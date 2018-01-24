The Problem Isn’t Just Corruption at the FBI and Main Justice, It’s Also The Media…

Over the past year we have learned that a significant number of people within the DOJ and FBI have been the source of leaks to the media.  Almost all of those leaks built on lies.

Reports have confirmed that FBI Director James Comey, his chief legal counsel, James Baker as well as his chief-of-staff James Rybicki have all be leaking to media outlets.

In addition, FBI Agent Peter Strzok and DOJ/FBI Attorney Lisa Page have been identified as leaking stories to Politico, the Washington Post and New York Times.  Adding to that mix, Asst. AG Sally Yates, Asst. AG John Carlin and a host of Main Justice officials were also participating in leaks; all leaks based on self-interest.

DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie Ohr were both in close contact with Glenn Simpson and Fusion-GPS, and that entity has admitted openly to shopping -and selling- stories to the media, under the auspices of ‘anonymous sources’.  Those financially distributed Fusion-GPS stories went to a host of friendly and ideological media outlets.

In total, hundreds of leaks from the Obama White House via, Ben Rhodes, Susan Rice and the larger intelligence community staff, add up to thousands of media reports which were then re-reported by dozens more media outlets filing their reports under citations of “according to a report in (fill-in-blank)“.

Think about the scale of the reporting, and reporting on reporting, of anonymous leaks, false leaks, lies from “people with knowledge of the matter”, “government officials involved in the matter”, “people familiar with the matter”, “government sources” etc. all going in one unified and semi-coordinated direction – against the aggregate Trump administration.

We’re talking about thousands of hours of media TV pundits, thousands more columns written, and almost every scintilla of it based on originating intelligence sources -from the larger intelligence system- that are now being exposed as duplicitous and conspiratorial in the scale of their malicious intent.

This larger story-line has traveled in one direction.  The narrative has only traveled in one direction.  Each thread converging on codependent trails for collective stories all going in one direction. One big engineered narrative endlessly pushed.  Think about how far the collective media have traveled with this story over the past eighteen months.

Now, in a period of a few weeks, it has become increasingly obvious the collective journey, using all that expended effort, was going in the wrong direction.

Think about this carefully.

Do we really think, with that much exhaustive energy spent in one unified direction, that this massive monolith of media are capable of questioning their destination?

Think about it.

For context, think about how the U.S. Media writ large responded to their absolute guaranteed election outcome of November 8th 2016?

After almost two years of one-way traveling and convincing themselves of one predetermined outcome/desination, what was their response to Clinton’s loss and their getting the entire arc of the election wrong?

Did a single media outlet reset their baseline?  Did any corporate media executive demand a comprehensive reassessment of their coverage to see how they could have possibly been so comprehensively wrong?

Was there any autopsy of their own inherent institutional echo-chamber to reevaluate anything? Anything?

Were any personnel changed?  Were any executive adjustments made in the wake of their seismically wrong assumptions?  Was there a single comprehensive editorial review?

No.

Nothing.

They.Did.Nothing.

After a brief period of grief counseling amid their peer group they went right back to the exact same flawed system; used the exact same ideological perspectives; controlled by the exact same disconnected executives; and began engineering/reporting the exact same flawed and ideological broadcasts and narrative scripts from the past two years.

Not a single thing changed.

So….

What exactly do you think the American institutional media will do with a Justice department reality, within the real DOJ and FBI story, that factually ends up in a direction 180° divergent from their current year-long travel?

The media have fully invested themselves in eighteen months of narrative distribution in only one direction.  Not a single MSM entity has questioned their travel as a result of false leaks and false sources in the totality of time they have covered the DOJ and FBI story.

Nothing within their collective need to will-an-outcome, will change the media’s proximity to facts when the truthful story behind the DOJ and FBI corruption is finally exposed.  The media are so far away from the place where this story ends, they have no inherent capability to even begin to travel in the opposite direction, toward the truth.

The only way they could align with the truth is to admit that virtually every scintilla of their reportage over the past 18 months was inherently false.   There’s not a single media outlet capable of doing that.

