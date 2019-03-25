A Review of the Barr “Principal Conclusion” Notification, Overlaying Three Years of Background Research…

CTH is going to break down the AG Barr Principal Conclusion notification letter against more than three years of background research. Yes, more than “three years“, is the correct time-frame here. The origin of the DOJ/FBI operation against Donald Trump goes back to 2015; the Mueller probe was a 2017 concluding chapter in the seditious conspiracy effort.
I’m going to cite as much background as possible; however, this review encompasses so much granular history that some parts might be too complex for a person who only recently jumped into the story. Disclaimer: this outline does not fit the narrative from those who claim Mueller and Rosenstein are honorable men. They ain’t.
The first part that matters is a few paragraphs into the letter. Here we find the scale of the investigative group, and a description of some of the investigative paths they traveled:
There are several takeaways that are worthy of notation.
♦ First, the team of 19 lawyers and 40 FBI agents is more than the original Crossfire Hurricane investigative team (lawyers added), but includes the exact same group of FBI and DOJ staff level investigative officials that originated the Trump operation long before Robert Mueller was selected to lead them.
The transferring team assembly has been missed by media; and also missed by those who have researched the investigators. It is an important point, yet completely overlooked.
The same career staff unit that originated the unlawful activity to weaponize the DOJ and FBI is the same team that transferred into the Mueller probe. Their supervising officials changed, Comey, McCabe, Baker, Lynch and Yates (et al) were fired; however, the career investigative officials within the process are identical.
They FBI agents transferred from Operation Crossfire Hurricane, into the Mueller Special Counsel. This is a key, heck, critical point, that is continually missed and glossed over.
The Mueller Special Counsel in May 2017 did not start from a clean slate of investigators. Yes, new additional lawyers were added, but the investigators who conducted the Mueller probe were the same investigators who were carrying out the 2016 unlawful and illegal surveillance activity.
Initially Lisa Page and Peter Strzok also transferred to the Mueller team; but they had to be removed in July 2017 due to the discovery of their paper trail. If their paper trail had never been discovered they would have remained with their comrades.
And that takes us to an important SIDEBAR that everyone forgets. Lisa Page and Peter Strzok were removed because Inspector General Horowitz accidentally stumbled upon their communication. Originally Horowitz was looking at “media leaks”, and that led him to question Deputy FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. McCabe denied the leaks, but when the IG questioned Lisa Page about media contacts she said McCabe told her to give stories to the media. McCabe and Page were contradicting each-other.
The IG asked Page if she could prove her side of the story, Page said she had texts from McCabe and gave her phone to INSD investigators…. the rest is history. Those IG investigators, while validating the instructions from McCabe (showing he lied), uncovered the Peter Strzok and Lisa Page bias and communication that set the ground work for “spygate”. The IG then had to inform Mueller of the compromised position.
♦The second point that needs to be noted from these paragraphs, is the scale of tools used by the Special Counsel (paragraphs reposted for additional review):
Remember, Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein re-authorized and re-submitted the third renewal of the Carter Page Title-1 (not title-3) FISA warrant in mid-July 2017.
That Carter Page Title-1 warrant did not expire until mid-October 2017. So when we look at search warrants, subpoenas, and specifically “50 authorized pen registers“, we should note most of them were generally not needed while the Page FISA warrant was active.
When Mueller’s team began; and remember this is the same operational team – just using a new leader; they had the legal authority to conduct active electronic surveillance on any individual who was within two hops of Carter Page. [So anyone who was in direct contact with Carter Page, and anyone that person was in contact with, and anyone that second person was in contact with.] All of those officials were under surveillance. A typical two-hop Title-1 warrant ends up hitting a network between 900 to 2,500 people.
The “pen registers” are ‘trap and trace warrants’ [SEE HERE], essentially another form of electronic surveillance (phone, email, etc) and extraction. They would not have been needed for anyone within the Carter Page orbit (the Trump campaign), until the Title-1 FISA warrant expired (October 2017). The pen registers fall under Title-3, ordinary domestic, non-FISA related, DOJ suspect searches and inquires, ie. “phone taps”.
Between the Title-1 FISA warrant (entire trump orbit captured) and the 50 pen registers (unknown orbit) and 500 search warrants (also Title-3), there was a massive dragnet of active surveillance and extraction of electronic files from all targets. Active wire-taps, or “listening bugs”, would also fall under the FISA warrant and/or the Title-3 pen registers.
