President Trump Responds to Leaked FBI Claims in Recent NYT Article….

President Donald Trump tweets a response to a recent New York Times article citing the internal FBI debate about opening an investigation on him personally:
The New York Times article was based on leaks from sources who were responding to the leaks from other sources that were given to the Epoch Times. Each side in the DOJ/FBI corruption story is currently leaking to advance their interests.
Three congressional committees have requested the release of witness transcripts. HPSCI via Devin Nunes (September 2018); and the joint House Judiciary/Oversight committee (December 2018). Congressional allies of President Trump (Nunes, Jordan, Meadows and Collins) are being blocked by corrupt cabinet members within the current administration.
The current DOJ (Matt Whitaker/Rod Rosenstein) and FBI (Christopher Wray/David Bowdich) are refusing to allow the release of those prior witness transcripts. Their excuse for refusing to release is centered around protecting the Mueller investigation.
It appears the current DOJ and FBI prefer to position the new Democrat majority to conduct hearings without the public having the information from prior testimony. That process allows a much easier political narrative to be deployed; thereby hiding the former corruption under a new wave of media attention. The motives really are that simple.
This has been the ‘kick-the-can‘ strategy to protect the institutions all along….
DAG Rod Rosenstein was hired by President Trump at the direction of, and request of, AG Jeff Sessions. Rosenstein then recommended that President Trump hire FBI Director Chris Wray (a transparently useful idiot)….. Director Wray then hired David Bowdich as his deputy AND re-hired Dana Boente as FBI chief-legal-counsel.
The picture we get here is how the 2015/2016 officials within the corrupt DOJ and FBI enterprise, were put into higher office in the Trump administration 2017/2018; and those same officials are currently occupying positions that allow them to keep their prior corrupt activity hidden.
Seemingly frustrated by the depth of the DC corruption and influence over the DOJ and FBI, President Trump fired AG Jeff Sessions who was doing nothing to stop this insanity. Matt Whitaker took over as acting AG but continued the AG Sessions approach.
All of those with authority within the DOJ and FBI, with specific design and willful intent of Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, have abdicated their positions and are empowering Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann to control the focus of the U.S. Justice Department.
It would appear that President Trump sought the counsel of former President George W. Bush during the December funeral proceedings of his father, George H.W. Bush. President Trump and George “Dubya” Bush met at the Blair House and again in the Oval Office while the official DC state honors were paid to the elder Bush.
The day following visits by the former president Bush, and the former first family, current President Donald Trump announced the latest AG nominee William Barr.
Mr. Barr was the AG during the Bush administration; it is not a significant leap-of-faith to see where that advice to hire Barr came from.
Donald Trump the business executive was known for his tactical ability to use negotiation judo during deals with specific adversaries; the old axiom: be careful what you wish for, you just might get it” pertains here. We’ve seen him do this numerous times. This approach is most often deployed when you know you are negotiating with liars; and you intentionally give the liar the path toward their goal – knowing that approach cuts off their ability to take a direction you otherwise may not be able to identify.
In essence, perhaps President Trump knows all of these elements are aligned against him and seek his removal…. So he intentionally accepts their false words as true as a strategy to hold them accountable to the honorable intent (the lie) they falsely present; while knowing all of their effort will be to seek his removal.
How this will all eventually work out is still undetermined.
The funny thing is… Donald Trump has this uncanny, some will say divinely protected, capability to walk into an absolute shitstorm and come out completely unharmed. [His dad noted it when Trump was younger] So when we see Supreme Court Justice Ruther Bader Ginsburg in a very tenuous physical state, we must consider how that conflicts with the Decepticon desire to eliminate Trump; and their Decepticon need for President Trump to provide the replacement. The timing becomes a predicament for the Decepticons that Trump can use to his advantage.
Funny how that works.
I digress.
From Pelosi’s rules, we know Elijah Cummings will deliver the schedule for impeachment hearings before his deadline on April 15th. The next likely witness to be subpoenaed (I would predict subpoenaed by Adam Schiff), to grab the media headlines will be Donald Trump Jr.
Unfortunately, too many people, on all sides, still refuse to believe the institutions of the DOJ and FBI are comprehensively corrupted. Too many people cling to a belief that Rosenstein and Mueller are working honorably toward the cause of justice.
Until people awaken to the reality that all elements within both institutions, past and current, are infected with the metastasized cancer of politics little will change.
William Barr is not a change agent.
The Dragon FISA was likely on Trump.
But God…
Hutzpa, that is what always comes to my mind. All wise, All knowing, All powerful. Eternal. Job even shut his mouth after all the questions he had. Without faith it’s impossible to please God. When your faith & your mind are in agreement you can go through the storm.
What’s funny is that the NYT’s story is so absurd, that it’s amazing that this narrative is being accepted at all…
Even from the usual MSM suspects.
Exactly. They are very lucky Sessions was AG. If Trump had any type of serious AG they would all be behind bars. But in DC it’s like having a trial against the mafia and letting the mafia pick the prosecutor, jury, and judge. That is what is happening now in DC.
Most people do not have the cumulative set of facts, such as Sundance has archived and recalls (in prior articles here in CTH and elsewhere) on a regular basis to re-affirm the backstory behind every new bit of evidence that is exposed.
