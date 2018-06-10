President Trump: Trade Tariffs Will Continue Until Trade Reciprocity Improves…

President Trump affirms the U.S. position to use targeted tariffs to assert reciprocity as the trade standard. Free and fair trade is the goal via removing tariffs and non trade barriers:
The Beatings will Continue until Morale (MAGA) Improves!
Trump: “You Bet Your Ass” I’d Approve Waterboarding, “If It Doesn’t Work, They Deserve It Anyway”
That is so beautiful, it brings a tear to my eye! Did he really say that?!
We can only hope Rex! but will never verify11 LOL!
God bless President Trump!
Stick it to them Donald, stick it to them.
Ah, this whole situation reminds me (fondly) of this: the immortal Bert Lahr as the King of the Forest … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ak3J5DayiCk
I was thinking about all of the United States’ *CURRENT* allies, not just in trade. The media does not realize that the chess board has changed significantly. They still paint the EU, Canada, and Mexico as our *Trade Allies*. If they were truly our allies, they would give us fair and reciprocal trade. It’s more than obvious at this point that they are not interested in it. So with that said, let’s look at all of the countries who ARE interested in being allies to Trump’s United States in the current geopolitical climate. These countries have shown us that they want to GROW with US. MAGA can benefit other countries… Moreso than these dopes from Canada, Mexico and the EU realize. Feel free to add any I have missed:
Saudi Arabia
India
Japan
South Korea
Poland
Austria
Italy – in the works
Israel
Yes, thank you!
We will shortly add Russia-IMO-and many African countries as well..He’s just getting started…
North Korea is mineral rich … could be a win win!
Three Japanese car companies assemble cars in Canada. Let’s put those plants out of business with tariffs, induce the Japanese companies to build new plants in North Korea with a favorable Nork trade deal, and add Nork to the list. Abbe’s folded arms indicate he knows something no one else knows but him and PDJT?
It’s a zero sum game. Some country is going to ship its manufacturing/assembly jobs to North Korea in order for Nork to develop. Who is it going to be? Hint: not us.
No! Ship 75% to the US first… besides, I’m not sure NK are up on computers, AI, and doing physically demanding work at a fast pace, with computers.
Besides, they also have huge infrastructure deficiencies, and I imagine they’re behind educationally. The average NK is also smaller due to malnutrition.
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are small countries but they are up to date with their funding to NATO. And the love our President!
Wouldn’t put Japan and India in your column yet although negotiations are active.
ARE you kidding Beenthere? ever see Indian PM hug our POTUS? did you see ABE at the G7 ish? Come on man…
Yes bring bring these ships up with the tide of real free and fair trade. Norway, Finland and South Africa?
South Africa? Racist regime that wants to eliminate whites much like Rhodesia had after departure of Neal Smith. Don’t think so.
Hungary.
Don’t forget them.
Egypt 🇪🇬
Add to the list:
Brazil
Australia
Taiwan and Vietnam?
Excellent observation!
The term “allies” is obsolete. What the (foreign-owned) MSM really means when they use that word is simply “foreign countries.”
Are Slovakia, Czech Republic, and Slovenia close to earning a spot up there, too? I don’t know enough to say they do, just wondering…
Yes!! I love it .. 😆
James Woods tweeted that That Picture Alone is worth electing The Donald for another four years! Man, is he ever right. OUR President* has his arms folded in a “You Won’t Get Past Me, Morons” posture, and they’re nattering and chattering and whinging and whining and carping and complaining — and he’s saying, “The back of both of me hands to ya!”
Are You Tired Of Winning Yet? Baby, KEEP PRAYING for OUR President’s safety! God, guard him and guide him.
*Because he fights for us AMERICANS! What a concept: an American President who’s actually, you know, looking out for the interests of the folks who hired him! A-Mazing.
Nice to have a President looking out for you for a change.
It’s morning in Singapore.
And our President has been tweeting some treats for us.
Thank you, Mr. President!
Indeed!
That’s OUR President ❤️
I love that he is already up and at em!!!
Gil– i just snorted!!!
I did too..🤣😂
LoL. Same here.
I can see Diamond and Silk doing a fantastic show about eyebrow asylum.
I haven’t laughed that hard in a LONG time!
Same here and it felt great.
Check out the responses to this tweet 😂
Oh, Lordy!
😂😂😂
oh Lordy is right Minnie!! LOL!
😂
Gahh!! I did not need to see that!! Frightening —
😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣omg
For some reason, the bull shooting out the emoji poops cracked me up. Good times!
Now no need to go low brow, people.
Here Justine I lend you my palate.🎨.It’s waterproof/sweatproof.
