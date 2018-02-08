Senator Mark Warner and Entire Senate Intelligence Committee Compromised, Corrupt and Finally Exposed…

I’m not going to spend a great deal of time on this because the story is just affirmation and takes away from research and value-added discussion.
Tonight Fox News is reporting on the efforts of Senator Mark Warner to make secret and off-the-record contact with Christopher Steele in March of 2017. Warner, a rabidly partisan Democrat, is the minority Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. The Majority Chairman is Richard Burr (R-NC) and also corrupt as hell. Not surprisingly, Burr is covering for Warner. –You can read the STORY HERE–
Throughout the entire story-line behind the ongoing conspiracy to destabilize the presidency of Donald Trump we have pointed out that Mark Warner and Richard Burr were compromised. The corruption within the Senate Intelligence Committee is specifically why House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes, House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, and Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, do not share information with the Senate Intelligence Committee.
The corrupt Senate Intel Committee, and all their corrupt staff members, are cut-off from contact with those who are fighting the corruption. Everyone on the committee has been compromised by the Chairman and Vice-Chairman participating with, and being in ideological agreement with, the Uniparty conspiracy effort to take-down President Trump. Yes, that includes Marco Rubio, James Lankford and Tom Cotton. None of them can be trusted. [If Lankford and/or Cotton quit the committee in the next 72 hours we can re-evaluate them, but only them.]
..EVER!
Six months after Warner was conspiring with Christopher Steele… (in September of 2017), the Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz, questioned Senator Warner’s staff and requested the messaging information.
Warner discovered he was busted.
Mark Warner then told the committee about his contacts. Richard Burr and Marco Rubio are providing cover by claiming Warner was honest with them in September.
CTH caught on to the corruption immediately after the inauguration in January 2017 when Diane Feinstein quit the committee and was replaced by Mark Warner. This is why we have been saying for over a year to ignore the Senate Intelligence Committee.
The scary thing is that Warner and Burr are members of the Gang-of-Eight intelligence oversight. That is Alarming !! That should scare the crap out of anyone who understands what national intelligence information these senate conspirators are briefed about.
I shall not spend any more time on them. Seriously, I don’t even look in the direction of anything that they touch… it is all manipulation, misinformation and disinformation. There is absolutely no value in anything from the Senate Intelligence Committee because it has been entirely corrupted.
100% corrupted. Entirely useless.
That’s why Devin Nunes, Chuck Grassley, Bob Goodlatte and Michael Horowitz don’t share any information with Richard Burr… The good guys act like Burr doesn’t exist, and I follow that recommendation happily.
This is the team to follow:
When it comes to the issues that really matter; the issues of serious importance; ignore all voices that are not part of the above. The good guys have a plan; the bad guys (including Warner and Burr) don’t know the plans of the good guys.
Another Aaron Burr in our govt.
Sessions seems like a complete empty suit. Haven’t heard a peep from him while all these grenades are exploding all around his DOJ. I don’t trust Wray or Rosenstein. Why are they stalling and blocking everything that Congressional investigators want access to?
Maybe Sessions is in the background directing this. His hands are nowhere on these revelations. There can’t be the Sessions bleating angle from the left. He’ll probably come in when the masses begin to understand.
Sessions is a mystery for me, but I do pay attention to the “conservatives” like chaffetz saying he should resign. Gives me pause. Of course I have heard Jim Jordan say it too. ???
Sorry — but Chaffetz is just a fuller-faced, darker-haired twin of Trey Gowdy.
That’s my opinion; therefore, I urge caution in following his disparagement of AG Sessions, whom I firmly believe ranks among the finest Senators to have ever served; I trust him implicitly as AG.
Without a doubt Chaffetz is Trey Gowdy’s twin. Do not trust him, ignore him at all costs. The heat got too hot in the kitchen so he bailed out of Congress and went to fox. He clearly saw the writing on the wall.
Oldschool, I have confidence that Sessions will show his hand when the time comes. Already results of so much he is doing and delegating …. just count the resignations of people who have held power for way too long and the sex offenders who are now accountable and he doesn’t appear on TV for a victory round like Holder and Loretta Lynch because he is, I believe busy doing his job which has to be way tougher than he imagined.
The video below is one that should make everyone understand Chaffetz for who he really is and why he is now on TV. It is not a promotion and knowing this puts him in a less than credible category, IMHO.
