AG William Barr Meets AG Advisory Committee, Chairman Richard Moore and Vice-Chair John Huber…

The U.S. Attorney General’s Advisory Committee (AGAC) was created in 1973 and reports to the Attorney General through the Deputy Attorney General. The AGAC represents the U.S. Attorneys and provides advice and counsel to the Attorney General on matters of policy, procedure, and management impacting the Offices of the U.S. Attorneys.
The purpose of the AGAC is to ensure consistent interpretation and application of the Attorney General’s priority throughout the broad U.S. justice system. [28 CFR § 0.10]
As much as possible pay attention to the dates and names (highlighted) as they each play an important role in understanding what has taken place in the past two years.
- On February 8th, 2017, the Senate confirmed Alabama Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General.
- On November 13th, 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed the first nine U.S. Attorney’s to serve on his Attorney General’s Advisory Committee (AGAC).
- NOTE: Why AG Sessions waited nine months to appoint his Advisory Committee members is unknown.
Those November 2017 appointments included: U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama Richard Moore; U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah John W. Huber; U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jessie K. Liu; U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio Justin E. Herdman; U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Robert Higdon; U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Trent Shores; U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Joshua Minkler; U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeff Jensen; and Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska Bryan Schroder.
AG Jeff Sessions appointed Richard Moore (Alabama) as Chairman of the AGAC, and John W Huber (Utah) as Vice-Chairman.
“I am pleased to announce the first members of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee under this administration. These U.S. Attorneys will play an important role in carrying out the Department of Justice’s mission to reduce violent crime, combat transnational criminal organizations, secure our southern border, end the devastating opioid crisis, and return to the rule of law,” said Attorney General Sessions
Four months later, on March 12th, 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the appointment of six additional U.S. Attorneys to serve two-year terms on the AGAC, joining the nine members previously selected on November 13, 2017.
The six additional members were:
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox; U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard P. Donoghue; U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Louis V. Franklin, Sr.; U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John R. Lausch, Jr.; U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Andrew E. Lelling; and U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss. (link)
[Many of you may remember John Lausch was also the AGAC member who Jeff Sessions instructed in April 2018 to act as the facilitator for congressional document demands.]
Sidenote: Three of these AG Advisory Committee members would later play a role in the DOJ issues surrounding potential misconduct, and FISA-gate/Spygate:
♦John Huber was instructed by Jeff Sessions (November 22nd, 2017) to review congressional concerns about DOJ and FBI bias surrounding Hillary Clinton -vs- Donald Trump (election 2016), coordinate with IG Michael Horowitz, and respond with recommendations (if any). [Full stop]
♦John Lausch was instructed by Sessions (April 8th, 2018) to facilitate document delivery to congressional oversight. [That didn’t work out; likely due to Mueller probe control and a combination of departmental embarrassment.]
♦Jessie K. Liu, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, was assigned the criminal referral of fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (April 19, 2018); and was in charge of the impaneled grand jury (Approx. July 2018); [8 months ago]
-
-
- Ms. Liu would also have been a decision-maker in the arrest of Senate Intelligence Committee Security Director, James Wolfe: grand jury (May 3rd 2018); indictment (June 7th 2018), non-prosecution, plea deal, and eventual sentence (December 20th 2018).
-
Likely selected by Attorney General Barr, Ms. Liu is soon going to be promoted, if confirmed, to be the Associate Attorney General; the Justice Department’s No. 3 top official [replacing Rachael Brand].
Hopefully now you can see additional context for why Jeff Sessions requested administrative assistance specifically from John Huber & John Lausch as it pertained to growing congressional demands of the AG. Both are on the AG Advisory Committee.
Given the distance from the original McCabe grand jury investigation (8 months); and accepting the current high-profile book tour by Andrew McCabe; and considering Ms. Liu is soon to exit as U.S. Attorney for DC; it would appear legal issues around McCabe are no longer looming. However, McCabe’s lawsuit against the DOJ is still ongoing.