If the media had only gone half as far in their flawed journey, perhaps an argument could be made that their return was possible.  However, they have gone so far beyond the horizon they are no longer even capable of seeing the origination point; and even if they did turn around now, it would take so long to return they would be strangers upon arrival.

Think about a New York Times, CNN or Washington Post journalist now having to accept that every column inch they have written in the past eighteen months was built upon a foundation of lies.  Do we really think such a catastrophic level of flawed ideology could ever reconstitute into genuine reporting of fact-based information?

Unlikely.  Heck, impossible.

Think about this as we read media reporting over the next few weeks.  Keep all of this in mind. I would anticipate the media’s only reasonable option is to double down on trying to convince themselves there’s another reason, some other reason, for their disconnect.

Introspection of the level needed to admit their prior gullibility and attempt recovery would be akin to Al Gore admitting to the foundational lies of man-made global warming.

These next few weeks will be very interesting.

Very interesting.

.

110 Responses to The Problem Isn’t Just Corruption at the FBI and Main Justice, It’s Also The Media…

  1. TMonroe says:
    January 24, 2018 at 3:49 am

    That’s why the globalist bought and paid for it worldwide and enmeshed themselves, which is all too evident.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Paul Revere says:
      January 24, 2018 at 5:23 am

      DE FUND PBS!!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Janie M. says:
        January 24, 2018 at 5:46 am

        Haven’t watched it in years, Paul but during the 70’s and 80’s I watched all the cooking shows and discovered British comedies – Monty Python, Fawlty Towers, Black Adder, Benny Hill, Are You Being Served?, etc. (can’t remember them all). And I discovered Dr. Who w/Tom Baker (loved him). So PBS once served a good purpose but that time has long passed.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • hellinahandbasket says:
        January 24, 2018 at 6:00 am

        Remember back in 2013 – When homosexuals tried to INSIST and FORCE Bert and Ernie to come-out of the closet, that the two Muppets were in fact . … gay?
        And after the New Yorker’s cover story depicted Bert and Ernie “cuddling” while hearing the Supreme Court’s Un-Constitutional ruling on Marriage, with the underlying caption which said “This is great for our kids, a moment we can all celebrate”.
        Luckily, prevailing heads at Sesame Street pushed-back and just said “NO”.
        This WAR is for our minds, and moreso, the minds of our unsuspecting youth.
        https://www.newyorker.com/culture/culture-desk/cover-story-bert-and-ernies-moment-of-joy

        Like

        Reply
  2. Maggie Gray (@imaggination) says:
    January 24, 2018 at 3:54 am

    True. Now, instead of Memo related stuff, the media is back on Obstruction of Justice.

    It just hit me. Trump KNEW about at least the FISA abuse when he fired Comey. A darned good reason to fire him! But it was classified so he couldn’t use that as a reason!!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. dman1971 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 3:54 am

    Agreed and well said.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. TheHumanCondition says:
    January 24, 2018 at 3:55 am

    Surely someone else will beat me to the dreaded position of “first comment”…

    The media is driven by the council on foreign relations talking points. The globalists bought up all the newspapers in the 1920’s to begin controlling not just the news, but the news, emotions, and views of Americans.

    In other words, it was the dawn of American propaganda at its worst. Add one edward bernays to the mix and it’s a done deal that would only grow to epic proportions of deceit and mass histrionic distribution of lies, bigger lies, and damned lies.

    Since it will soon be time for this one again…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. ZurichMike says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:05 am

    Trump has his hands full, for sure: while busy draining the swamp, he neutered the Hollywood hypocrites and entertainment industry divas, called out and hobbled the virtue-signalling sports industry, called out and rebranded the Fake News whores of the left, and is about ready to indict, arrest, remove from office or other wise destroy the Uniparty/GOPe/NeverTrump/Dems globalists and the seditious cabal in the FBI/CIA/DOJ on his way to restore order, accountability and trust in the government.

