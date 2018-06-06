Senate Intelligence Committee Under Pending DOJ Investigation for “unauthorized disclosure of information”….

Posted on June 6, 2018 by

This is one of those little snippets of information, buried in the swamp and avoided by the media, that seems small and disingenuous unless you know the corrupt record of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

According to Wall Street Journalist Byron Tau, the Senate Intel Committee unanimously voted today to release documents to the DOJ “in connection with a pending investigation arising out of the unauthorized disclosure of information.“:

The Senate Intelligence Committee is one of the most politically corrupt committees in congress.  There is nothing available as to what information was disclosed; however, this is the committee where:

•Dianne Feinstein was Vice-Chair in 2016, and her former staffer, Dan Jones, is heavily involved in Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele. [See Here]  By position Feinstein was on the Gang-of-Eight during the 2016 CIA, DOJ and FBI Counterintelligence Operation.  The same Feinstein that arbitrarily released the testimony of Glenn Simpson in 2018 without discussing with anyone [See Here]

•Mark Warner took over as Vice-Chair in 2017 and was involved in covert attempts to contact Christopher Steele [See Here]  By position Warner is currently on the Gang-of-Eight, and participated in the DOJ-NSD, FBI and efforts of the Mueller investigation.  The same Mark Warner who demanded the FBI and DOJ must not comply with document production for congressional oversight [See Here]

•Richard Burr was/is the Chairman of the Committee and was an active participant in all of the CIA, DOJ-NSD and FBI operations past and present.  Not accidentally Burr and Warner wrote a committee report supporting the Russian Collusion Narrative.

The entire committee has been transparently compromised for years.  Even James Comey refused to meet with the committee.  If you review the names on the committee you will note the alignment of Never-Trumpers and secret Sea Island meeting participants.  So it doesn’t come as a surprise to see the DOJ looking into unauthorized releases of information coming from within the committee and/or staff connected to the committee.

The darkest part of the corrupt intelligence community hangs over the Senate Intelligence Committee like an ever-present cloud destined to block sunlight.  Bad, corrupt and sketchy stuff goes on inside this committee….. stay tuned.

  1. stburr91 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Dems are saying this is about Nunes leaking the information about Warner.

    Wouldn’t that be something if of all the leakers in congress, they go after Nunes.

  2. Minnie says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Pray unceasingly for our Beloved America 🙏

    God is with us, always 🇺🇸

    • fleporeblog says:
      June 6, 2018 at 11:48 pm

      Your absolutely right Minnie! He truly is always with us. Everything we are seeing would not have been possible without Divine Intervention. Evil is being brought daily into the sunlight. This committee is made up of evil men and women that are about to be exposed for what they have done.

      There is a woman this evening that thanked Jesus Christ followed by President Donald John Trump for giving her another chance in life.

    • The Devilbat says:
      June 7, 2018 at 12:27 am

      Minnie, May God be always with you, Bat.

  3. Patriott says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    That committee, now that’s a basket of deplorables.

  4. sundance says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:28 pm

  5. rayvandune says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    The Royalty of the Deep State. Strike them down hard.

  6. SillyMe says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    Would they have voted unanimously if they were looking into one of their own?

    • Justah says:
      June 6, 2018 at 11:36 pm

      They have no choice. Any Nay vote is an admission of guilt.
      Best guess, they depend on Swamp Creatures to keep everything redacted.

    • Le Borgne says:
      June 7, 2018 at 12:11 am

      They are openly inviting an investigation…all of them. This means 1) they know the investigation will go nowhere and/or 2) the investigation is a pre-ordained sham that will (fraudulently) “find” a small infraction for which no sanction will be sought.

      Declare victory. Congratulate your collective piety. And move on.

      • CopperTop says:
        June 7, 2018 at 12:33 am

        Hmmm this old article https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/trump-campaign-fbi-spy-glenn-simpson-stands-by-testimony/

        There are a couple of times Grassley takes issue with Simpson’s testimony (1 above…when he stopped working for the client) and 2nd when his testimony talks about a mole in the campaign…

        “Fusion’s reliance on Papadopoulos to explain Simpson’s “mischaracterization” did not add up. At the time of Simpson’s August 2017 Judiciary Committee interview, the story about Papadopoulos and the Australian diplomat was not public — it was broken by the New York Times around New Year’s Eve, just a few days before Simpson’s interview transcript was released. It was highly unlikely that Simpson could have known about it when he spoke to the Committee, much less when he was talking to Steele about the FBI a year earlier.

