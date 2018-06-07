Senior Senate Staffer James A Wolfe Arrested For Leaking Classified Documents To Multiple Media Outlets – Indictment pdf below…

In a just released 11-page federal indictment (full pdf below) a Senior Staff official for the Senate Select Committee Intelligence, James A. Wolfe, has been identified as leaking secret and top-secret classified information to multiple media sources. Mr. Wolfe was arrested Thursday night by federal marshals. (direct link to justice pdf)
According to the indictment, Mr. Wolfe (58, pictured above), the former director of security, lied to the FBI when he was questioned about his involvement in leaking classified intelligence to the media. Last night the Senate Intelligence Committee agreed to release documents to the DOJ/FBI investigators.
Earlier today it was revealed a New York Times journalist, and former 3-year girlfriend to Mr. Wolfe, had her phone and email communication seized by investigators.
The criminal indictment was unsealed moments ago:
.
*note* this is breaking information. Further analysis to follow.
LikeLiked by 5 people
above tweet is part of a thread – click on
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Wo!
I wonder if she was on the Fusion payroll? This seems to have legs.
LikeLike
Is she sleeping with Steele or Jones or Simpson or ???
LikeLike
Who knows maybe with all and sundry for the scoop.
LikeLike
NYT’s Ali Watkin’s phone, emails, seized by Justice Dept:
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/jun/7/ali-watkins-new-york-times-reporter-has-phone-emai/
LikeLike
THREAD – click on tweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
She is looking like more of an SSCI operative then a reporter. I bet this has the potential to blow the whole uniparty swamp to smitherines, wolverines.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you didn’t know it before, know it now…The Storm has come.
LikeLiked by 9 people
So they gave Mike Flynn one of those Investigative Questionnaires, right? He checked all the boxes and knew he was being interviewed in a criminal investigation and warned about the consequences and all that?
Chuck Grassley should write a letter asking for the Mike Flynn signed “Investigative Questionnaires” instead of asking for the 302’s, much cleaner.
This is a brilliant piece of legal writing on so many levels.
Quintessential.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Wonder who?
LikeLike
Wait a second…..this guy has been a senate aide for longer (31 years) than his paramour has been breathing (26 years)?????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, well, well whaddya know? An indictment by a Grand Jury!
Grand Juries operate outside of the news. <— period, full stop, no exceptions.
I'd bet anything that the White Hats are methodically climbing the ladders of corruption, flipping each rung against higher, more corrupt rungs, all the way to the rotten top.
Sessions is hard at work. He's not going to share anything with the media, which are multinational (i.e. globalist) corporations.
Our President is draining the swamp. Let us all keep him, his family, his staff, and all White Hats in our prayers.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Praying all day, every day… every time I look at a clock. So grateful to have decent leadership that isn’t out to kill me/us
LikeLiked by 2 people
AMEN!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
That particular indictment mentions it, but the charges on it are for lying.
Must be another sealed indictment yet to be opened on this clown.
Burr/Warner need to close their traps. Before the next trap closes on them.
LikeLike
Wow…that one unsealed indictment felt SO GOOD! See…that wasn’t so,hard! What..like 25000+ still to go? WoweeZowee!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s up to 35,000 now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She thought she was so clever. “See how concerned I am about the leaking? Now nobody will ever suspect I had any involvement!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂
LikeLike
Ali, you screwed for your living, so you are screwed.
The shame is all yours. All the glory days as a big reporter are over. You may end up in orange.
LikeLike
That crime is punishable by firing squad, is it not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought hanging, but that’ll work for me
LikeLiked by 1 person
multiple reporters getting their info straight from the source for classified and top secret intel. Oh Lordy! Let the NYT keep explaining this away… Leaker perp walk has only begun.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You have a person in charge of classified information within the intelligence committee. That married person is allegedly having an affair with a young reporter, and allegedly providing her with classified information for something in return.
That is the type of person that a hostile foreign government may have had interest in. If you can allegedly sell classified information for sex then you are probably willing to sell it for money, or be compromised enough to give it away cheap so you can keep your secrets hidden.
LikeLiked by 5 people
She might as well have been a foreign agent she worked for a foreign owned agency called ABC.
NOT US Press.
LikeLike
There’s no paragraph 7 of that PDF. It skips from 6 to 8. Probably just a mistake.
LikeLike
Interesting…
Surely there is a paragraph 7 also.
LikeLike
comedone, mccabe, clapper, yates, strzok, brennan, and schiff have just heard that someone who leaked classified information was just arrested. The aforementioned may be quite agitated right now. Some “reporters ” int he yellow stream media have just heard that a reporter has had her communications confiscated and is in legal jeopardy. The yellow stream media leak receivers are likely quite agitated too.
Wolfe’s arrest is the first arrest of any significance. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: this is the beginning of the deluge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
James Wolfe’s wife, Jane Rhodes-Wolfe, had been an FBI official for 20 years – until 2016 – according to her LinkedIn
LikeLike
I said a prayer for her. I understand her pain and sense of betrayal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could be she knew and approved, who knows with the DC slime?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Does he push her under a train too?
LikeLike
I getting ready to be shocked.
Is Jimmy a Democrat, work for the left in other areas, dislike PDJT?
LikeLike
Charter Names Jane Rhodes-Wolfe Head of Corporate Security
October 11, 2016
https://newsroom.charter.com/press-releases/jane-rhodes-wolfe-charter-corporate-security/
LikeLiked by 1 person
At the FBI, Rhodes-Wolfe most recently served as a section chief for the the bureau’s counterterrorism division. During her two-decade span at the FBI, she led national programs dedicated to national security, criminal investigations and technology systems. Since retiring from the bureau earlier this year, she’d been working as a consultant.
It’s not unusual for government security pros to migrate to — and from — top telecommunications companies.
In 2014, for example, Joseph Clancy, a retired Secret Service agent who had served in the private sector as director of corporate security for Comcast since 2011, was named interim director of the agency.
https://www.fiercecable.com/cable/charter-hires-former-fbi-agent-rhodes-wolfe-to-head-corporate-security
LikeLike
Strzok was the Chief of the Counterespionage Section during the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email server. Strzok rose to become the Deputy Assistant Director of the Counterintelligence Division, which is the number two position in that division.
So, Mrs Wolfe left earlier this year? I wonder if she was involved in the early stages (2015) of the Trump spying op?
LikeLike
Ali Watkins article states MALE -1 is Page in this article from the date listed in the indictment April time 2017 (around page 5 or 6 in the indictment)
http://cs.brown.edu/people/jsavage/VotingProject/2017_04_03_BuzzFeed_FormerTrumpAdviserMetWithRussianSpy.pdf
LikeLike
Guess what is break room / coffee room banter tomorrow at 8:30 AM in DC?
Friday night, that doesn’t happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
THREAD — wrt Dan Jones, DiFi’s aide
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did he stay with Difi or move to Warner?
LikeLike
THREAD —
LikeLiked by 3 people
So we get a mid / low level Deepie to watch being prosecuted while McCabe and Comey with evidence to burn walk about.
LikeLike
So…I wonder how McCain’s doing right about now?
LikeLike
Necrosing hopefully
LikeLike