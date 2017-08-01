Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Full Press Briefing – A Six Month Status Update “Walk Around The World”…

Today Secretary of State Rex Tillerson highlighted events over the past six months. T-Rex takes another stroll around the globe discussing regional policy, specific state policy, and ongoing challenges. Secretary Tillerson then takes questions from the media at the conclusion of his remarks.
Very informative. Very well worth watching (T-Rex Begins at 03:40):
.
[*Note* We’ll capture and share transcript as soon as possible.]
Advertisements
Tillerson is really great.
Looking forward to Trump’s administration being packed with guys and gals like him!
LikeLiked by 2 people
T-Rex gives me a glimmer of hope. Love the way he presents his self.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Me too MM and I am really looking forward to sundance’s transcript.
I like reading the speeches much better than watching the videos.
LikeLike
Wait…he’s quitting, right? Fed up with the “chaos”?
Oh, right…that’s FAKE NEWS.
This guy is a huge asset and there’s no doubt in my mind that he already has contributed and will continue to contribute greatly to MAGA.
God bless America! God bless President Trump and his team of winners!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good one buckeyejames.
The msm is so wrong about everything now days we really love joking about them.
LikeLike
Most impressive.
Tillerson is a remarkable man
LikeLiked by 3 people
Still listening, but I loved Sec. Tillerson’s response to the question about whether President Trump’s tweeting is problematic to his job. ‘We adapt to it like we do with everything else in our job’. (Paraphrasing. He said it much better than that.)
Encouraging words from Tillerson about Trump’s choice of Kelly for COS.
Another observation. I couldn’t tell which press members were asking the questions, but my impression that the State Dept press appears to be much more professional than the White House press.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Solid as a rock! Love these Alpha males in this Trump Administration
LikeLiked by 1 person
buckweaver27: ” I couldn’t tell which press members were asking the questions, but my impression that the State Dept press appears to be much more professional than the White House press.”
Yeah, that’s been noticed before. I think the hierarchy in ascending order is:
Whitehouse Press Corpse
-> Pond Scum
-> Broadcast YSM
-> Lice-eating lying Crap Weasels
-> Other Department Coverage Press Corps
-> Lying Crap Weasels
-> Tranquilized 3-toed sloths
-> Proto-hominids, tree-dwelling optional
The Congress and Senate are somewhere between the Press Corpse and Pond cum, but it is really more of a distinction rather than a difference.
LikeLike
We love ❤️ you T-Rex!! What a man!!
LikeLike
That was an impressive presentation. I am glad T-Rex is on our team. He and I both got a good chuckle when he said the President calls him at all hours with ideas, especially late on the weekends. He is doing a great job.
LikeLiked by 1 person