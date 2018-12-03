Greta Van Susteren Interviews President Trump…

A lengthy interview (recently released) between Greta Van Susteren and President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Argentina. The topics include: the USMCA trade agreement; the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; overall global trade; issues within the global climate change economy; Brexit, China, the U.S. economy and immigration.

As most CTH readers are aware MAGAnomic policy, economic nationalism, is the largest focus of President Trump. Beyond all other issues, this is the POTUS priority. Within this interview the president walks through the geopolitical issues and interests for the U.S. economy. Well worth watching:

Advertisements