Chaffetz was first to run and call crying into cnn when Trump said pussy… 20 years ago…
Chaffetz is/was a never Trumper early on. Sessions is/was a full P45 supporter early on.
Sessions will come in like gangbusters when the time is right.
AGREE! Jason Chaffetz stated Mitt Romney was an excellent choice to run for Orrin Hatch’s seat in Utah. Let that sink in.
Bad move, oldschool….ol’ Jason is not to be trusted. His only logarithmic to TEAM Utah. He’s a pretender.
Look at this from a baseball perspective. You have had good offense from your lead off man, and your 2 – 3 – 4 hitters. You are ahead in the game about midway through.
Think of Sessions as the closer.
While everyone for our side is involved in the game, the closer is planning his strategy to close the game out. He has studied each opposing batter and knows what it will take to finish off these losers. Would you rather put the closer in during the middle innings and waste his abilities, or save him until the 8th and 9th inning to shut them down?
Save him and put him in when he can do his job to save the game … (get the convictions).
Baseball Coach, great analogy!
Thanks Judy. Also my Mother’s name by the way.
Sessions is not the closer. Hes the tool of the deep state. The fisc allowed spying on all people involved in the campain. What do they have on him? The title 1 allows data from b4 the date of the warrent. He’s already compromised!
I am not convinced yet on this, Mike Van. I do believe Sessions was unwittingly hoodwinked into recusal…but I am not sure that he is deep state, complicit, or being blackmailed. There is only one big reason I am not entirely sure yet at this point and this may change your skepticism to maybe 50/50? The one reason is the conservative faithful. This would be your Hannity, Ingraham, Rush, Levin group. They all know what is at stake here and how prosecutions must come from DoJ…but you never hear any say anything about Sessions. Nothing. Why? Maybe more than meets the eye?
tunis,
I am confident that Mr. Trump knows EXACTLY what he is doing. I think either Mr. Sessions is working very economically behind the scenes, or President Trump is paying out more rope (for ALL of the bloodbags). God, I hope it is the former.
(Actually, I hope the latter is true also)
Remember pt was briefed by rogers.pt tweets b4 everybody even knows what hes talking about. Pt is in control and we can only follow sd’s bread crumbs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I owe sd an apology. He doesnt leave crumbs, he leaves loaves of bread that even a simple man like me can understand!
.
the reason the stalling and blocking everything is because these idiots are already indicted
Season’s doesn’t want to tip this hand he’s playing dumb on purpose because these same idiots keep using their email and phones and text. Every time Seasons blocks something these idiots talk about it to the other deep staters.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As it should be for a top prosecutor
If we knew what Sessions was doing and planning, so would they.
Patience. The Presidents got this. Everyday, they are being exposed. Let them hang themselves.
Gunny ^^^^THIS^^^^
You answered that very patiently.
Kudos
He recuses himself when it comes to defending the president, but he’s not so reticent when covering up corruption in the DOJ!
“AG Jeff Sessions in testimony last week and Dep AG Rod Rosenstein in a letter to the Senate last month tried to suggest there was NO!!!connection between Uranium One and the nuclear bribery case. Their argument was that the criminal charges weren’t filed until 2014, while (CFIUS) approval of the U1 sale occurred in October 2010.”
I’ve read rumors that Sessions is somehow connected to the CFIUS board. I’d love to have that confirmed one way or the other.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AG Sessions is busy writing out checks to his blackmailers – Obama and Clinton. Rep. Maxine Waters said, ‘Obama has put In place a secret database with everything on everyone.’
Sessions said he recused himself from everything concerning the 2016 election. Then when the 2009 Uranium One corruption came up again, Sessions said that his recusal extended all the way back to that. Sessions appointed Asst AG Rod Rosenstein (yeah, same guy who illegally appointed special counsel Mueller) to investigate the corruption. When Senator Grassley noted that Rosenstein was involved in the original Uranium One cover up, Sessions says that Rosenstein can investigate himself. Rosenstein will also be investigating Mueller, Comey, McCabe, Weissmann, and Holder, all of whom covered up the bribery, extortion, money laundering, racketeering, etc exposed by the FBI’s inside informer in in the Uranium One deal. How do you think Rosenstein’s investigation will turn out? Don’t hold your breath for Rosenstein indicting himself.
