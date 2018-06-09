President Trump Responds To Justin Trudeau G7 Press Conference…

Posted on June 9, 2018 by

I had a feeling this might happen.

G7 Carlevoix Communique HERE

.

Lucky Day…. Lucky Day…  NAFTA squished.

More winnamins.

President Trump is looking out for generations…. and generations of generations:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Canada, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2018, European Union, Japan, media bias, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

138 Responses to President Trump Responds To Justin Trudeau G7 Press Conference…

  1. sundance says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Howard Cosell says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:06 pm

      Yup that’s all Trudeau has in his playbook.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sunshine says:
        June 9, 2018 at 8:53 pm

        I had a guy friend drop by today, unexpected. We spoke of the G7. He wanted me to explain to him about the tariffs. He was clueless, like so many others.

        When all was said and done, he realized Trump was correct and Canada was in the wrong. He also understood the high number of Canadian jobs that were at stake should Trump impose his own tariffs and Justin remained inflexible.

        I told him to get ready – This will not be pretty. Justin might want to draw this out until next year’s election, but Trump wants to settle it now. The sad part is the full effect on Canada’s unemployment and exodus of investments will only truly be felt after next year’s election.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:06 pm

      Well, I suppose that’s a thought John Roberts. Possibly Justin felt he had nothing to lose. I guess we’ll see about that.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        June 9, 2018 at 8:09 pm

        Actually, upon reflection I think John Roberts is full of BS. I doubt very much that looking at Justin’s approval ratings in Canada led him to believe he could push him harder on trade.

        I tend to think PDJT staked out his position and is steering on course to his goal. If Justin gets in the way, PDJT will dispatch him.

        But I’m not smart like John Roberts, so there’s that.

        Liked by 24 people

        Reply
        • paulraven1 says:
          June 9, 2018 at 8:14 pm

          Completely right. That’s John Roberts’ subjective inference. He’s claiming to read mind. He hasn’t a clue. It’s the fake news giving us fake “context and perspective.” The real “context and perspective” is that Trump was responding to Trudeau’s two-faced treatment. No irony at all.

          Liked by 14 people

          Reply
        • JustSomeInputFromAz says:
          June 9, 2018 at 8:16 pm

          Well Sylvia many of us here consider you in the “smart set”…..heck you jumped on the Trump Train, that is a sign of intelligence!

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
          • Sylvia Avery says:
            June 9, 2018 at 8:20 pm

            Ha! I might not have been smart enough to get on board the train at the escalator, but at least I am teachable and can see the error of my ways! Apparently unlike Justin…

            Liked by 3 people

            Reply
            • Enoughisenough says:
              June 9, 2018 at 8:35 pm

              Sylvia: I did not start aboard the “Trump Train”. He earned my vote, which is most precious to me, and not taken for granted. I have not been disappointed that I chose this man to lead this great nation out of the shambles the previous Administration left behind. I pray daily for President Trump, his family, and the strength, wisdom and courage to guide him as he works tirelessly for all of us.

              Liked by 3 people

              Reply
        • LULU says:
          June 9, 2018 at 8:24 pm

          Sylvia, you are right on. And when did John Roberts become smart? Missed that memo…

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • filia.aurea says:
          June 9, 2018 at 8:36 pm

          John Roberts smart? His post is almost incomprehensible, and his take on ‘push back’ is best described as suicidal.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • sadsack says:
          June 9, 2018 at 8:52 pm

          We will get that ‘mental midget’ out of office! Ontario has given us hope since he cannot be voted out without Ontario and Quebec. Justin is not popular! He is an embarrassment, a coward, and stupid to boot!

          President Trump is fighting hard for the U.S. against odds that for most people, would be insurmountable. Many of us in Canada are cheering for his success and thus the success of the American people!

          The one area that many Canadians want protected is our dairy industry.

          God bless the USA! Daily prayers are going your way from your neighbours to the north.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • JC says:
          June 9, 2018 at 8:55 pm

          Yes, Sylvia. Roberts is such a brilliant political and economic analyst, he can critique and advise the President of the United States. The President, who has built billion-dollar businesses his entire life, created more jobs and a more thriving economy than any other President and installed in his administration the most brilliant economic and business minds on the planet.

