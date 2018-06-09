President Trump Responds To Justin Trudeau G7 Press Conference…

I had a feeling this might happen.
G7 Carlevoix Communique HERE
.
Lucky Day…. Lucky Day… NAFTA squished.
More winnamins.
President Trump is looking out for generations…. and generations of generations:
Yup that’s all Trudeau has in his playbook.
I had a guy friend drop by today, unexpected. We spoke of the G7. He wanted me to explain to him about the tariffs. He was clueless, like so many others.
When all was said and done, he realized Trump was correct and Canada was in the wrong. He also understood the high number of Canadian jobs that were at stake should Trump impose his own tariffs and Justin remained inflexible.
I told him to get ready – This will not be pretty. Justin might want to draw this out until next year’s election, but Trump wants to settle it now. The sad part is the full effect on Canada’s unemployment and exodus of investments will only truly be felt after next year’s election.
Well, I suppose that’s a thought John Roberts. Possibly Justin felt he had nothing to lose. I guess we’ll see about that.
Actually, upon reflection I think John Roberts is full of BS. I doubt very much that looking at Justin’s approval ratings in Canada led him to believe he could push him harder on trade.
I tend to think PDJT staked out his position and is steering on course to his goal. If Justin gets in the way, PDJT will dispatch him.
But I’m not smart like John Roberts, so there’s that.
Completely right. That’s John Roberts’ subjective inference. He’s claiming to read mind. He hasn’t a clue. It’s the fake news giving us fake “context and perspective.” The real “context and perspective” is that Trump was responding to Trudeau’s two-faced treatment. No irony at all.
Love, Love, LOVE our Lion! Best President Ever!
He shredded CNN!
God protect our beloved President. As the media asserts freedom of the press, may our President continue to assert his freedom of speech.
Well Sylvia many of us here consider you in the “smart set”…..heck you jumped on the Trump Train, that is a sign of intelligence!
Ha! I might not have been smart enough to get on board the train at the escalator, but at least I am teachable and can see the error of my ways! Apparently unlike Justin…
Sylvia: I did not start aboard the “Trump Train”. He earned my vote, which is most precious to me, and not taken for granted. I have not been disappointed that I chose this man to lead this great nation out of the shambles the previous Administration left behind. I pray daily for President Trump, his family, and the strength, wisdom and courage to guide him as he works tirelessly for all of us.
Sylvia, you are right on. And when did John Roberts become smart? Missed that memo…
Roberts’ is a Canadian import…so he’s just standing up for Mr pussy hat pink socks.
John Roberts smart? His post is almost incomprehensible, and his take on ‘push back’ is best described as suicidal.
TBH, my tongue was in my cheek a bit there…
We will get that ‘mental midget’ out of office! Ontario has given us hope since he cannot be voted out without Ontario and Quebec. Justin is not popular! He is an embarrassment, a coward, and stupid to boot!
President Trump is fighting hard for the U.S. against odds that for most people, would be insurmountable. Many of us in Canada are cheering for his success and thus the success of the American people!
The one area that many Canadians want protected is our dairy industry.
God bless the USA! Daily prayers are going your way from your neighbours to the north.
Yes, Sylvia. Roberts is such a brilliant political and economic analyst, he can critique and advise the President of the United States. The President, who has built billion-dollar businesses his entire life, created more jobs and a more thriving economy than any other President and installed in his administration the most brilliant economic and business minds on the planet.
Yeah, Roberts, you moronic Press boheme; I’ll be running out right away to buy your Big Book of Advice, “The Presidency for Dummies”.
Well smart or not dear Sylvia you have a bigger shovel. Although in Roberts defense he has had a lot of practice tossing horse puckey with his.
John had a thought?
Apparently. Just not a good one. He’s been covering this man all this time and STILL doesn’t understand? As if PDJT would put his faith in stupid polls and use that to try to get something from Justin. SMH.
Hey John Roberts – Lets take a poll.
Except he couldn’t do it to his face
LikeLiked by 6 people
Justin ain’t got no balls. Dat is fo sure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because Tinkerbell publicly did self-surgery to his face at that presser–you know noses and spite.
He snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. I need a new word for moron.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“I need a new word for moron.”
