The Bigger Story Behind the James Wolfe Indictment…

It is important not to get so granular that we miss the big picture. The indictment of former senior senate intelligence committee staffer James Wolfe is filled with information to highlight a much bigger picture. [Indictment pdf here]
Keeping with custom, and a very familiar pattern, you will note the big DOJ/FBI investigative happenings are all timed to trigger when President Trump is outside Washington DC.
Note also, it was the Senate Intelligence Committee where Wolfe worked. CTH has continually stated the SSCI is one of the most corrupt committees in congress. It did not come as a surprise to see the staff from this specific committee leaking secret and top-secret classified information. The committee rots from the head down.
According to the indictment Wolfe was notified by the FBI of a classified intelligence leak investigation on/around October 30th, 2017. From the indictment we see that Wolfe was interviewed and confronted by FBI investigators on December 15th, 2017. After admitting he lied to those FBI investigators Wolfe resigned from his position.
On December 15th, 2017 Wolfe was busted; the FBI had him dead-to-rights. However, the grand jury proceedings didn’t start until May 3rd, 2018; and the indictment was sealed until June 7th, 2018. That means there was six months of investigative work taking place between busting Wolfe on Dec. 15th, and indicting Wolfe on June 7th.
On December 15th, according to the indictment, the FBI investigators were aware of four specific journalists, “reporters”, who participated in the leak material. They likely had more to choose from, but selected those four for specific intents and purposes in the confrontation with Mr. Wolfe. The reporters are not named, but their activity is outlined enough so that it is possible to determine who is who.
From the indictment [Note Male-1 is Carter Page]:
- Reporter #1 is likely Manu Raju of CNN.
- Reporter #2 is definitely Ali Watkins of New York Times.
- Reporter #3 is likely Marianna Sotomayor of NBC
- Reporter #4 is likely Brian Ross of ABC
Accepting there has been a great deal of work on the leak investigation; and accepting the purpose therein. The Wolfe indictment appears strategic in that it captures four of the largest media outlets within the net. Four mainstream media enterprises are now on notice. With more than six months of investigation, and with the timing of the indictment becoming public, it’s likely the FBI leak task-force caught more than just Wolfe.
Wolfe is simply the first to be identified. Suspicion: Wolfe will likely lead to Dan Jones.
On December 15th, with the evidence and admissions therein, and specifically noting the FBI showed Mr. Wolfe photographic evidence (he was also under physical surveillance), James Wolfe opened the door to an investigative path that was almost certainly followed. In essence anyone in contact with Wolfe would now be inside the investigative review.
[*Side-note* Consciousness of Guilt – On the day before this December 15th interview, Reporter #2 Ali Watkins (NYT), announced she would no longer be covering the Senate Intelligence Committee.]
This is important because again, Wolfe wasn’t arrested until six months after he was clearly busted. Withing this time-frame others would be under investigation.
The FBI would be able to use the information gathered from Wolfe and exploit his compromise for search and surveillance warrants on other participants within his contact circle. The investigators would not want the downstream participants to know.
Hence, while it is difficult to gain a search and seizure warrant on a journalist, it is noted Reporter #2, Ms. Ali Watkins, was identified and an appropriate search warrant was authorized by the court. Ms. Watkins notified February 13, 2018. [Document link]
Interview 12/15/17; one search warrant executed Jan-Feb 2018; grand jury seated May 2018; indictment/arrest June 2018.
Another key aspect also seems entirely confirmed. Following the timeline from the start of the leak investigation (August 2017, per AG Jeff Sessions); to the FBI notification to Wolfe Oct 30, 2017; and subsequent interview Dec. 15, 2017. The Black Hat Hunting is clear.
We suspected a sting operation because it was entirely too coincidental how the media were getting false information. Look at the timeline and you can see the FBI were coordinating false leaks to track:
•Dec. 01, 2017 Reporter #4 (ABC Brian Ross) gets fake news leak about Michael Flynn. later retracted and Brian Ross suspended. [LINK]
•Dec. 04, 2017 Fake news leak about Manafort broadcast by ABC. Later retracted [LINK].
•Dec. 05, 2017 Fake News leak about Duetsche Bank subpoena for Trump bank records. Reported by Bloomberg; later retracted. [LINK]
•Dec. 08, 2017 Reporter #1 (CNN Manu Raju) gets fake news leak about WikiLeaks and Don Trump Jr. email. The date on the email was wrong. Broadcast by CNN, later retracted. [LINK – and Follow Up]
Dec. 15, 2017 – James Wolfe interview with the FBI.
