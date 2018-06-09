Justin Trudeau: Tariffs are Only Illegal When U.S. Does It…

Delivering remarks in a post G7 press conference, Prime Minister Justin from Canada outlines his perspective on the summit and takes questions from a pre-selected media audience. Many of the questions centered around U.S. positions on trade/tariffs and the Canadian/EU position that U.S. tariffs are illegal; whereas Canadian and EU tariffs are quantifiable expressions of magnanimous intellectual superiority and Americans should spend more time thanking them, instead of these feeble efforts to gain trade reciprocity.
The underlying Trudeau trade premise is that the U.S. should be thankful for the products brought into the U.S. market by Canadians and Europeans. And Americans should express their appreciation through unilateral indulgence-fees for friendship. If President Trump does not agree to continue the cycle of abusive trade policies, the Europeans and Canadians might stop saying they are our closest and most valuable ally.
Here’s The Final Charlevoix G7 Agreement CLICK HERE
In the granular details: •On NAFTA Justin from Canada says a sunset clause on any renegotiated trade deal is a non-starter regardless of time-frame. If the U.S. intends to reevaluate the outcomes of a trade deal, there can be no trade deal – ever.
According to Trudeau’s economic team, there will never be any new products or services created within industry, ever again. Accordingly, the world currently has all the products and technology that will ever exist in the life-cycle of human existence; therefore there is no reason to ever plan on a need to renegotiate trade at any duration of trade agreements.
•On the global gender equity initiative, six of the G7 members have agreed to a $3.8 billion fund to create more opportunity for female organisms; and/or for the expanded rights of those who might identify as female organisms in the next generation. The central beneficiary group of the G7 gender equity initiative will likely be human; however, in the spirit of inclusivity the communique also accepts a building movement within the EU to recognize planetary gender inequality amid all species.
In fairness to the female Salvadorian four-toed sand lizard who might not want to face the horrors of sub-tropical male domination and subsequent impregnation; the U.N. will use a portion of the G6-1 funding to study the sensibilities of trans-gender lizards in the Southern Hemisphere. The international monetary fund will be responsible for distribution and will use their upper-east-side suites as the temporary conduit until the new international center for gender equality building is finished; [*note the design competition and contractor bidding period has been extended until August 14th, 2021]
•On the horrors of plastics and climate initiatives, the G7 agreement morphed to a recycled G5 as Japan and the United States refused to sign on to the planned planetary elimination of all plastic, petroleum and carbon-based products.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raised the argument it was impossible for many people to carry enough water from the river, in their cupped bare hands, to take a shower. Germany’s Angela Merkel became quite cross, and pointed out that showers and bathing were already verboten per the 2011 G20 communique and international water-conservation agreement in Finland.
Theresa May rose to support Ms. Merkel and pointed out how the success of the 2011 Finland water-conservation-agreement necessitated and supported accepting increased middle-east immigration. Less EU bathing means more water. More water equals happier fish; and many of the most disenfranchised of the pelagic species had their planetary rights trampled for eons by colonial expansionists.
PM May supports correcting those historic abuses, and the U.K. Council on Subterranean Species Initiatives (UK-CSTSI) has been monitoring the sensibilities of North Atlantic cod for almost half-a-decade. The councils’ work has been a key policy initiative for the elimination of insensitive fish-and-chip shops throughout England and Northern-Ireland.
In other words a whole lot of hot air
Nigella, Yes anything they can think of to get more of someone else’s money!!! We will form a committee, do a study, need a grant etc, etc. Vile vultures that don’t know how to enjoy a simple, clean, good honest life.
The primary cause of “global warming.”
Just really important work. I’ve ruined many a triple soy vegan latte expressing my concerns and sobbing over the fish that are so noble, gentle and just, the ones identifying as females, obviously.
Not the dirty cis male fish, though.
Hey, that triple soy vegan latte better be made with non-GMO organic free range fish-free water!
Canada appears to be in a complete panic.
After the election there the other day I can see why
Yes. The Liberal Party is an Ontario stronghold and it lost its official Government Party status. Conservatives won a majority government. Politics upside down. The writing is on the wall for Justin.
Next year’s federal election: People will vote for Sheer only because they want to get rid of Justin. Sheer will win but he’s another Justin.