          Yeah, Roberts, you moronic Press boheme; I’ll be running out right away to buy your Big Book of Advice, “The Presidency for Dummies”.

          Like

          Reply
        • trialbytruth says:
          June 9, 2018 at 9:04 pm

          Well smart or not dear Sylvia you have a bigger shovel. Although in Roberts defense he has had a lot of practice tossing horse puckey with his.

          Like

          Reply
      • wyntre says:
        June 9, 2018 at 8:14 pm

        John had a thought?

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
    • Nigella says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:07 pm

      Except he couldn’t do it to his face

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Matt says:
        June 9, 2018 at 8:10 pm

        Justin ain’t got no balls. Dat is fo sure.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • A2 says:
        June 9, 2018 at 8:15 pm

        Because Tinkerbell publicly did self-surgery to his face at that presser–you know noses and spite.

        He snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. I need a new word for moron.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • Deplorable_Infidel says:
          June 9, 2018 at 8:34 pm

          “I need a new word for moron.”

          Will ” feebleminded” work for you?

          1Thessalonians 5:14 Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly, comfort the feebleminded, support the weak, be patient toward all men.
          15 See that none render evil for evil unto any man; but ever follow that which is good, both among yourselves, and to all men.

          1Corinthians 14:38 But if any man be ignorant, let him be ignorant.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Daniel Mark Camac says:
          June 9, 2018 at 8:53 pm

          A2, I don’t have a new word for moron so I’ll continue to use Father Murray from “The Goldbergs” show as my Gold Standard. He has epitomized the word like no other actor I know and I haven’t watched “TV” in many years. Commercials killed it for me not to mention the quality. So we have Roku and watch Hulu and Netflix (which I don’t pay for and may soon go pffftt!). When I see most of these G7 clowns standing around our VSGPDJT and his army all I can think of is Murray yelling, “Your a Moron!” and I can’t wipe the smile off my face. MAGA everyday in every way!!

          Like

          Reply
        • gingergal says:
          June 9, 2018 at 8:57 pm

          I can’t believe someone else calls John Robert’s Tinkerbell! We nicknamed him this long ago, too funny! I wonder what it is.

          Like

          Reply
      • trialbytruth says:
        June 9, 2018 at 9:08 pm

        Exactly Nigella. Justin does not go up in the polls for manliness, when trump implies in his tweet he is a two faced coward.

        Like

        Reply
    • Twinkletoes says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:07 pm

      Is that wishful thinking, Mr . Roberts?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:07 pm

      John Roberts thinks he is sooo clever.
      But he’s not.

      Snark Fail.

      It’s not Pres Trump who is ‘pushing’…it’s Justin of Canada.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:09 pm

      John Roberts is great, but he’s got it wrong here.

      Trudeau may stand up to POTUS? Pull the other one.

      Trudeau is a soyboy manlet, who crumbles at the first sign of President Trump’s alpha-male Dragon Energy, and only speaks out against him once POTUS has left the country.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • Howard Cosell says:
        June 9, 2018 at 8:15 pm

        John got it right and you got it wrong. Justin is hoping that nationalism will save his thin skin. It won’t work in the end but there are plenty of people in Canada who for better or worse will back him because he is Canadian.

        Like

        Reply
        • jrapdx says:
          June 9, 2018 at 8:28 pm

          Justin is likely wrong, as election results in Ontario suggest. If he pushes against PT’s goals of fair and mutual trade policies Canada will suffer the consequences. PT has already started the ball rolling on implementing auto tariffs, lack of cooperation from Justin and other countries’ leaders will result in those tariffs going into effect. When that happens, well, bye-bye Canadian jobs, a lot of Canadians will be very unhappy and the target of their displeasure will be…Justin. Good luck with that…

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Christine says:
          June 9, 2018 at 8:34 pm

          Well, I’m an Aussie, not a Canadian, so I’ll take your word for it!

          The Canadians I speak with on blogs suggest the (silent) majority of Canadians have fallen out of love with Trudeau; are embarrassed by him on the world stage; and no amount of belated nationalism (while continuing to embrace Globalism) will save him.

          We’re lumbered with the same problem here, with Green Lefty Globalist PM Malcolm Turnbull.

