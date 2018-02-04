Exceptional Work by Sharyl Attkisson – Did FBI Violate Woods Procedures?…

The biggest of all BIGGER story aspects to the HPSCI Memo, in the downstream coverage, has been entirely overlooked by all Main Stream Media. The Department of Justice FBI FISA request was for “Title I” surveillance authority. This is not some innocuous request for metadata exploration – the FBI said American citizen Carter Page was a “foreign agent of a hostile foreign government”; the FBI was calling Carter Page a spy.
“Title I” FISA surveillance of U.S. citizens is the most intrusive, exhaustive and far reaching type of search, seizure and surveillance authority, permitting the FBI to look at every scintilla of Mr. Page’s life. All communication, travel and contact can be opened and reviewed. All aspects of any of Mr. Page’s engagements are subject to being secretly monitored. This is an entirely different level of surveillance authority, the highest possible, and has nothing to do with FISA-702 search queries (Title VII) of U.S. persons.
To present a methaphor, under Title I FISA authority, Carter Page was essentially ‘patient zero’ in an Ebola pandemic. Labeling him as a foreign agent allowed the FBI to look at every single person he came in contact with; and every single aspect of their lives and their activities in growing and concentric circles; without limits to current time or historic review.
The “Title I” designation as a foreign agent applied retroactively to any action taken by Mr. Page, and auto-generates an exponential list of other people he came in contact with. Each of those people, groups or organizations could now have their communication reviewed, unmasked and analyzed by the DOJ/FBI with the same surveillance authority granted upon the target, Mr. Page.
Because the consequences of this type of surveillance are so comprehensive; and because the severity to the immediate loss of constitutional protection (privacy and liberty) is so stark; the U.S. Government -through the FISA court- intentionally makes it very difficult to gain such Title I designated authority over a U.S. citizen.
Sharyl Attkisson picks up from there with her deep dive into exactly what protections are in place, and the extraordinarily high-bar the DOJ needs to pass in order to gain Title I surveillance authority.
The point is: There are strict rules requiring that each and every fact presented in an FBI request to electronically spy on a U.S. citizen be extreme-vetted for accuracy — and presented to the court only if verified.
There’s no dispute that at least some, if not a great deal, of information in the anti-Trump “Steele dossier” was unverified or false. Former FBI director James Comey testified as much himself before a Senate committee in June 2017. Comey repeatedly referred to “salacious” and “unverified” material in the dossier, which turned out to be paid political opposition research against Donald Trump funded first by Republicans, then by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.
Presentation of any such unverified material to the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court to justify a wiretap would appear to violate crucial procedural rules, called “Woods Procedures,” designed to protect U.S. citizens.
Yet Comey allegedly signed three of the FISA applications on behalf of the FBI. Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reportedly signed one and former Attorney General Sally Yates, then-Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein each reportedly signed one or more. (read more)
To think that unverified claims, gossip, media reports, and generally salacious political opposition research could be included in an application to remove an Americans’ right to privacy and liberty is really the BIGGER story being clouded in this entire discussion.
….And keep in mind, amid all of this exhaustive FBI surveillance and DOJ national security division digging into every aspect of his life, Mr. Carter Page has never been accused of any crime, wrongdoing, or subsequent criminal conduct.
It appears the entire reason to label Mr. Page as a Title One “foreign agent” was so the DOJ National Security Division and FBI Counterintelligence Division, could use Mr. Page’s short contact with the Trump campaign as an excuse to monitor everyone else within the campaign before, during and after the election.
Nice touch with the Jack-Boots picture, SD.
Since I have heard nothing but crickets from the multiple FISC judges that rubber stamped this spy novel, I have to assume that they are of the same ideological perversion as the FBI emissaries they convened with. Otherwise, I would expect one or more of them to have called for contempt charges against the FBI rogues that so impolitely played them.
It appears the Deep State layers are more copious than I imagined.
I want to see Smirking Sally hauled into the dock in the WORST WAY—
Me too, and in the worst way. She’s on my top 3 takedown list.
George Orwell knew what he was talking about in the end of 1984:
‘If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face – forever.’
each time this FISC title l was renewed they were required to show probable cause
how’d they get that past a honest judge? – my guess is they couldn’t in this case.
so the Judges need to be investigated as well..
I think Wictor & Stealth Jeff are correct about why RR signed one of them
Thread:
and here is more to ponder about Carter Page as well.
Yeah, right, he is now claiming that Rosenstein sacrificed himself and committed a crime by signing this crappy application in order to entrap a judge, am I reading this correctly?This idiot is twisting himself into a pretzel in order to protect his beloved fetish.
