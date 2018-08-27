Preliminary Details of U.S./Mexico Trade Deal…

In direct relationship to the checkbook policy that impacts middle-class Americans the U.S./Mexico trade deal is the biggest win so far in Trump’s presidency. There are such massive ramifications it could take days for anyone to comprehend how the granular details have such massive downstream consequences. The deal is incredibly complex.
At the 30,000 ft level, the deal positions Mexico to retain their current multinational investments, and through a series of sector-by-sector standards on origination the deal simultaneously closes the fatal NAFTA loophole. The agreement makes an economic manufacturing partnership between the U.S. and Mexico; and for assembly products third parties will have to produce parts and origination material within the U.S. and Mexico.
U.S.T.R. Lighthizer has put some details forward:
♦The NAFTA Loophole closure is explained in Summary Form HERE; with emphasis on the Auto-Sector. The key is a 75% part origination level for auto-assembly; and a 40-45% level for parts with a minimum $16/hr wage rate. The source-origination rate (75%) is even higher than all previously forecast negotiation results.
Example of downstream consequences/benefits: German auto-maker BMW recently built a $2 billion assembly plant in Mexico (almost complete). Most of their core parts were coming from the EU (steel/aluminum casting components) and/or Asia (electronics). Now the assembly plant will have to source 75% of the auto-parts from the U.S. and Mexico, with 45% of those parts from facilities paying $16/hr. Result: BMW will need to modify their supply chain and build auto parts in the U.S. and Mexico.
♦Agriculture is another important sector, explained in Summary Form HERE. CTH needs to dig into the details on this sector. Overall it appears Mexico has agreed to a common set of food manufacturing safety standards. Additionally the removal of any/all subsidies in agricultural trade between the U.S. and Mexico. There’s more, a lot more, but it will require some analysis akin to separating grains of sand with a toothpick.
♦U.S.T.R. Lighthizer also provides a Summary Fact Sheet HERE with a broad high-level review of the agreement principles.
- New “rules of origin” requirements to incentivize billions a year in vehicle and automobile parts production in the United States, supporting high-wage jobs.
- The strongest, fully enforceable labor standards of any trade agreement.
- New commitments to reduce trade-distorting policies for agricultural goods.
- Improvements enabling food and agriculture to trade more fairly.
- Strong and effective intellectual property protections.
- The strongest disciplines on digital trade of any international agreement.
- The most robust transparency obligations of any United States trade agreement.
NOTE: #7 is a critical point, with a great deal of emphasis, given the complexity of the rules of origin now constructed to close the NAFTA loophole.
White House Fact Sheet Available HERE.
CTH will have a lot more on the specific details, but we wanted to get the links to the fact sheets out quickly. Because of the fundamentally flawed prior agreement, this new trade agreement has massive consequences far beyond what would normally be considered.
Not only is Asia, specifically China, impacted; but so too are the EU and other international trade partnerships. The critical point is that the U.S. and Mexico have agreed to partner in our approach toward the rest of the world. Outgoing globalist Mexican President Pena Nieto is not happy; incoming nationalist Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador is ultimately the winner.
Through the efforts of Robert Lighthizer (U.S.) and Jesus Seade (AMLO) the Trump administration has now closed one of the access routes into coveted U.S. market, exploited by multinational corporations and countries (using NAFTA). The Mexico route is secure, agreements are made, and now attention turns toward Canada.
Think about the BMW example above, the downstream ramifications within this agreement are massive. It is not coincidental that Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Germany coordinating the response. Now that a deal with Mexico has been reached, Canada has lost all prior leverage.
Remember, the U.S. and Mexico have agreed to “no protectionist tariffs/subsidies” in the agricultural sector. Canada protects its dairy sector with massive protectionist tariffs and subsidies. It is doubtful Trudeau and Chrystia can retreat from their construct.
Therefore:
“I think with Canada, frankly, the easiest we can do is to tariff their cars coming in. It’s a tremendous amount of money and it’s a very simple negotiation. It could end in one day and we take in a lot of money the following day,” Trump said.
Canada responded:
Canada responded with a statement Friday night, saying: “Our focus is unchanged. We’ll keep standing up for Canadian interests as we work toward a modernized trilateral NAFTA agreement.” (link)
This will likely be the outcome. Like it or not, Canada gets to continue protecting dairy sector and gives up its auto-manufacturing sector as a consequence.
Freeland is expected to arrive in the U.S. tomorrow….
It is incomprehensible to me, Sundance, how you can get this information and in five seconds or minutes (not much more) you understand the gist of it and translate it to us of [much] more modest economic understanding.
Thank you.
It is a good day to be alive.
You have been working so so hard on this for a long time Sundance. This must be a great day for you. I hope there is more to come.
What I find incomprehensible every time I see that Canadian woman strutting down the street in that PURPLE skin tight dress is why nobody in her circle stopped her before she stepped outside! Isn’t she a big deal up there? /s/
SD University is by far the best place to get an education!
