James Comey Rejects Invitation to Meet With Senate Intelligence Committee…

After a highly politicized FBI Director was fired by President Trump the knuckleheads in the Senate wanted to have James Comey show up to a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee. President Trump drops a twitter telling Comey to make him a sandwich…. Comey ducks for cover. The next story will be about Comey lawyering up.
wait for it….
WASHINGTON DC – […] Comey, who was fired on Tuesday by President Trump, was invited for a closed session before the panel by Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.
Warner said on MSNBC Friday afternoon that Comey would not appear before the committee on Tuesday. Burr’s office confirmed to the Washington Examiner that Comey would not meet with the committee behind closed doors next week. (more)
Important that Government departments ban “BleachBit” and hammers.
When BleachBit and hammers are outlawed only politicians will have them…
AWESOME song! Miss that guy.
Never ask Comey to make you a sandwich ~ unless you like baloney!!!
I bet Comey is shaking like a coon dog sh*tting a peach seed!
Sounds funnier if u say “shaking like a coon dog sh*tting a peach pit”
Or nothing but crap.
Guess he figured out congress isn’t going to let him revise his incorrect remarks anymore.
Anything he says may be used against him in a court of law.
And the…”we can’t figure Intent” defense no longer applies.
Trump creating jobs again.. a field day for DC lawyers!!
🎵 Last night I watched the news from Washington, the capitol
The Russians escaped while we weren’t watching them
like Russians will
Now we’ve got all this room, we’ve even got the moon
And I hear the U.S.S.R. will be open soon
As vacation land for lawyers in love 🎵
If Warner replaced Feinstein in ’17, how come she and Grassley are the face of the classified briefings? Are they alternates or emeritus?
Senate Judiciary Committee = Grassley and Feinstein
Senate Intelligence Committee = Burr and Warner
Feinstein was ranking member of Intel Committee until this year when she stepped down and Warner came in her place.
IMHO Feinstein knew after the November election she didn’t want to be part of the Gang-of-Eight during a Trump admin because of the political pressure from peers to do damage. That’s why she stepped down from Intel Committee.
Ah so that is why they have access to classified data, as lately she’s been popping up all over with the inside scoop on what sounds like work product from active investigations. We never found out what all those meetings when Comey was briefing them were about. Did Comey have to report to Judiciary in the same fashion Clapper, Brennan, and Rogers did with Intelligence? Justice was less juicy with the controls in place, may be the best seat in the House, now.
Grassley and DiFi are the Judiciary Committee which has its OWN investigation into Muh Russia. You ain’t sh!t in Congress, apparently, if you aren’t a part of a committee investigating Muh Russia.
But at that so far at least Grassley and DiFi appear to have a bit more objectivity than the idiots on the Senate Intelligence Committee. If I were a mad dog I would tear out their throats (Burns and Warner, that is.)
Okay folks!
Now who here doesn’t think our Glorious President doesn’t do things like A BOSS?
God Bless our President Trump! Carry on, Mr. President! Carry on, indeed!
That shot of Comey rivals your Tapperosion pic in terms of accelerated disintegration.
He does look mildly nauseous in that photo.
POTUS knew he couldn’t trust Comey any further than he could throw him. That’s why he put that tweet out. Sundance is probably right. We’ll probably be hearing about the legal team any time now.
The never trumpers are worst in many ways. You expect this shXt from the democrats but the clowns in the republican party just can’t wait to bury this new President. All talk when Odumbo was in but no action – just drama for the masses. They continue to believe their masters are the deep pockets and not the people. To hell with those intolerables. Is it any wonder why someone who didn’t take lots cash from the US Chamber and billionaires would be popular?They never intended to seriously challenge the last I,I,I in chief. He gave them lots to complain about so they could act out their drama.
Uniparty then, uniparty now… the moar things change teh moar they stay the same.
Think the President has Comey by the larnyx. Such a relief. If Trump is an existential threat to the Globalists & Deep State, then Comey is one to the Rule of Law.