    Oh, and I would guess that the next targets will be sanctuary blue states and academia.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Harry Lime says:
      January 24, 2018 at 4:13 am

      …and in his spare time managed to put a major dent in ISIS too. Yeah, Obama left a mess.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • JC says:
      January 24, 2018 at 4:21 am

      Great summary of a truly remarkable, even miraculous, turn-around of nearly every established entity and system in our country, ZM. We have to construct and refer to these summaries and lists often as they are so stunning as to defy belief. I’m gobsmacked every single day.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Patriot1783 says:
      January 24, 2018 at 5:43 am

      He already started with the blue states, limiting the state real estate tax write off. Once people really absorb what they will not get back after filing fed income taxes, the blame will shift to local officials (usually democrats) for failing to be fiscally responsible and focus on voting them out or moving.

      Like

      Reply
    • Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
      January 24, 2018 at 5:50 am

      He said he was the only one who could fix it….. he was right. Makes me wonder, if only there was cooperation. WOW!! #ReleaseTheMEMO.

      Like

      Reply
  6. annie simon says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:05 am

    . . but hey it was the shameless barenaked bias of the msm that red-pilled me . . . and I feel MUCH better now ! . . a bit lonely however

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Craig from Scotland says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:06 am

    Folks, please read the following article about these disgraceful people. I’m truly amazed that a guy who was writing cartoons would then be issuing and writing US policy.

    ‘The Aspiring Novelist Who Became Obama’s Foreign-Policy Guru’
    MAY 5, 2016
    “How Ben Rhodes rewrote the rules of diplomacy for the digital age”

    Like

    Reply
    • Craig from Scotland says:
      January 24, 2018 at 4:10 am

      Please can you remove the photo and NYT part. Apologies, didn’t mean for the link to show a photo like that.

      Like

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      January 24, 2018 at 4:34 am

      The bigger story is that Ben Rhodes brother is the head of CBS News.
      David Rhodes.

      The widespread incestuous relation between the Dems and MSM makes ‘conflict of interest’ into their standard operational mode.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Craig from Scotland says:
        January 24, 2018 at 4:47 am

        Thanks. Didn’t know that.
        Have you seen the article or press thing of a new documentary with Ben Rhodes and Samantha Powers crying at the election n stuff like that ?
        Hillarious.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • fred5678 says:
      January 24, 2018 at 4:40 am

      Remember – this guy with a MFA degree in CREATIVE FICTION wrote the Benghazi talking points. Think about THAT!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Craig from Scotland says:
        January 24, 2018 at 5:08 am

        Obama’s Last News Conference
        January 18, 2017

        Unscripted, even after the Brennan / Clapper 17 intel claim:

        “The conclusions of the intelligence community with respect to the Russian hacking were not conclusive as to whether WikiLeaks was witting or not in being the conduit through which we heard about the DNC e-mails that were leaked.”

        Catch the context and the last three words – ‘that were leaked’

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • prenanny says:
      January 24, 2018 at 5:18 am

      Ben Rhodes two “greatest” accomplishments:
      Writing the cowardly Cairo speech and advising on the Iraq deal.
      If history bothers to remember him it will be in the form of a punchline.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Skinner says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:07 am

    Koskinen is still running the IRS…

    Gowdy still talking, and changing hair do’s.

    Nunes and Gaetz are the new faces but all I hear is talk.

    I don’t see anyone going to jail any time soon. The Swamp is an expert at fading these issues to black over time.

    Like

    Reply
  9. ForGodandCountry says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:10 am

    SD, you wrote:
    ———————–
    “We’re talking about thousands of hours of media TV pundits, thousands more columns written, and almost every scintilla of it based on originating intelligence sources -from the larger intelligence system- that are now being exposed as duplicitous and conspiratorial in the scale of their malicious intent.

    Do you really think, with that much exhaustive energy expended in one unified direction, that this massive monolith of media are capable of questioning their ended destination?

    Think about it.”
    ————————

    I have. At great length. A few missing points, if I may:

    1. They knew. They knew it was bogus BS. Nut they are there to serve their collectivist ideology, not the public.

    2. Their “thousands of hours of” etc etc represent $BILLIONS$ of investment. They have literally gone “all in”, in both time, reputation, AND resources.

