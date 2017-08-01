Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Full Press Briefing – A Six Month Status Update “Walk Around The World”…

Today Secretary of State Rex Tillerson highlighted events over the past six months.  T-Rex takes another stroll around the globe discussing regional policy, specific state policy, and ongoing challenges.  Secretary Tillerson then takes questions from the media at the conclusion of his remarks.

Very informative. Very well worth watching (T-Rex Begins at 03:40):

[*Note* We’ll capture and share transcript as soon as possible.]

11 Responses to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Full Press Briefing – A Six Month Status Update “Walk Around The World”…

  1. M33 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Tillerson is really great.

    Looking forward to Trump’s administration being packed with guys and gals like him!

  2. buckeyejames says:
    August 1, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Wait…he’s quitting, right? Fed up with the “chaos”?

    Oh, right…that’s FAKE NEWS.

    This guy is a huge asset and there’s no doubt in my mind that he already has contributed and will continue to contribute greatly to MAGA.

    God bless America! God bless President Trump and his team of winners!

  3. fedback says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Most impressive.
    Tillerson is a remarkable man

  4. buckweaver27 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Still listening, but I loved Sec. Tillerson’s response to the question about whether President Trump’s tweeting is problematic to his job. ‘We adapt to it like we do with everything else in our job’. (Paraphrasing. He said it much better than that.)

    Encouraging words from Tillerson about Trump’s choice of Kelly for COS.

    Another observation. I couldn’t tell which press members were asking the questions, but my impression that the State Dept press appears to be much more professional than the White House press.

  5. joani23 says:
    August 1, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Solid as a rock! Love these Alpha males in this Trump Administration

  6. H.R. says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    buckweaver27: ” I couldn’t tell which press members were asking the questions, but my impression that the State Dept press appears to be much more professional than the White House press.”

    Yeah, that’s been noticed before. I think the hierarchy in ascending order is:

    Whitehouse Press Corpse
    -> Pond Scum
    -> Broadcast YSM
    -> Lice-eating lying Crap Weasels
    -> Other Department Coverage Press Corps
    -> Lying Crap Weasels
    -> Tranquilized 3-toed sloths
    -> Proto-hominids, tree-dwelling optional

    The Congress and Senate are somewhere between the Press Corpse and Pond cum, but it is really more of a distinction rather than a difference.

  7. freepetta says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    We love ❤️ you T-Rex!! What a man!!

  8. JimBrOH (@TrumpOH2016) says:
    August 1, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    That was an impressive presentation. I am glad T-Rex is on our team. He and I both got a good chuckle when he said the President calls him at all hours with ideas, especially late on the weekends. He is doing a great job.