I’d love to see you take that conversation up with Wictor.. would be very entertaining 😉
If you decide to have that discussion with him, please tag me in it. @UntamedInSD
ROTFL……………….
As always a fearless fighter………
Keep fighting Deborah!
Always remain true to yourself…..
We’ve all been screaming about the difference between incidental and Title 1, especially since the Harvard grad explained it so eloquently as a comment on one of Sundance’s posts.
So, are all the members of Team Trump STILL being monitored?
If we have 4 warrants, that means it’s still going on? Or did it finally end on January 21, 2018?
Foreign agents have been used as well. The FISA application is just a cover. Meaningful in court for attorneys only.
Page ought to hire Alan Dershowitz to sue all of the above named officers of the law for premeditated violation of his civil rights.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How many think that RBG wouldn’t have signed that FISA application. Would a FISA court judge, thinking Hillary would win also not sign that FISA application?
No matter what was put in front of that judge.
Sorry, but I can’t think who RBG is?
Ruth Bader Ginsberg I’m guessing. And yes, she would’ve.
Thank you!
I love reading your articles but they’re not good for the blood pressure. To think if that witch had won these creeps would be heralded as heroes. We are in heap big trouble as a nation. This is a mess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s super sickening, especially when you know that Republicans participated! Slimeball McCain delivered the dossier to the FBI!! I wish the worst for that guy. He’s as bad as Hillary.
Still nothing about Bill Priestap throughout any of this. Priestap knew everything Comey was doing and publicly voiced during an intelligence community hearing the same lying democrat talking points that Russia was against Hillary Clinton for president and wanted candidate Trump for president.
Priestap knew that the information in the dossier was fraudulently gathered; he knew who was behind the dossier, who paid for it, and that the phony dossier was used to obtain a signed FISA warrant.
Where is this guy?
https://video.search.yahoo.com/search/video?fr=mcafee&p=bill+priestap#id=9&vid=68e82d553e6668d3f9ff384f03f1c3c5&action=view
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-04/over-two-dozen-teen-gymnasts-molested-larry-nassar-while-fbi-sat-case
Dovetailing to Sharyl:
Yes, we have the quote from McCabe, “Warrant not sought if we did nor have dossier” or words to that effect
BUT
Everyone is glazing over Preistep comment within The Memo – verification/corroboration was in “infancy”.
Next sentence of Memo claims – another team within the FBI looked at the dossier as well – thumbs down.
Therefore, SOMEONE had to potentially overrule Preistep to use the dossier AT ALL, for the FISC.
THAT person can only be Comey, given the timeline, perhaps being pushed by McCabe.
In addition to those mentioned above who signed off on the FISC Warrants under the current administration, wouldn’t AG Lynch have signed most of them under Obama? Have those warrants been obtained and if not why not? I apologize if this has been addressed and I missed it, but I could not find the answer in an internet search.
Is there a way to see if any of the Democrats that Carter Page interacted with were put under the same level of scrutiny as Republicans? Would not an unbiased desire to look into his “Russian” contacts have prompted a close look at everyone he came into contact with—regardless of party affiliation?
I never thought another Special Counsel would be wise but I see no other “possibility” to get to the full truth. I might be wrong and would appreciate learning why. While all Americans should have equal rights under the law, agencies like the FBI, DOJ, NSA etc can hide copious evidence at will and stymie even the Congress’s oversight by claiming it’s “Classified.” Imagine if every citizen could equally claim that access to some aspect of their lives, is “Personally Classified.” Any concept of justice would be impossible. So how will justice prevail here? Jeff is recused for 3 or 7 more years, Rod is implicated up to his neck, Wray is against oversight, Mueller is dogging Trump while ignoring one of the greatest scandals in American history?
A “trusted, honest, reliable outsider” Special prosecutor with Grand Jury powers and access to all classified info in every Dept. is the only way to find out the real truth otherwise this will drag on until the early fully paid retirements and minor demotions with full pay cease. I hope sundance offers his opinion on how to best prosecute these absuses.
You must, also turn off the existing Special Prosecutor (i.e., Mueller). Mueller’s team is clearly designed to block and obstruct other investigations. In effect, Mueller’s team would try to prevent the knew Special Prosecutor from doing his/her job.
Will there be a record of all the people spied on via the fisa warrant on page ?
If they spied on every single person he had contact with that could be high hundreds maybe thousands.
But if it was only people connected to PDJT that would prove he was a plant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is difficult to separate all those currently named as well as those to be exposed in this criminal activity that did not start yesterday. Including but not limited to MSM and GOPe to be an extension of the past. KKK. Body bags. Lives destroyed.
These are the lowest of all things human, judgement day?
