House Democrats Install Joe Biden Handler, Jim Clyburn, As Lead For Newly Created Trump Removal Committee…

Along a party line vote in the House of Representatives, today House Democrats created a Coronavirus investigation committee to be led by candidate Joe Biden’s official political handler and control officer: South Carolina Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn.
The assembly of the Clyburn Committee is the DNC’s fourth political effort to remove President Trump from office. (1) 2017: Russia Collusion; (2) 2018: Mueller Obstruction; (3) 2019: Ukraine interference; and now (4) 2020: Coronavirus caused by Trump.
The DNC Club boldly created the Coronavirus Oversight Committee to find new and insightful ways to claim the Wuhan Virus was caused by President Trump. However, it is the installation of Jim Clyburn, the engineer for the Joe Biden campaign, as the head of that committee that shows the political intents for 2020.
Democrats are not even trying to hide it.
Right before the SC Primary the DNC Club knew they had a problem with the Bernie Sanders momentum. An urgent assembly of all party control officers was called. The DNC Club designed a plan around using James Clyburn as the official spark for Joe Biden to take back control of the primary outcome.
Former President Obama was initiated by the Club to contact all candidates and inform them when and how they would quit the race and fall-in-line behind Joe Biden.
Clyburn was then triggered to initiate his endorsement and begin the rapid-fire process.
Within 48 hours all members of the club and candidates had their instructions and proceeded to follow-through on the plan. They had no choice. If they did not comply they would suffer the consequences of a fully aligned club hierarchy who would target them personally and financially.
The plan worked flawlessly.
As part of the coordinated deal Representative James Clyburn was put in charge of the Biden campaign; Clyburn stunningly admitted this immediately after the strategy went public. James Clyburn will also select/appoint the vice-presidential nominee.
Joe Biden has early-onset dementia. Everyone knows this to be true.
The Biden candidacy is a front; a ruse, a manipulative scheme that needs a face… That’s Joe Biden.
A Biden presidency would be a complete farce. The Club would be in control of everything behind the scenes. All policy would be Club policy; and, specifically because of their importance in triggering the origin of the entire enterprise, the primary policy stakeholders will be the congressional black caucus (CBC) led by James Clyburn.
That BIG PICTURE is the reason for the House to assemble another Trump removal committee today, headed by James Clyburn. The club isn’t even trying to put on the pretense of hiding it… their openness and hubris is quite remarkable.
Perhaps the DNC confidence toward pulling this off is driven by their confidence in using the coronavirus to get mail-in vote ballots approved on a state-by-state basis. The DNC Club controls the mail…. and the ballot counting… in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan…. ergo the DNC Club controls the 2020 election.
One thing is sure, Clyburn’s Trump Removal Committee will find or create every possible controversy, and manufacture whatever they cannot find, to outline President Trump as the cause for suffering in the U.S. with coronavirus. A big part of that plan will be to highlight the coronavirus impact on the black and minority communities.
Later in the summer, as Clyburn assembles his own fabricated dossier of manipulative virus research, Anthony Fauci will step-in to play the role of Alexander Vindman. The media will crank-up their White House investigation sirens again… and we’ll be off to the 2020 races amid the fourth removal effort by political operatives.
Bookmark it. These people are predictable.
Here’s the Trump Removal Committee outline:
The DNC Club controls the mail….
Makes me think of a few weeks ago Botox Nan insisting to bail out the USPS. Paying them to ensure votes get lost or found?
CCP owns the USPS.
Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats party in collusion with billion dollar US Media Corporations are trying to do to President what the John Willkes Booths and the Lee Harveys Oswalds did to US Presidents. They need to be stopped. How can they get away with his! They’re trying to assassinate the 3 US President in history!
Presidents McKinley and Garfield need to be added to your list.
Colt 45 and 2 zig zags. How can any freedom loving patriot be a modern day democrat. Answer: they can’t. And so on and so on…
This is not just another try at finding Trump “guilty” of something.
