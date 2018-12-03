Greta Van Susteren Interviews President Trump…

A lengthy interview (recently released) between Greta Van Susteren and President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Argentina. The topics include: the USMCA trade agreement; the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; overall global trade; issues within the global climate change economy; Brexit, China, the U.S. economy and immigration.
As most CTH readers are aware MAGAnomic policy, economic nationalism, is the largest focus of President Trump. Beyond all other issues, this is the POTUS priority. Within this interview the president walks through the geopolitical issues and interests for the U.S. economy. Well worth watching:
As much as they are hoping for a downturn in our Economy, all indications are showing that the Economic Train isn’t slowing down but rather is picking up speed.
One of the biggest indicators was just released (ISM Manufacturing Index (PMI).
From the article linked above:
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index (PMI) came in at 59.3% in November, easily beating the 57.2% consensus forecast. The forecasts range was 56.0% to 58.3% and the headline is an increase of 1.6 percentage points from the October reading of 57.7%.
The New Orders Index came in at 62.1%, an increase of 4.7 percentage points from the October reading of 57.4%, while the Production Index registered 60.6%, a 0.7 percentage-point increase compared to the October reading of 59.9%.
This real GDP rate currently being forcasted for the 4th Quarter will put us well over 3% real GDP rate for 2018. The last time that occurred was 2005.
Appreciate you putting the cookies on the bottom shelf for a busy guy like me – thanks!!!
GDP EXPANDING at 4.9% ANNUALIZED
[Institute for Supply Management]
“The past relationship between the PMI® and the overall economy indicates that the PMI® for November (59.3 percent) corresponds to a 4.9-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”
https://www.instituteforsupplymanagement.org/ismreport/mfgrob.cfm?SSO=1
HIGHLIGHTS from INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC RESPONDENTS:
[reposted from Presidential thread]
“Shortages, longer lead times and capacity constraints [particularly in the electronic components marketplace] and tariffs continue to strain the supply chain and disrupt normal business practices and activities.” (Computer & Electronic Products)
• ELECTRONICS slow to shift sourcing out of China.
“Production continues at increased levels.” (Transportation Equipment)
• TRANSPORT EQUIPMENT orders still on fire.
“Labor shortages in our area are affecting production volumes.” (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)
• FOOD & BEVERAGE needing to find legal workers & pay what they’re worth.
“Trade tariffs and commodity increases have greatly affected our ability to remain competitive in the market.” (Machinery)
• MACHINERY needs to Make-in-USA.
“Business [orders] steady. Many customers [moving] orders up due to price increases [from commodity costs and tariffs].” (Furniture & Related Products)
• FURNITURE forward-bought from China: Trump’s leverage about to grow.
“Business remains strong. Tariffs impact is fully reflected in Q3 results, and initiatives are underway to move work out of China into other low-cost countries.” (Miscellaneous Manufacturing)
• MISC MANUFACTURING leaving China.
“A lack of experienced workers is having an impact on production, which impacts sourcing due to the skills gap in the manufacturing trades; particularly computer numeric controlled machinists, but also assemblers and welders. The challenge is meeting customer-delivery requirements for new and repaired equipment.” (Fabricated Metal Products)
• FABRICATED METALS ramping up to multiply skilled workers.
• MACHINERY can then return to Make-in-USA.
“Steel tariffs continue to put upward pressure on downstream materials (even when sourcing steel domestically). Long-haul trucking market seems to be normalizing after the implementation of the electronic logging requirements. Oil volatility is also beginning to make its way through downstream materials.” (Petroleum & Coal Products)
• DOMESTIC STEEL expansion will take another 1-3 years due to lead times.
“Continuing to increase imports in order to receive material in by the end of the year to avoid potential 25-percent tariffs.” (Nonmetallic Mineral Products)
MINERALS from China forward-bought: Trump’s leverage to grow.
Always incredible insight BKR!
Why does Ronna McDaniel still have a job after the midterm wipeouts! How many people posted here from different states that the RNC did not fund candidates who if they’d been funded might well have done well? She refused to fund Corey Stewart in VA. Someone else posted from PA the same thing. Others, too. I even think they held back from Cruz in Texas. She was a DISASTER as RNC chairman.
She’s related to Mitt Romney.
My question exactly
I just wish mass deportations would lower the artificially elevated housing market.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Greta looks good , my 3erd wife had a hair lipp bless her heart, sadly she committed suicide by blunt force trauma to the back of her head , but anyways it’s good to hear a journalist showing President Trump respect for a change
Huh?