    No, they will not walk away from it. It is WHO THEY ARE. In fact, they have intentionally AIDED and ABETTED the subversion and weaponization of our federal gov’t against We, the People.
    They’ve known what they’ve been doing, all along. THEY are the true scum and the real problem.

    After all, they are the 4th Column. They know the public relies on THEM for fair, objective, accurate news so that We, the People, can rightly judge affairs and run our gov’t properly (via the electoral process). If they subvert that information in service to a single ideology/agenda (and they have), they subvert the people (ie. our form of gov’t) and it’s nation.

    They are, collectively, JUST as guilty as Strzok, Page, Comey, and all the rest. More so, in fact, because if they had been doing their jobs….as they themselves insist they have been doing to the people…the “Steele Dossier” BS….and the corruption/weaponization of gov’t agencies (going back to IRS Lois Lerner)…would’ve never been possible.

    The US MSM is the real slime. Without them, the bad actors would never have been able to get away with what they have….going all the way back to Bill “I did not have sex with that woman” Clinton. They are the enabler, the excusers, the deflectors, the OH LOOK SQUIRREL! distractors.

    They ARE America’s truest and most vile enemy. The traitor…who says he’s for you…when he’s working against you all along.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • Harry Lime says:
      January 24, 2018 at 4:16 am

      I couldn’t agree more, FGaC.

      Like

      Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      January 24, 2018 at 4:16 am

      Feeling a tiny bit discouraged. I thought we could break on through to the other side with the “secret society” and the “informant” story, but I guess the MSM are still blathering about the porn star and whatever else they can find to construct lies and distractions from.

      Like

      Reply
      • 🍺Gunny says:
        January 24, 2018 at 5:39 am

        They are on TV and all they do is talk…that is what they like…truth or not…to be on TV and to talk..Have you ever met anyone, or sat next to someone in a restaurant who just never quits talking…all the other people or persons are just sitting there supposedly listening..cannot get a word in edgewise…many people when they talk…it is just noise..
        some people when they talk…it is like music…pleasant enjoyable..like a sweet gentle woman..music..an example would be our First Lady….can listen to her speak forever..

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Craig from Scotland says:
      January 24, 2018 at 4:31 am

      Excellent comment.

      Wikipedia – The Fourth Estate (or fourth power) is a segment of society that wields an indirect but significant influence on society even though it is not a formally recognized part of the political system. The most commonly recognized part of the fourth estate is the news media, or press.

      President Trump – iPhone & Twitter

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Sugarhillhardrock says:
      January 24, 2018 at 5:49 am

      ForGodandCountry,
      That analysis exactly expresses what so many of us have known for decades. Look at who the media consort with, it is inescapable that as an entity they lie down with criminals and their Marxist, cultural, global, and economic agenda. Their begining point is that
      “Intellectual” foundation. As CTH observes, they will never abandon this fixed defensive position. It is their genesis point, from which every word and letter emanate from.
      The way forward in the combat that must occur is clear. I do not ever purchase anything from the NYT, Boston Globe, etc. I no longer watch the NFL. I am a life long Patriots and Packers devotee. That stopped Sept 21. I have not watched MSM network news in over 20 years. I never, ever, watch Colbert or any of the monkeys on the late night shows. The last time I bought a movie ticket was for “Hacksaw Ridge”.
      We all need to shut the MSM corporate media off. Do not read, watch, or buy it. These entities must be bankrupted, which means their subscriptions and advertising revenue must be shut off. There is other entertainment, do not watch the SuperBowl. It is no longer American; it is Amerikan. The NFL is now used as a cultural Marxist tool. It is imperative it be destroyed.
      This is a war that Americans have to win, and the other Amerikans have to lose. It requires changes in behavior and discipline to win a war. Please consider and join us.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Sylvia Avery says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:12 am

    It was only a week or so ago that I sat like a cat watching a mouse hole on this site waiting to pounce on the latest Sundance had to provide in the way of news about the FBI/DOJ conspiracy.

