Breaking: Senate Intelligence Committee Security Director James Wolfe Sentenced to Two Months Prison time….

Posted on December 20, 2018 by

The sentencing guideline for the single count of lying to federal investigators was: 0 to 6 months. After a rather sketchy plea deal, DOJ Prosecutors had requested an upward revision to two-years incarceration based on the severity of the conduct.

Moments ago US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sentenced James Wolfe to a two-month prison term.

The judge rejected the request for an upward revision of sentencing; and she rejected a victim impact statement from Carter Page outlining the damage to him caused by James Wolfe’s leaking…   In essence, James Wolfe became the benefactor of a corrupt FBI/DOJ trying to protect the Senate Intelligence Committee from scrutiny.

Backstory Below

If you have followed the case against SSCI Security Director James Wolfe you will note the original indictment against him outlined, obliquely, how Wolfe took custody of the Carter Page FISA application and then leaked it to his concubine at Buzzfeed Ms. Ali Watkins.

The leak of the FISA application was a rather explosive issue not readily identified when Wolfe’s indictment was first presented (June ’18).  It was only possible to connect the dots after the FISA application was released (July ’18) and a comparison on specific dates, times, contacts and chain-of-custody, was possible.

In response to his indictment, Wolfe’s lawyers said they would force Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) members to participate and testify in any trial.  This was a rather stunning approach.  A few months passed and a plea bargain was struck.  Wolfe would plead guilty only to one count of lying to FBI investigators.  The charges of the leaking “top secret and classified” intelligence were dropped.

Wolfe was not ultimately charged with leaking the FISA application.  We sniffed a quid-pro-quo.  We suspected Wolfe was instructed by at least one senator, likely  SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner, to leak the information.  This would explain Wolfe’s extraordinary defense position – and the DOJ response therein.

Think about it.  A gang-of-eight member (Warner), who happened -as a consequence of the jaw dropping implications- to be one of only TWO SSCI members who was notified by the FBI that Wolfe was compromised. The ramifications cannot be overstated.

After the sketchy plea agreement the DOJ filed a sentencing memo, on ONLY the lying aspect, claiming –contrary to the original indictment– their investigation could not prove classified intelligence leaks.  However, the DOJ also argued for a sentence of two years incarceration, far exceeding the judicial sentencing standard for a single count of lying.  Again, rather dubious DOJ positioning.

CTH still believes Wolfe leaked the FISA application to Ali Watkins and the DOJ was in a tenuous position due to the strong likelihood of key and powerful senators being involved.

Last week (December 15th, 2018) the DOJ filed a response to the Wolfe defense teams’ own sentencing memo (full pdf below), and within the DOJ response they, perhaps inadvertently, posted an exhibit (#13) written by the FBI special agent in charge, which specifically says:

….”because of the known disclosure of classified information, the FISA application”…

“known disclosure”…

I don’t think the DOJ meant to allow or file that.

Here’s the full DOJ responsive filing to the Wolfe defense sentencing memo:

 

.

As a reminder, we know the FISA court delivered the read and return Top-Secret Classified Carter Page application due to the clerk stamp of March 17, 2017.

That stamp date, March 17, 2017, and the content therein, matched the date and details of the original Wolfe indictment:

On that same date, March 17th, 2017, within the text messages of SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner and Lobbyist/Lawyer Adam Waldman – as they were working out details of how to meet covertly with dossier author Christopher Steele, we find Warner going into the Senate Intelligence Committee SCIF.

SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner is a central figure in the scheme to entrap the incoming administration under the auspices of the fraudulent Russia probe.

(Washington, DC – December 14th, 2018) Judicial Watch today released two sets of heavily redacted State Department documents, 38 pagesand 48 pages, showing classified information was researched and disseminated to multiple U.S. Senators by the Obama administration immediately prior to President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The documents reveal that among those receiving the classified documents were Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), and Sen. Robert Corker (R-TN).

Judicial Watch obtained the documents through a June 2018 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed against the State Department after it failed to respond to a February 2018 request seeking records of the Obama State Department’s last-minute efforts to share classified information about Russia election interference issues with Democratic Senator Ben Cardin (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:18-cv-01381)).

The documents reveal the Obama State Department urgently gathering classified Russia investigation information and disseminating it to members of Congress within hours of Donald Trump taking office.  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, Spygate, Treason, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

95 Responses to Breaking: Senate Intelligence Committee Security Director James Wolfe Sentenced to Two Months Prison time….

  1. Streak 264 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Must be nice to have powerful friends.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  3. Mark (The Artist) T. says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    I don’t know how but….
    These two agencies need to be disinfected and cleaned up. Maybe, We The People need to get orange vests, or camouflage vests, or bullet-proof vests…..but SOMETHING needs to be done.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. sundance says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  5. Apollo says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    This is disgusting.