Overlay the details and the big picture emerges. There is no doubt the operation to catch the DC intelligence leakers is a carefully executed FBI task-force effort. The capture of James Wolfe in December, 2017, opened the door to six months of surveillance on all contacts. Remember, he was not charged with the most serious aspects of his leaking of classified intelligence. He was charged with lying to the FBI.
No doubt some kind of deal was structured where the FBI investigation would continue and Wolfe would stay quiet. Those investigators have been working from that door being opened December 15th, all the way to today. We haven’t see the full outcomes yet, but suffice to say with the June 7th public indictment, the investigators are now comfortable enough to visibly shake the tree.
Lastly, notice the direction of all the stories. Each leak, and the subsequent story therein, was/is designed to undermine the Trump presidency and reinforce opposition to the president. Notice how no leaks ever flow in the other direction; all leaks frame a narrative against the administration.
Stay tuned.
About this same time I seem to remember an aside comment by Chris Wallace about…you mean we’re not supposed to report on the classified leaks we reveal…???
Didn’t Chris Cuomo from CNN tell us we’re not allowed to read classified info?
Only if it hurts Democrats.
If it was from Wikileaks.
It will be an interesting signal to see what plea he enters.
The Trump campaign and presidency certainly has inspired alot of forbidden love affairs—Joe and Mika, Peter and Lisa, James and Ali. How many more were first driven insane by Trump hatred, then driven into the arms of a lover?
Thankfully there are good agents left in the FBI.
The wheels of Justice are slowly turning.
(Even if it’s not fast enough for some folks.)
The wheels of justice turn slowly, but grind very finely.
Even if the FBI, the institution, wanted to protect the swamp you know there are many agents who are chomping at the bit to do what they always idealized FBI agents as doing.
Encouraging to see/ remember that there is a group within the FBI who are doing their job separate from the 7th floor politicians. The rank and file are appreciated.
Ali Watson knew in Feb, when she was notified. Who did she tell afterwards?
Watkins…Boink-kins…whatever
Well, probably someone.
But I imagine they managed to put a bit of fear into her about spreading the news.
A journalist scared quiet? Say it isn’t so.
It must have been pure torture to want to run to a safe space and commiserate with fellow progtards, but forced to keep it all in and cooperate.
The fear of God can be awesome to behold.
What is the significance of Trump being out of the country?
YUGE! President Trump is always out of the country when these major drops occur. God Bless All of You, fellow Treepers, God Bless the USA and God Bless President Donald J. Trump as well as all he holds dear!
Larry, my question also.
Why are the investigative happenings timed for when the President is out of the country?
To create political distance from law enforcement activities? To avoid having to face shouted reporters questions on same? Safety?
IMO it’s twofold. POTUS foreign travel trip can be given enough coverage to overshadow the OIG bad Report (bury it) and/or the OIG Report can overshadow the great news/outcome of POTUS’ foreign trip. MSM plays it however they need to as it all unravels in order to give no credit to POTUS for his outstanding trip and to cover up to the extent they can the co-conspirators actions.
Marianna Sotomayor of NBC…any relation to the judge Sonia?
I have been trying to find out if she is or not. No luck so far. The judge has one brother-Juan-but I cannot find out who his children are. Still looking. I will try Ancestry and see if I can find a birth record.
She does have at least one neice. I posted a photo from an old article but even that article did not have a date for that photo.
Not via the judge’s brother ~
“Dr. (Juan) Sotomayor currently resides in Liverpool with his wife, Tracey, and three children, daughter Kiley and adopted twins sons Conner and Corey, who were born in Korea.”
https://www.syracuse.com/news/index.ssf/2009/05/supreme_court_nominees_brother.html
They are related in leftist ideology .
My limited research does not link a DNA connection.
“Judge” Sotomayor is Puerto Rican.
Marianna Sotomayor of NBC appears to be Peruvian.
Per Marianna’s Twitter account “Florida bred & Peruvian food fed.”
Classic sting op by the FBI!
The best place to hide a lie is between two things that are true.
Leak the lie to only one person or a small group of people and when they repeat it, you’ve got them.
You know the source of the leak and the recipient of the false information. Check and Mate!
More popcorn, please!
But wait, theres MORE;
The ‘Trump touch’; TIMING.
Have these 3 leak catching stories, all drop and get corrected, the week leading up to your first post-election rally, so you can rightly point out the fake media.
BEautiful!
And, hoist in their own petard, because ad pointed out no verification, if its Trump negative story….not even any questioning, just print it.
