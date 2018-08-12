The Media Are Hiding Their Knowledge and Duplicity – Buzzfeed, WaPo and New York Times Had Unredacted FISA Application For Over A Year…

We shared a discussion thread several months ago about how the media are enmeshed within the story of the DOJ and FBI corruption. However, only recently did we discover the media engagements were not just pervasive, they were/are participatory.
As a consequence the same media cannot reasonably report on any aspect of the story without exposing their own duplicity; their only choice is to double down on lies they helped create and promote.
In preparation for explosive developments soon to reach critical mass CTH strongly urges everyone to think carefully about these recently discovered empirical truths:
#1) The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence had the full, unredacted, FISA application on Carter Page since March 17th, 2017. Think carefully about that. Think about what every member of that committee has said since March 17, 2017.
#2) With the leak of the Top Secret FISA application, by James Wolfe to Ali Watkins, Buzzfeed, The Washington Post and New York Times have had the full, unredacted, FISA application in their possession since March 17th, 2017. Again, think carefully about that. Think about all of their reporting since March 17, 2017.
#3) As a direct consequence of #1 and #2 – The media have deliberately, and with specific intent, falsified their reporting and kept the truth hidden which would undermine their false reporting. Again, think very carefully about the ramifications.
The media’s role in the DOJ/FBI corruption scandal is not only pervasive, it’s participatory.
Michael Isikoff highlighted a point in February when he admitted his reporting was being used by the DOJ and FBI to advance a political objective. Additionally, FBI investigator Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page were shown in their text messages to be leaking stories from the Clinton Investigation, the Trump investigation and the Mueller investigation to journalists at Politico, The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. –SEE HERE–
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was busted by the Inspector General for leaking stories to the media and then lying about it to INSD and IG investigators. FBI Director James Comey admitted to leaking stories to the New York Times, and even hired his friend Andrew Richman (off-the-books), gave him access to FBI and NSA databases, and then leaked information to Richman along with another friend Benjamin Wittes at Lawfare blog.
Lest we forget, the IG report on how the FBI handled the Clinton investigation revealed that dozens of FBI officials were actually taking bribes from the media for information:
IG REPORT – We identified numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization and with no official reason to be in contact with the media, who were nevertheless in frequent contact with reporters. Attached to this report as Attachments E and F are two link charts that reflect the volume of communications that we identified between FBI employees and media representatives in April/May and October 2016. We have profound concerns about the volume and extent of unauthorized media contacts by FBI personnel that we have uncovered during our review.
[…] We do not believe the problem is with the FBI’s policy, which we found to be clear and unambiguous. Rather, we concluded that these leaks highlight the need to change what appears to be a cultural attitude among many in the organization. (link to pdf – page Xii of executive summary)
Madness.
This is an IG fact-based criticism of the institution of the FBI, not simply a few rogue officials within it.
But wait…. Perspective:
More recently it was revealed that Andrew Weissman, Robert Mueller’s #1 special counsel prosecutor, was coordinating investigative efforts with the full support of four AP reporters who were giving Weissman information to use in his court filings and search warrants.
Nuts; simply, well, nuts.
Additionally, Christopher Steele has stated in U.K. court records the person in charge of the Clinton Campaign’s opposition research firm, Glenn Simpson from Fusion GPS, arranged and coordinated for Mr. Steele to talk to several journalists (CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo News and Mother Jones) while Mr. Steele was also the primary source of information for the FBI investigators (including Strzok and Page):
Make sure you read that full response from Christopher Steele above to see the scope of the media engagements he was conducting.
As more evidence surfaces the relationship between journalists, Fusion-GPS, Chris Steele and the media’s DOJ/FBI sources begins blending together. The FBI was using media reports, which were based on Fusion-GPS pitches, to bolster its investigative documents to the FISA court. It is an intelligence laundry operation:
According to the U.K records, Christopher Steele reports this September 2016 meeting with Isikoff was arranged by Glenn Simpson. According to Michael Isikoff on his February podcast, he met Christopher Steele at a Washington, D.C. hotel in Sept. 2016. They were joined by his “old friend” Glenn Simpson, the founder of opposition research firm Fusion GPS, who Isikoff now defines as a “private investigator.”
