot not to see the outline of what had taken place throughout 2016 all the way to his appointment.
As a result of the pre-Mueller moves by the FBI (McCabe) and DOJ (Yates), the FBI investigative unit already has Michael Flynn inside their investigative control system. Mueller now moves to throw a bag over George Papadopoulos.
In July 2017 Mueller’s team executes the $10,000 sting operation using CIA asset Charles Tawil, and they arrest Papadopoulos under extremely suspicious and sketchy circumstances. Papadopoulos is now shut down; any subsequent risk is under control. Again, the purposeful intent is to provide the originating CH/Spygate fraud with more necessary predicate authenticity.
By August 2nd, 2017, Robert Mueller has ensnared Flynn (lobbying & lying), Manafort (lobbying & taxes), and Papadopoulos (presumably lying). Three of the originating four CH/Spygate targets as outlined to the FISA court. The only one they didn’t capture, or perhaps some would say they didn’t try to capture because defense discovery would be problematic, is Carter Page.
On August 2nd, 2017, with the aforementioned Trump-Trio in various stages of legal limbo, Robert Mueller requests an updated “scope memo” from Rod Rosenstein:
.
By outlining, in a specific mandate to Mueller, that the office of the president was currently the subject of an ongoing counterintelligence investigation, the special counsel would be authorized to block any congressional oversight requests for documents, material or evidence that would interfere in their investigation.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s scope memo created a impenetrable firewall through which information could not be shared until Robert Mueller’s probe was complete.
The picture here is pretty clear:
So long as Team Obama can reasonably keep claiming the originating 2016 surveillance upon the Trump campaign was an outcome of a valid counterintelligence investigative probe; which is the underpinning of their need to perpetuate the Russian election conspiracy narrative; and so long as all Obama officials who were engaged within the process keep up the story that validates the fraudulent purpose; then it is likely all players will escape legal accountability for the unlawful weaponization of the intelligence apparatus to target political opposition.
In essence, “by the book” will have been successful.
This background reality is likely what new Attorney General William Barr has been absorbing over the past several days.
As Ray Zalinsky (Dan Aykroyd) said in Tommy Boy: “Good, you’ve pinpointed it. Step two is washing it out.”
Exactly.
“So long as Team Obama can reasonably keep claiming … then it is likely all players will escape legal accountability for the unlawful weaponization of the intelligence apparatus to target political opposition.”
Does “all players” include only those on Team Obama, or is Team Clinton swept into the all players group and also escape legal accountability?
I’ll read it all again and probably the answer will unfold.
But I had to ask the question.
Obama as 44 can declare anyone an Enemy of the State legally…if all else fails, this BAD SICK reality will be revealed by Crooked and the Gang.
This is disgraceful Banana Republic GARBAGE deserving of a Third World S#!T-hole.
I am ashamed to be an American.
Be Proud! 45 is MAGA!!
You’re an American….the other yahoos are what we should condemn, and they should not be addressed as Americans.
One good thing to come out of this is the previous Administration’s actions make Richard Nixon look like a choir boy. In due time history will not be kind to the eight years of Obama.
TRUMP 2020
The post on the website https://howtobeyourowndetective.com/2019/02/22/the-first-woman-president-and-the-first-crippled-president/
is a historical walk thru the impeachment of Andrew Johnson, the incapacity of Woodreow Wilson, and the nefarious actions of the Deep State against JFK, Nixon, Reagan, and Our Lion.
Has side info on Warren Harding vs Wilson and FDR in cheating, the patriotic greatness of Monroe, Jackson, W Harrison, and Zachary Taylor at a military meeting, and a flogging of the imbeciles of North Carolina all in one.
If Sundance wrote history, it would read like this.
But he is. Sundance is writing the history as it unfolds in real time.
Shouldn’t that be:
Shouldn't that be:

*https://How_frankie_Posts_Clickbait_To_His_Own_Website.com
Only if the good guys win
My head hurts after reading all this. Sundance, your the best!