Will ” feebleminded” work for you?
1Thessalonians 5:14 Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly, comfort the feebleminded, support the weak, be patient toward all men.
15 See that none render evil for evil unto any man; but ever follow that which is good, both among yourselves, and to all men.
1Corinthians 14:38 But if any man be ignorant, let him be ignorant.
A2, I don’t have a new word for moron so I’ll continue to use Father Murray from “The Goldbergs” show as my Gold Standard. He has epitomized the word like no other actor I know and I haven’t watched “TV” in many years. Commercials killed it for me not to mention the quality. So we have Roku and watch Hulu and Netflix (which I don’t pay for and may soon go pffftt!). When I see most of these G7 clowns standing around our VSGPDJT and his army all I can think of is Murray yelling, “Your a Moron!” and I can’t wipe the smile off my face. MAGA everyday in every way!!
I can’t believe someone else calls John Robert’s Tinkerbell! We nicknamed him this long ago, too funny! I wonder what it is.
Exactly Nigella. Justin does not go up in the polls for manliness, when trump implies in his tweet he is a two faced coward.
Is that wishful thinking, Mr . Roberts?
John Roberts thinks he is sooo clever.
But he’s not.
Snark Fail.
It’s not Pres Trump who is ‘pushing’…it’s Justin of Canada.
John Roberts is great, but he’s got it wrong here.
Trudeau may stand up to POTUS? Pull the other one.
Trudeau is a soyboy manlet, who crumbles at the first sign of President Trump’s alpha-male Dragon Energy, and only speaks out against him once POTUS has left the country.
John got it right and you got it wrong. Justin is hoping that nationalism will save his thin skin. It won’t work in the end but there are plenty of people in Canada who for better or worse will back him because he is Canadian.
Justin is likely wrong, as election results in Ontario suggest. If he pushes against PT’s goals of fair and mutual trade policies Canada will suffer the consequences. PT has already started the ball rolling on implementing auto tariffs, lack of cooperation from Justin and other countries’ leaders will result in those tariffs going into effect. When that happens, well, bye-bye Canadian jobs, a lot of Canadians will be very unhappy and the target of their displeasure will be…Justin. Good luck with that…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, I’m an Aussie, not a Canadian, so I’ll take your word for it!
The Canadians I speak with on blogs suggest the (silent) majority of Canadians have fallen out of love with Trudeau; are embarrassed by him on the world stage; and no amount of belated nationalism (while continuing to embrace Globalism) will save him.
We’re lumbered with the same problem here, with Green Lefty Globalist PM Malcolm Turnbull.
YOu have my sympathies
Thanks mate. I’m living vicariously through you lovely Americans, experiencing a magnificent patriot Leader in President Trump.
Ah. You’re an Aussie? Well that explains why you might think “John Roberts is great”.
Christine, just so you know:
John Roberts was an Anti-Trumper throughout the 2016 election cycle.
But now he tries to hide behind his passive-aggressive snark, taking little potshots at Pres Trump whenever he can.
Thanks wheatietoo! From the comments here, I gathered I’d missed something about Roberts!
we mock him everyday and mute him half the time.
We keep hoping his rug will blow off in the breeze one day….it threatens to do that often.
It’s hard to look all full of gravitas and know-it-all-ness when your hairpiece is askew.
Christine,
G’day from Queensland. I suspect there’s quite a few of us Aussies watching all this go down . . and from other countries.
It feels like we’re back in the 60’s.
There’s a whole movement happening here.
Manlet.. I am so taking that!
John Roberts may be great in his personal life. Professionally, not so much.
I say that as watching him on Fox, he strikes me as an old-school reasonably impartial reporter (and not rabidly anti-Trump) – a rare commodity on MSM! I’ve probably set the bar quite low….
Christine, Exactly! Who is the ADULT going to Singapore to possibly bring a path of denuclearization to the southern penisula while LITTLE CHILDREN sit at the “timeout” table crying. I apologize to all little children because they are young and are being taught how to behave. Trudeau, No excuses unless he really is just a little garçon?
Then watch how PT goes to the Canadian people directly and win them over….
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a idiot John Roberts is…your membership in the resistance is well known.