You think YOU’RE pissed?
Imagine for a moment you’re a ‘white hat’ or at least only slightly grey hat FBI agent, of lower level DOJ employee.
Maybe cant work in muck all day, without getting a little on your hat, but;
You got in this work, cause you grew up watching efrem zimbalist, and joe friday.
You want to catch, prosecute and convict bad guys, and protect and serve the citisens,…
And you see all this crap, perpetrated by FBI/DOJ main, in dc.
Now, your ASHAMED to tell people what you do for a living.
For you, its PERSONAL! You wanna GET these f*ckers, in the worst way.
Presumably, THATS the people who are working on this leak task force, and for Huber.
Anyone notice how we haven’t heard much, from Lynch?
No book tour, no CNN position, .. WE aren’t hearing doodly,…I bet cause she don’t NEED lots of $ for legal fees.
Either, cause she didn’t do anything illegal, yeah, doesnt pass smell test, or, cause you dont generate big legal bill, if you sing. Sing, Loretta, SING!
Your dating yourself. No one working at the FBI remembers Dragnet, the FBI or Perry Mason. They were all born in the 70s and 80s. J Edgar is just a myth to them.
Paco Loco: Don’t forget “Adam-12” and “Streets of San Francisco, And let’s not forget Hawaii Five-O, for its valuable contribution to our knowledge about law enforcement on the Big Island. Did you know that the Hawaii Five-O actor, Cam Fong Chun, who played Chin Ho Kelly, was an actual police officer?
History has no “Statute of Limitations”. One can simply Youtube and instantly watch Huntley Brinkley Report or Felix the Cat.
I can’t help but think that several of very nervous “black hats” (and their minions) are reading CTH daily…it’s really the ONLY place where analysis from Sundance AND well-researched and thought out comments collide in a cataclysmic cascade of information that puts other so-called media outlets to shame. So, I’d just like to say directly to any of you corrupt, lawless, hateful, immoral, global ass kissers and wretched haters of the Constitution, our President, and this country reading this – TIME’S UP. Your quest for money and power financed by hard working Americans is being exposed and you will pay. It will take time and I hope every second you are waiting for the other shoe to drop torments you. And what I just wrote is mild compared to what many citizens really feel. You better hope you only land in prison.
Well stated, indeed. America is, compared to much of the world, a pretty darn civil society… if not maybe a wee bit apathetic. There are many many Americans, typical the “class” of Americans that have done all the working, building, fighting and dying in this country… who resignation has it’s limits.
Although there’s no certain attribution to Japanese Naval Marshall Isoroku Yamamoto… the IDEA behind the quote attributed to him is as true now as it ever was:
“I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.”
There is a LARGE, decent, hard working… and armed portion of American society that feels EXACTLY the way Yamamoto’s saying suggests.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do. It’s called Justice!
Listen hard…. you can almost HEAR the sphincter muscles tightening all over DC and the media!
FINALLY!
I LOVE it!
Pass the Popcorn!
Hi Ali 🙂
Can not help but wonder how many retiring congressmen might have got caught with their pants down with the little hooker reporter. Paul Ryan comes to mind. I know he has been busted for something, but can not figure it out. YET
Ryan… and now Gowdy?
If not her, then some other 20 something staffer, reporter or intern with a daddy complex.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know, but it sure wouldn’t surprise me to find out that there are many leak investigations going on.
Someone leaked the supposed details of PDJT’s first couple of phone calls to the media, remember? He threatened to invade Mexico (eye roll) and I don’t even remember what on earth he supposedly said to the Australian PM. So there is or was some kind of WH/State Dept/Intelligence leaking going on, just as one example.
Reince Priebus or someone he was sleeping with
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jun/8/james-wolfe-senate-staffer-1st-court-appearance/
District Judge Mark Coulson limited Mr. Wolfe’s travel to only Maryland and D.C. for court appearance and attorney meetings. He also ordered Mr. Wolfe to surrender his passport and check in with pretrial services in Maryland at least once a week by phone.
Judge Coulson barred Mr. Wolfe from applying for a job that requires a security clearance and discussing classified information with other individuals.
Federal prosecutors in Maryland did not seek pretrial detention.
A public defender represented Mr. Wolfe Friday. It is not clear if he had not retained private counsel or could not afford one.😂😂😂
Judge Coulson submitted a so-called contribution order to assess whether Mr. Wolfe can afford a private attorney. The judge said Mr. Wolfe may have to pay the state for the public defender based on his finances.