OMG…the replies to that tweet are hilarious!
Oh man you are killing me!! I’m trying not to wake my husband up by laughing!!
There are lots more…click on the original tweet from Matt’s Idea Shop, to see them.
I’d better get a towel to bite on first! Thanks!
Amy! I get it! Towel biter —cant stop laughing now !!!
Wheetie– please STOP! i could laugh so hard–might wet my pants!!!!!! LOLOLOLOO–
Love this one:
How about a stamp that says “made in cuba”?
Ah Haaahahaha!
The resemblance is amazing, isn’t it:
LOLOLOLOl !! STOP!! Come on man! you are killing me!! 😉
Justin the meme whisperer…
gil–I just cant…LOL!!
What, that Justin’s eyebrow is already up and at ’em, having made a clean break, away from the horrorshow named Justin? whew!! ;D
LOL Oh my sides!
😂😂🤣
Thanks for the spit-take!
And millions of us (the silent majority) trust him, pray for him, and support him every step of the way.
President Trump is Exactly right! Great way to end my day! I will sleep even better knowing he is up, half way around the world, putting America First & working hard for the security of the US and others. MAGA and thank you, Lord, for President Trump!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen 🙏
God bless President Trump 🦁
God bless America 🇺🇸
Don’t wait for a logical rebuttal to the argument laid out in the tweet.
There isn’t one.
Is that Justine from Canada’s eyebrow the lion in the picture is licking?
Some tweets they won’t fact check, since they are 100% accurate.
OMG! Sundance!!! between the Norman Rockwell –with POTUS holding the KEY to US Banks and the Lion licking his paws!….You –and our POTUS tweets! will allow me to sleep extra sound tonite!! Love you both tho the MOON and back!! THank you!!! GOd bless you!!
It’s like an Olympic athlete. Important to warm up (a few tweets letting 300 million Americans know he has our backs) and then on to the main event. Furthering world peace.
Supreme Leader Kim may have taken notice of our President’s ability to multi-task.
SGPDJT left out that we also fund almost all of the worlds pharmcuetical R&D.
Finally, we have a leader who CALLS IT the way it is… no spin, no fluff… he speaks the truth. We all knew it, we suffered for it…. now, our guy is saying what we all say “we ain’t takin’ it no more!”
Ross Perot was so right about the great sucking sound of NAFTA. I have travelled all across the US and the saddest thing is to see all those factories that once were humming with life… now rotting ruins. The worst was seeing the shuttered steel mills… rusting and derelict.
This is why we elected this man. To put We the People ahead of greedy globalists.
And Jonah (and co at NRO) – you can kiss my grits!
Sandra— Exactly!! Jonah makes my skin crawl,,,
Sandra, Mr. President says what he means and means what he says.
That, my friend is “integrity”.
Is it any wonder the mudslime media upend and conflate his statements?
They are shills and puppets.
The Triad area of North Carolina is a major example of the effects of globalization. High Point still has “Furniture Mart” — a world-scale biannual trade show that draws attendees from all over the planet to make furniture deals…..while Thomasville (yes, it’s a real place), just down the road, has chain-link rent-a-fences around its historic factories. They had the people, they had the skills, they had the supply chains, they had the satisfied customers — until they were shafted by globalization. Now they’ve got a huge empty factory buildings and fenced-off parking lots.
[Bias disclosure — I’m moving from Silicon Valley to the Triad.]
That is one of the places that makes my heart grieve…. there also used to be a lot of textile factories in NC, near Charlotte…. all gone. Sad doesn’t begin to cover the feelings.
I live in NC and there is a rotting furniture factory sitting on the edge of our town. The buildings are falling apart and no one wants to buy it. It’s not worth anything, other than the land. They had an auction a few years ago and no one showed up to bid on it. It’s really sad to see it sitting there, falling apart, knowing that good men and women worked there at one time, making a living for their families.
The EU is the shouting tyrant in this video.
“We’re not gonna take it, no, we ain’t gonna take it, we’re not gonna take it, anymore!”
Yep, that about sums it up, just perfect (sung by PJT and the Wolvereines).
First they told us that “Free Trade” would be good for us.
And it sounded nice…free trade…because we should be able to ‘freely trade’ with other countries.
Right?
But it turned out, that Free Trade wasn’t ‘free’ and ended up costing us millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in lost revenue.
So then we ask for “Fair Trade”…to even things up.
And our trading opponents say:
“Sure. Fair Trade. We can do that…but we decide what is “fair” and what isn’t.”
Our President says…”Uh, no. That’s not how it’s going to work, guys.”
Best President Ever!
No more “Fool Trade” for US!