President AMLO is the greatest gift that could have happened for our President and our country. The majority of those that voted for him were everyday Mexicans trying to make ends meat. They were sick and tired of the Elites making all the money while they have to live a life of poverty.
The deal SD shared above is going to benefit BIGLY the everyday Mexican. This paragraph is what is being celebrated today throughout Mexico:
Now the assembly plant will have to source 75% of the auto-parts from the U.S. and Mexico, with 45% of those parts from facilities paying $16/hr. Result: BMW will need to modify their supply chain and build auto parts in the U.S. and Mexico.
This will have major ramifications throughout their country. This will cause wages to rise in every other sector. Mexicans that have been thrown to the side for years will be the ones that benefit greatly.
Mexico will also have an opportunity to build their manufacturing base without companies leaving. They will still be able to import into our country tariff free. BMW and others will not leave because of the access that remains to the US Economy.
AMLO and his folks are praying that Justin and Barnie give the middle finger to our President. The reason being is that our President within a week or so will put 25% tariffs on all cars, trucks and parts imported from Canada. The auto sector in Canada will get the hell out of dodge as quickly as possible. They will build or expand factories in our country but more importantly for Mexico, they will expand factories that they have there.
Ezra Levant understands well what this means for Canada. Here are some of his recent tweets:
Thank you, fle, not always as optimist as you am I, but today it is a day to be merry.
Also the TIMING is exceptional – getting that stinky McCain off the first page of the Fake Media.
Trump just won reelection, if he hadn’t had it before. Every union rank and file in the country will now vote for him. What’s more, it will be ever more abundantly clear that their corrupt Dem-kissing bosses have been serving them very poorly, even for decades. Trump certainly has been the disrupter `par excellence`, or as some have termed it, and I agree, God’s chaos candidate.
I hope you are right. The union leaders need to step up now and tell the workers how favorable these action are for their ranks and Americans period!
Hell, POTUS could possibly win an election in Mexico given that he’s likely to become a working class hero to Mexicans who earn $8.00/hour in auto assembly plants and $4.00/hour in parts plants.
Maybe President Trump should have said that the world will pay for that wall?
Trudeau is up for election next year. If Toyota, Ford, GM and Chrysler all start announcing layoffs in Ontario he is done.
LikeLiked by 10 people
This is a win for my now deceased dad who lost everything when nafta and the Clintons and the Bushes seriously damaged the CA economy. He would be giving them the middle finger salute and cheering on POTUS right now. And maybe he is.
“Like it or not, Canada gets to continue protecting dairy sector and gives up its auto-manufacturing sector as a consequence.”
So they get to keep overtaxing a few gallons of milk and lose billions in the car industry.
Oh well. It works for me.
Thank you Justine. Thank you Chrystia.
May God bless you and keep you at the helm of Canada for many decades to come.
At first glance this looks better than I thought it would.
It is.
Sundance thank you for everything you do, I think the Dow will hit 27,000 by the weeks end.
as much as i love the real benefits of this agreement , i really love the punch in the face this lands on Canadas leadership.. unfortunately for them they are run by Earth First/canada last politicos
I’m very glad for your analysis on this today. Has Trump triggered the exit of NAFTA or just queued this up? I’m not sure if you saw Senator Patrick Leahy’s silly posturing today. He claimed that this deal wouldn’t pass the senate w/o Canada which of course I thought was ludicrous. Because if Trump triggers the exit of NAFTA, there isn’t much the senate can do about it. They can pass this bilateral deal or they can have nothing. Thoughts?
Buried deeeeep within the fine print is a clause mandating that for every Mexican-built car coming into the U.S. THREE illegal Mexicans have to be tossed OUT of the U.S.
The Canadian Cows win. 🙂
I can see how this moniker would apply to Justine, but Chrystia – fair is fair – is more butch than that.
Chrystia is BULL personified.
Chrystia Freeland has a higher testosterone count than Justine Sparklesocks … and both of them combined have a lower IQ than Sundance.
Chrystia = Hysteria. She is now or soon to be hysterical over being blindsided again!
Let’s get the wall up, and tax any funds sent by illegals to Mexico at 100% (and anywhere else).
The signature ink isn’t even dry on the agreement, and you want to go after Mexico. Let the deal settle down first. Patience.
Wall funding will probably have to be taken from the Military budget or petty cash from the DHS.
Actually, the wall is easily paid for by all the money that will be flowing in as a result of this trade deal.
And again Sundance has masterfully explained what is complicated business and difficult to follow/understand for many of us. Not saying we’re stupid, just not highly knowledgeable of the ins and outs, so to speak.
THANK YOU Sundance! 👍🏽👍🏽🙂 I have learned a great deal from you.
(Caps for emphasis, not yelling)
MAGA!!!
God has blessed us with an incredible leader at the right time.
