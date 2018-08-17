Co-Conspiring “Media Coalition” Sue For Names, Addresses of Manafort Trial Jurors – Judge Ellis Refuses, No Verdict Reached…

The media institutions that are the central players in advancement of the two-year-long corrupt scheme against candidate Trump, now President Trump, all listed themselves as a “Media Coalition” on court documents demanding the names and addresses of the Manafort Jury:
Fortunately, Judge T.S. Ellis denied the motion by the media.
Shortly before 3:00pm this afternoon Judge Ellis said he personally had received threats and would keep the names of jurors a secret for their safety despite the media demand their names be made public.
The judge is being protected full time by the U.S. Marshals and shared with the court: “I won’t tell you what threats I’ve received,” he said, “but I have the Marshals’ protection. Where I go, they go. I had no idea this case would excite these emotions,” the judge said.
Ellis also said that he would ultimately unseal everything from the trial except for the jurors’ names and the transcript of a sidebar conference with lawyers that he said was related to Mueller’s broader investigation.
There is some insightful speculation, based on a history of media complicity within the larger storyline, that the media already have a juror contact (perhaps paid) and were seeking the names and addresses as cover for their reporting from their juror source. Given the media conduct in the larger two-year dynamic; and considering they have attached themselves to the inherent risk of sunlight; we cannot dismiss this possibility.
The media are enmeshed within the story of the DOJ and FBI corruption. However, only recently did we discover the media engagements were not just pervasive, they were/are participatory. As a consequence the same media cannot reasonably report on any aspect of the story without exposing their own duplicity; their only choice is to double down on lies they helped create and promote.
Michael Isikoff highlighted a point in February when he admitted his reporting was being used by the DOJ and FBI to advance a political objective. Additionally, FBI investigator Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page were shown in their text messages to be leaking stories from the Clinton Investigation, the Trump investigation and the Mueller investigation to journalists at Politico, The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. –SEE HERE–
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was busted by the Inspector General for leaking stories to the media and then lying about it to INSD and IG investigators. FBI Director James Comey admitted to leaking stories to the New York Times, and even hired his friend Andrew Richman (off-the-books), gave him access to FBI and NSA databases, and then leaked information to Richman along with another friend Benjamin Wittes at Lawfare blog.
Lest we forget, the IG report on how the FBI handled the Clinton investigation revealed that dozens of FBI officials were actually taking bribes from the media for information:
IG REPORT – We identified numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization and with no official reason to be in contact with the media, who were nevertheless in frequent contact with reporters. Attached to this report as Attachments E and F are two link charts that reflect the volume of communications that we identified between FBI employees and media representatives in April/May and October 2016. We have profound concerns about the volume and extent of unauthorized media contacts by FBI personnel that we have uncovered during our review.
[…] We do not believe the problem is with the FBI’s policy, which we found to be clear and unambiguous. Rather, we concluded that these leaks highlight the need to change what appears to be a cultural attitude among many in the organization. (link to pdf – page Xii of executive summary)
Madness.
This is an IG fact-based criticism of the institution of the FBI, not simply a few rogue officials within it.
But wait…. Perspective:
More recently it was revealed that Andrew Weissman, Robert Mueller’s #1 special counsel prosecutor, was coordinating investigative efforts with the full support of four AP reporters who were giving Weissman information to use in his court filings and search warrants.
Nuts; simply, well, nuts.
Additionally, Christopher Steele has stated in U.K. court records the person in charge of the Clinton Campaign’s opposition research firm, Glenn Simpson from Fusion GPS, arranged and coordinated for Mr. Steele to talk to several journalists (CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo News and Mother Jones) while Mr. Steele was also the primary source of information for the FBI investigators (including Strzok and Page):
Make sure you read that full response from Christopher Steele above to see the scope of the media engagements he was conducting.
As more evidence surfaces the relationship between journalists, Fusion-GPS, Chris Steele and the media’s DOJ/FBI sources begins blending together. The FBI was using media reports, which were based on Fusion-GPS pitches, to bolster its investigative documents to the FISA court. It is an intelligence laundry operation:
According to the U.K records, Christopher Steele reports this September 2016 meeting with Isikoff was arranged by Glenn Simpson. According to Michael Isikoff on his February podcast, he met Christopher Steele at a Washington, D.C. hotel in Sept. 2016. They were joined by his “old friend” Glenn Simpson, the founder of opposition research firm Fusion GPS, who Isikoff now defines as a “private investigator.”