Ann Coulter regarding the wall.
http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2018-11-28.html
This is absolutely his wheel house!
That was Trump’s RE-ELECTION CLOSING ARGUMENT, Flep.
Wait … that’s still 2 years away!
Masterfully done.
Translation: “The jury’s still out.”
To be fair, many of these countries had economies designed around the hand outs from the good old Uncle Sam. Now that this is no longer the case, their economies will need to undergo some adjustments. The longer they wait, the worse their economies will be.
Write the book Baba Flep
Good interview, lots of interesting information and POTUS at his best, proud of our Country and his accomplishments.
I have missed Greta’s professionalism and style. Any news coming from her is as it should be. I don’t ever think she looks or sounds like she wants it all to be about HER. as many many other news women would have it be. Very respectful of this interview. First I’ce seen with both just standing. That felt awkward, but much better than seeing both sitting in the middle of a room a few feet apart, etc. And much better than those impromptu press people screaming at him outside!
I agree. We in our household, too, miss Greta. Too bad Fox forced her out (allowed her to quit). They lost their best journalist. One thing I appreciated was that she was good at not showing her political views. Sure, most likely most people knew she was a Democrat, she still tried to be fair and true to journalistic standards. Her type of reporting is what is sorely needed in America.
Yes, I miss Greta. She’s very professional in her interviews.
The stand-up format made the interview memorably “in touch” and eliminated any instinct to raise a voice or over-dramatize.
Yes
President Trump The Statesman
is what I saw
How refreshing to see an interviewer who knows how to interview. Who is polite and lets the subject speak, rather than grandstand for their own sake.
I can see why Fox would get rid of her. She does not fit their style at all.
Greta left FOX on her own after many years there she wanted a change…MSNBC let her go…I think she’s great…
Greta left Fox because in her contract under any circumstance Roger Alies goes so do I.
Highly paid Presstitutes who feel entitled to Dabate a President rather than interview
need to be issued restraining orders.
Arg debate
Greta’s Geopolitical Interview was easily the finest of the YEAR.
She single-handedly made Mental Pygmies of the entire Media Establishment
… to frame their performance in complimentary terms.
GM has some serious problem!
General Motors announced last week that it plans to cut more than 14,000 employees in North America. This news makes Americans regret the federal government’s bailout GM received during the Great Recession.
A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 32% of American Adults say, looking back, it was a good idea for the federal government to provide bailout funding for General Motors. Forty percent (40%) think it was a bad idea, while 28% are not sure.
How to destroy Brand Equity in one easy lesson.
Their CEO should be sued by shareholders for breach of fiduciary obligation, along with their entire Board if they don’t immediately fire her and reverse direction.
While it’s good to see that some have awakened to the farce that the bailout was, it should be 98% who see it, not just 40%. I grew up in a solid GM family and drove their vehicles for years (I even still have one old one in storage). But, even with substandard quality these last few decades what really caused them to lose me ever going back to them was the bailout. Essentially Bush and Obama gave the company to the unions and burned the investors. I have no interest in buying from a company like that. And, when I learned that Toyota has cars with more American parts than any American car company, plus they build them here, I moved my buying to them so that it would feed more American families. The added bonus was that I’ve found them to be better built than I could imagine. I drive a lot and I drove one 390,000 miles and then sold it, the next one 170,000 miles and sold it, and the current one has 155,000 miles on it and none have needed any major repairs, just maintenance like oil changes, tune ups, and tires. And while they are Japanese engineered, the fact that they are made in America and employ Americans to assemble them makes me feel good about driving them. It’s just too bad that no American-based company offers the same benefits of buying from them.
One of the cars I have a 2017 Honda Accord is made in Ohio, body and engine. It was ranked as the highest by American content its year. Something over 75% local content.
In an alternate universe where Hiliary had won, this might have still occurred. Maybe even been worse.
The difference would be – Hiliary’s govt. would bail them out with billions of taxpayer dollars (more “too big to fail”).
I am suspicious that is one of the reasons that GM made business decisions that led down the road to this – because those decisions were based on thinking they could get more of taxpayer’s continual bail-out funding (much like the EU funding their socialist utopia on our backs, etc.).
Great interview with Trump. He looks very relaxed and happy
Greta does a good job asking questions.
She let him talk.
She had good questions.
Having a secure border is paramount.
If funding for the Wall isn’t in the budget, President Trump should shut down the government.
It’s not like anyone will be working now with the holidays anyway.
Also, Senator Flake has seen to it that the Senate won’t be doing anything.
Shut it down and wish everyone a Potentially better New Year.
Use the money saved from the closure to fund the Wall.
