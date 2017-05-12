James Comey Rejects Invitation to Meet With Senate Intelligence Committee…

After a highly politicized FBI Director was fired by President Trump the knuckleheads in the Senate wanted to have James Comey show up to a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee.  President Trump drops a twitter telling Comey to make him a sandwich…. Comey ducks for cover.  The next story will be about Comey lawyering up.

WASHINGTON DC – […] Comey, who was fired on Tuesday by President Trump, was invited for a closed session before the panel by Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

Warner said on MSNBC Friday afternoon that Comey would not appear before the committee on Tuesday. Burr’s office confirmed to the Washington Examiner that Comey would not meet with the committee behind closed doors next week. (more)

  1. rumpole2 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Important that Government departments ban “BleachBit” and hammers.

  2. cheekymeeky says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:24 pm

  3. Jim Rogers says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Never ask Comey to make you a sandwich ~ unless you like baloney!!!

  4. OmegaManBlue says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Guess he figured out congress isn’t going to let him revise his incorrect remarks anymore.

  5. rumpole2 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Trump creating jobs again.. a field day for DC lawyers!!

    • rumpole2 says:
      May 12, 2017 at 8:31 pm

      🎵 Last night I watched the news from Washington, the capitol
      The Russians escaped while we weren’t watching them
      like Russians will
      Now we’ve got all this room, we’ve even got the moon
      And I hear the U.S.S.R. will be open soon
      As vacation land for lawyers in love       🎵

  6. anthohmy says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    If Warner replaced Feinstein in ’17, how come she and Grassley are the face of the classified briefings? Are they alternates or emeritus?

    • sundance says:
      May 12, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      Senate Judiciary Committee = Grassley and Feinstein
      Senate Intelligence Committee = Burr and Warner

      Feinstein was ranking member of Intel Committee until this year when she stepped down and Warner came in her place.

      IMHO Feinstein knew after the November election she didn’t want to be part of the Gang-of-Eight during a Trump admin because of the political pressure from peers to do damage. That’s why she stepped down from Intel Committee.

      • anthohmy says:
        May 12, 2017 at 8:44 pm

        Ah so that is why they have access to classified data, as lately she’s been popping up all over with the inside scoop on what sounds like work product from active investigations. We never found out what all those meetings when Comey was briefing them were about. Did Comey have to report to Judiciary in the same fashion Clapper, Brennan, and Rogers did with Intelligence? Justice was less juicy with the controls in place, may be the best seat in the House, now.

    • Sylvia Avery says:
      May 12, 2017 at 8:38 pm

      Grassley and DiFi are the Judiciary Committee which has its OWN investigation into Muh Russia. You ain’t sh!t in Congress, apparently, if you aren’t a part of a committee investigating Muh Russia.

      But at that so far at least Grassley and DiFi appear to have a bit more objectivity than the idiots on the Senate Intelligence Committee. If I were a mad dog I would tear out their throats (Burns and Warner, that is.)

  7. Mark Thimesch (artist) says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Okay folks!

    Now who here doesn’t think our Glorious President doesn’t do things like A BOSS?

    God Bless our President Trump! Carry on, Mr. President! Carry on, indeed!

  8. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    That shot of Comey rivals your Tapperosion pic in terms of accelerated disintegration.

    Liked by 4 people

  9. Pam says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    POTUS knew he couldn’t trust Comey any further than he could throw him. That’s why he put that tweet out. Sundance is probably right. We’ll probably be hearing about the legal team any time now.

    Liked by 3 people

  10. carnan43 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    The never trumpers are worst in many ways. You expect this shXt from the democrats but the clowns in the republican party just can’t wait to bury this new President. All talk when Odumbo was in but no action – just drama for the masses. They continue to believe their masters are the deep pockets and not the people. To hell with those intolerables. Is it any wonder why someone who didn’t take lots cash from the US Chamber and billionaires would be popular?They never intended to seriously challenge the last I,I,I in chief. He gave them lots to complain about so they could act out their drama.