Though I would be remiss in not pointing out the leak of a grand jury looking into the criminal McCabe referral (based on lies to the OIG) might make a great cover story for an ongoing review of McCabe’s involvement in constructing the FISA fraud. {fingers-crossed}
♦ Early in the morning on March 7th, 2019, the U.S. DOJ announced a sweeping operation against multiple entities surrounding “elder abuse”. More than 260 indictments (link). A few hours later AG William Barr held a press conference (link). Shortly after the press conference Barr met with victims (link); and mid-afternoon, after meeting with victims, AG Barr met with key tech industry leadership to discuss what they could do to help the DOJ combat “elder abuse” (link).
All of that is the basic background and context for THIS event which took place late in the afternoon on the same day, March 7th, 2019:
Pictured: On March 7th, 2019, newly confirmed Attorney General William Barr meets with the aforementioned Attorney General’s Advisory Committee (AGAC). Note AGAC Chairman Richard Moore standing to the left (two hands on chair), as Mr. Barr meets his AGAC Vice-Chairman John Huber.
Late in the afternoon AG William Barr held the first meeting with the AG Advisory Committee. Much speculation is being made around this meeting. Some have projected a great deal more meaning into this picture than actually exists.
The March 7th meeting was simply the introductory session of the fifteen AGAC members to Attorney General William Barr. U.S. Attorney John Huber was present for the meeting as Vice-Chairman of the AGAC, nothing more. Anything beyond that is wild speculation.
Within this meeting, AG Barr is able to meet the Advisory Committee members, assess their skills and competence and lay out his vision for the U.S DOJ under his tenure. Nothing more purposeful than an assembly of the AGAC should be read into this meeting.
Despite CTH being the first to discover the existence of a U.S. Attorney back in February 2018 working with/advising Horowitz; and confirming that discovery in March 2018 before it was publicly admitted; CTH can find absolutely no evidence that John Huber remained attached to any of the investigative outcomes from the OIG reports.
The absence of evidence is not necessarily evidence of absence, but Paul Sperry also did a lot of interviews looking for evidence that Huber was active and supporting the OIG effort. Sperry came away with the same conclusions [read here]. Exactly the opposite is visible, and current witnesses within the IG FISA review have not been interviewed by any U.S. Attorney.
It would appear that after the IG narrowed his investigative field to only the remaining FISA-investigation, there was no longer a direct need for U.S. Attorney Huber and he departed along with U.S. Attorney John Lausch.
Now, keeping the above dates in mind; and sticking to facts without supposition; here’s a factual timeline that tells a story and might help make sense of what’s going on:
♦On January 12th, 2017, the DOJ Office of Inspector General began investigating issues surrounding FBI policy breeches, media leaks, improper conduct by FBI officials and politicization by the FBI and DOJ (link) This initial investigation would result in two OIG reports (April ’18 – McCabe) and (June ’18 – Overall DOJ/FBI conduct)
♦On July 27th and September 26th, 2017, House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte was demanding Jeff Sessions revisit issues about potential DOJ and FBI corruption during the Obama administration.
♦On November 13th, 2017, AG Sessions responded to congress that the OIG was already looking into it; and he was going to appoint a ‘senior U.S. Attorney‘ to assist. (link) This AG response is the same day that AG Sessions announced his first nine AG Advisory Committee members, which included John Huber as Vice-Chair (link).
♦On November 22, 2017, Sessions’ chief-of-staff, Matt Whitaker, sends a formal request for administrative review to U.S. Attorney John Huber (link). Included in the request is the prior AG response to congress so that Huber can see what needs to be reviewed. (link)
♦On March 28th, 2018, IG Michael Horowitz expanded his oversight (link) and opened up a third investigation; this time into possible FISA abuse.