LikeLiked by 7 people
wowza. great summary, and thank you! I am printing it out for safekeeping, and also having copies to pass around to educate the unsuspecting, uninformed, gullible friends/family.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If AG Barr is really a true friend to Herr Mueller he surely has confronted him and asked him what the hell was he thinking when he took this investigation? After viewing the report Barr probably will also want to know why this has taken two years to come up empty.
LikeLike
In other words – they might well have gotten away with it.
They still have. Majority of the country has no clue about any of this. We do in our little corner of the internet. Things still have to get to a critical mass to expose all of this in a major way in that even the main stream media will have to report it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They planted evidence on Trump Campaign! This was the Insurance Plan!! Wikileaks Vault 7 release exposed the COUP!!!
If Crooked won, 45 and his family and friends were to be buried alive.
Yes, the Deep State Insurance plan was 45 Impeachment by June 2017, but funny thing happens when you have a plan, right?
Former AG Sessions was most likely PLANT…his committee had two RADIOACTICE SPOOKS in Page and Papadoupoulous.
Question has always been was Manafort willingly wired because we know he was surveilled.
RNC Cleveland was worse than East Germany as the WHOLE Convention was WIRED!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stealth Jeff Sessions was a man sorely out of his depth and temperamentally Iill-equipped to take charge of the out-of-control Obama DOJ.
The Attorney General cannot recuse from taking charge of DOJ and running it – but that’s precisely what Sessions did. He folded like a cheap suit when confronted by the tailor-made cock-and-bull “Russian collusion” fairy tale.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Stealth Jeff Sessions was a man sorely out of his depth and temperamentally Iill-equipped to take charge of the out-of-control Obama DOJ.
The Attorney General cannot recuse from taking charge of DOJ and running it – but that’s precisely what Sessions did. He folded like a cheap suit when confronted by the tailor-made cock-and-bull “Russian collusion” fairy tale.
sorry to say that is what happened. unclear why, exactly. Barr is the real deal, however. With a memory like an elephant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions had his Senate Office bugged and nary a peep of protest! His dog and pony show with former Sen Franken was 100% scripted!! Jeff was not unprepared…he was Deep State!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why else would Sessions have pleaded with Trump to make him AG – only to recuse himself at a most crucial point in the establishment of the new administration? 🤔
LikeLike
With 45 Impeached in June 2017, Pence becomes President and Sessions continues as AG…Uniparty Deep State Think Tank Black Ops Insurance Plan…funny thing is, 45 knew…
LikeLike
2020 is everything!
But but but whaddabout Stealth Jeff and his successor Stealth Rosenstein? 4D chess mean!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh…..
You’ll upset the Session loyalist / sarc
“In essence Title-One authority permits all electronic and physical surveillance, wiretaps, phone and electronic records, database extraction etc. The warrant is retroactive. All of the previous actions against the Trump campaign were now authorized and legal. A Title-One FISA Court warrant is the highest level of surveillance authority any court can grant.”
What else was permitted along with the FISA back door abuse of then candidate PDJT?
President Trump said in his speeches that his Uncle John, an engineer, told him to be careful because it’s a scary world out there. The cabal must have been so frustrated they couldn’t do the Lolita Island on DJT, they had to frame him using “Spygate” maneuvers. PDJT calls these people worse than evil. Watch
“SO LONG AS Team Obama can reasonably keep claiming the originating 2016 surveillance upon the Trump campaign was an outcome of a valid counterintelligence investigative probe; which is the underpinning of their need to perpetuate the Russian election conspiracy narrative; and SO LONG AS all Obama officials who were engaged within the process keep up the story that validates the fraudulent purpose; then it is likely all players will escape legal accountability for the unlawful weaponization of the intelligence apparatus to target political opposition.”
Here’s to praying for the “so long as” to not come to fruition.
It all depends who the prosecutor is and what his intentions are.
None of the actors thus far charged with something, were charged for “working with the Russians”.
Al Capone wasn’t charged for his murders or anything similar. They ‘Got Him’ via taxes.