          Like

          Reply
          • Mark A. Thimesch says:
            June 9, 2018 at 8:42 pm

            YOu have my sympathies

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • wheatietoo says:
            June 9, 2018 at 8:47 pm

            Ah. You’re an Aussie? Well that explains why you might think “John Roberts is great”.

            Christine, just so you know:

            John Roberts was an Anti-Trumper throughout the 2016 election cycle.
            But now he tries to hide behind his passive-aggressive snark, taking little potshots at Pres Trump whenever he can.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • Christine says:
              June 9, 2018 at 8:50 pm

              Thanks wheatietoo! From the comments here, I gathered I’d missed something about Roberts!

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
            • Artist says:
              June 9, 2018 at 9:09 pm

              we mock him everyday and mute him half the time.
              We keep hoping his rug will blow off in the breeze one day….it threatens to do that often.
              It’s hard to look all full of gravitas and know-it-all-ness when your hairpiece is askew.

              Like

              Reply
          • Raven says:
            June 9, 2018 at 9:07 pm

            Christine,

            G’day from Queensland. I suspect there’s quite a few of us Aussies watching all this go down . . and from other countries.

            It feels like we’re back in the 60’s.
            There’s a whole movement happening here.

            Like

            Reply
      • Nigella says:
        June 9, 2018 at 8:18 pm

        Manlet.. I am so taking that!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • filia.aurea says:
        June 9, 2018 at 8:40 pm

        John Roberts may be great in his personal life. Professionally, not so much.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Christine says:
          June 9, 2018 at 8:46 pm

          I say that as watching him on Fox, he strikes me as an old-school reasonably impartial reporter (and not rabidly anti-Trump) – a rare commodity on MSM! I’ve probably set the bar quite low….

          Like

          Reply
      • Daniel Mark Camac says:
        June 9, 2018 at 9:03 pm

        Christine, Exactly! Who is the ADULT going to Singapore to possibly bring a path of denuclearization to the southern penisula while LITTLE CHILDREN sit at the “timeout” table crying. I apologize to all little children because they are young and are being taught how to behave. Trudeau, No excuses unless he really is just a little garçon?

        Like

        Reply
    • FofBW says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:10 pm

      Then watch how PT goes to the Canadian people directly and win them over….

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • TAS says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:11 pm

      What a idiot John Roberts is…your membership in the resistance is well known.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • dawndoe says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:12 pm

      John Roberts doesn’t like Trump and he takes a shot at him anytime he can. 😡

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • ivehadit says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:12 pm

      John Roberts, do you think Donald Trump cares about Justin Trudeau’s poll numbers?!
      Oh my…

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • 17CatsInTN says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:18 pm

      Oh, John, you pimp. Put a sock in it. If this is your version of journalistic analysis, you need to resign. Neither one of your sentences in your little missive is accurate.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:20 pm

      BS, John. Canadians are woke.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Peter Rabbit says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:21 pm

      Approval numbers way down for Snobama? Are you kidding? Did anyone pay attention to Ontario race this week? The Liberals were beaten like baby seals. They went from 55 seats to only 7. Conservatives demolished them by winning 76 seats and an.oberwhelming majority.

      Snobama will be crushed in 2019 in historic fashion, never to be heard from again. Canadians hate this clown and are embarrassed by him AND Freeland. Hard to believe, but she could even be dumber than Justin(e)..

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:21 pm

      Let’s see what happens to his popularity after the tariffs hit.

      I smell a KJU-like apology coming.

      Like

      Reply
    • MAGADJT says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      Doofus Roberts. Let us educate you. No, POTUS isn’t taking his position BECAUSE of Trudeau’s weak poll numbers. Trudeau’s weak poll numbers are because Trudeau governs to the exact opposite philosophy of POTUS. POTUS is simply exposing Trudeau’s two-faced, typical politician, position.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • No_BlahBlah says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      Don’t worry so much John,,,

      You’re safe,
      That is, if you decide to stay an American,
      From your tweet you seem a little ambivalent,

      Ya, I know you find him attractive but,,,

      Or maybe I didn’t realize, we’re you being sarcastic?