    They are going to get away with it. No one will be held accountable.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Eris says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Christmas present for the DC Swamp 😡

    Like

    Reply
  7. Mike S says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Burn it all down…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Linus in W.PA. says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    Yes, burn it all down.

    DECLASSIFY EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. Streak 264 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Maybe the harsher sentence will go higher up.
    LOL

    Like

    Reply
  10. Nigella says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Two months? Seriously?… I give up… There is no justice

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Nigella says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    All animals are equal but some are more equal

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. marty lopez says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Meaning Senate committee members are dirty and didn’t want to be exposed, cute. Wanna bet the Kunt judge is a Democrat and smells of fish? Meanwhile we look at Warner and Corker two more POS as the chief security officer for the Select Senate Intelligence Committee shakes hands with Comey the traitor, liar, leaker and conspirator. Oh this bitch judge sure set everything to rights with a two month sentence.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Reality Winner is contemplating WTF happened to her when this guy only got 2 months.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Streak 264 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:19 pm

    If I am ever called for jury duty again I will refuse to convict anyone who does not work for government. I will only convict government workers from now on. This is bs!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. MM says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Confirms he was leaking at the direction of Warner/Burr…….
    Fix was In…….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Bullseye says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    He’ll maybe serve a month. How much $$ were you promised Judge Ketanji ?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. benifranlkin says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Trump has Warner in his sights…..a marked man. He called Warner a drunk awhile back over a comment he made about the Mueller investigation. Even if Wolfe only got a day in prison, he is a confessed/convicted felon who no doubt was likely told to leak by Warner/Burr. U know Wolfe is fuming about this…let’s see what happens as Trump would say.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Monadnock says:
      December 20, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      Think what non-drinker PDJT must think about Warner to call him a drunk. Gotta wonder what VSG may have in store for The Melting Man in the future.

      Like

      Reply
  18. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    If and when there is an honest DOJ, can Wolfe be charged with the more serious crime of leading classified or higher info?

    Like

    Reply
    • lemmus1 says:
      December 20, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      …since he was never charged and it’s not mentioned in his plea deal, he can still be charged …Whitaker was turned loose by the ethics review today (for all those wondering where he has been hiding) and Barr is incoming …it ain’t over till its over

      Like

      Reply
  20. Redhotrugmama says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Helps to have friends in high places. …..And equal justice for all. NOT!

    Like

    Reply
  21. Beau Geste says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    President Trump needs to sign an order that in the interest of unbiased equal justice for all, that the DOJ/FBI shall apply the same standards of investigation, prosecutorial discretion, greements-not-to-prosecute, and sentencing recommendations to all pending and future “matters” that it has applied to the Awan, Wolfe, hillary, hillary’s destroyer of her subpoenaed emails, the hiders of the weiner-rich-awn laptops, the DNC, the Podestas, Steele, Fusion, Uranium One, the “obama government and contractor “unmaskers”, Comey, McCabe, Page, Strozk, Ohr, the FBI Leakers to the press reported by the IG, and rosenstein, and exceeding or more punitive behavior will be corrected by presidential pardon or commutation.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Midnight Rambler says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Do those yellow vests run big? Asking for a friend.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • lemmus1 says:
      December 20, 2018 at 5:58 pm

      …from Petite to 4XL!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      December 20, 2018 at 6:11 pm

      ORANGE vests….

      Yellow plus MAGA red = Orange

      Also it will pull the chains of the libs who refer to President Trump as orange. 😉

      (Easy to find too. I have mind sitting folded near my desk.)

      Like

      Reply
    • montanamel says:
      December 20, 2018 at 6:26 pm

      Check online….only $25 for 10 each of them…with reflective strips too.
      Time to be BMOC, hand some out this Christmas…

      They have already “left France”….were reported in Belgium this week for the first time.

      Be the first “group” to be cited here in America…. Group of 10 will look good on TV.

      Like

      Reply
  23. Erik Heter says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    … and this kind of stuff is going to continue until Trump gets his guys to *truly* take control of the DOJ. Warner got away with it, that corrupt, slimy [insert expletive here].

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. The Boss says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    There’s much more here than Wolfe’s indictment and indiscretions. Was Warner having #MeToo moments that need covering up? Just asking.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Justin Green says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Hope he bunks with Freddy “Footlong” Johnson. I’ll ship Freddy a two-month supply of Viagra.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Rose says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Warner should be under 24 hour survail for his attempt to contact the Dirty Dossier crowd, he is not fit to serve and he should not have a security clearance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. waltherppk says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    More time gets served for a misdemeanor of being drunk and disorderly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Ray Runge says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Score another win for the Swamp Critters of the Deep State.

