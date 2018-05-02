Michael Caputo Tells The Corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee: “God Damn You to Hell”…

President Trump’s aide Michael Caputo righteously told the corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee exactly what they deserved. Those who have followed the corruption within the committee, SEE HERE and SEE HERE, know exactly why this was needed.
~By Michael Caputo: ‘In 2009, my wife and I moved to my hometown of East Aurora, New York to have a family. Making far less money back home, we had a far better quality of life. That is, until the Trump-Russia narrative took off. Today, I can’t possibly pay the attendant legal costs and live near my aging father, raising my kids where I grew up.
‘Your investigation and others into the allegations of Trump campaign collusion with Russia are costing my family a great deal of money – more than $125,000 – and making a visceral impact on my children.
‘Now I must to move back to Washington, New York City, Miami or elsewhere, just so I can make enough money to pay off these legal bills. And I know I have you to thank for that.
‘Here’s how I know: how many of you know Daniel Jones, former Senate Intelligence staffer for Senator Dianne Feinstein? Great guy, right? Most of you worked with him. One of you probably just talked to him this morning.
‘Of course, very few of us in flyover country knew Daniel until recently. Now we know that he quit his job with your Senate committee not long ago to raise $50 million from ten rich Democrats to finance more work on the FusionGPS Russian dossier. The one the FBI used to get a FISA warrant and intimidate President Donald Trump, without anyone admitting — until months after it was deployed — that it was paid for by Hillary Clinton.
‘In fact, good old Dan has been raising and spending millions to confirm the unconfirmable – and, of course, to keep all his old intel colleagues up-to-speed on what FusionGPS and British and Russian spies have found. Got to keep that Russia story in the news.
‘Of course Dan’s in touch with you guys. We know from the news that he’s been briefing Senator Mark Warner, vice chairman of this committee. Which one of you works for Senator Warner? Please give Danny my best.
‘I saw some of his handiwork just last month. Remember this lede paragraph, from McClatchy on April 13?
‘The Justice Department special counsel has evidence that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and confidant, Michael Cohen, secretly made a late-summer trip to Prague during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
‘That’s your pal Dan, isn’t it? He came up with some kind of hollow proof that Michael Cohen was in Prague meeting with Russians when he wasn’t. He tried to sell that to reporters, and they didn’t buy it because it doesn’t check out. So, to get a reporter to write up his line of bull, he gave the documents to the Office of Special Counsel.
‘We know that’s likely, because he’s told people he’s briefing investigators.
‘So, technically, the special counsel’s office has evidence. Your pal Dan gave them more of the Democrats’ dossier, funded by more Democrats, provided again by Russian and British spies. Information no reporter would write up, but now there’s an angle: the Special Counsel has it. Now it’s a story.
‘It’s a clever but effective ruse. That’s a story, just like when reporter Michael Isikoff of Yahoo News wrote this gem on September 16, 2016:
‘“…U.S. officials have since received intelligence reports that during that same three-day trip, Page met with Igor Sechin, a longtime Putin associate … a well-placed Western intelligence source tells Yahoo News. That meeting, if confirmed, is viewed as especially problematic by U.S. officials…”
‘Dozens of stories were written from the Isikoff piece, doing real damage to the Trump campaign. Of course, now we know Isikoff’s reference to “intelligence reports” was just him renaming a dossier funded by Democrats and dug up by his longtime pal Glenn Simpson and some foreign spies. Once Simpson gave his Clinton campaign opposition research to the feds, it was news.
‘This was especially true after Isikoff intentionally labeled the campaign materials as intelligence – just like McClatchy called Dan’s information “evidence.”
‘But who is McClatchy’s second source? It couldn’t be Dan; he was the first source. It couldn’t be Simpson; he works for Dan. It can’t be the Mueller investigation; they kicked the McClatchy story to the curb with aplomb. So who could it be – perhaps one of his former Senate Intelligence colleagues? I mean, you’re all in this together. You’re the swamp.
