White House Releases Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Report: USA v China…

White House Trade Policy Adviser Peter Navarro discusses the release of the White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy report (full pdf below) on China.
Today, the White House Office of Trade & Manufacturing Policy (OTMP) released a report outlining how China’s policies threaten the economic and national security of the United States.
OTMP studied how China seeks to capture, through its “Made in China 2025” plan, the emerging high-technology industries that will drive future economic growth. China is targeting industries ranging from artificial intelligence, aerospace, and augmented and virtual reality to high-speed rail and shipping and new energy vehicles. Many of these “Made in China 2025” industries have important defense applications.
OTMP outlines how China aggressively seeks to acquire American technology and intellectual property through multiple vectors including: physical and cyber theft, forced technology transfers, evading United States export controls, export restraints on raw materials, and investments in more than 600 high-technology assets in the United States worth close to $20 billion.
Everyone who visits and /or comments on this site needs to read this report.
Many of us are hoarse trying to get the US government to understand theses facts, tactics and strategy by the PRC over the past two decades.
Finally, this President and his team have clearly delineated the problems and will now take corrective countermeasures.
The rest of the world will appreciate the findings as we are all in the same boat.
And, I learned a new word…monopsony- sometimes referred to as a buyer’s monopoly, is a market condition similar to a monopoly. However, in a monopsony, a large buyer, not a seller, controls a large proportion of the market and drives prices down.
Woah. Peter Navarro really hits hard and spells it out.
I’m on Page 12 and he isn’t pulling any punches.
And the thing is…it’s all true!
There is no way that China would allow the US to do to them, what they’ve been doing to us.
But that is the basic difference between a Communist Country and a Free Country like ours.
US companies are privately owned.
They are free to move their operations wherever they like…and take their trade secrets and technological intellectual property with them.
This is what “Free Trade” has done to us.
We didn’t protect our US companies from the unfair competition of cheap imports.
We have heaped on the Regulations and Taxes…including the Minimum Wage requirement…and then expect our domestic companies to compete with cheap imports from foreign manufacturers who didn’t have any of those burdens.
It’s no wonder that our US companies fled to other countries to take advantage of the lower wages and lower regulatory burden.
It’s like there was a concerted effort to drive our US companies away.
Protectionism is a good thing.
Only the globalists and their paid shills say that it is not.
‘America First’ means looking after our US companies who create jobs and pay taxes here.
It’s a matter of survival.
Yes, Wheatietoo, it is all true. What is also a big red flag is that with the anointment of the Chairman for life, Xi Jinping, he has made clear publicly that ‘exporting the Chinese model’ is a legitimate alternative to free, fair, reciprocal trade and western democracy. It is a political-economic model, as well as a social model. It is Marx, Orwell, dressed up with Chinese characteristics. That is why CCP political units are now required to be inserted in foreign company boards that do business in China. I could go on and on…..
I noticed this from the Daily Mail.
Kim Jong Un doesn’t look very happy in these pictures.
.
.
I continue to be amazed by the Herculean effort our VSG President is putting forth. I just have to read about it and I’m overwhelmed. Of course, if I spent less time laughing at all the leaky liberals emoting on twitter, I’d have more time to grasp how he does it. I think there is Divinity involved, though. He is no mere mortal!!
From the Report:
“Technology-Seeking, State-Financed Foreign Direct Investment”
(Page 16)
How is this not an aggressive hostile act by a foreign government?
Answer: it is.
And we have foolishly been letting it happen.
Just made it to page 12 and I cannot understand what business owner in their right mind would move their company to China. The end result will be a total loss for said business owner. Is their thinking that short-sighted or do they believe it won’t happen to them??
I think they get lured in by the low wages, low taxes and low regulatory burden…that they are escaping from here.
They get dollar signs in their eyes, thinking about that large profit margin they will have, in importing their products back into the US market.
As I recall, the stock market would usually reward them with a big bump for “moving operations overseas”.
For a while there…it was like the new-best-thing.
Boardrooms caught the ‘Going Global’ virus.
They patted each other on the backs, at cocktail parties.
You were a member of the ‘in crowd’, if you moved your factories to Asia.
I had many a CEO ask me over 30 years ago if they should do a joint venture or move their factories/production to China. I always said no. It will be stolen, or copied and then they would be left holding the bag.
…and don’t care??
I hope you have an exit plan, A2…if things start getting ugly over there.
Can’t wait to see their faces when the trap is sprung. They must know…
Trump will level the trade playing field with the rest of the world, or close America to their goods. For reasons of volume production, China needs to export, and into big markets. Albania or Turkmenistan just won’t do.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2018/06/17/76164/
Pointman
Insidious…the marketing of this seems to contradict what was clearly spelled out in that report. I’d like to see the fine print in these deals.
http://www.crainsdetroit.com/article/20170618/NEWS/170619891/gateway-17-looks-to-connect-michigan-business-to-china
Technology is key. Whomever creates or owns the next great technology will have control. Better be us.