So Christopher Steele was meeting with journalists, the journalists were writing articles; the FBI was leaking to media and simultaneously citing those same articles as underlying evidence to support their counterintelligence investigations; and all of this was used to validate the investigative documents the FBI was receiving from Christopher Steele; who, along with the leaking FBI officials, was also the source of the media articles.
FUBAR! This is exponentially bonkers.
This is a circle of information, all coming from Glenn Simpson, Nellie Ohr and Christopher Steele at Fusion GPS, through Bruce Ohr at DOJ into the FBI via Peter Strzok.
Fusion GPS was the opposition research firm being financed by Hillary Clinton, along with FBI officials who were using their own strategic media leaks to authenticate/validate their own investigation.
Think about the scale of the reporting, and reporting on reporting, of anonymous leaks, false leaks, lies from “people with knowledge of the matter”, “government officials involved in the matter”, “people familiar with the matter”, “government sources” etc. all going in one unified and semi-coordinated direction – against the aggregate Trump administration.
Now, it actually gets even more convoluted.
Christopher Steele has sworn under oath that he met with multiple journalists (at least eight organizations) in September, mid-October, and late-October 2016: “at Fusion’s instruction“. (pdf page #7)
Overlay upon that sworn admission with what Glenn Simpson (Fusion-GPS) told the House Intelligence Committee while also under oath about his involvement in sharing information derived from Christopher Steele:
(Testimony – pdf link, page #147)
…”without my knowledge and against my wishes”?
Huh?
FBI Director James Comey admits to leaking his ‘memos’ to the New York Times. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was busted for leaking and lying about it. FBI #2 Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page are caught in their text messages leaking to Politico, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.
…. AND the FBI is caught, in at least one FISA application, using Yahoo media reports provided by them AND their investigative source Christopher Steele to establish a basis for the FISA “Title I” surveillance; the most intrusive and wide-open search and surveillance authority possible.
The Clinton Campaign is paying Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research against Donald Trump. In addition to Glenn Simpson pushing that opposition research into the media, Fusion GPS, Nellie Ohr and Bruce Ohr are also providing that opposition research –including information from contacts with media– directly to the FBI:
… In addition to using the Fusion-GPS opposition research to underpin their counterintelligence investigation, the FBI then turn around and leak the same opposition research information to the media to create secondary support for their counterintelligence investigation.
Tell me again how the media can possibly write about this now?
The problem is not just corruption with the U.S. Justice System, the DOJ and the FBI; the problem is corruption within the media.
We’re talking about thousands of hours of media TV pundits, thousands more columns written, and almost every scintilla of it based on originating intelligence sources -from the larger intelligence system- that are now being exposed as duplicitous and conspiratorial in the scale of their malicious intent.
This larger story-line has traveled in one direction. The narrative has only traveled in one direction. Each thread converging on codependent trails for collective stories all going in one direction. One big engineered narrative endlessly pushed. Think about how far the collective media have traveled with this story over the past eighteen months?
Hell, twenty-something-year-old “journalist” Ali Watkins was so committed to the resistance narrative she was even sleeping with her sources to get any little engineering angle possible. One of the biggest leaks she was able to secure from SSCI Director of Security James Wolfe, was the full unredacted Carter Page FISA application.
Now, over a period of several exhaustive months, it has become obvious the collective journey, using all that collaborative expended effort, was not only going in the wrong direction – it was going in that direction specifically because the media were intentionally complicit in pushing demonstrably false stories in that direction.
The media have fully invested themselves in eighteen months of narrative distribution in only one direction. Not a single MSM entity has questioned their travel as a result of false leaks or false sources in the totality of time they have covered the DOJ and FBI story.
Nothing within their collective need to will-an-outcome will change the media’s proximity to facts when the truthful story behind the DOJ and FBI corruption is finally exposed. The media are so far away from the place where this story ends, they have no inherent capability to even begin to travel in the opposite direction, toward the truth.
The only way they could align with the truth is to admit that virtually every scintilla of their reportage over the past 18 months was inherently false or manipulated by the “sources” distributing the material for their reporting.
There’s not a single media outlet capable of doing that.
Think about a New York Times, CNN, New Yorker, Wall Street Journal, Mother Jones, Yahoo News or Washington Post journalist now having to write an article deconstructing a foundation of two-years worth of lies they participated in creating.