Rosenstein’s latest, according to Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, is that Rosenstein threatened Nunes and the House Intel Committee if they do not stop their investigation. Jarrett said if true, that is obstruction of justice and abuse of power. That Rosenstein still has his job is another indication that Sessions has gone over to the dark side.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/breaking-second-source-comes-forward-claims-rosenstein-threatened-nunes-house-intel-didnt-stop-investigation/
Everything you just said weighs heavily on my mind, too. I can’t think of any good answers to those questions about Sessions. If it’s 4D chess, I guess I’ll have to wait for it all to play out. In the meantime, I stil have my reservations about our MIA Attorney General.
Skifflegirl – As I replied to Mike Van on this: I am not convinced yet about Sessions incompetence or unwillingness. I do believe Sessions was unwittingly hoodwinked into recusal…but I am not sure that he is deep state, complicit, or being blackmailed. There is only one big reason I am not entirely sure yet at this point and this may change your skepticism to maybe 50/50? The one reason is the conservative faithful. This would be your Hannity, Ingraham, Rush, Levin group. They all know what is at stake here and how prosecutions must come from DoJ…but you never hear any of them say anything about Sessions. Nothing. Why? Maybe more than meets the eye?
FWIW, GP is rabidly anti-Sessions; and I’ve commented there about it, how outrageous they are, blowing everything up out of all proportion. It’s one “BOOM” after another: gotcha ad infinitum. They have NO idea what’s really going on; yet they write as if they’re perpetual flies on the walls of his inner office.
Very lopsided view on our AG. Something he’s doing right must be getting under their skins, over there. I’ll keep my ideas to myself, on that score.
Troll alert: When corruption of the uniparty traitors is exposed, quickly post something about Sessions or Wray or Rosenstein. Use sweeping rhetorical generalizations: “What are they stalling . . .?” Provide no facts or analysis.
Thank you, SD, for refreshing the term UNIPARTY! That word takes on more and more meaning by the day. I can’t believe I voted for narco screwbio.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I can’t imagine future revelations being any less of import then this. Only up from here. Imagine, this is on the low part of the ladder…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Rubio is a puke of the 1st degree
LikeLiked by 14 people
The look on his face during SOTU…
LikeLiked by 4 people
That guy has aged about 10 years in the last two! Always used to have a smile and a jaunty air about him. Now always with a scowl on his face and looks totally depressed. Something not good happened to him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Molon labe,
He has been forever “branded”. “little marco” HAHAHAHAHAHAHA Brilliant! (And it seemed to roll right off of Mr. Trump’s tongue) I LOVE IT!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He just never stops puking. Don’t look.
Rubio is also clueless about his appeal. He will never be President. Never. He is an establishment turncoat…not for the American people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find it hard to believe that Sens. Lankford or Cotton are part of any conspiracy against the people of the US. If they are then they must be greater actors than any Hollywood Oscar recipient.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget Mr. Cotton was a member of the “Sea Island group”.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Concur. People are already sucker into the next Graham-McCain clone.
Get your head out of the Flag you think of when you look at these ex-military guys and gals.
They have no relationship to MAGA. None.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree. McSalley is another
LikeLiked by 5 people
What’s your concern with McSally Oldschool? I have seen her interviewed a few times but don’t know much else. Would appreciate your insight?
Bull,
Copy that.
Please see my post below
Don’t know anything about lankford, but I know Cotton has raised some red flags for me. I usually give vets the benefit of the doubt, thinking most are honorable conservatives. Sadly, that’s not always true. I will never trust Cotton. He may prove useful, but not trustworthy, imo
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oldschool,
Ditto. Notice how the first thing the globalists point to when defending someone from the “other side” is usually their Veteran status? How cynical. The first descriptors they use for Mueller refer to his service ?I certainly cannot speak for all veterans, but this one knows that there are scumbags in ALL walks of life. What disgusts me, is that our Vets are used as a pandering tool, by the very people who don’t believe we are worthy of their saliva.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes skipper, the left uses most groups that way, don’t they?
Thank you sir for your service. I am grateful for your watch.