♦On March 29, 2018, again shortly after appointing more AGAC members (which included John Lausch), AG Sessions responds to more congressional inquiry (link) by citing the previous IG Horowitz review, now consisting of three investigations, and a John Huber assist (if needed). (link)
♦On April 13, 2018, the first Horowitz report was published (link). This report covered mostly the behavior of Andrew McCabe and was followed six days later with a criminal referral to the U.S. Attorney in Washington DC, Jessie Liu (link)
♦On June 14, 2018, the second Horowitz report was published (link). This report was much more involved and covered the totality of FBI and DOJ conduct and potential political bias throughout 2016. The report cited “poor judgement” by numerous officials, and poor internal behavior with FBI officials contacting media, but the OIG did not find “direct evidence” of political bias. There were no criminal referrals. (link)
That only leaves one OIG report remaining. The one covering potential FISA abuse:
QUESTION: If the DOJ Office of Inspector General found no intentional DOJ and FBI malfeasance in the June ’18 report covering the totality of the 2016 election; and no direct evidence of political bias within the decision-making of the officials being reviewed; what’s the likelihood of the same OIG finding malfeasance as it relates to DOJ/FBI *FISA activity* and the exact same people?
The extensive OIG election-period report found no DOJ/FBI misconduct (only some bad judgement). There were no criminal referrals. There were recommendations for internal improvement, which FBI Director Wray said the FBI would implement (link).
It’s important to note the Office of Inspector General FISA review/investigation of potential FISA abuses (opened March 28th, 2018) was launched three months prior to the “Election Activity” final report in June 14th 2018. There was obvious investigative overlap; however, the June report said “no evidence of intentional misconduct.”
The time frame covered by the “Election Activity” review (OIG report 2) and the “FISA Activity” review (OIG report 3) are the same. The topics are different (FISA being more specific), but the people under review and time-frame therein are identical.
If the OIG found no intentional corrupt activity in the June ’18 report (only bad judgement); no referrals were made; and time period and people are exactly the same; how can the OIG produce a post-facto FISA review report with substantively different conclusions? It seems unlikely.
However, that said, there is a narrow window of potential optimism for those seeking some measure of accountability inside report #3.
DOJ Official Bruce Ohr is likely still employed for the same reason the dispatch of Peter Strzok and James Baker was delayed prior to the finalization of IG report #2. The OIG and INSD (inspection division) can only reach those still inside the system.
On the narrow issue of how the DOJ and FBI assembled, handled and used the FISA application (and subsequent Title-1 surveillance warrant), against the Trump campaign and officials therein, Bruce Ohr is a key and central witness for the OIG (link).
Mr. Ohr has testified (transcript here) that he was interviewed by IG Horowitz about his role in assembling the information that was later used in gaining a FISA Title-1 surveillance warrant without following the Woods Procedure. [Note: Mr. Ohr was never interviewed by John Huber]
Unlike the previous OIG report #2 (Election-era Issues) if the OIG can find direct and intentional “gross misconduct” (by referencing traditional and historic FISA application assembly therein), toward those officials who participated in the FISA assembly, then it becomes possible the OIG report could potentially outline that the FISA application resulted in serious fourth amendment civil rights violations. And that perspective could be a narrow opening toward legal issues for DOJ and FBI officials who participated in assembling an *intentional* and fraudulently-based application to the FISA court.
Unfortunately, that approach is a very high bar for the OIG to reach. Again, the OIG would have to find “direct evidence” of “gross misconduct” resulting in civil rights violations. The defensive arguments by the corrupt group would be filled with legal justification(s) and internal process discussion. Lots of room for reasonable doubt.
Also unfortunate, any finding of “fourth amendment” FISA-abuse would be adverse to the interests of the larger U.S. intelligence apparatus and institutional participants who rely on the current use of the FISA process. Current officials would want to protect it.
I suspect the team of DOJ/FBI officials who abused the FISA court, and are now watching things unfold, are also relying upon the institutional necessity of the FISA process to protect themselves from too much scrutiny and sunlight.