        Let’s dissect:

        Papa IS in the Carson campaign
        GO FORWARD
        recently Papa IS being cultivated by Austraila and connecting with Halper…
        Go BACK

        Simpson reports a mole in testimony but walks back the mole and says he was only referring to a person Papadop…but later he retracts that retraction when it is pointed out that at the time Papdop was not known to any committee or revealed as campaigner with Trump under suspicion so the explanation that the human intelligence was a mistaken use of jargon and it was just a person in the campaign…fortells knowledge of Papadop’s relationship to an ‘investigation’ before anyone else knew!

        Go BACK
        So…March 2016 Papa is outed as advisor by Trump….after pressure put on trump.

        GO FORWARD with the assumption
        Papa was outed as the intel source by Simpson in his testimony!

        This makes the infiltration story possible and the lure to relate to getting him to plea to something in early 2016 and install him as the mole…

        BRENNAN created this mess with sending Strozk to talk to Deripaska.

        • CopperTop says:
          June 7, 2018 at 12:45 am

          *Brennan sent McCabe to talk to seri…

        • CopperTop says:
          June 7, 2018 at 12:58 am

          From Simpson testimony
          “QUESTION: And did you have any understanding then or now as to who that human intelligence source from inside the Trump campaign might have been?”

          Human intelligence source is not an innocuous or misunderstood term. It is someone with a 1023. In this committee it is unlikely they would refer to a human intelligence source unless they are referring to someone with 1023…

          Simpson declined to answer who he thought it was.

  7. Mark A. Thimesch says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Interesting because if you read other “media” sites, they are claiming the inquiry is targeting Devin Nunes (of all people) because little Markie Warner got his britches twisted when some of his emails showing possible criminal activity got leaked to the press.

    Huh…funny that. I bet it ain’t the case against Nunes

  8. Coldeadhands says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    Vile.

  9. noswamp says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    If they passed a resolution, and released documents, do you think its to help Trump? Nah.

    • Dixie says:
      June 7, 2018 at 12:21 am

      Maybe you need a reminder that when Brennan and Clapper met with the senate intel committee, they exited the meeting with Warner reading a written statement that they had decided that there was no reason not to believe the Trump administration was guilty of Russian collusion.

      They are 100% against DJT. In other words, guilty until proven innocent with that deep state swamp gas committee.

  10. Cat Lady says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Is this a BOOM?

  11. Amy2 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    Wait. The DOJ wants docs and the Senate is going to give them to them? SERIOUSLY?!! At minimum there should be a trade off.

    • snellvillebob says:
      June 6, 2018 at 11:41 pm

      They should tell the DOJ to stuff it and cut the budgets of the FBI and DOJ by 50%. However they will roll over instead and try to trade their freedom for that of Hillary, Comey, Lynch etc.

  12. RLC2 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    The chances the FBI can actually do their job, and
    Sessions has the stones to investigate fellow memory wing Senator DiFi and
    her long obvious corrupted and deep intel staffers?

    …well, Slim left town a long time ago.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      June 6, 2018 at 11:58 pm

      Right, because Donald J. Trump ran for President, won in a landslide electoral college victory using mainly his own money and free trolled media time so he could suffer defeat at the hands of the Swamp with Sessions leading the charge against him then go on to finish the job of American deconstruction for the globalists in place of krooked killery. This kabuki theater was necessary though, to keep us “conservatives” in our places and backing the evil billionaire President that we voted for. Dang. I guess he will be a trillionaire by the time this is all over…

      Thus, the grandest job of kabuki theater in history.

      The “feral bureau of insolence”, yes. Slim.

  13. RIckA says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    So am I understanding this correctly? The DOJ wants to identify which particular Uniparty member of this committee has leaked classified information? If that’s the case, maybe the DOJ is not entirely corrupt.

  14. noswamp says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    And SD is correct, this committee is the most corrupt committee in the country! And they openly continue to carry on their corruption. Any consequences for people violating the law? No. They count on us to do nothing. All I can say is that the patience of the American people is running thin with respect to these senators that continue to show be conflicted enemies of the people they represent.