President Trump doesn’t stand a chance for re-election in 2020 without a Wall.
Really, you’d vote for who then? I’ll stand by Trump even if he slept now until 2020, that’s how impressed I am, just MHO though.
Ditto that Attorney at Law……..
I think the problem will be depressed turnout, not voters voting for PDJT’s opponent. Sure, we will all get out and vote for him, but we don’t represent the general electorate, and I don’t disagree with people reminding PDJT why they voted for him,
The wall is a symbol and appropriate in some locations. But if the wall has a big door and millions of visas, nothing will change. We have to cut down on legal immigration numbers. They are way too high and much more damaging to the US citizens than even the illegals.
H1B, H2B, Opt are easy fixes via EO. Legal green card numbers must be changed by law.
I know this well as I came through this route many decades back when the abuse and numbers were 1/5 of what they are today.
If we don’t get a handle on immigration this will be for naught.
Bflyjesusgrl’s post below was constructive …
We’re gonna have Border Security. And if we’re not gonna have Border Security some very tough things are going to happen……Look at the caravan…Over 650 stone cold criminals…I’m not gonna have it!!
Well…its nice to see a grown up interview where Trump gets to operate at capacity instead of him trying to fend off yapping dogs. However, will this latest discovery change all that?
Mueller is in trouble. Paul Sperry has revealed that Mueller, yes the SC has been withholding information that would exonerate Trump and proves his innocence in the entire ‘RUSSIA’ affair. The information being withheld would have completely shut down the entire witch hunt, and Mueller has been deliberately skirting it or omitting it including in the recent Cohen charge. Oh deary deary me Mr Mueller. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-03/mueller-withheld-details-would-exonerate-president-over-trump-tower-moscow
Greta knows how to help America gain insight like no other.
The economy is one thing I can pretty much ignore & just watch President Trump do his magic. 100% confidence that Trumpanomics will be off the scale great! I don’t think it should be his number one priority though. Killing the deep state & bringing all the traitors to justice is job one. Nothing else matters if that is not done. But as we have seen many times, Trump can multitask with the best of them & can, and I believe will get it all done.
I have not watched this yet nor have I read any comments, but before I do both, I want to say how much I miss Greta Van Susteren. So far as I’m concerned, she was the best Fox had to offer. Smart, educated, professional and she didn’t dress like a bimbo going to a cocktail party the way a majority of Fox’s stringy haired “foxes” dress. She always wore an open collar shirt and a jacket.
It disconcerting that anyone would vote against Trump. He is doing what he can to help the country and the people who live here. Voting against him, is voting against yourself, your family and future generations. He is the only POTUS I can think of who is passionate about the United States and wants the USA to thrive. Is it not worrisome that there are those that oppose him or use their Resist Stickers to claim they will fight back. Do they know they are fighting against a much better life to be had. He is a true Hero and Fighter imo. Love President Trump!
Greta is one of the very few good journalists remaining. How she phrases her questions, hearing and listening the answers to her queries before asking another question are missing in today’s current so-called reporters or journalists.
A journalist without an agenda is so pleasant to see. I forgot what it was like.
I watched and was not disappointed. Typical Greta interview. All about substance. Smart, informed questions. And she wasn’t dressed like she was working the streets. Business attire just like the President. Where does she work? Where is her work displayed? Internet? You Tube? I need to know because more and more I am turning to the web for news and information. I watch Fox and Friends in the a.m., Greg Gutfeld on Sat night and Levin on Sunday night and that is IT for me and Fox News. I hate their “panels”. I learn nothing from them. I despise the “Fox Format”. I like Tucker but am not interested in him giving some lefty loon a soap box while Tucker makes faces and then destroys him with cogent argument. Just not my cup of tea. What Greta does is real journalism.
Where are the Sinclairs? Why are they not challenging Fox? Now that Fox is just another MSM venue, there is a place for a Roger Ailes type network.
I miss Greta!
Here is where she is:
https://www.voanews.com/z/5382 “Plugged in with Greta Van Susteren” which has all of her contributions to VOA
I always admired Greta. Despite her politics (?) , she conducted herself as a journalist . Same mold as Sheryl Atkinson.. and Kathleen Parker .
Three of the best.
Congress is aiding and abetting human and drug traffickers every single day that they don’t fund the Great Wall of Trump and the attendant border security, and they. know. it. Arrest Congress! Hellooooo!!
“EU Trade is coming up next. They’re next.”
Boom!
I bet all those leaders couldn’t wait to congratulate President Trump45 on his U.S. economy! You should take a bow, Mr. President 🙂
