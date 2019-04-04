Robert Mueller Did Interview President Trump Regarding Obstruction Case…

With a larger portion of the U.S. electorate now beginning to realize there never was a Trump Russia-Collusion-Conspiracy case to begin with; and with people now realizing almost all of Mueller investigative time was spent gathering evidence for an ‘obstruction case’; and with new revelations from Andrew McCabe, John Dowd and Mueller officials overlayed on the previous Strzok/Page texts; we can now clearly reconcile a previous issue:
..The May 16, 2017, Mueller meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office.
There has been a great deal of flawed interpretation of the May 16th meeting between President Trump, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller. Some people even mistakenly used that meeting as a cornerstone for a claim that Mueller and Rosenstein were working to the benefit of President Trump. However, if you overlay the new information, there is considerable evidence that interview was for the purpose of Mueller determining if he could achieve an ‘obstruction’ goal. Here’s how…
FBI Director James Comey was fired on Tuesday May 9th, 2017.
According to his own admissions (NBC and CBS), Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe immediately began a criminal ‘obstruction’ investigation the next day, Wednesday May 10th; and he immediately enlisted Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
These McCabe statements line up with with text message conversations between FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok – (same dates 5/9 and 5/10):
It now appears that important redaction is “POTUS” or “TRUMP”. [Yes, this is evidence that some unknown DOJ officials redacted information from these texts that would have pointed directly to the intents of the DOJ and FBI. WARNING: Don’t get hung on it.]
The next day, Thursday May 11th, 2017, Andrew McCabe testifies to congress. With the Comey firing fresh in the headlines, Senator Marco Rubio asked McCabe: “has the dismissal of Mr. Comey in any way impeded, interrupted, stopped, or negatively impacted any of the work, any investigation, or any ongoing projects at the Federal Bureau of Investigation?”
McCabe responded: “So there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date. Quite simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”
However, again referencing his own admissions, on Friday May 12th McCabe met with DAG Rod Rosenstein to discuss the issues, referencing the criminal ‘obstruction’ case McCabe had opened just two days before. According to McCabe:
… “[Rosenstein] asked for my thoughts about whether we needed a special counsel to oversee the Russia case. I said I thought it would help the investigation’s credibility. Later that day, I went to see Rosenstein again. This is the gist of what I said: I feel strongly that the investigation would be best served by having a special counsel.” (link)
Recap: Tuesday-Comey Fired; Wednesday-McCabe starts criminal ‘obstruction’ case; Thursday-McCabe testifies to congress “no effort to impede”; Friday-McCabe and Rosenstein discuss Special Counsel.
After the weekend, Monday May 15th, McCabe states he and Rosenstein conferred again about the Special Counsel approach. McCabe: “I brought the matter up with him again after the weekend.”
Now, overlaying what we know now that we did not know in 2018, to include the John Dowd interview and McCabe admissions, a very clear picture emerges.
On Tuesday May 16th, Rod Rosenstein takes Robert Mueller to the White House to talk with the target of the ‘obstruction’ criminal investigation, under the ruse of bringing Mueller in for a meeting about becoming FBI Director. This meeting was quite literally advanced reconnaissance.
The next day, Wednesday May 17th, 2017, Rod Rosenstein and Andrew McCabe go to brief the congressional “Gang-of-Eight”: Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, ¹Devin Nunes, Adam Schiff, Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Richard Burr and Mark Warner.
… […] “On the afternoon of May 17, Rosenstein and I sat at the end of a long conference table in a secure room in the basement of the Capitol. We were there to brief the so-called Gang of Eight—the majority and minority leaders of the House and Senate and the chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. Rosenstein had, I knew, made a decision to appoint a special counsel in the Russia case.”
[…] “After reminding the committee of how the investigation began, I told them of additional steps we had taken. Then Rod took over and announced that he had appointed a special counsel to pursue the Russia investigation, and that the special counsel was Robert Mueller.” (link)
Immediately following this May 17, 2017, Go8 briefing, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein notified the public of the special counsel appointment.
According to President Trump’s Attorney John Dowd, the White House was stunned by the decision. [Link] Coincidentally, AG Jeff Sessions was in the oval office for unrelated business when White House counsel Don McGahn came in and informed the group. Jeff Sessions immediately offered his resignation, and Sessions’ chief-of-staff Jody Hunt went back to the Main Justice office to ask Rosenstein what the hell was going on.