LikeLiked by 9 people
John Roberts doesn’t like Trump and he takes a shot at him anytime he can. 😡
LikeLiked by 10 people
John Roberts, do you think Donald Trump cares about Justin Trudeau’s poll numbers?!
Oh my…
LikeLiked by 10 people
Exactly! Mr. Trump is doing what Mr. Trump does, tell people the way it is. He couldn’t care a whit about Justine’s poll numbers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, John, you pimp. Put a sock in it. If this is your version of journalistic analysis, you need to resign. Neither one of your sentences in your little missive is accurate.
LikeLiked by 10 people
John could use one of Justin’s socks, he so many choice models in his vast sock collection…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol!
Especially the pink ones with sparkles 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
hahahaha
BS, John. Canadians are woke.
Approval numbers way down for Snobama? Are you kidding? Did anyone pay attention to Ontario race this week? The Liberals were beaten like baby seals. They went from 55 seats to only 7. Conservatives demolished them by winning 76 seats and an.oberwhelming majority.
Snobama will be crushed in 2019 in historic fashion, never to be heard from again. Canadians hate this clown and are embarrassed by him AND Freeland. Hard to believe, but she could even be dumber than Justin(e)..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let’s see what happens to his popularity after the tariffs hit.
I smell a KJU-like apology coming.
Doofus Roberts. Let us educate you. No, POTUS isn’t taking his position BECAUSE of Trudeau’s weak poll numbers. Trudeau’s weak poll numbers are because Trudeau governs to the exact opposite philosophy of POTUS. POTUS is simply exposing Trudeau’s two-faced, typical politician, position.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re safe,
That is, if you decide to stay an American,
From your tweet you seem a little ambivalent,
Ya, I know you find him attractive but,,,
Or maybe I didn’t realize, we’re you being sarcastic?
Cause your last sentence is HYSTERICAL!
Lil’ Justin standing up,
You mean all by himself?
Hahaha Hahaha
He may gain ground? What his poll numbers go up as Canadians quality of life goes down? Yea, that’s the ticket.
I’m shocked that so many here actually miss the trick, as does John Roberts, as I point out below.
Outcomes, John Roberts, that’s all that counts for the American people. Outcomes. Now pay attention to what happens next.
So… you support him for standing up to the US so you get crushed more? Ok, but that’s going to hurt a lot more. Remember, Canada, you don’t really want to be the example of what happens for all the other nations watching. If the US can play hardball with its neighbor and close ally what will happen to those feckless c-ountries out there?
That girly man is getting pushed around, HARD.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually…it is Justin who’s been doing the pushing.
Our President just turned and walked away from him, and let him fall on his face.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Notice that by punching Emmanuel in the mouth, every single one of them felt the blow. The 232 on cars, trucks and parts equates to $192 billion in imports a year. $96 billion through Canada 🇨🇦 and Mexico 🇲🇽 thanks to NAFTA. You put a 25% tariff indefinitely on the auto sector, you kill NAFTA, Germany 🇩🇪, Japan 🇯🇵 and every other country that imports vehicles and parts into our country.
Globalism dies with this 232! It is a dagger 🗡 they will never be able to recover from.
Once again, our President is sending a message not only to these MORONS that call themselves leaders but to every CEO that runs a corporation in the auto sector.
I wrote this yesterday but Justin decided not to listen to me!
These countries are playing Russian Roulette with 6 bullets in a gun that only has 6 chambers!
I think scenario 1 is gone based on my analogy above because they will if they already haven’t shot themselves to death 💀! I see scenario 2 occurring rather quickly!
Scenario 1) China, Canada, Mexico, EU and Japan get deals done IMMEDIATELY!
Scenario 2) Automobile Corporations start expanding factories and/or start building massive new factories throughout the USA 🇺🇸 knowing our President will slap 25% tariffs on all cars, trucks and parts imported into our country. You will see announcements starting in mid to late July in order to be prepared to not have to deal with tariffs.
You FU…..K with the Lion 🦁 eventually he gets up and TEARS the $HIT out of everybody!
LOL, so Justin of Canada decided not to take your advice………
Justin is so screwed he doesn’t know it yet………….
