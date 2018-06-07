Senior Senate Staffer James A Wolfe Arrested For Leaking Classified Documents To Multiple Media Outlets – Indictment pdf below…

Posted on June 7, 2018 by

In a just released 11-page federal indictment (full pdf below) a Senior Staff official for the Senate Select Committee Intelligence, James A. Wolfe, has been identified as leaking secret and top-secret classified information to multiple media sources.  Mr. Wolfe was arrested Thursday night by federal marshals.  (direct link to justice pdf)

According to the indictment, Mr. Wolfe (58, pictured above), the former director of security, lied to the FBI when he was questioned about his involvement in leaking classified intelligence to the media.  Last night the Senate Intelligence Committee agreed to release documents to the DOJ/FBI investigators.

Earlier today it was revealed a New York Times journalist, and former 3-year girlfriend to Mr. Wolfe, had her phone and email communication seized by investigators.

The criminal indictment was unsealed moments ago:

.

*note* this is breaking information.  Further analysis to follow.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Election 2016, Election 2018, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, IG Report McCabe, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

527 Responses to Senior Senate Staffer James A Wolfe Arrested For Leaking Classified Documents To Multiple Media Outlets – Indictment pdf below…

Older Comments
  1. phoenixRising says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. phoenixRising says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:23 am

    THREAD – click on tweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. phoenixRising says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Joe S says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:52 am

      She is looking like more of an SSCI operative then a reporter. I bet this has the potential to blow the whole uniparty swamp to smitherines, wolverines.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. CMDCMRET says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:26 am

    If you didn’t know it before, know it now…The Storm has come.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. anthdohmy says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:27 am

    So they gave Mike Flynn one of those Investigative Questionnaires, right? He checked all the boxes and knew he was being interviewed in a criminal investigation and warned about the consequences and all that?

    Chuck Grassley should write a letter asking for the Mike Flynn signed “Investigative Questionnaires” instead of asking for the 302’s, much cleaner.

    This is a brilliant piece of legal writing on so many levels.

    Quintessential.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. MaineCoon says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Wonder who?

    Like

    Reply
  8. cthulhu says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Wait a second…..this guy has been a senate aide for longer (31 years) than his paramour has been breathing (26 years)?????

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. realgaryseven says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Well, well, well whaddya know? An indictment by a Grand Jury!

    Grand Juries operate outside of the news. <— period, full stop, no exceptions.

    I'd bet anything that the White Hats are methodically climbing the ladders of corruption, flipping each rung against higher, more corrupt rungs, all the way to the rotten top.

    Sessions is hard at work. He's not going to share anything with the media, which are multinational (i.e. globalist) corporations.

    Our President is draining the swamp. Let us all keep him, his family, his staff, and all White Hats in our prayers.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. phoenixRising says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • KBR says:
      June 8, 2018 at 1:00 am

      That particular indictment mentions it, but the charges on it are for lying.

      Must be another sealed indictment yet to be opened on this clown.

      Burr/Warner need to close their traps. Before the next trap closes on them.

      Like

      Reply
  11. rudy1876 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Wow…that one unsealed indictment felt SO GOOD! See…that wasn’t so,hard! What..like 25000+ still to go? WoweeZowee!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. James F says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:33 am

    She thought she was so clever. “See how concerned I am about the leaking? Now nobody will ever suspect I had any involvement!”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. kellyseamus says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:33 am

    That crime is punishable by firing squad, is it not?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Liberty says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:34 am

    multiple reporters getting their info straight from the source for classified and top secret intel. Oh Lordy! Let the NYT keep explaining this away… Leaker perp walk has only begun.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Bing says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:35 am

    You have a person in charge of classified information within the intelligence committee. That married person is allegedly having an affair with a young reporter, and allegedly providing her with classified information for something in return.

    That is the type of person that a hostile foreign government may have had interest in. If you can allegedly sell classified information for sex then you are probably willing to sell it for money, or be compromised enough to give it away cheap so you can keep your secrets hidden.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. Atomic Fireball says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:36 am

    There’s no paragraph 7 of that PDF. It skips from 6 to 8. Probably just a mistake.

    Like

    Reply
  17. thomaspain1961 says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:36 am

    comedone, mccabe, clapper, yates, strzok, brennan, and schiff have just heard that someone who leaked classified information was just arrested. The aforementioned may be quite agitated right now. Some “reporters ” int he yellow stream media have just heard that a reporter has had her communications confiscated and is in legal jeopardy. The yellow stream media leak receivers are likely quite agitated too.
    Wolfe’s arrest is the first arrest of any significance. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: this is the beginning of the deluge.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Charlotte says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:42 am

    James Wolfe’s wife, Jane Rhodes-Wolfe, had been an FBI official for 20 years – until 2016 – according to her LinkedIn

    Like

    Reply
  19. phoenixRising says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Like

    Reply
  20. Echo says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:44 am

    I getting ready to be shocked.
    Is Jimmy a Democrat, work for the left in other areas, dislike PDJT?

    Like

    Reply
  21. Charlotte says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Charter Names Jane Rhodes-Wolfe Head of Corporate Security
    October 11, 2016
    https://newsroom.charter.com/press-releases/jane-rhodes-wolfe-charter-corporate-security/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Charlotte says:
      June 8, 2018 at 12:46 am

      At the FBI, Rhodes-Wolfe most recently served as a section chief for the the bureau’s counterterrorism division. During her two-decade span at the FBI, she led national programs dedicated to national security, criminal investigations and technology systems. Since retiring from the bureau earlier this year, she’d been working as a consultant.

      It’s not unusual for government security pros to migrate to — and from — top telecommunications companies.

      In 2014, for example, Joseph Clancy, a retired Secret Service agent who had served in the private sector as director of corporate security for Comcast since 2011, was named interim director of the agency.

      https://www.fiercecable.com/cable/charter-hires-former-fbi-agent-rhodes-wolfe-to-head-corporate-security

      Like

      Reply
      • KBR says:
        June 8, 2018 at 1:12 am

        Strzok was the Chief of the Counterespionage Section during the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email server. Strzok rose to become the Deputy Assistant Director of the Counterintelligence Division, which is the number two position in that division.

        So, Mrs Wolfe left earlier this year? I wonder if she was involved in the early stages (2015) of the Trump spying op?

        Like

        Reply
  22. CopperTop says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Ali Watkins article states MALE -1 is Page in this article from the date listed in the indictment April time 2017 (around page 5 or 6 in the indictment)

    http://cs.brown.edu/people/jsavage/VotingProject/2017_04_03_BuzzFeed_FormerTrumpAdviserMetWithRussianSpy.pdf

    Like

    Reply
  23. Perot Conservative says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Guess what is break room / coffee room banter tomorrow at 8:30 AM in DC?

    Friday night, that doesn’t happen.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. phoenixRising says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:50 am

    THREAD — wrt Dan Jones, DiFi’s aide

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. phoenixRising says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:52 am

    THREAD —

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. Echo says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:55 am

    So we get a mid / low level Deepie to watch being prosecuted while McCabe and Comey with evidence to burn walk about.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Peoria Jones says:
    June 8, 2018 at 12:55 am

    So…I wonder how McCain’s doing right about now?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s