An example of that unfortunate reality is found with HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes advocating for FISA reauthorization on January 11th, 2018 (link); right in the middle of the explosive revelations and discoveries of potential abuse.
As HPSCI Chairman, Devin Nunes knew back in 2017 the FISA process was abused for corrupt political intent. However, he also knows it is a critical component and tool for the U.S. intelligence system and national security. Currently Mr. Nunes is advocating for a much larger conversation about it before any further re-authorization.
Lastly, assuming Robert Mueller is not impeding the IG’s ability to interview witnesses and gather documents; I would anticipate hearing about the end of Horowitz’s FISA report sometime in April, likely with a media leak surrounding the first draft report being submitted to principles and stakeholders for feedback.
There’s a slight chance leaks about the content therein; or at least the timing thereof; might be part of Speaker Pelosi’s recent decision to drop the impeachment narrative.
One can only imagine the downstream political chaos if IG Horowitz started cracking open the doors to possible civil rights violations from Obama-era FISA abuse.
There may not be a great deal of legal accountability forthcoming, but there could be a considerable amount of political damage. Hopefully a looming documentary declassification will deliver a thunderous amount of sunlight in all directions.
We always knew criminal was unlikely. But civil damages have always been a distinct possibility
It’s important to remember, in two days (March 14th) we will get to see the testimony from Christopher Steele (Florida legal case -vs- Buzzfeed).
According to the judge, the transcript from Steele’s deposition will be released on Thursday March 14th.
There could be some very interesting evidence in that deposition.
if not appealed
Knowing that Appeals Court they would have already done that if they were going to.
Expecting the government to render accountability for itself is just silly wishful thinking. All internal prosecutions will be political as that is the only “justice” they’re capable of.
The court of public opinion is the only justice available, and given the indoctrinated population, justice will indeed be BLIND.
Transparency without accountability is too damaging to the country. They need to hang a few so the rest will fall in line. Figuratively speaking, of course.
what are the odds the same OIG finding wrongdoing?
Well, if anyone sees these come out, wake me please…
Enjoy your nap… Just like the IRS scandal, et al, the silver bracelets will remain unused.
Nothing to see here folks, move along.
Wow. Who would have imagined this was even possible?
In other words, all the speculation over the past 2+ years about eventual justice is resulting in a big fat nothingburger, and all the crooks will go in to bigger things. So much for swamp draining, “stealth Jeff,” and “undercover Huber” nonsense. Oh, and “Q.”
Yep
Called it months ago
Sad
The only consolation is that I have to assume PDJT is readily using the same FISA process against his own enemies and it must scare the crap out of them.
people just didnt understand what The Patriot Act did for government snoopers. Civil libertarians tried to wake people up to no avail. as Devin Nunes stated in his startling statements early on ..it all appears to have been done legally…
I remember an expression, about financial institutions that were supported,, something about too big to fail,,,, this could be a similar process,,, but it is too secret to expose… Narrow window, absolutely.
I give up. This is President Trump’s DOJ. The most egregious attempted coup in American history and every effin’ participant walks. I’m done.
Aaaaaaand THIS is the danger. THIS is the danger of letting this go on too long. The longer Trump holds his “Trump” card, the more corrosive the darkness becomes. Trump has a very real clock ticking. The people MUST have justice for what was done to us in Trump’s name or Trump himself will take his seat at the table of thieves. “Tick tock” has become an annoying phrase in the whole SpyGate affair, but in this narrow realm, it’s real.
LikeLiked by 5 people
However, if President Trump releases pieces, some or all of the redactions supporting this coup attempt he would necessarily need to dump evidence that would remove all reasonable doubt, no? The “we were so scared for the country about orange man bad, we stuck our necks out to save the Republic” thingy must be deflated.