    Now, the trickle of information has started to gush and I’m gulping at the firehouse trying to absorb as much as I can but feeling stuff getting away from me. There’s TOO MUCH INFORMATION! But not too much winning. No, no, never that. But keeping up is becoming a full time job and I have a feeling we ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Pam says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:16 am

    Agree 100%! They lied about polls deliberately during the entire campaign and are still operating on the same old bag of tricks. I believe if George Soros is ever brought to justice then that’s the only way the MSM will have the their day of reckoning.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Jim in TN says:
      January 24, 2018 at 4:30 am

      If these traitors are openly tried and convicted of their crimes, will the media black that out the way they blacked out Senator Menendez’ trial?

      What if Trump gives a nationwide speach, declassifying the details?

      How do we get past the lying media to inform the Nation of how close it came to being destroyed?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • 🍺Gunny says:
        January 24, 2018 at 5:45 am

        Our President will tell us….Sundance already has..as long as he keeps tweeting we’ll be fine..Yes we came close…and many people will take a while, if ever to understand that..but we know…our President saved us..saved us all…with the help of God Almighty….
        Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades..just sayin…😎

        Like

        Reply
    • Patriot1783 says:
      January 24, 2018 at 5:51 am

      Hah I saw an article headline yesterday that said if Oprah ran in 2020 she’d beat POTUS by 9 points! 😂😂🤣

      Like

      Reply
  12. Ross says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:18 am

    I saw one of the head organisers for Davos talking briefly about globalism a few nights ago. He basically said globalism is OK but we cannot push it too far. Individual countries must still retain their identity, sovereignty and culture. So he was essentially echoing President Trump and the open borders people ( Soros , Clintons, Macron , Merkel etc.) can forget it.
    So I saw a glimmer of hope in that, coming from a guy in his position.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. anthony earl says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:19 am

    are we ever going to see what reporters got paid by GPS to push the fake stories? and how much?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. wheatietoo says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:20 am

    Nicely said, Sundance.

    I think the ‘disconnect’ is intentional, though.
    The media is so convinced that they are superior to the great unwashed masses, that they intentionally set out to tell us what they think we should believe.

    Mika on ‘Morning Joe’ even blurted it out one time…”It’s our job to tell them what to believe.”
    I’m paraphrasing from memory, it was words to that effect.
    It was a rare moment of unintentional truth.

    The MSM-DNC media was sooo desperate to give the public a ‘reason’ why they were so wrong about the polls & the election…that they jumped on the Muh Russia as an excuse.

    They set out to convince the American Public that “We weren’t wrong! Trump stole the election!”
    For this, they can never be forgiven.

    They have blood on their hands.
    Steve Scalise is still on crutches…still undergoing painful operations…because the MSM has lied about Pres Trump.

    Congressman Scalise is just one example.
    There are lots of others.

    The MSM has weaponized their Lies and instigated violence.
    Their propaganda has created division and spawned thousands of acts of assault & battery.
    Freedom of Speech has been a victim as well.

    So no forgiveness.
    The media has committed mass sedition against our country.
    There should be consequences.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      January 24, 2018 at 4:34 am

      Yessir. Every word of it. SPOT. ON. Last 4 paragraphs especially.

      I gotta quit this thread. F’n MSM makes me so angry I could chew glass.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        January 24, 2018 at 4:39 am

        Cold Anger.

        Cold Anger, my friend…that is how to survive this.

        Yes, it is infuriating.
        But we cannot let our anger burn hot, lest we be consumed by it and act unwisely.

        Observe our President…let his serenity under fire be our example to follow.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • ForGodandCountry says:
          January 24, 2018 at 5:00 am

          Agreed. Above all, we cannot conduct ourselves like the vermin filth, lest we become them ourselves. And besides that, most importantly…

          Romans 12:19

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • wheatietoo says:
            January 24, 2018 at 5:06 am

            Happy Warriors.
            We can be happy warriors.

            Laugh at them, mock them mercilessly; it drives them crazy.

            They have no shame…so we cannot shame them.
            But mockery stings and burns away at their fragile self image.

            Andrew Breitbart knew this and was a lethal Happy Warrior.
            He was a master at it.