      Cause your last sentence is HYSTERICAL!
      Lil’ Justin standing up,

      You mean all by himself?
      Hahaha Hahaha

      Like

      Reply
    • No_BlahBlah says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:35 pm

      Don’t worry so much John,,,

      You’re safe,
      That is, if you decide to stay an American,
      From your tweet you seem a little ambivalent,

      Ya, I know you find him attractive but,,,

      Or maybe I didn’t realize, we’re you being sarcastic?

      Cause your last sentence is HYSTERICAL!
      Lil’ Justin standing up,

      You mean all by himself?
      Hahaha Hahaha

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • permiejack says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      He may gain ground? What his poll numbers go up as Canadians quality of life goes down? Yea, that’s the ticket.

      Like

      Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:51 pm

      I’m shocked that so many here actually miss the trick, as does John Roberts, as I point out below.

      Like

      Reply
    • TheWanderingStar says:
      June 9, 2018 at 9:02 pm

      Outcomes, John Roberts, that’s all that counts for the American people. Outcomes. Now pay attention to what happens next.

      Like

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      June 9, 2018 at 9:05 pm

      So… you support him for standing up to the US so you get crushed more? Ok, but that’s going to hurt a lot more. Remember, Canada, you don’t really want to be the example of what happens for all the other nations watching. If the US can play hardball with its neighbor and close ally what will happen to those feckless c-ountries out there?

      Like

      Reply
  2. rsanchez1990 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    That girly man is getting pushed around, HARD.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:13 pm

      Actually…it is Justin who’s been doing the pushing.

      Our President just turned and walked away from him, and let him fall on his face.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:19 pm

      This tweet is the MOAB we have all been waiting for! This is the damn holy grail. Our President is showing Justin from Canada 🇨🇦 that if you want to talk smack, I will do to you what I did to Emmanuel from France 🇫🇷! Emmanuel said that the EU would not negotiate with the USA 🇺🇸 as long as the threat of tariffs on steel and aluminum was a possibility. When our Wilburine shared that with our Lion 🦁, he told him get rid of the exemption for the EU, Canada and Mexico.

      Notice that by punching Emmanuel in the mouth, every single one of them felt the blow. The 232 on cars, trucks and parts equates to $192 billion in imports a year. $96 billion through Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽 thanks to NAFTA. You put a 25% tariff indefinitely on the auto sector, you kill NAFTA, Germany 🇩🇪, Japan 🇯🇵 and every other country that imports vehicles and parts into our country.

      Globalism dies with this 232! It is a dagger 🗡 they will never be able to recover from.

      Once again, our President is sending a message not only to these MORONS that call themselves leaders but to every CEO that runs a corporation in the auto sector.

      I wrote this yesterday but Justin decided not to listen to me!

      These countries are playing Russian Roulette with 6 bullets in a gun that only has 6 chambers!

      I think scenario 1 is gone based on my analogy above because they will if they already haven’t shot themselves to death 💀! I see scenario 2 occurring rather quickly!

      Scenario 1) China, Canada, Mexico, EU and Japan get deals done IMMEDIATELY!

      Scenario 2) Automobile Corporations start expanding factories and/or start building massive new factories throughout the USA 🇺🇸 knowing our President will slap 25% tariffs on all cars, trucks and parts imported into our country. You will see announcements starting in mid to late July in order to be prepared to not have to deal with tariffs.

      You FU…..K with the Lion 🦁 eventually he gets up and TEARS the $HIT out of everybody!

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • MM says:
        June 9, 2018 at 8:22 pm

        LOL, so Justin of Canada decided not to take your advice………
        Justin is so screwed he doesn’t know it yet………….

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • fleporeblog says:
          June 9, 2018 at 8:46 pm

          MM I gave it free of charge! 😉

          Now he will have to 💰

          ‪Justin from Canada 🇨🇦 literally just decided to kill not only NAFTA but Globalism! Thank You 🙏 from the bottom of my heart!‬

          ‪https://twitter.com/baba9773/status/1005607646827827201?s=21‬

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • ForGodandCountry says:
            June 9, 2018 at 9:05 pm

            You’re missing one piece.

            Everyone is hoping that the US electorate will deliver a rebuke to POTUS in Nov.

            Now, we know that isn’t going to happen, but hope dies hard.