Now imagine all the roles reversed in this tragic tale. Imagine it was the Trump cabal spying on the incoming Clinton presidency. The Clintons would make sure any and every person within a mile of this would be charged, convicted and bankrupted by any means necessary.
So, it all depends on what the prosecutor is willing to do.
I think our “side” loses too often because we tend to play by the rules.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No mercy on obama – hang him high…
LikeLiked by 1 person
BS….I wrote a long 6 paragraph response, and it would not take…..GREAT!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t make it to the Tree…nothing of yours is in the bin.
LikeLike
Thanks….I don’t know what happened?Aggravating as I could not reconstruct……
LikeLiked by 1 person
So just where the Hell do we go from here?
Yep, it was “her turn”. And Barr’s memory is long.
LikeLike
Gestapo Chief Müller deserves nothing less than what happened to his ilk when the Russians overran his beloved Reich.
LikeLike
Is he going to use the old “I was just following orders” defense?
LikeLike
There is a really easy fix to this problem….
Release all records without being redacted… It’s coming!!!
Sundance is 100% correct as usual. What would we do with out him.
Here is what is going to happen:
Mueller will release a report that does not incriminate PDJT for collusion OR obstruction. He has served his purpose of covering up the prior Admin’s actions. He threw the book at a few of the TRUMP bad/not perfect actors to help support the narrative that the DEMS spun that there was reason to investigate to begin with.
Congressional DEMS and their MSM will continue to trash PDJT and some (outside the leadership loop) will continue to beat the Russia-Russia-Russia drumbeat.
GOPe will turn the page, if they are able to, and not seek any good thing.
PDJT and his AG will turn the page, clean up DOJ/FBI/DeepState to the extent they are able and NO BAD GUY WILL BE CHARGED. PDJT will focus on MAGA in those areas, particularly trade and foreign policy, that he can.
EXACTLY as PDJT indicated he would do when he set down with Lesley Stahl on 60 minutes in November 2016. He offered them this exact outcome then but they were so aware of their exposure and the extent of their crimes, they wouldnt allow themselves to trust him.
WATCH and SEE.
That would really be the injustice of it ALL! Lady Liberty is “supposed” to be blind – not DUMB, DEAF and USELESS. If PDJT lets these criminal activities against not only him BUT all who love and gave the ultimate sacrafice for this country I will walk away from both him and all/anything dealing with politics. I will give up and know that there is NO winning unless you are the on the Devil’s side. I am still a believer in PDJT and I pray that he will do what’s right, just, and necessary. WE can not let what team Obama/Hillary continue. I believe in Lady Liberty and PDJT but I am getting tired 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
No way Mueller just lets DJT off the hook after all the trouble he and his band of angry Democrats have gone through to get to this point. Mueller will absolutely make the case that the President ‘unwittingly’ helped Russia and Putins interests. That he egged the Russians on in their attacks on our democracy. Brennan has been more than giddy that this is coming. Mueller and the dems will use this as a hammer going forward. If they can raise it to the level of outrage they hope, they absolutely will push for impeachment.
No way will this report be a nothing burger in the eyes of the Dems and MSM.
And there is no way Mueller report doesn’t get published, no matter what Barr says. It will get leaked somehow.
LikeLike
Everything you just wrote there is exactly the intent and outline in the AP article that establishes how Mueller has already proved Trump’s collusion with the Russians.
Here’s the link.
https://www.apnews.com/2b8513d4a4224a559d7048edb396cdfd
LikeLike
Tripwire Alert
The map forward for the insurance policy is laid out today in this AP garbage propaganda piece…
https://www.apnews.com/2b8513d4a4224a559d7048edb396cdfd
LikeLike
this article follows the path of 1) Milsfud (Spook) 2) Fusion GPS (Spook) 3) DNC Leak (Seth Rich) 4) Russia Interference (Fake News)…there is no there there…
btw…the same Press Conference he asked for Russian Information, 45 asked for China Information and the 400 lb Fat Man too!
LikeLike
Please, always give a quick synopsis or gist of the article. Oh, and don’t expect anyone here to surf on over to DeepState Central, the Associated Press. Thanks.
