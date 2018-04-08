Giddy Up ! U.S. Attorney John Lausch Assigned To Document Production…

Tomorrow Attorney General Jeff Sessions will announce the assignment of U.S. Attorney John Lausch to facilitate the production of documents from the DOJ (Horowitz/Huber) to the House Judiciary Committee, and Chairman Bob Goodlatte.
Mr. Lausch is a Trump appointed U.S. Attorney from outside Washington DC. John Lausch currently heads the Northern District of Illinois which includes Chicago, and this specific U.S. Attorney has extensive experience in complex cases of conspiracy and political corruption; a key skill-set given the issues within the Horowitz/Huber investigation of potential politicization of the FBI and DOJ offices.
Accepting the OIG report is almost certainly the most complex undertaking of IG Horowitz career; and accepting the multitude of possible angles within each section of the investigative inquiry are so consequential; there’s a strong likelihood the report could come out in stages.
Just the sheer process of an ordinarily complex Office of Inspector General report with the inherent investigative fact-audit, draft-report review, reference fact-check, preliminary draft vetting, and subsequent final draft review and audit is exhaustive in itself.
Now imagine overlaying that report process atop each of the topics behind millions of pages of gathered evidence, thousands of pages of testimony and witness statements, on multiple investigative issues – all surrounding the FBI and DOJ-NSD conduct.
Each of these aspects is an investigation unto itself: •Clinton email, manipulated investigations with predetermined outcomes; •unlawful and coordinated media leaks; •false testimony to FBI, congress and under oath to IG; •manipulated FBI 302 reports; •Willful corruption by AD-Andrew McCabe, D-Comey etc.. and if that’s not complex enough to report about…. overlay the •issues with the FISA court; •false presentations; •source material (Steele Dossier); and well, you get the picture…. This is massive and complex.
There’s a phase in the OIG report process where statements of fact go through an exhaustive draft vetting process within agency. The “source vetting” or “reference-audit” phase is part of the target -and internal review audit- prior to final draft & ultimately publication.
The raw investigative information, used as the foundation for the report, has to be vetted, re-checked, verified and reviewed for placement and footnotes in the draft report, before ANY of that source information is released.
FBI Director Christopher Wray previously assigned 54 staff to go through the IG source draft information (investigative documents) to validate baseline facts prior to release to congress. This process also scans for classified information.
These FBI staff are vetting the underlying evidence that’s noted in Horowitz’s draft notification document. Remember, many of these elements are also potentially criminal actions individually; and quite likely, in the aggregate, also the broad outlines of a criminal conspiracy amid all of the participants.
However, given the reality that politicization of the FBI and DOJ underpins the origination of the investigation that generated the underlying evidence, in order to ensure any internal FBI conflicts do not arise amid document selection, John Lausch will be involved.
U.S. Attorney Lausch review will ensure the FBI does not hide, or marginalize any OIG investigative findings.
You can call it a soft-coup, or you can call it politicization of the DOJ and FBI, but the end result is the same – the intentional effort to manipulate, influence, and ultimately subvert an election for the presidency of the United States.
The first series of those DOJ/FBI document releases will likely happen tomorrow, April 9th, or shortly thereafter. Another part of John Lausch responsibilities is likely to aide in separating the criminal evidence from within the document production. While these productions are *NOT* the IG report itself, these productions are some of the underlying evidence that underpins chapters of the IG report.
The fingerprints of criminal evidence might be noticed in the corners of the release(s); however, the direct evidence of criminal conduct will not be released. Part of Lausch’s independent responsibility will be to preserve the integrity of any needed criminal evidence. Nothing connected to the ongoing John Huber grand jury presentations will be released.
I have never been so ready for anything in my life.
Bombs away. They wouldn’t be releasing any docs if the prosecutions weren’t ready.
I was more ready for Bo Derek a couple of decades or so ago…but that didn’t pan out.
If this John Lausch drags things out for another few months…I’ll be settling for Nancy Pelosi…..as my Speaker.
Handcuffs and Perp Walks please, Mr. Sessions….Bigly Quick.
Ive never been so nervous
I believe we are MORE ready than John [sorry for the rude language here → ] F.
Kennedy was for a quickie with Marilyn Monroe, after he spent ten years in a monastery, in a solitary cell, followed by five years on a desert island, deprived even of sheep, on which huge HD screens were projecting nothing but Eleanor Roosevelt’s teeth, 24/24.
Well, bottom line, YES PLEEEEASE!!
It’s going to be GREAT week !
The fuse has been lit, but no one said how long it was !!!
Bless you.
Beautiful. Thanks again S!
DRAIN IT
John Lausch has handled “political corruption”.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/politics/ct-john-lausch-picked-for-us-attorney-0803-met-20170803-story.html
Christmas in April!
It truly will be! Winter ❄️ is here even in the month of April! I wrote the following last night and got a follow up question which I responded too! That day is almost upon us. I have dreamed about it over the past year. I can’t wait until it is a reality. I believe in my heart that the reality will occur because it is personal for our Lion 🦁!