            When the Red Wave arrives in Nov., THAT is when you will see these weaklings finally give in to PDJT.

            Not before, because, as I say, hope dies a hard death.

            Like

            Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        June 9, 2018 at 8:28 pm

        Where to put a new plant. Ohio?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        June 9, 2018 at 8:37 pm

        That video never gets old.

        Well said, Fle…and thanks for posting that vid, it’s a classic.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • StanH says:
        June 9, 2018 at 8:39 pm

        It’s great to be alive and watch Mr. Trump paddle these leaders/children’s behinds.

        I would expect that Justin is in his safe space after Mr. Trumps tweet, weeping profusely.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  3. starfcker says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Let’s ask Kevin O’Leary his opinion, as a Canadian. https://youtu.be/gIJ9UvG0Q-A

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. wheatietoo says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Trudeau exhibited ‘bad faith’ in his public display of dishonesty.

    This means he cannot be trusted in making deals for his country.
    He is so stupid…he probably doesn’t even understand the magnitude of what he has just done!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:15 pm

      Maybe that Chrystia person advised him to do this. Because he was fresh out of ideas. I don’t understand how these people don’t grasp they have lost. They should have realized they were caught red headed taking advantage of the US, accepted reality, and worked hard to make the best deal they can for Canada.

      Instead I feel like I am watching something like a high school project like a model UN or something. I just can’t believe it.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:49 pm

      🎶🎵But he can dance all night, but he can dance all night, and still can dance some morrrrrrrre🎵🎶 🤓😂🤣😂🤣😂🤓

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. wyntre says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    POTUS Honey Badger chomps on Trudy and spits him out.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. MM says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Justin of Canada is simply a waste of space………

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Justin reminds me of the kid taunting the bull in the pen that runs crying for momma when the bull charges the fence after getting enough of the taunting… Then comes back after a spell to resume taunting the bull… Sadly, Justin don’t realize how weakened the fence is now and will crash onto him the next time he meanders back to the bullpen…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Joe Knuckles says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    If our tariffs are insulting to them, then how is it that their tariffs should not be insulting to us?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. Joe Knuckles says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    If our tariffs are insulting to them, then how is it that their tariffs should not be insulting to us?

    Like

    Reply
  10. elricviii says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and there is some evidence that M. Trudeau is the son of Fidel Castro. Could that be a factor?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:57 pm

      “there is some evidence that M. Trudeau is the son of Fidel Castro.”

      Like this?

      Justin Trudeau and Fidel Castro’s love-affection mysterious relationship.

      “…After the trip Margaret said, she felt in love with Cuba.
      Here are a collection of photos regarding the resemblance. You can conclude your own results. We do not speculate.
      Justin Trudeau is 6’2″. His mom and dad are 5’6″ and 5’8″, respectively. Castro was 6’3″.

      ..Trudeau called Castro: “remarkable” and “larger than life leader”.
      He actually ignored the fact the Castro after Stalin is one of the world’s cruelest dictators who executed more than 6.000 people. His mass executions of Batista’s torturers and murderers at the beginning of his regime in 60’s, happened on trials on no real basis and followed by quick deaths with no appeal. And in 70’s it was time for mass imprisonments. Cuba has no Freedom of Information Act and its renowned Constitution of 1940 has remained suspended under Castro.
      Trudeau on Castro said: “My father was very proud to call him a friend and I had the opportunity to meet Fidel when my father passed away”…..”

      https://ellacruz.org/2017/12/21/710/

      Now look at , looks and affection.

      Here we are saying nothing but just evaluating the possibilities.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. Binkser1 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    I am sorry but I can’t help it…this is about the funniest, most hilarious thing I have ever seen in my life. Justine thought he/she/it could talk tough once President Trump left. And then 30 minutes later President Trump completely destroys him. I love President Trump. Besides the great job he is doing, his destruction of these elitist, know nothings is absolutely the best entertainment that I have seen in the past 30 years.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  12. fedback says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Merkel at her press conference today acknowledged that Trump was always honest and frank in their discussions and that she appreciated it even though they disagreed on many things

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. wyntre says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Justin can’t be Justified.