WADR,
I am training myself to no longer look at things as “left” or “right”. In my book, people are either supportive of President Donald John Trump (and his AMERICA FIRST agenda, or they are NOT! My lame senator from “the right”, narco screwbio is a perfect example. Don’t forget, using “their” lexicon has successfully kept “us” apart for generations. Flashback : the last Trump rally I attended, I was surrounded by life-long DEMOCRATS who (thankfully) were “woke” by the cesspool that is the clinton/obama fraud. The moment WE (“left” and “right”) stop arguing, and figure out where the real source of our problems is, THEY are in trouble! Sorry, rant over.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Right on, Skipper. Our job is to get anyone and everyone around us (right or left) to wake up to the precarious place our Republic finds itself in. There, we can find common ground and move in the correct direction to save this Nation.
skipper1961 , Good Rant ! Thank You and THANK YOU !
I just think Lankford is in over his head. Not a bad person, just still too naive. Which is bad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes he is in way over his head. I remember calling his office during just after the travel ban EO. The staffer I spoke to was a male and came across as disrespectful to the newly elected president, exact wording in a snarky type of voice was ‘well trump is not working through the proper channels’. I corrected him first that it was President Trump to him and that this was a EO not legislation.
Do I trust Lankford? Hell no. I plan on contacting his office tomorrow morning about this committee he is on.
Lankford went on my bad list a few weeks ago. He is all in for the illegal border invaders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lankford is pure Rino, through and through.
LikeLiked by 3 people
there could be compromising information them
LikeLike
You know they’ve got stuff on Little Narco Foamboy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wasn’t Lankford never Trump and pro amnesty?
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Lankford is Mr. Amnesty too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks everyone, I had no clue about Lankford.
Lankford no surprise, Cotton yes. Cotton was swept in with tea party-Americanism. I hope we see him resign from the Senate Intel (cough) Committee.
LikeLike
As stated previously….
Washington DC is awash with Russian money and influence.
Trump is probably the only person in town who HASN’T colluded with the Russians.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
OMG – Yes! Exactly! Right on! Well said!
It is a wonder that with all the corruption in the Government (House, especially the Senate, Judicial Branch, DOJ, FBI and main stream media) that the country can function. Most likely the government is not functioning, however most of the other countries in the world have the same problem with their governments – this then makes the USA look like we are holding our own.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe the problem started with George H.W. Bush – the big government, globalist, neocon who promised us “no new taxes” and stabbed America in the back. Reagan was a true patriot, conservative who elected H.W. as running mate to show collegiality to the GOP establishment types. Their ideologies were not synonymous. We started to travel further down the rabbit hole with Bill Clinton. Although the economy was good and welfare reform a notable accomplishment making him a better President than George W. Bush, Clinton fired all attorneys at the government agencies (DoJ-FBI) and stocked the agencies with partisans. He also brought in-your-face dirty scandals and pay-to-play corruption to the office. We are sinking further down the hole. Then enter George W. Bush, who, like his father was anything but conservative or traditional Republican. He was a big government, globalist, neocon like his father. Sure, he brought the country together on 9/11….but it ends there. In my opinion, before Obama, W. is the most responsible for where we are as a country. He was weak and never fought back. By his weakness, he created a monstrous Democrat party that had no true opposition. He was terrible. Enter Obama. The man never ran a company, never served in the military, and was not a politician for very long. He was by nature a divider, not a unifier. He created more divisions amongst Americans than any President before him. Add to that his Chicago-based corruption, a government already vulnerable to corruption, and absolutely ZERO push back from the Republicans or media and you have the mess we are in now. It must be rooted out. It must be cleaned out. Wrongdoers must be brought to justice. Truth and justice are the order of the day.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Richard Burr should be forced out of the Senate and his pay repaid.
His worthless scum.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Leave it to the Wolfe….Creepocrites. Love it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just looking at these two with their scheming heads together makes my blood pressure go up!
LikeLiked by 5 people
HEHE!!
Burr – 🤦🏻♂️ yeah that’s my Senator…. I made a comment earlier today about that fact that Burr has been so uncharacteristically quiet for the last few months; heck many GOPe UniParty critters have been. Almost like they are scared of something 🤔
LikeLiked by 8 people
He turned over control of his committee to Warner.
He should have stepped down and left the Senate. He worthless to the nation, but worse. He enables the enemy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I love it when Dobbs hammers Burr. His disgust for him is loud and clear.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He turned it over so he could spend more time spooning with Chelsea manning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boom….Target Hit😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think when it’s too quiet, eerie kind of quiet, somethings up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like something entitled:
United States of America v. Mark Warner
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ziiggii,
Bring on the BIG UGLY!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Burr reminds me of the corrupt senator in GODFATHER Part II
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good one! Yes!