This gives us the scale of reach for those 40 active and assigned FBI agents.
Understanding that President Trump was a defined initial target of the investigation (as also noted in the Barr letter), those wire-taps, electronic surveillance, phone intercepts and listening “bugs” would have applied directly to President Trump and the White House.
[Insert “by the book” notation from President Obama here.]
Do you think we’ll ever hear about how Team Mueller took over active bugs within the White House?… I digress.
Again, I’m going to repeat…. The same investigators who initiated the Trump operation in late 2015, through spygate, and into Crossfire Hurricane (July 2016), were the same investigators in May 2017 when Mueller became their boss. That’s three years of active electronic surveillance, intercepts and extraction. Think about it.
♦ Next we move on to Page Two. Here AG Barr tells us the Mueller report has two elements. Russian interference, including Trump’s potential collusion with Russians; and the second element is the Obstruction investigation:
The key point on the Russian collusion/conspiracy aspect is not actually within Barr’s letter, but is really the unwritten 800lb gorilla in the corner of the letter. There was NO actual Russian election interference to speak of. The entire premise was/is absurd.
A Macedonian content farm producing shit memes on social media isn’t exactly a vast Russian election conspiracy. So it is absurd that the predicate for the Special Counsel was to see if Trump was coordinating with irrelevant shit-posting meme providers etc.
The lack of evidence, for a premise that doesn’t exist, leads Robert Mueller to quote in his report: “The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities”.
No shit? Really?
I wonder how long it took them to figure that out? Maybe something like this:
Mueller (May 2017): Hey Pete, did Trump’s social media guys talk to those Macedonian dudes, or re-post their stuff?
Strzok: Nope. Not that we could ever find.
Mueller: OK, well, that part of the investigation is over. After lunch how about your guys, move on to obstruction.
Strzok: Gotcha.
Unfortunately, that’s only partially tongue-in-cheek on my part. See the next paragraph:
Remember, Rod Rosenstein made a grand splash about indicting the Internet Research Agency. However, he buried the indictment evidence in the DOJ-NSD (National Security Division)… never to be seen from, or brought up, ever again.
The ridiculous nature of that FEB-2018 insufferable ruse, was the breaking point for CTH in giving Rosenstein any benefit of the doubt.
It was/is transparently obvious that Team Mueller and DAG Rod Rosenstein needed to throw up something, anything, that would validate the fraudulent “Muh Russia” premise behind the corrupt DOJ/FBI political operation that was started back in 2015. The IRA indictments were theatrics; a ruse; a cover. Hell, even the damned Washington Post noted it:
(WaPo) A 37-page indictment issued by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s team on Friday brings fresh American attention to one of the strangest elements of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election: The Internet Research Agency (IRA), a state-sponsored “troll factory” in St. Petersburg.
But much of the information Mueller published on Friday about the agency’s efforts to influence the election had already been published last October — in an article by a Russian business magazine, RBC.
In a 4,500-word report titled “How the ‘troll factory’ worked the U.S. elections,” journalists Polina Rusyaeva and Andrey Zakharov offered the fullest picture yet of how the “American department” of the IRA used Facebook, Twitter and other tactics to inflame tensions ahead of the 2016 vote. The article also looked at the staffing structure of the organization and revealed details about its budget and salaries. (read more)
Someone get a banana for the 800lb gorilla. I hear CNN has extras, I digress.
The next part of Barr’s letter, as determined from the investigative material provided by Team Mueller, is even more disingenuous as it pertains to Russia:
How could the Special Counsel find that Russian “actors” hacked into computers without being able to do a forensic audit of the servers from the DNC?
Wait….
No, really, wait…
Notice how this is oddly worded:
…”hacked into computers and obtained emails from persons affiliated with the Clinton campaign and Democrat party organizations.”…
That paragraph could be describing anyone. Those who are skilled in reviewing professionally obtuse legalese verbiage from the government will immediately pick up something. They are not saying the “DNC” was hacked, and we know Podesta was NOT hacked (he was a victim of a phishing password change). Oh snap, the gorilla farted.
The next segment is just as priceless when overlayed against what technically is not stated in the first:
…”the special counsel did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign”.
Everyone here is projecting Hillary Clinton emails into this statement, but the Clinton emails were never hacked, stolen or released. [There were 30,000 missing Clinton emails that supposedly never surfaced until the Weiner Laptop was discovered.] But the second segment says “these efforts“, and it’s not exactly clear what “these efforts” mean, because nothing in this paragraph makes any sense. What are “these efforts“?