    Justify is a WINNER like VSG POTUS!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. lisabrqwc says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:23 pm

    I love winnamins baby and his 2 little choppers 😁

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Enoughisenough says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    IMHO, Justin “man-child” Trudeau seemed way out of his league during his news conference. His remarks reflected those of someone who had been rightfully called out. I am extremely happy that the US is being represented by someone who understands business, trade, deals, and negotiations. POTUS works tirelessly to ensure the citizens of this great nation have a voice. “Thank you” isn’t nearly enough to express my gratitude.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. floridahoosier93 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    Sparkle Socks is such an embarrassment.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • KBR says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:44 pm

      He acted like a little snot coward. So nicey nice when POTUS is present. Big talk back after POTUS is gone.

      My new name for him is Snotsocks.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  17. Gil says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    I thank the POTUS and his team. I thank the people of these countries who are our allies, not the Peter Pan or Napoleonic or globalist leadership.
    My child, who is extremely patriotic and always listens to POTUS on tv, will understand and be grateful as he grows.
    POTUS has nothing but my gratitude and praise.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  18. StanH says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Greatest President ever!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. wyntre says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:31 pm

    Trudy didn’t look so feisty at the G-7standing submissively at the Court of Donald the Great.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • kea says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:41 pm

      Who are the two/three next to may on the left side?
      Merkel doesn’t look so good….

      Like

      Reply
    • pookiesmommie says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:45 pm

      Prime Minister Abe is thinking…..give me the signal Boss and I’ll take em out with you….lol

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • No_BlahBlah says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      Interesting.
      Merkel looks to be choking on her own bile

      While Justin seems to be practicing the play Julius Caesar,
      He’s hitting his mark at Brutus’s position

      He won’t get that close again

      Like

      Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 9, 2018 at 9:08 pm

      Looks like a table of Texas Hold ‘Em card players who have gone “all in” on PDJT, but POTUS knows he holds the winning hand and still has a big bank he hasn’t committed to the table.

      The body language in this picture is historic.

      Jus’ sayin’

      Like

      Reply
  20. louche9 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    What impressed me seeing PT sitting at that table, surrounded on all sides, was that all those grasping globalists aren’t grappling for the president’s money, they’re going for OURS. Who can remember the last time a POTUS told the world, “ This is not a good deal for American citizens, and I’m not having it” ? Obama didn’t care how much of our money he handed out.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  21. The Devilbat says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    If that pusillanimous little creep thinks his childish tantrums will achieve anything, he is correct.
    NAFTA will be relegated to history. Little Justin can then sit back and enjoy his huge, new population of muslims and contemplate the inevitability of Sharia Law replacing Canadian law.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Echo says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Yep, the EU, Canadians, Japan and China simply refuse to accept that the US is finished with non reciprocal trade.

    Of course the US has some heavily protected sectors, agriculture among them.
    For some reason US farmers can’t compete against Australian agriculture, though similar first world economies and with the same technology available.
    Busting the daddy of them all, EU agricultural subsidies and tariffs would be pretty to watch

    Like

    Reply
  23. kayworthy (@kayworthy1) says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    Can you imagine sending tough guy Justin in to negotiate with North Korea ? Bwah-hah!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Mercenary says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    For Canada:

    Best case scenario: NAFTA remains, no tariffs.

    Neutral scenario: renegotiated trade deal. Trade deficit reduces, GDP reduces in parallel.

    Worst case scenario: NAFTA terminated. Tariffs imposed. Trade deficit disappears. GDP screeches to a halt.

    Guess which scenario Justin appears headed for? If he was smart, they would realize a renegotiated deal is the absolute best they can get.

    Instead, it looks like he wants to plunge Canada into recession. They’re a nation of 30 million dependent on their southern neighbors.

    They must either think Trump is weak or bluffing. Or they’re completely delusional. I have a hunch Canadian billionaire Kevin O’ Leary knows what danger they’re in. He was sounding the alarm the very day Trump was elected, that the Canadian business climate would be non competitive and capital would FLOOD into the United States.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:46 pm

      That boy is getting some really, really bad advice.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • KBR says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:49 pm

      Number three.

      I am thinking that the only way Justin gets out of that third and very stupid choice he made is another TV interview fully apologizing, down upon his knees, with tears in his eyes, followed by his resignation as PM of Canada.