Had to be done!! Bawka bawka!
It was amazing that as soon as Comey was fired, Burr and Warner ask Comey to testify in a closed session. They thought that Comey was going to spill the beans on Trump, which is what they wanted! Comey knows that Trump has the goods on him – hence the “tapes” tweet. The media playing all self-righteous about Trump and saying what does he have or is he illegally taping, yada ,yada, yada. The media knows full well what is going on here but are playing dumb so they can go after Trump. Trump has Comey and probably McCabe by the b*lls and the media knows it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Or the media is too STOOPID to figure it out. Either way, same result.
That level of thinking is way beyond the Presstitute Pay Grade. /s
They really don’t, or refuse to know or acknowledge. anything contrary to their narrative.
I’m pretty sure President Trump has Comey right where he wants him.
I heard Ed Rollins on Dobbs, who wasn’t there for some reason, mention Trump could have been more graceful in how he fired Comey…I laughed as I turned off this drivel on TV….I have felt it was done this way to get into his office immediately and put into custody everything, including his safe,computers etc….
That tweet by the President was the red line of red lines…It’s war against the Comey loyalists and President Trump knows this is for keeps…The only bigger Swamp is Congress and they are next up at mid-terms…
I find it amazing the Swamp doesn’t realize or doesn’t want to, that President Trump is as disgusted with D.C. as any common person…Nobody respects these institutions at moment…The lies have crippled our country…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw that on Dobbs as well. ‘ Never liked that guy who steps in for Lou. When Rollins made that remark, the tv went to classic Country. I bet if Lou was there he would have nailed that wanker Rollins straight away. I always have the feeling Rollins is waiting in the weeds to trash talk President Trump.
that picture says it all – if those 2 clowns invited me to anything i’d feel like comey looks in that photo……good grief!!
i did notice quite a few people commenting on comey’s harsh appearance and “odd” behavior during his most recent appearance before congress
Funny, the Hill tweets this part, but he also said he didn’t ask that of Comey and he also questioned how that got to the N.Y. Times. Hence, Comey.
Yeah, but he was talking about ‘Loyalty to the Country’…not loyalty to him.
My advice to Comedy, Spyin Rice and Clinton family
Run to the hills
Run for your lives
(chorus to an Iron Maiden song)
Patriots live in the hills too. Watch those airports. If any of them try to run, seat them on a United flight.
Summary of Trump’s new TRAVEL BAN….
HILLARY… Don’t leave town!!
#LOCKHERUP
Let’s just hope Sessions reiterates the penalty for treason in some moar DOJ guidelines yet to come(y) out.
Watch the airports.
Oh James…
Wow! Just wow. That’s all I’ve got.
‘Inside or ‘unnamed’ sources : figments of a journalist’s imagination which may include their ‘invisible friends.’
Comey declining to testify? I am shocked, shocked I tell you!
LAW OF THE LAND
INDICT COMEY FOR OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
Exclusive: Larry Klayman blasts ex-FBI director over inaction on surveillance
12 May 2017
http://www.wnd.com/2017/05/indict-comey-with-obstruction-of-justice/
We don’t know who “confessed” or “turned whistle-blower” for Trump, or cut a deal with Sessions for immunity, to bring down Clinton/Obama/Yates/Comey … Trump might have been listening into conversations of all these people the last 3 months, and NSA stuff, … he is President NOW.
Dems, the tables have been turned, and Obama’s surveillance system is in Trump’s hands now. 😉
Comey should have kept his mouth shut about saying the didn’t tell President Trump he wasn’t being investigated. President Trump has the proof and Comey knows it now after the fact. The president has a right to tape anyone he wants to in the White House and he doesn’t need anyone’s approval to legally do it. Comey must be sweating bullets by now. Comey was one of the biggest beasts in the swamp. Next!
When does Comey shoot himself in the back of the head three times because he knows too much?
