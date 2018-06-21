Canada, EU and Germany Signal Compliance With President Trump Trade Demands…

This win needs to be sipped slowly for maximum enjoyment.
First, we would draw your attention to May 23rd, when President Trump announced an instruction to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to begin a Section 301 review of the auto industry a week prior to the implementation of the Steel and Aluminum tariffs.
At the time when all media were discussing other ‘matters’ CTH pointed out the strategy that was visible in the Auto-Sector. China, the EU (specifically Germany), and Canada were the strategic trade targets in the approach. About a week later, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland snarkily announced her “sisterhood in trade” with EU Trade Minister Cecilia Malström, and how together they formed a strategy and were going to block President Trump. They were very pleased with themselves (please watch).
Freeland and Prime Minister Justin from Canada, then strategized with Emmanuel from France and Angela from Germany on how they were going to use the G7 to embarrass President Trump on trade conflict issues via the summit; and subsequent use of media press conferences. The entire thing back-fired, bigly. President Trump announced the tariffs would continue until trade reciprocity improved.
It’s been two weeks since the best-laid-scheme was attempted. In the interim, the international audience has watched President Trump’s unrelenting approach toward China.
In the grand-trade-conflict; China is a big fight none of the sideline players would ever attempt. However, the downstream consequence of the international trade team watching intently is their realization that President Trump is not bluffing. You can hear the proverbial gulps from across the Atlantic; and the tremors up North.
Back to May 23rd, 2018, and remember the auto tariff proposal. President Trump has made it clear that he’s more than willing to use reciprocal trade tariffs against all trade partners in getting fair and balanced trade. He ain’t bluffing.
Well, guess what just happened?
Yup, Germany, without consulting with Emmanuel from France, just unilaterally announce the EU is willing to drop all trade tariffs against U.S. auto manufacturers as part of their strategy to fend-off steel, aluminum and crushing auto tariffs.
BERLIN—Germany’s leading auto makers have thrown their support behind the abolition of all import tariffs for cars between the European Union and the U.S. in an effort to find a peaceful solution to the brewing trade war.
The U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, brought the proposal for a broader industry trade pact to the Trump administration on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the situation.
That would mean scrapping the EU’s 10% tax on auto imports from the U.S. and other countries and the 2.5% duty on auto imports in the U.S. As a prerequisite, the Europeans want President Donald Trump’s threat of imposing a 25% border tax on European auto imports off the table.
[…] A French official said Paris was unaware of the proposal, and it wasn’t discussed during a recent summit between French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Meseberg, Germany. (Read more)
Too damned funny.
Don’t overlook Angela Merkel making this announcement without consulting with Emmanuel Macron. The German auto-sector is vital to the German economy. Lose the support of the auto industry in Germany and Chancellor Merkel is toast.
Chancellor Merkel controls mini-brie Macron.
Emmanuel gets no respect (LOL).
What comes next?
How about the knee from Ms. Freeland’s “sister in trade“, Cecilia Malström:
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The European Union is ready to engage with the United States to solve a trade row triggered by Washington’s decision to impose metal impose tariffs, E.U. Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Thursday.
“We are always open to talk with the U.S. The whole EU is based on the idea that we talk,” she told a seminar. She described the tariffs as “illegal” as they contravened World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. She also said the WTO needs rules to address China’s subsidies and dumping of its goods in markets.
Oh, that winnamin is extra tasty….
The EU is now leaving Canada naked to the trade monster that is the indefatigable Trump. TTFN, it’s every snobby economic minister for themselves.
We must look at that video of Freeland again; just to savor the smugness of it all.
Ha,.. Ha,… Ha… stop, yer killin’ me.
Oh the winnamin. Perfect.
Now, the EU -Germany specifically- might seem like they are attempting to gain some leverage equity here; but really they don’t get any. U.S. automakers gain no short-term benefit from the EU dropping restrictive trade tariffs because Ford, and GM were forced to open plants in the EU to sell vehicles (prior best interests). The benefit to dropping the 10% tariff on American autos is really non-existent; it’s the threat of the 25% Trump tariff on German autos that has the entire sector panicked.
Jaw agape Merkel never thought vulgarian Trump would ever follow through on the 25% auto tariff, until she just saw Trump go from $50 billion against China to the whopping $200 billion tariff he just announced.
When you plant your tree in another man’s orchard, you might end up paying for your own apples; it’s a risk you take…
Gadzooks, that,…. that…. that Trump, he’s serious.
