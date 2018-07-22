“Oh My, This is Either A Sting -OR- The Most Corrupt U.S. Dept of Justice in History…”

I don’t believe in coincidences, especially not when they are THIS STARK. Consider:
From June 8th – The indictment of former senior senate intelligence committee staffer James Wolfe is filled with information to highlight a much bigger picture. [Indictment pdf here] CTH has continually stated the SSCI is one of the most corrupt committees in congress. It did not come as a surprise to see the staff from this specific committee leaking secret and top-secret classified information. The committee rots from the head down.
From Page #6 of the Wolfe indictment:
Notice how the document is described.
Now Look at the Date of the COPY of the FISA application against Carter Page as released:
Back to the Wolfe indictment:
The document described above in the indictment of James Wolfe is the FISA application of Carter Page, released to the public yesterday.
We already know from prior reporting and research that Male #1 is Carter Page. We already know that Reporter #2 is Ms. Ali Watkins. We now know the document that James Wolfe leaked to Ali Watkins, and the content therein, was the October 21, 2016, FISA application of Carter Page [Copied to the SSCI on March 17,2017].
What is new, is the knowledge this copy of the FISA application was requested by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and submitted to the executive branch via the FISA court on March 17th, 2017.
The Senate Intelligence Committee was the leak sourcing for the information within the FISA application. Yes, but more stunningly…. the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence had this FISA application since March 2017.
Why did the SSCI request the Carter Page FISA application?
This is way before any of the competing Nunes and Schiff memos in Jan/Feb 2018. Heck, the Senate Intel Committee had the FISA application on March, 17, 2017, before Robert Mueller was in the picture. March 17th is two days after James Comey testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee: Didn’t believe Mike Flynn lied (March 15th).
The Senate Intelligence Committee, the most corrupt committee in congress (Chairman Burr and Vice-Chair Warner) orders and receives the FISA application.
And what was Vice-Chairman Senator Mark Warner doing at the exact time this FISA application was delivered to the Senate Intelligence Committee?
Why, he was only making secret and off-the-record contact with Christopher Steele. (read and scroll):
But wait…. it gets worse.
Based on the James Wolfe indictment we know the DOJ was aware of the leaking of the FISA application since at least mid-December 2017.
On December 15th, 2017 James Wolfe was busted; the FBI had him dead-to-rights. However, the grand jury proceedings didn’t start until May 3rd, 2018; and the indictment was sealed until June 7th, 2018. That means six months passed between busting Wolfe on Dec. 15th, 2017, and indicting Wolfe on June 7th, 2018.
Let that sink in.
The U.S. Department of Justice has known, with certainty, since December of last year, that the United States Senate Intelligence Committee had leaked the content of a classified FISA application to the media.
Again, let this stunning revelation simmer intellectually and reflect upon it.
The Senate Intelligence Committee is one of the most politically corrupt committees in congress. This is the committee where:
•Dianne Feinstein was Vice-Chair in 2016, and her former staffer, Dan Jones, is heavily involved in Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele. [See Here] By position Feinstein was on the Gang-of-Eight during the 2016 CIA, DOJ and FBI Counterintelligence Operation. The same Feinstein that arbitrarily released the testimony of Glenn Simpson in 2018 without discussing with anyone [See Here]
•Mark Warner took over as Vice-Chair in 2017 and was involved in covert attempts to contact Christopher Steele [See Here] By position Warner is currently on the Gang-of-Eight, and participated in the DOJ-NSD, FBI and efforts of the Mueller investigation. The same Mark Warner who demanded the FBI and DOJ must not comply with document production for congressional oversight [See Here]
•Richard Burr was/is the Chairman of the Committee and was an active participant in all of the CIA, DOJ-NSD and FBI operations past and present. Not accidentally Burr and Warner wrote a committee report supporting the Russian Collusion Narrative.
The entire committee has been transparently compromised for years. Even James Comey refused to meet with the committee. If you review the names on the committee you will note the alignment of Never-Trumpers and secret Sea Island meeting participants. So it doesn’t come as a surprise to see the DOJ looking into unauthorized releases of information coming from within the committee and/or staff connected to the committee.
The darkest part of the corrupt intelligence community hangs over the Senate Intelligence Committee like an ever-present cloud destined to block sunlight. Bad, corrupt and sketchy stuff goes on inside this committee
Oh, this story ain’t nowhere near finished yet…. NOT EVEN CLOSE.