      Sorry Canadians. If y’all can’t control the Slimeball snotsocks kid, y’all will suffer.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  25. kea says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    I love it!!! MAGA

    How long does Sparkle socks still have?!?!?!?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Jane Smith says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    The best move is to get rid of NAFTA and renegotiate with Canada and Mexico on a 1-to-1 basis.
    This is what China does and it is smart.

    Canada abuses NAFTA by bringing in all the separate parts made in Asia, assembling it in Canada, and then, calling it “from Canada” so, no tariff to send it in to the USA.

    Mexico abuses NAFTA by bringing all the USA manufacturing to Mexico for cheap labor.
    Send product back with no tariff…US companies cannot compete because of higher US labor costs.

    Like

    Reply
  27. Piggy says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    If aircraft operated Twitter…

    POTUS would be an AC-130 Gunship bringing the thunder.

    Lol Socks N Soy getting some cover from Roberts. Good thing I don’t take him seriously.

    Like

    Reply
  28. BAM says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    Notice that the countries supplying funds for the education of girls/women in certain unspecified areas of the world did NOT include the US? YES!! It’s got to be like all those other funds that lots of money go into and end up in others pockets and very little to the said objective.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. Enoughisenough says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    There is only one world leader bold and brave enough to stand on the world stage and proclaim loudly, and without apology, that he represents the people who elected him. POTUS’ unwavering determination to throw protocol and precedence to the wind is refreshing, and shines a light on those willing to go along to get along.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. paulraven1 says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    It’s almost like we’re watching a story that has already been written unfold, that is to say, the story of how people like Justin from Canada and his cohort in the grubby, shallow and self-righteous sect of leftist ideology come to their reckonings. Character will out. Let’s hope so anyway. I wouldn’t call it Greek, that would be too flattering. Maybe post-modernism mongrelizing and debasing Greek.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. ForGodandCountry says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Actually, Mr. Roberts, it isn’t ironic at all that Trump might very well want the Can-a-dumbs to KEEP their weak and feckless leader and would be quite happy if they did.

    Like

    Reply
    • ForGodandCountry says:
      June 9, 2018 at 8:53 pm

      Context and perspective….both things Mr. Roberts clearly lacks in his tweet.

      Like

      Reply
      • ForGodandCountry says:
        June 9, 2018 at 8:55 pm

        Thus, PDJT not only gets to push Twinkle Socks around, he can manipulate the Can-a-dumbs to keep a weak leader. Good for us, bad for them.

        And a complete win-win for PDJT.

        Not too shabby for a VSG.

        Like

        Reply
  32. SoCal Patriot says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    I lived in Canada for two years in the mid-90s. I was the president of a US subsidiary. The province of Ontario has a huge auto manufacturing base. The tariff on vehicles will decimate their economy. The auto manufactures will quickly be opening plants in the US. This includes German, Korean and Japanese.

    I expect to see DJT cut a deal with the Japanese and Koreans in terms of auto imports. That will include the elimination of shipping to Mexico and Canada for final assembly and transport into the USA. The Canadian auto economy might never recover.

    His other declaration that they will never agree to a sunset clause just ended NAFTA. I hope the nationalistic press conference was worth the pain that’s coming. Trudeau’s poll numbers will rise short term, but he is finished in Canada.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. ecmarsh says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Justin has nothing we need but oats. If he want to put the kabash on Canadian oats. it will give South Dakota an intensive to grow (their) superior protein oats for out mills.
    Canada has got nothing. What’s with this little feller?

    Like

    Reply
  34. Piggy says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    This is one of the reasons we voted for POTUS…He’s a weapon and I want him to start busting pipes.

    (Insert Rid Flair wooohoo)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Mz Molly Anna says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    President Trump set Trudeau up! He knew Trudeau was a rat and would jump at the chance to dis him. It was a win win for President Trump. Trudeau either plays nice or, like today, plays dirty and ….POOFFFFF! NAFTA is all but a distant memory. Well played Mr. President, well played!

    Like

    Reply
  36. Margaret Berger says:
    June 9, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    To make a bad day worse, justine had a makeup malfunction his eyebrows literally slipped out of place. His toupe was glued on tight enough.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s