LikeLike
the article is a rehash of the investigation…first Papadoupoulous meeting with Milsfud then Manafort meeting with Don Jr and Russians, then DNC leak blaming Russians, and then 45 asking for Russians to release information…all lies…
LikeLike
That is not a tripwire, that is Fake News, and old Fake News at that. (yawn)
Has AP nothing better to do on a Saturday night?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So none of them can be held legally accountable ?
LikeLike
I know I have said it here before. Mueller is the “cover-up” man. It is the same role he played with regard to the Boston Mafia guys who got railroaded. When he was U.S, Attorney in Boston in the mid 80’s, he ignored the overwhelming evidence that these guys had been framed. Later, after the frame-up was uncovered, Mueller, as FBI Director, did everything he could to thwart the discovery efforts in the Civil Lawsuit. He did the same thing with regard to the guy that got ruined by the false post 2001 anthrax letters. Total scumbag.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some would say his extra two years with the 44 administration is also a cover up on what was done by FBI to shield Obama from Blago/Rezko ties. Therefore why wouldn’t BO think it’s perfectly fine for everybody to investigate a political candidate if he is once again assured it’s done “by the book”
LikeLike
Thank you, CTH, for granular detail, without which man of us would simply be, bumfuddled.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will try again….I am not sure I can spill out again 2 and a half years of research…This is bull as this crew has targeted folks before… Hillary (Nixon) , Look up Sidney Blumenthal, Cody Shearer, Brett Kimberlin, Melanne Verveer(Georgetown/Kavanaugh crowds)…. Ukraine /Atlantic council connections….Manafort, Podestas, Alperovitch, Alexandra Chalupa, etc… I will expound another day….Russia connections (Deripaska with Mueller and Warner(6 million dollar Russian computer company)/ Misfud with female lawyer on Mueller team), Sir Andrew Wood ( Russian ambassador/on Renaissance Capital board/Clinton got 500,000 dollars around time of the uranium one scandal)/guy who met with John McCain/Kramer (Soros funded MCain Institute) Sundance:: It seems you are giving them all an out,…WHY? It was an operation to smear, circular report with media paid and cooperating, Hillary generated to crush any opponent (same m.o. against Bill accusers…) I care not what SUPPOSED SCOPE, INFO. THEY HAD from Russian disinformation!!! These folks are evil, and will make up ANTIFA …BAMN……
LikeLiked by 3 people
Explaining behavior should not mean NO ONE IS HELD ACCOUNTABLE…. WE ALL KNOW, that if this were Obama and his family, and staff or Bush , his family and staff, all h-ll would be breaking loose for over 2 years…. But because we have a corrupt , slimey, lying , stinking, 90% of MEDIA, they will demonize Trump and his supporters in whatever way, they can forever with ZERO.ACCOUNTABILITY…As well as the corrupt players……”I can smell them from Walmart….” “Deplorables” Racists, misogynists, tentoothed, ignorant, rednecks, dumb as dirt, on and on ad nauseum…… So, we just sit , and let them punch us in the faces, egg us , knock us unconscious, put out false flags, lie without impunity in the media, slander , libel all Trump supporters, and while the intels……Schumer “knows six ways to Sunday how to get back at you” He knew while he ate at the coffee shop with Putin.?…… These folks are LIARS, and the their father is the devil!! We will let them trash our President , impeach, attempt removal, while we all just sit here and type!! When good men do nothing, evil triumphs!!! Get ready for more violence from the left, more lawsuits, more targeting, and more because GOOD MEN ARE DOING NOTHING!! (From a grandma that has been fighting the globalists since 1991…..)