Can’t wait to learn more about the details…. so I know where to invest a few bucks
I have absolutely zero idea about the minutia of trade deals. But I have something important, that most of us here also do: we trusted Trump to make the absolutely best deal for working Americans, for the forgotten men.
As the details come out and people like Sundance explain them, but even more importantly, as we see it actualize into reality before our eyes, I predict we will not be able to contain our pride for the Greatest President Of All Time, short of perhaps Washington or Lincoln.
We will see the very reality of our country change. This is one of the greatest times to be alive as Americans, and we were perhaps 100,000 votes away from a starkly different timeline, where all our freedoms disappeared, tyranny rose, and America was destroyed.
Divine Providence.
God bless U.S.T.R. Lighthizer and our VSGPDJT for appointing him. He also has our President’s amazing work ethic it seems 🙂 He is up there with Pompeo, Ross and Mulvaney.
Will this agreement have to pass through Congress? Having been a reader of this site since just prior to the MOAE (mother of all elections) I’ve read that many of the tariffs and bilateral trade agreements can be implemented by executive order because they are not treaties. Is this a treaty? Is this a modification of the existing NAFTA agreement (is that a treaty? I believe Congress approved that) Can a treaty be modified by executive order or must the modifications go through Congress? I agree it’s a huge win, but if the unthinkable happens and the House flips, where does this put the US-MEXICO Agreement? Thanks in advance
Good, thoughtful questions.
Sundance, educate us. Thank you.
This is just my thought:
NAFTA is a Treaty.
It was ratified by Congress.
This is a renegotiation.
It is still NAFTA but, with different terms.
So, it doesn’t have to be ratified again by Congress.
I think that this is what the Senate does with Bills passes by the House.
They take the bill, gut it, and pass their new content without changing the name.
So, it doesn’t have to go back to the House.
I hope you’re right on most of what you say, but I’m nearly certain the Senate can’t modify bills then implement what they want. The House’s function is to create a bill, send it to the Senate for approval then to the President for signature. All the skullduggery in the Senate with modifications/pork barrel spending then has to go back to the House for approval then the single bill/treaty having been approved by both chambers goes to the President. In reading others’ posts and the other thread on CTH it looks like the timeframe will allow THIS Congress to ratify this agreement which is as otheare note absolutely key.
I believe it was posted on this site, but with rino ryan getting fast track trhough congress so failbama could destroy what is left of our middle class (thorugh TPP) Trump has the tool in hand. Congress can only up or down it, no filibusterer, no amendments.
MY EYES!!!!!!!!!
Even with them closed I STILL SEE PURPLLLLLE!!!!
A very purple potato sack 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Death to the Icicleheads!!!
At this rate, we might not need a southern border wall, but a northern one.
One NAFTA backdoor closed…another to go.
Justin will have to negotiate quickly to prevent an exodus of auto makers and to have a shot at re-election.
Our President is a much more forgiving man than people give him credit for (TOO forgiving, and I mean that literally, I REALLY wish he were more feared than he is), but Trudeau would look better to me as a *political* corpse than anywhere close to any lever of power.
This “man” (?) is a complete disgrace, a menace not so much to the U. S. as to his (?) own country.
I agree with Sundance especially his last point. As bizzaro as it sounds, I think it’s entirely possible that Canadastan picks cheese 🧀 over cars and heavy industry.
Shhhh . . . please don’t explain to them.
Robert Lighthizer is an absolute non-stop killer genius just like our President! What Great, Great Men. We are so blessed.
Will be there any serious problems with ratification? I know President Trump wants it to be a Treaty so it would be real hard to dismantle, unlike NAFTA.
And somehow, Canada thinks it can afford the 1,000,000 immigrants it plans to import over the next 3 years. What a mess.
Im waiting to hear the correlation of trucking, border control, and the specific agricultural section(multinationals control ending?). The summary is at least a quick guide to the deal.
Has China said anything yet?
Leahy has already said the Senate won’t pass it without Canada. Well, he might vote against it, but there will be plenty of Dem senators who will not be able to oppose it. And with new $16/hour jobs sprouting out of the ground in Mexico, a lot of issues like illegal immigration into the US from Mexico will resolve themselves. Mexico will want a wall on Mexico’s southern border to keep others out of Mexico. Hah! The question will quickly become “if Mexico is happy with this deal, what’s Canada’s problem? Why won’t they just sign on?” Let them try to explain that.
Correct me if I am wrong but won’t this deal also help Mexico to grow their economy and auto parts & assembly business and won’t that help a little on the illegal immigration front where maybe more Central American and Mexican immigrants might venture to and stay in Mexico vs coming across the border illegally if their economy is stronger?
So a double win?
So this is the difference in negotiating a trade deal. On the one hand we have someone with the American people’s best interests, America First,foremost in mind. On the other that of the Chamber of Commerce lobbyists with the globalists desires the primary concern.
Well America, who do you want looking out for your wallet?