Allow me to repeat for emphasis:
The U.S. Department of Justice has known, with certainty, since December of last year, that the United States Senate Intelligence Committee had leaked the content of a classified FISA application to the media.
As you review the FISA Application again, keep this in mind. Despite their being released as one FISA dispatch, each of the segments -original application and each renewal- should be considered distinct and separate.
- Why did the IC release the 3/17/17 copy of the FISA application?
- [The release copy that was purposed for, and given to, the SSCI]
- Why use this copy?
- Who exactly released this?
I have a pretty good idea, but prudence dictates caution.
Stay tuned.
.
RESOURCES:
The Wolfe Indictment
The FISA Application
The Bigger Story Behind the Wolfe Indictment
The Story Inside the FISA Application
.
.
Looks like we’re coming to the section of the roller-coaster ride that the safety restraints are designed for — hope everyone is buckled-up!
Re: “who” is it that released the FISA application? What are the chances this copy/version is a fake or doctored version? Could it possibly be worse? Inquiring minds want to know – isn’t it a helluva great time to be alive and be an American Patriot?
So their’s wasn’t redacted, right? and the reporter got an unredacted version?
and if it wasn’t redacted that means the whole thing is floating around who knows where.
within the New York Times and whoever they chose to show it to. Is that right?
If my memory serves, I saw a post (I believe on another website) that claimed to be an image of the unredacted version of which the Times reporter was in possession. I skipped over it because it seemed too good to be true. I’m trying to track it back down.
Perhaps the 82 text messages could have been 82 screenshots page by page, of the classified information. guess we’ll find out. or maybe we won’t
Does it have to be either/or? Can’t it be both?
This is Either A Sting -OR- The Most Corrupt U.S. Dept of Justice in History
Im going to go with B: The Most Corrupt U.S. Dept of Justice in History. Final answer.
Tell me again…who is in charge of the Department of Justice?
Precisely!!
The MOST corrupt, from the head down 😡
What’s a department of justice? Sounds like some kind of mamby pamby fairy tale or something
Rod Rosenstein would be the man in charge
@ mazziflol…Now you see why I have absolutely No faith in the DOJ and FBI…the Leadership is covering this $hit up. That would also mean that Huber is probably a fake too, since Sessions appointed him. It will end up being Trump and his band of patriots (us) cleaning this up.
“I have a pretty good idea, but prudence dictates caution.
Stay tuned.”
You can count on it.
Senate Intelligence Committee..
Another gang of thirteen.
Let them wear their togas to the gallows.
Like a scene from a modern day Spartacus:
Senator Crassus Rubio:
“My taste includes both oysters and snails”
“togas to the gallows” and replace them in the vaunted Senate with horses. [been done before; look it up.]
And horses would be much easier to clean up after
Great work!
Paging Ms Watson – prison cell calling…….
Wow.. What a catch Sundance.. Looking forward to your continued reviews of the Democrap Crime family documents
Vault 7 was the Insurance Plan! they had to change course when exposed!! Sessions had two SPOOKS on his committee…he’s Intelligence Asset…if FISA on Flynn and Manafort, then there was one on Sessions too!
^ This.
Paging Jeff Sessions……. hello, are you there?
Shhh. I’m here. These pens won’t count themselves.
” and I only found 12, and Rod told me he hid 13. This could take a while.”
Can we stay that Jeffie was the second plant in the Trump campaign, yet?
Sundance, what about Melissa Hodgman and her role in protecting the Clinton Foundation?
I want to know more about Peter Strzok’s wife, Melissa Hodgman.
She works for the SEC…U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission…
Talk dirty to me, Sundance.
PLEASE!
When are they all going to jail?
Thank you, Sundance!
🙏🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸🙏
I am going with a Sting…Because if it is NOT–Our VSGPDJT would then lose his VSG status–and quite frankly– NOT POSSIBLE. Thank you SD!!
if you polled the Senate, 85 would vote to continue Special Counsel!
The exact same number of corrupt Senators. Hmmm
85 seems low
last–85 is low..i was going with 99 cuz there is ONLY 1 senator lately that has taken up for POTUS–Rand Paul…
🙏Faith🦁Trust🇺🇸
Have been praying unceasingly since before President Trump’s win.
All I have left is to pray, harder.
I/we have no control over the sequence of events about to unfold, other than to continue praying in Jesus’ name.