So Christopher Steele was meeting with journalists, the journalists were writing articles; the FBI was leaking to media and simultaneously citing those same articles as underlying evidence to support their counterintelligence investigations; and all of this was used to validate the investigative documents the FBI was receiving from Christopher Steele; who, along with the leaking FBI officials, was also the source of the media articles.
FUBAR! This is exponentially bonkers.
This is a circle of information, all coming from Glenn Simpson, Nellie Ohr and Christopher Steele at Fusion GPS, through Bruce Ohr at DOJ into the FBI via Peter Strzok.
Fusion GPS was the opposition research firm being financed by Hillary Clinton, along with FBI officials who were using their own strategic media leaks to authenticate/validate their own investigation.
Think about the scale of the reporting, and reporting on reporting, of anonymous leaks, false leaks, lies from “people with knowledge of the matter”, “government officials involved in the matter”, “people familiar with the matter”, “government sources” etc. all going in one unified and semi-coordinated direction – against the aggregate Trump administration.
Now, it actually gets even more convoluted.
Christopher Steele has sworn under oath that he met with multiple journalists (at least eight organizations) in September, mid-October, and late-October 2016: “at Fusion’s instruction“. (pdf page #7)
Overlay upon that sworn admission with what Glenn Simpson (Fusion-GPS) told the House Intelligence Committee while also under oath about his involvement in sharing information derived from Christopher Steele:
(Testimony – pdf link, page #147)
…”without my knowledge and against my wishes”?
Huh?
FBI Director James Comey admits to leaking his ‘memos’ to the New York Times. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was busted for leaking and lying about it. FBI #2 Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page are caught in their text messages leaking to Politico, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.
…. AND the FBI is caught, in at least one FISA application, using Yahoo media reports provided by them AND their investigative source Christopher Steele to establish a basis for the FISA “Title I” surveillance; the most intrusive and wide-open search and surveillance authority possible.
The Clinton Campaign is paying Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research against Donald Trump. In addition to Glenn Simpson pushing that opposition research into the media, Fusion GPS, Nellie Ohr and Bruce Ohr are also providing that opposition research –including information from contacts with media– directly to the FBI:
… In addition to using the Fusion-GPS opposition research to underpin their counterintelligence investigation, the FBI then turn around and leak the same opposition research information to the media to create secondary support for their counterintelligence investigation.
Tell me again how the media can possibly write about this now?
The problem is not just corruption with the U.S. Justice System, the DOJ and the FBI; the problem is corruption within the media.
We’re talking about thousands of hours of media TV pundits, thousands more columns written, and almost every scintilla of it based on originating intelligence sources -from the larger intelligence system- that are now being exposed as duplicitous and conspiratorial in the scale of their malicious intent.
This larger story-line has traveled in one direction. The narrative has only traveled in one direction. Each thread converging on codependent trails for collective stories all going in one direction. One big engineered narrative endlessly pushed. Think about how far the collective media have traveled with this story over the past eighteen months?
Hell, twenty-something-year-old “journalist” Ali Watkins was so committed to the resistance narrative she was even sleeping with her sources to get any little engineering angle possible. One of the biggest leaks she was able to secure from SSCI Director of Security James Wolfe, was the full unredacted Carter Page FISA application.
Now, over a period of several exhaustive months, it has become obvious the collective journey, using all that collaborative expended effort, was not only going in the wrong direction – it was going in that direction specifically because the media were intentionally complicit in pushing demonstrably false stories in that direction.
The media have fully invested themselves in eighteen months of narrative distribution in only one direction. Not a single MSM entity has questioned their travel as a result of false leaks or false sources in the totality of time they have covered the DOJ and FBI story.
Nothing within their collective need to will-an-outcome will change the media’s proximity to facts when the truthful story behind the DOJ and FBI corruption is finally exposed. The media are so far away from the place where this story ends, they have no inherent capability to even begin to travel in the opposite direction, toward the truth.
The only way they could align with the truth is to admit that virtually every scintilla of their reportage over the past 18 months was inherently false or manipulated by the “sources” distributing the material for their reporting.
There’s not a single media outlet capable of doing that.
Think about a New York Times, CNN, New Yorker, Wall Street Journal, Mother Jones, Yahoo News or Washington Post journalist now having to write an article deconstructing a foundation of two-years worth of lies they participated in creating.
Do we really think such a catastrophic level of corrupted journalism could reconstitute into genuine reporting of fact-based information?