Time to gut the FBI.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everyone on the 7th floor needs to be arrested and put on trial for High Crimes.
If there are those good men and women in the FIB they need to start speaking up. Their silence is deafening.
Character is doing the right thing when nobody’s looking. There are too many people who think that the only thing that’s right is to get by, and the only thing that’s wrong is to get caught. ~J.C. Watts
Is this Russia?
This isn’t Russia is it?
Is this Nazi Germany?
This isn’t Nazi Germany is it?
Are we East Germany?
This isn’t East Germany is it?
America has its very own Gestapo, Stasi and KGB all rolled into one. Congratulations Dhimmis you have officially turned our government into what you always wanted.
Might as well shred the Constitution and start implementing the death camps next.
Farking, Butterfinger, papasays, Sumsobenches, arsemunching treasonous farking scuzz snakes.
Sundance’s last paragraph says it all. Makes one wonder if Page was a set-up, considering the Trump team didn’t want to have anything to do with him. The opposition needed “a spy:” . . . . how convenient that Carter Page was there with the requisite trip to Russia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He, Carter or his family etc should never need to work ever again!
There was a whole Reddit thread on this posted earlier today. Page was the perfect patsy or double agent.
Page has supposedly been under suspicion since 2013 yet he has never been arrested or charged as a Spy.
Pretty convenient no?
He’s the cut out no doubt about it. Volunteer. Oh man Trump was naive and they knew it and so was Don Jr. This was a close call like a 18 wheeler just missed you………Seems if they ever get too close to Trump before he leaves he could declassify all this and get total exoneration…..
I want to congratulate and thank Deputy AG Rod Rosenberg. A man of integrity and a more honorable man you’ll never meet.
Puke!
Spit
So, why no special prosecutor? We have the majority. Mueller got appointed, lets appoint one to do the dirty work and send all these wharf rats to the gallows. WHY is no one doing it? Comey got it done for the Dems………
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t go after our political opponents. Or so I’ve heard.
The Carter Page segment seems easily provable at this point with the documents from FISA….That would be great a start then move to the judges they are dirty too damning the FBI top brass and the judges for colluding with phony evidence and Page is a clear plant………..Hope they move on it quick then flip the others….
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I accept, the following as true, then we must realize, that we have not seen anyone prosecuted, or even jailed as result. Judge or no Judge, this tells me, that the FISA system has no real accountability, and what passes for accountability has been easily manipulated by those placed in charge.
“To think that unverified claims, gossip, media reports, and generally salacious political opposition research could be included in an application to remove an Americans’ right to privacy and liberty is really the BIGGER story being clouded in this entire discussion.”
I would argue that the Dossier is a near perfect example and reason why the FISA system should be shutdown.
Or how about limit the surveillance to people who are not US citizens. For citizens, get a regular warrant.
You would think some lawyer would help Carter Page out. Some people think he might have been a plant. But if he wasn’t, his name is destroyed. Seriously these dumb azz lefties and the media continually label him a spy.
I kind of feel sorry for Page but if you read his testimony …. the guy is an idiot.
I’m mad at these careless idiots Page and Papadopoulos for getting involved with Trump. I could say the same thing about Manafort.
More on Stealth Jeff’s point.
https://hotair.com/archives/2018/02/03/wsj-actually-doj-tell-fisa-court-steeles-political-connections/
Also, don’t overlook my our friend Felix Sater, who was an FBI informant and was known to Lynch.
http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/paul-manafort-russia-donald-trump-fbi-robert-mueller-george-papadopoulos-investigation-election-a8029636.html
Was there other “evidence” that is not yet public knowledge used for the FISA warrant?
Take Care and Stay Safe
I realize patience seems to be a common theme to unravel this.
Difficult to tell who is for God and Country and who is soiled. Willing to be patient but there are some bad actors here.
This is beyond Banana Republic behavior. We have wandered into the realm of the Soviet Union under Stalin. No American ever wants to think that their government would knowingly apply, and acquire, a surveillance warrant against another American who hasn’t been charged with a crime. Not to mention the “evidence” presented to the court to obtain said warrant was built on nothing but gossip and rumour. Unfortunately, we now know this does happen, and if She had won we would all be targets. Hopefully, now as all of this coming to light, Mr. Page will sue the FBI, DOJ, and the federal government for 4th Amendment violations and other abuses of power. As for the rest of us, we need to keep ourselves informed and melt the phone lines of our elected officials. We can’t let this happen again.
Why that crafty Page! He had everyone fooled! The Russians thought he was an “idiot”! And he managed to elude the best efforts of the FBI and the IC! Spot on Sharyl Attkisson !!!!!