Read it again and see if you can make sense of it.
The key takeaway from this entire “Russian Interference” part, is that there wasn’t actually any Russian interference, so the predicate for Trump to be investigated for colluding or conspiring to do something that technically wasn’t being done is just silly.
And that’s the frustrating part of this entire three years. The Russian Interference narrative was constructed ex post-facto to cover for a political surveillance operation that was targeting candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election. The Carter Page FISA warrant (an insurance policy) was needed as cover for the investigative data trail and hours time spent by FBI officials enlisted in the surveillance operation.
The investigation into something that didn’t exist was predicated as a cover for something the DOJ and FBI were trying to hide. Considering that Robert Mueller came on board in May 2017, there’s no doubt he realized that within weeks (if he didn’t know that from the outset).
After we accept the Russian narrative was entirely false, when we move to the Obstruction narrative we find out why they spent so much time on it. Without any actual Russian interference to collude or conspire with, the possible obstruction case was the only case that could have ever existed.
♦ And it is within the obstruction nonsense where anger over this fiasco really starts to settle in and there’s absolutely NO ROOM to consider Robert Mueller and/or Rod Rosenstein anything except complicit with the sedition team.
What we find in the Barr letter about the Obstruction investigation is blood boiling. Here Team Mueller intentionally politicize their non-finding in an attempt to open the door for Nancy Pelsoi and Jerry Nadler to exploit an impeachment angle.
Team Mueller intentionally tells AG Barr they cannot make a determination of obstruction, and thereby force Barr to make the decision; and make it look political.
The obstruction angle was always what Team Mueller were working to deliver, in collaboration with their democrat political allies.
In my opinion it’s almost certain AG Barr saw this coming, which is why he forced DAG Rod Weaselstein to stick around, share in the decision and deflect the politics.
In summary it is almost certain that Team Mueller knew from the outset there was no Russian collusion/conspiracy because: 1) it’s the same team from 2016 through 2019; and 2) they knew from the outset there was no “there” there.
So, a reasonable question would be: How long did Mueller investigate conspiracy with Russia before jumping to Obstruction of Justice? I think the answer is that Mueller abandoned the Russia angle around August 2017, when he asked Rosenstein for an updated scope memo.
Everything from August 2017 through to March 2019 was Robert Mueller and his team trying to prove an obstruction case of a predicate Russian investigation that was non-existent, and based on a false premise.
FUBAR.
We have every right to be angry !
Great write up SD. Got up to get some water will
fine tooth comb it tomorrow.
Our President deserves apologies from this govt, both parties and the media. They need to be sincere and front page news. Then we, his supporters need to be left the hell alone. Neither will happen, thus, the division and tension will only get worse.
Obstruction: Trump tweeted that the SC was a Witch Hunt.
The democrats will now chase an open faced nothing burger Your regular nothing burger is two slices of bread with nothing in between, Open faced is just two slices of bread side by side, with nothing on top,
By rearranging the slices of bread, the media will get another year out of it..
Trump tweeted that the SC was a Witch Hunt
Worse than that, the SC (Special Counsel) investigation was a 2nd coup attempt
There were TWO coup attempts
The first coup attempt was the early surveillance, 2015 or so onward and dirtying up campaign associates and getting FISA warrants. With Hillary tweeting about bank server “pings” in Oct 2016 before the election and the Dec 2016 “17 intelligence agencies” report ordered up by Barky
The second coup attempt was nearly the entire Mueller investigation, with Sundance saying it’s likely that Mueller focused on trying to cock up (fabricate) an obstruction claim after having to have learned there was no “collusion” around Aug 2017 and requesting an updated charter from Rosey.
And there could probably be more “attempts” that are identifiable, I’m just wanting to get a couple paragraphs off the top of my head with this.
Scanned it for now—Too late at night for brain to be functioning right..
Did tweet it as I do most of your articles Sundance.
LikeLike
Lots of whispers circulating in and around Washington D.C. regarding a Trump White House that is set to unleash an investigative push back against all those false accusors that have been peddling the dangerous and divisive Trump-Russia hoax for the last two years.
Word is members of both the Clinton and Obama gang are bracing for impact.
DEVELOPING…
… from your mouth to God’s ears! let it be so!
