The Background of the “Harris-Biden” Ticket…

With Senator Kamala Harris and Joe Biden making recent admissions about the actual power dynamic behind the Democrat 2020 presidential ticket more people are starting to take notice. What exactly is this Harris-Biden ticket all about?
Here’s the background to understand.
CTH readers are astute to the political dynamics, and do substantive independent research, so we will cut through the fog and just explain in common sense terms.
When Kamala Harris informally launched her bid for the Democrat nomination she did so in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos; this was not accidental. Harris was the DNC club candidate intended to walk in the shadow of the Obama team. As a consequence when the formal campaign was launched it was coordinated with the Chicago Jussie Smollett fiasco. That incident was manufactured; this is how they roll. These people are all connected. Racial issues are a purposeful political strategy.
Unfortunately for the Club, the Smollet effort back-fired and Harris was never able to exploit the larger racial dynamic deployed by those who organize the astroturf effort. The primary race then wobbled along as the internal DNC players tried to figure out the best way to stay in power yet keep the far-left base motivated.
While the Democrat party, writ large, are known for exploiting fragmented special interests, the Obama coalition is the internal group with expertise at exploiting race for political benefit. This dynamic has existed since the initial contest between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in 2008. This internal dynamic continues today.
The Black Grievance Industry (BGI) is an assembly of two larger groups. Group-one is the Black Lives Matter group, modern and extremist. Group-two is the AME church network, more traditional and with a larger network. The BLM group originated during the terms of the Obama administration. The AME network has existed for many decades before.
When Hillary Clinton ran in 2016 the prior agreement between her and Obama meant that President Obama was supposed to activate BLM and AME to support her.
However, there was historic baggage between the two, some very bad blood in the background, and Obama only half-heartedly fulfilled his 2009/2012 promises. The networks were activated but there was little forceful pressure upon them.
This weak Obama effort showed in September 2016 when Hillary Clinton attended the Kansas City National Baptist Convention, and the attendance for her key-note address was stunningly poor {Background}. It was after this event when CTH was certain Donald Trump would defeat Clinton in the 2016 election.
Fast forward to the hot mess that was the 2020 Democrat primary race. With Kamala Harris collapsing due to her own immaturity; and with Bernie Sanders in position to take the momentum; the DNC club was in a very bad position. Urgent action needed to be taken to retain club power and control.
Immediately before the South Carolina primary, Barack Obama (BLM network) and the traditional racial apparatus (AME network) realized they were about to lose control to Bernie Sanders. Their response was to quickly coordinate a club move to swing the election away from the Sanders camp.
An urgent assembly of all party control officers was called. The power brokers within the DNC Club designed a plan around using James Clyburn (AME network) as the official spark for Joe Biden to take back control of the primary outcome.
Former President Obama contacted all candidates and informed them when and how they would quit the race and fall-in-line behind Joe Biden. James Clyburn was then triggered to initiate his endorsement and begin the rapid-fire process.
Within 48 hours all members of the club and candidates had their instructions and proceeded to follow-through on the plan. They had no choice. If they did not comply they would suffer the consequences of a fully aligned club hierarchy who would target them personally and financially.
The plan worked flawlessly.
As part of the coordinated deal Representative James Clyburn was put in charge of the Biden campaign; Clyburn stunningly admitted this immediately after the strategy went public. As we noted at the time, Obama and Clyburn would then select/appoint the vice-presidential nominee. That’s how Kamala Harris was re-entered into the equation.
Joe Biden has early-onset dementia. Everyone knows this to be true. The Biden candidacy is a front; a ruse, a manipulative scheme that needs a face… That’s Joe Biden.
A Biden presidency would be a complete farce. The Obama coalition is in control of everything behind the scenes. All policy would be Obama policy; and, specifically because of their importance in triggering the origin of the entire enterprise, the primary policy stakeholders will be the congressional black caucus (CBC) led by James Clyburn. This influence plan is behind the merging of Black Lives Matter and AME network.
This racial activation strategy is why the initial George Floyd protests were so important and why so much political effort was put into the two weeks of funerals, memorials and narrative control.
InApril, House Democrats created a Coronavirus investigation committee and James Clyburn, Biden’s handler and puppet-master, was put in charge of that committee. Again, as you can see in today’s larger narrative around the issue, the COVID-19 narrative was engineered for political use against President Trump. None of this is accidental.
As CTH noted at the time.…..
“The assembly of the Clyburn Committee is the DNC’s fourth political effort to remove President Trump from office. (1) 2017: Russia Collusion; (2) 2018: Mueller Obstruction; (3) 2019: Ukraine interference; and now (4) 2020: Coronavirus caused by Trump.”
[…] “Perhaps the DNC confidence toward pulling this off is driven by their confidence in using the coronavirus to get mail-in vote ballots approved on a state-by-state basis. The DNC Club controls the mail…. and the ballot counting… in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan…. ergo the DNC Club controls the 2020 election.