However, as mentioned, there’s no gained leverage for Germany in putting dropped tariffs on U.S. autos on the table. Almost all of the benefit is on the EU side of that proposal; and U.S. auto workers won’t gain. Fraulein Merkel better quickly start adding to her NATO defense funding and reconsider her opposition to the Iran deal withdrawal.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is the one handling the EU trade discussion; while Lighthizer and Navarro focus on NAFTA (all three involved in China). It is going to take much more equity on the table from the EU side for Secretary Ross to take a deal.
Hilariously, in response to Merkel’s proclaiming a zero tariff proposal; the CEO of Volvo, a Swedish brand owned by the Chinese, is well positioned to benefit because Volvo are about to launch production inside the U.S. with plans of export to the EU. Conversely, on the losing side, GM shifted to making cars in China (Buick Encore), and Trump is nailing them with a 25% tariff.
All foreign automakers with limited U.S. operations are seriously concerned that Trump’s auto tariff threats will hurt their sales and profits, and the only way to avoid losing market share is to shift production investment into the U.S; or back into the U.S.
Strategery.
Back to Canada, and the ill-fated, now back-fired, scheme of Justin and Chrystia; standing naked and alone, as the reality of national economic interests has their former anti-Trump trade allies headed for the exits to save their industries.
Yikes, amid all of Canada’s uppity antagonism and demands for gender equity in NAFTA trade negotiations now they’re seriously exposed and more vulnerable than ever to Godzilla Trump and his “killers’. The sight of a grinning Robert Lighthizer demands another slowly savored winnamin…. delicious.
Yup, the Canadian reality is beginning to sink in.
Stay With It:
.
What Canadians are only just beginning to realize is that Trump doesn’t bluff; he really means this stuff… Trade equity is part of President Trump’s DNA profile.
So we should keep an eye on Justin and Chrystia… My guess is, given the political stunt the Canadian duo just pulled at the G7 – President Trump is not inclined to take the lumps out of this one. It is increasingly likely that POTUS might quietly remove those 1 million imported Canadian autos from their manufacturing base and deliver them to Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Actions have consequences.
Leverage; he is the master at it.
Of course they will comply
Of course they will.
Because we are America, dammit.
And we are finally acting like it (again).
LikeLiked by 20 people
Heck yes!
LikeLiked by 3 people
HUGS @cafreeland 🤗💕
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 16 people
Yikes and which are those 4.9%, solar and wind mills manufacturers?
LikeLiked by 8 people
😃
LikeLike
As surely as the Sun rises in the east, you can always trust the Germans to screw the French.
LikeLiked by 15 people
….without paying
LikeLiked by 7 people
Our POTUS honored France. They should’ve reciprocated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now I am sure Herr Merkel informed Macron’s mommy.
LikeLike
This might spark the stock market today.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Winnamins
The breakfast of Champions
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Hell No
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Well I know I am winning when I see my positions by shorting the Euro with the Dollar and JPY growing each day! Just as thought it would!
But we can still kill NAFTA right?
LikeLike
I’m sure NAFTA, along with its “fatal flaw”, will be wiped from existence. Replaced with bilateral deals with US/Mexico, US/Canada. No more China’goods, coming through our “back doors” via Canada or Mexico.
LikeLike
He says what he’s going to do and he DOES it! Thank you God for sending this genius to us just in the nick of time!
LikeLiked by 12 people
0640 on the East Coast and it’s already been a great day. Thank you, VSG and Sundance.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry but the Democrats win only “immoral victories.” They kill babies, don’cha know?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The media are already running around with their hair on fire and nothing has even started yet.
Oh noes, muh Mercedes is going up in price… 😀
LikeLiked by 13 people
“They” haven’t figured it out yet!
LikeLike
You’re killing it, Sundance.
This is one for the ages.
Treepers: Don’t forget to “LIKE” at the end of Sundance’s post above!
LikeLike
Second term, with our economic muscle starting bulge President Donald Trump will renegotiate the debts.
LikeLiked by 10 people
^^^THIS^^^
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great comment FromSea…
LikeLike
Why not a “REVERSE Marshall Plan” for the EU and China to Rebuild America’s Manufacturing Sector that they’ve been looting?
LikeLike
This is awesome. Mr. Trump says what he means and means what he says. Hey Canada, this is what happens when you elect an inexperienced pajama boy like our Barry to negotiate with a real man. Get ready for your haircut Justin…you effete little twit, time to rush to your safe place and have yourself good cry.
