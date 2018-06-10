President Trump: Trade Tariffs Will Continue Until Trade Reciprocity Improves…

President Trump affirms the U.S. position to use targeted tariffs to assert reciprocity as the trade standard.  Free and fair trade is the goal via removing tariffs and non trade barriers:

  1. deepdivemaga says:
    June 10, 2018 at 11:56 pm

    The Beatings will Continue until Morale (MAGA) Improves!

    • RedBallExpress says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:06 am

      Trump: “You Bet Your Ass” I’d Approve Waterboarding, “If It Doesn’t Work, They Deserve It Anyway”

    • deepdivemaga says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:07 am

      I was thinking about all of the United States’ *CURRENT* allies, not just in trade. The media does not realize that the chess board has changed significantly. They still paint the EU, Canada, and Mexico as our *Trade Allies*. If they were truly our allies, they would give us fair and reciprocal trade. It’s more than obvious at this point that they are not interested in it. So with that said, let’s look at all of the countries who ARE interested in being allies to Trump’s United States in the current geopolitical climate. These countries have shown us that they want to GROW with US. MAGA can benefit other countries… Moreso than these dopes from Canada, Mexico and the EU realize. Feel free to add any I have missed:

      Saudi Arabia
      India
      Japan
      South Korea
      Poland
      Austria
      Italy – in the works
      Israel

    • Phil Free says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:08 am

      Yes!! I love it .. 😆

    • Beverly says:
      June 11, 2018 at 1:00 am

      James Woods tweeted that That Picture Alone is worth electing The Donald for another four years! Man, is he ever right. OUR President* has his arms folded in a “You Won’t Get Past Me, Morons” posture, and they’re nattering and chattering and whinging and whining and carping and complaining — and he’s saying, “The back of both of me hands to ya!”

      Are You Tired Of Winning Yet? Baby, KEEP PRAYING for OUR President’s safety! God, guard him and guide him.

      *Because he fights for us AMERICANS! What a concept: an American President who’s actually, you know, looking out for the interests of the folks who hired him! A-Mazing.

    • helix35 says:
      June 11, 2018 at 2:31 am

      Nice to have a President looking out for you for a change.

  2. wheatietoo says:
    June 10, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    It’s morning in Singapore.

    And our President has been tweeting some treats for us.
    Thank you, Mr. President!

  3. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 10, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    President Trump is Exactly right! Great way to end my day! I will sleep even better knowing he is up, half way around the world, putting America First & working hard for the security of the US and others. MAGA and thank you, Lord, for President Trump!

  4. All Too Much says:
    June 10, 2018 at 11:59 pm

    Don’t wait for a logical rebuttal to the argument laid out in the tweet.
    There isn’t one.

  5. Marica says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:03 am

    OMG! Sundance!!! between the Norman Rockwell –with POTUS holding the KEY to US Banks and the Lion licking his paws!….You –and our POTUS tweets! will allow me to sleep extra sound tonite!! Love you both tho the MOON and back!! THank you!!! GOd bless you!!

  6. alligatriot says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:05 am

    It’s like an Olympic athlete. Important to warm up (a few tweets letting 300 million Americans know he has our backs) and then on to the main event. Furthering world peace.

    Supreme Leader Kim may have taken notice of our President’s ability to multi-task.

  7. gerkenstein says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:06 am

    SGPDJT left out that we also fund almost all of the worlds pharmcuetical R&D.

  8. Sandra-VA says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Finally, we have a leader who CALLS IT the way it is… no spin, no fluff… he speaks the truth. We all knew it, we suffered for it…. now, our guy is saying what we all say “we ain’t takin’ it no more!”

    Ross Perot was so right about the great sucking sound of NAFTA. I have travelled all across the US and the saddest thing is to see all those factories that once were humming with life… now rotting ruins. The worst was seeing the shuttered steel mills… rusting and derelict.

    This is why we elected this man. To put We the People ahead of greedy globalists.

    And Jonah (and co at NRO) – you can kiss my grits!

    • Marica says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:09 am

      Sandra— Exactly!! Jonah makes my skin crawl,,,

    • Minnie says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:18 am

      Sandra, Mr. President says what he means and means what he says.

      That, my friend is “integrity”.

      Is it any wonder the mudslime media upend and conflate his statements?

      They are shills and puppets.

    • cthulhu says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:20 am

      The Triad area of North Carolina is a major example of the effects of globalization. High Point still has “Furniture Mart” — a world-scale biannual trade show that draws attendees from all over the planet to make furniture deals…..while Thomasville (yes, it’s a real place), just down the road, has chain-link rent-a-fences around its historic factories. They had the people, they had the skills, they had the supply chains, they had the satisfied customers — until they were shafted by globalization. Now they’ve got a huge empty factory buildings and fenced-off parking lots.

      [Bias disclosure — I’m moving from Silicon Valley to the Triad.]

      Liked by 7 people

      • Sandra-VA says:
        June 11, 2018 at 12:34 am

        That is one of the places that makes my heart grieve…. there also used to be a lot of textile factories in NC, near Charlotte…. all gone. Sad doesn’t begin to cover the feelings.