And by name association he tarnishes one of my favorite b&w TV shows Perry Mason’s lead actor Raymond Burr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s It, Ellen!!
I knew I’d seen him somewhere.
Rose Ellen, was my late Mothers name btw.
‘it is all manipulation, misinformation and disinformation’
The Left (and their nevertrump coalition) has been wildly successful at disinformation. I’ve seen it defined as dismiss, distort, distract and dismay.
Exactly. The ruling class and their apparatus have been disciplined and thorough going over the last X decades. And you can see it up close in the media coverage of the Russia-gate. The goal: create so much dismay among those who voted for Trump that neutering him will be easy peasy.
I don’t believe he’ll be impeached…however they want a lame duck until 2020 so that they can install their vision of a New America
LikeLike
VDH was on with Tucker Carlson today talking about illegal immigrants and the leftist’s need for them. He made excellent points about how President Trump enforcing the border over just the last year has already effectively delivered higher wages for lower income Americans. First time I’ve heard him interviewed. Very informative.
Wasn’t Rubio’s campaign manager the daughter of some big wig at Fox? Do they do foam parties?
LikeLiked by 2 people
RedBallExpress,
Not sure about his campaign manager, but HAHAHAHAHAHA about “little narco, the bubble party boy”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill Sammon, daughter Brooke..soap stocker
LikeLiked by 2 people
i think she might make a beard for Mr Bubbles
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Lewandowski showed how Fox News has been hiding the fact that Fox News Channel Vice President Bill Sammon has a daughter working for the campaign of the Washington establishment-backed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL).”
“Sammon’s daughter, Brooke Sammon, is Rubio’s national press secretary, and obviously both have a vested interest in the success of the Rubio campaign and the demise of the other campaigns.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/01/28/trump-campaign-manager-exposes-that-fox-news-executive-in-charge-of-debates-has-daughter-working-for-marco-rubio/
LikeLiked by 3 people
And don’t forget Bill Sammon wrote the debate questions for that first debate that was supposed to take out Trump and instead ended up ruining Megyn’s career.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who owns the UniParty? Leftists, obviously, but which ones and how much? Maybe put it this way: who MOST owns the UniParty? Obviously USCoC would answer the description. But lying down with USCoC is not going to get politicians unelected. Nor would lying down with Tech Moguls. Lying down with Moslem Brotherhood would get politicians unelected, however, and bureaucratic officials sacked. So I’d say Moslem Brotherhood MOST owns the UniParty and its bureaucratic official counterpart.
Ultimately, Congress does not like being stonewalled by bureaucratic officials over whom they have constitutional oversight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
David R. Graham,
I would say the oxygen thieves of the globalist (Bilderberg, Fabian socialist) ilk, perhaps have fooled themselves into recruiting the jihadis? Think Coudenhove-Kalergi. We whites simply have to go……
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nancy is definitely in, anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention Burr wouldn’t even have won re-election in NC in ’16 if it weren’t for Trump voters. Then it took him about 30 minutes to forget who brung him.
But, unfortunately, as we’ve seen demonstrated once again this week, so long as McConnell’s still around (until ’20), the Senate’s hopeless anyway.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Also true about Blunt from Missouri
Little Marco: “Sen.Warner fully disclosed this to the committee four months ago.Has had zero impact on our work.”
What “work”? That committee hasn’t done a damn thing except indulge Burr’s presidential fantasies. Useless and clueless–at best.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes- Clueless. Clueless. These guys are breathtaking with how stupid and corrupt they are and how they don’t have a clue how real people are reacting to all this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who is the middle picture, bottom row?
Thank you in advance.
Dan Coats, DNI
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you.
Dan Coates. He orchestrated the declassification of the 99 page FISA court opinion in early ’17….right about the time Nunes had his panicked press conference.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, thank you. I know who he is, but had no idea what he looked like.
LOL per FOX, Rubio aka Cabana Boy is defending Warner.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That right there is slimy, or foamy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is he still wearing those high heeled shoes to make him look taller?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Finny, I had repressed that thought.
Please don’t think I’m bloody daft, but I wouldn’t mind knowing some of the names to go with the faces, especially the black hats. There are a few I do not know. I may know the names from reading Sundance’s articles, but not the faces, which I am more than aware that isn’t good. I’m also hoping I am not the only one.