“Unfortunately, that approach is a very high bar for the OIG to reach. Again, the OIG would have to find “direct evidence” of “gross misconduct” resulting in civil rights violations. The defensive arguments by the corrupt group would be filled with legal justification(s) and internal process discussion. Lots of room for reasonable doubt.”
So, which nuggets of evidence would remove reasonable doubt?
Let’s start a wish list:
Fusion GPS Bank records
NSA records showing when and who was chasing the ‘Michael Cohen’ search
Additional HAM operators communicating with Nellie Ohr
Links as to what year surveillance actually started on President Trump and family
Anyone else?
Pay outs/ bribes to msm. (Probably under same heading
as Fusion GPS bank records).
Tie in with Crowdstrike. Where no Russia existed, they
always seemed to have a way to find it.
Tick-ticks, bombshells, and booms are the mother’s milk of media whores both left and right. They say this crap to keep you watching and waiting. The media is putting arbitrary timelines on POTUS’ actions so just ignore it. Hannity is almost never watched in my home anymore for that reason and the too predictable guest lineup that’s almost as circular as Dobbs’.
They also each get a participation trophy and invites to annual reunions ,,,
Where ya goin’?
The fight is the fight.
Thanks for this article sundance, might help us understand “why” the recent 180 from the Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, Shumer etc. camp…
I immediately thought there was something sketchy about “…Speaker Pelosi’s recent decision to drop the impeachment narrative…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I knew something was going on when I saw the articles about the Dem slugs not wanting to impeach. Did not think we would ever see justice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: Trump is not here for justice. He’s here to “make a deal”. He’s a dealmaker. That’s his thing. That’s what he loves. That’s what he does best. He doesn’t fight wars and destroy enemies. He makes deals where everybody gets something in exchange. Looks like he made a deal here. It’s exactly what I’ve been expecting. There’ll be no swamp draining just deal making.
This is so depressing. Facts are so depressing. I hate facts. Well, I don’t, actually. I hate it when CTH lays them out logically, in linear fashion, leading inexorably to conclusions that depress me. This is very, very depressing. Depressed I am. I am a conservative, therefore I think, therefore I face facts, therefore I am capable of living in a fact-based world without wearing a p*ssy hat and screaming like a mental patient. This is my cross to bear. This is the cross all conservatives have to bear. Curses & drat. Blast. Blast you CTH. Grrrrrr…
LikeLiked by 3 people
This hurts as much as the death of a loved one. So much pain.
But unlike the death of a loved one, the Republic can be brought back to life.
And it will be done, as Ike & Tina Turner say in the opening to “Proud Mary,” “nice” or “rough.”
Me too. I am only waiting for PDJT to release all the malfeasance.
It is also possible, to those of us still in the half-full camp, that the letter that shall not be named is correct. And POTUS, Sessions, Barr, Whitaker, Huber, Horowitz and all other parties involved are just really good at concealing their activities. The evidence is ‘no leaks’. McCabe is not out of the woods yet. Be careful making negative assumptions as well as positive ones.
LikeLiked by 7 people
100%.
Just because something isn’t seen, does not mean it isn’t there.
I see no reason to doubt Trump.
He’s done more than anyone else so far, and he does not appear to be coasting yet!
P_R
ENJOY THE SHOW 😉
Don’t forget Stealth Mueller and company being all apart of “the plan”. You forgot them for some reason? /sarc
So no one goes to jail. Tapping Trumps wires was “justified”, and the beat goes on. Bad Judgement and rule bending have reached a point where nothing is against the law for Gov officials.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Imagine the chaos of the “cover up” you outline!
Facts are stubborn things….the deep state is a gangrenous carcass lying in the sun stinking up our nation. Can it be ignored? Requires us all to not know certain things.
The OIG was always a long-shot being bound by the 4 walls of the DOJ
keeping State, CIA, UK, FusionGPS, Steele etc….out of his reach
as well as, his exceedingly high bar of “burden of proof”.