    • FofBW says:
      June 6, 2018 at 11:40 pm

      Would we have know any of the depth of corruption if PT was not elected??!!

      Coming out it is!

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        June 7, 2018 at 12:01 am

        Many wearing the proverbial and non-existent tyn foyl hats would… 90% of the corruption has literally not been hidden at all, with 1% of the remaining 10% being up front and center and told to our faces from the oval office.

      • cthulhu says:
        June 7, 2018 at 12:06 am

        We’d know it in a general way — it’s been obvious for decades [how many Arkancides? Keating Five?] — but we wouldn’t be able to document and prove it. And it sure as hell couldn’t be prosecuted. Gorsuch is a great accomplishment; Pruitt is pissing-off all the right people…..but if the Silent Assassin uses the Huber Shuffle to top his KKK work, it’ll all be fireworks. If VSGPOTUSDJT manages to clear 1/5 of the swamp, that will be his primary legacy that goes down in history. I don’t think that he’s ever been satisfied to build 1/5 of a building.

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      June 6, 2018 at 11:59 pm

      Yep, that patience is wearing thin and we Americans demand that somebody, anybody but us, do something about it!!!

      NOW!

  15. noswamp says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    …show “themselves to be…”

  16. lakelurelife says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    I have always despised Richard Burr. I never could understand why he kept being re elected; all I ever hear from people here in NC is how much they hate him. I believe he said he was not going to run again. His term isn’t up until 2022, I believe. 😡

  17. Marica says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    “Many tactics was used to carry out the deception, including fake equipment; a phantom army commanded by George Patton and supposedly based in England, across from Pas-de-Calais; double agents; and fraudulent radio transmissions.”–From Menagerie’s D-Day post…
    I am pointing this out because instead of reading the doom and gloom from posters here on TCTH..(I love you guys..but sheesh) I decided to read about 50 years ago today on the beaches of Normandy–GOD and Americans defeated Satan and Hitler that day…
    I refuse to believe GOD and Americans and President TRUMP will NOT Defeat the Satan and Deep State of today…I REFUSE! I Do not care whether Jeff Sessions is good or bad–Doesnt matter–OUR VSGPDJT and GOD will WIN! This corruption and evil will NOT be buried..IT will NOT GO UNPUNISHED!!
    I’m tired.–We are ALL tired…But I am NOT and will NEVER NEVER NEVER give up! Nor will I trash ANY member of the Trump team–until they are OFF the Trump team…
    I also wont trash any of you–until the time comes that we get answers–and the time (even tho we are disappointed and tired) has NOT Arrived…
    GOD Bless President Trump and Family. GOD Bless SUNDANCE! GOD Bless Treepers! Pray pray PRAY!
    It’s not over til it’s over..

    • FofBW says:
      June 6, 2018 at 11:42 pm

      Spoken like a real Deplorable Treeper!

    • Amy2 says:
      June 6, 2018 at 11:44 pm

      Over there, over there,
      Send the word, send the word over there,
      That the Yanks are coming, the Yanks are coming,
      The drums rum-tumming everywhere.
      So prepare, say a prayer,
      Send the word, send the word to beware,
      We’ll be over, we’re coming over,
      And we won’t come back till it’s over over there.

      • Curry Worsham says:
        June 7, 2018 at 12:46 am

        Drain the Swamp, under there,
        Send the word, to the Swamp under there,
        That the noose is coming, the noose is coming,
        Trump’s tweet-tweeting everywhere.
        So prepare, say your prayers,
        Send the word, to the Swamp to beware,
        We’ll be coming under, we’re coming under,
        And we won’t come back till it’s over under there.

    • RedBallExpress says:
      June 6, 2018 at 11:48 pm

      VSGMarica: Well said – we are not on the A team but we must be A team support.

      • Marica says:
        June 7, 2018 at 12:04 am

        Thanks RedBall! I am def NO Genius–but I am Stable! 😉 and I am sticking with my very Stable Belief that we elected the Very Stable Genius for this very Important job at this extremely Important time in America’s History!!

