Number Five – Jr. Senator Kamala Harris Announces Presidential Bid…

Appearing on Good Morning America, the first term junior senator from California, Kamala Harris, announced her intention to run for President of the United States in 2020. (video here)

“I am running for president of the United States,” she said. “And I’m very excited about it.”

I’m sure she is.



Due to her cognitive incapacity to contrast reality against the manufactured media nonsense, Senator Harris will almost certainly be the left-wing media’s initial favorite. However, as noted within the Kavanaugh nomination hearings, Harris will push any media narrative regardless of how false and ridiculous it appears. She will most certainly do a big embarrassing stupid thing which will eliminate her from the race.

The 54-year-old senator has no original thoughts; has spent no time actually thinking about deeper policy issues; has zero substantive accomplishments within her background; and relies upon a wide circle of influence and branding agents to tell her which direction is best to achieve political gains. In short, she is a purposeful/useful idiot within a uniparty wing so structurally Machievellian she will be and easy mark to set-up by the machine.

As the AP notes: “[Harris] abandoned the formality of launching an exploratory committee, instead going all in on a presidential bid.” “She plans a formal campaign launch in Oakland on Jan. 27. The campaign will be based in Baltimore, with a second office in Oakland.”

Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can start to put the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against 2016. Here’s the way it looks so far:

Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020

♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as….

Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016 as….

Governor John Kasich was to 2016 as….

Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as….

Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016 as….

Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020

Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016 as…

Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as…

Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as…

Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Sherrod Brown is to 2020

Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as….

Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020

Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020

Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as….

Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016 as Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020

Once we get a few more names on the DNC side, we can start to have fun with the celebrity squares graphics.

Advertisements