Barr appointment of a Special Counsel is about the only way this ugliness has a chance to be revealed.
Another long-shot.
Wow!!! It really always was a two tier Justice system! If you’re not a government employee then you are definitely an enemy of the state!!!!!! Banana Republic stuff in the USA!
Agree, this is a bit too much……we will see!……as we have seen before…..but PDJT is still President!
There may not be a great deal of legal accountability forthcoming, but there could be a considerable amount of political damage. Hopefully a looming documentary declassification will deliver a thunderous amount of sunlight in all directions.
Sound like Swamp Draining.
That would make me a very HAPPY treeper!
So, there is no evidence of serious FBI and DOJ and NSA and FISA abuse. Of course, there would be an amazing pile of irrefutable evidence of clear criminal activity including the secret high level coup against Trump, if Trump would declassify the documents as he promised. Instead, all indications are “full bureaucratic cover and institutional protection mode” is being implemented. Cover all the guilty asses while innocents are treated to military assault on their homes to serve bogus arrest papers. Yes, FISA must be protected. If it’s not, how will the next coup be arranged?
I know CTH has speculated there are 4D chess reasons why full declassification can’t occur. By now it should be obvious that the ONLY 4D chess is being played by the people trying to bring Trump down. And there is zero evidence, as CTH notes here, of any serious investigation that will punish the coup plotters. It simply does not exist. Therefore, THE ONLY road to a good outcome is giving the public the full information unreacted and totally unvarnished. And do it now, well before the next election so it can be full digested, analyzed and the chips can fall where. they may, with “the people” having the truth prior to the election. The only people this threatens are “the guilty”. So far, CTH has not identified a single serious effort to bring justice to the guilty. When will it occur to CTH that that is the plan. No exposure or punishment for the coup because the crime is too serious to be made public. Kind of like the missile that was the real cause of the downing of the TWA flight 800 during the Clinton administration. Full cover up mode executed brilliantly by the AG, Janet Reno, and the FBI.
Since there is nobody on Trump’s side pushing for the full truth, there will obviously never be a truthful explanation. The Deep State is being allowed to win, with Donald Trump sitting passively by and doing nothing. With the assent of his biggest supporters. All while he is the President and Commander in Chief and has 100% authority to declassify every bit of information so the people can be informed. I guess it ain’t going to happen. Say it ain’t so.
If this play goes forward from Sundance’s perspective, the future of the swamp is secure. What individual would consider rising to secure the purpose of this great nation. Indeed the wrong message is being assembled.
There is a bright side to all this……POTUS 45 is still in office and many of the biased, corrupt FBI /DOJ folks are not. Maybe they are not going to be proven to have committed a crime but yet they had failed in their attempted coup. It might not be all that bright but it isn’t as dark as as a successsful coup. Where is the Weiner laptop?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen. This one item could blow the Dem’s political world apart!
The Mueller investigation (and Sessions recusal) tied the President’s hands. All he could do was shout from the sidelines while the angry Dems hired by Mueller did their best to come up with a witness to acuse the President of an impeachable offense. When that turns up empty, the enemy will have moved on to their next tactic, and President Trump will have new battles to face. He may be able to turn around long enough to get the documents out proving the Witch Hunt was a Dem conspiracy, but who will care when Socialism is staring us in the face?
A dog chases it’s tail…catches the tail…runs in tighter circles. The fulcrum that the scales of justice balance on seem to be controlled by ambiguous entities.
That broad, Yates, better get an orange jumpsuit before this is over.
M Scott Peck defined mental health in one of his books as, “Being dedicated to reality at all costs”.
I’m feeling a little mentally unfit over this !
If ‘Lil Andy McCabe goes silent now from his book tour, we’ll know that his music has stopped and he has no chair.
He may have been taking full economic advantage of having the scum/dems running the block on the Trump administration.
I know, I know, …..one can hope though!!!