After reading these backstory details repeatedly the myriad players, dates, and detials begin to becomem familiar. But none of the eneMedia is doing this so they can present newly fabricated stories every month and few of their readers will recognioze the deception.
Dismal outlook. Cloudy, with continued storms ahead.
I heard someone say the other day about RR’s predictable leaving soon scenario that we owe him a debt of gratitude for seeing us through these dark times. I about puked where I was. What a FARCE!
Sundance’s theory sounds crazy at first, but then it oddly makes sense. It’s like when a boxer pulls his opponent into a clinch.
There already is enough public info to indict Hillary Clinton. Why can’t that happen?
Because she belongs to the group that has been breaking the law for decades. If she goes down they all go down. They were all using their private email account. They were all working on getting rid of Trump using the power of Government illegally.
The contrast between good and evil will just intensify. Uni scum will look bad.
And another decepticon goes into the AG slot?
I just do not get it!?!!?
Yeah, I don’t get that either. What is the point of Barr? At what point do we get an honest AG? Obviously Trump is playing a game. “Just watch”, at the end of the tweet tells me that. At this we are all just spectators. But I don’t even have a theory. Does anybody?
All I’ll say is I see a silver lining. And I’ll ask if you all remember something candidate Trump said to the effect that “All of sudden, you’ll wonder how something happened. I may tell you. I may not. But I’ll never let you down.” So yeah, we’re spectators for sure. Probably some of the best-informed spectators given our perusal of this site. Enjoy the ride in the meantime.
At this point its on Trump if he puts him in, he has made enough picks that couldn’t be trusted to bring justice. If Trump picks him then how can it not be his fault when its his pick? People won’t be coming out in big numbers to vote in 2020 if this is our AG pick. I wish they would but more and more people seem to be giving up on seeing any type of justice and this pick would close the door on that.
So, as the Mueller investigation is,wrapping up, whats to keep PDJT from calling IG, and saying
“Remember my request for you to look at those documents Congress asked to be released? I understand you couldn’t look at them while the Mueller investigation was ‘ongoing’, but they are,winding down, writing their,report.
You looking at the documents shouldn’t be “interfering in their investigation” NOW. So, how,about taking a look, hey?”
In short, while there,we obviously be no Nunes/Jordan type investigations going on in the House, Mueller winding down means IG should be able to investigate Fisa unmasking, as well.
Or, do they STILL have control of that, as they control the ‘principle’ (AG), who would write summary/conclusions, and could put damaging material in classified appendix?
As long a Trump is POTUS Mueller will be SP without intervention.
Divinely Protected…Divinely Selected!
What’s the Dragon FISA? (I know we all suspect there were other FISA’s, or attempts at one. But I don’t remember specifics.)
Barr is no change agent. Correct, he too is good friends with Mueller
The Insurance Plan was the planting of evidence on the Trump Campaign! the only thing ever released is after the 2016 Election…now, they only want to release 2017 FISA??? its cover story 101…RNC Cleveland was Stasi Central!
When I was a kid I could see my way out of mazes, so I never drew lines in my puzzle book. I think President Trump does this in real life. He can’t be blindsided, because all the possible permutations are already in his mind. As are all the routes forward, and all the results to follow.
So when he says he’s got this, I tend to believe him, because he can, in essence, see the future—any future—and manipulate the process along the way.
He also has a taste for vengeance.
You are watching The Swamp Criminal Ring trying to overthrow the POTUS.
They are protecting decades of abuse of power and corruption.
Barr is the devil you know.
Well said.
You have to be really innocent to think that this witch hunt is an exception to the rule. This criminal ring has been using the power of government for their personal advantage for decades. The same players going back decades.
The ONLY way to end this is for someone to expose the crooks, not just for the this case. But all other cases, like Tea Party targeting, James Rosen targeting… imagine how much we don’t know?
The more the truth comes out, the faster the Democrats are plowing ahead, leaving the truth in their wake. Sooner or later the truth will reach critical mass and take the Democrats, DoJ, and FBI out, along with their collaborators. All President Trump needs to do is stand out of the way. Ragnarok. At least, that’s what I’m counting on. Otherwise, things will get very… unpleasant.
Final tweet:
“JUST WATCH”…
The US Gov has turned into a Police State.
In a Police State there’s no political opposition, only a UNIPARTY. That explains a lot doesn’t it?
Trump was not supposed to win! Now they have to take care of the problem.
The levels of attack against him are unprecedented. From both sides.
Subsequent tweet to articles 4 tweets – “insurance policy”
Can someone please explain to me that if POTUS knows that BARR is NOT a change agent, then why did he nominate him? To continue on with the Mueller probe?
If I’m understanding this correctly, it appears that MATT WHITAKER is just another player in the DC Swamp/DEEPSTATE.
IMO all PT has to do to shut all this BS down is put out a tweet that says something like this……
As the President of the Executive branch I recently conducted an audit of the NSA database during the period of 2008-2016 and the American people are going to be shocked by how many Americans were spied on, who specifically was spied on and who authorized all of this spying. Not good!
Stay tuned for more details!
I seem to remember reading that POTUS will appear to be on the ropes, and just about knocked out before he counter punches. Not sure if that shall apply here.
For the life of me, I keep feeling we are missing something.
Barr = Swine.
Always did.
I’m disappointed.
DRAIN IT
