Fiat Chrysler Announces $4.5 Billion Manufacturing Investment, Adding 6,500 Jobs…

There’s a considerable backstory {Go Deep} to the announcement today where Fiat Chrysler will be investing $4.5 billion in new manufacturing, and 6,500 additional jobs.
Fiat Chrysler’s Mike Manley watched legendary CEO Sergio Marchionne dealing with President Trump in 2017 during two sets of meetings with key auto leaders. POTUS and titan Marchionne got along great; both old school deal-makers. There was a lot of respect between the two leaders. There’s no doubt Mike Manley took heed of Sergio Marchionne’s approach when he took over as CEO of Fiat Chrysler in 2018.
(Via CNBC) […] The automaker says it will hire 6,500 workers and invest $4.5 billion by adding a new assembly plant in Detroit and boosting production at five existing factories.
CEO Mike Manley said expanding in Detroit is a logical decision given the company’s facilities in the area and the desire to produce Jeeps in the U.S. “We’re an American brand. We’re proud of that within the Jeep brand,” he said in a statement.
Executives have made it clear for months that the company would be expanding Jeep production, including converting an idled engine plant in Detroit into a full-time final assembly plant.
Fiat Chrysler will spend $1.6 billion converting the Mack Avenue Engine Complex into the final assembly plant for next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee and an all-new three-row, full-size Jeep SUV. The move will create 3,850 new jobs.
The company will also be adding production of two all-new Jeep models, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, two models Manley believes will help fill a hole in the brand’s portfolio when it comes to large SUVs. While most of the models will be sold in the U.S., Manley is looking at the production from a global viewpoint.
“All of these vehicles will be opened up for our export markets,” he said. (read more)
There’s a massive shifting of manufacturing in the auto-industry taking place, and President Donald Trump is at the center of it. The USMCA trade agreement is the newly constructed Trump fulcrum underneath the structure of all auto manufacturing. POTUS Trump has shifted the location of this fulcrum through auto-tariffs; and the final determinations therein are still ongoing.
At the end of last year POTUS invited the EU auto executives to the White House. No doubt Trump, the executive businessman, was seeking to understand their position on how the EU crew will comply with a 75% USMCA rule of origin…. and feel-them-out over what leverage he could apply (tariff threshold) to enhance their manufacturing relocation decision.
With a current tariff at 2.5% the EU won’t move anything just pay the duty; however at 10% or higher the EU manufacturers might move engine building or transmission building to North America etc to get inside the rules of origin threshold.
Throughout all of 2018 President Trump was exploring the Mercedes, VW and BMW perspectives while Angela Merkel was gnashing her teeth.
President/Businessman Trump has been diligently working through a process to establish high-wage U.S. manufacturing workers. From day one the president has been in apex predator mode. The combination of USMCA rules and tariff possibilities are like blood in the water surrounding: Dr. Dieter Zetsche (Mercedes), Dr. Herbert Diess (VW), and Dr. Nicholas Peter (BMW); while Trump simply asked questions.
Mike Manley the new CEO and steward of Fiat Chrysler wants nothing to do with a scenario where President Trump becomes adverse to his corporate objectives. Manley ain’t about to get in the water with an apex business predator as president. He knows the value in keeping U.S. economic policy aligned with his corporate interests.
Meanwhile, consumer confidence surged in February; bouncing back for the first time in four months. A sign that Americans have worked through the consistent media nay-saying, and shrugged off the government shutdown doomsday predictions and worries about a so-called media fabricated ‘recession‘.
The consumer confidence index exceeded all expectations climbing to 131.4 this month from a revised 121.7 in January, the Conference Board said Tuesday.
I saw Tom Donahue come out with a message in strong support of USMCA.
About fell out of my chair.
Are you sure it was him and not his ghost?😀😀😀
That’s enough of a red flag to warrant a thorough reading of the agreement to find out how it benefits the Globalists. Is there any neutral third party who has studied the agreement and summarized every part of it?
I’ve read comments somewhere (cannot recall where) that USMCA contains NAFTA language that’s unchanged and just as bad for us as was NAFTA itself. No details were in the comment though so it could have been inaccurate information.
That’s golden right there
“…the greatest country on Earth, blessed by God.”
Even though we are fast tracking ‘post birth abortions? Why would God bless such a nation?
Because only a handful of delong possesed people want that and the majority don’t. God would have saved Sodom if 10 righteous people would have lived there. For sure there are more than 10 among 350+ millions in US.
Demon not delong 🙄🙄🙄
I have long held out such a hope that God would save America……..for the same reasons.
I think God has always had our Nation in the palm of his hand. I believe it is not us, but the Democrats who have been weighed and found wanting.
I wrote this comment in reply to President Trump’s tweet about the Democrats vote against protecting new born babies and I am so proud of it.
Yes it will be remembered as – ONE – of the most shocking votes in history. But here is – THE – most shocking vote in History!
“Democrats Thrice Deny ‘God’ A Place In The Platform – Then ‘Boo’ When Chairman Declares Motion Passed”
In fact, they were so busy BOOING that they never noticed the finger writing on the wall:
Mene, Mene, Tekel, Parsin
“This is the interpretation: Mene, God has numbered the days of your kingdom and brought it to an end; Tekel, you have been weighed in the balances and found wanting.”
And the final word: “PARSIN” which means your kingdom will be given to the DEPOLRABLES
Here are the two videos that still bring tears to my eyes:
In Michigan!
#Winning.