Also we need to remember that Chief Justice Roberts oversees the FISA court. Could he be culpable? Need to be careful here. Don’t want to impeach a sitting SC judge or the Dems will go after every conservative judge we have fought hard to seat.
Also, there are RINOs involved. They are slowly being called out (Thank you Michelle Malkin!), but there are problems with suddenly and viciously attacking RINOs. We don’t want their constituents leaving the voting booth having voted D or maybe, out of disgust, not voting at all. We need these people to be replaced by real Republicans and the timing for that is a careful dance.
Roberts has sided with the tards the last I heard. He has been handing them a few wins lately.
Pity the guy who wrote those two linked Twitter threads. There comes a time when positive thinking meets reality, and one must face facts and the truth.
All these secret grand juries never ever leaked? Not one person on these secret grand juries ever said one word? Not even to their families or employers? Not one must account for their time? smh
Truly I am Sickened by this country and the way it has fallen. I had hope for a moment with the election of Trump, but that is now dead. Now, I am just making things to defend my Family and waiting for the Civil War to break out….Goodbye America it was nice to know you.
Another excellent posting by SD. I’ll have to reread it and the comments several times because my initial reaction is to vomit uncontrollably. I can’t fathom that even basic provable criminal actions such as lying under oath will not end up in court with convictions and incarceration. Its early, but I think I need some alcohol laced liquid reinforcement.
The deep state was just given permission to carry on with their coup.
3D FAIL!
Did it really have to be this way? Who recommended A.G. Barr? When the President makes an appointment based on recommendations, doesn’t he understand those making the recommendations are swamp critters who are going to suggest another swamp critter. The fool me once mantra doesn’t seem to be working.
“ Hopefully a looming documentary declassification will deliver a thunderous amount of sunlight in all directions.”
——
The lack of accountability…..in fact, the active REJECTION of accountability on the part of the professional institutional class inside the Beltway is a cancer that, sooner or later, will kill the Republic.
I fear we are at Stage 4….and the Republic is about to enter hospice.
If Trump can’t….or won’t…..insist on it, then what possible recourse is there?
After 9-11 I was a strong supporter of the Patriot Act. I naively thought that people in our intelligence community would use it to go after terrorists and their enablers, and not use it for political ends. I’m guessing that after 3-4 years, they got all the terrorists they were gonna get and turned to political use.
After the past 3 years circus that we have witnessed, I am STRONGLY for repealing the Patriot Act (or whatever form it is called now) and for highly restricting the NSA’s ability to gather electronic emissions of any kind. It is clear that there are no moral underpinnings to those in power in Washington DC. With moral foundation, the abuses of civil liberties and power of the Deep State will only grow.
Sadly, many poster here at TCH are still under the mistaken notion that justice will be served to the Coup Plotters. If you haven’t figured it out by now, you never will. It is highly likely that the only people to face legal repercussions of any kind are Flynn, Pappadapoulus, Manafort and Stone. There will be no Deep State people prosecuted nor even charged. Loss of job will likely be the extent of their “punishment”.
What a depressing article.
Bruce Ohr, the corrupt US attorney at the top of the Department of Justice, was caught lying in his testimony to Congress. He consistently denied that he knew what his wife Nellie was up to related to the Russia witchhunt. This was a lie!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/developing-corrupt-doj-attorney-bruce-ohr-caught-in-major-lie-protecting-his-cia-wife-nellie/
When there is no Rule of Law, it works BOTH ways.
“Law Enforcement” and the “Legal” system – and their families – had better understand that. And they had also better understand the Rules of Engagement that they have set over the years…
If not President Trump then who? With the swamp gas rising to biblical proportions just know that President Trump knows what we know. If you need confirmation watch his C-PAC speech again. Relax and enjoy the ride. When the time is right, there will be a full and public vetting, perhaps the 2020 election? Perhaps never? If we can stay away from Jeb, Hillary, Biden, Kasich, we’ll all be better for it. Our great country can reverse course and the stalled debate between Free Market Economy and a socialist sh_thole will have been had, and the USA will be the winner or not. That’s what is important in the long run.