If someone could please label them from left to right, I’d greatly appreciate it. And please keep in mind, if I don’t ask, I won’t learn, and that is why I am here, to learn and contribute when I can.
Thank you,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLiked by 3 people
I asked a similar question above. The nine part white hats, to my best are
Top row– Nunes, Goodlatte, Grassley
Middle row– Jim Jordan, Wray, Horowritz
Bottom row– Rodgers, Coates, Sessions
I assume the two black hats in the top picture are Warner and Burr, tho I don’t know which is which.
Hope that helps, I also have trouble putting faces to names I know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Warner is on the left as you look at it—-Burr on the right.
Top row, LtoR: Devin Nunes, Bob Goodlatte, Senator Grassley
Middle: Jim Jordan, Christopher Wray (FBI Dir), Michael Horowitz (IG)
Bottom: Adm. Rogers (NSA), Dan Coates (DNI), Jeff Sessions (AG)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, it would be very helpful to have their names under their images, the same way the graphic with Comey / Clinton / Strzok / Page / McCabe / Lynch / Baker / Carlin, et al is done. Putting the name with the face like that, and reinforcing it over and over, brings familiarity with these skunk-monkeys.
From right to left, I know these ‘people’ (I use the term ‘people’ loosely):
1) Rob Porter (Senator, ‘Republi-Con’, Ohio)
2) unknown (to me) snake
3) Mitch McConnell (Senator, ‘Republi-Con’, Kentucky)
4) Orin Hatch (Senator, ‘Republi-Con’, Utah)
5) Bob Corker (Senator, ‘Republi-Con’, Tennessee)
6) unknown (to me) snake
7) unknown (to me) snake
I certainly know the unknown snakes by name, but not by their ugly mugs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
edit / correction: from LEFT to RIGHT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those are the black hats, with the caption “Never-Trust-Any-Of-These… EVER!” underneath the graphic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Seven Senators….left to right:
Bob Portman – Ohio Far Left
Richard Burr – NC
Mitch McConnell – KY
Orrin Hatch – UT
Bob Corker – TN
Mike Crapo – ID
Roy Blunt – MO Far Right
most of these pictures were official photos and can be found here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Current_members_of_the_United_States_Senate
LikeLiked by 3 people
Miss M,
You are wiser than you give yourself credit for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sen Ron Portman, Sen Burr, McConnell, Orrin Hatch, Sen Corker, ?, Blount, the latter of whom was all buddy-buddy with our newly inaugurated President from his close proximity of heading up the inaugural festivities.
The question mark guy looks like John Roberts. I’m not at all sure of who he is.
LikeLike
❤️ ❗️
❤️ ❗️
LikeLiked by 1 person
✝️
Has anyone made an ethics referral? They sure did a fast one on Devin Nunes.
This sure does sound like Russian collusion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
that’s what i said earlier. do to him what they did to Nunes. Sideline the bas$ard.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You bet. It was just revealed that Warner’s texts are now part of the record. How can Warner be investigating his own texts?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your advice is wise indeed re: Corrupt Senate Intel Cmte, and one is well advised to heed such advice.
However. The Senators on the Corrupt Senate Intelligence Committe should also be advised, should they decide to remain a Committee member.
We are still watching. And listening.
Fmr Army officer Sen Cotton knows full well who still listens, and to what.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Whoa, throat shot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That left a mark….wait….
LikeLiked by 1 person
WSB and Gunny , You Two are Too Funny !
Thanks for the Laughs !
“Mark Warner then told the committee about his contacts. Richard Burr and Marco Rubio are providing cover by claiming Warner was honest with them in September.”
__________________
So Warner was honest with them AFTER he was caught, and they kept silent about it, making them complicit in Warner’s corruption.
What those idiots (and they are idiots) don’t understand is that by defending Warner, Burr and Rubio are NOT providing Warner ‘cover’.
What they are doing is exposing themselves as corrupt.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe the Dems are going to find that twitter is a wonderful tool for the Republicans to give them ‘tit’ for ‘tat’ – they will also find that their numbers are very few compared to ours when it comes to twitter wars…
More importantly, they’re going to discover POTUS has an army of citizen reporters and we no longer need the deep state MSM…
LikeLiked by 5 people
gee why didnt people get all up in arms about several year old divorce battles…hmmmm I guess I could ask my Ex…hmmmm never mind I dont know nuttin
LikeLiked by 3 people
a few questions:
Who is Porter?