    The sentence certified the Majority Republican Chair Senator Burr as a fully paid up member of the Swamp.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Two months for James Wolfe. Plenty of time for him to learn some new tricks.

    Come to think of it tho… He’s probably learned a lot of those tricks already, what with being at the beck & call of all those Senators.

    What was that phrase Mika used?

    Like

    Reply
  30. Seneca the Elder says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    The Swamp is nothing but a damned CESSPOOL.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Genie says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    This means no Valentine’s Day with Ali, but they can get hammered on St. Pat’s.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Mike says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    So, will Wolfe get to do his time at a minimum security Club Fed?

    Or will he get the Whitey Bulger treatment, accidentally on purpose put in general population at Hazelton, with a bunch of lifers who would shank him for a carton of Lucky Strikes?

    The answer to that question will reveal whether he has been adequately compensated for keeping his mouth shut.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Greg1 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    This is wrong, this is wrong, this is WRONG!

    I held a top secret security clearance in the Army. Wolfe broke every rule. It doesn’t matter if a senator, or several of them, asked him to do what he did. He SHOULD have reported the senators, and he, as well as they, absolutely and irrefutably KNOW this.

    Had I done this, I would be in prison for a lot more than a couple of months, for leaking classified information. Lying to the fbi (can’t even bring myself to capitalize it anymore) would be a far smaller sentence. Had anyone else done this the provable leaking of classified information would NOT have been ignored. And, by the way, saying “the senators told me to leak it”, no matter how much whining went along with it, would NEVER be an acceptable excuse.

    This is so wrong, and so OBVIOUSLY wrong, at every level that it is revolting.

    This is wrong, this is wrong, this is WRONG! And all involved KNOW it is wrong!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. Justin Green says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Bet there are dozens of Congressmen up to their eyeballs in this mess.

    This HAS to get exposed at some point, no matter who it takes down.

    Like

    Reply
  35. justlizzyp says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    “Arguably you committed treason”

    Just sayin’.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. Justice Warrior says:
    December 20, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Wow! Not enough, but something is better than nothing.

    Like

    Reply
  37. emeraldcoaster says:
    December 20, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    It would be enlightening to know who put the screws to D.C. US Attorney and “directed” not persuing charges against Wolfe on leaking classified material. I don’t believe the Feds could not build a case for the appropriate crime. One more example of the Deep State covering for the real culprits.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Snuzzy says:
    December 20, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    That’s just disgraceful that he gets off so light considering all of the corruption he was involved in. I sure wish President Trump would declassify all he asked for, and more, so these people would pay dearly for the wrong they have done to OUR country. These crooks have to be held accountable. One way or another.

    Like

    Reply
    • lemmus1 says:
      December 20, 2018 at 6:15 pm

      …standby for fireworks …AAG Whitaker was cleared today by DoJ Ethics to take control of the Mueller SC investigation from Rosie …the spigots are wide open for him now …no more excuses, no more hiding behind any recusal threats …and Barr is incoming

      Like

      Reply
  39. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    December 20, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    Too bad…..
    Now he’ll need to DVR the first several episodes of Game of Thrones.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Greg1 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    This almost gives people greater incentive to leak classified info. If they do happen to get caught, the odds of doing serious time are slim.

    It would NOT surprise me if people already in prison for leaking classified info point to this as their ticket out.

    This is wrong.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Marc says:
    December 20, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Look who Mrs. Brown-Jackson is related to. It’s a Big Club…
    https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/potential-supreme-court-nominee-family-house-speaker-paul/story?id=37187861
    FTA: “One of names being floated as a possible pick is someone who Ryan calls family: D.C. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Connected by marriage, Jackson’s husband, Patrick Jackson, is the twin brother of Ryan’s brother-in-law William Jackson.”

    Like

    Reply
  42. Stevej says:
    December 20, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Get over it, people. Senators have clout and a senior committee chair so much more. He wanted it leaked so it was leaked. The only surprise is that he couldn’t completely protect his aide.

    Like

    Reply
  43. CorwinAmber says:
    December 20, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    pardon me if some other worthy Treeper has already pointed it out, but this dippy broad who masquerades as a Federal Judge is apparently related by marriage to U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan…her husband is the twin brother of Ryan’s brother-in-law. SMDH

    Like

    Reply
    • CorwinAmber says:
      December 20, 2018 at 6:19 pm

      geez, not fast enough pulling the posting trigger, so to speak, sigh…congrats Marc above who beat me to it…by just this much! Story of my life…

      Like

      Reply
  44. MAGAbear says:
    December 20, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    So Jay Walking is now a more serious crime than breaking federal laws. Welcome to America, version 2018.

    Like

    Reply
  45. jleonard14 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Wow. Black judges sympathetic to Mueller and the Democrats…shocking.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s