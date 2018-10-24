Suspicious Packages With Appearance of Pipe Bombs Sent To Various Left-Wing Political Figures…

Packages containing the appearance of Acme pipe bombs have grabbed the attention of the nation and the media. The packages were sent via U.S. mail to various left-wing political figures. None of the devices detonated or activated upon delivery. U.S. law enforcement suspect all of the packages were sent by the same group or individual.
Secret Service revealed they intercepted two of the packages en route to former President Obama’s Washington D.C. home and Hillary Clinton’s property in Chappaqua, New York. A few hours later a police bomb squad was sent to CNN’s offices in New York City as one of the packages was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan.
Additionally, the mailed devices were also reported addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder, Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and California congresswoman Maxine Waters. The three packages addressed to Obama, the Clintons and CNN were similar to package found at liberal billionaire donor George Soros’ New York home on Monday.
The media are quick to frame a narrative of blame toward President Trump, and within minutes of breaking the news attached the hashtag #Magabomber to the motive. The White House condemned the attacks as ‘despicable’ and administration officials described the events as a coordinated ‘effort to terrorize’ just days before polarizing US elections.
Due to the nature of the overall package content, the likelihood of a staged political effort is high. The motive is undetermined; however, there is a strong history of left-wing manufactured ‘fake-hate’ to advance political objectives.
CNN broadcast pictures of the package sent to their New York office.
President Donald Trump delivered remarks about the suspicious packages during a pre-scheduled White House event on Opioid abuse:
You know #JobsNotMobs is winning when the Left feels the need to stage an obvious hoax in response!
Questions I have, in no particular order. While the answers to these questions do not resolve who sent the packages, they make me go, “huh?” I also realize that these have been asked and answered most likely.
Anyone with any significant military or Federal employee experience should know that mail to large installations or office buildings goes to an off-site, or remote, location for pre-screening. Do CNN and large corporations also do this? The fact that the government does this has become, I believe, both commonly and publicly known.
Google “suspicious packages” and look at some of the images. These packages look like they are part of a Public Service Announcement on how to identify a suspicious package.
Why would one send a bomb with a timer to trigger the detonation thru the mail? Do they tell the mailman, “Say, don’t be holding this package in six hours, thirty-seven minutes and 53 seconds? If any of these bombs had been functional or activated, they should have been exploding in mail boxes, in the back of mail trucks, (God forbid) in an airplane, or anywhere except the intended target.
also someone pointed out on another site the stamps have no markings on them so would not have gone through the mail.
THIS IS A SET-UP! Not just the obvious ploy to project their violence and blame PTrump, but also to watch and collect online evidence of “right-wing radicals” saying hateful things in response. I guaran-damn-tee you that the big tech monsters are monitoring accounts for reactions to this staged ploy – and right before the crucial election, to delete our voices further.
I’m so proud that Nationalists, Conservatives, Republicans, and MAGA’s are staying classy and making fun of the whole fiasco. No threatening comments in poor taste, that I’ve seen. We aren’t falling for their trap.
We’ve got this, and the losers know it. They reek of desperation – the ex who refuses to get that you just aren’t into them anymore. Every time they try to force it, they exude a more pathetic stench. Dem’s are TOAST. They are repelling their own.
This is being totally misreported. These were battery-operated thank you gifts of the ‘personal’ kind sent by Stormy Daniels and CPL to their closest supporters.
Some online noted that if you look carefully at the image, there appears to be an ISIS flag:
The media is largely consolidating around the theory that these packages were sent by a Trump voter who is lashing out at perceived enemies of the president. An ISIS flag on one of the bomb’s detonators would of course complicate that theory.
It also appears to be a man’s face next to it. It definitely warrants a discussion at the very least- even if it’s deemed a hoax sticker (as some have stated it isn’t an original Isis sticker).
Have you ever tried reasoning with a diehard Dem? They’re crazy. You will hurt yourself trying to make sense of it. Even having studied Abnormal Psych in college, these losers are beyond comprehension. They display so many forms of mental illness and personality disorders, that you can’t discern the overlap.
Being sent to Pelosi? Waters? Harris? Hard to choose…
And it being sent of the same exact day as 3 others that were hand delivered… Hmmmm.
How can you hand deliver a package to the Clintons? It can not be done, without your picture taken. How can you hand deliver to so many people in different parts of the country? Why was one address to Brennan? Is the CIA is involved and that is to confuse us? Will the FBI investigate, or will it go Vegas?