‘What America needs is an investigation of the investigators. I want to know who is paying for the spies’ work and coordinating this attack on President Donald Trump? I want to know who Dan Jones is talking to across the investigations – from the FBI, to the Southern District of New York, to the OSC, to the Department of Justice, to Congress.
‘Forget about all the death threats against my family. I want to know who cost us so much money, who crushed our kids, who forced us out of our home, all because you lost an election.
‘I want to know because God Damn you to Hell.
Today, Mr. Caputo just gave us what we needed…the rallying cry for the mid-terms.
Exactly right and if you don’t feel that same righteous anger then you are comatose.
AMEN
Mid-terms??? Screw that…’tis time y’all removed your heads from your 4th point of contact.
We’re on a fast-track to Civil War II…call it a Balkan War rev. 2.0 w/ lots of weapons & tribal narratives, writ large. The proof is in the current sit-rep, starring us in the face…simply put, the competing narratives / ideology between us & them (the enemy) cannot be reconciled via debate or lawful agreement.
Thus, it’s either surrender or violent conflict…there is NO OTHER WAY OUT!!!!!!
..prepare accordingly!!!
Hunter, don’t let yourself get caught up in Mrs. Clinton’s bad trip.
We already won the war.
This is all on Jeff Sessions. I just don’t understand why he hates the President and the country so much.
Jeff Sessions spent too long in the swamp, and now the swamp runs in his veins…
Sessions was a Senator and the Senate is where our real problem lies. Nearly every damn one of them are complicit in this coup attempt, they are, like Sessions, standing idly by and letting it happen.
I think terrorists have kidnapped the real jeff sessions and sent in a replacement. Why is he so terrified when he has the full force of the law behind him? I just don’t get it. He’s old, what does he have to lose? He could be a historic hero of our country! WTH is wrong with him?????
Sessions was a plant. He had always been tough on immigration so he was a natural to slide in beside the President. His seat was safe in Alabama regardless. Sessions was the Uni-Party’s man. That is the only explanation for him so quickly recusing himself without putting up any fight. That would allow Rosenstien to do the dirty work and Sessions could claim he doesn’t have anything to do with it.
Further proof he was a plant by the Uni-Party Senate is Mitch and his cronies telling the President if he fires Sessions they will not confirm a replacement.
The final proof is, if Sessions had any honor, he knows how much his recusal is hurting the President, if he was an honorable man he would resign.
Himmler Rosenstein is such a deep state operative it’s not even funny…
Goebbles. Rosenstien looks just like Joseph Goebbles.
Mr. Caputo should sue.
Maybe he can’t afford to …
It has taken an innocent, private citizen, caught up in all of the Russian nonsense to make all the difference.
All the investigations, indictments, innuendos, lies, committees, memos, supeonas… and bupkiss.
One man, speaks truth, people are listening and I believe this one man will make the difference.
Nerts to our worthless leaders!
I have the same feeling tonight that I had when Cohen was raided. Dang, these Nazicrats will stop at nothing! All because they lost the election. I remember all of the articles by Sundance prior to the election reminding us that trillions of dollars were at stake. He was not kidding. The Nazicrats are vicious when their power and wealth is threatened, even more so when any of it is taken away. But we did good, everyone. We voted for the right guy and things would be a heck of a lot worse if Hillary had won. We just need to vote in a way that makes things easier for Trump, not more difficult. Make sure the GOP maintains its majority in the House and Senate. Yes I know there are traitorous RINOs but we must maintain the majorities. And make sure Trump wins again in 2020. We must not relinquish control.
Did anyone see Caputo on Tucker Carlson tonight? In concluding, he said that he would NEVER work on a Republican campaign ever again. And said that nobody else should either. Why? Because if you win … the Democraps will destroy you financially. And he said that appears to a primary tactical reason for the entire Mueller investigation … to dissuade everyone from working for a Republican Candidate … ever again.