EVER?
Impossible.
They are the enemy of the American People.
Without a doubt Howie…..
Thank Goodness we have a Sundance to shed the light on all the corruption…
Even worse.
They are the enemy of objectivity, truth, transparency, accountability, integrity, honesty, honor, freedom of thought, freedom of belief, freedom of speech, and decent civility.
As such, they make themselves enemies to the American people and what we, as a nation, stand for, as well as what our flag, our Constitution, and our Bill of Rights stands for.
As Mika admitted to Joe inadvertently: “(Trump) could control what people think, and that’s our job”
Please Lord wipe these two faces from the face of American media. They are purveyors of lies and deception and hate the truth and God loving and law abiding people of the United States.
Best Freudian Slip ever!
Here’s the big question folks, what are we to do with New York Times, CNN, New Yorker, Wall Street Journal, Mother Jones, Yahoo News or Washington Post organizations and journalist? Clearly corrupt and responsible for billions of dollars in damages.
And, what are we to do with the FBI/DOJ? We are talking about and organization with more than 100,000 employees. With many of them needing to be jailed.
The Communists have infiltrated and taken over our educational system, our media, our and even some of our churches. We seriously need a new Joe McCarthy.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Some Divine Intervention would help.
The communists of course took over the democrat party a long time ago.
With the schools, cut off the money.
Yes , they most certainly are and Ivanka Trump needs to know this .
They truly are! Thankfully Americans have accepted this fact. The percentages are staggering. The only way the media will pay is if some of them are indicted based on their role in all of this. Just the mere fact that they were involved won’t hurt them because they are so far in the gutter already.
They received an enormous amount of money. Remember Feinstein’s little puppet collected $50 million to make sure he could continue to pay the media members to push their BS after our President was elected. We all know for a fact that none of the POS claimed it on their taxes. Each and everyone of these POS could face tax evasion charges.
I pray that at some point, Justice will be served on them as well! Without the media, there wouldn’t be a Democrat Party. They are the Democrat Party!
Tax evasion is a good way to go. That’s how they finally got Al Capone.
As an American, who served as so many, all I can say is; #&^$!)&%+#@
Yes, they are Howie!
The timing of this write up by Sundance is perfect….and knowing it’s all ready to blow is quite interesting because….
The press is going full throttle against the POTUS for calling them exactly what you have, Howie. Enemies of the people. 100 or so press establishments plan on going on the offensive this week. I find that interesting.
It’s a “he that protests too much” moment, imho.
Timing IS everything.
These media corporations are owned. It is the owners who are traitors, not just the editors and producers.
Worse, Wray has known. Sessions has known. Rosenstein has known. Ryan? Likely.
Any fool that still thinks Sessions is just AWOL, a dead on the road possum, or playing 69D chess is willfully fooling themselves.
It is time to pull the Senate and House Republican leadership into a meeting then Fire Sessions, Fire Rosenstein, Fire Mueller for willful misrepresentation of the truth.
Let Americans know what that the media has also known the truth.
That’s what I said in the Nunes thread….if the unredacted information is made public, where will the public find out about it?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe pamphlets dropped out of helicopters.
LikeLiked by 4 people
President Trump could have a fireside chat live from the oval office in which he could explain the main points. He could also provide a web address that contains all of the details and supporting evidence.
Or he could tweet the unredacted info.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All of the above would be a good start.
Here for one at the Treehouse. I feel the reason Trump’s administration uses Friday night dumps are because of 2 reasons.
1 those of us on his side became accustomed to looking for the Friday dumps Obama used to avoid the news cycle.
2 once we get the information us working stiffs have the weekend to share with our fellow travelers over the new media bypassing the filter and spin of the dinosaur media
Love you Sundance thanks for making all your readers look like crazy genius.
Crazy when we introduce takes on the facts our family coworkers and friends never considered.
Geniuses when it all plays out.
Rarely are you off the mark, I suspect that some of your most recent retreats based on current facts on the ground may be reconsidered. I suspect your original intuition regarding Session may still play out.
Your position is well founded. I just smell something in the air about Trump’s statement of Sessions being afraid I have to wonder who his audience is. I am not sure it is us. Perhaps just projection and wishful thinking. I obviously am not as constrained as you are to provable facts. That’s why you report and operate this beautiful blog and all I do you is comment
Send the information to foreign newspapers and honest on line sites. Enlist the help of Wikileaks too. Jail a great many of them, at the start.