Soon to be Premier of Ontario Ford is a very shaky and unpredictable option but the voters were sick of the Libs and afraid of the socialist progressive NDP.
In one of his 1st post victory speeches, “Conservative” Ford told Trudeau he supports and backs Justin’s trade strategy and plans 100%.
He has no idea after Justin’s recent provocative and unwise remarks just how much some of his Ontario auto plants are in danger now of returning to the USA. This has just gotten genuinely ugly and will not end well for Canada.
I think that many of the Canadians who voted must have eaten radioactive snow!
Reads like you’re impressed with their intellect individually and as a group.
I’m certainly impressed by the intellects of, especially, Murky, Macaroni, and Trudoh. Specifically, I’m impressed by how these three conned their voters into electing them when it is now clear that they cannot grasp one of the most basic concepts of negotiating:
When you don’t have anything the other side needs, as distinct from wants, ultimatums cannot work.
Doofus
But a “sparkelly” Doofus at that!
Little Justin probably feels like a big man now..Easy when your intended target isn’t there…
he idolizes obama’s techniques
Yes, because he doesn’t like the idea of taking personal responsibility
Justin is going to be thrown out of office. What costume is he wearing today ?
I love it when SD gets sarcastic
That was sarcasm?
(hard to tell these days)
A delightful tongue-in-cheek expose by SD referencing a petulant child and his playground cronies who threaten to take their superior marbles and go home. Sorry, kids, Bully-VSG President Trump had to walk away from your tantrums early to save the world from nuclear annihilation.
In plain everyday English, I suspect that Trump felt a bit like a fish out of water as he sat there surrounded by really stupid people.
Yes, but did he feel like a male fish out of water or a female fish out of water?
Definitely male, with huge fish balls.
“fish balls”… 😳😂
I bet he looked at his watch every 30 seconds.
As POTUS sat in the circle, he planned his next 4 moves:
1. Don’t execute the G-7 Communique (stuff is too stupid)
2. Execute trade deal w/Abe after Singapore
3. Might cancel trip to U.K.
4. Invite new Italian Pres to WH. He’s open to a deal.
5. Depart G-7 asap
#5 was an afterthought – xoxoxo
Is this the The Conservative Treehouse or The Onion?
The conservative tree onion. Because Canada thinks onions grow on trees, just like money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes you just have to laugh at the ridiculousness of stuff. That is my take.
TY SD…
I wouldn’t know. I don’t read The Onion.
No wonder POTUS cut the visit short and rode off in Air Force One.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yup, at the G7 meeting it was just like talking to whitewall tires, so POTUS left to do something potentially more useful.
Trump wins again…….screw the snowflakes.
Well, Justin just ruined his G7 summit as Trump retracts his endorsement of the joint communique because of Justin’s backstabbing
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump just came out with two absolutely brutal tweets about “Justin”. Don’t cross Trump. He shoots straight, and he expects you to do the same. If you’re going to say one thing to his face, and then another to play politics back home, expect to pay a price. While most politicians would take the hit quietly, and look for payback below the belt, that is not Trump’s style. He’s used to and speaking plainly and being honest. Deal in good faith, or else.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Hehe . . and that’s the difference between dealing with China and Canada.
Planting a zinger on Justin occasionally will help to get his mind right.
A tweet also gets to the Canadian voters directly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It also works as an absolutely brilliant set-up for the impending Singapore summit. No games, no posturing will be tolerated. Trump is there to conduct business, and for no other reason. If he wanted to play, he could be back home with his family.
Paul,
it may take these charlatans a while to understand they are not dealing with a game player. They remain in denial mode.
This BS of treachery soon after being all kissy-kissy ab how well things went is not a recommended tactic.
Trump always makes a way for others to do the right thing We have talked ab this much here on this board. He was gracious ab Justin in his presser, opening the door for in-kind response.
When the other chooses to be a jackass, then its clear it is the Other who is being a jackass.
This is a game that no one will ever play with Trump, bc Trump does not play this game.
The sad thing here, is Trump made it Very Clear he was not playing a game: “Not gonna happen.”
Whatever the fallout from these tweets (of Trump’s) produce in the way of screeching can only be laid at the feet of the Screecher.
Haaahahaha!
I’m gasping for air here, Sundance…this is brilliantly hilarious.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was hanging upside down with laughter. Sundance is a highly talented writer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes he is!