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      June 7, 2018 at 12:03 am

      Right on. I decided to troll the doom and gloomers. They didn’t reply. Winning! lmao 😀

    • Putting On Its Shoes says:
      June 7, 2018 at 12:06 am

      Come on man, it was 74 years ago today, not 50, and it took another eleven months and the help of another Satan (Stalin) to achieve Victory in Europe Day on May 8, 1945. If you’re going to raise the rally cry, get it right.

      By all accounts we’re losing this war. We’re going to need a lot more ammo, we haven’t even made it to the beaches.

      I love D-Day and our history. I hate what’s going on now.

      • Marica says:
        June 7, 2018 at 12:25 am

        Shoes–yep sorry– 74 years ago…However–
        ‘By all accounts’–ACCORDING THE LAME STREAM MEDIA–we’re losing this war.”
        That’s Baloney! Winning on so many fronts! Economy, jobs, WW safety–ie NK, MI13, trade, oil, …
        Come on man…
        Our president WILL NOT LOSE on this front either!!! I too HATE what’s going on…but he has THIS! And.. yep we are at the beaches…

      • TimesUp says:
        June 7, 2018 at 12:32 am

        Refreshing.

    • fabrabbit says:
      June 7, 2018 at 12:45 am

      Agree with you, especially about all the doom and gloom but, D-Day was 75 years ago. typo?

    • scott467 says:
      June 7, 2018 at 1:25 am

      DJT can stop this whole clown-car show whenever he wants to.

      He declared a national emergency on December 21, 2017, which is in effect, and grants many powers to the president.

      That executive order is BROAD, targeting sex-trafficking and ‘corruption’ (which could be just about anything).

      In preparation for the Hillary take-down of America, Hussein signed an executive order allowing the indefinite detention of American citizens without trial. Not just outside of the United States, where he had American citizens murdered by drone strikes, but inside the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii and the Protectorates. That executive order is still on the books.

      Gitmo capacity has been expanded. IIRC, 5,000 members of the National Guard (military police units) have been or are being deployed to Gitmo.

      According to those who have “Placer” (I think that’s what they are called) accounts, a fee service used by the legal profession, there are between 12,000 and 20,000 or more sealed indictments.

      We are in a declared National Emergency, the Constitutional and duly elected leader of the United States is the subject of an ongoing attempted coup, and the NSA has everything on everybody who matters, and the president has the backing of the United States Marine Corps, as well as the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

      So DJT can end this whole farce by issuing a single command, and take down the entire global crime syndicate in a 24-48 hour period.

      As soon as he is ready.

      I hope he’s ready soon. We’ve all had more than enough of this BS, and I’m sure nobody agrees with that more than the president.

    • Phil Free says:
      June 7, 2018 at 1:30 am

      Small correction — you said ‘about 50 years ago’ — it is 74 years. Today was D-Day’s 74th anniversary.

      • Phil Free says:
        June 7, 2018 at 1:34 am

        Whoops. Sorry about my “small correction”. I saw the ’50’, so made that quick post. But now I happen to see a collection of folks beat me to it. Sorry for piling this one on, I didn’t see ’em ’till now! D’oH!

  18. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    “Bad, corrupt and sketchy stuff goes on inside this committee….. stay tuned.”

    Why doesn’t someone ask Mr. John Brennan about it? Since he was caught spying on the committee, it would be interesting if he has anything to say regarding their abysmal job performance.