One thing is sure, Clyburn’s Trump Removal Committee will find or create every possible controversy, and manufacture whatever they cannot find, to outline President Trump as the cause for suffering in the U.S. with coronavirus. A big part of that plan will be to highlight the coronavirus impact on the black and minority communities.”
Where we are today was easily predictable five months ago for those who follow the road-map that is continually used by the DNC club; and those who understand how organized the club is at creating astroturf.
Joe Biden is a Potemkin candidate; a completely false front for the club. The actual and purposeful operation is attempting to position Kamala Harris to deliver on the policies, goals and objectives of the far-left Obama coalition that operates in the background.
The flaw in their strategy is their dependency on black voters to stay away from President Trump. Black constituents are catching on to the scheme; and black voters -those not blinded by the cultural peer pressure- are seeing President Trump actually deliver on issues that are important to them.
Additionally, the Obama coalition dependence on black voters creates a void around Latino voters. There is friction between the two groups. President Trump’s focus on delivering results for both black and Latino voters, as well as all Americans, is specifically against the designed interests of the Obama coalition.
Hispanic voters support President Trump because his policies actually create results, strong economic results, for their community. Also there is a strong cultural connection between Trump priorities and the faith and leadership values within the traditional Latino community. The Obama coalition is trying to react to this now… however, Harris and Biden are weak messengers for outreach toward the Latino community.
BOTTOM LINE: Joe Biden is a ruse. Kamala Harris is who Obama and Clyburn are trying to put in place.
.
(Pictured) Joe Biden Latino Outreach Effort – September 14, 2020, in Miami
If Biden drops out before election day, does Ms. Harris automatically become presidential candidate on the ticket? This would frustrate a lot of other people who struggled through the primaries – Elizabeth Warren, for one. Bernie Sanders is another one.
Will there be “push back” from Democrats who really do not like Harris as a future “President”? What about the media – nothing much is being said on that front by the media.
If Biden does not drop out and just happens to win the presidency, he is not inaugurated until the end of January. so he would need to remain in contention until then. If he bows out afterwards, there is still a VP position open. Does Harris get to nominate her choice? How will the American people feel if her choice is Bernie, or Obama, or Rice, or Jarrett, or someone else who might be anathema to the American public?
Too many unknowns result in speculation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not gonna “frustrate” any of the former runners. They all knew the game they were playing.
DNC has been doing this sh*t since McGovern, at least.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s a recipe for pissing off already angry Bernie Bros.
They’re going to need lots of crayons and adult coloring books and warm cookies.
LikeLike
The Bernie supporters will either not vote, or vote for the Green Party or the Peace and Freedom Party, if they get really angry.
Any of those options will help Republicans and harm demoncrats.
LikeLike
Okay, okay…this thought will not get me desert after dinner, but here we go.
What if the Democrats have no interest in actually winning this race at all? What if the design of our current events are to further destroy our electoral process and bring about a DNC inspired (but a fully compromised with the elephant) martial state in order to reestablish peace / civility / and begin a new normal / a reset if you will?
If we were to take a step back and look at the calculus, I think we could see an even larger picture. Certainly the history would seem to prove us reasonably correct with certain assertions that we have all discussed here in the past.
Although I do agree with a good deal of what Sundance is saying here, and I fully appreciate the perspective (completely), there seems the notable absences of such factors as the CFR and the CIA in the total picture.
Respectfully, I would not rule their influence out of the total equation.
LikeLike
this whole topic is making me want to barf.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This effort will fail, for the same reason Hillary failed. The Clinton coalition always counted on working Americans as it’s base. Obama was able to create enough black excitement to override any loss of that base. Harris is no Obama. She excites nobody. Dumb as a rock, with a visible mean streak, and no apparent grasp of policy on any level. The Democrat base is gone. It belongs to Donald Trump now. This is going to be a thumping.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That third term will be as attainable as Moby Dick. Unfortunately, “Captain Ahbama” will never stop trying.
LikeLike
Rasmussen now has Trump up in a national poll 47% to Biden’s 46%
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The DNC Club controls the mail…. and the ballot counting… in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan”
How do you stop this control besides people going to physically vote?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who said it first? Was the latter covering for them?
BTW, I’ve always tho’t the reason they had no problems pulling out #HeelsUp early was because they did plan to insert her elsewhere later, and they wanted to do it when she was still almost unscathed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t it a stretch to attribute so much cunning and influence to Obama? Where is the evidence that he is anything more than Biden’s (?) reference to him as “our clean negro”? There certainly are above average schemers running (ruining?) the Democrat Party, but Obama?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think he is evil. And very capable of evil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with your assessment. I think the kenyan is a good actor, but not really the brains behind the coup and insurrection to overthrow the USA. I think that he is involved and key to some actions by the conspirators.
But that is somewhat irrelevant. The insurrection is happening and using the kenyan as a focal point to explain it is convenient.
LikeLike
I believe there was a plan, but I also believe the plan has gone haywire, and the democrats are way off script. This is at minimum a generational conflict inside the party. But it is also a hostile takeover somewhat like how President Trump took over the republican party.