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
      • brh82 says:
        January 24, 2018 at 5:29 am

        Every day we watch the Press Briefing, with Sarah Sanders actually being civil to those rabid idiots waving their hands, acting so self-righteous, I want to slap every one of them upside the head. They have NO idea how hated they are, how ignorant and petty and juvenile they sound when they ask their oh so stupid questions which aren’t really questions at all but bitchings because Trump Tweets. God Bless his Tweets! As of today, we will never watch another Press Briefing. We have ZERO need for MSM, and they KNOW it! They are LOSERS because they can’t adapt to Modern Times and go get REAL jobs.

        Like

        Reply
    • MfM says:
      January 24, 2018 at 5:50 am

      And Brooks Jennings is dead, murdered by his anti Trump neighbor. The media is responsible for whipping unstable individuals up to commit murder.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        January 24, 2018 at 5:56 am

        Yep, and Rand Paul is still in pain.

        All of PDJT’s Cabinet members are in need of increased security, around the clock.

        And we shouldn’t forget all the rioting and property damage that was a result of the MSM lies about ‘Hands Up Don’t Shoot’.

        A lot of Trump supporters were beaten and bloody…due to the MSM lies about Trump.

        Like

        Reply
  15. robert granholm says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:28 am

    One solution is simply to stop watching them. There are lots of ways to get credible news. We just don’t need them anymore.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. YvonneMarie says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:33 am

    Add theAmerican education conundrum to the mix. What a mess !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. SpanglishKC says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:34 am

    THIS TWEET MUST BE REPEATED, REPOSTED AND DISSEMINATED PROFUSELY

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!
    3:48 PM · Feb 17, 2017

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  18. waltherppk says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:40 am

    A criminal enterprise of corrupt racketeering “partners” in corrupt government and corrupt media operates together in partnership as accomplices in FRAUD.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • waltherppk says:
      January 24, 2018 at 4:45 am

      Many who pretend to be journalists and analysts and editors are simply propagandists involved as public information public relations “front men” for criminal enterprise, and in making their “pitch” these propagandists are trending to be histrionic SCAM ARTISTS.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        January 24, 2018 at 4:52 am

        Propaganda Nozzles.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • MM says:
          January 24, 2018 at 5:24 am

          They need to be held accountable for their actions……..
          Has to be some way of doing that……….
          Many have just turned them off but that’s not enough……..

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • wheatietoo says:
            January 24, 2018 at 5:31 am

            Yes.
            The Fake News Nozzles keep spewing their lies and malicious disinformation.

            We may turn them off, but they still spew forth to a wide audience of sheep.

            Our best hope is to expose them and ridicule them, I think.

            Like

            Reply
            • MM says:
              January 24, 2018 at 5:39 am

              What about all the classified information they disclosed???
              Looks to me like they could be hit with some hefty fines at least?
              I’ve been working on more and more people about turning off the media…
              At least now some see what I’ve been telling them about media lies…

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
              • 🍺Gunny says:
                January 24, 2018 at 5:51 am

                I have not idea how our President will do it, but I do believe he will take care of the MSM. He has big things to accomplish now, but as long as he is tweeting we understand his path…Trust in him…I believe he has a plan for the MSM also…we’ll see..

                Like

                Reply
  19. fred5678 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:43 am

    Can’t wait for the SOTU speech next week. Maybe some news flashes during the speech, intros to new faces, etc. ??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Barbara HIley says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:44 am

    Fairly new to this sight. It’s the best there is to find out what is really going on it our country. Thanks so much

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Angel Martin says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:44 am

    I think the best historical perspective is provided by the Dreyfus Affair.

    The anti-Dreyfusards never gave up. Even when it was exposed that evidence was forged after the fact to justify the Dreyfus conviction, the forgery was praised as le faux patriotique (the patriotic fake) by the anti-Dreyfusards.

    And the forger, Major Henry, who confessed and then committed suicide, was celebrated as a hero.

    If the USA follows that pattern, Strzok, Priesap, GPS Fusion etc. may become heroes to a certain segment of progressive zealots.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. fred5678 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:52 am

    The fawning expression on the face of Andrea Mitchell (among almost every “reporter” in the pic) says it all.

    Has she retired yet ??