Couple this tactic with Social media’s systematic elimination of conservative websites and posts … and you have a totalitarian State operating in exile. They are not only policing thought … but they are jailing it … and fining it. And crushing it … financially. And they are doing this with the blessing of Jeff Sessions … who must know the Democrats have a tape of him saying “ni&&ah” or something.
We are well into the Second Quarter … and our offense is yet to complete a 3rd down. I am getting really tired of punting … although we are really ‘deep’ with GOPe punters … I don’t want to see them on the field anymore. And we don’t need our Justice Dept. Quarterback taking a knee in the middle of the play. He’s sacking himself.
Yes, I saw that, Kenji. He spoke some really powerful truths!
Super good points and very true Kenji. I am hopeful when OIG reports drops on May 8th all will make sense and those who have been collateral like Caputo and Flynn will be make whole again.
This isn’t necessarily a reply to just you, but is it possible to start a fund to reimburse legal expenses for our guys? What would be the ramifications? Pitfalls? We’ve got a lot of talent and brains here at CTH. Surely we can come up with some way of being more than just passive in this cold civil war.
He said that he had started a Go Fund Me page … if Comey can shamelessly collect half a million, then we should help cover Caputo’s costs.
What if you send money to these guys go fund mes and not to the GOPe until they move their behinds?
I sure won’t send money anywhete but President Trump. I won’t even do the joint Trump/RNC 75/25 split donations.
http://www.caputolegalfund.com/
To be more accurate he said he would not work on any more Republican campaigns “…without being indemnified.”
But his position surrenders the entire argument to the dark forces behind this fraudulent witch hunt of an investigation. I’m not happy nor too concerned with Capto’s whining on Tucker. I think he’s just suffering from the shock and PTSD of facing the unscrupulous satanists of the Mueller coven.
Being a breadwinner for his family, these bloodsuckers went after his livelihood and his manhood. I hope he will reveal the names of his interrogators.
“I’m not happy nor too concerned with Capto’s whining on Tucker.”
He has been through at least 3 hearings. House of Representatives last July, the Senate this week, as well as Robert Mueller’s team this week.
Mr. Caputo and his family have been receiving threats since the election and inauguration, so that is about 18 months now. Did he forget to mention that Antifa threatened to burn his house down while he was out of the state on business?
Let’s see how you fair living under such circumstances for well over a year.
At least a traitorous RINO will vote with us some of the time. We can be sure the democrat commies never will. People must get out and vote, and convince others to do so. Will sitting out the mid-terms, voting dem by default get another conservative on the SCOTUS?
Some people are angry and threaten to stay home because of the Republican’s spending bill. Will a slew of dems ultimately spend more or less? Some people are angry and threaten to stay home because the bill funded planned parenthood. Will voting for dems by default result in more abortions or fewer?
It’s true that RINOs deserve to be thrown out of office, but not at the expense of letting an admitted dem take his/her seat.
There is no short term solution to rinos’ and it’s time we face the fact this is a long term goal and vote Republican no matter what. The time for sorting will come later and that’s when Trump can really apply the pressure to those who won’t co-operate. He needs a big enough majority to do that.
covfefe
You need to be ready, willing and able to do a lot more than “vote”. We DID “vote”, and the deep state is nullifying our “vote”, because they know better than us. What are you prepared to do when your “vote” is overthrown? There is a coup in progress. You can plainly see it. The rule of law is dead. You can plainly see that, too. Naked corruption rules the day, the kind Americans used to joke about in third world countries.
Capitalism is dead. It died with the death of the rule of law and the ascendance of corruption. Capitalism relies utterly on the rule of law, property rights, and a judicial system which is generally trusted. We no longer have any of those things.
Are you going to just accept it if you lose? Soon this may be more than merely a rhetorical question.
Yeah, I’m not so sure voting makes any difference anymore. Might as well all vote Democrat and stop delaying the inevitable because the GOP is still spineless at best and in cahoots with the Dems at worst.
Every two or four years I read the same tired and worn out comments about “at least the rinos will vote with us some of the time”, “we have to vote in conservatives“, and on and on it goes. Every time. Same thing.