This is awesome. I live in MI. What Mary “22M” Barra, CEO of GM, did is criminal. And here is Mike Manley expanding while idiot stock buy back queen Mary collapses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did not Jeep recently come out with a stunningly beautiful and patriotic commercial recently? Maybe I saw it on YouTube and possibly during the super bowl. Really was something to behold!
Auto assembly jobs, the guys assembling cars on the line, have a multiplier of 11. So if this is, say, 6,000 new assembly line jobs, that means a real increase of 60,000 new jobs overall, spread around. I have actually seen this multiplier for auto assembly jobs estimated as high as 15, so 11 is probably conservative.
Well done, Mr. President.
https://www.rollcall.com/news/-239680-1.html
But…will Detroit remember this and vote for OVSGPDJT in 2020? Will the auto unions remember and give credit to our POTUS for the auto industry in MI surviving? Who in Detroit is giving credit and singing the praises of this administration?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps rallies will be in Detroit’s near future.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
UAW leadership — hell no.
UAW membership — you betcha
Hmm, which group is larger?
LikeLiked by 2 people
GMTA. Yours displayed after I posted mine.
The rank and file like POTUS. The leadership follow their puppet masters.
That’s a big deal. Good for the country, really good for Detroit.
I hope the people about to get good paying jobs appreciate what Trump did in helping this happen. Union leaders will have no choice but to be happy about the jobs, but will sure be annoyed about giving Trump any credit. The people on the line might school them on it.
Imagine if union leaders found themselves in a position of supporting President Trump. I can’t, but I hope it happens.
I’m glad this is happening for those about to get jobs, by the Grace of God.
MOPAR:
My Old Plymouth Ain’t Runnin’.
But my new Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep are!
LikeLiked by 1 person
CharterOakie, that’s because your MOPAR was Found On the Road Dead! lol Are you still trying to drive your other old car? You know, your F’ing Old Rebuilt Dodge? lol
I’m still driving my ‘Steady-Breaker…’
My very first car was a 74′ Plymouth Duster…..3 on the Tree. I loved her 🙂
Wow! Look at that nice looking blonde lady wearing the pearl necklace riveting the SUV! Talk about taking pride in your work and appearance! Hot American Woman!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alligator Gar, I’m wondering if that photo may have been staged. They aren’t supposed to wear jewelry, watches or necklaces while on the line. It’s to keep them from getting snagged on something, or in the case of the rings, to prevents their fingers from getting caught on equipment and also to prevent them from getting burned should a ring touch something electrical on the vehicle. 12 Volts may not sound like much, but it’s the AMPS that cause harm and burn a finger clear off.
Side note: Workers in the paint department are only allowed to use a roll on or gel type of deodorant. The stick deodorant, usually white in appearance and flakes was prohibited some years back because the deodorant flakes were landing on the vehicles, before or during painting, and causing imperfections in the paint that was getting rather costly.
I’d think you’d have to be an autoworker to know some of this. Particularly about the deodorant in paint. I was told this by some friends in paint many years ago. I’m an autoworker, too. Hope you’re not crippled up from it. Depending on where you work, it’s surprising how injuries can add up over time.
“We don’ need no steenking jobs!” Nanny Pelosi and every Dem in government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What would they do if Amazon announced they’re moving to Detroit?
We need to impeach this guy ASAP! – MSM, Democraps
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes they are – and McConnell, Romney, Murkowski, and the rest of the make-believe Republican Senators will be with the House all the way. They are foaming at the mouth for a trial in the Senate. I believe PDJT’s only hope is AG Barr.
“… and worries about a so-called media fabricated ‘recession‘.” I think we can be certain that this drumbeat will start up loud and strong this next winter or at latest, a year from now. I believe the media talked us into the meltdown of ’08 and when one considers the fact that an economy is really nothing more than the hopes, fears, plans and decisions of hundreds of millions of decision makers, guarding against the doomsday fabrication is a crucial job.
And the President will have his wolverines out and about conveying their economic optimism with real numbers. Recession? Bite me.
President needs to keep tweeting that the MSM is no good at math.
There goes POTUS waving that magic wand again:
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, Chevrolet closes down 5 factories and in comes Chrysler and opens up another and expands others! Good. Not enough to off-set the jobs lost due to Chevrolet’s globalism ambitions, but enough to make a difference. So screw Chevrolet and go Chrysler! And especially their notes about Jeep being a popular brand (I drive a REAL Jeep, but seeing new SUV styles or Cherokee thingies being assembled is a good thing, no doubt about it).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Luke, we know a bit about the Chrysler brands, and I have driven many, as a result of a casual retirement job I have.
I cannot speak about reliability as my rides are always new units. However the branding and street appeal is excellent. As I get many “ looks” and compliments as I move these units.
The SRT model Jeep Grand Cherokee is a treat to drive. The Eco Diesel truck gets incredible gas mileage and of course the Cummins Diesel is a famous workhorse for the bigger trucks, and the 5.7 Hemi seems to be very popular.
Maybe I am going on too long but the “HellCat” offers an amazing freeway ride.
Good for Michigan, its auto workers and PDJT
God bless PDJT
So glad I recently bought a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Europe has exchanged an existing 10 percent tariff on Japanese cars for a promised reduction of Japanese tariffs on European food products. With all the wheeling and deling going on, you can bet that president Trump will come out on top, if only because of the importance and size of the US economy. The question is only how much he will gain. Yet, beyond the reasonable optimum there may be a lot to loose…
-dealing