Now, with hindsight and full understanding of exactly what the purposes and intents were for Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to bring Robert Mueller to the White House, revisit this video from June 2017:
.
The DOJ (Rosenstein) and FBI (McCabe) activity in coordination with the Robert Mueller team was always about the obstruction case from day one; heck, from even before Robert Mueller was appointed.
The totality of all primary effort has always been to protect the ruse of the Russia investigation by throwing out nonsense Russian indictments and keeping Manafort, Flynn and Papadopoulos (the original spygate targets) under control…. while the focus was on building the obstruction case against President Trump.
It could not be any more clear than it is today.
[Link]
It’s all about controlling the “narrative”.
This investigative ‘small group’ are the people inside Main Justice (DOJ) and FBI headquarters who redacted the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages; removed messages and communication antithetical to their goals; kept key documents and information away from congress; stalled any effort to expose the unlawful aspects of “SpyGate’ and the fraudulent foundation behind the Carter Page FISA application; and undermined any adverse discoveries in the leak investigations (James Wolfe) writ large.
This investigative small group didn’t change when Mueller arrived, they just retooled the focus of their effort based on new leadership and new objectives. Those who created the Trump-Russia collusion/conspiracy case of 2016, evolved into creating the Trump obstructing justice case of 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Everything Mueller and Rosenstein were doing in late 2017 and throughout 2018 was intended to drag-out the Russia conspiracy narrative as long as possible, even though there was no actual Trump-Russia investigation taking place.
It was always the “obstruction” investigation that could lead to the desired result by Mueller’s team of taking down President Trump through evidence that would help Pelosi and Nadler achieve impeachment . The “obstruction case” was the entirety of the case they were trying to make from May 2017 through to March 2019.
Thinking… there are so many known crimes in the Halls of Congress, that PJT, is keeping it under his vest. THEY know he KNOWS. And of course, WTP know, too.
DNC Treason. Crap, if Chicago would have won the 2016 Olympics we would never know what we know. Their lies and treachery were so fundamentally transforming transparent that yeah, the most transparent usurpation of the Presidency evah.
3D Chess. God Bless President Donald John Trump.
And FOX is putting the FO in their running a 3rd Party at dinner time. We see you. FO
I guess a Noble Prize for doing nothing is a comparable consolation.
The 2008 Chicago slumlords and Company really wanted front row seats for the 2016 Olympics. Wow. Just think! Louie, Barry, Val, Jessie, Barry and FLO waving at you from the Throne? . Sorry Oprah.
We’re so blessed. Thanks Be to God that they gave him the Nobel Pez Prize instead.
Question….
Doesn’t Barr and Horowitz have the authority to see the original texts unredacted?
If so maybe the Sundance tweet should have included them because if they can see the word POTUS or TRUMP there, way back on 5/10/17 then IMO there should be immediate indictments of the other side.
Unless Sundance is thinking black hat vs white hat?
I wouldn’t be surprised if unredacted original texts don’t exist.
“Ya think Dinozo”
Horowitz had to go to DoD to get what he could. Everything else is gone. That’s why you get the FBI operations folks in a room with a table and a lightbulb. Hell, get the whole damn building in a room with a table and a lightbulb. Janitor, lunch lady, and parking attendant too. “Somebody’s going to jail. If you don’t want to be part of that group, you’re going to tell us what we need to know.” Will that ever happen? Probably not.
Sundance,
Just reread your article. The scale of the assault upon our Country and The President of The United States is larger than any event of my lifetime.
I would be overwhelmed and confused, and miss the ‘granular’ (I like that term) important points, as well as the big picture, were it not for your comprehension and generosity.
I would be disheartened, frightened, or oblivious, but surely uninformed. Thank you is not enough, for what you are doing.
God equipped and sent Sundance for just this time.
But Andy McCabe (he of “Andy’s Office” fame) said:
“Quite simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”
What the Hell, MightyMustardSeed?
Seriously, though, McCabe needs to go to jail. AT LEAST McCabe.
With great thanks to God for the Sundance gang, and all of us fellow Treepers.
We are blessed, Mighty Mustard.
Wow! That’s not a bad theory. Not a bad theory at all.
It explains the Mueller interview for a job he couldn’t take.
It also fits the same pattern of what they did to Flynn (interview him without him knowing it) and bragging about the set up after that.
