Senator Mark Warner: DOJ/FBI Must Not Accept Congressional Oversight….

Hmmmm…. this is interesting. The Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner, is demanding the FBI and DOJ must keep records from congress.
According to Mark Warner, it would be “irresponsible” and “potentially illegal” for congressional oversight to keep demanding records from the FBI and DOJ about their spying and surveillance activity against the campaign of Donald Trump… wait, what?
Hmm?… Methinks Senator Mark Warner has a conflict here.
You see, when Dianne Feinstein stepped down as Vice-Chair from the Senate Intel Committee after the 2016 election, it was Mark Warner who took her place. This puts Warner on the Gang-of-Eight. Coincidentally, the Gang-of-Eight conduct all oversight over DOJ and FBI covert and counterintelligence operations…. including those covert actions that took place in 2016. But wait, it gets better….
Senator Mark Warner was also the guy caught text messaging with DC Lawyer Adam Waldman in the spring of 2017 (his first assignment). Waldman was the lawyer for the interests of Christopher Steele – the author of the dossier.
While he was working as an intermediary putting Senator Warner and Christopher Steele in contact with each-other. Simultaneously Adam Waldman was also representing the interests of… wait for it,…. Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.
Derispaska was the Russian person approached by Andrew McCabe and Peter Strzok and asked to assist in creating dirt on the Trump campaign, via Paul Manafort.
You see, Senator Mark Warner has a vested interest in making sure that no-one ever gets to the bottom of the 2016 political weaponization, spying and surveillance operation.
Senator Mark Warner was a participant in the execution of the “insurance policy” trying to remove President Trump via the Russian Collusion narrative.
Senator Feinstein’s 2016 senior staffer (with Gang-of-Eight security clearance) was Dan Jones. It was recently revealed that Dan Jones contracted with Christopher Steele to continue work on the Russia conspiracy narrative after the 2016 election, and raised over $50 million toward the ideological goals of removing President Trump. {See Here}
Staffer Dan Jones surfaces in the text messages from Feinstein’s replacement on the Gang-of-Eight, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman, Mark Warner {See Here}
Senator Warner was texting with Adam Waldman about setting up a meeting with Chris Steele. Waldman is a lobbyist/lawyer with a $40,000 monthly retainer to represent the U.S. interests of Russian billionaire Oleg V. Deripaska.
Senator Mark Warner was trying to set up a covert meeting. In the text messages Adam Waldman is telling Senator Warner that Chris Steele will not meet with him without a written letter (request) from the Senate Intelligence Committee. Senator Warner didn’t want the Republican members to know about the meeting. Chris Steele knew this was a partisan political set-up and was refusing to meet unilaterally with Senator Warner. His lawyer Adam Waldman was playing the go-between:
That “Dan Jones”, mentioned above, talking with Chris Steele and told to go to see Senator Warner, is the former senate staffer Dan Jones, who was previously attached to Dianne Feinstein.
Simultaneously, while working to connect Senator Warner to Christopher Steele, Adam Waldman is representing Oleg Deripaska:
Oleg Deripaska was a source of intelligence information within the John Brennan intelligence community efforts throughout 2016. This is the same intersection of characters that circle around Stefan Halper.
John Solomon – […] Deripaska also appears to be one of the first Russians the FBI asked for help when it began investigating the now-infamous Fusion GPS “Steele Dossier.” Waldman, his American lawyer until the sanctions hit, gave me a detailed account, some of which U.S. officials confirmseparately.
Two months before Trump was elected president, Deripaska was in New York as part of Russia’s United Nations delegation when three FBI agents awakened him in his home; at least one agent had worked with Deripaska on the aborted effort to rescue Levinson. During an hour-long visit, the agents posited a theory that Trump’s campaign was secretly colluding with Russia to hijack the U.S. election. (more)
Now, for more motive for Senator Warner to keep sunlight from the operation, listen carefully to the opening statement from former CIA Director John Brennan May 23rd, 2017, during his testimony to congress.
Pay very close attention to the segment at 13:35 of this video of Brennan’s testimony:
Brennan: [13:35] “Third, through the so-called Gang-of-Eight process we kept congress apprised of these issues as we identified them.”
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
“Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”…
Well, in my inbox, with still wet pixels, is a Wash Post story about how it’s confirmed the identity of the ‘informant’ in the Trump campaign after talking to ‘unnamed’ persons familiar with the informant’s role.
FBI’s wriggling on IDing the ‘source’ while trying to whitewash him by trying to make it seem as if the source took it upon himself to contact three Trump campaign officials on deniably legit reasons and may have provided information about things but not under contract. Aside from the fact that the Bureau may well have used him they’re apparently shoewing they had a cutout to provide plausible deniability in case he was caught.
In any event these ‘persons in the know’ talking to Bozos Club when they refuse to answer a Congressional subpeona suggests that they’re backed into a corner and they’re trying to spread laundered stories to cushion the hit when those other shoers start hitting the floor.
It’s nice to see the Bureau stewing in its own juices for a change, let’s pray the karma flow keeps flowing.
Whew, good to know I’m not the only one who thinks so. I do see the common CYA tactic of spreading alternative stories to cushion the impact of the truth though.
President Trump should just start declassifying the information that is needed by the prosecution and release it to Giuliani & DiGenova for dissemination. Give a State of the Union address and tell every citizen why this needs to be done. Career politicians and bureaucrats are in open rebellion against the constitution.
Time to find out who has the power. The President of the United States… or an acne scarred, buck toothed, inbred, bastard who happens to be a Senator from the state of Virginia ?
Oh that’s right. Excuse us Senator Warner, we were under the impression the government was owned by we the people. We forgot all about the globalist cabal that bought & paid for it
It slipped our minds that you & your cronies have free reign to run it the way you see fit regardless of the law because you’re the paid puppets of said globalists
Our bad…
You know what? On second thought, naw, screw you. I think we’ll stick with the rule of law
Hey dork, maybe you should have thought about all of this before you tried to f*ck over the country & the people
You see, there’s nothing worse than an “American” who would screw his or her own people & their country over for personal enrichment and/or an ideology
Nothing is worse within the political realm
It was your choice to degrade our beloved system, to betray our trust & turned the halls of power, a power we the people entrusted to you, into a corrupt & criminal syndicate
And now you offer up an absolutely pathetic attempt to once again skirt the law & spit into the faces of the American people
Sorry dude, but no, we’ll take it from here. People who possess something you never will, honor, integrity & love of country, will get what they need to get to the bottom of this disgusting attempt at the usurpation of the peoples will & power
Enjoy the time you have left getting paid by us to “serve” in the Senate
Oh, & I’d save my pennies if I were you. I hear government prosecutions are pretty expensive affairs these days
I saw the greatest thing today. Las Vegas is making odds on who will be indicted.
Senator Mark Warner = Lie. He has lied from the beginning and we know that.
So…what are we going to do about it ?
Get a rope.