We have two choices….(From a speech by Taylor Caldwell).. You men, you can say , “Hail Caesar, we who are about to die, salute you, but when we go down, we will go down as free men!!! or (we will be slaves).. We will have big brother intel, spying on us ad nauseum(Google/facebook/twitter, etc….) , agenda 21 (smart meters assessing every drop of energy used, and charging when above average, or have it turned off by big brother), charged by the mileage, forced into cities with sustainable transport (only walking or buses), our children will endure upwards of 80 vaccinations (some with depopulation alteration of hormones) with MANDATORY VACCINATION OF CHILDREN AND ADULTS (already in the works/Faux crisis in news….), or our children will be aborted(Northam, VA.), and our elderly euthanized ( Ezekiel Immanuel/Obama guy’s life cycle…: only when you are WORTH something to society)… Choose ye this day whom you will serve, God (pro-life/babies are blessings, life is a gift)or MAN(Man is death and needs depopulation/sustainable development =abortion, depopulation, and euthansia……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it not reassuring that you are able to come and rant among friends, and know that at least one person will read your words and converse with you?
Relax leigh, we got this tonight. You see, you are only aware of what we do during the few minutes we type here. Please be assured, our remaining time is not spent in leisure.
Take tonight off leigh, we will be here in the morning.
We pray here, so be assured, things will go as Our Lord deems best.
be safe
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, that you think this is just a rant…. I have been at this since 1991, and have been alerting, writing letters to the editor,calling , emailing, going to meetings, and trying to clean up the local corruption, and exposing our education system for DECADES, and I have seen reams of cowards,and the ignorant, and there are so few righteous!! I want the men of America to WAKE UP, and do something!! That’s all…
LikeLike
Sundance , you are a warrior to wade through all this madness and put it in some semblance of order. God bless you. It is astounding to believe this complex series of criminal activity could occur across many levels of government in our great country in 2016-2019. We can only pray for God to bring justice in the end. Trump is a warrior also and he has a magnificent team to support him-and above all he has the balance of truth and justice on his side. Millions of God fearing Americans are praying for this president . My money is on the president to win -because in God he truly does trust.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well stated William! Thank you.My money is also on the president to win.
LikeLike
Rigged by the administrative state to overturn a legitimate election.
They wanted Hitlery because they knew should would “play ball” and not because they liked her. The status quo is the way to go for these people. The administrative state must protect itself and continue to expand.
We/Us through POTUS wanted to “Drain the Swamp”, “Build the Wall”, and “Lock Her Up. We also wanted “fair trade” because “free trade” has made many of us broke. These threats became very real to the administrative monster on election night and the Muh Russia insurance policy was released.
We/US and POTUS aren’t broken yet. The administrative state’s incompetence has exposed themselves for what they have become. They don’t care what we think and that’s why we still have the goofy impeachment lurking in an attempt to break us by attempting to ruin the POTUS.
Respond accordingly. Tell everyone you know. Call your congressman and tell them to do something or hit the trail. Get others informed. Don’t argue with the insane (waste of time). Know what to conserve and persuade others.
In other words…Never give in. Never give up.
If you need a metaphor use the CTH’s nickname for the Economic Team…”Wolverines!”. In mind and spirit of course.
They all knew what was going on all along, even the mentally deficient Maxine “Peach foty fi” Waters. It was like a funny little inside joke to them.
“The President has put in place an organization with the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life. That’s going to be very, very powerful. That database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before and whoever runs for President on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that. They’re going to go down with that database and the concerns of those people because they can’t get around it. And he’s [President Obama] been very smart. It’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fortunately that magical database that Congressman Waters was so enamored with consisted of Democrat voters, volunteers, party activists etc along with their partners in various criminal enterprises like OccupyWallStreet, BlackLivesMatter, the CommunistPartyUSA; and funded by deep pockets like GeorgeSoros and computed by their progressive allies in BigInfotech. It was supposed to be their road map to guaranteed future electoral success locally and nationally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So in this chat of event, Nellie Ohr first worked for Republican clients, meaning her motivations could be construed as almost entirely financial in nature, not ideological?
LikeLike
Possible but she more likely had an ‘ideological’ preference for the HRC State Craft towards Russia than that of an unknown candidate (P)DJT or the multiple other wild cards in the initial primary pool.