    Liked by 2 people

  11. thewelldressednest says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Think the President has Comey by the larnyx. Such a relief. If Trump is an existential threat to the Globalists & Deep State, then Comey is one to the Rule of Law.

    Liked by 1 person

  12. Pam says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Liked by 4 people

  13. Gil says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Had to be done!! Bawka bawka!

    Liked by 1 person

  14. WeThePeople2016 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    It was amazing that as soon as Comey was fired, Burr and Warner ask Comey to testify in a closed session. They thought that Comey was going to spill the beans on Trump, which is what they wanted! Comey knows that Trump has the goods on him – hence the “tapes” tweet. The media playing all self-righteous about Trump and saying what does he have or is he illegally taping, yada ,yada, yada. The media knows full well what is going on here but are playing dumb so they can go after Trump. Trump has Comey and probably McCabe by the b*lls and the media knows it.

    Liked by 5 people

  16. Lburg says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    I’m pretty sure President Trump has Comey right where he wants him.

    Liked by 1 person

  17. ALEX says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    I heard Ed Rollins on Dobbs, who wasn’t there for some reason, mention Trump could have been more graceful in how he fired Comey…I laughed as I turned off this drivel on TV….I have felt it was done this way to get into his office immediately and put into custody everything, including his safe,computers etc….

    That tweet by the President was the red line of red lines…It’s war against the Comey loyalists and President Trump knows this is for keeps…The only bigger Swamp is Congress and they are next up at mid-terms…

    I find it amazing the Swamp doesn’t realize or doesn’t want to, that President Trump is as disgusted with D.C. as any common person…Nobody respects these institutions at moment…The lies have crippled our country…

    • Remington..... says:
      May 12, 2017 at 8:58 pm

      I saw that on Dobbs as well. ‘ Never liked that guy who steps in for Lou. When Rollins made that remark, the tv went to classic Country. I bet if Lou was there he would have nailed that wanker Rollins straight away. I always have the feeling Rollins is waiting in the weeds to trash talk President Trump.

  18. blessdog says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    that picture says it all – if those 2 clowns invited me to anything i’d feel like comey looks in that photo……good grief!!
    i did notice quite a few people commenting on comey’s harsh appearance and “odd” behavior during his most recent appearance before congress

  19. sundance says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Liked by 6 people

  20. Steven Tyler says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    My advice to Comedy, Spyin Rice and Clinton family
    Run to the hills
    Run for your lives
    (chorus to an Iron Maiden song)

  21. rumpole2 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    Summary of Trump’s new TRAVEL BAN….

    HILLARY… Don’t leave town!!

    Liked by 8 people

  22. Howie says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Oh James…

    Liked by 1 person

  23. distracted2 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Wow! Just wow. That’s all I’ve got.

  24. patrickhenrycensored says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    ‘Inside or ‘unnamed’ sources : figments of a journalist’s imagination which may include their ‘invisible friends.’

  25. Oldschool says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Comey declining to testify? I am shocked, shocked I tell you!

  26. TwoLaine says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    LAW OF THE LAND
    INDICT COMEY FOR OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
    Exclusive: Larry Klayman blasts ex-FBI director over inaction on surveillance
    12 May 2017

    http://www.wnd.com/2017/05/indict-comey-with-obstruction-of-justice/

    Like

  27. gary says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    We don’t know who “confessed” or “turned whistle-blower” for Trump, or cut a deal with Sessions for immunity, to bring down Clinton/Obama/Yates/Comey … Trump might have been listening into conversations of all these people the last 3 months, and NSA stuff, … he is President NOW.

    Dems, the tables have been turned, and Obama’s surveillance system is in Trump’s hands now. 😉

    Liked by 1 person

  28. justfactsplz says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Comey should have kept his mouth shut about saying the didn’t tell President Trump he wasn’t being investigated. President Trump has the proof and Comey knows it now after the fact. The president has a right to tape anyone he wants to in the White House and he doesn’t need anyone’s approval to legally do it. Comey must be sweating bullets by now. Comey was one of the biggest beasts in the swamp. Next!

  29. Bouchart says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    When does Comey shoot himself in the back of the head three times because he knows too much?