LikeLiked by 7 people
This is all happening so fast. President Trump knows where the Achilles Heel is and uses his sledgehammer/MOAT to straighten up these feckless fools.
What a wonderful way to start the first day of summer!
LikeLike
I think they are also desperately trying to stop Trump’s vision of true free trade. Hoping that they can keep all their politically necessary tariffs by giving in on Trump’s starting demands.
I also wonder if our agricultural sector has realized that subsidies would have to end in that vision?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Grassley knows it. His problem is accepting reality while currying continued favor from Agribusiness. Luckily for him, he only has to do this for a couple more years before hanging his hat. I’d just as soon see him retire early, ie next year or after 2020, so we can stick in new blood to gain incumbency in 2022.
LikeLike
Our government forcing us to add ethanol to gasoline needs to end as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I also wonder if our agricultural sector has realized that subsidies would have to end in that vision?”
Very interesting question/insight.
LikeLike
A request from England
Please will someone tell me what is a Winnamin?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Vitamins for WINNERS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure… winning and vitamin combined?
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes, when you combine parts of two words to make a new word it’s called a portmanteau word – e.g. take the sn from snubbed and replace it with the ph from phone and you have the new word phubbed meaning snubbed by someone conversing on their phone.
LikeLike
a winning vitamin.
LikeLike
It’s a word play; winning is like taking vitamins, hence winnamins.😁😁
LikeLike
A drug so potent that even discussing its existence in Great Britain is subject to jail time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great Britain, errrr no.
Lame Britain, at best.
LikeLike
I think you have vitamins in England (but you probably pronounce it funny). Winnamins are like those except there is winning involved. The English ain’t had any winnamins since about Maggie Thatcher and the Falkland War.
My people came from England (they got out while the gittin’ was good) so you and I are probably cousins or something. Say cuz, do y’all still have those “Page 3” girls over there? Remember Melinda Messenger? Anyway, say howdy to the Queen for me. Cheerio.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe it’s a portmanteau of the words winning and vitamins. Treepers, correct me if I’m wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a pity useless Mrs May didn’t adopt the Trump stance with the EU leaving negotiations . Or maybe she will when they get on to talking about trade .I wont hold my breath . Well done President Trump.
LikeLike
If I remember correctly, orginiated here at CTH. So much winning, we will need to take vitamins to keep from getting tired.
LikeLike
Winning / vitamin…. I think…
LikeLike
If you are a Brit, Vitamins rhymes with Winnamins. 😀
LikeLike
Great Post!
Beep! Beep!
LikeLiked by 1 person
0% auto import tariffs between the two isn’t going to lead to Trump dropping the steel tariffs – try again Angela.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump USA Trade Policy: We’re America, Bitches!
Ain’t is about dang time we flexed our massive muscles and stomped these yap dogs!
LikeLiked by 5 people
lol
LikeLike
And the Canadian dollar is sitting at 75.07
LikeLike
Excellent reporting. This site could easily become a major news provider; maybe it already has.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why is it that so many folks just love our VSG when it comes to how he deals with trade, North Korea, immigration, etc. but for some reason he is HELPLESS when it comes to Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein, and Christopher Wray? Just ask N myself.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“..some reason he is HELPLESS when it comes to…”
I don’t think “helpless” is the correct word. President Trump has stated on numerous occasions throughout the months that he has “chosen” NOT to get involved in the DOJ/FBI situation “at this time”.
Most likely it is because of all the fake news MSM drivel steeped into the heads of millions of “sheeple” out there. We see things clearly – they do not. To see for yourself, just go to a few of the YouTube channels of the fake news MSM about a controversial story.
The best example I know of is the CNN hit job (“debate”) with Dana Loesch and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). Our President has said he will intervene in that DOJ/FBI mess “if it becomes necessary”. Since he knows things we do not, evidently he feels that it is not necessary.
Yet.
The President does not shy away from a fight, he just chooses how and when to fight. It is far more important to get the economy moving and factories reopened, because those things take multiple months to achieve. I think once the ENTIRE country (despite the best efforts of the fake news MSM) is ummistakenly on the path to WINNING & MAGA – then he can step in and clean house with wholesale firings of insubordinate Executive branch employees.
After all, there have to be jobs available for all those fired to do an honest day’s work, right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps?
LikeLike
Dan and D_I,
These are 2 very good posts. They should be plastered all over this site.
LikeLike
VW built autos at Westmoreland, PN from 1978 to 1988, driven away by UAW. VW currently builds at Chattanooga, TN in billion dollar plant, currently expanding to 600,000 autos per year.