LikeLike
The most immense and dangerous public scandal in American history is finally cracking open like a ripe pomegranate. The broad swath of the Trump-hating media that has participated in what has amounted to an unconstitutional attempt to overthrow the government are reduced to reporting the events and revelations of the scandal in which they have been complicit, in a po-faced ho-hum manner to impart to the misinformed public that this is as routine as stock market fluctuations or the burning of an American flag in Tehran.
I’m not as sanguine as Conrad (who has suffered at the hands of American “justice”).
https://www.amgreatness.com/2019/02/21/the-greatest-constitutional-crisis-since-the-civil-war/
What if President Obama started recording at the White House at the beginning of his administration?
He’s a writer. He would want to record his
deliberations for posterity.
One of President Trump’s tweets hinted at installed spying equipment.
He tweeted that dinning room renovations were proceeding ahead of schedule and he found “gold” in the walls.
The only way to prove to Spygate was unlawful is with tapes as evidence.
(I hope there wasn’t a Rosemary Woods-type secretary on hand to produce an 18 minute gap in the tape.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Spygate was lawful because 44 had the power to declare an enemy of the state…IT WAS unAmerican and SICK!
“He’s a writer.” ~ Nessie
That’s a joke, right?
The guy can barely string together five coherent sentences, let alone write a book. While his university records are still unavailable, he was likely a 2.1GPA student and his professors floated him along on his way to a college diploma. He may be the titular head of the coup attempt but Broncobama was by no means the brains behind it all.
LikeLike
“So long as Team Obama can reasonably keep claiming the originating 2016 surveillance upon the Trump campaign was an outcome of a valid counterintelligence investigative probe; which is the underpinning of their need to perpetuate the Russian election conspiracy narrative; and so long as0 all Obama officials who were engaged within the process keep up the story that validates the fraudulent purpose; then it is likely all players will escape legal accountability for the unlawful weaponization of the intelligence apparatus to target political opposition.
In essence, “by the book” will have been successful.
This background reality is likely what new Attorney General William Barr has been absorbing over the past several days.”
But how can they claim that the entire effort was begun legally when it was begun as a covert campaign spying op – no more legal than Watergate. It was only as things progressed that they decided to CYA with the FISA warrant. And the planting of “evidence” via CIA or FBI-directed spy contacts with Carter Page and Papadopoulos is used as additional justification? I cannt see how this can be called “legal”.
ONLY if one is totally unaware of the surreptitiously planted information (“evidence”) with Page and Papadopoulos could one think that the FBI investigations are innocently and legally justified. If Barr cannot see that, or refuses to acknowledge that, the country is in trouble.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“review of all files and records associated with Carter Page; and anyone he comes into contact with; and anyone those contacts come into contact with.”
Well done. I have been trying for over a year to come up with a clean, clear way to describe the reach of a two-hop warrant.
“Title-One authority permits all electronic and physical surveillance, wiretaps, phone and electronic records, database extraction etc. The warrant is retroactive. All of the previous actions against the Trump campaign were now authorized and legal. “
Everything already gathered, and everything obtainable going forward from the warrant date gathered in real time. And since Mueller took over “the entire probe,” everything collected under all the related FISA warrants was turned over to Mueller.
Mueller has now had almost two years to sift through it, read it, listen to it, organize it, reorganize it, categorize it, spill coffee on it, and has come up with what? Some ancient financial irregularities, some failures to register as agents, some criminalized memory lapses, and a handful of process crimes. What is the dog not barking in this all? No charges related to Russian collusion by anyone associated with the Trump campaign. Craps!
Bur of course they wouldn’t. The couldn’t. Any more than the US military could come up with WMD’s in Iraq in the massive amounts predicted by the IC reports that W used to justify invading.
The short of it is, the American IC does not work for the American government. Want a war with Iraq? Fabricate an intelligence assessment to justify it. Want America in a land war in Syria? Fabricate intelligence reports about chemical weapons use by Assad. Want a war with Russia? Fabricate an ICA to justify it and get Pelosi and other chattering monkeys to screech about the “acts of war” Russia committed against us.