The psycho-political feral reserve bankster system is in itself a tyranny, and the constitution preamble says We The People, not “we the self appointed elite” or “government” either.
Meanwhile, they keep us busy as he!! working to pay for all this evil, financing our own demise through bullying, intimidation and outright manipulation. This too, is not constitutional.
So be ready we all should. We have had “them” warring on us for over a century and haven’t done a thing about it. I wonder if “we” will fight the globalist banksters for our own nation back… President Trump basically called us into battle, are we helping him???
#WAR
Because god damn them ALL to hell.
Well, it’s going to be interesting when my state of California shows 3 times as many votes as residents. Might even trigger an investigation or something. Maybe.
P/TRUMP NEEDS SET A DEADLINE OF May 20, 2018 to release 1.3 million documents hidden in the FBI/DOJ. If not completed P/Trump will personally release them.
P/Trump needs to tell Sessions/Wray/Horowitz they have till May 20th 2018 to prove to him that all the Alleged Crimes of Hillary’s Emails, Clinton Foundation, Uranium One, Fisa, Leaks and Perjury have competent Prosecutors and are in process of Several Grand Juries. P/Trump will fire everyone if they can’t get the Job of Justice done my May 20th.
P/Trump needs to order Rudy and his Legal Staff to go on the Offense with Mueller and Rosenstein…P/Trump wants an Investigation on both Mueller and Rosenstein.
Do not worry about the Political Fallout; the Constitution and U.S. is at Risk.
P/Trump will make his case to the American People.
P/Trump is ready to Execute his Duty:
P/TRUMP TWEET
A Rigged System – They don’t want to turn over Documents to Congress. What are they afraid of? Why so much redacting? Why such unequal “justice?” At some point I will have no choice but to use the powers granted to the Presidency and get involved!
Voters, help President Trump drain the swamp in every single election of your precinct !
Go with a deadline of May 17th. That would be basically the one year anniversary of the Mueller fiasco which should be closed down then and the public reimbursed the $12 million plus wasted by the Democrats working there. 😦
No one wants to see others go down because UNIPARTY.
It’s just that simple.
#WAR
Great post Michael. I’m right there with you.
….” Forget about all the death threats against my family. I want to know who cost us so much money, who crushed our kids, who forced us out of our home, *****all because you lost an election******* “……
Yep. That’s it right there and ***I*** want to know, too.
This is just so corrupt what’s going on. It’s like these A$$es want to destroy this country, this Republic., make all our votes worthless.
Hope that’s where this all is leading>>> exposing and arresting ALL the disgusting people who planned this whole farce out, directed it and worked to make it happen. ALL of them. Not just the “Top Dogs”.
God Bless this man for speaking plainly.
That eight year Obama party was so much fun — why does it have to stop?
Watched Giuliani on with Sean just now. I don’t know. Rudy is still saying that Mueller is a good guy. Also that he/ they would consider letting the President get grilled by the Mule. I don’t like all this “nice guy” stuff, not at this point in the game. Let’s stop pretending that there’s anything “nice” or legitimate about what these Swamp Devils are trying to do to our President, his family and colleagues. I wish that Rudy listened to Caputo and read his statement before he went on.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Watched some of it but saw him playing the game at this point.
Like Rudy and a good choice so will see how it plays out.
Their proclaiming “nice guy” Mueller is just a ruse. Ignore it. Giuliani is attempting to portray a non-hostile, non-combative relationship with Mueller. In politics everyone has 2 personas – public and private. Giuliani is giving his public perception of Mueller. In private, there is a very serious battle going on between Mueller and team Trump.
Remember that Mueller has nothing on Trump (because there is nothing on Trump) and so therefore he is pursuing innuendo in the public space. Trump’s team therefore has no other option than to make nice with Mueller in public. Battling with him in public would or could be conveyed as “consciousness of guilt” which Trump can’t afford at this point.
All Mueller needs is to get an interview with Trump and if Trump goes into the interview without Mueller’s demanded concessions (likely instructing the DOJ to abandon certain swamp-draining activities or investigations into illegal activity that occurred under prior Administrations) Mueller will close the perjury trap on Trump no matter what Trump says.