So he either leaked out of hate for PTrump, lust or money. Possibly all three.
Carter Page will eventually own every asset Wolfe ever dreamed of owning.
Also, Ryan and Gowdy will admonish, Don’t worry about FBI rifling through little miss nerd glasses’ records… she wasn’t the target of the investigation.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/08/senate-leak-carter-page/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want a chilling effect for the FOREIGN press that claims to be “US free press.”
In fact I want them frozen and then busted up into teeny pieces of ice and then those teeny pieces put into the hottest place imaginable.
I want to see some steam,
“I want them frozen and then busted up into teeny pieces of ice and then those teeny pieces put into the hottest place imaginable.”
You mean, like Hillary’s Blackberries?
That’s actually an awesome point. Carlos Slim is the largest shareholder in the NYT.
http://freebeacon.com/issues/mexican-billionaire-carlos-slim-becomes-top-owner-of-new-york-times/
There was a change in 2013 (thanks Obama) to relax FCC limits on foreign ownership of US media. According to the article below, they started encouraging foreign investment…geez, what could go wrong?
http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/envelope/cotown/la-et-ct-fcc-foreign-ownership-20131114-story.html
So, will this put a damper on Gang of Eight’s attempts to Block the OIG Report and/or redact important associated information for CYA reasons?
Will their mouths be hushed now that their leaky garbage is beginning to spill?
Here is a good report by Annie Webber from just a few days ago that might work to remind us all of all of some of what the Gang of Eight is trying to hide:
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Will their mouths be hushed now..”
It is really hard when people cannot simply tell the truth , because the truth is not their friend . Honest people can admit if they were fooled , and say ” My bad ! ” What do all of the liars say when it becomes clear that they were all in it together ? Will anybody step up and admit that they mistakenly trusted in untrustworthy sources with an agenda ? All of Pres. Trump’s enemies have the same tribal loyalties to each other , so it seems more and more obvious that they have all decided to hang , together . Just as the democrats didn’t have enough money to bribe or bailout everyone during the obama regime , there are not enough deals for everyone . Somebody is going to realize that they do not want their family to get thrown overboard in order to protect those higher-ups who are even more guilty . Somebody will reject the idea that gold flows up , but toilets flush down . Canaries will be singing soon .
LikeLiked by 4 people
The ones talking now, are readily apperent self serving hacks ; Comey, Clapper, Brennan.
Comeys already shown HIS true colors, by pointing finger at both McCabe, (down) and Lynch (up).
As for McCabe, his lawyers exchange of letters gives you some idea of how it goes, and you canbet,their,are similar ‘conversations’ with McCabes lawyers and Prosecutors. He’s already signalled he’s ready,to sing, he’s just looking for the best deal he can get.
So, Lynch is not saying anything. No announced book deal, CNN deal, nothing. No inside info, but I bet she’s singing, big time.
She can get hung for obstruction, just from hill email “matter”;enough counts to never see daylite.
Her only bargaining chip; “What ELSE do you know?”i.e. tell us about crossfire hurricane.,…and/or give us O.
We are still early in this, but its not looking good for black hats.
Have to wonder how many people at NYT, and how many swamp critters Ali Watkins discreetly attempted to warn about what was going on…………..without ever considering her own communications were vulnerable to the investigators.
The media will lose their collective minds over this……..but it was ok with them that it was done to Trump……..and they participated in spreading scandals. Falsely.
Has to be a BUNCH of wigged out swamp media right now.
When the reporters issued breaking news about “Rollo Tomassi”, the FBI had their leak.
Pretty obvious how Ms. Watkins got the job at NYT: “Tell me, Ali, why we should hire you?”
This kind of reminds me of the scene from The Godfather, when Michael Corleone attends his nephew’s Baptism.
There was a very funny parody of this scene on Modern Family one time, with the goofy young son running around town ‘solving problems’ for his family members while they were all busy at a christening ceremony. It was very well done in that I got the reference, but not so heavy handed that it wasn’t funny.
Trump may be out of the country but with his tweeting communication you would never know it.
This is starting to look like it was PLANNED all along. Who would of thunk.? Just say N.
“Staffer to staffer, not Apex to staffer”
The pic or Wolfe, a staffer, and the four journolusts* shows that the crimes are communicated at the staffing level.
Awan? Staff. Who else? The decepticons probably use the same level staffers in their work
*Typo , but it fits!
By George, I think we’ve finally found Russian Collusion!
How many of them are Russian?