LikeLike
I am beginning to think “enemy of the people” doesn’t begin to cover the media’s stance in this matter….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Why is it a surprise that the media participated in Trump-Russia. They do that all the time. The Podesta emails were full of examples of media collaboration with the Democrats. This is not a surprise at all.
How can you state for certain that the FISA Application copy that the SSCI had was unredacted?
There was a date put on the copy Ali Watkins was given that was in error. The erroneous date was tracked. Whomever got the FISA application with the bogus date got an unredacted copy from the SSCI.
But how do you know it was an UNREDACTED copy?
LikeLike
Go back into the article above and read everything below the photo of Wolfe, It lays out how it had to be the SSCI’s unredacted copy used for leak bait, unless you think Wolfe redacted it when he likely already had access to a redacted copy.
Okay — thanks. I guess the fact that it contained TOP SECRET information implies that it was unredacted.
Why would Wolfe send Ali 82 pages of screen shots containing mostly blackout pages? Besides we know the Senate Committee, Warner, Burr and his treasonous colleagues, actually partners in crime, received unredacted copies.
As I understand the process, when a document is delivered to the committee it doesn’t actually go to the committee members directly. It goes to Wolfe, who then distributes copies to the committee members. He is the bottleneck everything passes through. Do I have this right?
Like filing court papers. You don’t actually file them with the judge. You give them to the court clerk, who stamps them and records their receipt and then passes them to the judge.
A: Because the DoJ did not send the SSCI a redacted copy of the FISA application. Those redactions are for us, not the SSCI. Moreover, the copy that was sent was a bogus copy….purposefully placed and sent to root out leakers….which is how they caught James Wolfe, the Director of Security of the SSCI and former senior aid to Sen. Diane Feinstein (who, btw, also employed a Chinese spy for 20 years).
They reported the wrong date, which they would only have had if they had a copy with the wrong date visible.
Because Wolf made photos of every page of the first FISA application and send them all via phone message later. There were 83 pages, 82 with text. 82 pages of which many are COMPLETLY redacted. Yet he made a picture of all of them and then send all 82 of them, one at a time to his prestitute. Only makes sense if the version he saw was unredacted.
We need some new prisons.
Hey, Treepers!!!
Maybe this prison reform the president is working on is for just this reason!!
/s??? I’m not sure. ??
LikeLike
How prescient the Obama administration was
https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/illinois-thomson-prison–172342121.html
If these media organizations, and/or individual reporters have copies of the FISA unredacted, then they have held them “close to the chest”… no leaks of further content from them… despite the fact that that content is said to be “explosive”.. perhaps “the scoop of a lifetime”. They should know that all will be revealed.. eventually… and they will miss out on that scoop. That sort of incentive has in the past driven news organizations to reveal info.
So… I wonder if they really do have the unredacted documents?
If they do have them.. and have kept them secure… then the News companies have far better security (no leaks) than the US government/Intelligence agencies. Let that sink in.
Add to that Hillary and Abedin found a way to beat the SCIF system and remove Sensitive Compartmented information from a SCIF, scan it, and email it over unencrypted systems. There is no REAL security. The name of the game of ALL policy and all operations like this one is to reduce the sovereignty of the United States, and every other major power (Russia, China). From illegal aliens pouring in to Trump-Russia, to lousy trade “deals,” it is all designed to go in the globalist direction.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rumpole2, Yeah, your last statement? That is pretty scary stuff and most likely true.
Why would they keep the unredacted copy of the Carter Page FISA application they got form James Wolfe secret and secure??
A: Simple
Because it exposes the “soft coup” attempt against PDJT….the EXACT opposite of what they want(ed).
They probably burned it as soon as they got a copy.
so when you lie, you have to tell another lie to cover up for the first one? wow. my parents were right. again.
The strife present in this country is largely due to the known to be completely false pot-stirring of these media entities. They really should be held liable for the resultant damages.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is there no way to start a civil suit against WAPO et al over breech of contract to provide ‘NEWS’ and then throw in an interstate commerce violation for fraud? I’d judge shop all day long to get ONE who would deny their motions to dismiss as frivolous 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
After the GOP wins in the coming Red Wave this Nov, retaining control of BOUTH the House and the Senate (and it will), they will send a new Telecommunications Act to PDJT for his signature, and it will likely contain RETROACTIVE laws and penalties for that will represent major legal liabilities for what the MSM has done.