    • CMDCMRET says:
      June 7, 2018 at 1:52 am

      Yep Brennan got caught spying on them, but hell, what could they do? He had everything he needed to know tucked safely away. These people are engaged in this behavior because they are OWNED. They’re owned because of incriminating info, and not little stuff. Hillarys pay for play was known and could be proven by any number of foreign intel services…it’s why we bowed to Russia (you don’t think Putin MADE Hillary spell reset wrong in Russian to humiliate her as she acquiesced to the updated Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact aka Russian Reset? You think obummer wanted to do that deal with Iran? You think even someone as ignorant as obama would think NK having an ICBM was a good idea? Hell, tubby kim might irradiate the untermensch that now make up the subservient population of his new socialist caliphate. China made him go easy on kim because they had all this filth too. Everyone’s seen it but us! The iwan brothers had provided an unlimited amount of filth to every Islamist/jihadist in the world, all taken from the Dems Congressional server. The dnc server is hacked, dnc betrayed by a good man who discovered the truth about them. He’s murdered. Who got that info? Sure as hell wasnt us! RINOs are siding with libs on this issue? Why? They’re OWNED. This FISA abuse uncovered their craptastic shenanigans! How can they stand up to this kind of power? They can’t! Now…all of this info is in the public domain, yet no one is prosecuted? Our President KNOWS US! He knows we WILL HAVE JUSTICE! Do you believe our President would let this country descend into Civil War? HELL NO! The libs can make all the color jokes they want about him but our President is RED, WHITE, AND BLUE…..AND HE HAS THE INDOMITABLE SPIRIT OF AN AMERICAN THAT WILL NOT GIVE UP! He has rekindled that flame in a lot of our people. We will win this…it is the only logical conclusion but believe me….we are not seeing the forest for the trees. This is HUGE!

  19. billrla says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    Diane Feinstein must have the sniffles again.

  20. gamecock123 says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    Peculiar that Trey Gowdy invoked Rubio and Cotton as “on his side” of thinking the FBI did nothing wrong. First thought was, yeah they on your side, so is Warner and Feinstein. One big old incestuous evil heathens IDK what…like that old Roman looking painting with Dems and Anti- Trumper faces on it.
    https://thefederalist.com/2018/05/30/trey-gowdy-didnt-even-see-documents-he-claims-exonerate-fbi-on-spygate-reports/

  21. hoghead says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Is it true that they periodically have to air out the room where these birds meet?

  22. Cat Lady says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:47 pm

    Is it possible that Warner, Burr et al got a preview from Adm Rogers last month?? Remember the briefing where they all emerged looking like DEATH and he (Rogers) had a huge smile of relief??

    • TMonroe says:
      June 7, 2018 at 12:00 am

      Good callback

    • mr.piddles says:
      June 7, 2018 at 1:15 am

      Mm. One can hope.

      There certainly was a preponderance of Furrowed Brows of Great Concern.

    • The Boss says:
      June 7, 2018 at 1:32 am

      That’s possible Cat Lady. Likewise, perhaps the recently confirmed new IG of the intelligence community came upon noteworthy evidence of criminal conduct associated with the committee. Say for instance, the leaking of transcripts of calls between President Trump and several foreign leaders during the early days of his administration.

      These slam-dunk felonies were specifically called out by Nunes earlier THIS year as something no one had investigated yet. IIRC, he was making these comments at about the same time as the intelligence community IG hearings were being held by this senate committee. Well, maybe they are now being investigated, and dems are trying to deflect by saying Nunes is under investigation.

  23. Craft Eccentric says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:48 pm

    I really want to see Schiff hit the fan!

  24. missilemom says:
    June 6, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    The Judiciary committee will give back leaked documents given to them and provided to/by DOJ;: so they don’t have to talk publicly about them. Gamesmanship! Knew the Senate Intel committee was in on the fix; but was surprised today to see their obvious admission with this request.

  25. LibertyONE says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:05 am

    As per the norm, this WILL go nowhere, just like EVERY”investigation” into a “matter”! These POS protect each other.

  26. Everywhereguy says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:07 am

    WAAAAHHHH!!! WE CAN’T KEEP TRACK OF ALL THIS FRIGGING CORRUPTION. WATERGATE WAS SO SMALL AND SIMPLE!!!!!!!

  27. Uncle Max says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:12 am

    I thought Tom Cotton was one of the good guys. Damn… No bueno.

  28. Dutchman says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Marika:
    RIGHT ON!

    And let me say this. These people, from strok thru comey, to Obama; they are ALL quislings.

    They are the ‘hired guns’, and if you have enough $ (trillions are at stake)
    You can always find people to corrupt.

    “We have to make these people pah, the severest penalty, to make sure this NEVER happens again”

    “They attempted to subvert the will of the American people! Sedition,
    Blah, blah, blah.”

    Unless you ‘get’ the people the quislings were working for, entities that have been trampling/undermining the Constitution and will of American people for,…at least 60 YEARS, youve got NOTHING.

    WHO are these entities, and how do you ‘get’ them? Have you read Sundance articles on Globalisation=exfiltration? On what DJT is doing, with TRADE?