So, Rosenstink writes memo recommending the firing of Comey. Then POTUS follows through and fires Comey. Then Rosenstink hires Mueller as SC to investigate POTUS for obstruction of justice because he fired Comey which Rosenstink recommended. I’m no legal expert but that’s gotta be at least a conspiracy to commit treason and/or sedition against the USA. It also should mean the entire SC investigation was conducted under false pretenses. Crooked Bastards!
President Trump has clearly stated, recently, that this special counsel investigation was ILLEGAL.
He has Mueller & Rosenstein by the short n’ curlies.
What needs to be broadcast is what would have happen to an innocent man and his family if they had succeeded? Financial ruin, prison, death??
That would wake some people up. If they can do it to the President then what about us?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They already do it to “us”. When someone is getting a little bit ahead, they are usually taken down for some incorrect journal entry in the company books that the chosen ones would walk away from laughing even after a congressional investigation. Do you honestly think if you or I deleted thousands of emails we wouldn’t be in jail for decades? Just long enough so nobody listens to us when we get out and our story is deceased.
They ARE doing it to us.
Still gotta explain Trump’s relationship with Rosenstein. A case of keep your friends close and your enemies closer? If Rosenstein was in on this scheme the entire time, a distinct possibility, why did Trump rarely speak ill of him? Why has Rosenstein actually spoken well of Trump in his recent speeches?
Survival Instinct.
Past time to fire Wray.
Wray is a pimp. He’s a paper-pushing puppet. An empty suit to go along with whatever he’s told to say and do. He’s a pathetic zero. Not a silver tongue but a worm tongue. Flimsy, flabby, vacant-eyed and twitchy. He never ever expected to rise to that level and still not have to think.
I’m envisioning Rosy’s head on a stick — don’t know why…
Somebody please make me feel better…
I do believe Sundance is right…so right that I’m not sure I feel good about it.
—it might explain why both Mueller and Rosenstein were present in the Oval (the two could corroborate each other’s stories—and possibly document on a yet to be revealed 302)
—it might explain why Mueller had to go back to the Oval the following day to retrieve the cell phone he left there.
—it might explain Barr’s unsolicited letter (before becoming AG again) re obstruction
—it might explain the current meme espoused by Comey, (and his return to the media and public eye) stating that one can obstruct justice even when there has been no crime
—it might explain why Ryan bailed when and how he did (as well as other Republican members of Congress)…
—…and why he so quickly and unexplainedly called for an ethics investigation into Nunes
—it might explain the Dem resistance to Barr’s confirmation
—…and Pelosi’s backing away from the impeachment position after Barr’s confirmation
—…and Mueller punting on obstruction in his report, preferring instead to throw it not into a criminal proceeding but rather into a political proceeding in Congress and the media, ie impeachment.
It’s this last one that worries me (on top of Mueller and Rosenstein in the Oval, a cell phone, and a possible 302).
Somebody please make me feel better!
Ps and of course it all begs the question of “why” ( I have been convinced from the start that it was the sheer panic of believing their extra-legal actions, including those of some establishment Republicans, meant to be covered over by an eight year HRC Administration might now be discovered under a Trump Administration.)
The memo recommending the termination of James Comey….
“I wrote it. I believe it. I stand by it.” May 19, 2017…Rod Rosenstein
Yes JoD – It sure looks like the ‘obstruction trap’ was being implemented once the collusion boat sank. Comey was more valuable as the fired D, than as the active D.
You bet he wrote it, and stands by it. It works towards removing the threat of President Donald J Trump.
With Trump having fired Comely, and Trump practically trademarked “you’re fired,” I bet McCabe and rosenstein and the cheerleading gang of eight believed there would be plenty of “obstruction.”
RYAN
It bothers me that Barr even wrote a summary letter. By writing it, he validated Mueller’s entire illegal criminal “investigation”. If he is such a by the book law and order guy, why not call a press conference and say “I know you all want to know what is in Mueller’s report. I have not read the entirety of the report, but I can say without a doubt that this whole thing was launched in an illegal manner. The things I have found have appalled me and angered me. When you, the American people, see what I have seen, you will be equally outraged. This behavior by elements in the entire intel community as well as Congress and the media cannot be tolerated. I will not be releasing ANY more information until SC resolves these issues to my satisfaction. If they cannot, I will hold another press conference. This investigation is an assault on our constitution and our entire system of justice. You can expect indictments. This must never happen again”.
I pray for our President in these terrible times. May God protect him and give him courage, strength and wisdom.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Chip for AG!