There is another player behind the curtain. And even when you get a peek behind it, or pull it back altogether, the player seems invisible. He’s like the alien in Predator. You can see him only sometimes by the reflections he gives off. Who does the American IC work for? What ideology drives them? Hint: it ain’t Russia.
LikeLike
Who does the so called “Intelligence Community” work for ?
The answer is – they have no country.
LikeLike
Thanks for doing this. Phases are essential for any hope of getting a handle on these criminal conspiracies. Yes, plural.
In addition to what you explicate, there were additional avenues or subplots intended in the beginning to feed damaging leaks to the media. It’s rather obvious, at least to me, that Michael Cohen belonged to the Clintons beginning well before the 2016 election. He likely had been feeding information about Trump to them for year. Sometime before the 2016 election SDNY threatened him with prosecution and turned him into an informant/operative.
This is why Mueller chewed him up and then spit him out, back to SDNY as too hot to handle. In addition to secretly recording Trump and many others, Cohen’s entrapment efforts couldn’t be charged, let alone tried, because we would learn who was directing these efforts and how early they began.
While I seem to be the only one who thinks it significant, at least in the way I’m mentioning now, Lanny Davis wouldn’t have come out of the shadows to represent Cohen if he wasn’t there to make sure he didn’t spit the beans.
Has anyone else recognized the eerie post-hoc similarity of Cohen/Prague to Mohamed Atta/Prague? In my view, either Cohen did go to Prague as a part of the plot to get Trump or evidence was seeded into the record to support that proposition. In other words, the intelligence in the Steele Dossier wasn’t passed to him and put there in error. It was part of the plan.
LikeLike
I don’t know if Barr will just sweep this under the rug or not. He has yet to prove what kind of man he is. However, I don’t think there is any way that Trump will just let this go.
LikeLike
I wish AG Barr would start at the top and declassify the names of the individuals and private contractors mentioned in the memo that were abusing the FISA 702’s. This would be the first step to show the information they based the counter-intelligence operation on was based on information illegally obtained and for the purposes of creating opposition research. (On a side note, I always wondered who asked Stefanik to ask those direct and prescient questions to Comey- could it have been Rogers?)
LikeLike
In re: Carter Page and difficulty with charging him in terms of defense discovery.
YES: Carter Page wrote a letter to James Comey to please ‘interview’ him instead of investigating him in August 2016.
That letter was a poison pill to a FISC approval. One of the hallmarks of the approval process is that all other means of investigating the citizen are exhausted before seeking FISA. With page offer to be interviewed he had protected himself from the invasvie search.
The only other means to investigate him were that they had the false fact wrong Cohen in Prague and that the FBI could claim the atty client privilege prevented them from interviewing anyone as privilege would obviously mean the interview couldn’t take place.
With Nellie Ohr admitting she was investigating people’s travel…you have the smoking gun taht it was she who helped the FBI get past the interview/privilege protections of FISA…and since she was employed outside of the FBI she insulated them…
BUT oopsie…wrong Cohen.
& oopsie Trump won.
LikeLike
Officially, Trump was unaware he was being investigated by the FBI. So when he 86’ed Comey at the behest of Rosenstien, he was not interfering in an investigation, No obstruction of justice. One) The entire investigation was a fraud and illegal and Two) Trump had to be aware of it, or at least know he was a target, to obstruct it.
Speaking of FISA 702 database queries; There is no way the nefarious, dubious, and shady dealings of Obama and Clinton and their connections to foreign hostile regimes were not known by the intel community prior to Obama’s election and throughout his administration.
LikeLike
Well Sundance you’ve told us again, again, and again, the history of events by “team Obama”. I am tired of “they’ll get caught”, “they’ll escape”. We’re back to they’ll escape today. This is like reading the transcripts of Hannity’s show which is always yesterday’s story retold again, again, and again. If we all want to see accountability, which I desperately want, then PT must get serious about his promise to drain the swamp and start getting on the offensive. Use your forum Sundance to push PT to start the process. Are you really interested in getting to justice or are you simply happy running this blog and getting fan accolades? I am out of here.