MM I gave it free of charge! 😉
Now he will have to 💰
Justin from Canada 🇨🇦 literally just decided to kill not only NAFTA but Globalism! Thank You 🙏 from the bottom of my heart!
https://twitter.com/baba9773/status/1005607646827827201?s=21
You’re missing one piece.
Everyone is hoping that the US electorate will deliver a rebuke to POTUS in Nov.
Now, we know that isn’t going to happen, but hope dies hard.
When the Red Wave arrives in Nov., THAT is when you will see these weaklings finally give in to PDJT.
Not before, because, as I say, hope dies a hard death.
Where to put a new plant. Ohio?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said, Fle…and thanks for posting that vid, it’s a classic.
It’s great to be alive and watch Mr. Trump paddle these leaders/children’s behinds.
I would expect that Justin is in his safe space after Mr. Trumps tweet, weeping profusely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kevin understands they are in deep sh*t. Justin might singlehandedly plunge the nation into recession.
Trudeau exhibited ‘bad faith’ in his public display of dishonesty.
This means he cannot be trusted in making deals for his country.
He is so stupid…he probably doesn’t even understand the magnitude of what he has just done!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Maybe that Chrystia person advised him to do this. Because he was fresh out of ideas. I don’t understand how these people don’t grasp they have lost. They should have realized they were caught red headed taking advantage of the US, accepted reality, and worked hard to make the best deal they can for Canada.
Instead I feel like I am watching something like a high school project like a model UN or something. I just can’t believe it.
Justin of Canada is getting guidance from BHO…….
Resist we much team……………
LikeLiked by 9 people
MM, I totally believe this is the truth. BO has been whispering in these idiots’ ears telling them to resist, resist, Trump’s an idiot, he won’t last long anyway and we’ll get him outta there, blah blah blah.
And apparently some of them were dumb enough to believe it.
They are in for a rude awakening SA……….
🎶🎵But he can dance all night, but he can dance all night, and still can dance some morrrrrrrre🎵🎶 🤓😂🤣😂🤣😂🤓
POTUS Honey Badger chomps on Trudy and spits him out.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Love, Wyn!
Justin of Canada is simply a waste of space………
Justin reminds me of the kid taunting the bull in the pen that runs crying for momma when the bull charges the fence after getting enough of the taunting… Then comes back after a spell to resume taunting the bull… Sadly, Justin don’t realize how weakened the fence is now and will crash onto him the next time he meanders back to the bullpen…
If our tariffs are insulting to them, then how is it that their tariffs should not be insulting to us?
If our tariffs are insulting to them, then how is it that their tariffs should not be insulting to us?
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and there is some evidence that M. Trudeau is the son of Fidel Castro. Could that be a factor?
“there is some evidence that M. Trudeau is the son of Fidel Castro.”
Like this?
Justin Trudeau and Fidel Castro’s love-affection mysterious relationship.
“…After the trip Margaret said, she felt in love with Cuba.
Here are a collection of photos regarding the resemblance. You can conclude your own results. We do not speculate.
Justin Trudeau is 6’2″. His mom and dad are 5’6″ and 5’8″, respectively. Castro was 6’3″.
..Trudeau called Castro: “remarkable” and “larger than life leader”.
He actually ignored the fact the Castro after Stalin is one of the world’s cruelest dictators who executed more than 6.000 people. His mass executions of Batista’s torturers and murderers at the beginning of his regime in 60’s, happened on trials on no real basis and followed by quick deaths with no appeal. And in 70’s it was time for mass imprisonments. Cuba has no Freedom of Information Act and its renowned Constitution of 1940 has remained suspended under Castro.
Trudeau on Castro said: “My father was very proud to call him a friend and I had the opportunity to meet Fidel when my father passed away”…..”
https://ellacruz.org/2017/12/21/710/
Now look at , looks and affection.
Here we are saying nothing but just evaluating the possibilities.
I am sorry but I can’t help it…this is about the funniest, most hilarious thing I have ever seen in my life. Justine thought he/she/it could talk tough once President Trump left. And then 30 minutes later President Trump completely destroys him. I love President Trump. Besides the great job he is doing, his destruction of these elitist, know nothings is absolutely the best entertainment that I have seen in the past 30 years.