🙏
Minnie!! Me too!!! …In Jesus’ name–Please Please Jesus Protect Our Country and bring this corruption TO IT”S KNEES!! ANd Protect President Donald TRUMP, his cabinet and all Patriots everywhere…
🙏🇺🇸🙏
Yes Minnie.
Don’t forget the democrats message, “THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING “ btw, I shot 2 Russians this morning, they were looking for uranium on my lower 40! ! “Just joking “ I don’t have any uranium!
“Oh My, This is Either A Sting -OR- The Most Corrupt U.S. Dept of Justice in History…”
___________________
Is there any cause to believe this is an either / or situation?
It could certainly both.
It’s definitely the most corrupt Department of Just-us in history, that’s already known.
Could be there’s a sting operation going on, too.
From everything I’ve seen (and I’ve been paying extra careful double duty overtime attention as well as I can and still keep the plates a spinnin’ attention to it all), there is definitely the most corrupt dept of injustice, and definitely a Trump oriented and initiated sting of epic Master Troll proportions that began on day one if not before of his American Reckoning Presidency. He didn’t need to “promise”, you could see it in his eyes…
Has to be according to campaign truth too, not simply “promises”. We’ve all seen what “promises” really are in the past. “Read my lips”, for one priceless bunch of bovine scat that cost us trillions… Mr. NWO himself is the male equivelant of krooked killery IMO, cold as ice and as evil as cancer.
I love the smell of “gotcha!”, no matter what time of day it is… any of the 24 hours will do.
👍👍👍🇺🇸
But, Trump never released ALL the JFK docs, some are still being held or they’re redacted. So I don’t get why some people say he will release the FISA stuff unredacted?
NOW it’s getting good… getting down to the nitty gritty with many of the sorriest bunch of rino UniParty scumbags beginning to be highlighted by the best known disinfectant for criminal corruption and treason there is.
Sweet Sunlight, shine on…
Sea Island #NeverTrumpin’ motherhumpin’ repukelican traitors need to all win the not so coveted Golden (colored for effect) Hemp Necktie/Necklace Awards for their dirty deeds… along with their demoncrap buddies in UniParty of course.
And then? Well, up that ladder of globalist psychopath criminality! Crimes against humanity deserve their own special Hemp Necktie and Necklace parties!!
They’ve already been given the miles of hemp rope, seems most of them still chose unwisely as to exactly how to use it. 😀
Mickey Fingers to them all… 😉
“If that bas^*ard wins, we all hang from nooses”
– Hildabeast Cankles
How prescient of the old hag.
Why ? Do you see any of them hanging ?
We will! Arthur…Donald J Trump doesnt do ANYTHING unless he does it BEST! as in ‘BE BEST”! thanks Melania!!
Arthur, TRUE! I said it before, although I appreciate all the research, and the case is damning, I want INDICTMENTS. Nothing else matters.
Release the 7 minute cell phone call between Wolfe and Reporter #2 and also the 124 electronic communications ASAP.
What does VSGPDJT stand for?
LikeLiked by 1 person
VeryStableGeniusPresidentDonaldJohnTrump
DOJ………The Department of Jokers?
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just another example of Dr. Donald J. Trump’s Extra Strength POTUS Winnamins in action.
We are just getting started, hold on tight, it’s going to be a wild ride.
There are going to be so many Winnamins, some will scream “too much winning”
MAGA
I literally cannot comprehend this level of corruption. I can’t even keep track of all the names!
Thanks for your work!
Okay. Now I’m convinced that Sundance is really a team of 12 individuals with each having an IQ of 180 and the analytical abilities of a Cray supercomputer. Come clean Sundance. The gig is up!
Did Jeff Sessions have friendships and relationships with some of these crooks in congress? There are only 100 senators , so , are there ties to these slimeballs and is Sessions a secret “Never-Trumper”. Rubio is on the committee and is a Never-Trumper. Jeff sure is acting like a “never-Trumper” and has been there during the Clinton years, Bush 1, Bush 2, Obama years, so where should we NOW place Jeff Sessions.
Sundance’s comment about either a sting or ‘the most corrupt DOJ in History”, and Jeff is Head of the DOJ. Jeff is either an idiot or put of the “insurance policy”. right? Or did Jeff help Trump and set up a sting? I guess Sundance will have to tell us, I will wait and see the next segment of this story. Interesting stuff.
Jack, do you know anything about former Senator Jeff Sessions? Perhaps it would be enlightening to you if you looked over his record in the Senate. You would find the answer to your same drivel over and over.