#HereItCome
anybody else here frickin’ angry?? (just askin’)
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am angry that Mueller sat it up for Pelosi but not surprised. We’ve known all along that this is what they would do. I’m actually relived it is not worse.
We (my family) have been furious all day. Very angry. I am even more angry after reading Sundance’s above article. I feel so bad for our President. These people have to go to jail for the rest of their lives.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes they do AND some of them should hang! I am furious thT hey have ruined so many lives and handicapped PDJT’s first term / these people are pure evil. God bless PDJT, we are fortunate to have the right man at these difficult and strife ridden times. Release the Krainken NOW – it’s time!
I am just taking this as rumor at this point but it would be Hilarious if obstruction was all about Trump’s tweets.
The Dems attempt at impeachment due to tweeting would be must see tv. 🙂
Also, there is no way the files in the DNC server were stolen remotely over the Internet. Metadata has definitively revealed this massive haul was downloaded in the Eastern U.S. Time Zone to an external storage device directly connected to the server, at a speed far in excess of any possible international Internet connections. This ‘nerdy reveal’ has been repeated at least three times publicly that I know of, but because it requires 2 or 3 factors held together simultaneously in the mind, it has yet to be taken into account [or remembered] by our fearless feckless MSM.
Pathetic.
That is, “if true ………”
The standard myth here is that “field” FBI agents and rank and file DoJ are blameless.
Nah, not a chance.
Dozens of “field” agents and DoJ minions who participated with Mueller and Rosie and Comey and McCabe said absolutely nothing.
While unavoidably knowing exactly what was going down.
Job Security. Damn the Oath, or conscious. The vile culture was already in place ,so no one was hired during the last decade+ that didn’t fit said attitude.
Most non-clintonista gov workers were driven out in 2010 to 2014.
Awesome work Sundance! Thank you!
Is it “obstruction of justice” when someone criticizes a useless squirrel-chasing overreaching BS investigation that fancies themselves to be “justice”…….when it turns out that they’re really not? Stay tuned!!!
The liberal politicians and liberal media are losing it…its going to be interesting to watch this unfold this week
…human door stop.
There aren’t words to express the contempt I feel for Mueller right now. I am worried that Barr is too chummy with all of the actors involved in this attempted coup, and I have no doubt that when Trump leaves office he will be hounded by these a**holes for the rest of his/their days.
Still, no matter what they do, Hillary Clinton will never be President.
Excellent summary. The Ds and their MSM lapdogs have only one move: Mueller and his team helped President Trump coverup Russian interference. Need a Congressional investigation.
Mueller was not trying to prove obstruction, he was try to provoke it.
Once again, OUR PRESIDENT looks like a veritable genius: he gave them 800 yards of rope, and verily, they have hanged themselves mighty high!
Oh, Donald, Your Excellency! this is too delicious. Ace of Spades was so elated, he posted NINE flaming skulls! (signs of a bombshell).
Pray that the Right may Thrive!
Now is the time to put the leftist in our country on the defensive, this means not only the FBI, but also the DOJ. CIA, press, the hard core leftist Democrats and many Hollywierdos. Start with a few of the worst and watch their dominos fall.
The President and First Lady have every right to be be angry—angry as hell. The Liberals tried to overthrow a duly elected and effective leader of the greatest country on earth because they lost and Trump won. If Trump means what he said when he said, “This should never happen again to a future American President”; then these constant attacks on him and his family must be stopped once and for all.
Equal justice under the law: Hold them all accountable.
BRILLIANT (as usual). One question:
Why did AG BARR write it that way?
Why did AG BARR include the LAUNCH language to the Democrats? (“did not exonerate”).
If Barr “anticipated” this, thus kept RR around to sign off on it, does it not follow that he anticipated the LAUNCH fuel of that language?
This guy is being pushed (by himself) and others as Mr. By-The-Book-NOT-Political, but INCLUDING that language was either a passive-aggressive masterpiece of a guy who is NOT who he is purported to be, OR a guy who’s… running a sting to watch where the rats flee? EITHER WAY, it’s a NAKEDLY political act to include it, so I’m worried. (Stipulating that the entire finding he was handed by Team Mueller is nakedly political…)
“Why did AG BARR include the LAUNCH language to the Democrats? (“did not exonerate”).”
Heard someone say that Barr probably said it in his summary because it is in the actual report & will come out.
