James Comey’s Media Leak Conduit, Daniel Richman, Goes into Hiding…

Oh, this is transparently suspicious. But don’t anticipate the media to point out that transparently innocent people do not need to duck for cover.

The Columbia University professor, Daniel Richman, that fired FBI Director James Comey utilized as the go-between to provide leaks to the media, has gone into hiding.

According to the New York Post Mr. Richman headed out of town mid-day on Thursday just as FBI Director James Comey told congress than his friend was utilized to feed leaks to the New York Times.

New York – A Columbia University professor from Brooklyn went into hiding Thursday after pal James Comey revealed during his Senate testimony that the man leaked memos detailing the former FBI chief’s conversations with President Trump to the press. Daniel Richman confirmed by e-mail to several reporters that he was the “good friend” and law-school prof who Comey slipped the documents — then hightailed it out of his tony Brooklyn Heights home and refused to answer any more questions. (more)

It is absolutely certain that James Comey and Daniel Richman will quickly need to coordinate their stories because the information that Comey gave to congress just doesn’t match with the timeline of events he described. This is a classic set-up.

How many stories did Daniel Richman leak?

How many times did James Comey use Daniel Richman to leak?

How was Richman the source for the May 11th New York Times “loyalty” story, if Richman didn’t have the Comey memos until May 16th?

So many questions….

Now he hides.