Had you ever heard of Porter before this week?
Why do you think his ‘scandal’ has suddenly swarmed the airwaves this week?
Could there be a more transparent diversionary tactic than this?
Do you remember what happened the day after the Comey press conference in July 2016 re HRC email server?
Do you remember how the MSM pivoted from coverage of HRC Comey scandal to a shooting of a black man?
Do you remember what happened the next day?
Do you think the MSM bears guilt for inflaming their viewers and provoking a crazed black man to seek ‘revenge’ by murdering Dallas policemen the next night?
Do you think the MSM has a responsibility to the country to accurately portray the events and people of this country and of the world?
LikeLiked by 3 people
This Porter guy is here today and gone tomorrow. Warner won’t resign, so he’ll be a valid target from today forward. How about a nice bumper sticker to start things off:
WARNER. NYET!!!
LikeLike
The better question to ask would be this. Portman had a security clearance that was “in process”— FBI had not rendered a decision yet. Question is did FBI share their concerns with Kelly, P45 or his lawyer ? If not, why not?
LikeLike
Porter—-not Portman
LikeLike
I’ve known for some time that Breitbart just isn’t what it used to be, but I’m disappointed they don’t have any coverage of this info. Talk about not having your finger on the pulse! Their headline articles are about gov shutdown and some piece around the latest shenanigans of Curly Sue, aka Rand Paul, who, by the way, I haven’t heard anything from regarding the revelations of FISA abuse. I thought that was one of his signature issues!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hmmmm. I wonder what that proposed military parade thru the middle of DC (right near the capitol building) might be “really” about. No, I don’t think he would do it, but a fella can dream.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Warner had secret contact from March thru October without telling anyone on the Committee?
That’s bad enough. However, wanting to meet by himself without anyone else sounds conspiratorial to me. Unethical at the least, corrupt at the most. Would Burr or Rubio have been ok with that too?
How did Fox News get this info? Was it leaked by someone on the Senate Intel Committee? Is someone trying to shine light?
I don’t necessarily think others resigning is the answer. We could lose having a white hat on the committee who is at least aware of what is going on. I would rather they come out and request Mark Warner resign.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just wish these crooks could be rounded up and made to do manual labor for about five years. Put some manners on them – digging ditches with a pick and shovel and picking up litter. Nice productive work out in the fresh air. Might help them finally become productive members of society.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Nice productive work…”; like a circa 1950s Georgia chain gang!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was Warner one of the Dem senators who beat up Sessions for the happenstance 10-second exchange of greetings with the Russian ambassador after Sessions stepped down from the stage at the GOP convention?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe I’ve missed something along the way but hasn’t Loretta Lynch been awfully quiet in comparison to the others trying to defend the shenanigans?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder if Loretta is trying to bloody up her back yard?
LikeLike
At little Gitmo Getty ? tee hee !
LikeLike
Obama hasn’t tweeted since 01/15…strange things going on
LikeLike
Should we be surprised?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who the hell do we turn to when the entire damn system is corrupt? President Trump can’t do this by himself.
LikeLiked by 3 people
🙏🏻
LikeLiked by 3 people
MaineCoon,
BOOM! (I mean AMEN!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
First experience with Warner was when he was Virginia governor and there was an effort to bring baseball to the commonwealth. Virginia got the nod, but when the Washington Post (which wanted the team and all of the free tix on the D.C. side) ran some articles seemingly designed to put heat on Warner, he folded like a cheap umbrella and backed out of support for the Virginia bid. Good to have a steel plate on your back when he’s around and politics are involved.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Slime.
“I’m not going to spend a great deal of time on this because the story is just affirmation and takes away from research and value-added discussion.”
_________________
There is great positive value to morale when black hats are caught red-handed and exposed. Especially those, like Warner, who take such pleasure in playing the grinning jackal on ‘news’ shows, lying through his teeth, week in and week out.
If it is possible to use this revelation to take Warner out, it should be done without hesitation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
curious if true…would believe it with the information I seen in the last month.
FBI Informant Testifies, Loretta Lynch Imposed Gag Order To Cover Moscow-Clinton Scheme
https://conservativedailypost.com/fbi-informant-testifies-loretta-lynch-imposed-gag-order-to-cover-moscow-clinton-scheme/
ttps://twitter.com/kinthenorthwest/status/961824163420815360
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Warner is running for President. President of the swamp. No question. But he needs the nod from the HRC machine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Warner’s run just ended.