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      January 24, 2018 at 5:58 am

      Sadly, no.

      But I enjoyed the distinct honor of refusing her proffered hand (as well as that of her husband, former Federal Reserve Chairman Allan “The Put” Greenspan, one of the architects of the Subprime crisis) during what was intended to be a warm introduction in front of a great many onlookers at a luncheon at the Chevy Chase Country Club in DC many years ago. I told them I would shake their hands but I was suddenly feeling ill and didn’t want them to catch anything, before turning my back to them with a smile on my face. This slight to DC royalty didn’t go unnoticed and I was happy at the murmurs which followed me out of the room.

      After all, it’s the little things in which we must find our true pleasures. Unfortunately, Mitchell’s longed-for retirement hasn’t been one of them. Yet. I fear she will prove to be the Helen Thomas of DC TV news media…a thoroughly vile thought.

      Like

      Reply
  23. Buckeye Ken says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:54 am

    What if Mueller gave the order to delete the Strzok/Page texts?

    Like

    Reply
  24. The Boss says:
    January 24, 2018 at 4:57 am

    “Introspection of the level needed to admit their prior gullibility and attempt recovery would be akin to Al Gore admitting to the foundational lies of man-made global warming.”

    You’re too kind Sundance. The media aren’t gullible. They are complicit. (Same goes for Fat Albert).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. kenneth altwies says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:04 am

    Operation Mockingbird!

    Like

    Reply
  26. Driller says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:23 am

    These leftist, media and politicians alike, no longer know right from wrong. They have chosen corruption instead of truth for so long now that their hearts are hardened and their consciences are seared with a hot iron. I don’t expect they will change. The battle will always be.

    Like

    Reply
  27. IslandLifer says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:23 am

    Indeed. I’d also like to throw academia in the corruption mix as well. The damage they’ve done is unforgettable and irredeemable. A good communist is a dead communist.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. coeurdaleneman says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:24 am

    Don’t ever cooperate in any manner with the media. Fight them, annoy them, insult them or whatever. But do not patronize them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. distracted2 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:25 am

    Yes, the hole the MSM has dug is too deep to climb out of. They will not only double down, they will triple down. They will NEVER admit they were wrong.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. acenypd says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:25 am

    ‘lies from “people with knowledge of the matter”, “government officials involved in the matter”, “people familiar with the matter”, “government sources” ‘. You forgot my favorite, “SOME PEOPLE”, may they rot in hell.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. waltherppk says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:25 am

    The lying media propagandists and their lying corrupt government and corporate masters have two choices, they can come to Jesus or Jesus is going to come to them.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. mantaplagi says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:27 am

    The media will just double-down and continue doing what they have been doing for decades.

    That is; continue lying.

    They are shameless in their mendacity. They lie about;

    Global warming
    Islamic terror
    The damage caused by immigration
    Police and racism
    Black crime
    Economics
    Communisism
    And so on and on and on.

    Why would they change now? They’ve got away with it for so long.

    When they can’t ignore the revelations and evidence of the corruption in the Obama regime any longer, they will characterise it as a wholly unjustified partisan witch hunt (except when it involves Hillary). The conspirators will all be as pure as Trayvon Martin, poor vulnerable little snowflakes being unfairly persecuted for their righteously held political beliefs. Trump and the Republicans will be accused of fascistic bullying and weaponising the law to stamp out dissent. It will be hammered in perfect unison non-stop day in day out 365/24/7.

    It’s all so depressingly predictable.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Sylvia Avery says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:29 am

    I keep thinking that this story is just getting too juicy for the MSM to keep shutting out, that they are going to have to break it sort of like Ronan Farrow finally getting his Harvey Weinstein story out there, and when the horse is out of the barn, WOW!

    But my brother told me I was being naive. And after reading Sundance’s piece I am pretty discouraged. The media has lied to themselves and to each other so much for so long that they would probably do anything to keep their delusional view of the world intact.