It is also likely a “Squirrel!” to distract from the Durham indictments (if they ever come), or at least from the report he’s supposed to give. Expect the “Oh, that’s in the past” excuse as to the dossier, Brennan, Fusion GPS, Clapper, the FBI lovebirds, etc.
There is no Durham report coming, there never was. He is either going to indict or not. Period. All they are doing is riding out the clock. Lindsay Graham is a liar and a joke. They are all. I really like Nunes but his hands are tied and I am even tired of hearing him talk because that is all we get it lip service from all the Reps.
What this “pandemic” has taught me is how blessed I am to not to have tor rely on anyone for my needs. Thank you Dave Ramsey.
I really don’t think I can stomach another faux investigation while the Reps sit on their hands, on purpose and let it happen. It is beyond cold anger at this point.
Barr was on Fox News in December saying that Durham would issue a report. I think Barr cares enough about his own credibility to see that there is one.
A report would give a context to any indictments that by themselves might be hard for non-lawyers to understand; a report would also lay out the timeline.
Then that should tell you all you need to know, IF there is a report there will be no indictments or arrests just carefully worded bs that lets everyone off the hook and Wray will revise the training manual to make sure this never happens again.
There’s no reason why there can’t be both. Durham wouldn’t need the additional prosecutors and FBI agents that he just took on for just a report.
I practiced law in Philadelphia for over 40 years and saw a lot of federal indictments and investigations over the years (Democratic politicians, union officials and mobsters for the most part). In a case this complex, there would be a need for a report to put the indictments in context.
You don’t need a report when you indict someone.
Was a report issued on indicting Manafort?
How about Roger Stone?
How about Gen. Flynn.
You don’t need to put indictments in context. As a matter of fact, that could be used by the defense as having poisoned the jury pool.
“Wray will revise the training manual”
It might have Wray’s name on it, but my impression is that empty suit probably could not find his way out of an open paper bag if it was dark and there was no light on.
How do we keep them from cheating in WI,MI,and PA? You can bet they have a plan for these 3 states in the works right now.
There recently was a lawsuit filed in my state (MN) against our SoS. State statute mandates election judges serve on the (absentee) ballot board & that it be equally represented by party affiliation. The SoS created an admin rule to circumvent that state statute that instead, allows for “deputy county auditors or deputy city clerks who have received training in the processing and counting of absentee ballots” to serve on the board. Basically allowing counties to hand pick their (absentee) ballot board.
I have no doubt this maneuver is being done in states throughout the country. That is one way there end up being more votes than people.
Right on the money, pal!
12 committee members. Only 5 can be picked by minority party. Subpoenas signed by Clyburn (will Repubs be allowed to subpoena witnesses?).
Sounds a lot like the impeachment committee.
Repubs need to put their killer dogs on this committee to eat ’em up.
And, hey, can’t McConnell have a Senate committee do a parallel investigation and do a powerplay to control it just like the Dems did in the House to counter?
McConnell could do that, if he was remotely interested in defending a Republican President, which he clearly isn’t.
Could a Republican-controlled Intellinge Committee really have released that bulltish report this week without McConnell’s approval?
Mr Smith goes to Washington – to clean it up and gets beaten to a pulp by the corrupt self-dealers. The movie was a fantasy.
He does with all bark to get elected and no bite of the thieves Lindsey Graham.
Don’t hold your breath or you will die and it will be recorded as a ChiCom-19 death.
Clyburn is a machine pol for the corporate/intel establishment Dems. I wonder who his handler is? All of this will be (or already is) scripted, as Sundance says. Trump’s advantages are 1) opening the economy enough to have modified rallies again to build momentum and reverse some of the job losses (which have been accepted by most voters as an inevitable consequence of the pandemic), and 2) the info bombs Trump has still not revealed. The hatred of 45 is so intense and has gone on so long that there is something huge he’s holding back Otherwise, why all of the hatred for a pres that is depicted in the MSM as a clumsy, incompetent buffoon? No, Trump has an ace in the hole. And that ace isn’t Durham’s report — which will be a setup. If Durham isn’t enough 45 will have to reveal at least a part of it before the election, but I am thinking that 45 wants to wait until his second term to turn the screws. 45 is hoping these people will hang themselves with their triggered investigation, although Clyburn is a formidable opponent. He’ll be taking over for Pelosi, who at this point is going senile herself. The ice cream interview was the final straw for the establishment Dems.