It’s up to history to decide if Jeff Sessions was an idiot, a coward or a traitor – or a combination of those. I’d say all three.
What we do know is that he’s a POS hanging tooth and nails on his AG seat, knowing full well that only the Mueller investigation and Trump’s fear of obstruction of justice is what keeps him from being booted out like the worthless coward he is.
No we don’t Arthur. Nor do you.
I think we can add Mike Pence to this list of criminals. And has our dear friend, John McCain, issued a scathing statement concerning this? He is the leader of the GOPe. As far as Mike Pence, he is just too darned nice and quiet. My hubby had the news on the other day and Pence was in Tennessee giving a speech and he said, darn it, Pence said word for word in another speech in another state. He said Pence was a robot.
Why on earth would you say that about VP Pence? Good grief.
Wow…Senate Intelligence Committee Drama, Intrigue, Mystery and the Combo Whore/Journalist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve asked this question a hundred times, why did it take so fricken long to put Wolfe in front of a Grand Jury??? Why hasn’t McCabe been indicted when he was referred all the way back in a March? Why hasn’t Dan Jones been put in front of a Grand Jury. Where is Sessions, where is Huber? Jeff Sessions needs to be fired immediately!!!Replaced with the most Conservative trustworthy Federal Prosecutor that the President can find…
What is Sessions relationship with Burr???
I’ll take Where is Sessions for $1000 Alex😎
None. Sessions was hated by his fellow Senators. He stood up for America by himself at times against all the globalists.
For those who continually bash him, including those on the side of righteous anger, still don’t know what we don’t know. About Jeff Sessions and all the other unknowns.
“still don’t know what we don’t know”
In a nutshell – thank you.
Yes Minnie.
Oh please! Enough is enough. Sessions sucks.
I can’t wait! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dg7X5_K7LhE
Hahahaha, yep, and oh the anticipation!
This certainly explains Rubio’s comments today.
Yes it does. And he had so much promise as an American. Now just a sickening excuse for a sell out traitor.
Cow cow– I used to have a “crush” on lil Marco–during the Romney (yuck) run..when I was a BLIND REPUBLICAN–now that I am WOKE–IT sickens me….
Survey… WHO is the biggest slime-ball
Senator Mark Warner
Congressman Adam Schiff
TIE – both!
Senator McCain wins the prize for Longest Lasting Slime Ball
I’m gonna say Warner, but that’s a hard one.
Wuh? Only two choices? They all are trying out for the title.
LOL. The 3/17 copy is a rope-a-dope-catch-the-leaker version. This version is being released to keep journalists in the dark.
It has subtle alterations from the original to trace the source of leaks.
^BOOM.
And, the walls come tumblin down……the ship is sinking…..oh….the agony….
⭐️⭐️⭐️🍺
Yup…. but shhhhhhhh !! 🙂
SD–big fat smooch!!! 😉
Gratitude 🇺🇸
and you know this how?
I can’t wait for the FALL…
The Autumn Wind is coming…
I have run out of words to express my undying appreciation for Sundance’s boundless energy, enthusiasm, vigilance, patriotism and amazing abilities when it comes to research, analysis and writing. There is simply no one else even remotely as good when it comes to this stuff. I consider myself to be extremely lucky that somehow I came to the Tree House less than a year ago. I can honestly say that my life has changed since I started reading this blog- I hate to admit it, but I spend way too much time here, reading earth shaking articles like this one and then enjoying all the comments that come from the very special people who come here to share what they have.
My only fear is that the other 99.9% of our fellow citizens have no idea what the hell is going on and just how bad it is in DC. I have gotten so far into the weeds thanks to Sundance, that there is simply no way I can have a rational argument with my few remaining liberal acquaintances who want to argue politics. They know nothing and don’t even realize it. Their minds couldn’t even comprehend the stuff we’ve been privy to on these pages.
If you read what’s out there in the MSM and even on Fox and some of the other blogs and publications, there is not one of them that has done the job that’s been done by Sundance. Not one.
Thank you Sundance and the Treepers. I truly believe that knowledge is power and the pen is mightier than the sword.
Hear, Hear!
Thank you Seneca, you speak for many.
Heading to the donation link, time to make a solid contribution to our amazing Treehouse and even more remarkable Sundance.
I think President Trump is in charge of the most massive sting in history.
ZOO–yup! shhhhhh!
😆😆😆
Interesting that Dan Coats was on the Senate Intelligence Committee back in 2016.
