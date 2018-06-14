IG Report: FBI Officials Accepted Bribes From Media…

On Page Xii of the IG report the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General (DOJ-OIG) highlights numerous FBI officials who accepted bribes from multiple media outlets including: “tickets to sporting events”, “golf outings”, “drinks and meals” as well as exclusive invitations and admission to “nonpublic social events”.
The OIG investigative finding was disturbing enough to launch a separate set of investigations that will be included in follow-up reports.
IG REPORT – We identified numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization and with no official reason to be in contact with the media, who were nevertheless in frequent contact with reporters. Attached to this report as Attachments E and F are two link charts that reflect the volume of communications that we identified between FBI employees and media representatives in April/May and October 2016. We have profound concerns about the volume and extent of unauthorized media contacts by FBI personnel that we have uncovered during our review.
In addition, we identified instances where FBI employees improperly received benefits from reporters, including tickets to sporting events, golfing outings, drinks and meals, and admittance to nonpublic social events. We will separately report on those investigations as they are concluded, consistent with the Inspector General Act, other applicable federal statutes, and OIG policy.
The harm caused by leaks, fear of potential leaks, and a culture of unauthorized media contacts is illustrated in Chapters Ten and Eleven of our report, where we detail the fact that these issues influenced FBI officials who were advising Comey on consequential investigative decisions in October 2016.
[…] We do not believe the problem is with the FBI’s policy, which we found to be clear and unambiguous. Rather, we concluded that these leaks highlight the need to change what appears to be a cultural attitude among many in the organization. (link to pdf – page Xii of executive summary)
.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/06/14/ig-report-fbi-agents-bribed-journalists/
QUOTE:
“One of the striking findings from the report is how senior officials within the (FBI) had no problem speaking with the media and breaking department policy — and possibly receiving goods in exchange for that information.
On page XII in the report, the IG says the department “identified numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization and with no official reason to be in contact with the media, who were nevertheless in frequent contact with reporters.”
The IG expressed “profound concerns bout the volume and extent of unauthorized media contacts by FBI personnel that we have uncovered our review.”
The contact between FBI agents and the media extended to receiving “improperly receiving benefits from reporters, including tickets to sporting events, golfing outings, drinks and meals, and admittance to nonpublic social events.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
The media is the democratic party! This is absurd!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Any one surprised?!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Nope.
Only surprise is too see confirmation in writing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Where’s an Eisenhower type to give a great speech, to be quoted forever after, about the Federal Bureaucracy – National Media Complex?
LikeLike
Our politicians are bought and paid for, and so is our media.
LikeLiked by 3 people
and so, apparently, is the FBI
LikeLiked by 7 people
As is, apparently, the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s OLD NEWS.
It’s THE REASON we elected Trump. We’re hoping to change that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about the obstruction charges to match?
LikeLike
Numerous employees; numerous indictments?
Pretty bad when you can buy off an FBI employee with tickets to a sporting event or drinks.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agree Perot Conservative. You would hope that the price would be higher!!!!! Good grief.
LikeLiked by 3 people
WOW, of course we all need to know that accepting any money from any source as a govt. employee for doing any task (regardless) is considered a ‘BRIBE’, punishable as a FELONY!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Turns out that cleaning up after a Third World Corrupt Regime is a really big deal!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I noticed they didn’t name the media outlets?
LikeLike
On the other hand….did he really need to?
LikeLike
NYTs, CNN, and WaPo top the list
LikeLiked by 1 person
“They still think we’re the media!”
LikeLike
Because arrests and indictments were already issued last week regarding several outlets. More to come
LikeLike
Reads like a very comprehensive whitewash.
LikeLike
Makes a citizen wonder about the level of pay offs and bribes the FBI agents receive from organized crime and gangs other than the media outlets and their reporters?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not to mention the Clinton Foundation
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now why would he do that?
LikeLike
To share recipes of his grandmother’s with Cankles
LikeLike
Yoga routines.
LikeLike
Well isn’t that special???
LikeLike
Surprised?
NOT ONE BIT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe get the IRS on this. If the ones doing the bribing took the deduction and the ones taking the bribes did not claim it, can they be prosecuted?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep the ‘real’ IRS would be extremely interested in their cut! Louis Learner, Not so much.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember folks, this is just the end of the beginning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump hasn’t had his turn yet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Cultivating sources” or laundering bribes for the Clinton machine? Probably a mix of both.
LikeLike
“nonpublic social events” = ORGIES
LikeLike
“Rather, we concluded that these leaks highlight the need to change what appears to be a cultural attitude among many in the organization. ”
So, Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch is correct. The FBI has been so corrupted that it should be disbanded. His recommendation was to set up an “Investigative Branch” of the U.S. Marshal Service and have Special Agents from the FBI apply over there.
I would add that a comprehensive polygraph examination be a requirement for re-hiring (at same seniority level). Such an exam should include asking if any bribes were taken while at the FBI, whether the employee was involved in leaking, or if the employee was involved in the murder or cover-up of U.S. citizens, such as Levoy Finnican in Idaho, shortly before the last Presidential election. I am sure there are other pertinent questions that could be included.
LikeLike