“AG Jeff Sessions was in the oval office for unrelated business when White House counsel Don McGahn came in and informed the group [of the Mueller appointment]. Jeff Sessions immediately offered his resignation, and Sessions’ chief-of-staff Jody Hunt went back to the Main Justice office to ask Rosenstein what the hell was going on.”
And there’s the problem. Sessions. Offered his resignation!? His COS had to go back to Main Justice!? Holy crap.
A strong AG, any strong executive who actually runs his agency, would have said “excuse me Mr. President. I have to go kill some people.” At that he would have, should have, gone back to his office, dismissed Mueller and made clear the Special Counsel was stillborn, and fired Rosenstein on the spot.
Handling this was Sessions’ responsibility. It was his job. Not handling it was 100% Sessions’ failure. Sessions was worse than useless.
Was the SC appointment just a ruse? Was there ever really supposed to have been a real SC investigation? Was the mere appointment of a SC expected to have drawn an immediate firing of someone by PDJT (Sessions? Rosey? Mueller?) thus “lock[ing] in POTUS is a formal chargeable way” on an obstruction charge? Was it just a gigantic gaping obstruction trap that PDJT stepped around? And was the response “oh shit! I have to really investigate something now,” so the DOJ team just transferred over?
Too cute by half? Tricky, but their plans don’t work?
Comey knew he was being fired. He planned it with Rosenstein, and it enabled him to release memos, and call for a special council. Its evil
Trapper,
As the story comes out, I am dumb founded at Sessions incompetence.
We peasants don’t know people, but we who pay attention to the detail that seeps out of Washington at least think, based on observation, we might have a handle on a person’s ability.
Boy, does Sessions appear completely overmatched. Its astounding how MAGOO like he comes off.
It does not look at all like history is going to be kind to Jeff.
“It was always the “obstruction” investigation that could lead to the desired result by Mueller’s team of taking down President Trump through evidence that would help Pelosi and Nadler achieve impeachment . The “obstruction case” was the entirety of the case they were trying to make from May 2017 through to March 2019.”
The problem with this statement is that Pelosi & Nadler had no power to mount any sort of impeachment case based on obstruction at any time during 2017 or 2018 as they were in the Minority and with little prospect of gaining a Majority because of the great job Trump has done Draining the Swamp and exposing Democrat criminality!
Sessions was in on the “obstruction” entrapment scheme from the beginning. It was always about attempting to entice Trump into committing some overt act that could be spun as obstruction of justice. The Nazi Gestapo arrest raids on Manafort and Stone were clearly egregious overkill and could only be justified by trying to infuriate Trump into doing something stupid (ditto with the Cohen arrest). Luckily, Trump didn’t take the bait.
Now that Sessions is exposed as a co-conspirator in the coup, we can assume that Huber is a head fake. There will be no accountability unless Barr reverses course and goes after the conspirators for sedition.
“we can assume that Huber is a head fake”
I don’t think we have to assume anything. There is circumstantial evidence that points exactly in that direction.
Seems to me I read somewhere that Barr and Mueller and their wives are good friends – Bible studies and all. Now, would Barr go after good friend Mueller?
I have stated from the beginning. Rosenstein and Comey created his firing to try and entrap Trump into obstruction. Comey willingly did it, and then released his memos along with faux outrage. Sessions willingly recused himself in the hope Trump would fire him to advance even more obstruction, but it never happened. The whole thing is pure evil.
Pipsqueak Ryan needs to be lookin’ at some striped sunshine.
It isn’t over yet………………..
Question: did Rosencrantz wear wire in the Trump meeting?
What are the odds? 50/50, at least.
That cell phone left behind also raises a disturbing possibility of, essentially, espionage.
Or it was done to make Mueller look that much more corrupt and conflicted in hopes of a prompt firing “proving” obstruction.
This explains the Shifty-Pelosi full court press. Breaking rules trying to get something, anything on Trump. They suspect a trap. They think they’re going down. Grasping at straws trying to find a way out. I had always assumed they were protecting Obama. No, It’s thier own asses they are trying to save. TOTAL PANIC!
O.M.G
Perhaps Trump’s firing of Comey was part of the setup to impeach on obstruction, agreed to by Comey and executed by McCabe, Rosenstein, and Mueller . . . ? What has Comey suffered, in worldly terms, by being fired? Zip.
If Sessions offered resignation upon hearing of Mueller’s appointment as SC, he really was out of his depth at DOJ.