The Rubio tweet in Sundance’ write up, linking a Fox News article, has ‘confidential’ text messages between Warner and Burr communicating Steele’s request of a bi-partisan letter from Senate Intel Cmte. but one of them is intertwining a, ‘Wikileaks’ / CIA leak, acknowledging more leaks are coming … *one* of the two wants to “ameliorate” Assange back to USA. (What? Ameliorate? To *free* Assange or remand Assange, in US custody?)
I have to read the article again.
I apparently, missed a connection, somewhere.
What does Assange have to do with Steele’s request (a letter), and why is this letter so important to Steele before, some kind of action, can take place?
Anyone catch that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
read the texts: Assange, the oligarch and Steele—three characters Warner was negotiating to bring to Committee to testify.
In exchange for____?
Would they be brought in if they told things that would help Trump, or only hamper?
Is that why Warner wanted to speak in person and in secret first?
Why did Waldman list Obama as one of the four people or things Trump would catastrophically destroy if he is allowed to continue as President?
What does that say about the other three people or things?
What is Waldman and Warner really worried about Trump’s Presidency?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Holy crap!
Waldman & Warner *need* Julian Assange in U.S. custody, silenced, to pull off the *appearance* of a bi-partisan investigation, thus the letter; a *formal invitation* to come before the Cmte to answer (*pre-arranged*) questions.
Steele, Waldman and Warner, all admit, and acknowledge SECRECY A MUST to pull off, even from BURR. BURR is not aware of two seperate occasions, contact was made between Waldman, on behalf of Steele, to Warner.
Was the trip to London an attempt to extradite / kidnap Assange?! (FBI called Waldman; there is a relationship right there. Who was the FBI Agent?)
Senate Intel Cmte seriously downplaying this incident. This is seriously a big deal.
Got to try see the Wikileaks.org/CIAxxxxxx link in Waldman’s tweet!
(BTW, Rubio t.f. scrubbed the Fox link in tweet; replaced link, minus the text embed.)
And Cornyn? He’s steering clear of this fiasco, tweeted out two links, pointing the finger at Steele only.
LikeLike
What was it Rubio said? Something along the lines of serving only 6 months, because someone had to keep an eye on Trump?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once you head down the rabbit hole as Trump has been forced to do, the more corruption is turned up on parallel bad acts. As Trump said, it is not a Swamp, it’s a Sewer. The hidden crap is floating to the surface as it is tangled up with everything else. We will learn more than just antiTrump acts, we will learn the facts about what actions they were afraid he would expose.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just watch Burr, he’s in the tank for the never Trumpers. The way he defers to Warren as if Warren is the leader. Both corrupt as hell. Burr ain’t no Republican.
LikeLiked by 2 people
2-8-18 on Hannity last nite they garbled part of Chavez’s speech for 3-5 seconds ending with
…Gowdy. I would love to fill in that blank.
LikeLike
Please note the opening texts by Waldman.
“This guy is going to do something catastrophic for the dems, Obama, the CIA, and national security.”
Meaning, we must stop Trump before he destroys the following 4 groups or people.
A curious list. Seemingly random. Chosen to represent America as a whole perhaps.
Except look closer. One of the 4, Obama does not belong. Arguably, an ‘evil’ Trump could destroy the dems, CIA and national security. He could enact measures to ruin the dems and CIA as they try to perform their public acts. Similarly, he could destroy national security, a current and present feature of the country.
But Obama is retired. He is in private life. How could an evil Trump destroy Obama through some measures or acts, short of committing violence against him–which probably would not wash with the country.
However, what if the subtext of the text is this: Trump is going to be a catastrophe to the swamp. He has promised to drain the swamp. The Dems, the Cia, the national security establishment.
And Obama. Trump could find out what Obama did and that would be a catastrophe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something happened on Hannity last night.
Chap lips Chavetz was speaking and they cut off 3-5 seconds then …Gowdy. Weird!
LikeLike
What would lead OIG Horowitz to question Warner’s staff? Could it be that Sen Warren’s name is in some of the lovebirds’ texts? Is the “honorable” Mr. Warren mentioned on a 302? Was he caught up in the leak finding investigation?
Burr is a Democrat. The rumor is he is compromised by the FBI/DOJ and has been promised he can serve his term and then must leave so a Democrat can be elected.
LikeLike