The plan was to exploit George Floyd’s death and keep blacks voting democrat. The scripted part (AME), lasted until the end of the funerals. However, because of the lockdown, everyone was especially stressed out, and the reaction to Floyd’s death and the riots was way more than anyone expected. Because of this, BLM/Soros decided to keep going and push hard for a color revolution.
The AME/Biden/Pelosi side represent the establishment, but they are ancient. They won’t be in power in four years. And there is no 40-60 year old bench warmers to take the reigns from the older establishment. BLM/communism is the future of the democrat party, and it will cause a lot of people to leave the democrats. If President Trump is re-elected, the democrats will probably split
LikeLike
Considering the realities we face, knowing that a Trump victory will be challenged, is there any reason to vote a straight Republican ticket if it means you have to vote for someone like Lindsey Graham?
LikeLike
How many times does this need to be said? The time to take on Republicans is in the primary. NOT the general election. Of course you vote for Lindsay Graham in two months.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But now that we are where we are? Can this be a time to abandon Republicans in a general election simply because we know that the election will be challenged and possibly overturned? Does this hard and fast rule About primaries have no exception? I thought there was an exception to every rule and I’m just wondering if this is a time to implement it. I don’t even live in South Carolina, I live in North Carolina. Friday night I will attend a gathering with local candidates and right now they aren’t even telling us where it will be in an effort to hide it from media outlets. I’m new to North Carolina and I really don’t like Tom Tillis And it offends me when someone tells me I must vote for him. If I lived in South Carolina it would offend me if someone told me I have no choice but to vote for Lindsey Graham when all along I know that might vote for president may not mean a damn thing in the end
LikeLike
It was pretty well established even before any one announced their candidacy that the next establishment pick to be forced in democrats was Kamala. She was Obama’s pick.
It should have been obvious when Biden picked her as a running mate. What did she bring to table? She is from California. She is not liked by America (they remember her aggression in the Kavanaugh hearings too). She was the very first candidate to have to drop out in the primary. She couldn’t even outlast the bizarre spiritual guru, Marianne Williamson, for cryin’ out loud.
LikeLike
The Biden-HARASS Administration?
LikeLike
If anyone has any doubts about how artificial and non-democratic the Democratic Party really is, check these out. (useful for anyone you know who is still sitting on the fence):
What happened to Bernie Sanders in 2016, as explained by the DNC
Here is Jake Tapper asking Debbie Wasserman-Schultz why Clinton came away with the same number of delegates as Sanders, even when Sanders blew Clinton away in the NH primary:
DNC Chair Says Superdelegates are needed for Diversity & Inclusion
Super Delegates are needed for diversity and inclusion, so that all voices are heard in the Democratic Party (other than the voters) and so that Party Leaders don’t need to run against Grass Roots Activists (said voters)….
And here you can see Eric Weinstein (a former Lefty) pick up on that “sleight of hand” and try to educate his young Progressive listeners that “Super Delegates have nothing to do with Diversity and Inclusion”. He demolishes the Democrats in the first 10 minutes. (or start at 2:55).
Andrew Marantz – Surfing the Wake of The Woke – Eric Weinstein
https://art19.com/shows/the-portal/episodes/afb2330a-850e-488e-b729-dadc0c5e58bf
And then there is this from Wikileaks. (Read it slowly, because it is really jaw dropping):
Podesta Emails – 2016 – Wikileaks
“And as I’ve mentioned, we’ve all been quite content to demean government, drop civics and in general conspire to produce an unaware and compliant citizenry. The unawareness remains strong but compliance is obviously fading rapidly. This problem demands some serious, serious thinking – and not just poll driven, demographically-inspired messaging.”
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/3599
No doubt, if the Democrats could implant “chips” in their voters, it would be on the table.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Black Grievance Industry (BGI)” and the Democrat Media Complex (DMC).
Awesome. Make these phrases part of the US national parlance. Share them wide and far. Tweet them, share them on Parler, Gab and facebook.
We can’t let the marxists be the only ones creating the catchphrases.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i think i can safely say we all know biden wasn’t what they wanted,he is just the “popular”figurehead to get the dems votes.with harris making the slip last week of the harris administration,why hasn’t the trump campaign started with the anti-harris commercials?i think even alot of dems see the writing on the wall for dementia joe.
LikeLike
I agree
The Trump campaign is wasting its time and money on Biden. It is Harris as to where the focus should shift. I mean, even imbeciles can see the Biden incongruity. It is Harris who the imbeciles need to be acquainted.
LikeLike
We had this same problem during the civil war It was the DEMORAT slave owners against the Republican Patriots. Guess what we won! Like I said before , the demorats have stuck a stick into a hornet nest. We are not going to roll over and play dead! We will be in full force attack mode or this great Country as we know it will be lost.
LikeLike
Make no mistake, this is how Oregon got Kate Brown. Once installed, impossible to get rid of until she is ineligible for reelection.
While we are on the subject, Oregon appears also to be the trial ballon for BLM/Antifa rioters and then arsonists, literally burning it to the ground.
Not sure how Oregon got to be the trial balloon for all of this but there it is.
LikeLike