James Comey Rejects Invitation to Meet With Senate Intelligence Committee…

After a highly politicized FBI Director was fired by President Trump the knuckleheads in the Senate wanted to have James Comey show up to a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee. President Trump drops a twitter telling Comey to make him a sandwich…. Comey ducks for cover. The next story will be about Comey lawyering up.

wait for it….

WASHINGTON DC – […] Comey, who was fired on Tuesday by President Trump, was invited for a closed session before the panel by Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

Warner said on MSNBC Friday afternoon that Comey would not appear before the committee on Tuesday. Burr’s office confirmed to the Washington Examiner that Comey would not meet with the committee behind closed doors next week. (more)