BMW plant at Spartanberg, SC open since 1992, employes 8,800 Americas.
Mercedes six billion dollar plant at Tuscaloosa, AL produced 286,000 autos in 2017, and 70% of their SUVs are exported, making M-B the second largest exporter of US produced autos.
Monarch-monopolists are the enemy of all humanity,
“Everything is a Rich Man’s Trick” > https://youtu.be/aoBmKvCneA8
LikeLiked by 1 person
The re-balance that will take place will be fascinating; political implications are vast as are the moves in currencies, Brexit, the pollution of populations by invasion. Some of the recent actions by PDT might be seen as a return to isolationist policies prior to WWI and that’s not a bad thing.
The business roundtable yesterday was much more powerful than the very powerful rally. A national personality is re-emerging similar to the one we had in the early 20th century but the transformation is much quicker and much more emphatic.
Cheers y’all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Fraulein Merkel better quickly start adding to her NATO defense funding and reconsider her opposition to the Iran deal withdrawal.”
Our own DOJ/FBI feigns “compliance” all the time concerning Congressional oversight/document production AND so far has been able to get away with. I would expect these people to try and feign compliance as well. However, I know our VSGPDJT and his pack of wolverines will not allow them to get away with faking it -they will insist on rock solid foundations.
Our President Trump knows the importance of building skyscraper foundations on bedrock (or something just as stable).
Back in the 1970’s I was not really following politics that closely. I was aware of the amount of money sent overseas as “foreign aid”, as well as our massive subsidizing of NATO. That never made sense to me. Back then, at least we received a little more truth from the MSM. Gosh, I remember when they used to mention the “Trilateral Commission”, etc. That seemed to end after the election of Ronald Reagan in 1980.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We received no more truth back then IMO.
We just had no way to check their lies pre internet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SO. MUCH. WINNING.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our VSG President knows that all of these guys would stab each other, to get a better deal for themselves.
There is no ‘loyalty’ between them.
They will elbow each other out of the way, in their rush to get a better deal.
Chrystia Freeland is getting a taste of this, in the way that her “trade sister” just tossed her aside.
Heheh.
This is just so funny to watch.
I love our President so much!
Thanks, Sundance, for this well-written update on the ongoing saga of…
‘President Trump Teaches The World About Fair Trade’.
Although I think you’re being too generous with Angela Merkel by calling her “Fraulein Merkel”.
I doubt that anyone has called her ‘fraulein’ in 30 years.
Haaa.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have always called her ‘Herr Merkel’ and your comment made me look that up and it seems that “herr” is “Mr.” in German. Silly me, I have been calling her Herr for about a decade.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heheh.
Well she qualifies as a ‘frau’…so it would be “Frau Merkel”.
LikeLike
The Frau is now an “alte schrippe”
LikeLike
Can you explain VSG I’ve seen it a lot, but never defined or explained. — Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very Stable Genius.
It dates back to when the Enemedia was claiming that our President was “unstable” and “dumb”.
LikeLike
I believe it stands for “Very Stable Genius”. Google that for the backstory.
LikeLike
But the best days are past…America is in decline…That’s not how we get things done here in Washington…ALL naysayers who harp “But you can”t do that”, should not interrupt the President from doing that very thing. THANK-YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!
LikeLike
What comes next?
A painful lesson… PDJT saying not good enough… tariffs are going to stay in place until all tariffs and duties on agricultural imports are zero.
The lesson… doubling down is the price you pay for walking away and then going on second thoughts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a certain “transparency” involved in Germany alone making such a decision, via Grennell on Wednesday and then the whole EU, via Malstrom on Thursday, making such a declaration; apparently without even so much as a notification, much less a vote, by other EU “members.”
All pretense of being a “Union of European Nations” is gone in one 24 hour period.
In the EU “member nations” are merely puppet nations of Merkel’s III Reich and this shows it BLATANTLY for all citizens to see.
If there were any doubt in Europe that the EU=the III Reich, this Reichish-German decision should make it fully transparent.
LikeLiked by 4 people
BTW! Love your TTFN reference re Merkel closing the door on the rest…
And as for the “sisters in trade” well…here’s another that fits with EU/Merk/Malstrom being Tigger, and (hugs) Freeland being in a gloomy state:
LikeLiked by 1 person
So much truth in that statement. The EU is all sausage and no brie.
