Canadian Economy Drops 31,000 Full-Time Jobs In May – Chrystia Freeland Lobbies Washington DC Ally Bob Corker…

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, the primary NAFTA negotiator, went to Washington DC today for a highly political ‘in-camera’ session with the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. [Press briefing video at bottom]

The Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee is Bob Corker, one of the largest recipients of corporate Wall Street lobbyist money in the senate.  Corker is the most staunch voice in opposition to President Trump’s trade reset policy.  The ranking democrat is Bob Menendez.  Together Corker and Menendez represent two of the most corrupt representatives in congress.  These are the allies Chrystia Freeland is counting on.

Freeland’s strategy, on behalf of Prime Minister Justin from Canada, is to leverage internal U.S. political opposition against President Trump’s NAFTA trade reset.  However, while Canada and Mexico fight against any new trade agreement that eliminates their economic exploitation model, the Canadian economy is already beginning to contract; and this is happening even before any substantive U.S. trade policies are in place:

(Via CBC) The economy lost 7,500 jobs in May as a drop in full-time employment was only partially offset by an increase in part-time jobs, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The overall drop in the number of jobs came as full-time jobs fell by 31,000, offset in part by a gain of 23,600 part-time positions.

[…] the only reason why the jobless number held steady was a dip in the labour force participation rate, which declined one tick to declined one tick to 65.3 per cent. Only Canadians who are actively looking for a employment are formally counted as unemployed.  (more)

In comparison the U.S. job market added over 223,000 jobs in the same month and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.8%.   Companies and private industry will not invest in either Canada or Mexico while the looming probability of a U.S. withdrawal from NAFTA remains.

Canada and Mexico are doubling down on their position that current NAFTA loopholes must remain in place allowing them to operate as pass-throughs to the U.S. market for foreign, mostly Asian, goods.

After the fiasco of the G7 summit, the likelihood of any agreement in terms between the U.S., Canada and Mexico is essentially nil. There are increasingly visible U.S. economic indicators that positive U.S. MAGAnomic results are overwhelming the voices of purchased political leaders trying to sell a narrative of doom around President Trump’s tariff proposals and reciprocal trade reset.

One key index is the U.S. stock market growth amid tariff, trade and NAFTA withdrawal discussion. As CTH has discussed the eventual trade outcome now appears baked into the latest market analysis.  This is the worst possible timing for Justin and Chrystia to be playing politics with the Canadian economy; but that’s exactly what their strategy appears to be committed to.  Amid this U.S. MAGAnomic environment, threats of counter-tariffs by Mexico, Canada and the EU are as useless as feathers in a hurricane.

The only thing missing is the official U.S. announcement withdrawing from NAFTA… But don’t worry, that announcement is coming.  Unfortunately for the politically-minded Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland what they don’t understand is that President Trump doesn’t care about their delicate sensibilities and blame-casting maneuvers. POTUS Trump was elected specifically because he doesn’t apply a political prism in front of economic or national security decisions.

Without radical transformation to remove the loopholes, NAFTA is dead, all three countries know it.  The aspect that both Canada and Mexico continue to ignore is that President Trump is in no rush to announce it.

President Trump is in no rush to announce withdrawal because the effects of withdrawal are already well underway. Investors are not going to invest in Canada and Mexico while the uncertainty of a U.S. NAFTA exit looms in the air.  The political positioning of the Canadian team is entirely framed around blame casting:

.

Chrystia from Canada continues pushing the ridiculously obtuse narrative that tariffs to protect the U.S. steel and aluminum industry represent President Trump saying Canadians are a national security threat to the U.S.

Canada doesn’t make much steel and aluminum for two reasons:

#1 because the environmentalists in Canada have killed off their heavy manufacturing industrial base. Which is exactly what President Trump is attempting to ensure doesn’t happen in the United States.

#2 because it’s just easier, and more lucrative, to structure the Canadian economy as a brokerage for the assembly of pre-manufactured Asian products prior to entering the U.S. market via the NAFTA loophole.  This economic model was designed by former Canadian and Mexican officials, who were well paid puppets to the plans of multinational corporations and financial interests.

It was a nice gig while it lasted; and both Canada and Mexico have had over 25 years to enjoy the construct.  However, President Trump is now resetting the entire agreement to benefit the interests of U.S. workers and Main Street USA.

RAW DATA:

.

Worlds Top Ten Steel Producers HERE

CNN analysis on Global Steel Production and Use HERE

World Steel Industry Statistics and Resources HERE

2018 pdf link on World Steel Production HERE

Do you remember the list of items the dynamic duo Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland selected as targets for their counter-tariff position? Check it out here. What do: “felt pens”, “rubber boats”, “orange juice” and “tomato ketchup” have to do with the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs?  See The Answer HERE.  It’s all politics.  Pure, politics.

110 Responses to Canadian Economy Drops 31,000 Full-Time Jobs In May – Chrystia Freeland Lobbies Washington DC Ally Bob Corker…

  1. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    June 13, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Hat tip FLEPOREBLOG:

    Bob Corkscrew😂😂😂😂😂

  3. Stephen Reed says:
    June 13, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Kill nafta now.

    Impose the 25% light truck tariff.

