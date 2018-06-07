Senior Senate Staffer James A Wolfe Arrested For Leaking Classified Documents To Multiple Media Outlets – Indictment pdf below…

In a just released 11-page federal indictment (full pdf below) a Senior Staff official for the Senate Select Committee Intelligence, James A. Wolfe, has been identified as leaking secret and top-secret classified information to multiple media sources. Mr. Wolfe was arrested Thursday night by federal marshals. (direct link to justice pdf)

According to the indictment, Mr. Wolfe (58, pictured above), the former director of security, lied to the FBI when he was questioned about his involvement in leaking classified intelligence to the media. Last night the Senate Intelligence Committee agreed to release documents to the DOJ/FBI investigators.

Earlier today it was revealed a New York Times journalist, and former 3-year girlfriend to Mr. Wolfe, had her phone and email communication seized by investigators.

The criminal indictment was unsealed moments ago:

.

*note* this is breaking information. Further analysis to follow.

Advertisements