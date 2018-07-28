The Curious Case of James Wolfe Continues…

Curious legal developments in the case against the former Director of Security for the Senate Intelligence Committee, James Wolfe, are beginning to become quite troublesome.

In a noted bit of research timing, Jeff at MarketsWork [SEE HERE] and CTH are following the same curious trail. SEE HERE.

First, we know from overwhelming circumstantial evidence, conveniently overlooked by media, that one of Wolfe’s specific leaks involved sending his concubine Ali Watkins a copy of the 82-page FISA application used to gain a Title-1 surveillance warrant against U.S. person Carter Page. {Full Backstory Here} Some key things about this leak:

It is highly likely there were no redactions in the copy Wolfe leaked to the media. It is highly likely Wolfe was caught in a leak hunt, and the copy given to him included a specific, and intentionally wrong, internal date using October 19th as the origination date for FISA application approval. (The actual date was Oct 21st). The October 19th date then shows up in subsequent media reports which were based on the leak. The New York Times and Washington Post used the wrong date; the concentric reporting of the NYT and WaPo spread the wrong date like a virus. However, despite overwhelming and easy to prove evidence against him, Wolfe was never charged with the Carter Page FISA leak. The DOJ/FBI have him dead-to-rights on that leak, but he was charged with the more disingenuous crime of lying to the FBI.

These explosive details have been largely ignored by media, and two recent legal filings add even more layers of intrigue. Last week a federal judge denied a request by Wolfe’s lawyers to put a gag order on the entire U.S. government; to include President Trump:

The scant media coverage all focused on a narrative that Mr. Wolfe was requesting a gag order against President Trump in his case. However, as you can see above, that was not the request. More broadly Wolfe’s attorneys were attempting to bar any government official from any public statement. This is Key…. keep that in mind as you look at the second development.

After losing the gag order request, lawyers for Mr. Wolfe have sent letters to every Senator who sits on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. [As we have shared for years, the SSCI is the deepest and most corrupt part of the Deep State swamp.]

The lawyers for Wolfe are putting the senators on notice they might be called as defense witnesses. Read carefully, including between the lines (emphasis mine):

WASHINGTON—Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee have been notified they may be asked for testimony as part of the criminal trial of a veteran Senate staffer accused of lying to the FBI while working for the panel. Attorneys for James A. Wolfe sent letters to all 15 senators on the committee, notifying them that their testimony may be sought as part of Mr. Wolfe’s defense, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Wolfe, who for nearly 30 years served as the director of security for the intelligence committee, was arrested last month and charged with lying to the FBI about his contacts with reporters while the bureau was conducting an investigation into leaks of classified information to journalists. Mr. Wolfe wasn’t charged with leaking any information. Mr. Wolfe’s defense lawyers are considering calling the senators as part of the proceedings for a variety of reasons, including as potential character witnesses and to rebut some of the allegations made by the government in the criminal complaint, these people say. (link)

Remember, Wolfe isn’t charged with the leaks, he’s charged with lying to the FBI. His lawyers inferring that Senators might be called to rebut the allegations, seems to imply that Senators might have authorized the content of those allegations; or, put simply, Senators might have authorized or instructed Wolfe to make the leaks to the media.

…”to rebut some of the allegations” … “in the criminal complaint”

Pause on that for a moment.

Two things jump out to me immediately; things that could be considered heavily corrupt based on how the reader views the current DOJ institution; if ‘corrupt’:

#1) perhaps that’s why the DOJ didn’t charge Wolfe with the specific leak(s). If the DOJ had charged him with specific leaks to the media there could be Senators at risk of criminal conspiracy.

#2) perhaps these notification letters are Wolfe saying he will burn everyone if he is taken down, therefore his defense is to hide behind the Senators and make them pressure the DOJ to drop/lessen charges against him.

Something sketchy is definitely going on.

WASHINGTON – [cont,,] People familiar with the case are bracing for the possibly that lawmakers could try to invoke constitutional immunity to avoid testifying. The “speech or debate” clause of the constitution states that members are largely privileged from arrest while attending sessions of Congress and that “they shall not be questioned in any other place” about their legislative duties. However, very little case law exists on the clause. David Schultz, who teaches law at the University of Minnesota, said he wouldn’t expect a court to entirely excuse members of Congress from testifying in a criminal proceeding, even if it is related to their official duties. (more)

Go read Jeff Carlson’s article at The Markets Work –SEE HERE– He too is noticing that something increasingly sketchy and curious is happening.

Again, here’s the FISA Application.

Again, here’s the Wolfe Indictment.

Again, here’s a time/date listing of the corrupt activity taking place by Vice-Chairman Mark Warner at the same time the March 17, 2017, FISA application was released to the SSCI:

Timeline:

March 16th, 2017 , SSCI requests copy of FISA application from Court

, SSCI requests copy of FISA application from Court March 17th, 2017 , a copy of the application with an intentionally adjusted date (Oct 19th) was delivered to James Wolfe, Director of Security for the SSCI.

, a copy of the application with an intentionally adjusted date (Oct 19th) was delivered to James Wolfe, Director of Security for the SSCI. March 17th, 2017 , Wolfe sends reporter Ali Watkins a copy of the original FISA application via 82 picture text messages (one per page) thereby distributing the wrong date. He may have also shared with other reporters.

, Wolfe sends reporter Ali Watkins a copy of the original FISA application via 82 picture text messages (one per page) thereby distributing the wrong date. He may have also shared with other reporters. Numerous media reports surface using the October 19th false date.

October 31st, 2017 , FBI notifies Security Director James Wolfe of a leak investigation (hunt for leakers) looking at the Senate Intelligence Committee.

, FBI notifies Security Director James Wolfe of a leak investigation (hunt for leakers) looking at the Senate Intelligence Committee. December 14th, 2017 , Ali Watkins announces she will no longer be covering the SSCI.

, Ali Watkins announces she will no longer be covering the SSCI. December 15th, 2017 , FBI confronts James Wolfe with evidence that he is one of the people leaking classified intelligence to journalists.

, FBI confronts James Wolfe with evidence that he is one of the people leaking classified intelligence to journalists. Before the end of December 2017 , Wolfe resigns.

, Wolfe resigns. FBI gains national security search warrant against reporter Ali Watkins and all of her electronic communications. Watkins is notified by her network provider on February 13th, 2018.

May 3rd, 2018 , grand jury proceedings against Wolfe. Indictment remains under seal.

, grand jury proceedings against Wolfe. Indictment remains under seal. June 7th, 2018, indictment is unsealed – James Wolfe is arrested.