This is a real treat to read, isn’t it.
😂😂😂
Did you have this prepared because you just knew Trudy would flip the moment our VSGPOTUS’s back was turned?
Not so fast, Trudy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Don’t think it’s a good idea to piss off the master Justin
LikeLiked by 6 people
TY… I was going to post these two tweets myself… Love our VSGPotus…
Trader extraordinaire!!! woot woot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Holy cow that’s high! The U.S. imposes tariff’s that high only in anti-dumping cases.
Approximately 96% of U.S. merchandise imports are industrial (non-agricultural) goods. The United States currently has a trade-weighted average import tariff rate of 2.0 percent on industrial goods. One-half of all industrial goods entering the United States enter duty free.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha, President Abe is making it known he is with our VSGPDJT. He was standing with his arms crossed just like POTUS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I lurk and really never comment but this article gave me a chuckle 😂
LikeLiked by 7 people
I notice Macron doesn’t have any problems with the French taking too many showers per week. Just saying.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Whore baths for thee, but not for me – A. Merkel and T. May
LikeLiked by 1 person
If one eats a lot of snails one has to bathe frequently.
are those statements in this article on water and fish REAL? theresa may: “the success of the 2011 Finland water-conservation-agreement necessitated and supported accepting increased middle-east immigration” ??? are these people on opioids? no wonder trump was late to the last series and left early…i’m surprised he didn’t wish them all straight to hell, they’d just be getting there a little early
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah . . it was sarcasm, though probably not too far off the mark.
Anyone who’s engaged in the Climate Change debate will see the cockamamy research suggesting it causes wars in the Middle east as well as ‘timid fish.’
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given the lunacy of the left, it’s entirely possible. However, I suspect this entire article is tongue-in-cheek sarcasm meant for our enjoyment. 😆😁😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
JT the wimpy poser, thinks he’s Alpha Gay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suffered through majority of Justine’s presser, and OMG! UGH!!! This soy boy fake PM of Canada knows absolutely NOTHING about trade.
I like Sundance’s interpretation better… and it is pretty close to true LOL!
LikeLiked by 5 people
He knows nothing about trade but my guess is that he’s really good at cross dressing.
I am curious…is this DUDE NUTS!!??
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just delusional… Thinks he can play with the big boys
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is he really a Dude?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, basic question here. What is the purpose of the G-7? I assume it was at one time to promote better economic relationships, maybe?
I am sensing this organization may have outlived its usefulness, if it was ever useful. Suddenly it just seems as old, and creaky, and smells like last week’s leftover chicken salad. Time to dump it, perhaps.
We don’t seem to have a lot in common any more.
LikeLiked by 10 people
With all that “water conservation” going on, they’re likely to smell even worse than decaying chicken salad…
LikeLiked by 1 person
G6..G7..G8 whatever it takes…”Very dishonest & weak” SJW League of Globulist Marxists pretending to do something “for the good of all organic life forms” and their “Biotopes” (region of habitation)… especially if the Deplorable Americans are screwed in their “biotope” and pocket book..
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I understand it, the G-7 relies on a consensus position being reached for a communique to be issued.
That’s one reason POTUS isn’t hanging around for the climate change part. He’s off to Singapore to take part in something more important – North Korea.
I was interested to see POTUS wanting to get Russia back into the G-7 group. Of course, the others aren’t likely to agree with that any time soon. The EU like their Russian whipping boy too much even while being wholly reliant on Russian gas to stop them from freezing to death.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well I like the G-3 Japan Italy and Us could be more fun. Trump is as always right, bi-lateral trade makes the most sense particularly for the US. We have the most clout one on one.
LikeLike
Sylvia, the G-7, G-8, G-20, group meetings were a globalist construct, designed to facilitate globalist agendas.
They always seemed rather juvenile, IMO.
Like a club for the ‘cool kids’…and if you don’t engage in the accepted group-think, then you will be kicked out of the club.
Whatever pro-capitalism principles that were embraced decades ago, have long been eclipsed by the advent of more socialist group-think.
And the politically correct social-justice-bs has taken over now to the point of absurdity.
What a poof!!
I love how Justin announced the Transgendered conversations in French. Le Doofus!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“More water means happier fish”… Yes indeed. It truly is the Theater of the Absurd! At the rate the EU is spending money on frivolous pursuits, they will be bankrupt before the end of President Trumps second term.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Walking Catfish….don’t need no stinkin water
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did that thing fall out of Justin’s trousers ???
