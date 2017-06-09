James Comey’s Media Leak Conduit, Daniel Richman, Goes into Hiding…

Oh, this is transparently suspicious.  But don’t anticipate the media to point out that transparently innocent people do not need to duck for cover.

The Columbia University professor, Daniel Richman, that fired FBI Director James Comey utilized as the go-between to provide leaks to the media, has gone into hiding.

According to the New York Post Mr. Richman headed out of town mid-day on Thursday just as FBI Director James Comey told congress than his friend was utilized to feed leaks to the New York Times.

New York –  A Columbia University professor from Brooklyn went into hiding Thursday after pal James Comey revealed during his Senate testimony that the man leaked memos detailing the former FBI chief’s conversations with President Trump to the press.

Daniel Richman confirmed by e-mail to several reporters that he was the “good friend” and law-school prof who Comey slipped the documents — then hightailed it out of his tony Brooklyn Heights home and refused to answer any more questions. (more)

It is absolutely certain that James Comey and Daniel Richman will quickly need to coordinate their stories because the information that Comey gave to congress just doesn’t match with the timeline of events he described.  This is a classic set-up.

How many stories did Daniel Richman leak?

How many times did James Comey use Daniel Richman to leak?

How was Richman the source for the May 11th New York Times “loyalty” story, if Richman didn’t have the Comey memos until May 16th?

So many questions….

Now he hides.

  1. Joe S says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Can someone bring at least an ethics violation with the bar association against this guy, amongst other things?

    • Joe S says:
      June 9, 2017 at 10:48 pm

      And, by the way, if he was a paid consultant t the DOJ, as has been reported by some, can he be liable for leaking government docs? I would like to see his contract/confidentiality agreement-clause.

      Baloney, fry him!

  2. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    I wonder how well Mr. Richman can hide behind bars?

  3. Phil aka Felipe says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Probably gone lawyer shopping.

  4. Mz Molly Anna says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Love that cats sneaky eye look!

  5. rumpole2 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    He can run… but surely he can not hide from the REAL FBI?

    Comey is a leaker,,, Richman is a leaker/co-conspirator.

    WHY are search warrants not being served.. NOW?

    We don’t want evidence deleted, bleachbitted… hammered!!

  6. rumpole2 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Comey’s Friend and Leaking accomplice, Daniel Richman.
    #NutJob

  7. Erik Dee says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    I can’t get enough of that cat.

  8. BobW462 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Seems like Richman had the classic “Oh Sh!T” moment when he realized that his life as a Deep State pawn was now in immediate danger.

  9. Jim Rogers says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Maybe he’s behind the curtains in the White House, looking for Comey…..

  10. kinthenorthwest says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Location, and any type of communication between Comey and Richman should kept an eye on.

  11. Abortion Barbie says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Interesting to see how the DC sausage is made. A professor? LMAO

  12. Phil aka Felipe says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Maybe Daniel Richman realized Fired FBI Director, James Comey’s friendship is NOT a “hill worth dying on.”

  13. emet says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    If he is dead, nothing needs to be coordinated. The swamp can be a dangerous hiding place. Cottonmouths, gators and such, you know.

  14. litlbit2 says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Ya think he heard Body Bags 2 fer1

  15. Dennis says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    I smell an FBI raid coming. Can’t have memos lying around everywhere.

  16. fleporeblog says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    When they catch this rat, he will sing like a bird! They must be petrified that our President and his attorney are turning up the heat and the pot is beginning to boil. Our President’s team has been investigating Comey and his leaking dating back to March. We have the greatest White Hat in the world that heads the one IC that can provide the goods on all these bastards. No one should question Admiral Mike Rogers loyalty to our President and just as important to our country.

    It would not shock me one bit that this POS ends up found dead! MOABs are being dropped and the destruction will be epic!

  17. Mark T. (artist) says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Maybe he’ll become a #WanderingRichman

  18. Ziiggii says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Our anon friend has had some interesting this to say about Richman…

    And they’ve been all over Ms. Winner and her thumbdrive today.

  19. Joe S says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    He is probably at some Columbia University safe space.