Yes!
And I hope that term sticks, too.
We have been victims of “Fool Trade” for way too long!
Oh look. The G7 discussing Fool Trade.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
wheetie–LOVE LOVE LOVE when OUR POTUS says “uh no” LOL!!
Wheatietoo, He knows the word games they play so he called it exactly what it was “Fool trade” & he isn’t playing it. Maybe the people that don’t get into the weeds of what is happening will wake up. Oh it’s not free or fair at all. Maybe they will get it. Harder for the media to gloss over it. Thank you for the truth President Trump.
Remember how the leftists screamed that Trump is a neophyte in foreign affairs and therefore destined to fail? And here he is dominating foreign affairs! MAGA!
Ironic, considering it was Barry who gave the Queen an engraved iPod loaded with his speeches.
LikeLiked by 6 people
😐
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I recall the iPod… but were his speeches really loaded on it?
Yes, his 2004 DNC speech and his 2009 Inauguration Speech.
Yep. Can you imagine the ego that requires???
Unreal. … Some biographer said Obama believes he is usually / always the smartest person in the room? … arrogant!!
And if he’s so smart, why did he accomplish so little in Congress??
No perspective.
“Trade Tariffs Will Continue Until Trade Reciprocity Improves…”
Or, in other words, the beatings will continue until moral improves (or you shake off your Trump Derangement Syndrome and get with the MAGA agenda).
It is over for the Globalist, CoC, Canada 🇨🇦, Mexico 🇲🇽, Japan 🇯🇵, China 🇨🇳, European Union 🇪🇺, MSM, RINOs, NWO etc. Our President gave all these BASTARDS a chance to do what he asked for over a year and a half. He wasn’t being unfair. Now they are going to pay and pay dearly for what they have done. The terms have changed. Goodbye NAFTA, Globalism, the EU etc. There is nothing they can do to save it.
Absolutely f lep,
Our Pres even has George Soros crying right now.
Homey don’t play that. 😂
If Soros is whining and complaining, things are looking up.
“He broke me.” — Soros
It’s coming…..
That’s a fair trade cause you broke the Bank of England, Georgie.😝
They also know that all their plans to get rid of PT have failed and now they are painted into a corner.
Excellent, Fle!
Love your posts, keep them coming 🇺🇸
I just love our president: BOOM- the truth is revealed.
great thead flep!! Macron was treated like a KING– and then spit in OUR POTUS face–Dear God! Macron is a Moron in the 10th degree!! what was he thinkin?
POTUS must be squeezing Macron good behind the scenes. My thoughts are Iran.
oldschool– Thinking that too!! Macron is currently lookiig like a backstabber? No likey! THere is something up in the france thing I am not getting…
The Lion can purr … or the Lion can take your arm clean off.
One is free to choose one’s actions .. but one is not free from the consequences of one’s choices.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
❤️❤️🦁❤️❤️
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I love those graphics! MAGA!!
Sundance rocks!
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
The logic is undeniable.
Check out this picture with Steven Miller smiling in the background.
He knew what was going on in that meeting. Hah.
😀 😀 😀
Stephen Miller tho!!!😀😁😀😁
Ooops…sorry, Stephen!
Stephen Miller– He is truly our POTUS’s right hand spook–Does not get enough attention–however;; by design… MR. Underestimated– He’s the real deal!! Super Patriot!!
Yep, and in perfect position to make eye contact with the President! Dude must have had a blast!
The 105MM going off again. Bring the rain!
God speed Mr.President.
Always LOVE his tweets, but THIS!!
The BEST Ever, well at least so far.
Just fantastic!!!!!
Talk about a public bitch slapping!
And this is cutting off the influence peddling corruptocrats who were bribing the deep state to betray America.
To drain the swamp you MUST cut off the water source.
Otherwise, you can not succeed.
Hes cutting of the flow, big time.
Dutch!! so right! Big STUFF going on..
THink about this–VSGDJT is going into a tremendous EARTH SHATTERING meeting with KJU..
and He is tweeting…!
Exactly! Finally a President that tells the truth! And takes action to fix it!
Curious – do the malnourished, uneducated, poor citizens of NK even realize their country is on the precipice of a new dawn?
They are included in my prayers.
Sorry, wrong thread.
I liked the comment. And I also pray for those poor souls.
The comment felt to me like it fit here very well.
Give em hell Donny!!
The carrots are becoming withered, and filthy…given all the worthless feet that have trod upon them.
The sticks , on the other hand are strong, clean, and imbued with a feeling of righteous indignation.
I hope the sticks do not have to be wielded for very long When they have to be used, real people suffer.