Sundance shared a what if last night that named four POS that would be indicted and in prison for a very long time.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/06/breaking-dept-of-justice-grants-house-and-senate-intel-committee-full-access-to-review-fisa-application/
From the article linked above:
If, and this is a big “if”, there are actually two versions, the consequences are astronomical. Almost immediately Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, James Comey and Andrew McCabe would be indicted.
Our President tweeted the following this evening:
Notice that three of the four POS he references are the same as Sundance’s what if. Nothing our President does is by chance.
As soon as the FISA application becomes viewed by the world, the Judge will know that the FISA shared with the DOJ is completely different than what was submitted to the FISC.
Just think what is going through the minds of Comey, McCabe, Lynch and Sally Yates as they heard about this revelation yesterday and PDJT tweets shining a light on them today. Sunlight is the best disinfectant! They know their days of freedom are coming to a crashing halt.
Be prepared to do your part no matter what that part is! WE, with our LION 🦁, WILL MAGA!
SR wrote the following:
Just wondering how will it be known that both FISA application not matching? FISA judge can be also a setup.
Here are four of about a few hundred I have dreamed about! My response:
When you wake up to the news that Comey, Yates, McCabe and Lynch were arrested in a pre dawn raid of their homes for the fact they produced false FISA applications to Congress versus what was actually submitted to the FISC. Charges may include sedition which could lead to the four of them facing the Death 💀 Penalty for their crimes.
“When you wake up to the news that Comey, Yates, McCabe and Lynch were arrested in a pre dawn raid of their homes ”
Now, now fle. Do not lower our expectations exceedingly. (-:
LMAO 🤣! Go big or go home!
From your lips to God’s ears, flep. Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus! 🙏🙏🙏
Thank you, Sundance, you are the MAN!!
And thank you, as always, Flep, for contributing to our continuous enlightenment, too.
You both make things clear and easy to understand.
Praying, Praying, Praying!
We will never stop. Praying 🙏 for our country, our family and our President!
Flep this was all over Fox News this morning. They were discussing the IG report and how Comey’s little book tour could very well be placing him in a perjury trap!! Oh the JOY at the thought of all this finally coming out to the world. Can’t wait till I see them all go down in disgrace!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can only imagine the MSM and Schiff spin due to the “incomplete” released due to he need to preserve the criminal cases, something their not used too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Schiff might have committed Arkanside.
It’s gonna be a bumpy night……soon.
“… this specific U.S. Attorney has extensive experience in complex cases of conspiracy and political corruption”
____
This is good, yes?
I take it as a good sign, a very good sign.
I wonder if the Enemedia will take notice of this detail.
If the Enemedia starts demonizing Lausch right out of the gate…then we know he is the right guy for this.
LikeLiked by 6 people
wheatie, the good part is that msm watchers will never be able to even follow who this guy might be.
the second best part is that when this story breaks, ~ 6 -7M people will hear the canned version…and, ima gonna bet only a small % of those will be able to follow the actual story.
msm has screwed itself by giving its listeners a bare skeleton for context.
This is WAY too complicated for the average msm stooge…he!!, even we here have to read sundance slowly, and we have the advantage of excellent context!
msm is on life support.
Will Rachel Maddow quit her job and join a convent? Will Jimmy Kimmel move to South America to raise Yaks? Will Madonna speak in tongues? will Joy Reid teach yoga to elderly patients in Thailand? This is going to be interesting………
“Will Rachel Maddow quit her job and join a convent?”
Releasing Mad Rachel in a convent is like letting Clinton roam free on Epstein Island.
Been treepin for almost 2 years now. Do you think this when my liberal family members will start to see? Ive been trying to be patient, but I want all americans to see heads roll. Your site has educated me in so many ways. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Their political viewpoint was not established as a result of solid information and thoughtful reasoning.
They will see when they become willing to see. Until then? Specific events and dot-connecting strike them as relevant. Events and dot-connecting may appear to them to primarily be threats to their well-being. If that’s the case, they will react accordingly.
Specific events and dot-connecting WILL NOT strike them as relevant…..
Awesome and appropriate tweet, there, Sundance!!
Alerting the ‘only MSM viewers’ to The Big Ugly!!!
This is The Yuge FUGLY and I can’t wait!!
God please, please continue to bless America and hear the cries of Your people.
Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus! For every good thing You provide. And that includes good people like our President and Sundance and every loyal Treeper. Every good man and woman working to save America from her enemies, inside and outside of our borders. Thank You, God! 🙏🙏🙏
In the most precious name of Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Savior, we pray. Amen!
Yes! Perfect!
Sundance it seems to me you started down this path when you wrote about Comey’s briefing of the president leak in January of 2017. You framed the leak as a way to insure this little gem (dossier) was reported as news. Truly we are now at the beginnings of The Big Ugly. But you lit the fuse a lot earlier.