LikeLike
Führerin=Merkel
LikeLike
One thing that irritates me is the constant referral to a possible trade war. The US has been attacked with unfair trade policies for decades. We finally have a president who will fight rather than raise the white flag. As with all “wars”, the US never initiates them. By getting elected, our president has put himself in a position to fix this for the American people. A joy to behold. Thank God for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s France got to use as leverage? Whine & cheese ??? BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Which begs the question, why was Trump’s 1st (and only) state dinner for Mr. Eiffel Tower? I still don’t understand that.
LikeLike
Our President gave Macron a chance to be a brilliant leader for France.
Macron chose to be Merkel’s patsy. (Patsy definition, a person who is easily swindled, deceived, coerced, persuaded, etc.; sucker.)
Macron=SUCKER
LikeLiked by 3 people
KBR do you suppose he has learned a great lesson? I believe the world must understand now that America is back, VIVA President Trump!
LikeLike
The French inclination is always to bend and snap!
LikeLike
Because the key to the EU goes through the French German economic alliance?
LikeLike
I love the taste of the winnamins early in the morning. More please 😁😁😁. And thank you Lord Jesus for our VSG president Trump, bless him and keep him safe in your mighty hand.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The liberal Canadian leader is really dumb.
LikeLike
when she surrenders, that Canadian woman will send PDJT, VSG, a smiley face and all will be well.
LikeLike
Nuke em till they glow.
LikeLike
Sllluuurrrppp! Ahhhhhhhh! Yep, SD, that was a satisfying sip.
LikeLike
The crying closets are going to be overflowing with tears! 😄🤣
LikeLike
I am still in shock from learning that Volvo is being manufactured in China.😱
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were also interested in buying SAAB from GM when
Obama made GM close down Pontiac, Saturn, Hummer,
and SAAB. GM ( most probably, Obama), refused to sell.
So Sweden lost 1 of their 2 major car makers. But they
gained diversity.
LikeLike
MOAT-in-the-Making:
“She [EU Trade Commissioner Malmstrom] also said the WTO needs rules to address China’s subsidies and dumping of its goods in markets.”
IMPACT: YUGE
President Trump will put the Auto Tariffs on the EU.
They will STAY [WHY NOT?] until …
• The EU drops ALL Tariffs.
• The EU drops ALL Quotas.
• The EU drops ALL Subsidies.
Translation: The EU becomes a Circular Trade-War Firing Squad.
• As Individual EU countries EXIT to cut Bilateral Trade Deals for the above.
Bonus: Why not have the Auto Tariffs CONTINUE until …
• The EU then gets the WTO to END China’s Cheating.
• The WORLD ENDS China’s Theft of Intellectual Property.
LikeLike
MOAT 2.0 in case the EU doesn’t think President Trump is SERIOUS:
Auto Tariffs on JAPAN’s cars, trucks and PARTS.
LikeLike
Oh SD trust me. I am sipping the news very slowly with my freshly brewed morning coffee. My coffee never tasted better than this. That poboy Emanuel made himself a hopeless fool big time. Our PDJT will never look at him or treat him the same way ever. It’s gone, idiot.
LikeLike
It should be noted that Malstrom’s last sentence might contain a hint of how the EU hopes that their meager and non-beneficial-to-US-workers-offering might be boosted toward “acceptable.”
“She also said the WTO needs rules to address China’s subsidies and dumping of its goods in markets.”
IOW: EU MIGHT support your China decisions if you accept our offer: it is just a little sweetener to help you swallow our little medicine for you, President Trump…
I think the EU still overestimates EU scheming-intelligence, and still underestimates the VSG.
LikeLike
The scary thing is how easily POTUS does it. We have had traitors running our foreign policy and our trade policy and our border policy. The worst enemies POTUS still has are those traitors sitting in the Congress on both sides of the aisle and those in the courts and DOJ who are looking for ways to nullify the Election. Somehow, though, POTUS will prevail if he gets a Republican Majority re-elected this Fall. Then he will just have to go to war with the remaining RINOs and clean them out. Already many of them are skittering away looking for the exits. The rest will either fall in line after the Midterms or be destroyed. GO TRUMP!
LikeLike
I just cannot stop laughing at the TiggerMerkleEU reference. 🤣😂😄😁
There is gold in that meme:
Here, Illustrating the Trump (honey) Derangement Syndrome:
LikeLike
while I agree with most of the “in your face” chest thumping expressed here it might be more productive to view this as leveling the playing field for American business. A strong team doesn’t need to showboat or grandstand….. just the play the godamn game and keep the refs out of the way
LikeLike