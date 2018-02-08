Senator Mark Warner and Entire Senate Intelligence Committee Compromised, Corrupt and Finally Exposed…

I’m not going to spend a great deal of time on this because the story is just affirmation and takes away from research and value-added discussion.

Tonight Fox News is reporting on the efforts of Senator Mark Warner to make secret and off-the-record contact with Christopher Steele in March of 2017. Warner, a rabidly partisan Democrat, is the minority Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. The Majority Chairman is Richard Burr (R-NC) and also corrupt as hell. Not surprisingly, Burr is covering for Warner. –You can read the STORY HERE–

Throughout the entire story-line behind the ongoing conspiracy to destabilize the presidency of Donald Trump we have pointed out that Mark Warner and Richard Burr were compromised. The corruption within the Senate Intelligence Committee is specifically why House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes, House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, and Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, do not share information with the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The corrupt Senate Intel Committee, and all their corrupt staff members, are cut-off from contact with those who are fighting the corruption. Everyone on the committee has been compromised by the Chairman and Vice-Chairman participating with, and being in ideological agreement with, the Uniparty conspiracy effort to take-down President Trump. Yes, that includes Marco Rubio, James Lankford and Tom Cotton. None of them can be trusted. [If Lankford and/or Cotton quit the committee in the next 72 hours we can re-evaluate them, but only them.]

Never-Trust-Any-Of-These..

..EVER!

Six months after Warner was conspiring with Christopher Steele… (in September of 2017), the Office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz, questioned Senator Warner’s staff and requested the messaging information.

Warner discovered he was busted.

Mark Warner then told the committee about his contacts. Richard Burr and Marco Rubio are providing cover by claiming Warner was honest with them in September.

Sen.Warner fully disclosed this to the committee four months ago.Has had zero impact on our work. https://t.co/bnmI2Thedt #FoxNews — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 9, 2018

CTH caught on to the corruption immediately after the inauguration in January 2017 when Diane Feinstein quit the committee and was replaced by Mark Warner. This is why we have been saying for over a year to ignore the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The scary thing is that Warner and Burr are members of the Gang-of-Eight intelligence oversight. That is Alarming !! That should scare the crap out of anyone who understands what national intelligence information these senate conspirators are briefed about.

I shall not spend any more time on them. Seriously, I don’t even look in the direction of anything that they touch… it is all manipulation, misinformation and disinformation. There is absolutely no value in anything from the Senate Intelligence Committee because it has been entirely corrupted.

100% corrupted. Entirely useless.

That’s why Devin Nunes, Chuck Grassley, Bob Goodlatte and Michael Horowitz don’t share any information with Richard Burr… The good guys act like Burr doesn’t exist, and I follow that recommendation happily.

This is the team to follow:

When it comes to the issues that really matter; the issues of serious importance; ignore all voices that are not part of the above. The good guys have a plan; the bad guys (including Warner and Burr) don’t know the plans of the good guys.

Advertisements