    Now, he could wait for the next davos meeting, and send his ‘representative’, a small, tactical nuke. Actually, might be more humane than what he’s doing,..

    He’s using TRADE policy as a cudgel; he’s not just pimp slapping them, hes knocking the crap outa them.

    THEY being the people who have corrupted our Govt, and other govt’s around the world.

    THAT is the REAL battle for freedom and humanity. All this crap with spygate is ,…interesting, but its small potatos.

    The reason these quislings exerted so much effort, to try to derail his election and administration is cause their MASTERS told them to.

    And its NOT because they fear he’s incompetent or corrupt: its cause they KNOW hes NOT.

    He’s ready to destroy (but would prefer to transform) any of these ‘international organisations that are using ‘Globalisation’ to turn U.S. into crap; WTO, United Nations, E.U., NATO, World Bank.

    And hes DOING it. And, he’ll get the quislings, too. But to get SO focused on the quislings, that you miss the biggrr picture, is like focusing on “the cherry on top” to the exclusion of the ice cream sundae.

    Sundance keeps SAYING “There are TRILLIONS at stake, here!” THIS is what hes talking about.

    • need24give says:
      June 7, 2018 at 12:24 am

      Amen!

    • Angel Martin says:
      June 7, 2018 at 12:32 am

      “He’s using TRADE policy as a cudgel; he’s not just pimp slapping them, hes knocking the crap outa them.”

      I agree.

      But one of the dangers for Trump is that he unites supposed political rivals in the Swamp against him.

      If one is going to sell out the country via bad trade deals – the USA is the world’s largest open market, one sided trade deals are worth the most, and the payoff to economic traitors is potentially the largest.

      Pray for President Trump.

    • Marica says:
      June 7, 2018 at 12:34 am

      Dutch!! Exactly!!! I truly believe Pres Trump thinks the crap going on in the SWAMP is actually stupid–as He works to reduce TRADE Deficit…”and hes DOING IT!” yup!
      I love ice cream sundaes–but give away the cherry on top! 😉

    • NIN JAH says:
      June 7, 2018 at 12:53 am

      Excellent assessment. Soros would be one of Trump’s targets …

      Like

      June 7, 2018 at 1:36 am

      WOW, Someone who GETS IT!

      Thank you!

      Spygate is a minor side show I think, compared to the rest of the corruption.

  29. Jan in NH says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:15 am

    I’m so sick of this government, can’t we just clean house and start over?

  30. WSB says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Only three Congressmen showed up at Priestap’s hearing today.

    That really says it all.

  31. WSB says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Who at the DOJ could possibly be investigating?

    • Bigdog35 says:
      June 7, 2018 at 12:44 am

      According to Wall Street Journalist Byron Tau, the Senate Intel Committee unanimously voted today to release documents to the DOJ “in connection with a pending investigation arising out of the unauthorized disclosure of information.“:

      My thinking is that it would be the leak task force that was, I believe, announced in early/mid 2017 by AG Sessions

      • fabrabbit says:
        June 7, 2018 at 12:52 am

        Birddog, that’s where my thinking took me. I hope we find out about this.

      • Bigdog35 says:
        June 7, 2018 at 12:56 am

        “Criminal unauthorized disclosures of classified material are investigated by the national security division,” she said.

        This was in a recent Breitbart article regarding leaks of Flynn’s phone calls

        ” Breitbart News asked Justice Department Press Secretary Sarah Isgur Flores about Sessions’ comments and whether the leak is being investigated by the DOJ or the DOJ IG. Flores indicated the former.”

        “Criminal unauthorized disclosures of classified material are investigated by the national security division,” she said.

      • WSB says:
        June 7, 2018 at 1:05 am

        Well, let’s hope someone trustworthy is at the helm.

        Will they be asking Warner about his emails to meet with with Steele? One can only hope.

        • Bigdog35 says:
          June 7, 2018 at 1:26 am

          I certainly hope so. These SOB’s have zero honor and by their actions, have failed to live up to the oath of office that they took. They need to face the music….

  32. biggierat says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Are Rogers and Nunes the only good guys in this whole bloody mess? Out of 100 senators and 435 representatives, you’d think there would be more. But I guess it is probably the same ratio of liberal to conservatives in universities, media, bureaucracies, FBI, DOJ, ad infinitum.