KAG!…by realizing that this is ballgame. Back President Trump over the alternative.
PDJT CANNOT play his cards until all the other players are all in. If the other players still have chips to play, then all would have gone to waste. To remove the tumors you have to not leave any bits of cancer behind or over time it will just grow back.
If you are fighting a mythical hydra, and you are knocking out individual heads, two more will grow in its place. The strategy has to be to destroy the body from which they spring.
If you can’t remove the real problem, then everything is largely superficial.
Let’s stick with the facts. The bad guys are on the run evidenced by no impeachment attempt by the Dems. Was that even imaginable a week ago?
I’m willing for our President to play out his hand.
If a random person on the street walks up to you and asks “What will happen first – corrupt Obama FBI officials go to jail or the Detroit Lions win a Super Bowl?” go with the Lions.
These people will never allow Trump to release any unredacted document.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give all his supporters access to the machine!
Open the flood gates. Give me a key.
Apparently the bad guys learned from Nixon’s mistake. Do everything ‘by the book’. Meaning, claim ‘National security’ as the catch-all be-all end-all, then do everything by procedure and via normal chains of command. No matter how vile and truly illegal.
Nixon’s mistake was covering up what was done. He should have claimed it was a CIA/WH op done in the name of national security. McGovern was a pinko or once met a Russian. Something like that.
“There may not be a great deal of legal accountability forthcoming, [and consequently] there could be a considerable amount of political damage”… to the Republican party, for failing to enforce the law, and protecting deplorable patriots.
Sundance, I really appreciate your sober, factual analysis.
I don’t believe anything will ever be done to address the vast crimes of DOJ and FBI staff and managers. I don’t believe you can be an attorney at the DOJ, and not be corrupt and compromised.
Your employment, daily work, and advancement all require that you be corrupt and complicit in crimes and ignoring the Constitution, rule of law, and civil rights.
As the swamp supports the seditious activities of the DOJ and FBI, these people whether ideological or not know where there bread is buttered,
Plus any decent person would take one look at the corruption in the DOJ and FBI and the abuse of American citizens and resign. These people didn’t resign they got promoted.
This is the wrong focus, as we have known throughout the “waiting for IG (and Huber)” period. We (I) never expected any good to come from the Horowitz or Huber “investigations”, any more than I expected any good to come from Sessions.
The proper focus is, and always has been, to hack at the tap root, as it were: The intelligence cover-up, by Brennan, Clapper and Comey, that allows everyone to feign genuine dismay and anger, that “Russia hacked the 2016 election and Trump colluded with them”. That cover-up was in play when Brennan briefed the Gang-of-8 (who made up that name? — surely not one of The Insane Left), and was officially made public with the “17 intelligence agencies agree” report of January 2017. That is why the FISA “queries” runaround, in which the FBI colluded with Fusion-GPS and its clearly corrupt employee Nellie Ohr (she, as the wife of DOJ bigwig Bruce Ohr, belongs in prison simply for working there, to dig up political dirt on Trump) is so central, so important: It predates the coverup, and shows obvious politically-motivated collusion between the FBI and the Democrat partisan intelligence mercenaries at Fusion-GPS.
You can’t allow them to get away with that excuse. America can’t allow them to get away with it, or the country, going forward, is built upon that Big Lie. All of the political face-saving of the IG reports means nothing, once people see it was all based upon the false, and criminal, assurance by Brennan et al., from the very beginning, that “we already know Trump is guilty”.
Get with it, people. Stop wallowing in the weeds.
So basically Barr is another rug sweeper.
If that is the case when PT calls Barr for to declassify and unredact everything, Barr is going to be no different than Rosenstein and nothing moves forward or comes out so we are back to the same starting point as almost a year ago.
Pretty depressing.
