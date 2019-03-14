USMCA Consequences – Toyota Increases U.S. Investment to $13 Billion, Expands Component Manufacturing in AL, KY, MO, TN, and WV…

Posted on March 14, 2019 by

Toyota made a huge announcement today [SEE HERE] that’s a direct outcome of the NAFTA replacement USMCA trade deal; and the new 75% rule of origin within the Auto sector.

The Toyota announcement is a total of $13 billion investment and includes expanded component part production in: Alabama ($288 million), Kentucky ($238 million), Missouri ($62 million), Tennessee ($50 million) and West Virginia ($111 million).   Additionally, Toyota will open a new assembly plant in Huntsville, Alabama ($1.5 billion) and serious investments in several other areas. [Details Here]

The guiding decision here relates specifically to the construct of the USMCA (NAFTA replacement).   Toyota was previously focused on multi-billion-dollar investments in Canada as they exploited the NAFTA loophole and procured component parts from Asia for North American assembly and shipment into the U.S. Market.  However, when they renegotiated NAFTA and created the USMCA President Trump and USTR Lighthizer closed closed the loophole.

The new USMCA agreement requires that 75% of automobile parts must be made in North America; and 45% must come from plants with minimum labor costs ($16/hr); or face tariffs to access the U.S. market with the finished good.  As a result Toyota has to either pay a tariff to continue importing Asian component parts, or move the higher-wage component manufacturing directly into the U.S.

Obviously, Toyota chose the latter. They made the best decision for their financial plan; and the right decision for the U.S.   This outcome is exactly how tariff and countervailing duty applications are supposed to work to protect U.S. workers and manufacturing.

With the increased Steel and Aluminum manufacturing coming on-line, also a result of well-placed countervailing duties, the raw material for the Toyota component group is now available in the U.S. to make the parts 100% Made in the USA.

How’d ya like them apples.

Oddly enough we predicted these moves in August 2018 right after we learned of the USMCA details.  At the 30,000 ft level, the USMCA deal positioned Mexico and Canada to retain the current multinational investments, but slowly work through a process to withdraw any advanced manufacturing investment. Through a series of sector-by-sector standards on origination the USMCA deal puts the decision-making on the companies while simultaneously closing the fatal NAFTA loophole.

The USMCA agreement makes an economic manufacturing partnership between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.  For assembly products like Autos third party component providers will have to produce the actual parts and origination material within North America.

U.S.T.R. Lighthizer put the details forward:  ♦The NAFTA Loophole closure is explained in Summary Form HERE; with emphasis on the Auto-Sector.  The key is a 75% part origination level for auto-assembly; and a 40-45% level for parts with a minimum $16/hr wage rate.  The final auto-sector source-origination rate (75%) was higher than anyone thought possible during the lengthy negotiations.

Keep in mind Toyota is not the first Auto manufacturer to respond with increased U.S. investment.  Prior to the USMCA German auto-maker BMW began building a $2 billion assembly plant in Mexico.  Under the old NAFTA plan most of BMW’s core parts were coming from the EU (steel/aluminum casting components, engines, transmissions etc.) and/or Asia (electronics, upholstery etc).

However, under the USMCA the Mexico BMW assembly plant has to source 75% of the total component parts from the U.S, Canada and Mexico; with 45% of those parts from facilities paying $16/hr.

The result was BMW needing to quickly modify their supply chain, build auto parts in the U.S. and Mexico, or they would end up paying a tariff on the assembled final product.

Like Toyota, BMW made the financial decision to open a new engine and transmission manufacturing plant in South Carolina…. exactly as Trump and Lighthizer planned.

And don’t forget Fiat Chrysler made a similar announcement in February: “The automaker says it will hire 6,500 workers and invest $4.5 billion by adding a new assembly plant in Detroit and boosting production at five existing factories.” (more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Canada, Decepticons, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2020, energy, European Union, Legislation, media bias, Mexico, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, USA, USMCA. Bookmark the permalink.

42 Responses to USMCA Consequences – Toyota Increases U.S. Investment to $13 Billion, Expands Component Manufacturing in AL, KY, MO, TN, and WV…

  1. Linus in W.PA. says:
    March 14, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Coming at you like a freight train rolling!!!!!!!!!!