I believe Trump is waiting for the OIG report and possibly some unsealed indictments on the people trying to frame Trump and then Trump will fire Mueller.
What we’re witnessing, right before our eyes in broad daylight, is weaponized Government attempting to extort the President of the United States into cooperation and abandonment of populism.
What we are seeing is the President of the United States getting the SAME TREATMENT as We The People get from the god damned swamp monsters.
Let the RECKONING BEGIN!!!
Fill up that Zippo and ignite the gases created by these sulfurous creatures called UNIPARTY.
Next up, the banksters behind it all.
We either have a country or we don’t. Right now? We don’t. “They” have our nation held in captivity by billions of pages of written bullcrap they call “laws”.
The Constitution is all we need, and that’s why they don’t care one whit about it unless it benefits them. The Constitution is of no use to We The People if we are afraid to use it!
I think your summary isn’t accurate. I just posted the Hannity show below and I encourage everyone to listen to Giuliani. And here’s my hint if you don’t have a lot of time, change the speed to 1.25 or even 1.5. 🙂
I’m relieved and very happy that Rudy is on board.
This injustice to mr. Caputo cannot stand! Everyone and I mean every politician, reporter state department, FBI agent, CIA agent, DOJ agent, that even touched this illegal attempt to crush Trump and his campaign needs to answer for their actions. If congress and the executive branch doesn’t insist on full transparency and full rule of law enforced we will no longer be a representative republic.
What about the MILLIONS of Americans that were bankrupted per se by the weaponized extortion “revenue” service? Not just under maobama either.
This injustice to ALL Americans cannot stand, THE RECKONING must be in full swing, and now is only the beginning.
Trust the man, trust the plan… but be ready to fight, however need be, because as we are reminded here often and I have always known trillions are at stake.
The globalist scumbags are all just like the clintons. They will murder anyone, anytime… just to keep raping the working man and woman.
Be woke. Be very, very woke. Remember JFK, Jr.? Was going to run for senator in NY? Plane crash in 99. Dead. Who ended up as sinator in NY in 2000? Krooked killery klinton.
President Trump was friends with JFK, Jr. I bet he remembers it well…
I wonder why some of these victims of the coup don’t only agree to “discuss” things with Mueller only on live TV. If he is going to get them, he’s going to get them no matter what. In secret is what Soviet Union did. Was any part of Flynn’s hearing or what ever fiasco it was/is/will be in a public setting? Why not? Aren’t “trials or pleas” supposed to be public?
Regarding the go fund me accounts for these patriots. If the left wins in November (they probably will wait until then/January 2019 to make sure), it would not surprise me in the least if the “investigation” demands the records of all the donators……ya know, to make sure there weren’t any Russian bots donating to the funds. We got to make sure everything is clean……then they come after you. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never left the state where you live. If they win, they will become very very powerful. If we think its bad now, just wait.
I know that Trump really knows everything. I do hope he has an effective “****** mans switch” if needed. It would be nice if he would declassify things just as he starts talking to Mueller. No, I don’t want him to, but if he does.
Sorry for the ramble.
Robert Mueller is the “modern” version of Laventiy Beria. Russian bassturd.
“Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.”
That, is mobster crap, in “government”. And it’s real and happening on YOUR DIME.
Here’s Hannity’s show for tonight. Giuliani comes on at 11:04.
You all really need to watch this Giuliani appearance. It’s awesome.
Wow. Thar’s the best Hannity interview I’ve seen, he and Giuliani have a good rapport, no interruptions, lots of good stuff from Rudy.
Man, I really hope that PDJT listens to Rudy and refuses to meet with the Rogue Special Counsel. Especially as the Special Counsel is an UnConstitutional Abomination, created by a Rogue P***y Congress that outsources all its duties to Commissions and Legislation-Writing Lobbyists and “Special” Counsels and Prosecutors. (GRRR)
We are at a precipice. Screw Global Warming. The World is at risk of losing its America.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸
I think Giuliani has a lot of catching up to do concerning Mueller and his team.