Stock in Fainting Couches just went up!
Ene-Media can’t BELEIVE the bold barbarian’s boorishness!
CBS: Trump retracts his endorsement of G7 final statement
Binkser1
Great comment!
Pajama boy’s presser has left no doubt that he is scared to death of Trump
Touche’
Merkel at her press conference today acknowledged that Trump was always honest and frank in their discussions and that she appreciated it even though they disagreed on many things
Smart
One of the things they clearly disagree about:
Both parties should be honest and frank. Merkel appreciates it, but does not practice it.
Justin can’t be Justified.
Justify is a WINNER like VSG POTUS!
Soros has an ownership stake in that horse…. supposedly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Left-Wing Donor George Soros Tied to Triple Crown Hopeful Justify
http://www.breitbart.com/sports/2018/06/08/left-wing-donor-george-soros-tied-to-triple-crown-hopeful-justify/
That is not the horses fault.
I love winnamins baby and his 2 little choppers 😁
IMHO, Justin “man-child” Trudeau seemed way out of his league during his news conference. His remarks reflected those of someone who had been rightfully called out. I am extremely happy that the US is being represented by someone who understands business, trade, deals, and negotiations. POTUS works tirelessly to ensure the citizens of this great nation have a voice. “Thank you” isn’t nearly enough to express my gratitude.
Sparkle Socks is such an embarrassment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My new name for him is Snotsocks.
I thank the POTUS and his team. I thank the people of these countries who are our allies, not the Peter Pan or Napoleonic or globalist leadership.
My child, who is extremely patriotic and always listens to POTUS on tv, will understand and be grateful as he grows.
POTUS has nothing but my gratitude and praise.
Greatest President ever!!!
Trudy didn’t look so feisty at the G-7standing submissively at the Court of Donald the Great.
Who are the two/three next to may on the left side?
Merkel doesn’t look so good….
Prime Minister Abe is thinking…..give me the signal Boss and I’ll take em out with you….lol
Interesting.
Merkel looks to be choking on her own bile
While Justin seems to be practicing the play Julius Caesar,
He’s hitting his mark at Brutus’s position
He won’t get that close again
Looks like a table of Texas Hold ‘Em card players who have gone “all in” on PDJT, but POTUS knows he holds the winning hand and still has a big bank he hasn’t committed to the table.
The body language in this picture is historic.
Jus’ sayin’
What impressed me seeing PT sitting at that table, surrounded on all sides, was that all those grasping globalists aren’t grappling for the president’s money, they’re going for OURS. Who can remember the last time a POTUS told the world, “ This is not a good deal for American citizens, and I’m not having it” ? Obama didn’t care how much of our money he handed out.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Obama reveled in handing out our tax monies to every anti-American international cause. The more the better.
If that pusillanimous little creep thinks his childish tantrums will achieve anything, he is correct.
NAFTA will be relegated to history. Little Justin can then sit back and enjoy his huge, new population of muslims and contemplate the inevitability of Sharia Law replacing Canadian law.
We have GOT to get to work on a Northern Wall.
Yep, the EU, Canadians, Japan and China simply refuse to accept that the US is finished with non reciprocal trade.
Of course the US has some heavily protected sectors, agriculture among them.
For some reason US farmers can’t compete against Australian agriculture, though similar first world economies and with the same technology available.
Busting the daddy of them all, EU agricultural subsidies and tariffs would be pretty to watch
Does Australia have a flood of immigrants that “do the work citizens won’t do”?
Can you imagine sending tough guy Justin in to negotiate with North Korea ? Bwah-hah!
Canada would end up being a province of NK.
For Canada:
Best case scenario: NAFTA remains, no tariffs.
Neutral scenario: renegotiated trade deal. Trade deficit reduces, GDP reduces in parallel.
Worst case scenario: NAFTA terminated. Tariffs imposed. Trade deficit disappears. GDP screeches to a halt.
Guess which scenario Justin appears headed for? If he was smart, they would realize a renegotiated deal is the absolute best they can get.
Instead, it looks like he wants to plunge Canada into recession. They’re a nation of 30 million dependent on their southern neighbors.
