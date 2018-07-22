“Oh My, This is Either A Sting -OR- The Most Corrupt U.S. Dept of Justice in History…”

I don’t believe in coincidences, especially not when they are THIS STARK. Consider:

From June 8th – The indictment of former senior senate intelligence committee staffer James Wolfe is filled with information to highlight a much bigger picture. [Indictment pdf here] CTH has continually stated the SSCI is one of the most corrupt committees in congress. It did not come as a surprise to see the staff from this specific committee leaking secret and top-secret classified information. The committee rots from the head down.

From Page #6 of the Wolfe indictment:

Notice how the document is described.

Now Look at the Date of the COPY of the FISA application against Carter Page as released:

Back to the Wolfe indictment:

The document described above in the indictment of James Wolfe is the FISA application of Carter Page, released to the public yesterday.

We already know from prior reporting and research that Male #1 is Carter Page. We already know that Reporter #2 is Ms. Ali Watkins. We now know the document that James Wolfe leaked to Ali Watkins, and the content therein, was the October 21, 2016, FISA application of Carter Page [Copied to the SSCI on March 17,2017].

What is new, is the knowledge this copy of the FISA application was requested by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and submitted to the executive branch via the FISA court on March 17th, 2017.

The Senate Intelligence Committee was the leak sourcing for the information within the FISA application. Yes, but more stunningly…. the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence had this FISA application since March 2017.

Why did the SSCI request the Carter Page FISA application?

This is way before any of the competing Nunes and Schiff memos in Jan/Feb 2018. Heck, the Senate Intel Committee had the FISA application on March, 17, 2017, before Robert Mueller was in the picture. March 17th is two days after James Comey testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee: Didn’t believe Mike Flynn lied (March 15th).

The Senate Intelligence Committee, the most corrupt committee in congress (Chairman Burr and Vice-Chair Warner) orders and receives the FISA application.

And what was Vice-Chairman Senator Mark Warner doing at the exact time this FISA application was delivered to the Senate Intelligence Committee?

Why, he was only making secret and off-the-record contact with Christopher Steele. (read and scroll):

(Media Story)

But wait…. it gets worse.

Based on the James Wolfe indictment we know the DOJ was aware of the leaking of the FISA application since at least mid-December 2017.

On December 15th, 2017 James Wolfe was busted; the FBI had him dead-to-rights. However, the grand jury proceedings didn’t start until May 3rd, 2018; and the indictment was sealed until June 7th, 2018. That means six months passed between busting Wolfe on Dec. 15th, 2017, and indicting Wolfe on June 7th, 2018.

Let that sink in.

The U.S. Department of Justice has known, with certainty, since December of last year, that the United States Senate Intelligence Committee had leaked the content of a classified FISA application to the media.

Again, let this stunning revelation simmer intellectually and reflect upon it.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is one of the most politically corrupt committees in congress. This is the committee where:

•Dianne Feinstein was Vice-Chair in 2016, and her former staffer, Dan Jones, is heavily involved in Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele. [See Here] By position Feinstein was on the Gang-of-Eight during the 2016 CIA, DOJ and FBI Counterintelligence Operation. The same Feinstein that arbitrarily released the testimony of Glenn Simpson in 2018 without discussing with anyone [See Here]

•Mark Warner took over as Vice-Chair in 2017 and was involved in covert attempts to contact Christopher Steele [See Here] By position Warner is currently on the Gang-of-Eight, and participated in the DOJ-NSD, FBI and efforts of the Mueller investigation. The same Mark Warner who demanded the FBI and DOJ must not comply with document production for congressional oversight [See Here]

•Richard Burr was/is the Chairman of the Committee and was an active participant in all of the CIA, DOJ-NSD and FBI operations past and present. Not accidentally Burr and Warner wrote a committee report supporting the Russian Collusion Narrative.

The entire committee has been transparently compromised for years. Even James Comey refused to meet with the committee. If you review the names on the committee you will note the alignment of Never-Trumpers and secret Sea Island meeting participants. So it doesn’t come as a surprise to see the DOJ looking into unauthorized releases of information coming from within the committee and/or staff connected to the committee.

The darkest part of the corrupt intelligence community hangs over the Senate Intelligence Committee like an ever-present cloud destined to block sunlight. Bad, corrupt and sketchy stuff goes on inside this committee

Oh, this story ain’t nowhere near finished yet…. NOT EVEN CLOSE.

Allow me to repeat for emphasis:

The U.S. Department of Justice has known, with certainty, since December of last year, that the United States Senate Intelligence Committee had leaked the content of a classified FISA application to the media.

As you review the FISA Application again, keep this in mind. Despite their being released as one FISA dispatch, each of the segments -original application and each renewal- should be considered distinct and separate.

Why did the IC release the 3/17/17 copy of the FISA application?

[The release copy that was purposed for, and given to, the SSCI]

Why use this copy?

Who exactly released this?

I have a pretty good idea, but prudence dictates caution.

Stay tuned.