  33. Dutchman says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Jan thats exactly what we are doing. But its a house that hasnt been cleaned in many, many years.

    WE, the people got apethetic, and bumfuzzled, and lazy: we didnt properly do OUR part, to periodically clean OUR house, and so the dirt, snd corruption, built up.

    We HAVE term limits, they’re called ELECTIONS. Based on midterms, looks like the enthusiasm is on our side, but we need to KEEP that enthusiasm.

    “WE, THE PEOPLE” have allowed OUR house, (government of, by and for THE PEOPLE) to become a real pig sty. WE have to clean it up.

    We elected one hell of a ‘broom’, and he’s doing a GREAT job.

  34. Pat Childs says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:30 am

    The unbelievably corrupt Warner leads the retarded crook Burr by the nose. Burr is simply too stupid to serve in this capacity. He should be in charge of refilling the nickle peanut machines. With supervision.

  35. noswamp says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:31 am

    The corrupt senators on this committee are trying to get ahead of the IG report.

  37. Dutchman says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:43 am

    In Congress, its ALL about committee assignments. The most desirable are those committees that hand out $, or do/don’t pass laws regulating, etc.

    And those that lead to face time, on TV.

    With all the resignations, it will be worth while to watch the committee assignments, after the mid-terms.

    Cause thats how Congress works.

  38. Octavia says:
    June 7, 2018 at 12:54 am

    I have heard that you begin smiling once you can name the game and know who is to blame. Still not smiling.

  39. G3 says:
    June 7, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Feinstein to @MariannaNBCNews RE: releasing the Glenn Simpson transcript: “The one regret I have is that I should have spoke with Senator Grassley before. And I don’t make an excuse but I’ve had a bad cold and maybe that slowed down my mental facilities a little bit.”

    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/01/11/feinstein-blames-bad-cold-for-handling-fusion-gps-transcript.html

    • G3 says:
      June 7, 2018 at 1:03 am

      She did not necessarily voice regret for releasing the transcript itself, however. The 312-page transcript detailed Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson’s August interview with committee investigators.

      • G3 says:
        June 7, 2018 at 1:08 am

        Donald J. Trump

        @realDonaldTrump
        Democrat Dianne Feinstein should never have released secret committee testimony to the public without authorization. Very disrespectful to committee members and possibly illegal. She blamed her poor decision on the fact she had a cold – a first!

  40. Dutchman says:
    June 7, 2018 at 1:33 am

    Another possibility? Before DJT’s first after inaugeration rally, there were 3 leaks, that all turned out to have key facts wrong.

    I remember 1 was an email sent to Don jr., which purported to show he got a heads up, a week BEFORE the wikileaks DNC document dump.

    But, they hsd the date wrong, it was sent AFTER. Anyway, figured that was a leaker trap; someone, and only ONE was shown, or allowed to see a doctored version, with the ‘wrong’ date.

    If that WAS a leaker trap, could have been 3 different leakers exposed, or one with 2 confirmations.

    Anyway, wonder if that has anything to do with this?

    Getting tired, gonna check my eyelids for leaks. G’nite, all

  41. Curt says:
    June 7, 2018 at 1:37 am

    Another investigation! These investigations have produced zilch so far. There is so much corruption in government, that these people end up literally investigating themselves and their friends. This political system would do well running a third world country. Its beyond disgusting……………..

  42. G. Combs says:
    June 7, 2018 at 1:43 am

    CopperTop mentions Papadufus as a mole in the Trump campaign.

    Another SPY who has not been discussed is Former Representative Mike Rogers.

    Former Representative Mike Rogers was a FBI special agent (1989–1994 in Chicago). In the U.S. House he chaired the intelligence Committee, becoming a leader on cyber security and national security policy. He is now a CNN national Security commentator.

    WIKI “…In November 30, 2011 Congressman Rogers introduced the Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act (CISPA).[12] “The bill would allow the government to share all of its classified cyber-security knowledge with private companies, forming knowledge-sharing agreements that would hopefully keep China (and other countries and hackers) out of American computer networks. The catch is that the information shared is a two-lane street—companies would also be allowed to share private data with the federal government,….”