Barry blew his dog whistle and Jimmy came running with his tail-a-wagging!
I thought Barr was limiting investigations during election years??
Mom, Barr said in a recent interview the last time he checked none of the targets were in the running to become president.
Barr said Only the candidates can’t be investigated (by DOJ).
Will enough voters be duped by this 4th and last Dem attempt to either depose Trump or to beat him in the next election? If mail-in voting is implemented the answer is mute as the corrupt Dems will win no matter what.
Given the 26 million unemployed appx and rising, I suspect some of his former voters will not be as enthusiastic about P Trump as they once were. FNC shows like anti shutdown Carlson and numerous Conservative linked articles proclaiming that the shutdown was unnecessary or an over reaction might be a bigger negative for PT’s chances in November than all the Dem manipulations combined because many of the unemployed are a part of his trusted base. Mark Levin and other alleged fiscal Conservatives are outraged at the $ trillions of deficit and debt spending and on and on.
This election and the months leading up to it, will be PT’s biggest challenge so far and the Dems will stifle the economic recovery in every devious way possible. The most evil and nuttiest would even continue to spread the virus if they could. If Biden is not jettisoned by the evil Dems, then it should help PT’s chances.
Except for political junkies like us (loyal members of the Sundance Tree House School of Technology) I don’t think there are too many people out there paying attention to all these in house machinations by the Dirty Demon Rats.
Especially not the 26 million+ who lost their jobs and applied for unemployment benefits.
Right now the most important and only thing our President Trump needs to do is end the Lock Down and re-open the Country ASAP and I don’t mean June or July.
Every day, by the hour, more information is coming out that reveals the Chi Com Flu Panic was yet another hoax/ scam and part of the never ending effort to destroy the POTUS, his supporters and the Republic.
These people are merciless. They would literally make a deal with Satan himself if they thought it would take out the President once and for all. In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me if some of them already have.
There is no reasoning with these miscreants- they are indeed the scum of the earth.
Time to re-open the Country. Get AG Barr off his fat ass and tell him to deal with the seditious traitors in the harshest possible fashion, like they treated Roger Stone and Manafort.
Then, announce that every Commie Gov must rescind their illegal executive orders that have shut down the States or else face severe and certain punishment including fines and imprisonment.
It is long past time to take off the gloves. There is no reasoning with the Demon Rats. They are possessed.
100% dittos – well stated, Seneca.
POTUS should declare “martial law” delay elections install military law &
short trials for the ringleaders in government and media owners
Cedric the Joe Whisperer.
this type of move does not appear to be one of someone planning to win the presidency.
these moves appear to be ones that are designed to keep the election night results closer.
They are fight to not lose the Democrat Party name. PDJT is close to wiping the name completely out.
It’s already lost
They are now known as the DEMOSOCIALISTSCRATIC PARTY!
AP, that’s DEMOSOCIALISTCOMMUNISTCRAPIC PARTY!!
(Isn’t that more like it??)
This……this will FAIL!
I thought Congress flunkies were a non-essential service. Prove me wrong…
If the PRC CCP attacked USA forces or civilians militarily (in the traditional way, different than the deliberate-negligence-let-the-virus-get-loose attack) the DNC would side with the CCP in order to get Trump.
Not being snarky or hype-ey, just coming to terms with reality. The DNC is our domestic enemy the oath of office warned us about.
Democrats are a domestic enemy. They are Communist at this time in history. I say that a person who votes Democrat is either a low information person or if they know the facts they are evil to go along with it. Sorry but I have been around the extremes for a long time, their motives are so obvious
Communists or Communist sympathizers
Look. If we know this information, don’t you think President Trump knows what’s here, knew some things already and more? Let Nancy run her little minstrel show. It will fail.