Manu Raju, Ali Watkins, Marianna Sotomayor and Brian Ross all sound Russian to me. Arrest them!
LOL!!
OK. Big picture. Eight miles high. Tuesday a filing in Awan’s case sets a plea hearing date for July. Today this indictment is unsealed and Wolfe is arrested. Awan was the House. Wolfe is the Senate. Assuming that nothing is accidental, that it is all deliberate and planned, then why now, and why in this order?
Apologies if this was already posted…
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-08/gloves-are-state-department-goes-nuclear-leakers-after-wolfe-arrest
Hey, “Old Salt USN”, if you read this….
sundance was right the whole time about this leak investigation using planted fake news. If he was right about this, what else might he be right about?
I read your rant at CFP. You have been proven wrong in part of it, maybe you were wrong elsewhere?
“Another key aspect also seems entirely confirmed. ……. The Black Hat Hunting is clear.”
Wolfe was fishing for snapper, but a snapper got a wolfe caught.
I know that is bad of me, but I am busting a gut laughing at his dumb azz and hers
Jeff Sessions from the getgo went after the leakers.
Credit his masterful (under duress) secret investigations.
This is just one. He mentioned 27 of them, I recall.
Today, we have BS in the press about Judge Jeanine as his replacement.
Got to be careful not to die from laughing.
The real question is who directed Wolfe to traffic in secret information. Government staffers barely have enough initiative to show up for work let alone develop an espionage ring for only ideology reasons…no way.
Ude to his long standing 30+ year position, he had more inside knowledge than most and probably stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the rest of them. Somewhere he got off track though. Would be interesting to know how many years he’s been leaking.
If I’m understanding Sundance correctly, they wanted to know who was upstream of Wolfe, who was leaking to him. Could they actually catch Senators? Would it just be aides like Dan Jones? Do the actual Senators keep their hands clean? How big could these fish that were handing dirt to Wolfe actually get?
Or was this a one man operation, where Wolfe handled security, and thus had all the access he needed? Sorry, I’m just trying to understand who exactly lies within the sphere of potential accomplices with Wolfe here.
Looking at the list of 4 “journalists”, I guess Devlin Barrett had a previous engagement? Like steady leaks from Strzok/Page. How bout Jake Tapper? His info came straight from Clapper/Brennan. Laura Jarrett? Cuomo?
Man I hope they can prove criminal conspiracy to include these reporters. Payments, one sided filtering, other political connections/motives…
LikeLike
LikeLike
Hillyard: Roosterhead and Ryan “retiring” in the prime of their careers tells you something.
They saw the light and heard the call.
Don’t you DARE forgrt Corker, thst little scum up to his eyeballs in taking $ for Iran deal, who knows what else?
Oh, sorry (again),.. “the DONALD knows”
Traps. Barium meals. POTUS warned all of them numerous times. I think I remember Sessions doing same. Don’t want to see “deals” unless it’s for the leadership traitors.
Also, the point of classification of documents is to protect national security which includes operations, investigations, and collectors. These “Leakers” don’t think these things matter, I guess it’s only our lives at stake if these docs are properly classified.
Document classification is a messed up process and many just slap a classification on it because they’re unsure. But these people…leaking to the Enemedia are gambling and unless they are the originator they don’t truly know anything. Leaders need to get time in the big house. This isn’t whistle blowing it’s political maneuvering and apparently a way to get laid.
Lord love the inet: gives and taketh.
DWS laptop, plus weiner laptop=DRANO, to flush the swamp, get rid of all the shi,…sorry CRITTERS.
It’s disgusting that the twitter frauds—msm people—are spreading the idea that little Miss House of Cards had her comms “confiscated” without a warrant.
/spit
I Babu, er Manu seems to think he isn’t in any sort of jeopardy based on his twitter comments.
Gonna be a busy summer for Jessie K. Liu (US attorney for the District of Columbia). Another American superstar. I can understand now why PDJT met with her for a rare personal interview. Go Jessie Go!!
https://www.cnn.com/2017/07/20/politics/donald-trump-jessie-liu-dc-us-attorney/index.html
Actuall, without the staffers, not sure most of these people could dress themselves, or otherwise function.
Not saying ALL, but many.
He is only charged yet with lying, giving the impression that they’re holding back on other serious charges in order to get his cooperation. However if he was acting on his own they’ve already got him, he has nothing else to give. Was someone else telling him what to leak or or maybe when to leak so as to keep the fake news barrage from falling silent.
With my full heart . . .
God bless you, Sundance!
LikeLike