    From
    The_War_Economy: “(1) “SPYFALL” twitter thread
    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1002981958509584385.html

    “(105) On July 25, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok of the FBI were texting each other about Strzok’s relationship to Judge Rudolph Contreras of the FISA Court. [Just appointed]

    (106) Now, on July 26, Steele filed another memo – this time placing the blame of the DNC hacks on Russia, two days after Robby Mook said the same on ABC, who cited CrowdStrike as his source

    (107) On the same day (July 26), Obama signed a directive to place the FBI in charge of responding to all cyber threats, allowing the federal government an role in investigating, preventing and mitigating attempts to hack US-based computer networks.

    (108) Now, from July 27 – 30, the Aspen Security Forum was hosted. Attendee included DoHS’s Johnson, DOJ’s Carlin, CNN’s Evan Perez, ODNI’s Clapper, CNN’s Jim Sciutto, WaPo’s Shane Harris [Daily Beast]….
    (109) … WaPo’s David Ignatius, NBC’s Ken Dilanian, Treasury’s S. Leslie Ireland, CIA’s Brennan, TNY’s Ryan Lizza, former Rep. Mike Rogers, Rep. Adam Schiff and Lisa Monaco

    (110) The day after the Aspen Security Forum ended and all of these people met up, CROSSFIRE HURRICANE opened on July 31.

    (204) On November 15, former representative Mike Rogers resigned from the Trump transition team “
    He lead Trump’s national security team.

    “(205) Now, to be fair, former representative Mike Rogers does have his own fair share of connections, such as David Kramer, Michael Morrell, Michael McFaul….”

    And a pointer to another thread by The_War_Economy
    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1001837159526125568.html

    Mike Rogers is a board member of IronNet Cybersecurity
    IronNet Cybersecurity has Keith Alexander, Brett Williams, James Gerber, Matt Olsen, Russ Richardson, James Heath, Melissa Logsdon, George Lamont and Michael Ehrlich on their leadership team.

    IronNet Cybersecurity has donated funds to Hillary For America.

    IronNet Cybersecurity has Keith Alexander, Don Dixon, Mike McConnell, Mike Rogers (the former Representative), Ted Schlein and Jack Keane on their Board of Directors.

    Things get interesting when you look at the founder, Matthew Olsen. He is also the former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (appointed by Obama), is on the advisory board at The Cipher Brief, sitting with Michael Hayden, Robert Hannigan, Kevin McLaughlin, Tom Donahue and Dmitri Alperovitch.

    Robert Hannigan, former chief of the UKs GCHQ “…probe began in earnest when Robert Hannigan, then the chief of Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters, passed Brennan material related to conversations Trump associates had with suspected or known Russian agents in late 2015 and early 2016,….”http://www.businessinsider.com/john-brennan-russia-trump-collusion-testimony-2017-5

    Tom Donahue, President of the US Chamber of Commerce

    Dmitri Alperovitch, Co-founder of Crowdstrike

    Matthew Olsen (Appointed by obama ) of IronNet Cybersecurity is also on the advisory board for Enlightenment Capital, which was founded by Devin Talbott, the son of Strobe Talbott (Brookings). He sits with people such as James Cartwright and Bob Work. https://t.co/xQE9x9jWVH https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dec-g0iWsAEHU75.jpg:small

    Matthew Olsen of IronNet Cybersecurity is also on the board of directors at Human Rights First. This is the same organisation which has Daniel J. Jones of Penn Quarter Group on their board of advocates. enlightenment-cap.com/people.php

    Remember Daniel J. Jones? CONFIRMED: Former Feinstein Staffer Raised $50 Million, Hired Fusion GPS And Christopher Steele After 2016 Election

    Mike Rogers, meanwhile, is on the advisory council at the GMF’s Alliance For Securing Democracy with people such as David Kramer, Bill Kristol, Michael Morell and Michael McFaul

    Michael McFaul, Obama’s ambassador to Russia, is a good buddy of Ambassador Kislyak.
    From Spyfall: “(87) The day after the movie, Veselnitskaya went to the House of Representatives’ hearing on “U.S. Policy Toward Putin’s Russia”, where she sat behind Michael McFaul. “