Is that all you got from the interview?? He said he thinks President Trump is the best President in all of his memory, even better than Reagan. He says Comey is a liar. He says Hillary is a crook. SO much more. I hope everyone watches.
I did watch it, and yes I got that too. But I think Giuliani isn’t fully up to speed as to who and what Mueller is, his horrible history in running the FBI, and his biased and corrupt team members. That was the point of my comment.
I think Rudy is doing a Sun Tzu.
“Build your enemy a golden bridge.”
(ie: A graceful exit, avoiding battle)
Rudy doesn’t need to battle the false personna and virtue assigned Mueller, he needs to battle his actions and provide him a way out that serves America and its President.
WE will always know Mueller is Mudd.
Rudy knows. You don’t have to say everything that pops into your head in order to prove you know what’s going on. Rudy know.
Meanwhile, mueller himself is a lifelong criminal, and comey let the nastiest woman alive skate from all of her crimes.
Think about the back story here. All this crap is just that, CRAP.
Evil. Never. Sleeps.
What the he!! is this “citizen of the world” talk Rudy dropped in this interview??? And, who cares about having the respect of mueller, a man that has been convicting political enemies for decades, mainly “republican” enemies though he says he is one… like comey claims.
F them all, while remembering that VSG President Trump ~ Master Troll ~ just pardoned Scooter Libby, a mueller victim.
Lock mueller up. Try him for his decades of crimes against innocent American victims. Then follow all the money and put them ALL (government) on trial.
Where’s killery?
I’ll ready the hemp necklaces! 😉
I love Rudy, but even discussing the parameters they would let the president be questioned under is concession. Come out saying “the president doesn’t need to be questioned under any circumstances,” and set the precedent. No consessions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t know if I should be optimistic or pessimistic, at this point, about these deep state gangsters ever seeing 1/10th of the Justice they truly deserve. I do know, though, that “silent majority” support for their policy regime – which was always built on lies and deception – has deteriorated beyond repair. No smoke and mirrors and no escalation of their media-gestapo jackbootery will ever put that “all knowing” genie back in the bottle.
I don’t know how much solace it will be for the families destroyed by the “progressive” bloodlust to regain control by any means possible, but the gangsters will no longer enjoy BOTH power AND the veneer of legitimacy they once enjoyed. From now on, their grubby and ruthless grabs for mammon and exploitation will be increasingly more naked and grotesque.
Put up a link to the gofundme for Caputo’s legal defense fund.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.gofundme.com/michael-caputo-legal-fund
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I certainly hope that when this is all over and done, The Donald, and the others who have been taken to the financial cleaners, get the last laugh. And I really want to know WHO on that committee knew and colluded with it.
And all I can say is this: “God Damn you (All) to Hell! I hope you all get more than what you deserve.
Michael Caputo looks a lot like Glen Beck…Beck turned out to be a weasel.
Huh?
Open borders and didn’t support Trump to name a few.
Sorry, please allow me to clarify. Michael Caputo physically appears to be similar to Glen Beck whom I now despise and Glen Beck is a weasel because of Glen Beck’s failure to support Trump and at the same time supports open borders.
Drugs.
Don’t do ‘em.
I’m a drunk, so I’m totally legal off the street.
Phrenology is so passé.
The God of Peace will shortly crush Satan under your feet. Romans 16:20
People should write on Sen Burr’s Facebook page to let him know that the people understand that he is corrupt and has colluded with Mark Warner.
Good idea. Not only is that cathartic, it helps to educated the ignorant libs who visit. Some of them might actually be compelled to defect.
Mr. Caputo has effectively been disenfranchised. He should file a lawsuit.
The government cannot continue to intimidate Americans like this. This has got to stop.