    TRUMP 2020!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. Damon Senior says:
    March 14, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Excellent!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. USTerminator says:
    March 14, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Now make all electronics with 75% US origin. That would solve the trade deficit problem

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • John Good says:
      March 14, 2019 at 9:11 pm

      I recently read an article on Chinese Gov’t was probably spying & stealing US Technology thru Chinese Made power bars, extension cords, electrical outlet components, etc.
      Think about it, it would be so easy to give Chinese Hackers access to all our computers, servers, etc.
      This has caused enough of a concern here, that the article stated that we should be manufacturing our OWN components like these.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  4. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    March 14, 2019 at 8:34 pm

    Let’s hear how loudly the Dems will criticize this. Ah, that’s right we will not notice them. They don’t have to comment because we’ll be spending our time listening to the Dirty Dozen treacherous so-called Republican Senators bloviating on how they “stopped Trump” for the good of the Constitution….the bastards.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Bill says:
    March 14, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    Winnamins and more Winnamins, just can’t OD on them.
    I think Donald has shed the looser limp the last guy left us saddled with.

    MAGA and KAGA

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. The Boss says:
    March 14, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    How many of those states enjoying new investment have Decpticon senators and congressmen? And how many of them see the leverage coming?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Jack Dempsey says:
    March 14, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    This is the rare instance where Trump does not take enough credit for real progress.
    Mr. President, more self-promotion, please.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. John Good says:
    March 14, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    As a Canadian, I hate to say this, but I hoped that Justin Trudeau would fail after he was “elected” & it looks like my “gut instinct” was right again!
    Remember the “leftist loon heads exploding” after Rush Limbaugh commented that ” I hope he fails” after O’Bama “won” the 08′ Election?
    Looks like Canada did not learn anything from O’Bama, except how to steal an election!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Greg1 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Previously the RAV4 was made in Canada. They imported a lot to the US. The Canadian vehicles will still be made there, however, Justin from Canada never anticipated that he would lose more of the jobs in his country to that pesky President Trump because Trump knows how to bring jobs HERE.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. jjs says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    Isn’t the Green New Deal going to get rid of the industrialized world? So at this point what difference does it make? Utopia is just around the corner.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      March 14, 2019 at 9:25 pm

      We’ve got 12 years – 12 years, I tells ya! Beta was stumping right up there with the lipstick moron spouting this crap today. Unbelievable.

      Like

      Reply
  12. lansdalechip says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    I’ve got $20.00 says I know what WON’T be the headline on Friday’s New York Times.
    Shame that. Smart folks need to know what’s really going on with our economy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. kiskiminetas says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    DC leeches will be banging their heads against the walls because of this and the border wall continues to be built. That is win-win for all of us.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. WSB says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Rachel is a happy camper in that Toyotaphoto!

    Funny, how Kentucky is such a large recipient of Toyota’s business investment, yet Turtle treats our President with disdain.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. CountryDoc says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    I am still waiting for him to attack the medical/industrial complex. He is making great strides with the new world order/uniparty/globalists, and bringing the bacon home to the US. When he turns his attention to the medical industrial complex, that is going to hit US healthcare companies the hardest. But it must be done

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Bendix says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Not to be a downer, but I hope there are no plans for Muslim-dumping in the places where these plants are located.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. climate religion atheist says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    This is going to make good campaign material for the 2020 Trump Express! What do any of the Demonrats losers have to compare to this?
    Perhaps Trump can leverage this Into an AFL-CIO endorsement? That would stun the demonrats!

    Like

    Reply
  18. mr.piddles says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    $16/hr minimum wage? Crazy Bernie and Pocahontas should be 100% on board. *spit take emoji*

    Like

    Reply
  19. mr.piddles says:
    March 14, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    “Oddly enough we predicted these moves in August 2018”

    Once again. Thank you for keeping us so acutely informed and educated on these important matters! ;^).

    Gotta celebrate. #MagicWandEpicFail

    Like

    Reply
  20. eyeofthestorm (@outforbeer) says:
    March 14, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    Sound like Mexico and US were major winners in the USMCA and Canada was the loser

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s