    Bring back a million auto and supply chain jobs.

  4. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    June 13, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Chrystia rainbows & sparkles needs to start a business stat!!!! for these peeps!!!

    Liked by 15 people

  5. Mark A. Thimesch says:
    June 13, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Freeland and her “fear inducing” group of Metro-sexuals, came to our nation’s capital today to whine and complain that they aren’t “man enough” in Canada to handle the VSGPDJT.

    No offense to the normal Canadian neighbors who might be frequent readers of this great blog.
    But you do have my DEEPEST sympathies.

  6. DanO64 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Oh it’s really going to be bad. Real BAD!

    Liked by 4 people

  7. wheatietoo says:
    June 13, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    After seeing this photo…in my mind, I think of her as The Eggplant now:

    Liked by 13 people

  8. Sylvia Avery says:
    June 13, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    1. I hope someone has taken Chrystia’s dress gently but firmly away from her and donated it to Goodwill.

    2. I hope Justin from Canada found a better quality glue for his eyebrow wigs.

    3. I am kind of resentful of Canada’s lobbying our politicians to work for them. I’m so naive I actually thought we elected them to work for us. Do you suppose Wilbur Ross and Robert Lighthizer go around to Canada’s political class and labor leaders twisting arms and whispering promises and hatching schemes? Maybe Canada allows such things, I don’t know.

    4. I really wish Canada had been willing to take it on the chin and negotiate the best outcome possible for their people instead of going all hysterical and demanding. But maybe this will lead to Canada’s own populist revolt and they will throw the bums out and decide to Make Canada Great Again.

    5. Chrystia and Justin both really annoy me. However much Corker and Menendez are being paid off, it can’t possibly be enough to be worth having to listen to those two.

  9. Dances with Wolverines says:
    June 13, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Maybe President Trump should initiate several highly publicized fireside chats to explain these dynamics to the American People.

    Liked by 3 people

  10. Over40withAbrain says:
    June 13, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    How come Trud’oh’s job numbers look like obummer’s job numbers from 8 years ago?
    What a maroon. He should start reporting “jobs created or saved”? It sorta worked for for zero.

    Liked by 3 people

  11. Mr. T. says:
    June 13, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    I guess Canada and Mexico are going to have to find out the hard way. Once POTUS closes the door on NAFTA negotiations and those two countries have to pay massive tariffs to peddle their goods, they are going to really be crying their eyes out when all the automakers shut down in those countries and bring the jobs and tooling back to the USA. Mexico and Canada need the USA a hell of a lot more than we need them.

    Liked by 4 people

    • wheatietoo says:
      June 13, 2018 at 7:26 pm

      I once heard a Canadian caller on Cspan say that “The US owes it to us to have a good economy.”

      I kid you not.

      The caller said that “Canada’s economy depends on the US, so it has the responsibility to keep it’s economy going well.”

      Even the Cspan guy was taken aback by that comment, it was so outrageous.

      Liked by 4 people

    • Ollie Hadfield says:
      June 13, 2018 at 7:28 pm

      Unfortunately, for Mexico and Canada they will learn the hard way! We want fair trade not 300% on our products and theirs are almost free. No way! MAGA! We need jobs here in the USA and NAFTA has been the largest factor for jobs leaving America!

    • MSO says:
      June 13, 2018 at 7:50 pm

      With Obrador’s election next month, it might be too late to bring back the tooling; wouldn’t be surprised if many assembly plants are nationalized .

      Like

  12. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 13, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    “Together Corker and Menendez represent two of the most corrupt representatives in congress. These are the allies Chrystia Freeland is counting on.”

    Let’s see here:

    Corker and Menendez, Chrystia Freeland & PM Justin from Canada
    vs. one VSGPDJT’s Twitter Account.

    Hardly a fair fight, so bring it on.

    Liked by 4 people

    • Ollie Hadfield says:
      June 13, 2018 at 7:29 pm

      Coker is leaving office and Menendez is going to jail!

      Like

    • Southern Son says:
      June 13, 2018 at 7:48 pm

      From here on out, when I’m referring to CorkernMenendez,
      it’ll be as ScrewynthePeurtoRican.
      I know it’s more peckin’ but it shows how much respect I have for ’em.
      I was about 60mi away from the PR’s office when ObaMao’s fbi raided it, and believe he only got off because of blackmail.
      And Screwy would not be droppin’ out if he had the courage to face defeat.
      So No Respect due.

      Like

  13. Michael says:
    June 13, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Reply to the video….
    It is not Canadian aluminum or steel that is the problem.
    It is the Chinese steel and aluminum Canada back-doors into the US.
    It thereby IS a security threat!