That’s right Caputo. Furthermore, Rosenstein, it’s not extortion and when being threatened for not doing your job. Further still, Congress created you, and has 100% oversight of you. That means when they ask you to cooperate in allowing them to provide oversight, AKA – do your job, and you refuse, to which you begin to have your place in DOJ threatened, it’s not right imeto cry Extortion, it’s high time to kick your but in gear and provide the documents.
As DiGenova said: “The apparent lawfare used by the left to eviscerate Trump and anyone associated with him, only becomes successful in secrecy. Therefore, Tuesday best way to avoid their BS is to have complete transparency.”
Congress understands that,and wants to also know wtf is going on. Between the two inquiries, unredacted documents, provided to Congress, in a transparent manner, SHOULD NOT BE QUESTIONED; LET ALONE MET WITH CRIES OF EXTORTION FROM THE OFFICIAL IN CHARGE OF PROVIDING SAID DOCUMENTS….
Face it you wussy left leaning S. Bags: Trump won fair and square bc he worked his tail off. You look at the miles logged between the two candidates and tell me Hillary should’ve won simply because “it was her turn” and the fact she refused to put in any footwork. You didn’t go to the rallies bc you hated him for 1, being g a republican, and 2, bc of what the media said about him. The funny part is, those who voted listened to the full context of all the words that certainly out of his mouth. Anyone who did that, then turned on the news could easily see the Dems were going out of their way to rain aan, based on LIES…. If you whiney brsts didn’t spend all your time and safe spaces and cry closets, and instead made a point to not be so brainwashed by your left wing masters, you would’ve known that. But nope, you chose to believe your shepherds, while being led to the slaughter.
Whethis wholeAnti-Trump thing sounds great to those of you who refuse democracy and balanced education, us supporters of Democracy haven’t forgotten how this all came about. We watched expand right and most importantly, listened to the candidates, regardless of personalities. Take emotions out of the picture a d it’s glaringly obvious who genuinely cares, and who feels they deserve it. You once leftfailed your country, and now- as per usual- refuse to admit your wrongdoings, and are doubling down on the false narratives you bought, and Dems sold at the moment Trump won.
The truth shall set you free.
I agree with much of what you said, with one exception. Rosenstein’s extortion remark was made public out of context.
“But what has been established over time is that we have a responsibility to work with the Congress. But their duty is to understand that their duty is not to interfere with ongoing investigations with the Department of Justice.”
Now this is an interesting thread, and I think SD makes reference to the same extortion remark. I’m as conflicted as others around here. But the thread is worthwhile reading because there is content to be digested and pull us back from the edge.
The President is frustrated, and his tweets have been a daily drumbeat…is that because we’re nearing the release of the IG report??? Intentional buildup?
Of all the facts we know, the one we have to remember is that if something or someone is under investigation, then nothing can be revealed until the conclusion or indictment. Rosenstein’s extortion remark reminds Congress they’re not entitled to anything until and unless matters have been resolved.
Ironically, Congress stamping their feet? I find them untrustworthy and participants in what’s happened. Some of them, like Warner, Feinstein, McCain were likely involved in the dossier set up or the effort to take down POTUS. So politicians have to fall as well.
Regardless, I’m with Caputo, but I wish them ALL to perdition.
One should follow the tweet to his entire thread. Didn’t realize it didn’t show as a thread, but there are at least 30 tweets laying out his take on Rosenstein’s speech the other day, and some things revealed. Worth reading and pondering.
They cannot admit they lost because they ran a lousy campaign and offered voters little that was new or fresh for good for America; instead, they have to make up excuses — such as: the president won because the Russians helped him. People who cannot look inward at their own errors and flaws, but always point fingers are always immature and generally deeply disturbed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need to meet in Washington DC with pitchforks and demand an end to this crap. I watched Lou Dobbs tonight and his anger was palpable.
They are trying to destroy everyone who associates with POTUS. This has the effect of isolating him. It sends a message to anyone and everyone who even considers joining his team that they will be slandered and bankrupted. It also solidifies the common reasons why good people rarely enter politics. I hate these people. This nonsense has to stop.
It’s a big joke to all them. Damn them, damn them to hell!