      • Let's Pop Smoke says:
        June 11, 2018 at 1:57 am

        I live in NC and there is a rotting furniture factory sitting on the edge of our town. The buildings are falling apart and no one wants to buy it. It’s not worth anything, other than the land. They had an auction a few years ago and no one showed up to bid on it. It’s really sad to see it sitting there, falling apart, knowing that good men and women worked there at one time, making a living for their families.

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:40 am

      The EU is the shouting tyrant in this video.

      • Johnny Bravo says:
        June 11, 2018 at 2:54 am

        “We’re not gonna take it, no, we ain’t gonna take it, we’re not gonna take it, anymore!”

        Yep, that about sums it up, just perfect (sung by PJT and the Wolvereines).

  9. wheatietoo says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:06 am

    First they told us that “Free Trade” would be good for us.
    And it sounded nice…free trade…because we should be able to ‘freely trade’ with other countries.
    Right?

    But it turned out, that Free Trade wasn’t ‘free’ and ended up costing us millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in lost revenue.

    So then we ask for “Fair Trade”…to even things up.
    And our trading opponents say:
    “Sure. Fair Trade. We can do that…but we decide what is “fair” and what isn’t.”

    Our President says…”Uh, no. That’s not how it’s going to work, guys.”

    Best President Ever!

  10. ZurichMike says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Remember how the leftists screamed that Trump is a neophyte in foreign affairs and therefore destined to fail? And here he is dominating foreign affairs! MAGA!

  11. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:07 am

    “Trade Tariffs Will Continue Until Trade Reciprocity Improves…”

    Or, in other words, the beatings will continue until moral improves (or you shake off your Trump Derangement Syndrome and get with the MAGA agenda).

  12. fleporeblog says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:08 am

    It is over for the Globalist, CoC, Canada 🇨🇦, Mexico 🇲🇽, Japan 🇯🇵, China 🇨🇳, European Union 🇪🇺, MSM, RINOs, NWO etc. Our President gave all these BASTARDS a chance to do what he asked for over a year and a half. He wasn’t being unfair. Now they are going to pay and pay dearly for what they have done. The terms have changed. Goodbye NAFTA, Globalism, the EU etc. There is nothing they can do to save it.

  13. Snow White says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:12 am

    I just love our president: BOOM- the truth is revealed.

  14. Marica says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:13 am

    great thead flep!! Macron was treated like a KING– and then spit in OUR POTUS face–Dear God! Macron is a Moron in the 10th degree!! what was he thinkin?

    • Oldschool says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:24 am

      POTUS must be squeezing Macron good behind the scenes. My thoughts are Iran.

      • Marica says:
        June 11, 2018 at 12:34 am

        oldschool– Thinking that too!! Macron is currently lookiig like a backstabber? No likey! THere is something up in the france thing I am not getting…

    • Phil Free says:
      June 11, 2018 at 12:24 am

      The Lion can purr … or the Lion can take your arm clean off.
      One is free to choose one’s actions .. but one is not free from the consequences of one’s choices.
      They.. will learn.

  15. Marygrace Powers says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:15 am

    ❤️❤️❤️ Our LION🇺🇸

  16. dufrst says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:21 am

    I love those graphics! MAGA!!

  17. Whiskey1 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:24 am

    The logic is undeniable.

  18. wheatietoo says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Check out this picture with Steven Miller smiling in the background.

    He knew what was going on in that meeting. Hah.

    😀 😀 😀

  19. Piggy says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:29 am

    The 105MM going off again. Bring the rain!

  20. filia.aurea says:
    June 11, 2018 at 12:42 am

    God speed Mr.President.

  21. Dutchman says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:04 am

    Always LOVE his tweets, but THIS!!

    The BEST Ever, well at least so far.

    Just fantastic!!!!!

    Talk about a public bitch slapping!

    And this is cutting off the influence peddling corruptocrats who were bribing the deep state to betray America.

    To drain the swamp you MUST cut off the water source.

    Otherwise, you can not succeed.

    Hes cutting of the flow, big time.

  22. Marica says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:20 am

    Dutch!! so right! Big STUFF going on..
    THink about this–VSGDJT is going into a tremendous EARTH SHATTERING meeting with KJU..
    and He is tweeting…!

  23. Justice Warrior says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:25 am

    Exactly! Finally a President that tells the truth! And takes action to fix it!

  24. Minnie says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:32 am

    Curious – do the malnourished, uneducated, poor citizens of NK even realize their country is on the precipice of a new dawn?

    They are included in my prayers.

  25. Hillyard says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:49 am

    Give em hell Donny!!

  26. sansa2016 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:18 am

    The carrots are becoming withered, and filthy…given all the worthless feet that have trod upon them.

    The sticks , on the other hand are strong, clean, and imbued with a feeling of righteous indignation.

    I hope the sticks do not have to be wielded for very long :-/ When they have to be used, real people suffer.