Do we really think such a catastrophic level of corrupted journalism could reconstitute into genuine reporting of fact-based information?
EVER?
Impossible.
Judge Ellis said he had no idea this case would raise such interest. I think he is proof there actually is life on Mars. He only got here last week from living under that rock on Mars that the buggy was looking at.
Brant … What? I’ve been reading Ellis transcripts, he’s no dope, but he does say provocative and snarky stuff. You’ve read him wrong.
He said he didn’t think it would incite these emotions.
It shouldn’t be inciting these emotions, we know why the MSM is acting this way because we’ve been watching.
From the post above:
” ‘I won’t tell you what threats I’ve received,’ he [Judge Ellis] said, ‘but I have the Marshals’ protection. Where I go, they go. I had no idea this case would excite these emotions,’ the judge said.”
Exactly how has Brant “read him wrong”?
That was my thoughts, too. Do any of these people live in the real world?
If there is a hold out juror, he/she will need US Marshall protection for a long time. Maybe need to go into witness protection. It will probably not happen for that reason. What I suspect will happen is that the jury will find Manafort guilty of at least two of the charges. That will satisfy the hounds, let the jury off the hook and Mueller can crow about a victory.
2 things:
1. I have no idea how Sundance puts together such comprehensive articles in such a short period of time.
2. The last picture showing FLOTUS makes me in awe that she can keep the look of grace and poise with that amount of scum hanging over her shoulder.
A definite hat-tip of respect to both of them.
The look on Melania’s face: “Can you BELIEVE this ugly group of jackazzes behind me?
“Do we really think such a catastrophic level of corrupted journalism could reconstitute into genuine reporting of fact-based information?
EVER?
Impossible.”
_______________________
Same exact argument can be made regarding the FIB, the DOJ, the C_A, et al.
Do we really think such a catastrophic level of corrupted government agencies could reconstitute into genuine, legitimate departments functioning as originally intended, as servants of We the People rather than wholly corrupt and tyrannical oppressors?
Impossible.
So, there is a chance this jury will actually vote with critical thinking and not emotion? And this jury is from a probable blue area? They might get some 1st hand red pilling experiences. That might be a good thing……especially if there is a certain demographic make up of the jury…….
The MSM – They pretend to tell the truth and we pretend to watch.
Media corruption is more of a fact than a condition. The media is in search of the majority. The majority is comfortable applying their own third-rate thinking skills to matters, the media feeds it. That is how market share works. This is not to say that the media dumbing down to the majority. The media is no place where first-rate thinking abounds. But don’t tell them that.
The media treats second-rate thinking skills as an aberration and as something that is out of step with their own comfort level. They flail and thrash at higher level thinking.
First-rate thinking skills are anathema to the media and treated with utmost scorn because those thinkers threaten the narrative and upset the status quo. Useful idiots don’t like to be made to feel unworthy of their righteous sense of superiority in all things.
Niccolo Machiavelli had it right: “For the great majority of mankind are satisfied with appearances, as though they were realities, and are often more influenced by the things that seem than by those that are.”
The former owner and publisher of the Washington Post, Katherine Graham said: “We live in a dirty and dangerous world. There are some things the general public does not need to know, and shouldn’t. I believe democracy flourishes when the government can take legitimate steps to keep its secrets and when the press can decide whether to print what it knows.”
There you have it. The establishment decides your need to know and what is “legitimate” concerning secrets which you have no need to know. Smug, third-rate minded prigs. How much trust do you place in any one of them?
Does it seem reasonable that every news outlet web site should be backed with a repository of factual data which you can access in the same way Sundance posts data on Conservative Tree House? Accuracy, fairness, thoroughness and integrity would then be available across the news reporting spectrum for comparison and analysis. Oh, my. They wouldn’t dare. That violates the very essence of liar’s poker.
But I thought his 1st amendment right was taken away and he’d been silenced. LOL!!!
Those are two ugly guys!
wonder if the threats the Judge received are the reason he toned down some of snarky comments to the prosecution? At one point, it actually sounded like he was going to throw the whole case out….. then he pipes down. Wonder what was said to him?
There is no legitimate public policy basis for making public the identifies of a jury. Individuals serving on a jury do not do so voluntarily. It is legally compelled. You’re ordered to report for duty and required to serve if selected. Jurors do not take any action to put themselves in public life or consent to deprivation of privacy.