LikeLike
Interesting how you project that comment.
Do I want justice? Sure I do. However, that also requires an acceptance of the landscape as it is and not as I would wish it to be.
The cornerstone of the fraud is the FISA application. The FISA application grants the legal authority of the spying. Remove the legal authority for the surveillance and spying, and the house of cards collapses. That is why the usurping team are defending it vigorously.
So long as Mueller is in place there is nothing anyone could do to declassify documents that would outline the originating fraud. Mueller’s investigation, in combination with the Rosenstein scope memo (outlining Trump as a suspect/target), creates a scenario that blocks any releases.
Remove Mueller and declassification of the underlying documents can proceed without POTUS Trump worrying about being accused of interfering with the investigation.
Hopefully, those declassifications will expose the cornerstone fraud, and then an advance toward justice can take place.
Begin, with the end in mind. Step one is accepting the landscape as it exists, not as you wish it to be. Step two is beginning the sunlight process once Mueller is out of the way.
Oh, and bye.
In an interview right around election day, President Trump said he had laid everything on the line to the American people. He had given all and there was nothing else to give so if he lost the election….he had tried his best. I watched the the interview and teared up because he really had. I have no doubt that he will do the same here. Before he leaves office, he will expose the corruption regardless of outcome. He did not get this far to not put the Obama Administration in their place. Old candidate Hillary also. He said the other day, “We caught him” referring to dirty McCabe. “We” being the operative word. He has a “we” helping him. Let’s keep the faith.
LikeLike
So long as Team Obama can keep their stories straight…
Now they have to call all their ghostwriters in for a conference to make sure their manuscripts are in alignment ‘by the book” before going to the publishers. The best wordsmith will craft the story and then the principals will commit it to memory and the memoir ghostwriters will stick to it.
Or maybe someone will foul up. I hope so.
Has anyone seen the original EC that Brennan penned, that started this fiasco, or is still under lock and key?
LikeLike
Great summary Sundace1
With this, Sundance is backing away from this:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/11/the-doj-and-fbi-worked-with-fusion-gps-on-operation-trump/
“The DOJ and FBI worked with Fusion-GPS on Operation Trump”.
Sundance now wants to say he only SUSPECTS the FBI permitted Fusion-GPS to access raw intelligence data using the “query” system to runaround FISA oversight.
I think that several facts allow one to positively confirm this “suspicion”:
1) Nellie Ohr was not only a “Russian expert” analyst, she was also highly connected, to the DOJ AND the CIA; see for example
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/12/wife-of-doj-deputy-was-fusion-gps-employee-cia-research-aid-and-applied-for-ham-radio-license-month-after-contracting-mi6-agent-christopher-steele/
“Wife of DOJ Deputy was Fusion-GPS employee, CIA research aid, and applied for ham radio license month after contracting MI6 agent Christopher Steele”
2) NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers went to Trump when he found out about the “data queries” runaround (why do that unless the “queries” were about Trump and his campaign associates?). Tellingly, Brennan and Clapper demanded Rogers be fired for not informing anyone before going to Trump. (I have yet to see where anyone has said whether they got him fired, or forced him to “resign” — at any rate, Rogers has since been as non-existent as the Invisible Investigator Huber, which is their way of telling us “You are not meant to know; move along, so we can keep our phony baloney jobs”. /yes, that last is from “Blazing Saddles”)
3) THE DAY AFTER THE RUNAROUND WAS ENDED, Mary Jacoby, the wife of Fusion-GPS’s Glenn Simpson, visited the White House (for 14 hours!). As Sundance explained, in the first link in this comment, that the “Steele Dossier” plan was then quickly implemented. Mary Jacoby’s White House “visit” is the smoking gun, both that Fusion-GPS WAS one of those abusive “FBI contractors”, and that President Obama was the power source, the prime mover in the treason. As the Page-Strzok texts show, “POTUS (President of the US; Obama) wants to know everything we’re doing.” — Ipso facto, none of the cabal could have done any of their several “independent” abusive actions, without Obama’s direct order.
LikeLike