Better to go ahead & say it than to look like you tried to cover it up.
This all looks like the script from some creative hollywood movie director/writer. Sadly SD’s essay rings deadly accurate in describing the last 3 years of Washington’s dirty work. Trump should be raging-as we all should be. Now we must get this truth out to the main street folks that still have functioning brains so that Trump can crush all in 2020. Prayer remains critical here.
As for me I may need to move out of my blue Oregon to a red state before I go mad with insane politics all around me. May God help and bless America. And bless you SD for helping us see the truth here with clarity.
Well…I sure hope that PDJT takes advantage.
Not provable but highly likely is that Mueller had sealed indictments against the President’s family members in place and recently pulled those indictments.
Anyone think that President Trump isn’t going to do everything in his power to bring down Mueller and team or anyone who threatened his children?
The big question is if President Trump will now declassify all the communications among the seditionists and all the related documents? The second question is will Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Lynch and the rest of the gang be ever held to account?
What is clear is that law enforcement and intelligence agencies conspired and interfered in the 2016 election. How do we know that they didn’t this before in other elections? Have they now become an extra-constitutional authority? Are we in a creeping totalitarian dictatorship? Note that Carter Page & George Papadopolous were given the third degree with FISA warrants, every aspect of their lives investigated, constantly under threat of imprisonment & their constitutional liberties thrown out the window. Yes, a plot straight out of Kafka.
One of the best pieces on CTH. Thank you SD for the 3 year slog and contextualization.
Indeed, no one has reported on the FBIs investigative transitioning from cross to mueller.
Does anyone, with Wray in charge, that this cabal still operates in some way or form?
“What is being exposed is the biggest political scandal in the history of the United States: the effort by highly placed — exactly how highly placed we still do not know — members of one administration to mobilise the intelligence services and police power of the state to spy upon and destroy first the candidacy and then, when that didn’t work, the administration of a political rival.’”
Roger Kimball: Spectator “For your eyes only: A short history of Democrat-spy collusion”
LikeLike
One final point to all of this; Trump saw through them from day one. They were desperate to get him to try and stop them, to impede them somehow and he just sat back and let them hang themselves.
Genius.
The great hope is, that contrary to my judgement, Joe G thinks Barr is ok, no, Joe thinks he’s very good.
Thinking…the chances of conning Joe seem vanishingly small.
If Barr loves the USA more that his political UniParty background would suggest, there’s hope for us all.
Why did Barr allow this legalese dribble—that any child could see was a political weapon—in the report to begin with?
Barr is not a “stenographer”. He could have (should have?) said “Don’t bring me a report I can’t support or defend.” Translation: “Don’t insult my intelligence or I’ll insult your’s, and I have AG before my name to back me.” Barr could have sent Mueller’s report back with a question: “What is your evidence? And, how was it obtained?”
Where does this leave Barr? How does he fit into this?
There can be no doubt that this report could have been much worse. But it doesn’t reflect what Rosenstein and Mueller KNEW from day one. It’s full of “now Barr repeated BS”.
There is a bright side: In their zeal to polititicize the “obstruction” angle, the dems will have public hearings during which they won’t like Jordan, Gaetz, & Collins asking questions.
Excellent article sundance and so early.
The quick turnaround focus (only a few hours) by the entire MSM onto “Obstruction and other questionable issues” and the simultaneous marginalization or shelving of the most important Trump Collusion exoneration further backs up the findings of this detailed article. The opposition is always quick to react so there is no time for POTUS to lay low. Joe DeGenova did say on FNC that he heard the WH is already discussing their next option.
SD wrote- “IMO, it’s almost certain AG Barr saw this coming, which is why he forced DAG Rod Weaselstein to stick around, share in the decision and deflect the politics”
DeGenova agrees but not surprisingly not one MSM outlet I checked included Rosenstein’s name in the non-Obstruction decision. Every single one including the garbage CBC National led their dopey viewers to believe it was only “Trump’s partisan pick” Barr that decided and not also Rosenstein who was the original bad actor that set up Mueller’s persecution. The same tactic of multiple omissions of facts are fully at play again. CNN’s Lemon just laughed off “Barr’s expected partisan decision” and ignored Rosey.
Trump and Barr must fight back ASAP with full disclosures and Grand Juries (with just predicates) for every Coup participant. It’s the only way to further expose the truth before the anti Trump Conspiracy regains its full BS momentum and dominates the news.