Sorry. But I can’t listen to this guy. Especially in French.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did he follow up his news conference with an interpretive dance like when he was in India?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone else share with me the sense of not JUST Reagan and his admittedly more ‘nuanced’ but don’t (screw) with me respectful diplomacy, but that VSG Pres. Trump is like the big bear Khruschev handing everyone’s *sses to them (thoughts of lil’ Richie Rich JFK fill my head) and loving every minute of it? It’s great to have A Pair in the Oval Office again! God Bless You DJT!
These people are nuts.
Tinkerbell publicly cut off his nose to spite his face, shot himself in the foot, and made the G-7 + the two Eucommies look like the idiots we all knew they are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If ‘liddle’ Justin shot himself in the foot, I hope he’s wearing those tan shoes from yesterday . .
Obviously pro French, as we know they don’t have showers.
SD is on a hilarious roll today
LikeLiked by 3 people
Re Justin Trudeau
There is a saying down south…
Bless his heart
I am not a southerner.. but I get it… 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Justine Truedolt… posturing.
…” and I said you are a despicable bully”
Interviewer: “really? And then what did he say to that?”
Truedolt: “well, I didn’t actually say that when I was around him but I was thinking it. I made sure he had left before actually saying it out loud…”
These allies are more an more like that friend that never pays back the money you lent him then tells everyone how cheap you are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance wrote (long ago now, but constantly reminding thereafter):
“There are trillions at stake.”
Trump is holding a Royal Flush with an ace of Spades high card in this game of poker, the only unbeatable hand.
The pot is worth trillions.
It is HIGHLY entertaining to watch the other players try to bluff PDJT out of what he knows is a the high hand.
Notice….like poker players who have gone “all in”, the other players are now standing.
Body language, people.
Trump knows they are FOS and have nothing.
Ok, I’m confused is this all a sarcasm piece by SD or am I in a parallel universe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I did just fall off the turnip truck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will put you out of your misery. Yes, it was a brilliantly written piece of comical sarcasm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
permie, sundance is displaying his talent for ridicule.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a pair on Fidel Castro’s little girl Justine, he will cry “Uncle” and like it when President Trump starts dumping bus loads of illegal aliens booted from the USA on his doorstep. We will send them, the invaders, to Canada, it’ll be much cheaper than airfare back to their home countries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are there caves in Canada for them to live in?
Did Justin break out in dance again? Can’t wait for the new video if he did.
Are you F=-*ing kidding me what a waste of time and Money, Gezzzzz
Sundance—(9:14 of the video)
It is important IMO, to identify the bald agitator reporter (CoC-or other) that pressed Trudeau about Trump’s “threats” that countries that don’t stop robbing the US piggy bank will lose trade with the US and if they retaliate they will be making a mistake.
Justin initially gave a diversionary flowery answer to the “threat” implications but the agitator reporter pressed him again and seemed to be implying that Trudeau was being a sucker and a weakling by not responding more harshly to Trump’s alleged post meeting “threats” which to me were just his factual trade position.
Well, Trudeau has a trigger temper that often bubbles beneath the smiling countenance and the flowery “progressive” rhetoric and it surfaced after the reporter pressed him a 2nd time. Trudeau then gave the answer ” that Canadians are polite and reasonable people but they won’t be pushed around by others” and on and on. This was his unwise political answer at a time when Trudeau is under attack from many Canadians.
This reporters provocations and emphasis on Trump’s threats and Justin’s huffy defense so he wouldn’t look weak could scuttle the entire trade deal so this agitator should be identified and his background explored. It seemed like a set up to me.
I thought it said billions to promote female ORGASMS, and got enthusiastic, till I re-read it.So, Justin, you got about as much chance of winning, as a one legged man in an a**kicking contest.
Everyone got so upset, when DJT talked of honoring the NATO agreement, to the letter.i.e. if you don’t pay your share, we dont agree to joint defence.
Oh, our allies! They cried. Calling these countries our allies is like when the guy with the mask and gun calls you ‘friend’, as he asks for your wallet.
Poland, Hungary, now THESE are countries we can relate to!
And yes, now Italy. Question: Is Trump going to accellerate populist political movements in Europe?