    Liked by 10 people

    • jrapdx says:
      June 13, 2018 at 7:21 pm

      Excellent logic, but logic is lost on leftists determined to undermine the best interests of their own fellow citizens. I have a hunch the Corrupt Congressmen cozying up to the Canadian cartel will win over few of their colleagues. Wait until PT starts tweeting his laser-like but abrupt analysis of the Congressional crooks’ interactions with the “lobbyists”. Given PT’s growing success and popularity, the other political animals in the swamp won’t want to be associated with the traitors PT is taking aim at. Nope, Corker/Menendez bills will be DOA, non-starters, dead ends, which is coincidentally a lot like a description of their political careers.

      Liked by 4 people

    • The Devilbat says:
      June 13, 2018 at 7:55 pm

      Justin’s eyebrows and that awful dress of Chrystia’s. stand out as a major security threat to me. If I were Trump, I would close the border after seeing those two horrors of the north.

      Like

  14. ALEX says:
    June 13, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Sorry Justin…MAGA is in full swing.

    Glier’s Meats of Kentucky Gives Employees Raises, Invests In New Equipment Due To Tax Reformhttp://www.shopfloor.org/2018/06/keeping-promise-thanks-tax-reform-gliers-meats-kentucky-gives-employees-multiple-raises/
    “We put in some rather nice wage increases since the first of the year,” he said, explaining how he was handing much of the company’s tax savings back to the 29 employees who help make the company strong.
    Glier also added that, for the first time in 6 years, Glier’s Meats was successful enough to offer comprehensive health benefits to their employees—something they had offered since the 1950s, but had to roll back in recent years due to the economic climate and burdensome healthcare regulations.
    >These projects are made possible because of the savings Glier’s Meats will see under the tax reform bill. “We had a number of projects that were seen as something we could consider doing down the road,” Glier told us.
    “But because of tax reform, it’s possible to reinvest in the plant and in new equipment now.”
    The big investment in the business also means more hiring: in 2018 alone, Glier’s Meats has grown from 25 employees to 29 employees—and still plans to hire another 5 in coming months. That’s an increase of 36 percent.
    “Tax reform has changed the economics,” Glier said. With the ability to recoup taxes, big changes are now possible.”

    Liked by 3 people

  15. 335blues says:
    June 13, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    It is like a gang of thieves complaining that those they have robbed have armed themselves, and now they have to get honest jobs.

    Liked by 3 people

  16. 335blues says:
  17. wheatietoo says:
    June 13, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Oh wow…Lou Dobbs is showing a photo of Chrystia Eggplant sitting beside Bob Corker, at a big meeting table.

    He’s talking about this right now.

    “Speaker Ryan might as well be wearing one of those Nascar Suits, showing all the people he’s sold out to.”

    Haaahahaha.

    Liked by 2 people

  18. MattyIce says:
    June 13, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    “Amid this U.S. MAGAnomic environment, threats of counter-tariffs by Mexico, Canada and the EU are as useless as feathers in a hurricane.”
    Or as the canadians say, eyebrows in a light breeze.

    Liked by 4 people

  19. dutzie60 says:
    June 13, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    In PT’s post summit press briefing someone asked him a question about Canada and the G-7. Sorry I can’t remember exact question. It was about what Justin said in his temper tantrum and PT’s tweet. Anyway, PT talked about how they stabbed us in the back after he had left and included in his answer he said, “Oh, it’s going to cost them a LOT.” (that is paraphrased)

    I don’t know how to ‘snip’ it wish someone could find it. Would make a great meme to go with this article. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

  20. Meatzilla says:
    June 13, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    I do not understand why Canada simply just doesn’t accept the certainly inevitable outcome that they in no way, shape, or form can avoid. Canada should start from there and just get it over with.

    We don’t feel no ways tired of winning yet, Mr. President!

    Like

  21. Bob Thoms says:
    June 13, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    The incoming president of Mexico will swing hard left (farther left than he already is), he will threaten to flood us with drugs, narcotics, and illegals. Politics to our north and south is gonna be fun.

    Liked by 1 person

  22. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    June 13, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    They need theme “walking music” , and a phone booth to disappear in 😂😂😂😂
    Get Smart…. apropos, non? Mais oui. Bien sur! 😂😎

    Liked by 1 person

  23. mr.piddles says:
    June 13, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    ” The economy lost 7,500 jobs in May as a drop in full-time employment was only partially offset by an increase in part-time jobs, Statistics Canada said Friday.

    The overall drop in the number of jobs came as full-time jobs fell by 31,000, offset in part by a gain of 23,600 part-time positions.

    […] the only reason why the jobless number held steady was a dip in the labour force participation rate, which declined one tick to declined one tick to 65.3 per cent. Only Canadians who are actively looking for a employment are formally counted as unemployed. ”

    O.M.G.!!! Now WHERE have I heard THAT before?!?!?

    Like

  24. Cliffy says:
    June 13, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Could Trump be waiting for AMLO do get elected and cancel the deal? Then AMLO would own the blame and USA keeps MAGAing?

    Like

  25. Dave says:
    June 13, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    I’ve got a question: The 31,000 who are out of jobs….is that number IN ADDITION to the thousands of “migrants” invited to Canada who can’t hold a job, and are permanently on welfare?

    Like