    The term for it is “cognitive dissonance” and as for all things (ha!) I turned to Wikipedia:

    “In A Theory of Cognitive Dissonance (1957), Leon Festinger proposed that human beings strive for internal psychological consistency in order to mentally function in the real world. A person who experiences internal inconsistency tends to become psychologically uncomfortable, and is motivated to reduce the cognitive dissonance. This is done by making changes to justify their stressful behavior, either by adding new parts to the cognition causing the psychological dissonance, or by actively avoiding social situations and/or contradictory information likely to increase the magnitude of the cognitive dissonance.”

    Like

    Reply
  35. pmdea says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:34 am

    God has a long memory and these organisations and their people who deceive, distort and bury the truth (outright lie as well) will be remembered.
    Matthew 7:13 (NIV) The Narrow and Wide Gates
    “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it.”
    MSM contributes to many being brainwashed with their deception and spin doctoring. It’s a battle as whoever controls your mind controls you.
    Once your awake, you cant stomach listening to it, hardly turn on the TV…Just have to pray that many more people, (like we have), will start to seek The Truth..

    Like

    Reply
  36. HankM says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:40 am

    I agree with Sundance’s analysis of the MSM but I don’t believe for a millisecond that the majority of these “reporters” or TV anchors are mistakenly applying a flawed one direction ideology or that they are poor gullible saps being duped or tricked by unreliable leakers and sources or any other explanation except pure political corruption.

    In the highly competitive media world today, it’s very difficult to acquire a lucrative opportunity as a TV personality on a major MSM network or as a reporter in one of the so called prominent newspapers. If they questioned a network’s “flawed ideology or methods” that always attacks Trump, they would likely be fired. Others are partisan ideologues eager to present any negative anti Trump political story or narrative that they are given.

    These are not news networks. They are cold, calculating, programmed or compliant anti Trump propagandists.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Guyski says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:50 am

    The media are corporations contolled by billionaires/high millionaires. How many of these people will be at Davos?

    Like

    Reply
  38. georgiafl says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:52 am

    We no longer have journalists – they are narrative engineers – aka PAID propagandists:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Thecleaner says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:55 am

    I honestly believe that Trump has a plan in place to deal with the blatant corruption in the media.
    The “News Media” is given extraordinary protection under the law and the Constitution as it relates to their ability to report and protect “Sources”.
    The news is now no more than political commentary. As such, when these talking heads sit around their little roundtables and opine on the manufactured scandal of the day, all legal protection should disappear. News reporting must no longer be allowed with nothing more than “unnamed sources” as the basis of the story. Absent other corroborating evidence to back up their story, these reports must be halted, and should an outlet put such a story out then they should be compelled to reveal their sources if sued for defamation.
    There must be a high standard put in place in order to identify yourself as a provider of news, and if that standard is not met, any legal protections provided should be stripped.
    This business of being able to identify yourself as a reputable news provider, while providing nothing more than slanderous gossip and propoganda must end….soon.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Publius2016 says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:56 am

    The lines are set for a real comeuppance! Net Neutrality was one of the Globalists’ main weapon. The Fake News Media is legacy Media…the new media is taking over and will be honored accordingly…the ground has shifted…One more quarter of free internet will lead to a NEW INVENTION…Once available, WH.gov will move off of YouTube and so many others will follow.

    Like

    Reply
  41. georgiafl says:
    January 24, 2018 at 5:56 am

    The Media had the same Hillary Talking Points™ during the campaign:

    Which certainly proves the news narrative is engineered.

    Like

    Reply
    • MM says:
      January 24, 2018 at 6:03 am

      Well the push back against Adam Sciff and DiFi worked they won’t answer their phones
      so maybe we should start a campaign and start pushing back hard against the media….
      Just blow them up 24/7 calling out their lies?? Advertisers would take notice that’s for sure..

      Like

      Reply
  42. Resist We Much says:
    January 24, 2018 at 6:06 am

    A little off topic, but the material assistance of the news media would have been quantified in the billions of dollars of value as a campaign donation to Clinton, Inc. How much of a campaign donation was the FBI’s coup attempt?

    The US news media is a multi-billion dollar perpetual psyop. Even now they are forming and trying to re-position the narrative for the next election cycle, and the never, ever stop.

    Like

    Reply