Discussing how a verdict was reached IS voluntary, and no compelling public purpose is served by trapping jurors under klieg lights as they emerge from deliberations. It’s obvious to see the effect that would have. What the public has a right to know are charges and evidence. The very things that appear to be in short supply in the SC investigation but which Judge Ellis has promised to release w/r/t to Manafort.
If anything the state has a duty to protect jurors, who — AGAIN — showed up to the courthouse for jury duty by law and had no choice.
Here’s why the media is already obsessing over the jury. It’s not that they think Manafort will get off. Maybe he will, maybe he won’t. The point is — it’s doesn’t matter. The result for Manafort has nothing whatsoever to do with the Trump investigation. Guilty or not guilty, the outlook for Mueller is exactly the same as it was the day before. This is because nothing Manafort’s charged with has anything to do with Trump, the Russians or the campaign. It has to do with a bunch of white collar money crimes pre-dating Trump’s campaign and to the extent it concerns lobbying — it concerns political jockeying in Ukraine, that Clinton was up to her eyeballs in at State and which Manafort was working on hand-in-glove with the Podesta Group. Funny that.
The worst thing for the media and Mueller is for the Manafort trial to be over. Because it won’t mean or change a thing. And then what great earth-shattering development will they anticipate breathlessly? The pathetic Papadapolous? How many times can they repeat “we have no idea what Mueller might yet uncover” ….. the line only works if there’s smoke, and they’re quickly running out of it.
So, quick, gin up something with the jury. Anything. Doesn’t matter how contrived or ridiculous. Something to blame on Trump, something to allow them to keep repeating the word “obstruction.” That’s all they need. Any reason to say words in connection with Trump that sound nefarious.
My only issue with the theory that the media already have a juror is — did they really think this suit to compel publication of juror identities would work?? You’d think they’d have to know rejection was plausible outcome, and they’d be checkmated on using their source. I think it’s the right angle . . . just wonder what else there is to it. I suppose we’ll all get to find out.
We are under attack, this is unacceptable on ANY American level….
This whole mess is a MESS.
Manafort Jurors Ask Judge Four Questions, A Sign The Defense Says Is Big News
The jury in the Manafort trial asked the judge basic questions during deliberations, leading the defense to believe Mueller’s team failed at presenting alleged evidence.
https://conservativedailypost.com/manafort-jurors-ask-judge-four-questions-a-sign-the-defense-says-is-big-news/
Can you imagine what will happen if the media whores have a mole in the jury room? That SOB will be toast. And so will the “Coalition”.
“There is some insightful speculation, based on a history of media complicity within the larger storyline, that the media already have a juror contact (perhaps paid) and were seeking the names and addresses as cover for their reporting from their juror source. Given the media conduct in the larger two-year dynamic; and considering they have attached themselves to the inherent risk of sunlight; we cannot dismiss this possibility.”
Noticing the names of the media cabal that wants the names and addresses of the jury it becomes self evident that Sundance is right.
If the media have a juror as a source , especially the ones Sundance mentioned, who have repeatedly put forth fake news (and been BUSTED for it!) then it is also self evident that such a source, sympathizing with the fake news media, will go to extraordinary efforts to sabotage anything that would be favorable to Manafort and unfavorable to Mueller…….
…….and it would seem logical that, since the same collective players in the fake news world are suing, they are coordinating. And if they are coordinating, then what’s to stop THEM from tampering with the jury by advising their jury contact on what to do and how to affect the other jurors until the fake news media get what they want?
The fake news players who sued will be beyond desperate to get the jury names released so as to be able to get leaked info published. The judge is a very responsible genius for blocking them.
This is about as bad as it gets. Even though the judge denied the motion, it will still serve it’s intended purpose of intimidating the jury. If there is a conviction, this should be grounds for an appeal. The mere fact that the motion was made public creats an intimidating atmosphere for the jurors. People have been assaulted, harassed, shot at and more over politics in the last couple years. This trial is very political and the party that would be enraged by a not guilty verdict is the same party that has been committing all the violence.
Two Words…Military Tribunals
I do have a question for everyone: At what point will enough be enough and people on our side will start taking matters into their own hands? I’m not condoning it or saying it should or shouldn’t be done, but I wonder where the breaking point is? I wonder how long our founding fathers thought these same things before they took action? I pray and hope this can be dealt with through voting and grassroots movements but the Left keeps stepping up their attacks daily. Now they are basically threatening jurors in order to get a verdict they want. Where is our line in the sand?