At this point, anyone who doesn’t know “Investigative Committee” is a dirty phrase is an abject moron. Enough with this sh!t already – and that’s knowing Democrats who are fed up.
I look forward to the Democrats acting out yet another Wile E. Coyote moment. I believe after the last “impeachment’, President Trump’s approval shot straight up.
Honestly I am ready to organize protest (not my thing to do) but our President needs us to show up for him if there is another attempt to impeach him.
Who are they talking to? There are very few voters left in the middle; anyone that wants to has already found out what is going on. Personally, in the last 3 + years a great majority of friends and relatives have exposed themselves to be completely willing to believe anything; they have lost respect and being around them is awkward. Maybe 1 person on the street in a 1000 is worth stopping to talk to. It’s the reality of where we are at this point in time. Nothing is what it appears to be; all truth requires digging and only a few are interested in it anyhow. To this day, w/o President Trump and Sundance, we would be just as stupid as them. So, the question is, were you happier then, were you more complete as a person when you were naïve and ignorant; babbling small talk, feigning interest in inanities, thinking Judy Woodruff was a nice lady and that Disney loved kids? Or are you relieved now to know that you are surrounded on all sides by criminals, liars, dreamers and fools who really do think enough dinosaurs died to create all the fossil fuels found in the universe? How does it feel to know that they could not care less if we were all dead and out of their way? Submit and live the life they have planned for you, the easy way out or follow President Trump, life or death, where all the battles are big and everything inch retaken is earned into the America that he envisions. There is no middle ground left, only 1 side can win and our leader will never surrender; he has put his life on the line.
At least the DemoSocialistCommunists are useful to someone. Can we deport them since they don’t want to be like us?
Thank you pos Paul Ryan for surrendering the House to the reptilians. To think I was so proud of Romney the day he chose Ryan as vp. Now it’s clear…if Romney is involved it’s corrupt. The Romney/Ryan partnership was, and is, sick…this is their doing.
I’m voting for President Trump no matter what they do (even if I have to write in his name).
And I shall continue to donate monthly to the campaign.
Also, everything they do only makes me despise them more.
I just hope enough other people are of similar mindset…
Bookmarked.
Will this committee also be hiding all the material from their Republican members like Schiff did with his committee as it has been recently disclosed in a Devin Nunez interview?
How much stress can one man, DJT, take? The Virus is overwhelming by itself, now this as predicted by Sundance. They are trying to execute POTUS.
Many have said that during the last 4 years that God has Trump’s back. We must pray that this is the case.
An honest media would even the playing field. Too bad – so sad.
MAGA anyhow!
FUBAR..
Masks.. April 1912..
Again, if the campaign is protracted, what is left of Joe Biden’s brain will not be equal to the strain. Now, when his wit is further dulled, his memory further damped and even his physical strength exhausted, another chieftain will spring to take advantage of his extremity. Then no party nor media, however corrupt, will be able to avert the consequences that must ensue.
– Sun Tzu’s Great Nephew, Moon Yoo Tzu
…set up a communication framework and assign a Senate committee as oversight the House committee (and Ukraine, China funds to Biden, and C-virus)…? [ neutralize the House committee …or seek the truth, whichever comes first…]
Osama is with Joe.
Thank you, Sundance. I’ve been expecting it. I just wasn’t sure exactly which form it would take.
After four years of relentless attacks, I knew they would not stop. In fact, they will stop at nothing.
Although the economy is on everyone’s mind, most of the American people are smarter than the left thinks. They know when someone is being blamed for something he had no control of. They have seen in real time how the Democrats have manipulated the lives of Americans on their knees by holding relief hostage.
And as the left has shown them, the American people also know that if the left wins, America will be lost. Yes, there are plenty who would love nothing more than to sit on their couches and collect their checks. But the vast majority of people want to work. They love their freedom. And they also know that eventually the money will run out, even faster now that we are trillions more in debt.
They know that it won’t just be toilet paper that is impossible to get.