You can’t hide behind the 1st Amendment when you are willfully, intentionally working to overturn the will of the people expressed in an election. Put differently, the 1st Amendment doesn’t protect against sedition.
And remember, these media scum are the lowest of the low. The critics’ corner. They will turn on one another IN A HEARTBEAT if they think they can save themselves by doing so.
There is no honor among thieves and scoundrels.
The ramifications mean it’s time to ready the nooses and/or firing squads. Either one (or both) will do.
steele was fired? sham…done so FBI DOJ could lie longer and plant evidence!
LikeLiked by 1 person
CIA – Am I Colluding? Colluding I Am = MSM + Mokingbird.
Mockingbird
CIA=Clowns In America
Got to give liberals credit. They sure know how to collude.
They just don’t know how to conceal it. They always get busted.
Perhaps if when they were busted there were ever any serious consequences they might pay attention but since nothing meaningful is ever done to them (like yanking their FCC licenses) they continue to do what they do best… lie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Suzanne, Three cheers to your comment. They lie everyday, have been lying for years but now they don’t even try to cover it up. This crazy bongo sh*t has to end if we want our country back.
Nuts? Its not nuts, its criminal. What is nuts is that they have not been arrested.
The intelligence laundering was a psyop targeting FISC and the public. These people have employed tools of war – NSA surveillance capabilities and psychological operations against the populace – in an effort to control an election, which is to say, overthrow a government.
LikeLiked by 2 people
JX: Exactly. Weaponized media.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dead Media Walking
Which is why the sudden scrambling in the social media realm…..
This post by Sundance perfectly explains, albeit indirectly, why “people” like CNN’s Bob Acosta are so scared and demanding that POTUS stop saying the Fake News is an enemy of the people.
Why are leftist media so scared?
A: Because they know they’ve been knowing lying to the people, feeding them mis-direction from, obfuscation of, distraction from, and out-right blacklisting of MAJOR news worthy stories that the obligations and responsibilities of their profession demand.
In short, they are TERRIFIED that the public will learn precisely what Sundance posts above…
….that not only did the leftist media not report on all of this (ie. “Big Ugly”), they WERE WILLING, PROACTIVE PARTICIPANTS in a deeply unethical, unConstitutional, and illegal attempt to rig the 2016 election, exonerate Hillary Clinton, and frame/set up PDJT and in doing so overturn the will of We, the People.
News people are news junies. THEY KNOW EVERYTHING we here at CTH know, perhaps even better than we do. They are NOT ignorant to the dangers they now face.
As q says, there will come a time when:
“It will not be safe for these people to walk down a street.”
And they know that, too, which is why they are becoming increasing frightened, hysterical and panicked.
You know what the best part of all this is??
A: It’s not going to be anyone on the right they need worry about…..it’s all the folks on the left, like the unhinged ANTIFA people….that will come for them. They will be pursued, hounded, and heckled by all those who swallowed their lies and took it for gospel….their very own people.
And THAT will be sweet justice indeed. 🙂
PS –
“You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you can’t fool all the people all of the time.”
– Abe Lincoln
Yup the skeered ‘sho ’nuff
More lying lips…there outta be a few laws broken here…if not there outta be a bounty…WWG1WGA
SD, You have enlightened my knowledge of this vast conspiracy for almost 2 years now. However, do you really want me to think carefully about what you just exposed in this thread? To do so would turn the cold anger into cold fusion and subsequently large amounts of energy would be released to the detriment of this human garbage known as MSM. I sense even you have become weary of this debacle. I will go back and read Wolfmoon’s post on the ebb and flow of our winning and losing. It helps for now. #MAGA and God Bless all of us deplorables.
Nothing within their collective need to will-an-outcome will change the media’s proximity to facts when the truthful story behind the DOJ and FBI corruption is finally exposed. The media are so far away from the place where this story ends, they have no inherent capability to even begin to travel in the opposite direction, toward the truth.
It’s because they aren’t interested in the truth. To people like this the world and everything in it will be situated to their liking, to heck with everyone else and everything else. BAMN is their unstated motto. People like this are dangerous on many levels.