They must either think Trump is weak or bluffing. Or they’re completely delusional. I have a hunch Canadian billionaire Kevin O’ Leary knows what danger they’re in. He was sounding the alarm the very day Trump was elected, that the Canadian business climate would be non competitive and capital would FLOOD into the United States.
That boy is getting some really, really bad advice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am thinking that the only way Justin gets out of that third and very stupid choice he made is another TV interview fully apologizing, down upon his knees, with tears in his eyes, followed by his resignation as PM of Canada.
Sorry Canadians. If y’all can’t control the Slimeball snotsocks kid, y’all will suffer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The main problem with leftists is their supreme arrogance. It means when they misjudge a situation, they REALLY misjudge it, and tend to hit a brick wall at 200 mph. See: 2016 election.
I love it!!! MAGA
How long does Sparkle socks still have?!?!?!?
The best move is to get rid of NAFTA and renegotiate with Canada and Mexico on a 1-to-1 basis.
This is what China does and it is smart.
Canada abuses NAFTA by bringing in all the separate parts made in Asia, assembling it in Canada, and then, calling it “from Canada” so, no tariff to send it in to the USA.
Mexico abuses NAFTA by bringing all the USA manufacturing to Mexico for cheap labor.
Send product back with no tariff…US companies cannot compete because of higher US labor costs.
If aircraft operated Twitter…
POTUS would be an AC-130 Gunship bringing the thunder.
Lol Socks N Soy getting some cover from Roberts. Good thing I don’t take him seriously.
Notice that the countries supplying funds for the education of girls/women in certain unspecified areas of the world did NOT include the US? YES!! It’s got to be like all those other funds that lots of money go into and end up in others pockets and very little to the said objective.
There is only one world leader bold and brave enough to stand on the world stage and proclaim loudly, and without apology, that he represents the people who elected him. POTUS’ unwavering determination to throw protocol and precedence to the wind is refreshing, and shines a light on those willing to go along to get along.
It’s almost like we’re watching a story that has already been written unfold, that is to say, the story of how people like Justin from Canada and his cohort in the grubby, shallow and self-righteous sect of leftist ideology come to their reckonings. Character will out. Let’s hope so anyway. I wouldn’t call it Greek, that would be too flattering. Maybe post-modernism mongrelizing and debasing Greek.
Actually, Mr. Roberts, it isn’t ironic at all that Trump might very well want the Can-a-dumbs to KEEP their weak and feckless leader and would be quite happy if they did.
Context and perspective….both things Mr. Roberts clearly lacks in his tweet.
Thus, PDJT not only gets to push Twinkle Socks around, he can manipulate the Can-a-dumbs to keep a weak leader. Good for us, bad for them.
And a complete win-win for PDJT.
Not too shabby for a VSG.
I lived in Canada for two years in the mid-90s. I was the president of a US subsidiary. The province of Ontario has a huge auto manufacturing base. The tariff on vehicles will decimate their economy. The auto manufactures will quickly be opening plants in the US. This includes German, Korean and Japanese.
I expect to see DJT cut a deal with the Japanese and Koreans in terms of auto imports. That will include the elimination of shipping to Mexico and Canada for final assembly and transport into the USA. The Canadian auto economy might never recover.
His other declaration that they will never agree to a sunset clause just ended NAFTA. I hope the nationalistic press conference was worth the pain that’s coming. Trudeau’s poll numbers will rise short term, but he is finished in Canada.
Justin has nothing we need but oats. If he want to put the kabash on Canadian oats. it will give South Dakota an intensive to grow (their) superior protein oats for out mills.
Canada has got nothing. What’s with this little feller?
This is one of the reasons we voted for POTUS…He’s a weapon and I want him to start busting pipes.
(Insert Rid Flair wooohoo)
President Trump set Trudeau up! He knew Trudeau was a rat and would jump at the chance to dis him. It was a win win for President Trump. Trudeau either plays nice or, like today, plays dirty and ….POOFFFFF! NAFTA is all but a distant memory. Well played Mr. President, well played!
To make a bad day worse, justine had a makeup malfunction his eyebrows literally slipped out of place. His toupe was glued on tight enough.