All of the corruption you covered Benghazi Emails Uranium one going back several years helped prepare us and lead us to this moment. I do feel sorry for the Sheeples, Sleeples and those willfully blind the shock will shake them to the core when the truth finally floods through their living room. Thank you for preparing us as well as you have so that we may treat the shock victims.
Thanks, SD. Thanks very much.
We need some more Sundance. Let it be true.
Champagne anyone?
Mmm…I don’t wanna jinx it with premature celebrations.
But it is really tempting to pop open a bottle of bubbly.
No jinx. The big celebration will be TEQUILLA! Howling at the moon! Dancing in the streets!
No Tequila for me thankyouverymuch. I see people *I think* I know. 😉
Hehehehe…………
Me neither. I fall down a lot.
Sounds like the Marines have finally arrived.
Semper Fi…..and the walls come tumbling down….😎
Foul weather gear laid out. Ready for the STORM!
I almost couldn’t believe it when I saw the first tweet about an hour ago. The big ugly is just beginning!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s go! I haven’t been so ready for this fight.
Get your popcorn maker ready!
thanks, Deplorable. Been a Lehman’s customer for decades…cannot recommend them enough.
Also, Vermont Country Store. Gotta wait for their offers of free shipping though…but they have them frequently.
Grand American Traditions.
Bring the pain.
Time to do a rain dance. Make it pour. A YUGE HUGLY STORM!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
With lightning bolts.
Yes yes…I want to see lightning bolts, hitting every one of these schemers.
Especially Sally Yates!
I wanna see a big one hit Yates.
LMAO Hates Yates! Gotcha! Curl her hair for Wheatie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Janie!! Perfect!!
The anticipation is killing me, but I know that it’s going to be well worth the wait. Hell, I didn’t even think that this was a possibility 2 years ago and that our Country was on the decline. I’m so very grateful to my fellow Patriots. It feels good – Cold Anger in action, but even better is HOPE and Love for our Great Country and our Children’s futures.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, God in Heaven. Thank you Lord. Thanks be to all of your faithful servants in this blessed country, those brave, amazing patriots of this most favored nation on earth who have sacrificed everything, including life, liberty and more to save and preserve your precious gift to this world, the land of the free, brave and God-fearing people, who, as your Son sacrificed his life for each and every one of us, have sacrificed everything for this great Republic. Praise be to you, oh Lord. Thank you for our dear President, First Lady and his blessed family.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen, Amen, Amen, ladyliberty!!! Thank You, God! Thank You, Jesus!
All you wrote!! AMEN. 🙏🙏🙏
Praise God and Halleluliah! Thank you Sundance! Thank you POTUS! GOD bless you and your families! God Bless Treepers!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
So any documents pertinent to any investigation would have to be held back. Yet it may be possible to see around the corner through documents that substantiate timelines or other corroborating events. Do I have that right?
The clock is ticking. Mid-terms are just around the corner.
They are too good at getting away with this stuff.
This better be a big big drain. I don’t want to see a blockage. Drain away!
Oh Yeah, those slimy hairballs are the worst….
Gonna open the good cigars and wine, taking the week off (from retirement) to party-hardy❤️👍
“John Lausch to facilitate the production of documents from the DOJ (Horowitz/Huber) to the House Judiciary Committee, and Chairman Bob Goodlatte.” Will/when the public have access?
Let’s hope the Big Ugly rids Congress of its UniParty Leadership Group.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our job in November will be to take out the rest of the trash.
Oh yeah I am so happy looking on my American friends. I am still waiting to see all ensnared and I hope it goes all the way up the ladder. The higher it goes the more likely my blind and mute Canadians can finally be awaken to our own socialism and blind faith in our leaders and their control. Other countries will follow I know it, Light it UP!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welp, I’m checking out for the night. Looking forward to tomorrow morning.
Chicago station article covering Lausch’s appointed by POTUS as U.S. Attorney. The short video of his appointment is worth listening too. He addresses POTUS comment about the high Chicago crime rate and political corruptness in his district. Comes from background of private practice at Kirkland & Ellis, top notch mega firm.
http://wgntv.com/2018/01/24/new-u-s-attorney-john-lausch-lays-out-priorities/
One point about releasing all the Big Ugly information in smaller chunks than in big massive piles – – it will take longer to release everything. This has a steady drip-drip-drip effect on the public. If done strategically in a paced manner, the impact could be very positive for Republicans’ chances of holding onto both houses of Congress in November.
I think the steady drip of negative information about Hillary in the months and weeks leading up to the election certainly had a well-deserved impact on her loss. Likewise here, with the negative impact on Democrats, despite what will be a continuous effort by the eneMedia to downplay or refute everything – they will also lose support in the face of evidence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This tweet from yesterday:
Thank God he is a Trump appointment.
Who knew “facilitate the production of documents from the DOJ” could sound so dang sexy?
There’s a phase in the OIG report process where statements of fact go through an exhaustive draft vetting process within agency.
All because we have a media that did not vet Obama.