Please! The corruption is secondary!!!
We do not need another Joe McCarthy to expose enemies among us. We need another PAUL REVERE to sound the alarm that an attempted COUP D’ ETAT has been in the works for two years.
Faking evidence, covering up evidence, lying about evidence, all of it is secondary to the real point that the Elite Leftists in the government and outside the government have been attempting to unseat a legitimately elected president through completely fraudulent means.
In other words, an attempted coup d’ etat (seizure of the state in French) has been planned and been plaguing us since before President Trump won the election. Leftists, who scream about “threats to democracy” from President Trump, are themselves the greatest threat to our republic since the Communist infiltration of the government in the 1930’s and beyond.
In fact, they are an even greater threat!
So we see that even Ivanka Trump is unaware
of the DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN against President Trump perpetrated by the communist infiltrators in the FBI/DOJ ——WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF THE MEDIA. Ivanka said recently she doesn’t view the media as the enemy of the American people.
She is just flat wrong. The media ARE the enemy of the people as they are participating in an attempted coup against the POTUS.
The mid term elections are ever more important for the Republicans to win and to maintain their majority, especially in light of the monsterous corruption inside of the DoJ and FBI. POTUS will need the support of Congress if he’s going to reform these corrupt agencies. POTUS will have to go direct to the people to rally patriots to get out and vote.
I don’t think we can truly grasp the extent of the malaise here. I alluded to it yesterday in a comment when I noted that people were complaining about the lack of action from Sessions.
I think I recall that 93% of DC voted for HER. Think about that, really think about the implications. Group think on steroids, eating sleeping and dining together, all united against the VERY BAD MR TRUMP. The incestuous nature of DC is obvious. Couple it with a shared common interest of continuing to parasitically suck the life blood out of the host, and you get EVIL.
I think VSGPDJT has a plan for this too. Do not confuse lack of visible action, with “nothing is being done, waaaaah”. He has specifically and consistently identified his enemies on twitter, including the press. He calls them out. Which politician has ever called out the press and survived? This man is a genius, aided by timing! The press will be buried as they are exposed as complicit in the coup attempt, especially the NYTimes with having had the exculpatory evidence all along.
This war is for the survival of the USA as we knew it, and POTUS is all in. I do not know whether the GREATEST TROLL EVER planned this when he started his ‘birther” campaign, but it sure looks that way. The birther thing lead to the unhinged coup plot (Obama got TDS so bad that he unleashed his dogs, starting the illegal surveillance). The exposure of the coup plot IS THE CLEANSING SUNLIGHT that will restore DC to the people. The swamp will hopefully self drain as a consequence, but fortitude will be required for forcible draining if not. I may be granting POTUS too much credit here, and should be acknowledging PROVIDENCE instead, either way I’m grateful to our LORD.
PS, I’m an Aussie (former South African), rooting for you guys to GET THIS DONE for the sake of my three children and the free world. You guys in this TREE HOUSE are the best bunch of people I’ve ‘almost’ met!
Time for the FBI to go.
They don’t go after nor catch “bad guys”.
They are a political, lawyerly organization that goes after political enemies of itself.
(Ooh, ooh, insider trading?, lock the politician up! And yet they couldn’t get the Parkland shooter, the Boston Bombers, and they change every 302 that doesn’t agree with their own agenda. Flight 800 was shot down, but it was too inconvenient for the election cycle in the summer of 1996.)
greg gutfeld 11 aug 2018
So The Boston Globe, in requesting other papers follow suit in a editorial denouncing President Trump’s First Amendment Right to Free Speech, knows full well this Russian Fiasco is bogus.They all know it’s bogus because they are all in on it.
Hillary could put an end to this. But I suspect it goes even higher.
Thank you Sundance for your usual spot on investigative reporting. Unfortunately, it may all whither on the vine here in TCTH. Treepers and branch hangers will disseminate the information as best as we can. However, if there is not an honest person in the DOJ to pursue it in a court of law, all is for naught. This time, I am not crushing the private body parts of Rosenstein, Sessions and Wray. But I will say I hate, condemn and wish ill-will on every SON OF A BITCH in the Swamp that does not pursue justice regardless of their party affiliation, gender and religious or sexual preference.
